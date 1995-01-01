What adjustments can Giants make if Flowers plays poorly? idinkido : 10:11 am Also when should they make these adjustments? Do the Giants already know what they have in Flowers? Are they going to keep him in the lineup and help him out? Will they bench him and if so what will the new line look like in personnel and positions? How will all this affect the offense?

they Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:18 am : : 10:18 am : link are pretty much stuck with him unless they shift Pugh to left tackle.

They can line up Ellison on his side to help njm : 10:23 am : link And I don't think you can make any final judgements on a 23 year old who has potential.

Will Beatty pjcas18 : 10:24 am : link is still out there (just kidding), but seriously I think it would be wise to have a veteran free agent available like the Giants do with Fluker for guard.



Maybe someone like Michael Oher or someone will shake loose with the late cut downs from 90 to 53 this year.



Too much riding on the OL this year and the teams aspirations to simply hope Flowers improves. A veteran backup is insurance against injury too.

. arcarsenal : 10:26 am : link This would be a great time for a Sean Locklear or Shawn Andrews to become available.



Hoping someone serviceable shakes loose somehow but a lot of teams in this league are looking for OT help, so we'd be far from the only suitors.

I get that he's a 23 year old with potential Heisenberg : 10:29 am : link but the Giants' aspirations this year don't really include much room to invest in his development at the expense of the team. The OL is the weak link of the team. If a vet comes available, they need to grab him. Flowers has been one of the worst starters at his position during his tenure. The Giants can't let him hold the team back in the name of his development. He needs to get better or they need to do something.

Bringing in a vet OT and expecting him to come in, learn the playbook, regulator : 10:33 am : link start and perform at a higher level than Flowers is wishful thinking unless Flowers turns out to be absolutely dreadful this year. I can't predict the future but a bad day at camp against Olivier Vernon does not a season make.



I'm optimistic that Flowers improves this season. He's apparently corrected some of the things he was criticized for in terms of his preparation in years 1 and 2 and by all accounts has been a positive presence in and around the facility this offseason. Hopefully we see the fruits of those labors as he has the skill set. I was also heartened to see some areas of improvement against PIT the other night... more consistent hand placement, less dropping his head on contact, better sets. He's not Orlando Pace out there, but I am hoping for incremental improvement.

In his last year in Minnesota... Klaatu : 10:36 am : link Rhett Ellison spent most of his time joined at the hip to T.J. Clemmings, their young, struggling LT. The results, though, were mixed, but I imagine that's one reason Ellison was so attractive to the Giants.



So, whether it's Ellison or Adams (whom Sy and gidie have praised for his blocking), or a FB like Smith, I figure the Giants will try to give Flowers as much help as possible if he's still having issues. I don't see the Giants making any major personnel shifts at this stage of the game.

People are up and down daily on Flowers PatersonPlank : 10:36 am : link He played well in the pre-season game do people were up. Now he has one bad practice on Monday and people want him out. You can't know or tell until the season starts. OV said publicly he is much improved, and he looked fine on Friday, so I am bullish. One bad practice happens.

I don't think anyone said on this thread pjcas18 : 10:41 am : link they want Flowers cut, benched or otherwise out of the lineup.



the OP asked what do the Giants do if he struggles.



It's good to have a plan.



And I like the addition of Ellison, and a FB, but Flowers still needs to be better and if he doesn't it would be nice if there was a plan B.

What would the Niners take for Joe Staley? jeff57 : 10:42 am : link The Browns for Joe Thomas?

No much, they put all their chips into flowers micky : 10:51 am : link It's live or die with him ast lt.



Scary to think if he fails at LT again this year. Hoping for best now or manageable with him now

The adjustment is Ellison and adjusting the play calling if necessary AnnapolisMike : 10:53 am : link The lack of a blocking TE or Fullback on the roster last year left Flowers alone on an island. He struggled as a result. He played well in the preseason game so that's a positive.



I think the OL situation is a little overplayed. Guys are going to get beat on occasion by talented guys on the opposite side of the line. The Giants were 11-5 last year with Flowers anchoring the left side my himself. No reason not to assume he will be better with some help if needed and another year of seasoning.



He was not the reason the Giants lost to Green Bay in the playoffs.

Vulnability at LT hurts us especially when there is middle pressure idinkido : 10:55 am : link Too many holes in our OL.

The time to do something was months ago ghost718 : 11:13 am : link Now it's time to complain



I've got the Mortar calculated and ready to fire

With the caveat that it WON'T happen... Big Blue Blogger : 11:21 am : link ...the adjustment would be to move Pugh to LT and either insert a relatively known quantity like Gettis at LG, or move Flowers inside.

A lot of quick AnishPatel : 12:10 pm : link 1 step and get rid of the ball via WR, TE screens or X or Y hot passing concept. You could move Eli in the pocket to the right and run passing concepts to that side.

Oher.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:42 pm : link failed his physical with the Panthers and is still dealing with the effects of a concussion from last year, and he didn't play very well when he was healthy, either.



Don't see him as an upgrade to Flowers.

I'll revisit year 2 under Solari Big Blue '56 : 12:45 pm : link at season's end. He gets this year from me as a fan. After that, I'll offer my opinion fwiw

I'm watching Wheeler closely, albeit a reach JonC : 12:48 pm : link moving Pugh is a really bad sign, you're busting 2+ seasons of continuity and practice, and goes against the grain of their OL decisions over the same period of time.



Gotta hope Flowers is SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:49 pm : link adequate. I'm not expecting him to be a star, but we need him to be decent.

It still bugs me Doomster : 12:55 pm : link That we didn't put a TE next to Flowers to chip block on 3rd and long last season. And if the reason was we had no TE that could chip block, than why do we have the same TE coach? If you can't teach a TE to chip block, you shouldn't be a TE coach.

Maybe Pugh and Flowers can switch Jimmy Googs : 1:07 pm : link jersey numbers.



Might buy us a few weeks until the opposing defenses figure it out...

Run the ball to Flowers' side. Tom in NY : 1:27 pm : link Have Ellison line up to his left, and use the FB.



Have backs chip block the outside rusher (to Flowers' left) so that there is no easy path around him.



Draw and screen plays to the left side.



DE's that like to run around OTs will get beat up by Flowers' strength, and will be out of position for the draw/screen plays. They also tend not to be as good at rushing the QB when they've been beat up in the run game.

Think "Osi" during his last year with the Giants.



Other than that, it's on the coaches to get Flowers ready to play at an acceptable level......"coach 'em up!"

I might now know much lester : 1:40 pm : link but is Fluker an option? Dont we make all lineman versatile?

The probeem with running the ball thru Flowers is that the OL idinkido : 2:26 pm : link gives up too much penetration and allows runners to be stopped in backfield. That is why we run up the middle when we do run.

There isn't many options Biteymax22 : 3:53 pm : link Really we have to look at it like this.



1) Swap him and Pugh, but the question is "can he play guard?". Do we give the LG spot to Fluker, Gettis or Biz instead?



2) Hope a veteran FA shakes loose at cuts. Deal with Flowers while that person gets up to speed with the offense.



3) Trade for one. A LT for a team that seems desperate would be costly.



As of right now he needs to play better. You can see there aren't many other options.

