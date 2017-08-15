Joe Thomas? Reale01 : 8/15/2017 1:17 pm It seems like now would be the time if it were ever going to happen. No insider information, but a couple things have aligned.



Giants at Cleveland this week. They can see and talk with him first hand. GMs will also have a chance to talk face to face.



He will have time to come up to speed on the offense and build chemistry.



Team looks good. Its the only piece missing if they think Flowers is struggling.



JT Thomas off PUP which means we can easily free up 3 million although I am sure there are other ways.



Thinking he is a 2 year solution and he would help next year if Richberg and or Pugh leave.



Give Flowers, Wheeler, Bisnowaty time to develop. Don't need to give up on them. They may be able to learn from Thomas.



Personally, I like Flowers and think he can be a player. I trust the Giants and am OK if they think he is the guy. I think we will know this week.





RE: njm..

Quote: we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.



Cap, schmap.

Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap. In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.

RE: Cleveland rebuilt their line

Quote: and Thomas is a big part of it. Why would they trade him now?



They wouldn't. In comment 13561198 YAJ2112 said:They wouldn't.

RE: I would actually move Flowers to RG

Quote: Where he could just maul people and leave Hart at RT. Jerry goes to the bench as a valuable reserve. Fun to dream.



I think you flip it. Put flowers at RT, and hart at Guard. In comment 13561192 ZGiants98 said:I think you flip it. Put flowers at RT, and hart at Guard.

... annexOPR : 8/15/2017 1:41 pm : link "Hey, while we're here ... how about sending Joe Thomas back on our flight for a chat? K thnx."



It's not happening



Didn't the Giants sign OV to be basically unblockable Bob in Newburgh : 8/15/2017 1:42 pm : link So are Flowers current troubles proof of anything other than he will struggle to block the unblockable guy.



Think we should stay the course, except perhaps with Jerry. I might consider messenger OGs with Fluker and Jerry. Just have to define an ambiguous down and which one is in for that down.

RE: RE: njm..

Quote: In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.







Cap, schmap.





Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.



Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand. In comment 13561226 njm said:Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand.

RE: ...

Quote: "Hey, while we're here ... how about sending Joe Thomas back on our flight for a chat? K thnx."



It's not happening



I think they would let him fly out the next day don't you? In comment 13561234 annexOPR said:I think they would let him fly out the next day don't you?

RE: RE: RE: njm.. YAJ2112 : 8/15/2017 1:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13561226 njm said:





Quote:





In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.







Cap, schmap.





Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.







Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand.



It wouldn't make sense to wait, no matter how many times you write it. In comment 13561239 Reale01 said:It wouldn't make sense to wait, no matter how many times you write it.

RE: During the game... Reale01 : 8/15/2017 1:52 pm : link

Quote: It was clear to me that Flowers was not our biggest problem on the ol. In fact, he wasn't really a problem at all.



I don't disagree. I trust the Giants thinking. Nothing will happen if the Giants feel the same. This week will be a good indicator IMO. In comment 13561242 Dan in the Springs said:I don't disagree. I trust the Giants thinking. Nothing will happen if the Giants feel the same. This week will be a good indicator IMO.

RE: RE: I would actually move Flowers to RG chopperhatch : 8/15/2017 1:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13561192 ZGiants98 said:





Quote:





Where he could just maul people and leave Hart at RT. Jerry goes to the bench as a valuable reserve. Fun to dream.







I think you flip it. Put flowers at RT, and hart at Guard.



Not that I am entertaining this idea, but the move would be to keep Hart at T where he has been playing well. Flowers at RG would be pretty awesome. In comment 13561231 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Not that I am entertaining this idea, but the move would be to keep Hart at T where he has been playing well. Flowers at RG would be pretty awesome.

RE: Why not just..

I've suggested that.

Quote: Pugh to LT

Flowers RG

Jerry LG



Seems to fit all their natural talents. Can't be any worse then what we have currently.



I've suggested that. In comment 13561209 Giants_West said:I've suggested that.

RE: RE: RE: RE: njm.. Reale01 : 8/15/2017 2:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13561239 Reale01 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561226 njm said:





Quote:





In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.







Cap, schmap.





Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.







Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand.







It wouldn't make sense to wait, no matter how many times you write it.



So you make a trade in March. Find out memory loss is a big problem and he is not gonna play in 2017? Or his skills decline, or he doesn't work as hard in the off-season? Or Flowers works out like a mad man (which he did) and develops into a solid LT with upside and shows well in camp and pre-season?



You have given up significant assets when it was not needed. I am not saying chemistry is not important. They would have time to get him ready if it happened this week. Are you saying there would not be?



As for me, I wait and give Flowers every possible chance and see who we get in the draft and free agency. They are all better than giving up assets. I do the deal at the last possible minute if I think it will be a difference maker. In comment 13561244 YAJ2112 said:So you make a trade in March. Find out memory loss is a big problem and he is not gonna play in 2017? Or his skills decline, or he doesn't work as hard in the off-season? Or Flowers works out like a mad man (which he did) and develops into a solid LT with upside and shows well in camp and pre-season?You have given up significant assets when it was not needed. I am not saying chemistry is not important. They would have time to get him ready if it happened this week. Are you saying there would not be?As for me, I wait and give Flowers every possible chance and see who we get in the draft and free agency. They are all better than giving up assets. I do the deal at the last possible minute if I think it will be a difference maker.

RE: Cap hit between $8.8 and 11.5 mil jeff57 : 8/15/2017 2:01 pm : link

Quote: depending on when the roster and workout bonuses were paid. I don't see how you fit that in the Giants cap.



If it's the low end, they probably could fit it by cutting Thomas since it appears they are about 5 million under as it now stands. If it's at the high end, it would be tough. Unless they cut DRC, which is simply filling one hole to create another. In comment 13561204 njm said:If it's the low end, they probably could fit it by cutting Thomas since it appears they are about 5 million under as it now stands. If it's at the high end, it would be tough. Unless they cut DRC, which is simply filling one hole to create another.

I say go out and get Larry in Pencilvania : 8/15/2017 2:04 pm : link Five sumo wrestlers have them slap their berries and be done with it

I AcidTest : 8/15/2017 2:05 pm : link think we'll pick up a vet FA after final cuts. Other than that, absent injuries, we roll with what we've got.



Flowers.

Pugh.

Richburg.

Jerry.

Hart.



Backups: Bisnowaty, and then who knows? I'm not sold on Fluker or Jones as locks. I'd like to see more of Gettis and Halapio.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: njm..

I'm sure that works great in Madden.

Quote: In comment 13561244 YAJ2112 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561239 Reale01 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561226 njm said:





Quote:





In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.







Cap, schmap.





Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.







Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand.







It wouldn't make sense to wait, no matter how many times you write it.







So you make a trade in March. Find out memory loss is a big problem and he is not gonna play in 2017? Or his skills decline, or he doesn't work as hard in the off-season? Or Flowers works out like a mad man (which he did) and develops into a solid LT with upside and shows well in camp and pre-season?



You have given up significant assets when it was not needed. I am not saying chemistry is not important. They would have time to get him ready if it happened this week. Are you saying there would not be?



As for me, I wait and give Flowers every possible chance and see who we get in the draft and free agency. They are all better than giving up assets. I do the deal at the last possible minute if I think it will be a difference maker.



I'm sure that works great in Madden. In comment 13561256 Reale01 said:I'm sure that works great in Madden.

don't have to cut anyone Chip : 8/15/2017 2:08 pm : link All you have todo is what Dallas does all the time. They bonus out one of the bigger contracts to create cap space. Its not my money but it is simple to do.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: njm.. Reale01 : 8/15/2017 2:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13561256 Reale01 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561244 YAJ2112 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561239 Reale01 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561226 njm said:





Quote:





In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.







Cap, schmap.





Silly me. We both know he'll take a salary cut to whatever number fits the cap.







Easy to give reasons why it would not happen, but thanks for sharing what EVERYONE knows. The main point is that there are some reasons to think this would be the time IF (notice bif IF) it were to happen. Also not doing it sooner would make sense because it would be a big move and they would want to be sure it was needed. Also would want to meet with JT to be sure he is committed and check out the memory issue first hand.







It wouldn't make sense to wait, no matter how many times you write it.







So you make a trade in March. Find out memory loss is a big problem and he is not gonna play in 2017? Or his skills decline, or he doesn't work as hard in the off-season? Or Flowers works out like a mad man (which he did) and develops into a solid LT with upside and shows well in camp and pre-season?



You have given up significant assets when it was not needed. I am not saying chemistry is not important. They would have time to get him ready if it happened this week. Are you saying there would not be?



As for me, I wait and give Flowers every possible chance and see who we get in the draft and free agency. They are all better than giving up assets. I do the deal at the last possible minute if I think it will be a difference maker.







I'm sure that works great in Madden.



You are usually a good poster. The last comment makes no sense. You don't get to evaluate how guys are doing in camp with Madden unless you are playing a prototype of a future version. ;-)



This would be a major move and something that the Giants rarely do. It is VERY unlikely they will do it now. I do think it makes sense to wait until it is absolutely necessary. I am saying that this week is the "last chance Texaco" IMO. Allowing time to get acclimated is one of the reasons. In comment 13561265 YAJ2112 said:You are usually a good poster. The last comment makes no sense. You don't get to evaluate how guys are doing in camp with Madden unless you are playing a prototype of a future version. ;-)This would be a major move and something that the Giants rarely do. It is VERY unlikely they will do it now. I do think it makes sense to wait until it is absolutely necessary. I am saying that this week is the "last chance Texaco" IMO. Allowing time to get acclimated is one of the reasons.

No way is this happening Johnny5 : 8/15/2017 2:21 pm : link IMO. Flowers is taking a butt load of flack for having a crappy practice against OV but he looked pretty good to me against Pitt, and I think he will be fine. I feel like the Giants feel this exact way and plan B if Flowers fails is shifting Pugh to LT.

RE: don't have to cut anyone Reale01 : 8/15/2017 2:23 pm : link

Quote: All you have todo is what Dallas does all the time. They bonus out one of the bigger contracts to create cap space. Its not my money but it is simple to do.



Agree. It won't be because they can't work the salary. It will be because they either have issues with JT, think the Browns are asking too much, are happy enough with what they have, or because they don't want to work the cap. In comment 13561266 Chip said:Agree. It won't be because they can't work the salary. It will be because they either have issues with JT, think the Browns are asking too much, are happy enough with what they have, or because they don't want to work the cap.

. arcarsenal : 8/15/2017 2:26 pm : link What's getting a little lost in this is Vernon.



I think he's going to have a monster season.

Agree on Vernon and a couple of other defenders too Jimmy Googs : 8/15/2017 2:32 pm : link I think we are going to really need the defense to not only create turnovers but to take them to the house as much as possible. Hopefully the defense is working on their own blocking and return abilities.



Every point is going to matter if the O-line can't stop making mistakes and negative plays...

RE: njm..

bahahahahahahaha

Quote: we can just talk to the other GM face to face and work it out.



Cap, schmap.



bahahahahahahaha In comment 13561207 FatMan in Charlotte said:bahahahahahahaha

While I think Pugh RollBlue : 8/15/2017 2:50 pm : link is probably a better LG than LT, he has played LT before and done just fine per my recollection. Played LT his 3 years at SU, and played RT for Giants his first year.

Fan reaction.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/15/2017 2:53 pm : link was not positive during his stint at tackle with us.



Now, take that for what it is worth, but people weren't happy.

This again lol micky : 8/15/2017 2:54 pm : link Joe Thomas is never going to be a ny giant..move on

Not happening...... Doomster : 8/15/2017 4:31 pm : link I think Cleveland would do it in a heart beat....free up 11.5 in cap...another 10M next year....



Cleveland is 2-3 years away.....Thomas will be 34 by then....creating cap and getting a possible 2 and 4? Why wouldn't they?



It's the Giants that won't do it...Reese is hoping for Flowers to finally get it...if he doesn't, then Flowers is a first round pick mistake....11.5M this year and 10M next for Thomas, and they have to make decisions on Richburg and Pugh next year too? Not to mention giving up a 2 and 4....there is no way they use a one on a two year rental....

All this bromance for joe thomas you would 32_Razor : 8/15/2017 5:26 pm : link Think he is three input porn star with his own series

At Thomas's salary, mrvax : 8/15/2017 5:34 pm : link I cannot see this happening. Too many moves to make less than 1 month before the season starts.



RE: Not happening...... Milton : 8/15/2017 6:33 pm : link

Quote: I think Cleveland would do it in a heart beat....free up 11.5 in cap...another 10M next year....



Cleveland is 2-3 years away.....Thomas will be 34 by then....creating cap and getting a possible 2 and 4? Why wouldn't they? Yes, but Cleveland will be a lot further than 2-3 years away if they can't keep their young QB off the ground. Whether Kizer's their future or someone picked in next year's draft, having Joe Thomas protecting his blindside during the learning curve will be be a huge help. In comment 13561443 Doomster said:Yes, but Cleveland will be a lot further than 2-3 years away if they can't keep their young QB off the ground. Whether Kizer's their future or someone picked in next year's draft, having Joe Thomas protecting his blindside during the learning curve will be be a huge help.

RE: Not happening...... Ten Ton Hammer : 8/15/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: I think Cleveland would do it in a heart beat....free up 11.5 in cap...another 10M next year....



Cleveland is 2-3 years away.....Thomas will be 34 by then....creating cap and getting a possible 2 and 4? Why wouldn't they?



It's the Giants that won't do it...Reese is hoping for Flowers to finally get it...if he doesn't, then Flowers is a first round pick mistake....11.5M this year and 10M next for Thomas, and they have to make decisions on Richburg and Pugh next year too? Not to mention giving up a 2 and 4....there is no way they use a one on a two year rental....



Joe Thomas is the closest thing to a franchise face they have. A guy that has been there his whole career and represents the team and has made himself a part of that city and has wanted to be there. They wouldn't "do it in a heartbeat" any more than John Mara would want to trade Eli Manning. It is not purely financials that motivate some moves. In comment 13561443 Doomster said:Joe Thomas is the closest thing to a franchise face they have. A guy that has been there his whole career and represents the team and has made himself a part of that city and has wanted to be there. They wouldn't "do it in a heartbeat" any more than John Mara would want to trade Eli Manning. It is not purely financials that motivate some moves.

i would go after thomas BlackburnBalledOut : 8/15/2017 7:08 pm : link always been a big fan. He could play LT move flowers to RT and have Hart be the swing man or slide him inside to Rg and make jerry the swing guy.





Anyone remmeber the day Blue Moon : 8/15/2017 8:52 pm : link where the O line wasn't every other topic on this forum. Very sad.

Hmmm not even a no.2 grizz299 : 2:06 am : link Imagine a low paid, long lived Collins (shepard or Richenberg) for a high paid, cap limiting, and short lived Joe Thomas....

RE: 2 questions andrew_nyg : 11:36 am : link

Quote: What would the Browns ask for, and what would the Giants be willing to give up? The Browns already have 8 picks in the first 4 rounds next draft, including 5 in rounds 1 and 2. Stockpiling more picks is almost overkill for them



So...they'd likely want the Giants 1st round pick. The Giants may be willing to consider trading, say, a 2 and a 4...but I'm not sure that gets it done for Cleveland



Trades at this point of year are very rare anyway - seems very unlikely the Browns and Giants could agree on something



But I share your fantasy of what this OL could be with Thomas locking down LT



First, with or without Thomas, the Browns are going to stink!



Second, when you're this close to making a run for the ship and this is the key piece that could determine whether or not it happens....you OVERSPEND



Third, ELI MANNING! You want to see him have a great year, open up some rushing lanes and help him get comfortable in the pocket.



The Browns are a young team looking to add young talent. I'd give them a young starter (or starter material) IE an Andrew Adams and next year's 1st round pick in return for Thomas and their 3rd (which should be like another 2nd). In comment 13561212 mfsd said:First, with or without Thomas, the Browns are going to stink!Second, when you're this close to making a run for the ship and this is the key piece that could determine whether or not it happens....you OVERSPENDThird, ELI MANNING! You want to see him have a great year, open up some rushing lanes and help him get comfortable in the pocket.The Browns are a young team looking to add young talent. I'd give them a young starter (or starter material) IE an Andrew Adams and next year's 1st round pick in return for Thomas and their 3rd (which should be like another 2nd).

So.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:38 am : link you OVERSPEND for a guy with admitted memory problems?



A prudent GM doesn't overspend no matter the circumstance, but I don't think people here are looking for prudence - they'd rather overreact and then foist out ridiculous suggestions.

OMG! Doomster : 11:48 am : link RE: Not happening......

Ten Ton Hammer : 8/15/2017 6:44 pm : link : reply



Joe Thomas is the closest thing to a franchise face they have. A guy that has been there his whole career and represents the team and has made himself a part of that city and has wanted to be there. They wouldn't "do it in a heartbeat" any more than John Mara would want to trade Eli Manning. It is not purely financials that motivate some moves.



You are comparing Joe Thomas to Eli Manning? Seriously? The fans would be doing cartwheels and thanking Thomas for his service, and also for the cap space and future picks...the gift that keeps on giving....

Its not happening blueblood : 11:52 am : link get over it..

RE: So.. andrew_nyg : 11:57 am : link

Quote: you OVERSPEND for a guy with admitted memory problems?



A prudent GM doesn't overspend no matter the circumstance, but I don't think people here are looking for prudence - they'd rather overreact and then foist out ridiculous suggestions.



When your team and your franchise QB are RIGHT THERE on the verge of doing something great, and ONE position threatens to ruin it, and that same position is like finding a unicorn at this point (or at nearly any point) in the season...then YES you OVERSPEND! Nothing wrong with making a bold move. In comment 13562145 FatMan in Charlotte said:When your team and your franchise QB are RIGHT THERE on the verge of doing something great, and ONE position threatens to ruin it, and that same position is like finding a unicorn at this point (or at nearly any point) in the season...then YES you OVERSPEND! Nothing wrong with making a bold move.

This Flowers getting area junc : 12:10 pm : link beat by Vernon in practice stuff is getting absurd especially on the heels of his best technique showing in an actual game last week.



When OV is healthy he is Strahan-esque in his leverage, competitiveness and nose for the ball. I truly think he can be that kind of player, albeit a bit smaller than MS. He gives Tyron Smith fits - nobody looks good blocking a healthy Vernon.

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:35 pm : link



Quote: Nothing wrong with making a bold move.



It is a stupid move. And would be anytime you would intentionally overpay. Despite the fact that yes, there is a lot wrong with making certain moves, this isn't a "bold" move.It is a stupid move. And would be anytime you would intentionally overpay.

Not every other RinR : 1:24 pm : link



RE: Anyone remmeber the day

Blue Moon said:

Quote: where the O line wasn't every other topic on this forum. Very sad.



The OL, and Flowers in particular, is picked on in nearly every thread. And usually by the same posters banging the same drum over and over. Its like they can't help themselves.



If the OL is actually solid this year I wonder what they will complain about next but I'm sure they'll find something. In comment 13561714 RE: Anyone remmeber the dayBlue Moon said:The OL, and Flowers in particular, is picked on in nearly every thread. And usually by the same posters banging the same drum over and over. Its like they can't help themselves.If the OL is actually solid this year I wonder what they will complain about next but I'm sure they'll find something.

I am "all-in" on Andrew Adams for Joe Thomas Jimmy Googs : 1:31 pm : link where do we sign?

OL play is down around the league, halfway decent OLTs make a killing jcn56 : 1:50 pm : link and yet armchair GMs here seriously believe that Cleveland is willing to hand over Thomas for a bag of balls and not ONE of those teams, including the Giants, has taken them up on it.



In your world, is Kate Upton too fat, pass?