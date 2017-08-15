Are you hearing Jeremy Hill to the Giants rumors??? GiantBlue : 8/15/2017 2:42 pm Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina · 7m .





Would be hard to fathom that happening Heisenberg : 8/15/2017 2:48 pm : link because all the Giants would want to trade is a mid round pick and why would the Bengals do that?

. arcarsenal : 8/15/2017 2:52 pm : link Supposedly Mixon is really impressing them in camp so far. Burkhead went to NE but they're still a little crowded with Hill, Geo, and Mixon. Peerman is there as well.



I could see why they might entertain trading Hill. But if the Giants were looking for that, they should have just signed Blount

That was from an article on NFL.com ZogZerg : 8/15/2017 2:52 pm : link talking about "trades that make sense".



I don't think there is anything behind this except twitter confusion.

Bengals would do it pjcas18 : 8/15/2017 2:52 pm : link if true because they're loaded at RB with Hill, Gio Bernard, and Mixon and Hill a FA after the season.



Giants shouldn't give up much though if it's even serious, but I'd be interested if he could be acquired cheaply.





LSU guy Matt in SGS : 8/15/2017 2:56 pm : link we know the Giants like players from that program. And Hill is a buddy of Odell (if that counts for anything), I remember before the Bengals game when I was there, they stopped over to hang out for a while before the game.

we know the Giants like players from that program. And Hill is a buddy of Odell (if that counts for anything), I remember before the Bengals game when I was there, they stopped over to hang out for a while before the game.



As a matter of fact, here is a report from a couple years ago when the Giants met the Bengals in the preseason

- ( In comment 13561327 Matt in SGS said:As a matter of fact, here is a report from a couple years ago when the Giants met the Bengals in the preseason http://www.giants.com/news-and-blogs/article-1/Odell-Beckham-Jr-reunites-with-LSU-teammate-Jeremy-Hill/6bdb6f5d-32fd-4603-acd3-ffccbefdaae2 - ( New Window

Well, he certainly would improve our RB group Heisenberg : 8/15/2017 2:58 pm : link .

Waiting for someone to ask the obligatory question Brown Recluse : 8/15/2017 2:59 pm : link "who would we cut to make room for him?"



Cuz you know, we have a stable of all-stars at the position.



Really though, this would seem like a very *un-Giant-like" move.

looks like a physical runner mattlawson : 8/15/2017 3:07 pm : link good stiff arm. wants to get that TD. not that familiar with is work - kinda reminds me of a young rashad

I'm a big fan of Hill, Keith : 8/15/2017 3:12 pm : link I just don't see it as something the Giants would be doing.

Love to see it GeorgeAdams33 : 8/15/2017 3:16 pm : link Hill, Perkins, Vereen & Darkwa would be a good group. I would think we'd be able to put Gallman on the PS without much risk of losing him.

Hill, Perkins, Vereen & Darkwa would be a good group. I would think we'd be able to put Gallman on the PS without much risk of losing him.



Gallman isn't making it through to PS. He was a highly productive player at Clemson and was just a 4th round pick. In comment 13561342 GeorgeAdams33 said:Gallman isn't making it through to PS. He was a highly productive player at Clemson and was just a 4th round pick.

Totally unsubstantiated rumors but i'll play. LI NHB : 8/15/2017 3:24 pm : link This would've made a lot more sense pre-draft, because Gallman seams slated to do the work very similar to J. Hill. I do recognize that Hill is a better or at least more highly regarded prospect, but you get it.



That being said, if we put another LSU boy in the locker room, the dancing videos are likely to spiral wildly out of control...and i'm definitely good with that.

I like Hill's game ... when he is motivated. robbieballs2003 : 8/15/2017 3:29 pm : link Supposedly the staff in Cincinnati soured on him because he didn't put in the work necessary to improve as a player. That led to them drafting Mixon and by all accounts Mixon has looked amazing.



So, is it possible? Yeah.



However, I don't see how he really improves this team because the OL needs to get their shit together. Perkins is a great complement to this OL because of his vision and quick feet. Hill can do a lot of things such as run the ball, catch the ball, block some, but he isn't the most swift RB we have. That could lead to problems with this OL.

reportedly a coach killer JonC : 8/15/2017 3:36 pm : link suspect attitude, won't put in the extra work and often doesn't show up ready to perform.



I'd AcidTest : 8/15/2017 3:42 pm : link be stunned if we traded for Hill. Why? The problem is the OL, not the RB, and let's see what Darkwa can do after last Friday.

Hill.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/15/2017 3:45 pm : link provides nothing we don't already have in Perkins and the rest of the stable. To have to give something up to acquire a guy who delivers little extra value is madness.



We aren't talking about a top flight back or a guy who has been really impressive be set back because of injury or other issues - we are talking about a mediocre back who statistically speaking was one of the worst starters in the league last year. eerily similar to Jennings in stats.

He's probably be the best goal line back the Giants had Heisenberg : 8/15/2017 3:45 pm : link .

Giants need, and have needed a power RB. TC : 8/15/2017 3:54 pm : link It's been obvious for a long time, and was a consensus in pre-draft discussion, including SY56's opinion if I recall.

Gallman is NOT a power RB, he's not all the different from Perkins, and Darkwa makes a few great runs then disappears before and after missing games due to injury.



I don't know if a quality power RB will do a great deal better with lousy OL play, but I can promise he won't do any worse. Though I don't know if it's Hill.

Hill would be a great pick up since 8 Ball : 8/15/2017 4:01 pm : link the OL is going to become SMASHMOUTH. Hill really knows how to exploit the hesitation! Lets talk football. RELAX?



Who would Hill think is the best lineman. In his opinion?

If this was to occur ... Beer Man : 8/15/2017 4:12 pm : link Which of the existing RBs is cut.

1. Perkins isn't going anywhere

2. Gallman was just drafted

3. Darkwa has received praise this week

4. The team always seems to have plans for Vereen



I doubt they carry 5 backs, I assume Abdullah and Draughn are cut

I said it before, Doomster : 8/15/2017 4:15 pm : link our 4th RB is not on the roster yet...

Mixon looks like the real deal weeg in the bronx : 8/15/2017 4:36 pm : link Saw some of their preseason game this weekend, he was making serious moves and was quick to the hole. Bernard is above Hill on the depth chart, it makes sense for them to get rid of Hill now when teams that feel a player short will make the move. That sadi, he is not a world class RB, no one is giving up much for him if this is true.

This team has good potential this year Steve in South Jersey : 8/15/2017 4:36 pm : link adding a proven veteran RB would be a great win now move. I don't have confidence in any the young guys making the running game work this year.

No, no, no, oldog : 8/15/2017 4:40 pm : link Perkins, Darkwa and our new fullback deserve the chance.

Jennings.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/15/2017 4:44 pm : link was a proven veteran RB and that did mean much.



Hill has only been a starter for two years with middling stats.



Calling him proven is a stretch, and probably isn't an upgrade from most of the RB's we have - and we'd have to actually give something up to not upgrade the position.



Not sure how that can be seen as a good idea by anyone (except the Bengals)

Rather than giving up a pick, TC : 8/15/2017 4:55 pm : link I'd wait for cuts and see if any RB with short yardage skills shakes loose. If not, maybe Shane Smith or Ellison can do something with that role in addition to their main duties. The Giants have decent RB's on the roster, they just need someone to pickup short yardage for 3rd and short, and by the goal line.



had the worst YPC average in the league last year of any starter.

Hard pass.



Hard pass.



Yup. A whole .1ypc behind the amazing Blount (whom I did not want). Oddly, in Hill's rookie year, 2014, he had 222 carries and a very respectable 5.1ypc. Then with equal # of carries he fell off to a 3.6 and 3.8 ypc.



What the heck happened in Cincy?

In comment 13561344 Jon in NYC said:Yup. A whole .1ypc behind the amazing Blount (whom I did not want). Oddly, in Hill's rookie year, 2014, he had 222 carries and a very respectable 5.1ypc. Then with equal # of carries he fell off to a 3.6 and 3.8 ypc.What the heck happened in Cincy?

I would throw the remote because SHO'NUFF : 8/15/2017 5:33 pm : link it doesn't matter if it was for Barry Sanders or Emmitt Smith in their primes. Okay, maybe Barry, but still. The next trade JR makes better be for OL.

Quote:





had the worst YPC average in the league last year of any starter.



Hard pass.







Yup. A whole .1ypc behind the amazing Blount (whom I did not want). Oddly, in Hill's rookie year, 2014, he had 222 carries and a very respectable 5.1ypc. Then with equal # of carries he fell off to a 3.6 and 3.8 ypc.



What the heck happened in Cincy?



Tyler Eifert was battling injuries and they lost depth at WR in Free Agency. Teams were essentially doubling Green and stacking the box and daring Andy Dalton to beat them by throwing to Brandon Lafell or C.J. Uzomah In comment 13561515 mrvax said:Tyler Eifert was battling injuries and they lost depth at WR in Free Agency. Teams were essentially doubling Green and stacking the box and daring Andy Dalton to beat them by throwing to Brandon Lafell or C.J. Uzomah

Jeremy Hill trade rumours Big_Pete : 8/15/2017 5:49 pm : link Thinking about it, on the surface this seems like it could be a viable trade option.



The Giants do need to upgrade the ground game and Hill is the power running back that would complement Perkins, Vereen and co nicely. This in turn would add experience to an otherwise pretty young backfield and create different match-up problems for teams to defend.



From a Bengals point of view, it makes some sense, they still would have Gio Bernard and Mixon, so there may have been limited carried available for Hill in their backfield in any case. Hill is also in the last year of his rookie contract.



Thw question is, what would we have to give up to get him? I would guess it would be something in the ballpark of a 5th round pick (similar to what we gave up in 2012 to bring in Keith Rivers from the Bengals). This seems like the kind of trade Reese could go for, particularly as we may be eligible for a comp pick for Hankins. Cap wise we would have Hill on a 1 year $881,855 deal.



The other factor will be our RB depth chart. At best we will keep 4 RBs. Perkins and Gallman are locks if healthy. Shane Vereen probably has a firm grip on a roster spot with his 3rd down ability. That means bringing in Jeremy Hill would almost certainly mean cutting ties with Orleans Darkwa.



It really depends on how the front office view Darkwa. It is worth noting that the front office chose not to give Darkwa a RFA tender and instead he is on 1 year, $1.1m deal (which has a hefty $337,500 roster bonus).



There is enough substance that this is the kind of trade that could realistically happen. How likely it is or whether it should happen remains to be seen.

I'd love to add Hill... he'd give them a different dimension shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/15/2017 5:51 pm : link than the other backs. However, when I think about Hill, the first thing that comes to mind is his Pisarcik-level killer fumble in the playoffs 2 years ago.

That move would be a massive overreaction Mark C : 8/15/2017 5:54 pm : link to one preseason game in which the starting OL basically didn't play, not to mention the essential skill players that presumably would take a defense's mind off the run.



This is the Greenbay Packers offense. The running game is basically an afterthought, and frankly, if they had a good skill player at tight end during any of the past three years, nobody would be stressing over how bad the numbers are in the running game. If they can't get more than three yards a carry, it's not because they don't have Jeremy Hill instead of Paul Perkins.

suspect attitude, won't put in the extra work and often doesn't show up ready to perform.



What coach? Hes had the same coach and position coaches since he's been in the league In comment 13561372 JonC said:What coach? Hes had the same coach and position coaches since he's been in the league

Perkins, Darkwa and our new fullback deserve the chance.



If Darkwa was cut today, would any team pick him up? I doubt it In comment 13561453 oldog said:If Darkwa was cut today, would any team pick him up? I doubt it

This is the Greenbay Packers offense. The running game is basically an afterthought, and frankly, if they had a good skill player at tight end during any of the past three years, nobody would be stressing over how bad the numbers are in the running game. If they can't get more than three yards a carry, it's not because they don't have Jeremy Hill instead of Paul Perkins.



I think the intent would be to add the physical element to the running game, much like what Eddie Lacy brought to the Packers offence.



The basic plan, spread them out with Beckham, Marshall, Shepard and Engram forcing teams into sub packages with smaller defenders which creates a favourable matchup with a power running game inside against smaller defenders. In comment 13561549 Mark C said:I think the intent would be to add the physical element to the running game, much like what Eddie Lacy brought to the Packers offence.The basic plan, spread them out with Beckham, Marshall, Shepard and Engram forcing teams into sub packages with smaller defenders which creates a favourable matchup with a power running game inside against smaller defenders.

power running game Big_Pete : 8/15/2017 6:28 pm : link A power running game also fits better to the strength of Flowers, Hart and Fluker. Mike Solari's style has been call power zone blocking system.



I think that is what McAdoo and co ideally would like to have.

why trade a pick CMicks3110 : 8/15/2017 8:44 pm : link why not trade someone from our surplus of DEs like Owa

Short-yardage situations? Put 6'2-260 Will Tye in CT Charlie : 8/15/2017 9:20 pm : link behind Shane Smith. Save a roster spot, and let Tye follow Smith. He ought to be able to get a yard or two straight ahead.