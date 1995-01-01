Eli reiterates that he thinks he has 4 more good years Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:33 am : 8:33 am Quote: "Yeah, I think sitting here right now, I think I can play another four years," the 36-year-old quarterback of the New York Giants told ESPN.



"That's the way the body feels. ... Again with football, you don't know what's going to be the difference, how you're going to feel next year. And right now I still have the same enthusiasm and I'm working hard and I like doing the training and watching film and doing everything ... I have to do to prepare for it. So I don't see it slowing down. I think until the time comes or that changes, I'm going to keep going as hard as I can."

He's PaulBlakeTSU : 8:39 am : link not a running quarterback that relies on his legs, so he should have a softer decline. Just give him some damn protection and a semblance of a running game and he will be fine for the next four years. His best weapons are his brain and his poise and those will outlast any physical obstacles.

He's quite probably right David B. : 8:46 am : link But the only thing he ever said that the media ever paid attention to was the elite thing.



How long he can play is somewhat dependent on whether the OL can actually protect him.

Lets see if he says the same thing Jimmy Googs : 8:48 am : link as this season progresses behind that line...

I wouldn't expect him to say anything else ZogZerg : 8:56 am : link But this is a "one year at a time" sport. Things can change quickly.

Nothing that surprises me. Barring injury of course Big Blue '56 : 9:20 am : link and a desire to hang them up, I believe he will play at least until 40, possibly beyond..I haven't even given his successor much thought..



I am in the vast minority here, judging by past predictions for Eli

If the four years go as he hopes, he may be saying the same wgenesis123 : 10:00 am : link thing four years from now. It is like he says, you never know how you will be feeling this time next year.

He seems re-energized. area junc : 10:33 am : link Remember Archie coming out and saying "Eli's in a funk" during 2013 season. It's all speculative but a lot changed for Eli - fatherhood, tons of $$$, 2 Super Bowl MVP's. Perhaps some hunger was lost. Perhaps not.



It just seems to me, this team has him all in again. McAdoo has never BS'd about Eli and he said it's the best camp he's had. He's got another Plax opposite Beckham, Shepard knows exactly what he's doing, he's got his Ole Miss boy Engram at TE and most importantly he's mastered the WCO. And I think deep down, Davis Webb may've been the motivational cherry on top.



I don't think it's possible to play much better than he did in 2011 but he may have his career year statistically.

I also area junc : 10:36 am : link think we are going to get at least a couple of rings with Beckham and this defense here, and Eli knows that.



This D is pretty much locked up for the next 4 years.

we are in uncharted waters djm : 10:43 am : link typically a QB is done by his late 30s or even mid 30s but we now play in an era of the NFL where QBs don't take the same amount of hits and athletes in general are afforded better technology, nutrition and training than year's past. While it true that rarely any QB plays into their 40s, we aren't really sure how long the modern day QB will last. Plus you have Eli who is unique in his own right. The guy must have drank a lot of milk as a kid.



Today's NFL landscape + today's conditioning/physical advancements + Eli's good health = WHO THE HELL KNOWS. I'd get used to Eli's #10 Jersey. I don't think he's going anywhere anytime soon.

and last year's performance out of Eli djm : 10:46 am : link doesn't concern me in the least nor should it concern anyone else in my opinion. I don't think he played great but he most definitely didn't hold the offense back. In the playoff game he was firing bullets out there.



The offense as a whole needed work. It still does but it's better on paper today than it's been since 2011-2012. Eli will handle things in this offense like he always has--like a pro. 30 Tds. Some mistakes. Duck and cover at times. In the end he will deliver.

I appreciate that Eli mrvax : 10:55 am : link is the complete opposite of Kerry Collins. Eli has taken Webb under his wing and is helping the rookie get ready for the NFL.



It's pretty obvious that Eli does not fear/care if Webb eventually replaces him. Dammit, I'll really miss Eli once he hangs them up.





Four Years Behind This Offensive Line? M.S. : 11:21 am : link

Not a chance.

I honestly don't think Eli wants to go 4 years. eclipz928 : 11:27 am : link Not because he's not competitive - he just doesn't strike me as one of those guys (like Favre or Peyton) who just can't let go of the game.



I think once his contract is up in 2019 he'll walk away from the NFL and go sit on a beach somewhere with his wife and kids.

Hope he can micky : 11:27 am : link May have to adjust his game to compensate for age and accept it..thats when most are successful in latter part of career. Manage the game more and willing to accept of thing able to do in past, can not no longer do.

Greatest Giant of all time tikimvp : 11:33 am : link And shouldn't even be a debate if he plays until 40. I want him in the organization for life. Hand him the offensive coordinator job when he is done.

Agree..... Doomster : 11:37 am : link While the stats were not stratospheric, he was just unreal in the fourth quarter that season....he gave you that feeling, that the Giants would just win....



But also, it may have doomed him with the front office.....they felt he could continue to play with a bad OL/no running game.....and so they delayed fixing what was really wrong with this offense....

It would be fantastic if his last NoGainDayne : 11:37 am : link two years he could take a Brady type contract. That would really help us

Davis Webb couldn't be too happy Ira : 12:11 pm : link to hear Manning's comments.

Glad to hear this from Eli but..... UticaMike : 12:44 pm : link where does this leave Davis Webb?

I know full well Eli gets rid of the ball quickly djm : 1:29 pm : link Doesn't change the fact that Eli doesn't take a lot of brutal hits. The OL is what it is. Eli will play as long as his body allow him to. The shaky OL you love to talk about hasn't impacted things up until now.



I do have a sense of humor. You just say the same thing over and over. It's fine, have at it. But we are gonna point out that you repeat things. And like I said it's not really relevant or pertainent to my point.

absolutely The Tempest : 1:31 pm : link I think he can definitely play another four years. He hasn't declined physically or mentally. He is still playing hard, taking risks, making the rest of the offense better around him. We would be very fortunate to have him staying till he is 40 and finding a QB we can develop behind him.

There's plenty of promise for the future djm : 1:31 pm : link The defense sucked in 14-15. Now it's stacked. The TEs were dreadful last season. Now they appear to be loaded. The OL does in fact have some pieces in place. It can be average this season and great next season with a little luck or work in the offseason.



We're in fine shape, warts and all. Enjoy it.

928 joeinpa : 1:32 pm : link I think they will have to encourage Eli to leave before he is ready, unless like his brother an injury decimates his ability



I think he is the ultimate competitor

Not so sure..... Doomster : 2:02 pm : link There's plenty of promise for the future

The OL does in fact have some pieces in place. It can be average this season and great next season with a little luck or work in the offseason.



We're in fine shape, warts and all. Enjoy it.





What if the status quo is maintained by Flowers? We just don't know....if he remains the same, next year could be his last.....What about Pugh and Richburg? They both want the big bucks...Pugh has to show he can remain healthy for a season, probably the main reason they used their option on him rather than sign him to a big contract.....Richburg has to show he can stay healthy and not be overpowered up the middle.....the RG/RT is still a mess, with only pretenders to the throne.....it's quite possible, the OL could be worse next year, than this year....the only cure would be to sign some high priced FA's, if available, and to get very lucky in the draft.....but even that is a crap shoot.....we drafted Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg with high picks, and none are locks for next season, at this moment in time...



How long have we been working on this OL? We probably will be working on it next year.....



The OL has to remain healthy....subs are not an option....it is an average line at best....but with more options available to Eli, he may be able to produce with this offense, despite the OL.....

Les, it's hard on the younger Giants fans NYG27 : 2:52 pm : link to grasp how great LT was on the field if they never saw him play in his prime. YouTube videos are great but hard to gauge LT's value if someone didn't see him week in and week out every season he played.



Although if Eli plays at a high level till he's 40 and wins another Superbowl MVP, it'll be hard to say he can't pass LT as the greatest Giants player of all time.

I'm gonna go out to the street Sarcastic Sam : 3:56 pm : link with a sign that says "FOUR MORE YEARS." Anyone want to join?

Eli reiterates that he thinks he has 4 more good years - Eric from BBI 53inCanton : 4:17 pm : link Eli will play until he has at least one more Super Bowl win than his brother ............... even if it means playing until he's 60 on a pair of crutches .