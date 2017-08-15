How did Giants Ereck Flowers fare in practice Tuesday?

But all I see is a picture of Flowers, a poll on Flowers, and a video of Marshall's session with reporters.
- watching our guys run-block is just painful...painful
- Flowers seems to be really trying to keep his hands inside, but he gives up way too much ground
- Any time the Defensive End really "tried" to pass rush, Flowers couldn't stop him
Others?
a lick about OL technique to comment but, seems like there were some bright spots there and some not so good (against speed on the outside).
Seems like when he engages early, it's over for the D lineman. But when he stutters a little and has to tread backward, that's when he struggles.
again I'm not sure if that's much different than any other massive OL. Treading backward against speed is usually never a good ending.
Video is at the top of the article.
I just saw that. If I was coaching Flowers the first thing I do is get him to sink his ass. That leads to him getting off balance, not being able to change direction, and getting bull rushed. A lot of those run plays at the end his ass is higher than every other OL's helmet and then he is catching the defender instead of attacking the defender. To me, everything starts with your stance and while his stance is different than last year (his legs were so far apart, I never saw anything like that before) it is not helping him out at all. There was run run play in there where his legs are so straight and he bent at his waist with his head down and he wiffed so bad.
season games with consistent snaps, consistent linemates and a blocking TE that can finally help out. Otherwise, FOR ME, not much to see here. Yet.
having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
His guy never got to Eli. Sure 2 times he had to guide the guy around behind Eli, but that always happens and is standard Tackle play. You don't always get the guy at the LOS.
This is turning into a witch hunt. Put the video on another player all practice and see how he does.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
To play devil's advocate, I cannot remember the last time a player has played such an important position without earning it over a three year period. There has never been competition brought in for him. He has performed horribly. He still suffers from the same issues that plagued him his rookie year. But, yet, every other player on this team gets criticized by the HC including Eli but Flowers is either defended or the blame is deflected onto other players.
I don't think anybody wants him to fail. I think most are just frustrated that whem you are a high first round pick your have to show improvement. Everybody keeps talking Super Bowl. We have such an amazing team. The one thing that can derail this team is our OL and him being the LT and high first round pick he will get most of the attention. It is not unwarranted.
I know he's a key cog for this team right now but I feel bad for him in that he's under a ridiculous amount of scrutiny. He has a lot on his shoulders and I'm sure he's working as hard as he can to get better. I have some serious concerns that it'll be enough - it just sucks that every practice has turned into "The State of Ereck Flowers"
not so bad.
The stupid background music, awful. Do they have to listen to that crap all day in practice?
Unimpressive guy. Going to be a long year at LT.
This is turning into a witch hunt. Put the video on another player all practice and see how he does.
Good call. I'm sure Beckham repeatedly burns Apple or whoever else. Nobody reports it. Yet Flowers gives up a sack to Vernon and the sky is falling.
To me, everything starts with your stance and while his stance is different than last year (his legs were so far apart, I never saw anything like that before) it is not helping him out at all.
It seems I read quite a long time ago where Vince Lombardi yelled at a lineman during practice, "You can't do anything with that stance. You can't go forward. You can't go backward. The only thing you can do in that stance is take a shit."
I know it's only 1 preseason game to go on, but if we were to use that to gauge O-line problems....
Jerry and Richberg are bigger problems than flowers.
| having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
I can think of one player who continues to get a ridiculous level of scrutiny and that is Eli...
As far as Flowers on that video I didn't think he looked that bad...also they weren't even in full pads and it looked they weren't even going 100%...
| His guy never got to Eli. Sure 2 times he had to guide the guy around behind Eli, but that always happens and is standard Tackle play. You don't always get the guy at the LOS.
This is turning into a witch hunt. Put the video on another player all practice and see how he does.
+1000 Couldn't agree more
the most important thing is Flowers looked much improved from a technique standpoint in the game.
We can speculate all we want on practice but it's not live. According to coaches, Flowers' issue has been demonstrating proper technique in practice but then reverting back to bad habits when real bullets fly. He showed, at least last week, he is applying his technique in games.
And this is coming from someone who thinks he's an All Pro RG playing out of position.
... to my eyes. Does he look awkward? Yeah... but the guy is Gigantic. Honestly the only thing I can add is I'm not sure why they don't make these lineman trim some body fat and work more on their flexibility and quickness. He has plenty of size and strength to anchor. But maybe they are already doing that.
because as a 23 year old he is almost certain to crack under the scrutiny of the fake news media. (i couldn't resist). The only thing he can do is focus, keep at it, and not let the bastards grind him down to quote Vinegar Joe Stillwell.
If so, I'd take any conclusions drawn from that video, good or bad, with a grain of salt.
It seemed to me, by years end especially, the refs were calling some ticky tack holding penalties against him. Granted there were plenty of times the calls were legit, and he does have a tendency to hold. But I don't want the refs to have it in their minds the guy holds and therefore they are looking for it.
I'm cheering for the kid.
| season games with consistent snaps, consistent linemates and a blocking TE that can finally help out. Otherwise, FOR ME, not much to see here. Yet.
I don't know, when the coaching staff puts a rookie in (Chad Wheeler) your spot for a full practice, one would think that would light a fire under Flowers.
season games with consistent snaps, consistent linemates and a blocking TE that can finally help out. Otherwise, FOR ME, not much to see here. Yet.
I don't know, when the coaching staff puts a rookie in (Chad Wheeler) your spot for a full practice, one would think that would light a fire under Flowers.
Come on that's jumping to conclusions on why the jumped Wheeler up in practice.
It could have been a hundred reason on why they gave him time with the 1's other than Flowers performance.
Don't most OL's look like shit vs our front 4?
the 9th pick in the draft. The CONSENSUS got it wrong and shit happens. Hope I am wrong.
having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
To play devil's advocate, I cannot remember the last time a player has played such an important position without earning it over a three year period. There has never been competition brought in for him. He has performed horribly. He still suffers from the same issues that plagued him his rookie year. But, yet, every other player on this team gets criticized by the HC including Eli but Flowers is either defended or the blame is deflected onto other players.
I don't think anybody wants him to fail. I think most are just frustrated that whem you are a high first round pick your have to show improvement. Everybody keeps talking Super Bowl. We have such an amazing team. The one thing that can derail this team is our OL and him being the LT and high first round pick he will get most of the attention. It is not unwarranted.
Good post. But then place Blame where it lies and belongs. Reese and the FO. This OL as a whole lacks talent and depth. suggestikns to flip Pugh out a LT leave that G spot a lot worse. Interesting times and the Chinese Proverb says.
I don't know, when the coaching staff puts a rookie in (Chad Wheeler) your spot for a full practice, one would think that would light a fire under Flowers.
When did that happen?
answer:
It didn't happen. Wheeler got some snaps with the 1st team.
Practice does not make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.
having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
To play devil's advocate, I cannot remember the last time a player has played such an important position without earning it over a three year period. There has never been competition brought in for him. He has performed horribly. He still suffers from the same issues that plagued him his rookie year. But, yet, every other player on this team gets criticized by the HC including Eli but Flowers is either defended or the blame is deflected onto other players.
I don't think anybody wants him to fail. I think most are just frustrated that whem you are a high first round pick your have to show improvement. Everybody keeps talking Super Bowl. We have such an amazing team. The one thing that can derail this team is our OL and him being the LT and high first round pick he will get most of the attention. It is not unwarranted.
Good post. But then place Blame where it lies and belongs. Reese and the FO. This OL as a whole lacks talent and depth. suggestikns to flip Pugh out a LT leave that G spot a lot worse. Interesting times and the Chinese Proverb says.
It is a combination of things. The front office has addressed the OL. However, I think they need to look at how they evaluate college linemen. Imo, like WR, most receivers that have early success are great route runners. What I am trying to say is that I think too much is put on upside with players and their measurables. Give me the OL that has great technique coming out of college. Every coach is arrogant in the fact they think they can coach anybody up. Beckham was a great route runner, as was Shep, Steve Smith, and Nicks (supposedly). Remember how bad we were at drafting WRs forever? We had how many Tim Carters?
Lets look at the OL. How many guys have we drafted that never worked out? Why is that? Well, it is never one reason. To me it is a combination of our scouting, management, and coaches. Maybe the way we evaluate linemen needs to change. Maybe we overdrafted OL based on need. Maybe our coaches aren't developing them. When our line was good we had Diehl who I think was a 5th round pick and Suebert who was undrafted. After that is was NOBODY. The next low draft pick or undrafted FA to play well for us was probably Hart. As I am typing this Boothe comes to mind but I don't remember how we acquired him. Still, Hart has had some success. Why? He was a four year player at Florida State who got by with technique because he was a little undersized and not strong. So, to me, it is too hard to come into the NFL and have to learn proper technique along with all the other things a player does. Just like WR, there is so much to learn that trying to learn how to run specific routes just totally slows down the learning process overall. I am not saying that it cannot be done but it makes it more difficult.
in addition, there are almost always second and third round -guards- that read:
"strong as crap .....'very good technique, hard worker and good learner"
if one is willing to draft an inch sorter, or a tad slower in the 40, or less great school-from'....
thus it will soon be three straight years of ranting 'Pugh to OLT' and getting told to 'shut up flowers is the OLT.'
get off this kid's case. Don't project your overwrought expectations on him, don't think you have the right to criticise him every time he scratches his nose, just chill, mind your own business for a while and LEAVE HIM BE.
about once a month if the topics/issues are so exacerbating...
having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.
I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.
To play devil's advocate, I cannot remember the last time a player has played such an important position without earning it over a three year period. There has never been competition brought in for him. He has performed horribly. He still suffers from the same issues that plagued him his rookie year. But, yet, every other player on this team gets criticized by the HC including Eli but Flowers is either defended or the blame is deflected onto other players.
I don't think anybody wants him to fail. I think most are just frustrated that whem you are a high first round pick your have to show improvement. Everybody keeps talking Super Bowl. We have such an amazing team. The one thing that can derail this team is our OL and him being the LT and high first round pick he will get most of the attention. It is not unwarranted.
Good post. But then place Blame where it lies and belongs. Reese and the FO. This OL as a whole lacks talent and depth. suggestikns to flip Pugh out a LT leave that G spot a lot worse. Interesting times and the Chinese Proverb says.
It is a combination of things. The front office has addressed the OL. However, I think they need to look at how they evaluate college linemen. Imo, like WR, most receivers that have early success are great route runners. What I am trying to say is that I think too much is put on upside with players and their measurables. Give me the OL that has great technique coming out of college. Every coach is arrogant in the fact they think they can coach anybody up. Beckham was a great route runner, as was Shep, Steve Smith, and Nicks (supposedly). Remember how bad we were at drafting WRs forever? We had how many Tim Carters?
Lets look at the OL. How many guys have we drafted that never worked out? Why is that? Well, it is never one reason. To me it is a combination of our scouting, management, and coaches. Maybe the way we evaluate linemen needs to change. Maybe we overdrafted OL based on need. Maybe our coaches aren't developing them. When our line was good we had Diehl who I think was a 5th round pick and Suebert who was undrafted. After that is was NOBODY. The next low draft pick or undrafted FA to play well for us was probably Hart. As I am typing this Boothe comes to mind but I don't remember how we acquired him. Still, Hart has had some success. Why? He was a four year player at Florida State who got by with technique because he was a little undersized and not strong. So, to me, it is too hard to come into the NFL and have to learn proper technique along with all the other things a player does. Just like WR, there is so much to learn that trying to learn how to run specific routes just totally slows down the learning process overall. I am not saying that it cannot be done but it makes it more difficult.
Great post. And I agree. It's never just one thing. I think the genesis of THE OL started years ago. They were set for such a long time and Reese also tends to favor the DE WR DB position. Is what it is. He's tried. Just w mixed results.
Boothe and went to my son's fancy pants prep
School. He was a FA From Oakland. And he played at Cornell.
Biggest agreement w you is the arrgance about coaching up OL
kids. It takes years to develop proper technique. Not every player can adjust and relearn what he's done for years and years. It's a gamble.
''Please, please,
get off this kid's case. Don't project your overwrought expectations on him, don't think you have the right to criticise him every time he scratches his nose, just chill, mind your own business for a while and LEAVE HIM BE.
Solari is the shit at coaching the OL.