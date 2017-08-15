How did Giants Ereck Flowers fare in practice Tuesday?

In comment 13562353 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





In comment 13561964 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13561957 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





having this level of scrutiny on him. The kid is only 23 years and the pressure must be unreal.

I find myself rooting for him more and more. I hope he proves everyone wrong and has a tremendous season.







To play devil's advocate, I cannot remember the last time a player has played such an important position without earning it over a three year period. There has never been competition brought in for him. He has performed horribly. He still suffers from the same issues that plagued him his rookie year. But, yet, every other player on this team gets criticized by the HC including Eli but Flowers is either defended or the blame is deflected onto other players.



I don't think anybody wants him to fail. I think most are just frustrated that whem you are a high first round pick your have to show improvement. Everybody keeps talking Super Bowl. We have such an amazing team. The one thing that can derail this team is our OL and him being the LT and high first round pick he will get most of the attention. It is not unwarranted.







Good post. But then place Blame where it lies and belongs. Reese and the FO. This OL as a whole lacks talent and depth. suggestikns to flip Pugh out a LT leave that G spot a lot worse. Interesting times and the Chinese Proverb says.







It is a combination of things. The front office has addressed the OL. However, I think they need to look at how they evaluate college linemen. Imo, like WR, most receivers that have early success are great route runners. What I am trying to say is that I think too much is put on upside with players and their measurables. Give me the OL that has great technique coming out of college. Every coach is arrogant in the fact they think they can coach anybody up. Beckham was a great route runner, as was Shep, Steve Smith, and Nicks (supposedly). Remember how bad we were at drafting WRs forever? We had how many Tim Carters?



Lets look at the OL. How many guys have we drafted that never worked out? Why is that? Well, it is never one reason. To me it is a combination of our scouting, management, and coaches. Maybe the way we evaluate linemen needs to change. Maybe we overdrafted OL based on need. Maybe our coaches aren't developing them. When our line was good we had Diehl who I think was a 5th round pick and Suebert who was undrafted. After that is was NOBODY. The next low draft pick or undrafted FA to play well for us was probably Hart. As I am typing this Boothe comes to mind but I don't remember how we acquired him. Still, Hart has had some success. Why? He was a four year player at Florida State who got by with technique because he was a little undersized and not strong. So, to me, it is too hard to come into the NFL and have to learn proper technique along with all the other things a player does. Just like WR, there is so much to learn that trying to learn how to run specific routes just totally slows down the learning process overall. I am not saying that it cannot be done but it makes it more difficult.