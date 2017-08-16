If you were game planning against the Giants CMicks3110 : 8/16/2017 6:56 pm how would you attack us? Both offensively and defensively?

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/16/2017 6:57 pm : : 8/16/2017 6:57 pm : link Defensively... still make someone besides Beckham beat me. Completely ignore the running game.



Offensively... passing game to attack the linebackers. Test Darian Thompson deep.

I'd make Flowers shit his pants santacruzom : 8/16/2017 7:01 pm : link by employing this defensive formation:







WR TGCGT WR

To add, robbieballs2003 : 8/16/2017 7:03 pm : link Offensively I would be stretching the field horizontally. I would be getting Vernon, JPP, Snacks, etc. running sideline to sideline. It will not have success early but my goal would be to wear the defense down so my team has an advantage in the fourth quarter because of how much our DL plays.



Defensively, I would still sit back in zone coverage and let my DL get pressurea against our OL. Don't give up any big plays. Keep everything in front of you and limit tge yards after the catch.

Quote: Defensively... still make someone besides Beckham beat me. Completely ignore the running game.



Offensively... passing game to attack the linebackers. Test Darian Thompson deep.



why all of a sudden the Darian Thompson hate? In comment 13562573 Eric from BBI said:why all of a sudden the Darian Thompson hate?

Defensively pjcas18 : 8/16/2017 7:10 pm : link I'd blitz often, double Beckham



Offensively run counter trey, and screens plays to try and take advantage of LB's and DL over pursuit.





. arcarsenal : 8/16/2017 7:14 pm : link I would bracket Beckham and single up my best corner on Marshall. I'd keep the box very light and would't care about the run game at all but I'd send quick edge rushers right at Flowers until he stopped them.



Offensively, I'd attack the seam and utilize my TE quite a bit. I wouldn't bother trying a power run game and I woudn't throw deep outside the hashes either.

I would Jimmy Googs : 8/16/2017 7:17 pm : link Offensively -

1) jam OBJ at line with over top CB/Safety help

2) Blitz Eli from middle and opposite side of OBJ until Giants show they can pick it up

3) Tell CBs, Safeties and 2 of 3 Lbs to not worry about run



Defensively -

1) Attack Apple and 4th CB when in game

2) Look for TEs over middle

3) misdirection run plays





. Go Terps : 8/16/2017 7:23 pm : link Offensively



- Spread out the defense and try to make the front four generate a conventional pass rush.

- Try to make Collins responsible for someone in the deep and intermediate areas in order to open up underneath.

- I'd want my quarterback throwing to the tight end, slot receiver, and running back in the middle of the field or in the flat away on the side opposite Collins.

- If I have a mobile QB, challenge JPP with the read option.

- Do NOT challenge Harrison in the run game or Collins in the short passing game.



Defensively



- Watch the film from the 2009 Giants-Cardinals game. Adrian Wilson and Antrell Rolle were constantly disguising their coverages and forcing Eli to throw into crowded areas. Make the defensive look unclear until as late as possible before the snap.

- Show blitz frequently, especially over left tackle and the center.

- Don't be afraid to trade yardage in exchange for a big hit on Eli early.

- Be physical and verbal with Beckham and try to rattle him.

- Try to make Eli throw the ball short to his running backs...these are his least accurate throws and the backs often are forced to catch them off stride.





Jints in Carolina Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/16/2017 7:34 pm : : 8/16/2017 7:34 pm : link Not hate... but I'm not going after Landon Collins a lot or DRC or Jenkins or Apple. I want to see how Thompson defends the deep post if I am an opponent.

Put pressure on the OL Chip : 8/16/2017 7:42 pm : link Try to get Eli's happy feet moving. Ignore the run until Perkins can prove he can play. If we can run the ball the O will be great.



The Defense is going to be great barring injuries. Especially a lot of injuries at the same position.

If the Giants prove to be able to run at a decent clip CMicks3110 : 8/16/2017 7:43 pm : link is there any way to stop this offense. If a defense has to commit 8 in the box?

Lots of good points Bluesbreaker : 8/16/2017 7:57 pm : link I like Robbies its pretty simple ..

quadruple reverse idiotsavant : 8/16/2017 7:57 pm : link and the 11 defensive back formation

















Against the Giants' D you don't have many options BillT : 8/16/2017 7:58 pm : link The front four can stop the run and rush the passer by itself with little help. The secondary can take away your best WR with our best CB. The rest of the secondary will probably over match your WR/TE talent as well. You can try and attack the LBs but I think they actually are better against the pass than the run with Robinson and Casillas but that's you best bet.



Against our O you try and challenge the OL in whatever way you can. If you can win big there you've got a real chance. But Eli feasts on the blitz so that's a problem and we've got multiple options to deal with that with Marshall and the new TEs.



The O can be limited by a talented D. The D is a problem for anyone who plays us.

Packers did well against us CMicks3110 : 8/16/2017 8:06 pm : link .

Quote: is there any way to stop this offense. If a defense has to commit 8 in the box?



I don't think we are going to be able to run the ball again. In comment 13562609 CMicks3110 said:I don't think we are going to be able to run the ball again.

Blitz this OL annexOPR : 8/16/2017 8:14 pm : link and cross your fingers

Run lots of stunts up the middle on D RobCarpenter : 8/16/2017 9:12 pm : link And use an up tempo offense with 3 step drops. Keep the D from subbing.

Blitz manning on obvious pass downs crick n NC : 8/16/2017 9:16 pm : link play two deep man until they prove they can beat it. Expect my front to handle the run game

On AcidTest : 8/16/2017 9:27 pm : link offense, I'd attack the second level. I'd also use misdirection plays, especially with my QB. That might partially negate the Giants' pass rush. The Giants have also not done well with misdirection plays.



On defense, I would blitz Manning. I'd try and overpower Richburg, and send my best pass rusher against Flowers. If Eli has time to throw, he will pick apart most defenses, especially with those weapons.

The Giants don't have an efficient offense... Dan in the Springs : 8/16/2017 10:21 pm : link Hold them to field goals, long drives. Do not give up the big play over the top.



Pass first to try to set up the run later. Attack the lbers with a very speedy rb coming out of the backfield. Use alignments to isolate receivers on backers. Force Landon Collins into coverage as much as possible. Send a receiver deep on every play, looking for the opportunity to take advantage of inexperience at free safety.





Depends WillVAB : 8/16/2017 10:37 pm : link On what my team strengths are but:



Offense

If I have a dynamic RB like Bell or DJ, I attack the edges of the Giants defense on the ground and attack the LBs in coverage. This is how the Steelers beat us last year. Make the Giants below average LBs make plays.



If I have a good QB and an OL good in pass pro, attack the middle of the field and stay away from the Giants corners.



The Cards and Raiders games will be interesting this year.



Defense

Ignore the running game and blitz Eli in passing situations. Make the shitty OL prove they can protect the QB. The weapons don't matter if Eli doesn't have time.

In addition to the great suggestions above... Big Blue Blogger : 8/16/2017 11:09 pm : link ...I would make our cornerbacks tackle and fight through blocks: lots of quick throws, WR screens and some power sweep type runs (if you have blockers who can seal the edge). The three stars will wear down physically, and the guys behind them are pedestrian at best.



Harrison's knees are also a tempting target, though he seems to protect himself pretty well.

As others have said, invite the Giants to run. Big Blue Blogger : 8/16/2017 11:21 pm : link I'd be tempted to open in nickel (or dime!) and stay in it until I'm down by double-digits - which probably won't happen because the Giants tend to end their best drives with a turnover, a botched block or a field goal. Stand the Giant running backs up and attack the ball; they have four decent backs, but none has proven he can take an NFL pounding and protect the rock.

Serious question RD in CT : 8/16/2017 11:29 pm : link How do you stop the odell slant? I feel like the answer to a lot of these gameplans for the Giants is that slant to odell where he catches the ball surrounded by 4 guys and then he's gone. Is that just because odell is that fantastic or can they tweak something? Combo of both?

Play DB's up close to jam receivers montanagiant : 12:00 am : link And blitz the hell out of them. I would also do a ton of Zone blitzes to try to hinder the quick slants

1. Blitz frequently. Ira : 1:38 am : link 2. Keep the db's back the way everyone did last season.

3. Plan for Engram. Treat him like a receiver. When he's in the game have an extra corner in to cover him.

NOTHING!!!!!! chopperhatch : 3:25 am : link We'll kill everything! WE'LL FUCK YOUR SISTERS!!!!!# BLAAAAAAH WE'RE THE GIANTS!



Seriously, what good does this do? We have really good players at positions that people underrate, and a line that has sucked to which we havent added to.



I think at this point, if you are an oppponent, your have to hope for injuries. But even then, our depth is more formidable than most teams.



I just dont understand whats good about getting worked up when we are healthy and looking solid on all counts but the OL. Questions about FS? Well we had a UDFA play pretty damn well.



Point is, eat a dick, and wait and see come DallASS.



Go Blue, and fuck their mothers. 😙

Im a little drunk and am going to bed, lol chopperhatch : 3:26 am : link But the message remains.

4-2-5 djstat : 9:18 am : link FSS



CB S M CB



B DE T N DE W

C

WR TE LT LG RG RT WR

QB WR



RB



W - Will LB

B - Bear LB

S - SAM LB

M - Mike



Overall this is my base personnel against 11 formation. Based on the alignment you can double team any WR you choose.



I have the FS shaded to the 2 receiver side as I would use him on the double team. Your Bear and Will can adjust around and then you balance out the other Linebackers. I trust a 6 man front to stop our run game.



This package allows a defense to pressure with 8 against the pass and drop 3 into coverage. Allows you to rush 3 and drop 8 into coverage if your DE is agile enough





This sucks Thegratefulhead : 9:32 am : link I would tell my DBs I would pay the fines and smack OBJ and talk trash. Hit him a little late. Really get under his skin all the while giving him double coverage all day. I would put a speed rusher on Flowers drop everyone into coverage and force the Giants to run.

Offensively, make our LB's defend the edges, Section331 : 10:31 am : link then try to exploit our safeties down the seam. Defensively, I would send extra pass rushers at Eli at every opportunity.

Offensively, AnishPatel : 12:41 pm : link I am going to utilize different passing concept including screens, X and Z. I'd love to see levels, flood concept and I'd move the pocket during the course of the game so that defenses can't just pin their ears back and expect Ei in the same spot.



Against the giants defense, I'd have to know what personnel I have on offense. If it's the Giants personnel, then I'd spread the Giants defense put and see if I can get a running game that way. But I'd have to have a lot of 3 step drops, screens and try to Neutralize our pass rush with quick passing concepts that allow me to not get the QB killed.

Spags on 3rd and long Go Terps : 12:54 pm : link Spags often employs a corner blitz on 3rd and long. The goal seems to be to activate the hot route and allow a 7 yard completion on 3rd and 9. I'm not sure, but I think the idea is that the safety crashes down and meets the receiver almost as the ball is arriving. Kenny Phillips was good at this.



I wonder if the counter is a sluggo route over the safety playing downhill, though I don't know if the QB has enough time before the blitzing CB arrives.

blitz a lot up the middle to keep the backs in Paulie Walnuts : 3:36 pm : link double Beckham and play cover 2..