Why is the Coach Getting Blamed for the Crappy OL? arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 12:24 am I keep seeing posters incessantly blame McAdoo and the playcalling for the offensive struggles.



Maybe I'm naive, but what offense can you successfully run when your offensive line can't open holes for your backs and you're forced to be one-dimensional? Then, when we run pass plays, the QB has about 2 seconds before the pocket crumbles or a rusher gets around the edge.



Is the guy supposed to trick opposing defenses for 4 quarters somehow?



You have to be able to block in this league. It's as simple as that.



Look at the Cowboys. Rookie QB? Doesn't matter. Stud RB suspended? Doesn't matter. They still open holes in the run game and they still pass protect for Prescott and give him loads of time to throw. This isn't something Jason Garrett is doing that Ben McAdoo isn't. Garrett simply has an excellent line and it's the foundation of his football team. We don't have that luxury.



Our entire offense is already built around getting the ball out quick. It's not like the coach is running 5 and 7 step drops with long-developing routes like we were in 2013 when we couldn't pass protect and were getting Eli fucking killed by doing that.



There's really not an offense you can run if you can't run the football or pass block. Our linemen are getting pushed back into the pocket, they're not opening holes for the runners - and that's the coaches fault... why?



Don't you think if we could actually run the football and pass protect that our offense would be pretty damn good? I do.



But yet, I keep seeing comments blaming the playcalling or the offensive scheme.



If there are offenses in this league that are proficient without being able to run the football or hold blocks, I'd love to know where they are.

Because he calls the plays Phil in LA : 8/22/2017 12:45 am : link And short passes invite more into the box. Plus Greg Williams made him look bad tonight. Now Williams treated it like big game and McAdoo did not, but shit, we have no TD''s, and that's weak. Though the D will be excellent.

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 12:50 am : link But what plays are you supposed to call that offset an offensive line that doesn't run block for shit and struggles in pass pro?



The short pass game doesn't work so we're supposed to try what... throwing downfield and have the WR's run routes that require Eli to be protected for even longer?



We can't run the ball so teams key in on our pass game.



I just don't understand what plays the guy is supposed to call. We can't fucking block anyone.

I agree...to a point. Matt M. : 8/22/2017 12:52 am : link The OL before McAdoo got here was terrible, but we had a passing attack relying heavily on downfield progressions and reads, so the offense could no longer function. As a result, we bring in McAdoo with his version of the WC and have an instant turnaround with mediocre talent. So, the system worked. Now, with more talent we have taken a step back. Last year, I thought a lot of it had to do with terrible playcalling. McAdoo seemed over his head as essentially the OC and HC. This year, that isn't the case, but the results are dismal. Granted, a lot of that is the OL. But I go back to this offense being installed specifically to counter the bad OL.



As for the OL itself, I am so frustrated that for all the attention paid to it, we will have more or less the same awful line for the third year in a row. So, we have drafted there, signed FA, and this year got some of the best UDFA out there. All that amounted to was some depth and a couple of guys for the practice squad. We still have a struggling LT, struggling OC, terrible RG, and Hart, who is improving, but is he improving enough? Pugh is our best player on the line by a wide margin...but can he stay healthy?

And 2 years ago Matt M. : 8/22/2017 12:55 am : link with less talent at WR than either of the last 2 years and no running game, we managed to score points with the same shitty OL. We ran more screens, we spread the ball more, we took more shots downfield, and we ran the slants and medium range stuff much better. There was more cohesion in the offensive game and we ran different personnel packages.

Point #1 - it's preseason jcn56 : 8/22/2017 12:59 am : link Any complaints regarding the playcalling should be referred back to point #1.

For whatever reason Glover : 8/22/2017 1:00 am : link there have been an incredible amount of sugar coaters of this offensive line. It's Mac's fault, it was Jennings' fault, it's even Eli's fault. This O line fucking sucks. It doesnt look good for this offense, despite additions of Marshall and Engram.

I put up a post asking if people thought the first team offense might actually look pretty good this preseason, and I got the usual responses, that I already fucking knew, thank you: preseason doesnt matter, preseason records dont matter, and my post said nothing about winning or losing games, it asked Will the first team offense look good? Anyway. They look like shit. Shit, Shit, Shit.

Flowers didnt look bad which is nice, but the right side. Terrible.

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 1:03 am : link I think some of the offensive numbers from 2015 were a result of how bad the defense was.



But even still - if it's playcalling people are worried about, I don't think this is the time to get bent out of shape about that. We're not going to show much in pre-season.



Camp reports so far have alluded to a lot of different looks - looks we didn't show last year.



I think he wants to do more with the offense and be more creative. He's a young, forward thinking guy - I don't believe for one second that Ben McAdoo is hell-bent on running 11 personnel out there on 95% of our snaps.



I think we're going to see new looks this year and some new wrinkles. But if we can't block or run the football, what good will it be?



This team has to establish an offensive identity somehow and it's just so hard to do when you can't run the ball or even pass block.



I thought the reason this team even won 11 games last year was because of McAdoo in a lot of ways.



He knew the strength of the team and he played that way.



If people think this is a playcalling issue, I'd suggest waiting until the regular season because I think we'll show a lot more than we've shown in preseason thus far - I just have my doubts as to how well it'll actually work.

I think some of the offensive numbers from 2015 were a result of how bad the defense was.



But even still - if it's playcalling people are worried about, I don't think this is the time to get bent out of shape about that. We're not going to show much in pre-season.



Camp reports so far have alluded to a lot of different looks - looks we didn't show last year.



I think he wants to do more with the offense and be more creative. He's a young, forward thinking guy - I don't believe for one second that Ben McAdoo is hell-bent on running 11 personnel out there on 95% of our snaps.



I think we're going to see new looks this year and some new wrinkles. But if we can't block or run the football, what good will it be?



This team has to establish an offensive identity somehow and it's just so hard to do when you can't run the ball or even pass block.



I thought the reason this team even won 11 games last year was because of McAdoo in a lot of ways.



He knew the strength of the team and he played that way.



If people think this is a playcalling issue, I'd suggest waiting until the regular season because I think we'll show a lot more than we've shown in preseason thus far - I just have my doubts as to how well it'll actually work. Again, I agree to a point. I agree that pre season is not the time to get worked up over playcalling. However, at the same time, we have an entire year of terrible playcalling from the previous season to fall back on. We've added Marshall, quality TEs, and possible better depth at RB. Yes, the offense can do absolutely nothing. Some of that is pre season and some is just shit.

I fully agree the OL sucks. But, when your HC (then OC) was brought in specifically to counter a similar OL and he did it with less talent at the other positions, then I expect a lot more with the talent they've added the last 2 years,



I fully agree the OL sucks. But, when your HC (then OC) was brought in specifically to counter a similar OL and he did it with less talent at the other positions, then I expect a lot more with the talent they've added the last 2 years, In comment 13568274 arcarsenal said:Again, I agree to a point. I agree that pre season is not the time to get worked up over playcalling. However, at the same time, we have an entire year of terrible playcalling from the previous season to fall back on. We've added Marshall, quality TEs, and possible better depth at RB. Yes, the offense can do absolutely nothing. Some of that is pre season and some is just shit.I fully agree the OL sucks. But, when your HC (then OC) was brought in specifically to counter a similar OL and he did it with less talent at the other positions, then I expect a lot more with the talent they've added the last 2 years,

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 1:13 am : link Matt - I think we were really limited last year play calling wise because of the personnel. Will Tye was our best TE, we didn't have a FB on the roster, Cruz wasn't very good, we had very little WR depth.



I think that will change this year. I'm not worried about the playcalling being as stagnant or limited.



What I am worried about is how effective the offense is going to be if we cannot establish a running game or protect Eli.

Matt - I think we were really limited last year play calling wise because of the personnel. Will Tye was our best TE, we didn't have a FB on the roster, Cruz wasn't very good, we had very little WR depth.



I think that will change this year. I'm not worried about the playcalling being as stagnant or limited.



What I am worried about is how effective the offense is going to be if we cannot establish a running game or protect Eli. Agreed. But, the difference is, OL or not, with Perkins, Vereen, Marshall, Engram, Shepard, etc. I expect a successful offense. I'm not saying a juggernaut offense. But, I expect a team that doesn't struggle to score 20 points a game.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 1:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13568281 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Camp reports so far have alluded to a lot of different looks - looks we didn't show last year.



I think that will change this year. I'm not worried about the playcalling being as stagnant or limited.



I think we're going to see new looks this year and some new wrinkles. But if we can't block or run the football, what good will it be?



Agreed. But, the difference is, OL or not, with Perkins, Vereen, Marshall, Engram, Shepard, etc. I expect a successful offense. I'm not saying a juggernaut offense. But, I expect a team that doesn't struggle to score 20 points a game.



I do too - I just think a bad offensive line can really, really limit an offense and it's hard for me to blame the coach for that.



I will concede that McAdoo probably should have brought in a true OC to handle play calling - it might be a bit much to be on his plate now that he's the head coach. But I still don't think it's going to be the play calls that are the issue as much as how well those plays are blocked and executed by the players.



It's tough. I think a really good offensive line covers up weak skill position players much, much better than it works the other way around. In comment 13568288 Matt M. said:I do too - I just think a bad offensive line can really, really limit an offense and it's hard for me to blame the coach for that.I will concede that McAdoo probably should have brought in a true OC to handle play calling - it might be a bit much to be on his plate now that he's the head coach. But I still don't think it's going to be the play calls that are the issue as much as how well those plays are blocked and executed by the players.It's tough. I think a really good offensive line covers up weak skill position players much, much better than it works the other way around.

He's got three no.1's , a no.2 grizz299 : 8/22/2017 4:45 am : link A competent vet at RG , a superb tight end, and HOF' QB. and one of the greatest reveiveing corps of all time.

what



The line is underperforming. Imaagine Flowers played well and the line still got blown up.

richenberg has more talent than Ohara

Flowers and Pugh more talent than Diehl and Suey

But they're not playing as well, so who are you supposed to be blaming.

When Flowers plays well and the talented offensive still stinks that's a fair indictment of the coaching.

My biggest criticism UberAlias : 8/22/2017 5:42 am : link Is that a group which performed so poorly a year ago was handed their starting positions no questions asked. After clearly not getting the job done for two seasons McAdoo doubled down on the groups failures handing them their jobs back uncontested. No competition. The bar was set low and remains low.

Um people bitching about the line need to relax Tuckrule : 8/22/2017 5:59 am : link Mac said he tried out diff blocking schemes ITS PRESEAON TIME TO TRY THINGS OUT ITS A GLORIFIED PRACTICE. we aren't game planning and trying to squeeze out every inch of field. It's practice with cameras and officials

Where have you "Relax, it's only preseason" guys SHO'NUFF : 8/22/2017 6:05 am : link been the last few seasons? Have you been watching?



I like Benny Mac, but he decides who plays...just sayin'...

The buck stops here blueblood'11 : 8/22/2017 6:09 am : link Bottom line. He's the head coach and has to find a way to get them to play better. I don't like the play calling or the offense for that matter. Never have. It takes away what Eli does best. The long ball. The intermediate pass. This dink and dunk offense packs defenses in so tight when they do decide to run there's nowhere to go because the second level of defense doesn't have as far to run to support against it.



If you watched last night the Browms had at least 8 men within a five yard radius of the line of scrimmage all night. Everything is so clogged up in there it even makes it difficult to pass. Fans used to kill Gilbride but I'll take his offensive philosophy over McAdoo's any day.

RE: My biggest criticism NikkiMac : 8/22/2017 6:14 am : link

Quote: Is that a group which performed so poorly a year ago was handed their starting positions no questions asked. After clearly not getting the job done for two seasons McAdoo doubled down on the groups failures handing them their jobs back uncontested. No competition. The bar was set low and remains low.













That's because there's nobody out there that was supposedly any better

but I think this line will get better I did see the improvement in The tackles .... I believe Richburg and Jerry are the wink links and they have guys to replace them ........By that I would demote Richburg and Jerry that's what you get when you pencil guys in .....the only guys that should be penciled in is Eli OBJ Collins snacks,JPP Vernon In comment 13568317 UberAlias said:That's because there's nobody out there that was supposedly any betterbut I think this line will get better I did see the improvement in The tackles .... I believe Richburg and Jerry are the wink links and they have guys to replace them ........By that I would demote Richburg and Jerry that's what you get when you pencil guys in .....the only guys that should be penciled in is Eli OBJ Collins snacks,JPP Vernon

Can we play BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/22/2017 6:44 am : link A regular season game before we crucify the entire oline and the coaching staff.

Sure blueblood'11 : 8/22/2017 6:58 am : link But I'll bet you we'll be saying the same shit. Everyone wants to Kill the o-line. It I say. McAdoo is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. To me he is the type of coach who ties to fit the player into he system come he'll or high water rather then build then adjust it to the players and what they do best.



This team has a bunch of speed burners on it yet he refuses to open up the offense that allows them to exploit that ability. It's all dink and dunk no matter what. Third and 9 he throws a behind the line off scrimmage pass. So typical of a McAdoo offense. In those situations Gilbride spread the offense out and dared the defense to cover deep down the field. Third and long they tried to get to the sticks before the pass was thrown. This offense is stuck in neutral because of the philosophy and everyone wants to blame the offensive line.



Last time I checked they have two ones and a two on that line. Jerry is a mountain of a man. If they bottom out again this year on offense someone is going to lose their job.

This is not a good offense. eclipz928 : 8/22/2017 7:25 am : link The offensive line isn't great, but it's not breaking down on protection and blocking on every play. The Giants are just incapable of moving the ball with any type of consistency, and have been even going back to 2015.



I don't have enough insight to nail down what the exact issue is, although I think their continue use of certain formations creates a lot of predictability. But the people who think that all of their woes are because of OL are only fooling themselves.

... christian : 8/22/2017 7:38 am : link There's a blocking philosophy folded into the offense, and at some point after 4 years, 2 coaches and historically bad rushing numbers each year, I'd like to see so scheme changes.



If for instance this is the Mike Sherman offense, where are the deliberate zone approaches and stretch plays?



Just that with some serious repetition in the pre-season would help.

You can't scheme around Mike from Ohio : 8/22/2017 8:06 am : link poor offensive line play and right now that is what we have. If the Oline can't hold blocks in the passing game or get any movement in the running game, it doesn't matter what plays are called.



And yes, it is pre-season. But if you watched the game last night and didn't see exactly what we saw all of last season - when the games weren't "glorified scrimmages" - then you know this line is not very good.



This time last year we heard a vociferous minority of posters wail "it doesn't matter what the Oline looks like in preaseason games. Means Nothing!" Well the line looked exactly the same for the entire regular season. If you watched the game last night and came away thinking "Gee I hope the line plays a lot better when the games count", you may want to dial back your expectations.

To be fair.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2017 8:09 am : link the main guy complaining about McAdoo is prdave73 who is probably the biggest moron on BBI, and that's a deep pool to shine in.

Ben as head coach has to take ownership of this shit show. Diver_Down : 8/22/2017 8:09 am : link He was only given a 3 year contract. He assembled his staff. If the Great Solari isn't so great, then that is on the head coach for choosing a bad coach. The defense was bad and received an infusion of talent. They have obviously performed up to expectations. The offense was last year and received an infusion of talent. So far they have demonstrated competency. Ben should be put on notice as he was hired for his offensive prowess. If he can't make the offense work, then he might be the wrong man for the job. The Giants typically don't allow their HC to go into a lame duck situation. So he either earns an extension or is let go.

Well, things won't get better next week, barens : 8/22/2017 8:15 am : link The Jets have given our offensive line fits in the preseason for the past few years. The Jets may suck this year, but next week could look ugly for our O.

do people not realize there is zero gameplanning? nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 8:20 am : link coaches use preseason as live practices because they cant do those things in practice...



basically they have a sript on what they want to try and that is what they stick to, there is no adjustments or things like that...

You could have Ogden and Pace Rflairr : 8/22/2017 8:27 am : link And this offensive scheme and play calling would still be shit

Zero gameplanning eclipz928 : 8/22/2017 8:29 am : link shouldn't have to result in zero touchdowns.

I think I'll wait as I always do Big Blue '56 : 8/22/2017 8:29 am : link to allow the OL to get their 60-70 or more of consistent snaps a game where synergy is built over a period of of several games before ATTEMPTING to assess where we are..I will NOT ho by last year and I will NOT go by preseason.



There's a reason why Parcells et al have said it takes around 4 regular season games to "see what you have."





I would love to see a simplified approach to running the ball jlukes : 8/22/2017 8:30 am : link less pulling and movement from offensive lineman - more straight ahead and combo blocking.

Because he chooses the personnel jeff57 : 8/22/2017 8:30 am : link Oh. Wait.

Q and A last week idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 8:30 am : link Q - Have you practiced to run any outside zone runs?



Solari - Yes, we have inside zone runs in the playbook, as well as traps.



Q - Ok, what about those outside zone runs?



Solari- yes, as I said, the inside zone runs we do practice.



Q - OK, Let me try this, 1,2,3...what is the next number?



Solari - Grapes. Mainly grapes. I mean, if you can get a nice honeydew melon in season, that is great, but, you know, its hit and miss, they can taste fairly flat. Grapes, grapes are always the same, you go to the supermarket, same white or red grapes, and you can eat the right out of the bag with one hand if you want.



Q -----------------------------------

When a play doesn't work it was a bad call Ron Johnson 30 : 8/22/2017 8:32 am : link Execution by the offense or the level of play on the defense are irrelevant.



I find that most people who cry about play calling have never strapped on a helmet.

RE: You could have Ogden and Pace jeff57 : 8/22/2017 8:33 am : link

Quote: And this offensive scheme and play calling would still be shit



The problems running the ball started before McAdoo came on the scene. It's a talent problem. In comment 13568416 Rflairr said:The problems running the ball started before McAdoo came on the scene. It's a talent problem.

Use "whereas" more, kiddushen idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 8:37 am : link For example:



"Whereas there were probably great offensive linesmen in round one that could play guard in the NFL, Engram has such a cuter tush"



The use of "whereas" can really gain you points

Biggest concern I see is that our Simms11 : 8/22/2017 8:38 am : link Oline is getting pushed back and not capable of imposing it's will. Blocking schemes collapse and backs are left trying to find a simple crack in the line. There's also many circumstances where blocks are just missed and ball carriers are caught in the backfield or dropped for a loss. Regardless of offensive playcalling, we're just getting out-muscled.



How did our full back perform last night? That may help to some extent?! Fluker can help in the run game, but is an adventure pass blocking. Without a trade for another lineman, we're stuck with this line and we will have to hope that chemistry and blocking from TEs, WRs and FB can help. I've seen nothing to this point that would give me any confidence in that happening however. I'm still holding out hope, because that's all we have right now.

RE: Zero gameplanning nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 8:39 am : link

Quote: shouldn't have to result in zero touchdowns.



of course it could, you are not watching tape to find tendencies of the other team, you are not game planning for what the other team likes to do...



eli watches hours and hours of tape leading up to a regular season game to get resdy for a defense, if he watches no tape you dont think that has an effect?



eli's best attribute is reading ehat the defense is going to do before the snap, if he doesnt watch tape how is he going to do that?



when you are just runnign things to try them out how are you going to be succesful...



would i like i to see better executiong? absolutely In comment 13568421 eclipz928 said:of course it could, you are not watching tape to find tendencies of the other team, you are not game planning for what the other team likes to do...eli watches hours and hours of tape leading up to a regular season game to get resdy for a defense, if he watches no tape you dont think that has an effect?eli's best attribute is reading ehat the defense is going to do before the snap, if he doesnt watch tape how is he going to do that?when you are just runnign things to try them out how are you going to be succesful...would i like i to see better executiong? absolutely

RE: Because he chooses the personnel Diver_Down : 8/22/2017 8:50 am : link

Quote: Oh. Wait.



And Jerry shouldn't receive a pass. People want to heap praise on his FA acquisitions on the defense, but IMO, anyone can buy the top rated FAs.



If you want steak, then you shop for steak. If you want Filet Mignon, then it isn't so hard to find when you shop in the section for Filet Mignon. It is much more difficult to find Filet stashed in the stew meat section.



People will be quick to chime in that Jerry hasn't ignored the OL and had allocated numerous draft resources. Either his scouting department isn't very good or his coaching staff isn't very good. Either way, he's the GM and should take responsibility for the failure. In comment 13568426 jeff57 said:And Jerry shouldn't receive a pass. People want to heap praise on his FA acquisitions on the defense, but IMO, anyone can buy the top rated FAs.If you want steak, then you shop for steak. If you want Filet Mignon, then it isn't so hard to find when you shop in the section for Filet Mignon. It is much more difficult to find Filet stashed in the stew meat section.People will be quick to chime in that Jerry hasn't ignored the OL and had allocated numerous draft resources. Either his scouting department isn't very good or his coaching staff isn't very good. Either way, he's the GM and should take responsibility for the failure.

By that logic eclipz928 : 8/22/2017 8:55 am : link We would see very limited scoring across the board in the preseason assuming none of the other coaches game plan.



But as it stands now, after two games the Giants are the only team in NFL that has not been able to reach the endzone.



After the way this offense finished the season last year why would you be comfortable with how things are going?

Despite the propaganda why is McAdoo looked at as some offensive LauderdaleMatty : 8/22/2017 8:56 am : link genius.



He came in and installed short drops. More quick passes. Eli's stats for much better as all QBs do in the WCO. Now he's infallable and if anyone questions anything coaching related w X's and O's nothing is ever his fault.



Eli's numbers also got much better since OBJ got to the Giants. I'd suggest his mere presence on the field helps.



Great coaches scheme around weaknesses and make it work. He may be a good HC but as an offensive mind and strategist I'd suggest he's pretty unproven. He's probably one of the least qualified OCs in the league. And yes. He's thE OC Not Sullivan. Mara and Tiche fell in love w this guy. Great. But he's got a loaded defense and all he needs to be is a decent play caller. Not sure he has that in him.



It's also never on thing. Shitty OL. NFL DCs getting to k ow his offense and patterned better. So You can bet your ass the opposite teams know him a lot better now after 3 years. The assumptions on how good he is made about this guy as a offensive mind always seemed misplaced.



It's early but it looks like he and Reese are going to rely on Spags and that D nist as much as they did last year

RE: do people not realize there is zero gameplanning? barens : 8/22/2017 8:58 am : link

Quote: coaches use preseason as live practices because they cant do those things in practice...



basically they have a sript on what they want to try and that is what they stick to, there is no adjustments or things like that...



We are talking about the offensive line here, the same offensive line that was clearly the weak link of our team last year. Game planning has nothing to do with blocking the man in front of you.



I think people like to believe that offensive lines need all this time to gel, but when it's not right, it's not right. In comment 13568405 nygiants16 said:We are talking about the offensive line here, the same offensive line that was clearly the weak link of our team last year. Game planning has nothing to do with blocking the man in front of you.I think people like to believe that offensive lines need all this time to gel, but when it's not right, it's not right.

RE: By that logic nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:00 am : link

Quote: We would see very limited scoring across the board in the preseason assuming none of the other coaches game plan.



But as it stands now, after two games the Giants are the only team in NFL that has not been able to reach the endzone.



After the way this offense finished the season last year why would you be comfortable with how things are going?



has offense really been that high in preseason from other teams?



1st teams have barely played, how can you make any conclusions from 2 quarters of work?...eli has played 4 series In comment 13568478 eclipz928 said:has offense really been that high in preseason from other teams?1st teams have barely played, how can you make any conclusions from 2 quarters of work?...eli has played 4 series

RE: RE: do people not realize there is zero gameplanning? nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:01 am : link

We are talking about the offensive line here, the same offensive line that was clearly the weak link of our team last year. Game planning has nothing to do with blocking the man in front of you.



I think people like to believe that offensive lines need all this time to gel, but when it's not right, it's not right.



game planning has nothing to do with the offensive line?



so the stunt that caused the 1st sack was man on man? In comment 13568482 barens said:game planning has nothing to do with the offensive line?so the stunt that caused the 1st sack was man on man?

It doesn't matter what you call if... Torrag : 8/22/2017 9:03 am : link ...the five guys in front of your QB can't execute their assignments at a respectable level. It's going on year three now of this shit and intelligent Giants posters know what the deal is. Even in 2015 when we were a statistically high scoring team there were signs it was a group in trouble. Their inability to either run the ball or play high percentage situational football were obvious and precursors to what we're seeing since.

What Giants fan... FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2017 9:03 am : link looks at discussion about the coach as propaganda and talks about a guy who took the team to the playoffs in his first year as one of the least qualified OC's in the league?



I mean fuck me - I come to this board and see people talk about Jason Garrett as he's a good coach, and he's tallied two playoff wins in the time TC has come and gone.



McAdoo takes a one-dimensional team to the playoffs in year 1 and there are some people here who talk about him like he's pretty bad.



I'd like to point out the complete idiocy of that thinking, but I don't think people fucking care. They think they are right, despite evidence showing they aren't.

RE: It doesn't matter what you call if... nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:06 am : link

Quote: ...the five guys in front of your QB can't execute their assignments at a respectable level. It's going on year three now of this shit and intelligent Giants posters know what the deal is. Even in 2015 when we were a statistically high scoring team there were signs it was a group in trouble. Their inability to either run the ball or play high percentage situational football were obvious and precursors to what we're seeing since.



giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...



the patriots have a great offense with no running game...



the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...



the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line In comment 13568492 Torrag said:giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...the patriots have a great offense with no running game...the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line

16... Torrag : 8/22/2017 9:13 am : link ... giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...



the patriots have a great offense with no running game...



the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...



the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line



...keep drinking that Kool Aid.

RE: 16... nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:14 am : link

Quote: ...giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...



the patriots have a great offense with no running game...



the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...



the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line



...keep drinking that Kool Aid.



offensive line play across the board is awful, titans and cowboys have the 2 best offensive lines in football...



russell wilson and aaron rodgers run for their lives... In comment 13568519 Torrag said:offensive line play across the board is awful, titans and cowboys have the 2 best offensive lines in football...russell wilson and aaron rodgers run for their lives...

I've criticized the GM's failure to fix the OL That’s Gold, Jerry : 8/22/2017 9:15 am : link for a few years now...not just the last three. Still, let's all take a deep breath. This is pre-season...everything we are running is fairly vanilla.



If this happens in game 1, then we have an issue. But, for the moment, I am concerned but not panicky. let's see how it all shakes out. It's not just Flowers...Jerry, in my mind, is awful and I really haven't focused on Hart too much. Richburg has been average so far but it is pre-season.



I can't tell you how many times, back in the 70s, we would look great in pre-season only to be terrible once the shooting started for real.

8 quarters RinR : 8/22/2017 9:20 am : link and 0 touchdowns is not good no matter how you spin it.

RE: 8 quarters nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:25 am : link

Quote: and 0 touchdowns is not good no matter how you spin it.



it is more like 2 quarters the other 6 were backups In comment 13568546 RinR said:it is more like 2 quarters the other 6 were backups

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 9:30 am : link A few things...



1. I see people still saying it's his fault because he's the one choosing who plays. Do you really feel he has better options at his disposal?



Sure, you could say maybe Fluker deserves more of a look with the 1's - you could say Chad Wheeler does as well. But if you recall, McAdoo gave Wheeler a shot with the 1's in practice a couple weeks ago and Wheeler immediately committed a penalty. He obviously wasn't pleased.



2. I still don't understand the opinion that we could have all=pro offensive linemen and this offense would still struggle. You really believe that if Eli had more time in the pocket, he wouldn't be picking defenses apart with these weapons? You think if there were holes to run though, these guys wouldn't be able to move the ball? I don't agree with or believe that at all.



3. If it's schematic, what do you suggest he do? Employing a vertical passing attack is definitely not the answer when you can't pass protect well (again, see 2013...)



4. Is Solari to blame? Are these players being coached poorly? I can't answer this - but I tend to think some of the guys on this offensive line simply aren't all that good.



5. Running the football was a problem before McAdoo was even hired as the OC. 3.5 YPC in 2013, 3.5 YPC in 2011. This isn't something that suddenly became a problem when he was hired. It has coincided directly with the degradation of the OL.



6. The idea that he should "open up the offense" - what does this mean exactly? If we're not run blocking or pass blocking well, how do you do this?

The problem is never one thing PaulN : 8/22/2017 9:34 am : link That is the kind of thinking that is foolish and does fool you. The biggest problem is the offensive line, no doubt. But McAdoo does not do anything in the preseason, like it or not, so those are the breaks, too bad.



Another problem is that we don't have one good running back on the team, not one, a bad offensive line, with a coach calling the game totally vanilla, with not a single good running back on the team makes for what we saw last night, unwatchable football.

We already knew Flowers was a huge question mark. Brown Recluse : 8/22/2017 9:38 am : link We already knew Pugh was solid when healthy.



We already knew John Jerry was a trainwreck.



We already knew Bobby Hart was in over his head and just doesn't have what it takes to be a good right tackle.



But what in the hell has happened to Weston Richburg? That has me more confused than anything.





I am stupid PaulN : 8/22/2017 9:39 am : link When it comes to football knowledge, never played the game other than touch football in the tennis courts in Jersey City's Pershing field. But what this dummy thinks is that we should be going no huddle all the time, playing more spread out football, leave in a back to help, and a tight end to help with blocking, but these tight alignments seem to never work for us. Like I said, I am an idiot when it comes to football, but spreading it out in the no huddle seems to me to be the best way to go.

RE: I am stupid nygiants16 : 8/22/2017 9:41 am : link

Quote: When it comes to football knowledge, never played the game other than touch football in the tennis courts in Jersey City's Pershing field. But what this dummy thinks is that we should be going no huddle all the time, playing more spread out football, leave in a back to help, and a tight end to help with blocking, but these tight alignments seem to never work for us. Like I said, I am an idiot when it comes to football, but spreading it out in the no huddle seems to me to be the best way to go.



hard to go no huddle for an entire game, wears out your defense...



i do think if yeaterday was a real game we would of saw ellison and a back in the back field to help block a little bit because greg williams was all out blitzing...



preseason though the giants are not going to make adjustments In comment 13568610 PaulN said:hard to go no huddle for an entire game, wears out your defense...i do think if yeaterday was a real game we would of saw ellison and a back in the back field to help block a little bit because greg williams was all out blitzing...preseason though the giants are not going to make adjustments

RE: We already knew Flowers was a huge question mark. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 10:03 am : link

Quote: We already knew Pugh was solid when healthy.



We already knew John Jerry was a trainwreck.



We already knew Bobby Hart was in over his head and just doesn't have what it takes to be a good right tackle.



But what in the hell has happened to Weston Richburg? That has me more confused than anything.





My guess is that Richburg struggled a lot last year because of the torn tendons in his hand. I think he needs to get stronger but wasn't able to really properly do that because he had to rehab the injury.



I don't think he was ever an "elite" OC or as good as PFF made him out to be in 2015 - but I do think he was and is better than what we saw last year and what we've seen so far this year. In comment 13568605 Brown Recluse said:My guess is that Richburg struggled a lot last year because of the torn tendons in his hand. I think he needs to get stronger but wasn't able to really properly do that because he had to rehab the injury.I don't think he was ever an "elite" OC or as good as PFF made him out to be in 2015 - but I do think he was and is better than what we saw last year and what we've seen so far this year.

Seriously stop drinking the kool aid ... Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2017 10:14 am : link Four years of less that 4 YPC . It's mind boggling how anyone could think that this group was gonna perform any better as a group . We fixed one of the worst defensive

Giant teams in modern history with a spending spree while

high round picks either don't pan out or we let a decent

starting DT leave forcing us to use yet another high round

pick . I wasn't crazy about the draft Engram looks to be a fine pick but again the #2 went to replace a starter on

defense . If Webb is not the heir apparent then I think we did a disservice by ignoring the O-line .

Will we watch the defense wilt again as we lost JPP and so went the pass rush .This year the schedule is a lot tougher . We could have had Dion Dawkins in the 2nd and

Donta Foremen in the 3rd . Dawkins will be a starter for

the Bills before seasons end Foreman is looking like a

very good back with power speed and hands .

We shall see but when you can't score TD's your not

gonna go all the way .

RE: What Giants fan... HomerJones45 : 8/22/2017 10:24 am : link

Quote: looks at discussion about the coach as propaganda and talks about a guy who took the team to the playoffs in his first year as one of the least qualified OC's in the league?



I mean fuck me - I come to this board and see people talk about Jason Garrett as he's a good coach, and he's tallied two playoff wins in the time TC has come and gone.



McAdoo takes a one-dimensional team to the playoffs in year 1 and there are some people here who talk about him like he's pretty bad.



I'd like to point out the complete idiocy of that thinking, but I don't think people fucking care. They think they are right, despite evidence showing they aren't. Wow, that amazing wildcard playoff spot behind a $200 million defensive spend and playing about a half dozen rookie qb's (well, until it got smoked in the second half in GB) really impressed some of you. Truly, no other coach could have possibly gone to the playoff (they lasted one half of one game) with Eli Manning, Beckham and a quarter billion dollar defense in a season where 2/3 of the games in your own division were qb'd by rookies. Garlanded by his triumphant reign as a position coach and this amazing accomplishment, we can declare that BM is the next Lombardi. Please.



Give the devil his due: Garrett, whom I can't stand, had his #1 qb go down for the count, stuck a 4th round pick in there, went 13-3 and was at least competitive against GB. Garrett did a good job last season.



Phil is right- you can't throw perpetual short patterns in a game without spreading the defense wide or hitting it over the top. That has not sunk into BM yet. Maybe it will come to him. It's the reminders of last season's offense during the preseason that has people concerned. BM's problem this season is there are expectations for a serious run and if those expectations are not met, there could be problems. Will the cries for Spagnuolo, who has his fans, start?



It is preseason and teams that look like dogshit sometimes have come out on fire, so let's not panic yet. In comment 13568495 FatMan in Charlotte said:Wow, that amazing wildcard playoff spot behind a $200 million defensive spend and playing about a half dozen rookie qb's (well, until it got smoked in the second half in GB) really impressed some of you. Truly, no other coach could have possibly gone to the playoff (they lasted one half of one game) with Eli Manning, Beckham and a quarter billion dollar defense in a season where 2/3 of the games in your own division were qb'd by rookies. Garlanded by his triumphant reign as a position coach and this amazing accomplishment, we can declare that BM is the next Lombardi. Please.Give the devil his due: Garrett, whom I can't stand, had his #1 qb go down for the count, stuck a 4th round pick in there, went 13-3 and was at least competitive against GB. Garrett did a good job last season.Phil is right- you can't throw perpetual short patterns in a game without spreading the defense wide or hitting it over the top. That has not sunk into BM yet. Maybe it will come to him. It's the reminders of last season's offense during the preseason that has people concerned. BM's problem this season is there are expectations for a serious run and if those expectations are not met, there could be problems. Will the cries for Spagnuolo, who has his fans, start?It is preseason and teams that look like dogshit sometimes have come out on fire, so let's not panic yet.

true Homer and Phil idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 10:35 am : link ''

Phil is right- you can't throw perpetual short patterns in a game without spreading the defense wide or hitting it over the top''



This is what leads D to load up and hammer WRs ...who then get injured.



Fix.The.Run.Game. Ergo play action, ergo long ball in the mix.

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 10:36 am : link HJ45..



Honest question. Do you think Jason Garrett's team still goes 13-3 last year if you put Prescott and Elliott behind the NYG OL?

RE: RE: 16... widmerseyebrow : 8/22/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13568519 Torrag said:





Quote:





...giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...



the patriots have a great offense with no running game...



the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...



the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line



...keep drinking that Kool Aid.







offensive line play across the board is awful, titans and cowboys have the 2 best offensive lines in football...



russell wilson and aaron rodgers run for their lives...



You put Eli's scrambling on par with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers? That strategy doesn't sound promising. In comment 13568521 nygiants16 said:You put Eli's scrambling on par with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers? That strategy doesn't sound promising.

The Packers have a good pass blocking OL. Devon : 8/22/2017 1:34 pm : link Rodgers' one flaw (that often isn't a flaw, as it allows him at times to make plays no other QB does) is that he holds the ball a really long time. He isn't remotely running for his life because the guys in front of him suck and lumping that situation with Wilson/Seattle or even here is ridiculous.

RE: RE: 16... barens : 8/22/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13568519 Torrag said:





Quote:





...giants won a super bowl with a terrible offensive line and no running game...



the patriots have a great offense with no running game...



the seahawks and packers have god awful offensive lines...



the giants are not the only team trying to figure out their offe sive line



...keep drinking that Kool Aid.



Aaron Rodgers, I wouldn't say he's running for his life. He gets better protection than Eli.



The Seahawks oline may be on par with ours protecting their qb, but clearly their qb can handle that pressure much better than ours.



And most important, the running game. It's one thing if the offensive line has a difficult time against the run, but clearly, they struggle with pass pro as well.



I will say tho, I'm not worried about them not scoring a td yet, this was Manning first game back, along with obj(hopefully), so that is a very subjective arguement. But the offensive line is and should be a big worry.







offensive line play across the board is awful, titans and cowboys have the 2 best offensive lines in football...



russell wilson and aaron rodgers run for their lives... In comment 13568521 nygiants16 said:

I don't want to see too many deep passes Go Terps : 8/22/2017 2:17 pm : link Deep passes will mean turnovers, 3rd and longs, and eventually Geno Smith.



- conservative offense

- field position

- strong defense

- positive turnover differential

- excellent game management from McAdoo



This should be the recipe in 2017.

New OL sam the rifle : 8/22/2017 3:25 pm : link Nobody would be getting blamed if Coach Mac would play Jones at right guard & Fluker at right tackle in place of the two pylons manning those spots.

RE: I don't want to see too many deep passes Matt M. : 8/22/2017 3:32 pm : link

Quote: Deep passes will mean turnovers, 3rd and longs, and eventually Geno Smith.



- conservative offense

- field position

- strong defense

- positive turnover differential

- excellent game management from McAdoo



This should be the recipe in 2017. We had a dynamic offense in 2015 without relying on deep passes. WCO doesn't have to be ultra-conservative. In comment 13569187 Go Terps said:We had a dynamic offense in 2015 without relying on deep passes. WCO doesn't have to be ultra-conservative.

Obviously both the coaching and personnel are to blame. Jim in Hoboken : 8/22/2017 3:44 pm : link But, it's fairly easy to see that play calling isn't that imaginative. Any play could work if every player is beating the guy across from him. But do we have to wait until every guy on the OL is an All-Pro before we can lay the blame on McAdoo?



When 91% of your plays is run out of the same formation, maybe the coaching has something to do with it. Now that we have actual FB's and some talent at TE this year, let's see what McAdoo can do.