Oline and Offense Play observations - gidiefor : Mod : 8/22/2017 6:05 pm : 8/22/2017 6:05 pm I just finished my write up of the first team Offensive play after reviewing the tapes of the first five offensive sets.



It is my view that the Offensive line played much better than they are being credited for. The problems that occurred through the five sets Eli played through the first two quarters were largely due to missed assignments. Engram missed quite a few of his and a couple were missed by Smith, once when he tripped (as much as it pains me to say this.) Engram played a lot of snaps in the first five sets.



I just sent my review off to Sy for his review, but those are my preliminary comments.



I did not see the holding that Flowers was accused of during a play, and Flowers held up quite well. A couple of times he did get his right hand up towards the neck inside the body, but it didn;t look like holding to me during any play. Hart also did quite well.



The Browns did pull a couple of stunts on Hart and Jerry, where the end would not meet Hart while he was backing into his stance and instead fell back and raced around behind the man engaged by Jerry and exploiting a gap between Richburg and Jerry, which was basically good game planned plays by the Browns.



Also Jamie Collins disrupted the backfield a couple of times when he was able to get behind the line from the right edge on a blitiz that wasn't picked up - same with Nassib on the left -- these seemed to be issues with TE or FB assignments in each case.



The other thing I wanted to say is that the Giants played a bunch of formations on Offense which I wrote up in detail, and it is clear they are working on a much bigger assortment of plays.



I think in light of the criticism being leveled on the Oline that they really need to be defended for this game. The screw ups were not on them. We will post the full details when Sy finishes his review.

good stuff viggie : 8/22/2017 6:12 pm : link watching it I thought the Oline was better than we thought too. This is the 2nd week Ive seen Smith go into the line blocking air also.

I agree, and that was assessment also PatersonPlank : 8/22/2017 6:15 pm : link .

gidiefor Marty866b : 8/22/2017 6:17 pm : link Nice review but I disagree on Flowers. He didn't handle speed well at all and was slow out of his stance. When you hogtie your opponent you have a good chance of being penalized. His technique is still lacking. I still don't know why the team doesn't help him by chipping his man on obvious passing downs? Engram missing many assignments is very concerning.

gidiefor, thanks for all you do here.

I appreciate your insights... Dan in the Springs : 8/22/2017 6:17 pm : link I have also watched these drives very closely, and mostly agree with you. I do think you are making some excuses for the vulnerability the Browns exploited however. I've noticed that when double-teaming our C and RG do not keep their head on a swivel enough. Fluker has fallen victim to this as well. I think it would be instructive to see how Dallas does with these types of rushes. The OL has responsibility to block their gaps- if you are not directly engaged with a blocker you cannot simply ignore the gaps you are assigned.



I say this because we've seen it exploited several times. This is something they need to work on, not a sign that they aren't to blame for anything.

Dan -- I hear what you are saying gidiefor : Mod : 8/22/2017 6:35 pm : : 8/22/2017 6:35 pm : link but this is preseason, and these guys have been hammered for their technique and for the offensive woes. I give them a pass on stunts like that in preseason this year. They played their positions the way they were taught according to the way I saw it. I'm not sure I can see an offensive lineman who is backing into his stance be nimble enough to all of a sudden change direction on a stunt like that, which is happening in a matter of two seconds, with out knowing what to watch for, expect, and game plan for.



Also it only happened twice in the game.

Didn't see the game .... Manny in CA : 8/22/2017 6:37 pm : link

But it sounds like the Brows were doing some fancy line stuff on offense. (for being pre-season). That is GOOD, better to make mistakes now, rather than in the regular season.

I'm with you 99%... Dan in the Springs : 8/22/2017 6:49 pm : link they do have some things to work on though. I think people give them a bad rap every time there's pressure or when a runner is TFL, but many times it's not their fault. One has to watch these plays 5-6 times minimum and key on each player each time to see who is missing their assignments. Mostly, it's been good.



The tackles especially have been mostly good. Flowers, in particular, would have a pretty good grade from me so far. It's telling that so many on BBI insist he's a problem but McAdoo called him a "bright spot" on offense.



What's really interesting is how good the interior OL looked overall as well. I didn't see a single negative play from our backup center, and Halapio/Fluker each looked pretty good to my eyes.



In spite of the fact that we haven't scored a TD, there are a lot of positives to take from our OL.



Having said all of that, it's a bit frustrating to see how well Dallas has done picking up stunts etc. with 2 new parts on the line. They seem to have the double-team technique down pat - they really do a good job of protecting their gaps in a way I think we should be able to as well.



Still time to work these things out.

Dan - I only did the first team gidiefor : Mod : 8/22/2017 6:54 pm : : 8/22/2017 6:54 pm : link if I have time I'll go and look at the backups -- it takes me hours to do 2 quarters right now.



One thing I will also note -- Brett Jones had an outstanding game and played multiple positions including left tackle.

I watched that stunt / sack idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 6:57 pm : link Richburg fucked up his reads and gap positioning, also the RB did not see #53 at all, but there was not much the G and T could do. The guard had Ogbah but had to pull off to try to stop 53.



But yes, clearly a pre-coordinated stunt that used all parts of the line+ in conjunction, including another rush threat that backed off to misdirect the centers attention.



but its an example of how 'wait and catch rushers method' can give away the initiative (as opposed to runs, play action and so forth)

RE: I watched that stunt / sack

Richburg was engaged and the stunt was pulled after he was engaged -- how is that fucking up his reads? In comment 13569681 idiotsavant said:Richburg was engaged and the stunt was pulled after he was engaged -- how is that fucking up his reads?

In rewatching.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2017 7:42 pm : link the line play, Richburg had a pretty good game. He was not responsible on that stunt as he was already engaged with another rusher directly on him - that isn't a bad read - that was his assignment.

RE: Dan - I only did the first team

Nice to hear that about Jones. Never doubted his work ethic or toughness ... IIR, I just wasn't sure about his size(?) and if he was big enough for the NFL. In comment 13569679 gidiefor said:Nice to hear that about Jones. Never doubted his work ethic or toughness ... IIR, I just wasn't sure about his size(?) and if he was big enough for the NFL.

What concerned me most RetroJint : 8/22/2017 7:44 pm : link Is how slow and unatheletic Perkins & Shephard looked. If you didn't know anything about their careers, what promise they showed last season, they would appear to be early cuts .



Eli threw with more velocity than he did last season. But he was still looking for the early ditch . A properly thrown ball to Engram would have been a touchdown. Wait a count . More arc. He aced in a beauty to Marshal, who was obviously feeling for Peppers. Remember he did play very poorly last season. Obviously the QB stunk but I hope he isn't pulling a Jerry Lucas , here, and forgetting to tell the club that he retired.



OL ? Rex (who was excellent) said it best. Early penetration wrecks zone blocking schemes . The Long Hairs need a year on the practice squad .



Still I remain generally optimistic . I'm not losing sleep.



I concede, grizz299 : 8/22/2017 7:50 pm : link The OP spends hours and his knowledge is outstanding. But I'm still left with the impression of an oline that was completely overwhelmed. No running, no pass protection and no cohesion. I was isolating on Flowers but my peripheral vision saw orange blurring past the line of scrimmage as if they knew the snap count. Our backs not taken down by one defender but they looked like fruit flies on an old banana.

I concede, I'm not being cute, I really do and I accept Mike's conclusion - just have trouble reconciling the truth with my obvious slanted vision. There's just one small part of me, that wonders how much sugar it takes to make lemons sweet.

The eternal optimist, that flavor was dampened by the game

and our offensive line's performance.

Looking forward to it UberAlias : 8/22/2017 7:53 pm : link And agree they weren't as bad as portrayed.

20 rushes, 65 yards annexOPR : 8/22/2017 8:10 pm : link preseason or not - that's disgraceful and this OL is an embarrassment in terms of run blocking. The right side might as well not even be on the field at times.

I am not feeling warm and fuzzy thats for sure ... Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2017 8:22 pm : link I hope they gel and at least be middle of the row but as of right now it's not good enough , I am still dismayed that somehow someway they didn't pick a guy like Cam Robinson

Dion Dawkins or Taylor Morton what was SF willing to trade

to get are #1 ?

Don't get me wrong I like the Engram pick so far but I never thought that they would roll this same group out again .

Engram AnskyJK : 8/22/2017 8:46 pm : link So you're saying engram is to blame for a lot of this?

The stunt sack shyster : 8/22/2017 8:59 pm : link The DT did not directly engage Jerry. He headed for the seam between Jerry and Hart and then walled off Hart by turning so far to block him that his uniform numbers are directly facing the sideline camera and his back is to Jerry.



Jerry continued to block the DT's back for a full beat, effectively double-teaming Hart out of the play, instead of picking up the cue that a stunt was in progress.



Dallas pulled essentially the same stunt in the December game last year at MetLife with the same result. On that play, the DT charged directly at Hart, knocking him on his ass. Jerry stayed focused on pushing the side of the DT that had gone past him, allowing a clear loop for the sack for the Cowboys' DE.



I have a good suspicion that the Browns saw that play and decided to see if Jerry has gotten a clue. He hasn't.

possibly that was an End not a DTand the player at the end is a LB #53 idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 9:10 pm : link who stunts.



our center has his back to the gap facing, instead, right down the line to his left, as the man in front of him has slid over towards pugh, center following him and standing at his back to help wall off for the RB to run his route up middle.



either way, when 53 slides towards the wide open gap center is facing the other way down the line. center has not accounted for 53 as there was a false blitz from another player that got his attention instead



at that moment, RB runs right past 53, not seeing him at all



meanwhile, guard drops DE and tries to catch up to 53, too late, letting go of DE, then DE splits guard and tackle, but this was after manning is already in grasp of 53, top of play, richburg and manning and rb fail to read possibilities here

The good news is that Flowers really does seem to be playing Ira : 8/22/2017 9:16 pm : link better than last season.

possibly RB vereen, image to fuzzy to see number idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 9:20 pm : link .

another notable thing about that stunt play from an O view idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 9:29 pm : link is that even though it features a runner going through a wide open gap, its not a true play action play in two ways:



1. runner does not get nearly near enough to QB to simulate any kind of hand off



2. RG and RT are not in mode of executing any type of run blocks, they do the new normal sit on heels wait for a pass rush,



so, factor two, you sort of obviate one of the main benefits of play action ; that of allowing your OL to run block or put that another way, gaining the benefits of that such as the hesitation, either actual physical or mental, of the D



for example, in walling off the gap, RG could be down enough to clog the approach to the lane

gibbie idiotsavant : 8/22/2017 9:32 pm : link 1. Richburg was not truly engaged, he was standing at the back of pughs man



2. did not account for, even see, 53 within the context of this particular play



centers job is not just the man in front of you





I walked Way thinking Vereem should start DavidinBMNY : 8/22/2017 9:57 pm : link This is a pass first offense. Vereem is the most versatile, most experienced back and he can block. He only seemed to play very sparingly but when he was in they moved the ball.



I don't think Engram and the FB in at the same time is exactly wise and I highly doubt in the regular season we would see that early on. 1 rookie is enough.

Flowers still reverts to bad technique Simms11 : 8/22/2017 10:05 pm : link when he's getting beat around the edge. I saw him again with the arm bar around Garrett's neck when he got beat. He'll get called for holding if that continues. Yeah, it's better then letting Eli get beat, but he just can't get out quick enough to get the edge and push that guy clear of the pocket.

They played the Browns Glover : 8/22/2017 10:44 pm : link i give the Browns a lot of credit, they played really hard and Greg Williams did a great job with the defensive calls, but IT WAS THE FUCKING BROWNS!!!!

Giants continue to look like SHIT on offense. Something is wrong. They can't establish any kind of run game. Is that from missed assignments?



I dont know. The O line didnt play that bad last year either huh?

Missed Assignments....Is a problem Rick in Dallas : 7:27 am : link Even in preseason games. This OL is in it's second year together and cannot generate a run game.

It is a problem!!!



Gid, I missed the 1st quarter, so I don't have much to go barens : 8:07 am : link On, but I'm more concerned about the run blocking or the running game. I'm not exactly expecting fireworks, but something better than the last two games. And I don't think this week will be any better, the Jets defensive line has had our number the past few

Years in the preseason.



Flowers, going forward, he's not going to be given the benefit of the doubt with some of these holding, hands to the face, etc calls, I don't see how that's going to get cleaned up.

Questions for those who watched the game but again Tuckrule : 8:16 am : link There was a screen pass to gallman and jones was out in front. He literally tackled a linebacker and nothing was called. His technique is garbage. Slow and out of position I'm terrified that he's the backup center

one thing about early round guard and centers idiotsavant : 8:19 am : link you get the mental aspect as well as the oomf and technique.



as I have been saying since dave brown days, no run game...dink and dunk, so your wrs get hurt as the d sits back, ergo you waste that high pick -anyway- via attrition

RE: Gid, I missed the 1st quarter, so I don't have much to go

well - there was some good and some bad -- the bad mostly being the rookies and that some of the schemes being installed did not go well against what the Browns were practicing -- the Browns pulled a few stunts that were effective and exploited some missed assignments -- I thought the pocket held up fairly well -- and that Eli had to throw the ball a little too quickly only a couple of times --

there were opportunities for the run that got "blowed up" from the side blitz, and due to clogs occurring in the middle

In comment 13570198 barens said:well - there was some good and some bad -- the bad mostly being the rookies and that some of the schemes being installed did not go well against what the Browns were practicing -- the Browns pulled a few stunts that were effective and exploited some missed assignments -- I thought the pocket held up fairly well -- and that Eli had to throw the ball a little too quickly only a couple of times --there were opportunities for the run that got "blowed up" from the side blitz, and due to clogs occurring in the middle

I'm pretty sure.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:22 am : link when they hand out grades for that game, Jones will be the highest graded lineman.



Seems ridiculous to take one play and claim he has "garbage" for technique and then call him slow and out of position, but sadly, that's what passes for OL evaluation around here.

RE: I'm pretty sure..

Quote: when they hand out grades for that game, Jones will be the highest graded lineman.



Seems ridiculous to take one play and claim he has "garbage" for technique and then call him slow and out of position, but sadly, that's what passes for OL evaluation around here.



Erratum: That's what fails for OL evaluation around here. In comment 13570210 FatMan in Charlotte said:Erratum: That's what fails for OL evaluation around here.

Run blocking isn't just an OL issue - as McAdoo has said PatersonPlank : 9:06 am : link In reviewing the 1st quarter, most of the runs were stopped because the TE/WR/FB missed blocks, while the OL had their men taken care of. The first run was because they threw a CB blitz on the first play (Williams is a jerk) and Marshall missed it. Another was because Shane Smith whiffed and the guy he missed blew up the play. Another was because the TE (ellison I think) got beat bad and Jerry missed his block. The last one I remember is that there was a huge hole on the right side and EE was leading Darkwa through it for a big gain. Somehow EE tripped and Darkwa had no chance, he just basically tripped over EE on the ground.



All of these, sans the Jerry screw up which was half of the issue on that one play, were not OL play.

.. Dodge : 9:56 am : link With Mac's questions about revisiting start OL configurations. Could we see Jones/Fluker moving in to C/RG with the first team next week?

the thing about rooting for bad teams or a bad unit grizz299 : 10:06 am : link you can always say, it's just a little thing, we're not that bad.

