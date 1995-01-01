Assuming OBJ and Marshall sit, expect BBI meltdown Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2017 7:06 pm : 8/22/2017 7:06 pm McAdoo isn't going to play the vets in the 4th game... and with OBJ and Marshall sitting against a Jets team that always takes this 3rd preseason game way too seriously, I think we're looking at a very ugly 0-4 or 1-3 preseason that has a lot of fans panicking.



I think this is a good team, but I've said all along I worry about the lack of running game. And I don't think that just magically appears when the regular season starts.

I couldn't give SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2017 7:08 pm : link a damn if we finish 1-3 or 0-4. I'd rather have both guys 100% come 9/10.

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 7:08 pm : link Having Marshall/OBJ vs. Dallas is far more important than the fucking Snoopy Bowl. I can live with going 0-4 in the preseason if we have our guys on Sept. 10.

WHy would anyone meltdown pjcas18 : 8/22/2017 7:11 pm : link I don't need to see Beckham or Marshall on the field again until the opener. Eli and beckham are entering their 4th year, and Marshall is a veteran who spent all off-season with Eli.



I wouldn't even mind them lightening the load on Snacks, Collins, JPP and Vernon.



Give them a quarter at most, no need to stay into the 3rd like tradition.

What a strange use of hyperbole Overseer : 8/22/2017 7:13 pm : link that's the polar opposite of correct.



Everyone is above all concerned about them being healthy. Ereck Flowers and Jerry needs reps.



A physical freak and a veteran do not. See ya in Dallas.



It doesn't matter fivehead : 8/22/2017 7:26 pm : link The Giants could start Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, but it won't help if Eli is in the fetal position under a pile of defenders.

The good news area junc : 8/22/2017 7:29 pm : link is we have the type of defense that will keep us in, and even win games singlehandedly. We haven't scored a TD on offense yet but our starting D hasn't let up a single point yet either.

RE: . Big Blue '56 : 8/22/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: Having Marshall/OBJ vs. Dallas is far more important than the fucking Snoopy Bowl. I can live with going 0-4 in the preseason if we have our guys on Sept. 10.



Of course, but many here couldn't. A meaningless preseason sked would lead to all kinds of doom and gloom..It would be insufferable until the Dallas game In comment 13569690 arcarsenal said:Of course, but many here couldn't. A meaningless preseason sked would lead to all kinds of doom and gloom..It would be insufferable until the Dallas game

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 7:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13569690 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Having Marshall/OBJ vs. Dallas is far more important than the fucking Snoopy Bowl. I can live with going 0-4 in the preseason if we have our guys on Sept. 10.







Of course, but many here couldn't. A meaningless preseason sked would lead to all kinds of doom and gloom..It would be insufferable until the Dallas game



That's okay. Let them go nuts. Won't change anything for me. :) In comment 13569730 Big Blue '56 said:That's okay. Let them go nuts. Won't change anything for me. :)

Good job of trying to manage expectations, Eric. CT Charlie : 8/22/2017 7:37 pm : link Whatever the mood of BBI, all that matters is how we play against Dallas. If we look bad in the final preseason game, though, I'm going to avoid BBI at all costs.

I don't think so section125 : 8/22/2017 7:38 pm : link after what happened on Monday.

. Danny Kanell : 8/22/2017 7:52 pm : link If the starting OL opens a few holes, looks halfway decent and we have no major injuries, I could not remotely care less about anything else.

I could care less if the Giants finished 0-4 in preseason, prdave73 : 8/22/2017 7:52 pm : link I care about progression. I want to see this offense produce and get better. If they can show some consistency and show some type of life on the offensive side of the ball, that's good enough for me..

I don't think most concern themselves with final score UberAlias : 8/22/2017 8:02 pm : link I think most focus on the starters and at this point mostly the offense. I would say stringing together 3 and outs and lack to TDs can be a little concerning. When a unit or team struggles it's natural for fans to look for signs of improvement. Yes it's practice but you can tell some things and formulate meaningful impressions from practice even if not the entire picture. That is how starting jobs and roster spots are won and lost in this league. So when things look same old same old for a group with something to prove, it's not an unreasonable reaction, albeit incomplete.



Pass protection and running game will be my main focus and I suspect will be for many others too. Some effective runs will go some way to easing some of the concerns.

let them sit annexOPR : 8/22/2017 8:05 pm : link this is the Jets SuperBowl - not the Giants



maybe Marshall/Beckham sitting will give them even more reason to practice the run game (i.e. calling 2 consecutive runs for positive yardage)



i don't want to be greedy - but maybe even a TD.

Week 1 EddieNYG : 8/22/2017 8:05 pm : link Is the next time we should see Beckham and Marshall on the field in a game.

RE: . WillVAB : 8/22/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: Having Marshall/OBJ vs. Dallas is far more important than the fucking Snoopy Bowl. I can live with going 0-4 in the preseason if we have our guys on Sept. 10.



Yep. No major issues through two weeks. If the same can be said after the final preseason game I'll consider it a success regardless of the record. In comment 13569690 arcarsenal said:Yep. No major issues through two weeks. If the same can be said after the final preseason game I'll consider it a success regardless of the record.

When has the meltdown ended ? djm : 8/22/2017 8:07 pm : link It started after game one and hasn't stopped.



BBI expected nyg to mirror the 98 Vikings.

I wish Perkins had done better KeoweeFan : 8/22/2017 8:13 pm : link so they could "rest" him too.



I think Gallman is the "Davis Webb" of our RBs; Wayne needs a LOT more reps, but in a few years I think he'll be carrying the rushing portion of the offense.



As an unapologetic Clemson fan, I thought the same thing about BJ last year as MLB :)

I'm glad OBJ and Marshall will sit. TC : 8/22/2017 8:14 pm : link And I don't care if they win preseason games. But I DO care about an offense that LITERALLY can't get out of it's own way, run the ball, or consistently move it at all. And can't score a SINGLE TD in 8 quarters of play. You would think in that much play in preseason it should even happen by accident. You know, a busted coverage on the D, or a WR makes someone miss and goes the distance.



But I'm glad to learn that I was mistaken about the quality of the OL play, because from where I was sitting they looked like cr*p.



Though I don't buy the argument that the Giants weren't trying to play well last night, that they didn't want to do better than their first goose egg, and that Mac was just trying out different combinations of players. By the end of the game the distress and frustration on his face was as plain as day. They came to play, and couldn't.



Screw the snoopy bowl Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2017 8:26 pm : link WHy would anyone meltdown

pjcas18 : 7:11 pm : link : reply

I don't need to see Beckham or Marshall on the field again until the opener. Eli and beckham are entering their 4th year, and Marshall is a veteran who spent all off-season with Eli.



I wouldn't even mind them lightening the load on Snacks, Collins, JPP and Vernon.



Give them a quarter at most, no need to stay into the 3rd like tradition.



I just want to see them show some toughness and run the damn ball and put up some TD's . We saw too much of that last year it's a trend . I hope we see 3-4 deep throws just to see that we can pass protect long enough for the plays to develop .

"expect a meltdown" j_rud : 8/22/2017 8:29 pm : link You mean as opposed to the rational, logic-based discourse we've been seeing for the last few seasons here?

2007 Season Guyton/Jackson : 8/22/2017 8:38 pm : link We went 0-3? 0-4? Wouldn't be Giant fans if they weren't ready to jump off the roof at the earliest possible moment.

RE: arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: You mean as opposed to the rational, logic-based discourse we've been seeing for the last few seasons here?



This actually got a pretty good chuckle out of me. In comment 13569863 j_rud said:This actually got a pretty good chuckle out of me.

I learned many years ago not to care about the pre-season record Matt in SGS : 8/22/2017 8:43 pm : link The Jets went 5-0 in the pre-season in 1992 and finished 4-12.



In 2014, the Giants went 5-0 in the pre-season and finished 6-10.



All that matters is you come out healthy. The pre-season is more important for depth and young players to see how you are going to round out the roster.



Even if they were running the ball really well and scoring TDs, no one is game planning in the pre-season. A few years ago the Giants got pissed when Detroit did that. In the 1993 pre-season, the Giants didn't score a TD at all in 4 pre-season games in Reeves first year. They scored a TD vs. the Bears in the season opener they scored 26, including a TD at the end of the game to win.

record means nothing which ones don't understand the panic micky : 8/22/2017 8:45 pm : link it's quality of showing signs of playing one on one for ol and playing decent, showing signs of semblance of a proficient line that can do the basics esp run block..as goes with rb's, te's, wr's etc...

Look mdthedream : 8/22/2017 8:52 pm : link no one cares about the record but they just want to see the offense move the ball. Its not asking for a lot.

I want them to sit RobCarpenter : 8/22/2017 8:59 pm : link And I'm more interested to see if we see Fluker or Jones getting reps instead of Jerry than anything else.





I agree Eric... DonQuixote : 8/22/2017 9:15 pm : link The pre-season is not nothing. The Jints struggled on offense last preseason and I heard many people saying the Giants were playing their cards close to their chest. It turned out the offense was just as it seemed in preseason, predictable, bad. I am hearing many of the same things this year



I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned.



Hoping for the best.

RE: I agree Eric... baadbill : 8/22/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned.



You honestly believe the Giants might be intentionally playing poorly to "hide" their talent? Seriously? In comment 13569924 DonQuixote said:You honestly believe the Giants might be intentionally playing poorly to "hide" their talent? Seriously?

. arcarsenal : 8/22/2017 9:22 pm : link I want to see one thing.



I want to see the offensive linemen on this team open a few holes and stop getting pushed backwards. I want to see them protect the QB.



That's it. I literally do not give a shit about anything else (aside from no one getting hurt)



I don't care if we score zero points the rest of the way. I don't care if we go 0-4.

Sit the complete starting defense larryflower37 : 8/22/2017 9:23 pm : link They will carry us this year.

They don't need to see the field until Dallas.

Also Eli, Beckham, and Marshall.



Maybe you can hand the ball off on every down until the line dies or gets it right.

Even on BBI, I don't think there are more than 2 or 3 Mike from Ohio : 8/22/2017 9:26 pm : link posters that care whether the Giants win or lose the preseason games. At least I have never seen anyone post about the record. If the starters get blasted but we win in the 4th quarter, nobody is happy. If the starters dominate for the first half and the backups lose the game...nobody cares.



When our starters play like crap for three consecutive games...the same starters that played like crap all of last season...people worry.



Well, most people will worry. Some will come on here and say John Jerry could be an All-Pro this year because pre-season is an alternate universe where up is down and black is white and time and space have no meaning.

Sure. It's fun to see wins any time. Beezer : 8/22/2017 9:30 pm : link But history has shown that preseason wins and losses mean zip.



Giants were 1-3 in 2007 then 2-2 in 2011.



I haven't looked up all the results but I'd bet they were 4-0 in some season where they shit the bed.



+++



Gallman looked good. I just hope if they need to, they'll use him. The fumble was a bad hiccup. Can't have that.

RE: RE: I agree Eric... Beezer : 8/22/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13569924 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned.







You honestly believe the Giants might be intentionally playing poorly to "hide" their talent? Seriously?



Not playing intentionally poorly. But concentrating on certain things in situations where they need to completely different approaches in a real game? You bet. If they are trying to work on getting the edge on a play or if they are trying to see if some kind of a pattern of receivers in combination works, I believe this coach would absolutely forgo the success of a drive if it showed him something with the personnel he had in the game at that time. In comment 13569928 baadbill said:Not playing intentionally poorly. But concentrating on certain things in situations where they need to completely different approaches in a real game? You bet. If they are trying to work on getting the edge on a play or if they are trying to see if some kind of a pattern of receivers in combination works, I believe this coach would absolutely forgo the success of a drive if it showed him something with the personnel he had in the game at that time.

I wouldn't even dress Eli trueblueinpw : 8/22/2017 10:35 pm : link Or any defensive starter or Shep or BM or OBJ. Maybe suit up some lucky fans for a few snaps against the Jest.

Yea, Glover : 8/22/2017 10:35 pm : link the offense's ability to move the ball depends 100% on how the O line plays. I dont want anyone to get hurt, but it might force some improvement if Hart or Jerry got hurt. But if they stay healthy, or if Fluker plays RG or RT (can he be worse than Hart at RT?) and the O line can open some holes, and protect, Perk and Vereen can run it, Eli can hit Marshall, Engram, Shepard, etc. The success of this offense is not reliant on Beckham playing in the preseason. I will shit if he plays to be honest with you. Remember Jordy Nelson a couple years ago? You want that shit after the hit he took last game? I would be selfish if I was Beckham. I would say I'm not playing in the preseason. What are the Giants going to do besides agree with him? This is not the 70s were the best WR in the league has to prove his toughness. He is too valuable. They can't lose him in the preseason.



I dont know anyone who really cares whether we WIN EricJ : 8/22/2017 10:52 pm : link the pre-season games. I surely don't care. What I DO care about and what I focus on are the 1 on 1 matchups. Things that are not scheme related (or mental breakdowns) but instead are physical and an indication of whether the players are prepared for the season.



OL - are they winning the one on one matchups. Are they beating the man who is lined up in front of them. This is a physical battle that we need to win. If we are not physically able to win those battles now, it is not going to change in four weeks.







I'll be on the Jets sideline B in ALB : 8/22/2017 10:57 pm : link Saturday night. I'll give you guys a report as to how fired up the Jets are for this game.

It's not about winning preseason games, Doomster : 8/22/2017 11:10 pm : link it's about executing ......to see the lack of push on run plays is disheartening.....the running game is just a sh*t show thus far....



More often than not, when we have a good run, the defense has been caught in a stunt, or blitz to the wrong hole....



I see Eli making completions, a split second before getting hit.....on the fourth drive, Eli threw two bad passes.....he rushed both throws....this OL will cause this to happen too many times....

0-4 Craigg619 : 12:07 am : link I would rather lose 100-0 these next two games then even take the chance of losing an important player to injury. It would be very bizarre if anyone really concerned themselves with preseason record.

if they sit, it should boost morale PaulBlakeTSU : 12:10 am : link The Giants offense is currently broken. It was broken all of last year, too. There is no evidence to suggest that the offensive line will finally be able to run block competently or pass protect well. It doesn't matter if Beckham and Marshall play or not-- the offense is non-existent. But at least with them out of the game, people can fool themselves into thinking it would have been different had they played. It's a built-in excuse.

RE: RE: RE: I agree Eric... baadbill : 7:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13569928 baadbill said:





Quote:





In comment 13569924 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned.







You honestly believe the Giants might be intentionally playing poorly to "hide" their talent? Seriously?







Not playing intentionally poorly. But concentrating on certain things in situations where they need to completely different approaches in a real game? You bet. If they are trying to work on getting the edge on a play or if they are trying to see if some kind of a pattern of receivers in combination works, I believe this coach would absolutely forgo the success of a drive if it showed him something with the personnel he had in the game at that time.



Well that's a big "duh". Isn't that what the preseason is for? Is there any team that doesn't do that? What does that have to do with the OP's statement of a "smokescreen"?:



"I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned" In comment 13569954 Beezer said:Well that's a big "duh". Isn't that what the preseason is for? Is there any team that doesn't do that? What does that have to do with the OP's statement of a "smokescreen"?:"I would like to believe the preseason offensive woes are a smokescreen. They might be, but I am concerned"

Sweet Jeebus George : 9:04 am : link BBI melts down when the Giants surrender a touchdown in the final minute of a 40-point blowout victory. Of course people will panic when we end preseason with a losing record.



No one will remember August in October.



It's strange that we watch football every year Ten Ton Hammer : 9:09 am : link and haven't learned not to react wildly to preseason/preseason records.



Usually when you do something over and over, you retain some information from the experience.

The running game concerns me less Section331 : 9:19 am : link than the overall performance of the OL. They could make do with a poor runblocking OL by running more bubble screens, middle screens, etc, but my greater concern is their pass pro (or lack thereof). We are a passing offense, and we're in big trouble if we can't keep Eli clean.

Nah jpennyva : 9:49 am : link I think the bigger meltdown would happen if they were played and were re-injured. I'd like them both available against Dallas.



I'd rather all of the known starters not play in the final two preseason games.



I don't give a hoot if the Giants go 0-4 in preseason. I just want an honest evaluation of the players who are on the bubble for the coaching staff to be able to make the best assessment as possible on which payers would help the team the most. Now of course it is harder to do that when the bubble players aren't playing with the best players around them but good evaluations are still possible.



My $0.02.

I don't think anyone gets bent out of shape barens : 9:59 am : link About preseason records, but I do think people, myself included, get bent out of shape about a below average offensive line that hampers pass pro and the running game. I think people are less forgiving about those kind of woes than linebacker, defensive backs, wide receivers etc..

I have never been involved in the game day thread joeinpa : 10:11 am : link Too focused on the game to be reading and responding to posts.



However, I did follow the thread during the Browns game. Eric s alluding to BBI meltdown is approp.



the game thread was basically one overreaction after another to every single play or someone aggravated about the overreaction and attacting the poster.



My favorite was someone posting, "There goes the seaaon" in response to OBJ on his knees in the hallway.



While it would be a huge loss, it wouldn't be the season.



Every fan watches and reacts to games differently. But I would think counting to a 100 for some fans before posting would be a good idea.



I m guessing in a more rational next morning state, you s there could be some regrets about certain exchanges.

RE: I have never been involved in the game day thread RobCarpenter : 11:59 am : link

Quote: Too focused on the game to be reading and responding to posts.



However, I did follow the thread during the Browns game. Eric s alluding to BBI meltdown is approp.



the game thread was basically one overreaction after another to every single play or someone aggravated about the overreaction and attacting the poster.



My favorite was someone posting, "There goes the seaaon" in response to OBJ on his knees in the hallway.



While it would be a huge loss, it wouldn't be the season.



Every fan watches and reacts to games differently. But I would think counting to a 100 for some fans before posting would be a good idea.



I m guessing in a more rational next morning state, you s there could be some regrets about certain exchanges.



You are describing every single game day thread, ever, on BBI. In comment 13570364 joeinpa said:You are describing every single game day thread, ever, on BBI.

I don't think Eric's point is about wins and losses giants#1 : 12:31 pm : link as much as the likelihood of the running game looking even worse (if that's possible) without Beckham/Marshall there to stretch the D and take a little focus off of it.



And to those saying to sit the D starters, it's a fine line there. Part of the preseason is for starters to get their stamina back up to 'game-ready' levels. With a ball control Dallas offense waiting in week 1, you'd be taking a big risk of them wearing down early in the 2nd half if their last period of extended game action was ~2 quarters in the 2nd preseason game. Particularly for the big 3 up front (JPP, OV, Snacks).