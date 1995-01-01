According to Papa/Diehl, interior trio the issue That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:05 am on the offensive line, not Flowers or Hart. I was on their show on Sirius this morning and started talking about Flowers.



Bob jumped in, saying I had bought into the media view of EF and indicating that, so far this season, the issue has been Pugh, Richburg and Jerry. DD said they are getting no push at all at the POA and are getting pushed back into the backfield. In terms of running the ball, they seemed to indicate these three are not, as yet, playing good enough.



Thoughts?

I agree 100% with Richburg and Jerry The_Boss : 10:07 am : link They've been putrid. Pugh is a surprise. I had thought he'd been doing well.

i agree entirely hitdog42 : 10:08 am : link thus the comment in the thread the other day.... people love to bash flowers but the issue with the giants is the interior... Richburg the most important person IMO... as he is actually supposed to be solid.



we need a pocket and we need to NOT be in 2nd and 12.



this is also why i am tired of the obsession with tackle... the focus should be on OL in general. a pro bowler at RG is just as useful in modern NFL as a probowl LT. (maybe a touch less but you get the point)



our interior trio PaulBlakeTSU : 10:11 am : link and our tackles are in a fierce 3 vs. 2 competition each week to see who can be the bigger reason for the offense's abject failure. 2016 was a split decision. Thus far in 2017, It has been very close with both groups trading blows.

I loved the hire at the time Jay on the Island : 10:13 am : link but could the issue be Mike Solari's scheme? Richburg was among the best center's in football during his first year starting there during his second season. Since then he has struggled with injury and consistency. Brett Jones may actually be the long term answer at center.

Jerry has been awful thus far Jay on the Island : 10:14 am : link I hope that his days as a starter are over. Let's pray that Fluker earns the starting job or else this could be another long year for Eli and the running game.

I think this is spot on... Chris684 : 10:18 am : link And it begs the question (yes I know it's late in the season) does this line need to be tinkered with? Much easier said than done but this a championship roster if it can just get average to below average OL play.



Many have speculated that EF projects as legitimate RG if I'm not mistaken.



Gettis and Jones have both done solid jobs in backup roles when called upon.



Pugh has experience playing LT.



I don't expect that all or any of these changes would or should be made right now, but if the interior OL is going to be in Eli's lap by the time he's handing the ball off then maybe some gradual adjustments/replacements need to be considered.



Is Pugh/Gettis/Jones/Flowers/Hart a better option?

. winoguy : 10:23 am : link To me, the whole line appears soft. There's no nasty, no attitude. They just seem like a bunch of nice guys getting their lunch stolen.

...when a 6th grader can see our o-line crashed inward on several running plays.



Jerry Reese -- 5 years and counting to fix this mess.

...when a 6th grader can see our o-line crashed inward on several running plays.



Jerry Reese -- 5 years and counting to fix this mess.



Exactly how many years should it take?

I would start Chip : 10:36 am : link Pugh Jones and Fluker and see how they do in the next game. You have to give Eli and pocket to step up in to and make his throws

It took Jerry Reece Chip : 10:37 am : link A few years to figure out we needed TE help

This is no big surprise to any Giant fan...they are SOFT Rick in Dallas : 10:38 am : link The real shame here is that we are wasting Eli's prime years as a QB with a below average OL.

I laugh when folks post on here that we need a big physical RB. For what?

This OL generates no holes to run through even foe a big RB.



I am trying to remain positive but the OL just brings me down......

They've been putrid. Pugh is a surprise. I had thought he'd been doing well.



It's only preseason. They just need to gel. [/sarcasm] In comment 13570354 The_Boss said:It's only preseason. They just need to gel. [/sarcasm]

predicatbility hitdog42 : 10:40 am : link of play calling is the other issue with the OL... but hopefully that sorts itself once the regular season starts with our new weapons.

O-line Reale01 : 10:40 am : link Go big!Zone block power running. Fewer traps and pulls.



Pugh Flowers Richburg Fluker Hart



Jones, Jerry, Gettis, Wheeler





With regards to the scheme... That’s Gold, Jerry : 10:41 am : link DD said they run a zone scheme and, in that scheme, you cannot get pushed back on the interior. Normally, he said, if it is blocked up but OL not pushed back, the running back's first option is to look backside for a cutback lane. But, could be right, maybe the scheme does not fit who we have.

zone blocking hitdog42 : 10:43 am : link with the wrong players is a good way to get

type of running line... which is terrible for the offense.

The Giants PaulBlakeTSU : 10:46 am : link offense is like a race car with a broken clutch. The top speed capabilities and the excellent driver are meaningless if it can never get out of first gear.



This offense is completely hopeless if the line continues to play at this current level at the POA. It will require McAdoo becoming far, FAR more creative with offensive disguises and unpredictable play-calling to even give this team a shot of putting points on the board.

Hey guys ryanmkeane : 10:49 am : link maybe we play a game or two in the regular season first?

The AcidTest : 11:02 am : link interior of the OL is certainly a problem, but Flowers had three chokeholds that could easily have been holding calls. He still has a lot of problem with speed rushers, especially those that attack his outside shoulder.



I'd like to see:



Pugh.

Flowers.

Jones.

Gettis.

Hart.



Pugh may not have the strength to play G, but was a serviceable LT. Flowers's lack of foot speed would be minimized to some extent at G, where his mauling power would also be better used. Jones has anchored well. Gettis has good feet. Hart can be helped with a FB or TE if necessary, and is only a second year player.

Quote: And it begs the question (yes I know it's late in the season) does this line need to be tinkered with? Much easier said than done but this a championship roster if it can just get average to below average OL play.



Many have speculated that EF projects as legitimate RG if I'm not mistaken.



Gettis and Jones have both done solid jobs in backup roles when called upon.



Pugh has experience playing LT.



I don't expect that all or any of these changes would or should be made right now, but if the interior OL is going to be in Eli's lap by the time he's handing the ball off then maybe some gradual adjustments/replacements need to be considered.



Is Pugh/Gettis/Jones/Flowers/Hart a better option?



I'm fine with that. In comment 13570373 Chris684 said:I'm fine with that.

maybe we play a game or two in the regular season first?



They've already played 32. How much do you expect things to change at this point? In comment 13570430 ryanmkeane said:They've already played 32. How much do you expect things to change at this point?

Quote: maybe we play a game or two in the regular season first? Agreed. However, I would like for us to have a strong half of football vs the Jets. We need to show continuity, drive and push vs a team that will be "average" at best, Jets.



I'm not worried about this OL at all IF it stays healthy. We'll pass protect well enough BUT we'll need to run LEFT really well (TE Ellison, LT Flowers, LG Pugh) this year cause we haven't got much push on the Right side. In comment 13570430 ryanmkeane said:Agreed. However, I would like for us to have a strong half of football vs the Jets. We need to show continuity, drive and push vs a team that will be "average" at best, Jets.I'm not worried about this OL at all IF it stays healthy. We'll pass protect well enough BUT we'll need to run LEFT really well (TE Ellison, LT Flowers, LG Pugh) this year cause we haven't got much push on the Right side.

...when a 6th grader can see our o-line crashed inward on several running plays.



Jerry Reese -- 5 years and counting to fix this mess.







Exactly how many years should it take?



I'm not sure how many years it should take but I do know that they need to get it straightened out soon because when Eli retires, the window is officially closed.

...when a 6th grader can see our o-line crashed inward on several running plays.



Jerry Reese -- 5 years and counting to fix this mess.







Exactly how many years should it take?

IMO, 3 at max. And if the front office knows how to evaluate O-line college and free agent talent, maybe 2.

In comment 13570392 Klaatu said:IMO, 3 at max. And if the front office knows how to evaluate O-line college and free agent talent, maybe 2.

Here is the issue I see gmen9892 : 11:15 am : link You got a guy like Richburg, who could be a great C, but is not the most powerful guy out there. Neither was Shaun O'Hara, who was a very successful and Pro Bowl-level C.



The difference between the two is that O'Hara had an All-Pro, road-grading RG next to him in Snee. Richburg has a light blocking John Jerry next to him who is terrible at run blocking and creating any sort of push.



I know Jerry has done an decent job here and should be commended for the work hes done over the years, but the guy is a backup, flat out. The second he is done here, he will not find another starting position in the NFL. He is adequate at pass-blocking and well below average (especially for a man his size) at run-blocking. THAT is where the upgrade is needed.



At this point, for better or worse, I would like to see Fluker with the starting unit. I know he has his downsides as well, and is worse off in pass-blocking, but with how quick Eli gets rid of the ball anyways, id rather take my chances there and help the running game (which also in turn helps the passing game).

Did Papa/Diehl RobCarpenter : 11:27 am : link Talk about the missed blocks by the WRs/TEs on the running plays?



I love what I've seen as a receiver from EE but he has a long way to go in learning assignments as a blocker.

. arcarsenal : 11:38 am : link It's Richburg and Jerry right now.



I don't think Pugh is a problem.

#1 problem: John Jerry SHO'NUFF : 11:43 am : link #2 problem: Reese resigning John Jerry

Wasn't Jerry part of Bully-gate in Miami? SHO'NUFF : 11:50 am : link How can a bully be so soft? I guess that's the very definition of a bully, technically. Back down when punched in the mouth.

Quote: #2 problem: Reese resigning John Jerry Jerry is a very solid pass protecting OG with versatility to play RT if necessary; LG if necessary. He is NOT a solid run-blocker like Fluker apparently is.



If I had to choose between being a solid pass protector in a passing league and a solid run blocker, I'd choose pass every time. You can't have everything.



I want to see the next 40 or so minutes of game time play (through 3rd quarter vs Jets) before evaluating the group. More importantly we'll know about this OL after game 1 vs Dallas (or during actually).



I see us as being "middle of the pack" in pass protection as a whole, which is a big jump from last year. I also see us as a "20 - 25th type in run blocking" because we don't have a right side that can really run block. But I do have faith we'll run well to the left with massive Flowers, Pugh and TE Ellison.

In comment 13570509 SHO'NUFF said:Jerry is a very solid pass protecting OG with versatility to play RT if necessary; LG if necessary. He is NOT a solid run-blocker like Fluker apparently is.If I had to choose between being a solid pass protector in a passing league and a solid run blocker, I'd choose pass every time. You can't have everything.I want to see the next 40 or so minutes of game time play (through 3rd quarter vs Jets) before evaluating the group. More importantly we'll know about this OL after game 1 vs Dallas (or during actually).I see us as being "middle of the pack" in pass protection as a whole, which is a big jump from last year. I also see us as a "20 - 25th type in run blocking" because we don't have a right side that can really run block. But I do have faith we'll run well to the left with massive Flowers, Pugh and TE Ellison.

They've got some chronic issues JonC : 12:00 pm : link Richburg, Jerry, and Hart often get no push. Flowers' issues are often mechanics of footwork, knee bend, arse sink, hand placement, keeping his head up so he can actually see his opponent, etc. But, there are signs of improvement from EF and physically he looks much more fit and mobile.



Jerry is a mental mistake machine, this group as a whole can be counted on to make a mistake virtually every damned play.



Quote: You got a guy like Richburg, who could be a great C, but is not the most powerful guy out there. Neither was Shaun O'Hara, who was a very successful and Pro Bowl-level C.



The difference between the two is that O'Hara had an All-Pro, road-grading RG next to him in Snee. Richburg has a light blocking John Jerry next to him who is terrible at run blocking and creating any sort of push.



I know Jerry has done an decent job here and should be commended for the work hes done over the years, but the guy is a backup, flat out. The second he is done here, he will not find another starting position in the NFL. He is adequate at pass-blocking and well below average (especially for a man his size) at run-blocking. THAT is where the upgrade is needed.



At this point, for better or worse, I would like to see Fluker with the starting unit. I know he has his downsides as well, and is worse off in pass-blocking, but with how quick Eli gets rid of the ball anyways, id rather take my chances there and help the running game (which also in turn helps the passing game).



Good point. Richburg can be fine if he has some beef next to him. The Giants appear to be too small in the middle.

Then you have to ask, if they want more athletic (smaller) lineman, then aren't they running the right schemes to take advantage of that? I thought that was why we brought in a new OL coach last year.

In comment 13570474 gmen9892 said:Good point. Richburg can be fine if he has some beef next to him. The Giants appear to be too small in the middle.Then you have to ask, if they want more athletic (smaller) lineman, then aren't they running the right schemes to take advantage of that? I thought that was why we brought in a new OL coach last year.

You can only build a team George : 12:23 pm : link one or two blocks at a time. Reese has focused on game-breakers and high profile defenders, and I can't blame him for that, seeing as how that's the NFL today. I'm guessing that next year it'll be time to focus on the Dancing Elephants.



John Jerry does not belong on the First Team offense. I'm not sure how much I trust him to be on the second team O, either.



I haven't fallen in love with DJ Fluker yet, but I thought he was okay (not great, but okay) Monday night. Would like to see him take on some First Team DL in the next two preseason games, though.

Wait a minute ThatLimerickGuy : 12:37 pm : link I'm not saying that this isn't true- as those three guys aren't playing well at all but that doesn't mean that Flowers isn't arm barring around the neck every speed rusher in the NFL.



All five OL starters are playing horrifically.

Richburg, Jerry, and Hart often get no push. Flowers' issues are often mechanics of footwork, knee bend, arse sink, hand placement, keeping his head up so he can actually see his opponent, etc. But, there are signs of improvement from EF and physically he looks much more fit and mobile.

Jerry is a mental mistake machine, this group as a whole can be counted on to make a mistake virtually every damned play.



Jerry is a mental mistake machine, this group as a whole can be counted on to make a mistake virtually every damned play. .



IDK why they brought Jerry back on a 3 year deal,

but they did. I guess because he was relatively cheap.

Everybody has known for years, he can't run block.

McAdoo hinted that Jones and Fluker looked okay to him

in Cleveland. Let's see if he makes changes, if things

don't improve up front. In comment 13570524 JonC said:IDK why they brought Jerry back on a 3 year deal,but they did. I guess because he was relatively cheap.Everybody has known for years, he can't run block.McAdoo hinted that Jones and Fluker looked okay to himin Cleveland. Let's see if he makes changes, if thingsdon't improve up front.

maybe we play a game or two in the regular season first?



The consensus here was we need help for the O-line throwing in a late round rookie and signing a player that has not impressed on a one year prove it deal wasn't even a bandaid

John Jerry is a journeyman player who should be a backup

Flowers is in year #3 and still has yet to prove himself as a quality LT are best lineman Pugh is solid but unspectacular and has been banged up a few times We have a center who is tactically a good player but get's no push in the run game and tends to get over powered .

Lastly you have Bobby Hart that not one prognosticator would ever label him anything but a project as a backup

There is little else in quality as backups .

I hope that maybe a vet gets cut lose or they swing some kind of deal to get another starter . It would be difficult at best to find LT although it would be ideal

if Flowers continues to struggle .

Quote: There you go.



From some preseason reviews, the best option might be:



Flowers-Jones-Richburg-Fluker-Pugh



Though I think they strongly prefer Pugh at LG due to his ability when pulling. In comment 13570618 PatersonPlank said:From some preseason reviews, the best option might be:Flowers-Jones-Richburg-Fluker-PughThough I think they strongly prefer Pugh at LG due to his ability when pulling.

Count me in ColHowPepper : 2:07 pm : link it's what I saw play after play even if the run was OT or outside (wasn't pretty there either) rather than to the interior



Richburg is being given a pass here if we ascribe his poor play two years running to injury and/or not having a Snee next to him. So, his play, anchoring the middle, is mostly contingent on who plays next to him? The question we should be asking is when does his play enable the guy next to him if he such a near-All Pro caliber guy?



Part of the problem is that Reese did try, when it was clear the Unit was a disaster, to fix the OL with the high picks: we know he is stubborn about his picks, esp. his Round 1, 2, 3 picks. He's wed to them, therefore Mac is wed to them, by default. So, Reese has to this point refused to take major steps in re-making this unit when it is clear that it is one of the League's worst.



Klaatu, five years of steadily deteriorating or non-improving play is too long. All of Eli's new toys will not have the impact we are hoping if the guys up front, who enable everything else on offense, can't get it done. JonC is a pretty patient, and almost always astute observer. Rant over, but that stretch of the game when the first unit on offense was in was very, very difficult to watch, same as Ex games last year, same as 2015, it will be same in 2017 unless there are changes.

Richburg has a nasty streak to him EddieNYG : 2:18 pm : link Which is good for OL. Remember when he took a shot at Norman and was disqualified for his 2nd unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 3 last year? I thought it was a BS penalty at the time and still do.



I think Jerry is the problem. He gets pushed back ALL the time. He should be a backup player, IMO. If someone goes down, than you feel OK with Jerry coming in.



I hope the Giants have Fluker in mind to start at RG. He also has a nasty streak to him. Jerry is a finesse player. He's OK at pass protection, but brings nothing to the run game. Fluker is OK in pass protection, but brings a nastiness to the run game. This OL needs that.

Pugh Dragon : 3:15 pm : link Is always being given a free pass here the middle of the line got pushed into the deep backfield all the first half. He is not destroying the guy in front of him same with Richburg and Jerry all three of them right now need a wake up call. Our tackles are young guys who should not have to worry about the inside rush or push but it's hard to not notice a guy flashing by your inside shoulder all night long. Look if someone gets hurt it's the next man up if someone is not performing as needed the same principle applies. Last year we saw the same thing way to often our backs trying to dodge two guys in the backfield just as they get the ball that can't be allowed to continue.

Flowers WillVAB : 3:17 pm : link Actually looked pretty good the other night. Way better than last year.



I agree the problem looks like the interior -- but Hart isn't really helping at RT.



Hart to me is like a guy who's solid if everyone around him is good. He's never going to elevate the play of the OL or be able to cover for the guy next to him.

I said it 100x last spring idiotsavant : 3:59 pm : link ' go G-C-G 1,2,3 in the draft'

RE: I said it 100x last spring Dr. D : 4:16 pm : link

Quote: ' go G-C-G 1,2,3 in the draft'



regardless of who's available and where you pick?



In comment 13570766 idiotsavant said:regardless of who's available and where you pick?

if these guys are our starters because they Jersey55 : 4:49 pm : link are the best we have right now then how bad can the backups be, something is really wrong here....