I think Jordan Williams has this team made. BigBlueWhale : 8/24/2017 8:35 pm Numbers game is going to look very interesting at DE.



This guy's a big, powerful Mofo. He's starting at DT in subpackages and you know what? He looks good doing it.

Agreed. chopperhatch : 8/24/2017 8:46 pm : link He looks tough and plays angry. Quick too.

Quite AcidTest : 8/24/2017 8:48 pm : link possibly. We're so stacked at DE, I'd like to see Jerry try and trade whoever we will cut. Final cuts will be interesting, and are just nine days away.

Like Williams XBRONX : 8/24/2017 8:52 pm : link OO bye bye

I like WIlliams alot Jay on the Island : 8/24/2017 8:56 pm : link I hope he sees time with the starters versus the Jets. I think Odighizuwa's career with the team is coming to an end very shortly.

5 DEs? Obviously Vernon and JPP LauderdaleMatty : 8/24/2017 9:01 pm : link So Williams And Moss. That leaves one spot for Taylor, Okwara, OO, and Wynn? OO gone.



Only other option is that Williams can back up the 3-5Tech DT. They Keep Bromky Tomlinson and cut Thomas this keeping an extra DE.



How night and day is the DL top

End and depth vs the OL

Who to keep and who to cut at DE is a headscratcher Milton : 8/24/2017 9:02 pm : link I never bought into them keeping six when Devin Taylor was the 6th man, but Williams is a different story. Taylor had four years to prove himself and he is what he is, but Williams has unknown upside. I'm just not sure who he replaces if they keep only five. Okwara, Wynn, and Moss all have good reason to make the 53. If they keep six LB and nine DB (4DS and 5CB), they could get away with six DE, I guess.



Kennard could be a surprise cut, if they want to keep all three of Herzlich, Munson, and J.T. Thomas. What has he done since he flashed passrush talent as a rookie?



Even if OO's days are numbered giants#1 : 8/24/2017 9:02 pm : link Williams has an uphill battle. Obviously, JPP and Vernon are locks. Okwara is provably right behind them. And then you have Wynn, Williams, and Moss battling for 2 maybe 3 spots if they only keep 4 DTs.

RE: Who to keep and who to cut at DE is a headscratcher LauderdaleMatty : 8/24/2017 9:07 pm : link

I never bought into them keeping six when Devin Taylor was the 6th man, but Williams is a different story. Taylor had four years to prove himself and he is what he is, but Williams has unknown upside. I'm just not sure who he replaces if they keep only five. Okwara, Wynn, and Moss all have good reason to make the 53. If they keep six LB and nine DB (4DS and 5CB), they could get away with six DE, I guess.

Kennard could be a surprise cut, if they want to keep all three of Herzlich, Munson, and J.T. Thomas. What has he done since he flashed passrush talent as a rookie?



Kennard could be a surprise cut, if they want to keep all three of Herzlich, Munson, and J.T. Thomas. What has he done since he flashed passrush talent as a rookie?



It's a shame. Herz is a great story but the way he's been playing

Munson should make him finally expendable.

In comment 13572147 Milton said:It's a shame. Herz is a great story but the way he's been playingMunson should make him finally expendable.

I think you're right Sy'56 : 8/24/2017 9:11 pm : link He has developed very nicely...and I mean what I said in my game review...there is some Justin Tuck movement there.

Agree Jimmy XBRONX : 8/24/2017 9:16 pm : link You think the Giants can afford Herzlich not being on the point after squad?

Herzlich hasn't played bad pjcas18 : 8/24/2017 9:17 pm : link he hasn't played. He's been out all camp with a stinger, that's the same injury that led to the release/IR of LB Dan Connor.



they can be serious.



I think he's at best on the bubble right now. More than any time in his tenure.



I thought him at TE would have been interesting as a mauler, but may have missed too much time.

I am a big fan of Wynn idiotsavant : 8/24/2017 9:18 pm : link that said, too damn many linebackers, make space that way instead, keep the good ones only, extra safety and an extra DT if possible.



Lesser known guys like Kerry Wynn and Will Tye make plays on game day when it counts.

Kennard is not getting cut DavidinBMNY : 8/24/2017 10:37 pm : link And if they keep 6 DE I agree they keep 3 DT and in all likelihood they will be looking to trade a player for a conditional pick or a 7th rd pick or for a team having a strength where we have a weakness that needs a DE.

RE: Kennard is not getting cut Milton : 8/24/2017 10:42 pm : link It would be a surprise, but really, what has he done the last couple of years or the current preseason?

RE: Herzlich's story has run its course KeoweeFan : 8/24/2017 11:31 pm : link

Agreed.

As a Clemson fan I was proud of the reception Death Valley gave Mark when he returned to the BC squad and elated when the Giants picked him up; heart over matter.

Mark has certainly repaid those confidences, and he has been adequately compensated.

This is a new year and a football is a business. The harsh reality is that in case of a tie, youth wins. In comment 13572161 Jimmy Googs said:Agreed.As a Clemson fan I was proud of the reception Death Valley gave Mark when he returned to the BC squad and elated when the Giants picked him up; heart over matter.Mark has certainly repaid those confidences, and he has been adequately compensated.This is a new year and a football is a business. The harsh reality is that in case of a tie, youth wins.

The Pats were interested in Wynn over the offseason rasbutant : 8/24/2017 11:35 pm : link maybe a trade can be worked out now?

I don't think a trade can be worked out grizz299 : 12:31 am : link If we were going to cut them, it's unlikely there will be a "trade" market. But I think GM's have their own networks. I think JR might call another GM and recommend these guys, and later pay back is not a bitch but a helping hand.

RE: I don't think a trade can be worked out Milton : 12:49 am : link

Quote: If we were going to cut them, it's unlikely there will be a "trade" market. But I think GM's have their own networks. I think JR might call another GM and recommend these guys, and later pay back is not a bitch but a helping hand. Teams will give up a 7th round pick just to keep the player off the open market or the waiver wire. I could see the Giants trying to work out a trade for a little as a conditional 7th round comp pick just to keep him from the Cowboys. In comment 13572322 grizz299 said:Teams will give up a 7th round pick just to keep the player off the open market or the waiver wire. I could see the Giants trying to work out a trade for a little as a conditional 7th round comp pick just to keep him from the Cowboys.

RE: RE: I don't think a trade can be worked out section125 : 7:12 am : link

Agreed. A trade gives you first dibbs. In comment 13572328 Milton said:Agreed. A trade gives you first dibbs.

RE: Herzlich's story has run its course LauderdaleMatty : 8:24 am : link

Quote: ...



Ran its course a few years ago. In comment 13572161 Jimmy Googs said:Ran its course a few years ago.

If Williams makes it they'll keep 10 DL BillT : 10:12 am : link I just don't see any of the top 5 DEs or top 4 DTs getting cut. That can work roster-wise with 25 on D and 25 on O. 10 DL, 6 LB, 9 DB is 25. 6 WR, 4 TE (or 3 TE 1 FB), 8 OL, 4 RB, 3 QB is 25.



It's a question of the last roster spot being either a 10th DL, 9th OL, 10th DB or 4 TE and a FB. Take your pick.

The Giants usually keep four DTs... Klaatu : 10:51 am : link But only activate three on gamedays. Could be, though, with their propensity for using DEs inside (especially on obvious passing downs) they might only keep three, period. I guess we'll see if that holds true in a couple of weeks.

if Williams does make the 53 ColHowPepper : 12:32 pm : link I think OO and Wynn are at greatest risk. With OO the signs have been abundant, not least his inability to stay on the field and relative unimpressiveness on it.



Wynn is a harder call, reliable, experienced, professional, the coaches know what they have, but is that enough.



I would take the position that the coaching staff does not reduce the number of LBs to increase the number of DL: as it is LBs are the weakest, and not the deepest, of defensive personnel, so why weaken an already vulnerable group.



I liked what I saw in Munson, didn't get as good a look at Skinner, but Sy seems to like him. Cutting Kennard would be a bit of a shocker, so MH is vulnerable.

RE: RE: Kennard is not getting cut NYDCBlue : 1:53 pm : link

Quote: It would be a surprise, but really, what has he done the last couple of years or the current preseason?





He can't be cut. We already have terrible depth at SAM. Who takes his spot if you cut Kennard? Instead of cutting him, pray for his health. We do not ever want to see a backup SAM in a real live game. In comment 13572257 Milton said:He can't be cut. We already have terrible depth at SAM. Who takes his spot if you cut Kennard? Instead of cutting him, pray for his health. We do not ever want to see a backup SAM in a real live game.

Of course OO is at risk. BigBlueWhale : 5:09 pm : link The name everyone is missing is Okwara.



JPP, OV, Wynn, Jordan Williams & Avery Moss.

RE: Of course OO is at risk. section125 : 5:17 pm : link

Quote: The name everyone is missing is Okwara.



JPP, OV, Wynn, Jordan Williams & Avery Moss.



Unless traded, Okwara is on the team. But I guess it is a coin toss between Okwara and Wynn until Moss goes on IR.... In comment 13572984 BigBlueWhale said:Unless traded, Okwara is on the team. But I guess it is a coin toss between Okwara and Wynn until Moss goes on IR....