I think Jordan Williams has this team made.

Numbers game is going to look very interesting at DE.
This guy's a big, powerful Mofo. He's starting at DT in subpackages and you know what? He looks good doing it.
He looks tough and plays angry. Quick too.
possibly. We're so stacked at DE, I'd like to see Jerry try and trade whoever we will cut. Final cuts will be interesting, and are just nine days away.
I hope he sees time with the starters versus the Jets. I think Odighizuwa's career with the team is coming to an end very shortly.
So Williams And Moss. That leaves one spot for Taylor, Okwara, OO, and Wynn? OO gone.
Only other option is that Williams can back up the 3-5Tech DT. They Keep Bromky Tomlinson and cut Thomas this keeping an extra DE.
How night and day is the DL top
End and depth vs the OL
I never bought into them keeping six when Devin Taylor was the 6th man, but Williams is a different story. Taylor had four years to prove himself and he is what he is, but Williams has unknown upside. I'm just not sure who he replaces if they keep only five. Okwara, Wynn, and Moss all have good reason to make the 53. If they keep six LB and nine DB (4DS and 5CB), they could get away with six DE, I guess.
Kennard could be a surprise cut, if they want to keep all three of Herzlich, Munson, and J.T. Thomas. What has he done since he flashed passrush talent as a rookie?
Williams has an uphill battle. Obviously, JPP and Vernon are locks. Okwara is provably right behind them. And then you have Wynn, Williams, and Moss battling for 2 maybe 3 spots if they only keep 4 DTs.
It's a shame. Herz is a great story but the way he's been playing
Munson should make him finally expendable.
He has developed very nicely...and I mean what I said in my game review...there is some Justin Tuck movement there.
You think the Giants can afford Herzlich not being on the point after squad?
he hasn't played. He's been out all camp with a stinger, that's the same injury that led to the release/IR of LB Dan Connor.
they can be serious.
I think he's at best on the bubble right now. More than any time in his tenure.
I thought him at TE would have been interesting as a mauler, but may have missed too much time.
that said, too damn many linebackers, make space that way instead, keep the good ones only, extra safety and an extra DT if possible.
Lesser known guys like Kerry Wynn and Will Tye make plays on game day when it counts.
And if they keep 6 DE I agree they keep 3 DT and in all likelihood they will be looking to trade a player for a conditional pick or a 7th rd pick or for a team having a strength where we have a weakness that needs a DE.
It would be a surprise, but really, what has he done the last couple of years or the current preseason?
Agreed.
As a Clemson fan I was proud of the reception Death Valley gave Mark when he returned to the BC squad and elated when the Giants picked him up; heart over matter.
Mark has certainly repaid those confidences, and he has been adequately compensated.
This is a new year and a football is a business. The harsh reality is that in case of a tie, youth wins.
maybe a trade can be worked out now?
If we were going to cut them, it's unlikely there will be a "trade" market. But I think GM's have their own networks. I think JR might call another GM and recommend these guys, and later pay back is not a bitch but a helping hand.
| If we were going to cut them, it's unlikely there will be a "trade" market. But I think GM's have their own networks. I think JR might call another GM and recommend these guys, and later pay back is not a bitch but a helping hand.
Teams will give up a 7th round pick just to keep the player off the open market or the waiver wire. I could see the Giants trying to work out a trade for a little as a conditional 7th round comp pick just to keep him from the Cowboys.
Ran its course a few years ago.
I just don't see any of the top 5 DEs or top 4 DTs getting cut. That can work roster-wise with 25 on D and 25 on O. 10 DL, 6 LB, 9 DB is 25. 6 WR, 4 TE (or 3 TE 1 FB), 8 OL, 4 RB, 3 QB is 25.
It's a question of the last roster spot being either a 10th DL, 9th OL, 10th DB or 4 TE and a FB. Take your pick.
But only activate three on gamedays. Could be, though, with their propensity for using DEs inside (especially on obvious passing downs) they might only keep three, period. I guess we'll see if that holds true in a couple of weeks.
I think OO and Wynn are at greatest risk. With OO the signs have been abundant, not least his inability to stay on the field and relative unimpressiveness on it.
Wynn is a harder call, reliable, experienced, professional, the coaches know what they have, but is that enough.
I would take the position that the coaching staff does not reduce the number of LBs to increase the number of DL: as it is LBs are the weakest, and not the deepest, of defensive personnel, so why weaken an already vulnerable group.
I liked what I saw in Munson, didn't get as good a look at Skinner, but Sy seems to like him. Cutting Kennard would be a bit of a shocker, so MH is vulnerable.
| It would be a surprise, but really, what has he done the last couple of years or the current preseason?
He can't be cut. We already have terrible depth at SAM. Who takes his spot if you cut Kennard? Instead of cutting him, pray for his health. We do not ever want to see a backup SAM in a real live game.
The name everyone is missing is Okwara.
JPP, OV, Wynn, Jordan Williams & Avery Moss.
| The name everyone is missing is Okwara.
JPP, OV, Wynn, Jordan Williams & Avery Moss.
Unless traded, Okwara is on the team. But I guess it is a coin toss between Okwara and Wynn until Moss goes on IR....
Okwara is going to clearly make this team.
Williams, Wynn and Moss all can't make it. Would be nice to get some type of draft pick offer for Wynn and make this fairly easy decision...