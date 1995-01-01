LT was the greatest. But LC? Beezer : 8/26/2017 8:25 pm I read recently that Landon Collins said that he wants to be on that same level that Lawrence Taylor was as a New York Giant defender. I believe that everything he said and meant in that direction was with respect.



Obviously it's a pretty widely agreed upon opinion that LT was the greatest defense of player in the history of the game. So for LC to get anywhere on that short list, he has a long way to go.



But the way we're seeing him emerge, do you think he has a shot to one day be discussed in that realm, as a player on the field for the Giants and across all of football who changes the way teams have to game plan, and adjust their approaches?



Without question, my favorite New York Football Giant not named Eli.

For LC crick n NC : 8/26/2017 8:37 pm : link His career will come down to staying healthy, hopefully avoiding that catastrophic injury. He's the goods as long as the body holds up

There's a long way to go ChaChing : 8/26/2017 8:41 pm : link



I don't have numbers or comps (like we have w/ OBJ's best ever career start), but it sure looks like the potential for that kind of trajectory



IDK jpennyva : 8/26/2017 8:42 pm : link But I love that getting on the same level as LT is a fantastic goal for LC to have. He seems like he just wants to keep working and getting better and it would be great if he even approached it. Don't know it will happen but he'll still be a special player if he keeps playing as he is, IMV.

He reminds BigBlueWhale : 8/26/2017 8:45 pm : link me of Sean Taylor. And I don't say that lightly.

He's a beast! David B. : 8/26/2017 8:47 pm : link And if he stays healthy, he could be a great one. But let's not compare him to LT just yet.

LT changed the way the game is played. LC is nowhere near that JohnB : 8/26/2017 8:51 pm : link The chip block was created to stop LT.

The blind side wasn't a football term until LT made it that way.



I'm not putting down LC, he is truly great but LT is a once in a lifetime player.

Good to have goals trueblueinpw : 8/26/2017 8:55 pm : link Go get 'em young man. Go get 'em!

Yeah, completely realize. Just his goal, and the overall package he brings. Hoping for that level of constant impact for the guy. So much fun watching him and this D.

I think people who didn't see LT early in his career 81_Great_Dane : 8/26/2017 9:27 pm : link have trouble understanding how good he was, and what an impact he had.



We heard about JPP at his peak being like LT. Great as he was, no, he wasn't that. It's good that Collins wants to be considered like LT. But you could be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and still not be close to Lawrence Taylor. LT was the most disruptive defender I've ever seen, and it's not close. And he was that disruptive as a rookie.



I interviewed LT once, briefly, and he mentioned having felt like "a man among boys" on the field. He wasn't exaggerating. He was that far above everyone else. LC is going into his third year and is coming off a Pro Bowl year. As good as he is, though, he probably can't be as good as peak LT.



I don't know how you even express how good he was. Was he twice as good as JPP? Twice as good as Collins? As good as the two of them combined? It's hard to explain. The highlight reels don't capture it.



But LT didn't take care of himself (to say the least) and cut his career short so he could go do coke again. If Collins plays another, say, 13 years, is a perennial Pro Bowler, and stays out of trouble, he could at least get into the conversation with LT, based on career value.

I'm fairly sure Beezer : 8/26/2017 10:05 pm : link I watched every snap LT played. He was other worldly.



Please don't take my premise as anything close to saying LC may ever achieve that status. More thinking some comparisons based on his presence out there. He's looking very dominant.

If Sean Taylor had lived up to his highest potential he would've never been mentioned in the same breath as LT.. Collins can never be in the same level as LT as his rookie season sucked.. LT was the best defensive player in the league the day he stepped on the field with NFL Jersey till the day he became old.. Collins would have to perform better than he did last year( which was insane and at otherworldly level) for 11 more years to get near LT...

I love LC.. EricJ : 8/26/2017 10:12 pm : link and love his enthusiasm and goal to be the best....but come on man

Please don't take my premise as anything close to saying LC may ever achieve that status. More thinking some comparisons based on his presence out there. He's looking very dominant.



I KNOW for a fact I watched every snap LT ever played.. and you are 100% correct. There was NO ONE like LT.. period.. but I aint hating on Collins... it's good to have goals...

I KNOW for a fact I watched every snap LT ever played.. and you are 100% correct. There was NO ONE like LT.. period.. but I aint hating on Collins... it's good to have goals...

Trading up to get Collins will turn out to be the best draft day PatersonPlank : 8/26/2017 10:28 pm : link move of Reese's career.

LT put the fear of God Gregorio : 8/26/2017 10:47 pm : link into opposing OCs. He changed the way the game is played. That kind of impact is rare. If LC comes anywhere close to that, let's thank our lucky stars. Right now, trading up in round 2 to the 1st overall pick (of rd 2), is looking like a great move.

Agreed about that move. 81_Great_Dane : 8/26/2017 11:14 pm : link Interestingly, some early draft projections had Collins going to the Giants at #9 overall. The Giants took Ereck Flowers at that spot. As it turned out, those early projections had Collins' value more correct than the eventual draft order.



This notion that ryanmkeane : 1:10 am : link Collins had a bad rookie year has been talked about on this board and it is simply not true. He led all rookies in tackles.

It's amazing that we have 2 generational players on this team montanagiant : 1:24 am : link Landon COllins and Odell Beckham

....what?? You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2:02 am : link I mean, sure, it's great HE has those aspirations but for any rational fan to think it's a legitimate goal is silly.



Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest professional athletes of all-time.



It's unfair to even think about that for Collins right now (even while acknowledging how impressive Collins has been)

I thought Collins darren in pdx : 3:51 am : link Was pretty good as a rookie on a historically bad defense. He had a few rough plays that made people think he was a bust way too early. But it's amazing the level he's playing at now. Also look out if JPP has a 2011-level season, this defense is going to win a lot of games on its own.

Love Collins Rolyrock : 8:32 am : link But LT was rookie of the year, and proceeded to redefine his position. Lets see some redefining then...

LT is the best SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:49 am : link defensive player of all time.



As for Collins, jeez. He is a freaking machine. I love this kid.

Nevermind the fact he was playing next to pure trash.

I recall watching a Giants game with Madden and Summerall GeofromNJ : 9:22 am : link and LT, still in his prime, was not playing. The Giants still had Banks and Howard and Pepper Johnson and Martin and Dorsey and Burt, and still the other team was able to move the ball, and Madden said, "I used the think the Giants had a great defense, but now I'm beginning to think that it's just Lawrence Taylor and ten other guys."

RE: Sorry no safety that ever lived was on par holmancomedown : 9:29 am : link Nobody on the football field, defense or offense was on par with LT !

All-time Players Jimmy Googs : 9:34 am : link 1. Lawrence Taylor

2. Landon Collins

3. Jerry Rice

4. Jim Brown

5. Joe Montana

6. Dick Butkus



Yeah, i don't know. He had a good game last night, but seems like Collins probably needs to come down a few slots...



I'll be more than happy if LC = or better than gidiefor : Mod : 10:33 am : : 10:33 am : link Troy Polamalu -- and he certainly is showing he has the goods



Right now - if I was buying a jersey -- i'd have a lot of choices though -- Snacks, LC, Engram, Beckham, Jack Rabbit, Vernon, Ellison, JPP, Eli, even Shepard



I'd be proud to wear any of the above 10 - that's a heck of a statement right there



and by comparison I think that Snacks is more valuable to the team than LC right now



LT was the best player on the Giants period - you can't say that about LC

Nevermind the fact he was playing next to pure trash.



But he dropped an interception that would have sealed the game against New England, therefore he sucks.



But he dropped an interception that would have sealed the game against New England, therefore he sucks.

Stupid Jerry Reese, trading up for the guy.

That point is a testament to the quality of this roster. It's remarkable how far we've come in just two years...

People dogging this kid for setting this as a goal LauderdaleMatty : 11:55 am : link Need to relax.



Kid sucked it up his rookie year and played out of a position and w a group that was beyond thin and flawed. Came back and earned a spot on the All Pro team. Not the watered down Pro Bowl and DPOY attention. In his second year. Strahan wasnt that good his second year.



We get it. And yes. I am say enough to have seen who and what LT was. Lol. Thanks NO for grabbing Rodgers. But this kid looks like someone who will keep getting better. Let's rejoice that Reese grabbed him and hope he pushes himself for that goal. Nothing bad comes from having this attitude and goal

I'm excited about Jay in Toronto : 12:01 pm : link what kind of player Collins is already and what he can become.



But how about setting yuor sites on Emlen Tunnell?

Reminds me of Ed Reed Keith : 12:19 pm : link more than Sean Taylor.