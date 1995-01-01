Jones over Jerry at RG

Seems pretty clear that as soon as they made the switch, things picked up on the OL. Both running and passing.
I have never been a fan of Jerry and he has looked horrible this preseason. Jones has earned the starting job IMO.
pro was supposed to be pass pro. If he's giving guys free run at Eli, he needs to be benched.
IMO we've seen the best of Jerry and it looks like that performance is on the decline.
Jones gives you football smarts and 2nd level performance.
I'll reflect on my economics training.
This is what is called "sunk costs" which should have NO impact on future decisions.
That as soon as Jones went in, they got the run game going a little (even to the right), and Eli had a bit more time to throw. From what I saw, Jones only had one negative play at RG.
If Jones is better than Jerry, money is not going to stop him from playing over him.
we should have pick ups dirtbag Incognito
Jerry is out. And if Fluker is worth a damn he is over and out.
Yep. We got the wrong "bully".
Jerry should also be cut.
why did it take so long for the change to happen?
That was his last play as a starter.
I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't.
And pass blocking is his strong suit.
You can put all that money into the line when you don't have to pay a QB 20M+ per year or pay three elite defensive linemen.
The Browns gave Zeitler a huge contract - more money than Osmele - that the Giants couldn't afford. Bitonio got a similar $50M extension that set the market for what Pugh will ask for this offseason.
When one part sucks it makes the whole unit look bad, unlike say a WR unit where one may suck but the other two still look good. When Jones came in the OL suddenly looked solid. They went down the field both times he was in there in the 1st quarter against the tough Jets starters, one time for a FG and one time for a TD. Eli was clean, the pocket looked good, and Perkins had holes. He made a huge difference.
the Giants SEEM to love the guy
and not worthy of a starting role no less a new contract.
With no new lineman worth getting other than Fluker (in the FO's opinion), the Giants gameplan for specifically the O-line was continuity.
And it was obvious that it wasn't working.
Yes, the Front Office makes mistakes too...
They don't have many alternatives.
As for the Browns, they had a boatload of draft picks to work with, and they've begun using them in the Jimmy Johnson way. The Giants didn't have that, and wouldn't use them that way regardless.
I really never thought Jones would be a suitable option @ RG, but he's proving me wrong. There were a few times last night where he did a good job getting his center of gravity nice and low which allowed him to hold his protection even though he was getting pushed backwards a bit.
Probably never going to be heralded as a plus player, but I do think "steady" is in the cards for him and John Jerry has easily been our worst offensive lineman this preseason. I want to see Jones in there.
he was replaced by Fluker. So its clear that the Giants had opened up the RG spot competition. I thought Fluker did ok, better than Jerry, but I think Jones was the best last night.