Jones over Jerry at RG David B. : 8/26/2017 8:45 pm Seems pretty clear that as soon as they made the switch, things picked up on the OL. Both running and passing.



Figure it needs its own thread.

I sure hope so Jay on the Island : 8/26/2017 8:49 pm : link I have never been a fan of Jerry and he has looked horrible this preseason. Jones has earned the starting job IMO.

To me this is similar to the kicking thread... KeoweeFan : 8/26/2017 8:53 pm : link vet experience vs upside.

IMO we've seen the best of Jerry and it looks like that performance is on the decline.

Jones gives you football smarts and 2nd level performance.

But this is why they pay the coaches big bucks.

RE: Reese just gave Jerry a 3 year contract. KeoweeFan : 8/26/2017 8:56 pm : link

Quote: So, should be interesting to see if he gets benched.

I'll reflect on my economics training.

This is what is called "sunk costs" which should have NO impact on future decisions. In comment 13573941 Dave in Hoboken said:I'll reflect on my economics training.This is what is called "sunk costs" which should have NO impact on future decisions.

Vet or not, it was blatantly obvious David B. : 8/26/2017 8:58 pm : link That as soon as Jones went in, they got the run game going a little (even to the right), and Eli had a bit more time to throw. From what I saw, Jones only had one negative play at RG.

Jerry's deal is easy to move on from after one year, with how its Devon : 8/26/2017 9:01 pm : link structured.



If Jones is better than Jerry, money is not going to stop him from playing over him.



We immediately looked better after Jones went in..... Dry Lightning : 8/26/2017 9:14 pm : link Jerry is out. And if Fluker is worth a damn he is over and out.

RE: Jerry sucks Diver_Down : 8/26/2017 9:18 pm : link

Quote: we should have pick ups dirtbag Incognito



Yep. We got the wrong "bully". In comment 13573981 Paulie Walnuts said:Yep. We got the wrong "bully".

The real question is... Sarcastic Sam : 8/26/2017 11:00 pm : link why did it take so long for the change to happen?

RE: Hopefully 5BowlsSoon : 8:25 am : link

Quote: That was his last play as a starter.



I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't. In comment 13574437 David B. said:I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't.

John Jerry is not a starting lineman in the SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:02 am : link league.

RE: . jeff57 : 9:22 am : link

Quote:



And pass blocking is his strong suit. In comment 13574391 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:And pass blocking is his strong suit.

RE: RE: Hopefully Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13574437 David B. said:





Quote:





That was his last play as a starter.







I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't.



You can put all that money into the line when you don't have to pay a QB 20M+ per year or pay three elite defensive linemen.



The Browns gave Zeitler a huge contract - more money than Osmele - that the Giants couldn't afford. Bitonio got a similar $50M extension that set the market for what Pugh will ask for this offseason. In comment 13574443 5BowlsSoon said:You can put all that money into the line when you don't have to pay a QB 20M+ per year or pay three elite defensive linemen.The Browns gave Zeitler a huge contract - more money than Osmele - that the Giants couldn't afford. Bitonio got a similar $50M extension that set the market for what Pugh will ask for this offseason.

OL play is really a function of the total unit. moreso than individual PatersonPlank : 9:36 am : link When one part sucks it makes the whole unit look bad, unlike say a WR unit where one may suck but the other two still look good. When Jones came in the OL suddenly looked solid. They went down the field both times he was in there in the 1st quarter against the tough Jets starters, one time for a FG and one time for a TD. Eli was clean, the pocket looked good, and Perkins had holes. He made a huge difference.

Well, then they are making a mistake b/c he isn't good Jimmy Googs : 9:44 am : link and not worthy of a starting role no less a new contract.



With no new lineman worth getting other than Fluker (in the FO's opinion), the Giants gameplan for specifically the O-line was continuity.



And it was obvious that it wasn't working.



Yes, the Front Office makes mistakes too...

They don't love him David B. : 9:46 am : link They don't have many alternatives.



As for the Browns, they had a boatload of draft picks to work with, and they've begun using them in the Jimmy Johnson way. The Giants didn't have that, and wouldn't use them that way regardless.

. arcarsenal : 9:52 am : link I really never thought Jones would be a suitable option @ RG, but he's proving me wrong. There were a few times last night where he did a good job getting his center of gravity nice and low which allowed him to hold his protection even though he was getting pushed backwards a bit.



Probably never going to be heralded as a plus player, but I do think "steady" is in the cards for him and John Jerry has easily been our worst offensive lineman this preseason. I want to see Jones in there.

Wasn't Seubert #69 section125 : 10:02 am : link ?

Looks a little like him - squaty body....