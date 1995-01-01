Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Jones over Jerry at RG

David B. : 8/26/2017 8:45 pm
Seems pretty clear that as soon as they made the switch, things picked up on the OL. Both running and passing.

Figure it needs its own thread.
I sure hope so  
Jay on the Island : 8/26/2017 8:49 pm : link
I have never been a fan of Jerry and he has looked horrible this preseason. Jones has earned the starting job IMO.
Jerry's  
Jon in NYC : 8/26/2017 8:50 pm : link
pro was supposed to be pass pro. If he's giving guys free run at Eli, he needs to be benched.
Reese just gave Jerry a 3 year contract.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/26/2017 8:51 pm : link
So, should be interesting to see if he gets benched.
To me this is similar to the kicking thread...  
KeoweeFan : 8/26/2017 8:53 pm : link
vet experience vs upside.
IMO we've seen the best of Jerry and it looks like that performance is on the decline.
Jones gives you football smarts and 2nd level performance.
But this is why they pay the coaches big bucks.
RE: Reese just gave Jerry a 3 year contract.  
KeoweeFan : 8/26/2017 8:56 pm : link
In comment 13573941 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
So, should be interesting to see if he gets benched.

I'll reflect on my economics training.
This is what is called "sunk costs" which should have NO impact on future decisions.
Vet or not, it was blatantly obvious  
David B. : 8/26/2017 8:58 pm : link
That as soon as Jones went in, they got the run game going a little (even to the right), and Eli had a bit more time to throw. From what I saw, Jones only had one negative play at RG.
Jerry's deal is easy to move on from after one year, with how its  
Devon : 8/26/2017 9:01 pm : link
structured.

If Jones is better than Jerry, money is not going to stop him from playing over him.
Jerry sucks  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/26/2017 9:09 pm : link
we should have pick ups dirtbag Incognito
We immediately looked better after Jones went in.....  
Dry Lightning : 8/26/2017 9:14 pm : link
Jerry is out. And if Fluker is worth a damn he is over and out.
RE: Jerry sucks  
Diver_Down : 8/26/2017 9:18 pm : link
In comment 13573981 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
we should have pick ups dirtbag Incognito


Yep. We got the wrong "bully".
Yes.  
AcidTest : 8/26/2017 10:15 pm : link
Jerry should also be cut.
Jones played  
XBRONX : 8/26/2017 10:21 pm : link
well last year.
The real question is...  
Sarcastic Sam : 8/26/2017 11:00 pm : link
why did it take so long for the change to happen?
.  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2:10 am : link
Hopefully  
David B. : 8:05 am : link
That was his last play as a starter.
RE: Hopefully  
5BowlsSoon : 8:25 am : link
In comment 13574437 David B. said:
Quote:
That was his last play as a starter.


I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't.
John Jerry is not a starting lineman in the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:02 am : link
league.
RE: .  
jeff57 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 13574391 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:
Quote:


And pass blocking is his strong suit.
RE: RE: Hopefully  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:30 am : link
In comment 13574443 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 13574437 David B. said:


Quote:


That was his last play as a starter.



I hope so. I still am fuming mad that a team like the Browns can retool their OL and we can't.


You can put all that money into the line when you don't have to pay a QB 20M+ per year or pay three elite defensive linemen.

The Browns gave Zeitler a huge contract - more money than Osmele - that the Giants couldn't afford. Bitonio got a similar $50M extension that set the market for what Pugh will ask for this offseason.
OL play is really a function of the total unit. moreso than individual  
PatersonPlank : 9:36 am : link
When one part sucks it makes the whole unit look bad, unlike say a WR unit where one may suck but the other two still look good. When Jones came in the OL suddenly looked solid. They went down the field both times he was in there in the 1st quarter against the tough Jets starters, one time for a FG and one time for a TD. Eli was clean, the pocket looked good, and Perkins had holes. He made a huge difference.
Not a Jerry guy, but it's really moot,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:37 am : link
the Giants SEEM to love the guy
Well, then they are making a mistake b/c he isn't good  
Jimmy Googs : 9:44 am : link
and not worthy of a starting role no less a new contract.

With no new lineman worth getting other than Fluker (in the FO's opinion), the Giants gameplan for specifically the O-line was continuity.

And it was obvious that it wasn't working.

Yes, the Front Office makes mistakes too...
They don't love him  
David B. : 9:46 am : link
They don't have many alternatives.

As for the Browns, they had a boatload of draft picks to work with, and they've begun using them in the Jimmy Johnson way. The Giants didn't have that, and wouldn't use them that way regardless.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:52 am : link
I really never thought Jones would be a suitable option @ RG, but he's proving me wrong. There were a few times last night where he did a good job getting his center of gravity nice and low which allowed him to hold his protection even though he was getting pushed backwards a bit.

Probably never going to be heralded as a plus player, but I do think "steady" is in the cards for him and John Jerry has easily been our worst offensive lineman this preseason. I want to see Jones in there.
Wasn't Seubert #69  
section125 : 10:02 am : link
?
Looks a little like him - squaty body....
By the way, when Jones was pulled at the end of the 1st  
PatersonPlank : 10:08 am : link
he was replaced by Fluker. So its clear that the Giants had opened up the RG spot competition. I thought Fluker did ok, better than Jerry, but I think Jones was the best last night.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support