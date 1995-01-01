Who wins the competiton to be the kicker?

Neither Nugent or Rosas had done anything to lose it. They are both doing everything that would be expected to win the job.
So do they go with the rookie or the veteran coming off a bad season?
and hope the vet has trade value.
+1
the rookie. He can be on this team for 15 years.
If all things are equal, you go with youth. Plus, he's got more leg.
Gotta give the young guy a chance...Nugent has been solid but is a more known quantity overall. Rosas could become a solid or even very good/great kicker and be with the team for a decade plus. Would be nice to have a reliable kicker with a pretty good leg...
There's always a few teams each year searching for a kicker - maybe they can get a 7th for Nugent, and more likely he would have trade value than the unproven Rosas. But I think Rosas has basically done enough to win the job, as he was likely the favorite going in, we've basically heard nothing but positive and the coaches like him from practice, and the youth factor.
I would say the team will go with the vet, but with Mac I think the rookie has a real chance
We should have kept McManus a few years back. Keep Rosas, he has more potential and a better leg.
Nugent was terrible last year, and there is a history with him.
Easily hit that 53 yarder.
By giving him more film tonight. Rosas has the job.
Agreed.
Nugent has looked good, but missed four extra points and five field goals last year. Has to be in the back of the coaches' minds.
he hit two 50 plus field goals.
Nugent was just brought in to provide competition and in case the kid blew up.
But Nugents gonna get a job, two fifty yarders tonight and it seemed effortless. Someone's gonna want that. You have to assume that last years poor performance was a result of an injury or pre-occupation.
two guys that deserve a job. If only we had kicker depth in the defensive backfield or offensive line.
I would like to see Rosas win the job but handing those 50+ yard kick attempts to Nugent last night convinced me that Nugent is the HC's favorite.
Mac said this week when given the choice,he likes to go with youth. We've given up young legs before,don't think we do it again. If Rosas fails,there will be a vet kicker available(just like Nugent was).
But it's not a big issue. They're both good kickers.
Unless as mentioned before, Mac is doing him a favor and showcasing him for another team. Maybe his mind is made up though ..That just seems odd to me not having Rosas attempt that 2nd kick..
Or show casing him. Recall they traded McManus a couple years back.
While Nugent's longest was maybe 40. One FG doesn't say enough because if you go 1 of 8 from a distance you could end up going 1 of 1.
They have earned that right.
But if I'm the Giants, I'd go with the youth.
I'd say that's.a pretty safe bet.
As mentioned above we've lost out on your kickers in the past.
of place kicking has improved over the last 10 years. There must have been some sort of teaching breakthrough . You see routinely now guys get cut who nail 54-yard FGs. So it will be with Nugent. He's a Bukeye and forever they are my team. But he has missed some big kicks in his career. So the experience angle in this case is not quite what it appears to be . But, I guarantee you, this is the first time in team history that a guy with that much leg and accuracy is sent packing .
A lotof it has to do with training. For decades, PK were just ex-soccer players with strong legs who did nothing but kick. Now, they train and many of them look like a S, as opposed to a guy who just got off the couch.
when all things are equal and the vet has a resume to fall back on. But, in this case, Nugent has a mediocre resume coming off a flat out bad season. So, what would the attraction of the vet be in this case?
None at all, this was never a completion. Nugent is only here for insurance.