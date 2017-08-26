New York Giants - New York Jets Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2017 10:24 pm : 8/26/2017 10:24 pm ...

John Jerry better not be the starter Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/26/2017 10:28 pm : link come tomorrow...



Rudolph better make the team.

Deyon helped himself

I really like the way Dallman runs, smart instinctive player - he should be higher on the depth chart

The players who helped themselves the most today are IMO: PatersonPlank : 8/26/2017 10:30 pm : link Jones - bye bye Jerry

Rudolph - I think he made the team today

Perkins - 6 carries, 33 yards and a few good runs.

Solidified his starting spot.

We need an offensive play caller D_Giants : 8/26/2017 10:30 pm : link FGs here and there is not going to do it...without a stellar D, this is a 5-11 team.

Even without the top WRs, once Jones came in for Jerry, the first Devon : 8/26/2017 10:31 pm : link team offense looked competent and flashed some actually good things.



Hopefully none of the injuries are too serious.



Jerry moves to the bench Jimmy Googs : 8/26/2017 10:31 pm : link Darkwa and Gallman moving up



Geno wins job



Giants secondary needs some to find some new reserve players because ours are the worst



Kicking job still up for grabs...





RE: Even without the top WRs, once Jones came in for Jerry, the first D_Giants : 8/26/2017 10:35 pm : link

Quote: team offense looked competent and flashed some actually good things.



Hopefully none of the injuries are too serious.



Agreed...1 FG ...1 INT ...1 TD In comment 13574223 Devon said:Agreed...1 FG ...1 INT ...1 TD

My AcidTest : 8/26/2017 10:36 pm : link thoughts:



Here's hoping none of the injuries are serious. We are really banged up right now.



Jones has to be the RG. Jerry should be cut. OL is: Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jones, Hart. Fluker, Wheeler, and Gettis (if his injury isn't serious) are the backups. At this point, I'd rather have Halapio than Bisnowaty, who has looked poor in every game. Put him on the PS.



I assume the Giants will go with three QBs, but seriously, can Webb be any worse than Johnson or Smith? Save the roster spot, and go with two QBs.



I'm still inclined to keep Tye. He won't play much, but has proven success, and Eli is comfortable with him.



King may go to IR. Lewis and Rudolph for the fifth and sixth WR. Rudolph is also a backup PR.



Munson has made the team.



Deayon is the fifth CB. He can also return punts, so I guess we could do worse, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's cut for a veteran.





I would rather see Webb as the backup Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/26/2017 10:39 pm : link and save a good player on the roster as well. Geno has some skills but not enough to stunt Webbs growth. Josh is just awful to watch. He is very slow reading the field.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2017 10:41 pm : : 8/26/2017 10:41 pm : link James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 26s27 seconds ago



McAdoo said Apple hurt his other ankle. #Giants



RE: ... AcidTest : 8/26/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 26s27 seconds ago



McAdoo said Apple hurt his other ankle. #Giants



I guess it could be worse. A lot of other teams have had players who tore an ACL and are out for the season. In comment 13574236 Eric from BBI said:I guess it could be worse. A lot of other teams have had players who tore an ACL and are out for the season.

RE: RE: Even without the top WRs, once Jones came in for Jerry, the first Devon : 8/26/2017 10:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13574223 Devon said:





Quote:





team offense looked competent and flashed some actually good things.



Hopefully none of the injuries are too serious.







Agreed...1 FG ...1 INT ...1 TD



The INT came on a play were Eli got lit up because Jerry fell on his ass.



Perkins looked good with Jones in the game and Eli threw the ball well when he was given the time (Marshall and OBJ out there would have likely resulted in at least one FG being a TD).



I don't put much stock in the pre-season, but those panicking over the [first team] offense should chill out at least a little after tonight. In comment 13574230 D_Giants said:The INT came on a play were Eli got lit up because Jerry fell on his ass.Perkins looked good with Jones in the game and Eli threw the ball well when he was given the time (Marshall and OBJ out there would have likely resulted in at least one FG being a TD).I don't put much stock in the pre-season, but those panicking over the [first team] offense should chill out at least a little after tonight.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/26/2017 10:48 pm : : 8/26/2017 10:48 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 2m2 minutes ago



Giants wanted to keep Odell Beckham off feet. Wasn't at game. Ben McAdoo said no laser/cell treatment today. Didn't know anything about it

RE: Jerry moves to the bench KeoweeFan : 8/26/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: Darkwa and Gallman moving up



Geno wins job



Giants secondary needs some to find some new reserve players because ours are the worst



Kicking job still up for grabs...



Gallman will show his worth in his SECOND season, just like Goodson did. In the interum, give him reps to add to his experience. In comment 13574224 Jimmy Googs said:Gallman will show his worth in his SECOND season, just like Goodson did. In the interum, give him reps to add to his experience.

RE: ... Milton : 8/26/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 26s27 seconds ago



McAdoo said Apple hurt his other ankle. #Giants In coach-speak that means he doesn't have an ankle, he has an other ankle. Which is worse than having an ankle. In comment 13574236 Eric from BBI said:In coach-speak that means he doesn't have an ankle, he has an other ankle. Which is worse than having an ankle.

We still can't run the ball ... Bluesbreaker : 8/26/2017 10:50 pm : link Throw out the QB runs and its 3.8 YPC none of our RB's are dynamic or powerful . I agree anyone but Jerry I'm not knocking the guy at least he put extra work in last year but again he is a journeyman player should have never been labeled a starter . Jones is a slight upgrade another guy who is undersized my question is will he hold up .

Three games and no passing TD's but not having two starters didn't help much either .

Our depth in the trenches is not good on either side of the ball and I have concerns about the LB core as well .

If KIng is out for an extended period Rudolf showed fairly well and looked confident in fair catching the punt .

. Dave in Hoboken : 8/26/2017 10:51 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago



Giants wanted to keep Odell Beckham off feet. Wasn't at game. Ben McAdoo said no laser/cell treatment today. Didn't know anything about it

Per Duggan twitter bluepepper : 8/26/2017 10:59 pm : link Brett Jones said the plan was for him to come in at RG after the first series.



Other Beats tweeting this as well so Jerry was NOT benched. Probably still the starter.

RE: Per Duggan twitter Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/26/2017 11:00 pm : link

Quote: Brett Jones said the plan was for him to come in at RG after the first series.



Other Beats tweeting this as well so Jerry was NOT benched. Probably still the starter. Jerry better not still be the starter. In comment 13574251 bluepepper said:Jerry better not still be the starter.

have to watch replay of game..missed it micky : 8/26/2017 11:06 pm : link from checking in time and time here it sounds like Jones taking over for Jerry was almost night and day better. Or is that all hyperbole because of hate on jerry?



was running game with starters any better? run blocking?

RE: have to watch replay of game..missed it Dave in Hoboken : 8/26/2017 11:12 pm : link

Quote: from checking in time and time here it sounds like Jones taking over for Jerry was almost night and day better. Or is that all hyperbole because of hate on jerry?



was running game with starters any better? run blocking?



Everything was better when Jones came in, immediately. No hyperbole, sadly. In comment 13574259 micky said:Everything was better when Jones came in, immediately. No hyperbole, sadly.

Jones appeared to hold his blocks better Simms11 : 8/26/2017 11:13 pm : link He was not getting push, but he at least was not pushed back into the QB, from what I can see.

RE: . nyjuggernaut2 : 8/26/2017 11:27 pm : link

Quote: Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 4m4 minutes ago



Giants wanted to keep Odell Beckham off feet. Wasn't at game. Ben McAdoo said no laser/cell treatment today. Didn't know anything about it



Hope we don't see OBJ in the crowd tonight at Vegas. That wouldn't go over too well. In comment 13574247 Dave in Hoboken said:Hope we don't see OBJ in the crowd tonight at Vegas. That wouldn't go over too well.

Deayon has to be the 5th CB Dankbeerman : 8/26/2017 11:29 pm : link and I dont think we have a 6th or a 5th saftey. Need some waiver wire help stat.



And a backup Taclle would be nice. Im not giving up on Wheeler but if he had to start I would be worried.



I think we have about 50 of the 53 in camp





The game will be replayed NYerInMA : 8/26/2017 11:30 pm : link on the NFL Network Monday at 4pm. Set your DVRs!

I think missing OBJ and Marshall affected our run game. manh george : 8/26/2017 11:30 pm : link There wasn't any wr that required double teaming, so the Jets could crown the box.

RE: ... Carson53 : 8/26/2017 11:38 pm : link

Quote: James Kratch‏Verified account @JamesKratch 26s27 seconds ago



McAdoo said Apple hurt his other ankle. #Giants .



He has trouble staying on the field, hope it's not a trend.

Some of the backups on this team should be gone like tomorrow,

but they get to stay another week with the new cut rule...

The defensive backups like Tribune for example, just wow how bad some of these guys are. In comment 13574236 Eric from BBI said:He has trouble staying on the field, hope it's not a trend.Some of the backups on this team should be gone like tomorrow,but they get to stay another week with the new cut rule...The defensive backups like Tribune for example, just wow how bad some of these guys are.

RE: The game will be replayed micky : 8/26/2017 11:49 pm : link

Quote: on the NFL Network Monday at 4pm. Set your DVRs!





Thanks



Thanks Dave in Hoboken and etc In comment 13574278 NYerInMA said:ThanksThanks Dave in Hoboken and etc

I was so surprised santacruzom : 8/26/2017 11:52 pm : link by how much better the offense looked simply by replacing Jerry that I have to wonder if it's largely coincidence.

6th CB XBRONX : 8/26/2017 11:56 pm : link or 5th S? How many DB's do you think the Giants carry?

. Dave in Hoboken : 12:09 am : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 2m2 minutes ago



Jordan Raanan Retweeted Jordan Raanan

Correction: Beckham was at the game. The Giants just wanted to keep him off his feet.

Still not happy with the offense.. prdave73 : 12:17 am : link Also why is the Rookie QB not getting more reps ahead of the other tools?? smh..

Watching Josh Johnson and Geno Smith play FJ : 12:29 am : link makes me miss Ryan Nassib.



If the Giants want a veteran backup QB, they should cut them both and find someone else after the final cuts.

A few thoughts Matt M. : 12:30 am : link 1) After tonight, Jones should start at RG. But, Jerry isn't getting cut with a 3 year deal.



2) Perkins looked better tonight, especially after Jones went in.



3) My preference at PK is Rosas. He and Nugent have been pretty even throughout the summer, but Nugent is a mediocre veteran. He, or someone like him, can always be picked up.



4) I would be playing Webb more than Johnson. I hope the kid gets more reps next week.

Someone correct me ryanmkeane : 12:59 am : link if this is off base...but wasn't Jones on the OL during our flawless opening drive against Bengals last season? And then he got hurt in the first quarter I believe.

Did Wheeler replace Flowers with the starters at one point? Milton : 1:46 am : link One of the beat writers said that in the presser with McAdoo. If so, how did he do? I caught some of the game streaming on my computer, but not all of it.

RE: Did Wheeler replace Flowers with the starters at one point? bluepepper : 2:34 am : link

Quote: One of the beat writers said that in the presser with McAdoo. If so, how did he do? I caught some of the game streaming on my computer, but not all of it.

He got one drive with Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Hart at the end of the first half. Then played a lot in the second half with the backups. He didn't stand out one way or the the other. In general the OL got pushed around in the 2nd half but I think the left side held up better than the right. There was a key holding penalty on someone but thanks to what seemed like a 10-minute interview with Matt Forte I didn't get who the culprit was - could have been Wheeler.

In comment 13574386 Milton said:He got one drive with Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Hart at the end of the first half. Then played a lot in the second half with the backups. He didn't stand out one way or the the other. In general the OL got pushed around in the 2nd half but I think the left side held up better than the right. There was a key holding penalty on someone but thanks to what seemed like a 10-minute interview with Matt Forte I didn't get who the culprit was - could have been Wheeler.

after re-watching bluepepper : 3:00 am : link I think the Jerry-Jones stuff is overstated. The offense moved the ball well on the first series with Jerry at RG including the longest run of the night by Perkins which was to Jerry's side. Yes, he was responsible for the pressure that caused the INT but overall the OL play was about the same on his drive as it was on Jones' two drives. And it looked like it was Jones' man who blew up the 2nd down play near the goal line, not a sack, but a missed chance for a TD.



Of course Jerry's rep is as a pass blocker and the last two games he's been responsible for two sacks so that doesn't bode well for him. We'll see what happens but I am going to guess that Jerry is still the starter.

Somewhat surprising grizz299 : 5:02 am : link that Jones has jumped over Fluker. And Fluker is getting no snaps at ORT. Can't imagine what that means, they can't be thinking that Biz is a legitimate backup. Can they?



RE: Somewhat surprising Milton : 5:47 am : link

Quote: that Jones has jumped over Fluker. And Fluker is getting no snaps at ORT. Can't imagine what that means, they can't be thinking that Biz is a legitimate backup. Can they? Bisnowaty could wind up on the practice squad when the smoke clears. It would appear that Wheeler and Jones are currently the OL's top two reserves. If they keep only eight, it could be between Bisnowaty and Fluker for the final spot. In comment 13574401 grizz299 said:Bisnowaty could wind up on the practice squad when the smoke clears. It would appear that Wheeler and Jones are currently the OL's top two reserves. If they keep only eight, it could be between Bisnowaty and Fluker for the final spot.

RE: 6th CB Dankbeerman : 6:00 am : link

Quote: or 5th S? How many DB's do you think the Giants carry?

They usually will carry 10, 6 and 4 or 5 and 5 In comment 13574304 XBRONX said:They usually will carry 10, 6 and 4 or 5 and 5

RE: RE: 6th CB Milton : 7:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13574304 XBRONX said:





Quote:





or 5th S? How many DB's do you think the Giants carry?





They usually will carry 10, 6 and 4 or 5 and 5 But they can get away with nine because you're not going to dress more than seven (or eight, tops). In comment 13574405 Dankbeerman said:But they can get away with nine because you're not going to dress more than seven (or eight, tops).

Mac says he is playing best 5 OL ZogZerg : 7:41 am : link When Jones replaced Jerry, the line just looked better.

He played well when he came in last year until he got hurt.

Is Harris going to be ready for opening day? Matt M. : 8:35 am : link Both return games have looked awful through 3 games.

JPP, Collins and Jenkins look in mid season form.. Chris684 : 8:45 am : link Nugent was very impressive but Rosas hasn't blinked with the competition brought in. I'd go with youth and the bigger leg here.



I would adjust the depth chart with Jones over Jerry.



I think Deayon and Rudolph locked up spots on this team.

. arcarsenal : 9:41 am : link This game should have put a few restless minds slightly at ease.



Yes, the Jets offense is going to be absolutely pitiful this year - their offense against our starting defense wasn't close to fair. But this defense is going to be really, really good. JPP looks like a man possessed right now and it's actually possible that Landon is going to be even better than he was last year.



It's nice to have faith in a Giants defense again.



As for the offense - the line still made some mistakes, but I think you had to be at least a little encouraged by some of the run plays that actually went for positive yardage and the fact that Eli had a nice pocket to throw from on quite a few plays.



Flowers has had a solid preseason. I really think he has. Not great, not mistake-free, but the guy is holding his own in pass pro for the most part and his main job here is to protect Eli.



Speaking of Eli, I think he looked really sharp last night. His throws were really on point aside from the one bad one that got picked off - he's just got to take the sack there, but he knows that.



RLJr had a big opportunity last night and I thought he was mostly good. If he can just be more consistent catching the football, he can be a weapon. He doesn't seem to have much trouble separating from DB's. There are plays to be made with him and he made a couple nice ones last night.



Evan Engram is going to be such a weapon for this team. You can already see the mismatches he presents. Linebackers can't keep up with him and most DB's are just undermanned. A man that size who moves the way he does is going to be a matchup nightmare.



Apple didn't have his best night - got away with a blatant PI on Robby Anderson. Nigel Tribune seemed to be having a tough time the entire time he was on the field, so he didn't do himself many favors as far as a bid to make the team.



There's a lot of small things we could discuss here but the major key is that this offense moved the football and had some very positive run plays against a strong defensive front with some really good players on it. I think all of us needed to see that before we went into Dallas and although there's still a lot of work to be done, it was a crucial step in the right direction.



Now? Let the bubble guys make their case against NE on Thursday to round out the roster, and get all of the key guys as healthy as possible for September 10th.

arc Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:10 am : : 10:10 am : link Good post.



Nigel Tribune really wasn't supposed to be on the 90 heading into camp. The Giants waived him in May and only re-signed him when they cut free agent SaQwan Edwards. He was a camp body.

got to watch a few hoghlites of the game..great to see Eli throw micky : 10:12 am : link a couple very nice passes.



even with Jones performance, I can't see mac replacing jerry..hes set at rg imo

RE: got to watch a few hoghlites of the game..great to see Eli throw micky : 10:14 am : link

Quote: a couple very nice passes.



even with Jones performance, I can't see mac replacing jerry..hes set at rg imo



no..not "piglites"..."highlites" In comment 13574572 micky said:no..not "piglites"..."highlites"

B in Alabama Bluesbreaker : 10:21 am : link That's a great picture proud moment for you for sure .

RE: B in Alabama BigBlueShock : 10:34 am : link

Quote: That's a great picture proud moment for you for sure .

Hey B, how's the weather in Alabama this time of year? Haha In comment 13574581 Bluesbreaker said:Hey B, how's the weather in Alabama this time of year? Haha

RE: arc arcarsenal : 10:34 am : link

Quote: Good post.



Nigel Tribune really wasn't supposed to be on the 90 heading into camp. The Giants waived him in May and only re-signed him when they cut free agent SaQwan Edwards. He was a camp body.



The only reason I even mentioned him was because there were several instances where Papa had said that McAdoo liked him - I didn't recall seeing that in camp reports, but I figured he had been performing well in practices and may have had an outside shot. He looked fairly overmatched and made a bunch of mistakes, so I think that's probably out of the question now. In comment 13574571 Eric from BBI said:The only reason I even mentioned him was because there were several instances where Papa had said that McAdoo liked him - I didn't recall seeing that in camp reports, but I figured he had been performing well in practices and may have had an outside shot. He looked fairly overmatched and made a bunch of mistakes, so I think that's probably out of the question now.

Why the hell is Jerry still on the roster Greg from LI : 10:57 am : link Let alone in the starting lineup? He is putrid. Brings nothing to the table.

arcarsenal Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : : 11:03 am : link Thanks... I did not hear that. I haven't seen it from Tribune. But again, some of these guys just need time (Hunter didn't impress last year).