According to Ranaan Wheeler replaced Flowers

Ranaan's game summary said Wheeler replaced Flowers after the sack?
IMO, Ranaan has an anti-Flowers bias, but was this the case or did Flowers get replaced as a general reshuffling of the line with the second unit coming?
Also, did Wheeler play against the Jets starters and how did he do?
If it was up to him Flowers would have been cut already. He has an axe to grind from last years shoving match. Mac said in his pressers that he wanted to see "some guys" against better competition. He also had been saying the 3 games in 11 days is influencing snap counts. Wheeler has upside-but not this year.
I agree Ranaan has an axe to grind with Flowers, and I just can't see Flowers getting replaced by Wheeler. From all accounts, he has great feet but needs a ton of weight room time
Dave on the UWS said:
Dave, re Ranaan against Flowers, unfortunately on here, many would agree with him
Yes Wheeler replaced Flowers after the sack, but it was also the point in the game where the Giants were beginning to rotate starters out. Johnson was already in at QB. Also McAdoo said after the game that he wanted to see Wheeler and Jones against good competition.
I think Ranaan covers the team very well, but this is what ESPN and national media writ large do. Find a headline or story that is not factually incorrect, but write it in a way that makes many readers think it represents a negative that may or may not be true. When called on it, they can easily say, but Flowers was pulled after the sack, and he has a lot to prove still. While that may be true, it doesn't put in context what actually happened.
it seemed more like coverage sack or QB holding it too long.
but I do like Wheelers potential....but needs at least a year of weight room.
Emil said:
exactly why people complained about his beckham may miss week 1 story..
if he plays ranaan says he never said he would miss the game and if he doesnt he will say i told you so
was part of the plan and not in reaction to what happened during the game. According to the coach.
did a extremely serviceable job against a very good front four.
I watched the starting O-line last night because of the gloom and doom predicted on the board during the week.
Except for Jerry getting steamrolled, They were more than good enough.
IMHO
But not his fault / ball should have gotten out.
once Jones replaced Jerry. Most of the "bad plays" I could see came from missed blocking assignments by the TE/WR/Rbs. Flowers played pretty well.
said this in his post-game presser:
|Q: Was [Brett Jones] coming in on the second drive a result of the first drive?
A: No.
Q: So, you planned it ahead of time?
A: Yes.
Q: The same with T Chad Wheeler coming in for Ereck Flowers?
A: Yes.
Q: Why did you want to do that today?
A: To see them against good competition.
Its right there in Eric's post-game thread.
I couldn't find Ranaan's post-game summary but its very disingenuous of him if that's what he implied.
It was pretty obvious that it was planned and not performance-based. Stupid to speculate otherwise. Flowers ha another solid outing for the most part. Not perfect, but his pass pro has been pretty solid.
arcarsenal said:
This situation is clear. Flowers is the starter and will be to start the season. They wanted to give some other guys some looks against better competition. That doesn't mean it's a competition. Now in terms of future considerations, yes I would consider Wheeler could get some considerations for LT spot down the road.
It's Flowers at OLT, and if not, it's Pugh.
That said, Jones was an obvious improvement over Jerry. Fluker seems to be a non-factor at this point.
RinR said:
| said this in his post-game presser:
I'll give MacAdoo the benefit of the doubt that bringing in Jones was pre-planned, but the telling thing then to me is that he stayed in after for other drives. He is a much better player.
nygiants16 said:
I have to agree with arc. He's probably never going to a pro-bowl, but he looks almost like an average lt, which is a big improvement over last season and should be a big help to our offense.
I think Jones and Wheeler helped themselves and stand a good chance to make the team. Jones may, at some point, win the starting job.
David B. said:
| It's Flowers at OLT, and if not, it's Pugh.
That said, Jones was an obvious improvement over Jerry. Fluker seems to be a non-factor at this point.
I would not say Fluker is a non factor. He's not in line to start but has been backing up 2 positions on the second unit. He played well in first two games and looked solid in the 8 or so plays I keyed on him last night. Bis is likely destined for PS, IMO.
Wheeler is thought very highly of to be given that opportunity. He looks like a natural out there. He obviously needs more seasoning but it looks like we finally hit in an UDFA and at LT no less. With this team's contracts on the defensive side of the ball, Eli, and soon to be Beckham we need production from guys on cheap deals to be competitive in the future. Collins is also going to get a monster deal soon enough.
even if he stays as a reserve for good part of his career if not all.
Flowers (ugh) is our guy for another 16 games. Hopefully a few more than 16...
Get hurt. I'm sure they would prefer to keep Pugh where he is but depends on if Wheeler could get the job done. I'm sure that's some of the consideration for giving him looks.
That sack was on Flowers. He didn't get beat, and Geno Smith went backwards, which is rarely a good thing.
Overall, Flowers still struggles with his balance, but he had an ok game. Certainly wasn't bad.
got beat more times than Flowers, both on passing and running plays. For example on the long pass from Johnson to Rudolph, both Wheeler and Darkwa's men came through pretty freely.
Hold petty grudges. Flower should never put his hand on a reporter.
But I have seen petty reporting for far less. For years Gary Meyers jumped at every opportunity to promote a Coughlin firing. It was based mostly on T C s demeanor towards Meyers.
These guys take shot after shot at these athletes , and as soon as there is some type of push back they cry foul.
I pay very little attention to any of the media covering any news in any arena these days.
RinR said:
| said this in his post-game presser:
this..iraanan is getting orders from his boss at ESPN to report like this...which I found him unlike before taking the job atespn..bad journalism imho
With an axe to grind with Flowers. How anyone can watch that game and come away with the thought that Flowers played awful is beyond me. He handled a very good DE with relative ease.
But even I can admit that he is not strong enough to compete for a starting job. He should be ready after a year in an NFL strength and conditioning program.
If you don't agree with him, challenge his argument but can we dispense with the personal attacks. This place is so bi-polar sometimes.
and at times Flowers gets blamed for things that are not his fault. I think it may have been last week when Flowers was keeping the defender at bay and Johnson basically ran over to his side and within the defender's reach an created the sack.
Flowers gave up no ground and the defender never went round him and since his guy got the sack, many here on the game thread were jumping all over Flowers for that.
All of that said, Flowers was the worst left tackle in football last year. Not exactly what you would expect for a higher first round pick. It is safe to say that if we do not see a huge improvement out of him, and he is not viewed as a liability or weakness out there... then yeah we will be second guessing the selection for sure.
To put it into perspective, I think Ron Dane performed better at his position than Flowers is at LT....and many here view Dane as one of the worst 1st round selections for the Giants in decades. Up there with Cedric Jones
ctc in ftmyers said:
| did a extremely serviceable job against a very good front four.
I watched the starting O-line last night because of the gloom and doom predicted on the board during the week.
Except for Jerry getting steamrolled, They were more than good enough.
IMHO
Agreed. If people expect perfection, they are asking for too much and they're gonna be disappointed. But I really believe they played pretty well. I'm encouraged for now.
anyone a hack, but Ranaan has had some pretty bizarre takes, and a lot of them seem to come from grudges or trolling for clicks.
- Saying that a source told him Beckham "could" miss the opener without providing any specifics or new information is pretty irresponsible
- He called out Reese after the draft for not trading up to get OJ Howard, with these choice words:
|For the second consecutive year, the Giants were paralyzed by Reese’s rigidity. His streaks remain intact. He has never traded (up or down) in the first round, and has never traded down in 72 times on the clock in his 11 drafts as general manager.
Thursday was the perfect opportunity. Howard, a player the Giants coveted and had ranked near the top 10 of their board, was slipping. He was still available in the mid-teens, and lasted almost until the 20s. The opportunity was there for Reese to make a move somewhere, although he said afterward it was never in consideration. Consider it a huge opportunity wasted
- Last offseason, he had several articles where he seemingly went after Jerry Reese, including a very strange take complaining that the Giants had cut a couple of players that they had just signed signaling it was unfair, whereas the logical conclusion would be they were actively trying to improve the team and saw the new signees weren't going to do that.
I don't know if he's trying to drum up attention for his articles, but writing with a grudge in mind rarely works out well for anyone.
Clicks and people talking about his article.
It's phony "journalism" and a pathetic attempt to sell a story regardless of its validity.
He's like Gary Myers Jr.
And he was talking about Beckham. He was basically talking in circles about Beckham's status. He went from 50/50 chance he plays in opener to 55/44 to 60/40. He also said that he believes it's more than just an ankle because of how his knee bent. So Ranaan is now a doctor as well.
It was horrible radio.
Did he mention whether or not Beckham was walking badly?
And getting his feet under him he was ridiculed. Once he started to improve with the Ledger he was praised, now he writes something people don't like he's a hack. I get the displeasure with the obvious click bait articles. Welcome to journalism in the age of social media. We all have are masters that pay our salaries and often we are required to do things we might not otherwise want to do because our livelihoods require it. I'm sure it's no different than that for Ranaan. i don't think he is anywhere in the league with Myers or Bayless.
Reb8thVA said:
Did you bother to read the numerous posts on WHY people are ridiculing him? If so, it's weird that you just come back and chalk it up to "now he writes something people don't like and he's a hack". He's not a hack because of one article he wrote that people don't like. It's the mountain of articles that he's recently been writing that have been incredibly off base and have a seeming agenda to them.
people are commenting more about how shitty he's become rather than the topic of his "article."
Or disagreeing with his take...
It's that what he said was a flat out lie. McAdoo was specifically asked, and the transcript is what Ranaan seems to be using, whether Flowers was taken out and replaced by Wheeler for cause. He specific D.C. ally said that he did not.
Unless, of course, Ranaan's next headline will be "Manning pulled and replaced by Josh Johnson". Because, that happened pretty much the same as it did with Wheeler and Flowers.
is that this is continuing a trend of fabrication or sensationalization.
I can't find the article, but I really wish I could pull up the one from last year where it was his 3rd week in a row at writing articles negatively slanted at Reese that were getting increasingly biased. The week before, he slammed Reese for not going out and having people in for tryouts, then the following week, the Giants actually brought in something like 5-6 players and ended up cutting a couple guys less than a week after they signed and Ranaan ranted that it was a waste of money signing them (I think there were small signing bonuses), and then that it was unfair that the guys didn't get a chance.
So basically, Reese did what Ranaan complained about the week before, and he still found a way to spin it negatively. And the timing of the articles was pertinent because they came on the heels of Reese being very curt with Ranaan in an interview.
It seems like his writing with a grudge in mind has become more and more common.
closer to finding the article, but I think it was about how the Giants cut QB Josh Woodrum even though he was given a $20K signing bonus the week prior.
Ranaan said that releasing Woodrum and TE Cedric Lang so shortly after signing them could hurt the team. And here's how:
|How could this hurt the Giants? Two agents told NJ Advance Media that quick triggers likely wouldn't stop them from sending players to teams like the Giants, but they would keep this in mind and think twice next year.
So agents aren't going to send their players to the giants because they MIGHT get cut quickly? Really? Worse is that Ranaan actually says that what the Giants did was neither uncommon nor strange timing-wise since at least 3 other teams had made quick cuts in that same timeframe that the Giants did.
Furthermore, the $20K signing bonus would get payed by a team who picked up the player and not count against the cap anyway.
It is just another example of making up a controversy to fit an agenda. Quick Cuts Could Hurt Giants
- ( New Window
)
Bill L said:
Raanan gave me some bullshit about how he was at some breakfast buffet and his sources were legit based on that. I'm like, dude - I know players on the team, I've played with some of the coaches, FO staff and others, and I'm related to a coach in the league - and I consistently know more than you do without your ham n egg breakfast.
The guy is unreliable.
And I'm not being paid to say nice things about him. I take everything I read in the media with a grain of salt. I try not to let shit like this bother me. If it bothers you so much, so be it.
B in ALB said:
Hey B, I saw the pic of you with your son..Great to see an ex-athlete look snd remain in great shape...Impressive, my friend
alert!!!
(Cue picture of unicorned van)......
Big Blue '56 said:
Hey B, I saw the pic of you with your son..Great to see an ex-athlete look snd remain in great shape...Impressive, my friend
Thanks bud. But that's my brother. I'm the photographer. I'm a bit bigger than him and weigh about 30 pounds more. He played at UGA.
The best thing he did was working with some former players in a series of videos to break down offensive lineman play.
He hasn't done anything remotely that interest of informative since jumping to ESPN.
I'm sure the pay is good, but he went from delivering solid content to generating clickbait.
with solid post after solid post. Dude needs a gold star. Totally on point.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
this is exactly the issue.