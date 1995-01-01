My thoughts from last nights game YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 10:29 am It was interesting to see all the rotations at right guard. Jerry was replaced early by Brett Jones. During the first half, Jones was eventually replaced by DJ Fluker. These moves gave 3 different players a chance to work with the first team offense. To me, it seemed pretty clear the Giants have decided that the starting right guard position remains and open competition. Jon Halapio played the O-line the entire second half. He started out at right guard, but also had a good number of snaps at center. Based on last night only, the winner of the right guard slot would be Brett Jones. When Jones was not playing right guard, he slid to center to replace Richburg. That enabled Fluker to play right guard.



Other O lineman changes were made. Chad Wheeler got a lot of snaps at left tackle, but also had many snaps at left guard. He slid over from tackle when Jarron Jones came in to play left tackle. I think Wheeler is making significant strides. It would be a real shame for Wheeler to lose out on the final 53 to Bisnowaty. Wheeler, IMO, is clearly better than Bisnowaty, who struggled again, as he has in all 3 games.



On the defensive side of the ball, it was interesting to see all the time Romeo Okwara was given last night. What was interesting was that I don’t recall a single snap at DE. Okwara was being used at DT in clear pass rushing situations and actually played a ton of snaps at strongside linebacker, replacing Kennard. I thought the coaches gave Okwara every opportunity to shine, with so many snaps. His play, however, didn’t really stand out. Wasn’t a difference maker in any noticeable way.



I think the Giants realize that they have a lot more depth along the D Line then at linebacker, and are trying to find a way to justify keeping another DE on the final 53. If Okwara showed the ability to be the backup to Kennard, they will achieve that.



Two players in the secondary to me are just so frustrating to watch- Andrew Adams and Donte Deayon. Each makes some very solid noticeable plays, but then also has some awful plays in which they seem completely out of position. Deayon also doesn’t show me that flare or excitement as a returner and when he played outside corner seemed to be give receivers far too much room. It was obvious following the Anderson fumble that turned into a Deayon TD that the coaches and other players love him. I just wish I saw more competition for the backup corner spots. Deayon is the best of a weak crop. Ditto Adams. I prefer him over Berhe and Duke Ihenacho, but wish he showed more consistency in year two. Ihenacho was on the field for the long TD, when Calvin Munson couldn’t keep up with a running back catching a short pass right in the middle of the field. Where was the safety help, that allowed about a 15 yard gain become a long TD??



Regarding snaps, I was surprised by a few things:



Jordan Williams didn’t enter the defense until the Jets went for it on 4th down pretty late into the 3rd quarter. He has snaps at both DE and DT but really didn’t do anything to stand out.



Ditto DE Delvin Taylor. He came into the game very late and didn’t do much to stand out.



Robert Thomas got a ton of playing time when Bromley went down. Thomas had a good game.

There is no question that Calvin Munson made the team. Seems very comfortable in the middle calling the defense and is always around the ball.



To me, a player that really stood out and used the 3rd exhibition game to shine was Curtis Grant. I thought going into the game that Grant and Deontae Skinner were in an even battle to make the team. Last night Grant was the clear winner and deserves a spot on the 53.



I was a bit disappointed with the play of DT Dalvin Tomlinson. Nothing bad, but another player that didn’t do much to impress last night.



A guy we have seen very little, DT Josh Banks, got a good number of snaps at DT last night. Perhaps he is rising above others and has impressed the coaches enough to garner a slot on the practice squad.



Newly signed guard Matt Rotheram had a decent number of snaps for a just signed player. He played both left and right guard. The other newly signed O lineman, Richard Levy, never saw the field.



I was hoping to see some spark from WR Jerome Lane. He had a number of chances, but just can’t get separation, even against Jet backups. None of the recently signed WRs did anything that stood out to me.



A good number of backups didn’t see the field at all, or only entered with 3 or 4 minutes left. Clearly the coaches have already made a lot of final decisions, and were using last night to settle some battles with those that have a true shot at the final 3 and PS.







YANKEE28 Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2017 10:35 am : : 8/27/2017 10:35 am : link What's interesting is that according to the beat reporters, Jones was only getting about 5 percent of the snaps with the first team this past week in practice. What will be more telling is practice moving forward.

Thanks section125 : 8/27/2017 10:37 am : link Y'28. Good to read as I did not see the game.

YANKEE28 Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2017 10:37 am : : 8/27/2017 10:37 am : link I've been bitching about the back-up safety situation for weeks...it's the one area where I think we really watch the waiver wire.



5th CB maybe too...but keep in mind that Michael Hunter really came on in camp/preseason this year, but he did not play last night.

'28 dune69 : 8/27/2017 10:38 am : link As always, your observations are keen and thorough. Lots of good information about fringe players that can make a difference on the back side of a long season. Thank you.

RE: Thanks Klaatu : 8/27/2017 10:40 am : link

Quote: Y'28. Good to read as I did not see the game.



Same here. In comment 13574599 section125 said:Same here.

FYI... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2017 10:42 am : : 8/27/2017 10:42 am : link my comments about Hunter pertain to the 4th CB spot. I think he has that locked up and we are in good shape there. The question is whether or not Deayon is the 5th CB or they pick up someone else. Deayon really has no competition now that Valentino Blake quit.

Re Wheeler and Bis, Big Blue '56 : 8/27/2017 10:42 am : link the question might be, who would be safe on the PS?.



Question: Is Jones sturdy enough to play effectively at C in the NFL? If so, thoughts on Richburg moving back to G(RG) with Jones at C..NOT SUGGESTING anything, just curious on thoughts..



Moving to next week, how can you not play Webb the ENTIRE game. I would, but what do I know

Big Blue '56 Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2017 10:44 am : : 8/27/2017 10:44 am : link Richburg wasn't good at guard. I also can't see them moving him there now right before the 4th preseason game. If Jones plays, it will be at right guard, where he will be undersized for the position, but still may be the better player.



What sucks is D.J. Fluker didn't really challenge Jerry.

I thought the Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jones-Hart line looked pretty PatersonPlank : 8/27/2017 10:44 am : link damn good against a strong front. I'd just leave it like that and move on.

Y'28 certainly watched a different game than many other fans Ivan15 : 8/27/2017 10:53 am : link Good to read about some fringe players and prospective roster decisions that others didn't see.



Very enlightening.

a few other YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 10:57 am : link comments.



You have to love the effort of Engram with blocking. His effort on the Darkwa TD was outstanding, but he was helpful on other running plays. What I like to see is effort when blocking. Clearly Engram displays this. He is going to have a great season. Early on Engram showed Giants fans a small sampling of what kind of season he will be having. Engram was being covered by Jets linebacker Darron Lee. Lee was drafted high by the Jets in 16, and is considered one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL. Well with Engram, it was no match at all. Engram easily beat Lee twice for big gains. Engram is going to be a nightmare for defenses to cover.



(I wish we saw that type of effort with blocking with Matt Lacosse. He is a very big guy that I would expect more blocking effort).



I didn't talk about the running backs, but I am really liking Wayne Gallman. Hits the hole quickly, and when he is getting tackled, he is always falling forward for additional yardage. He also had a least one nice blitz pickup that I recall





Thanks for the observations. BigBlueWhale : 8/27/2017 11:02 am : link I thought Flowers continued to look better. That's the key word there: better. He's definitely not perfect, but he's staying down, better knee bend and keeping hands inside more. You can see he's at least trying to play with proper technique which is an improvement.

I like Gallman too. BigBlueWhale : 8/27/2017 11:03 am : link He reminds me of Derrick Ward. Would like to see him bulk up a bit to suit his style.

Two things wonderback : 8/27/2017 11:36 am : link Did Owa even play in this game? What's happened to this guy.



Second thing: Jones is listed as 318 lbs. That's 20 lbs heavier than Richburg and 17 lbs heavier than Pugh. Why are we always discussing his size? Are the listed weights wrong? Just asking.

When JPP and Vernon left YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 11:40 am : link the game as starting DEs, their replacements were Kerry Wynn and Owa. And Owa did little to impress. I thought Wynn had a solid game, especially against the run.

As AcidTest : 8/27/2017 11:42 am : link Banks said, with Eli, our WRs, TEs, and defense, the OL just hast to be average. We saw that last night when Jones was in the game at RG. Seems like a simple, obvious switch.

RE: Two things PatersonPlank : 8/27/2017 11:42 am : link

Quote: Did Owa even play in this game? What's happened to this guy.



Second thing: Jones is listed as 318 lbs. That's 20 lbs heavier than Richburg and 17 lbs heavier than Pugh. Why are we always discussing his size? Are the listed weights wrong? Just asking.



My guess is because he's only 6'2". Pugh, Jerry, Fluker, etc. are all 6'5". Not sure how much that matter though, weight may mean more. Jerry is like 350 pds! In comment 13574667 wonderback said:My guess is because he's only 6'2". Pugh, Jerry, Fluker, etc. are all 6'5". Not sure how much that matter though, weight may mean more. Jerry is like 350 pds!

RE: RE: Two things wonderback : 8/27/2017 11:48 am : link

Quote: In comment 13574667 wonderback said:





Quote:





Did Owa even play in this game? What's happened to this guy.



Second thing: Jones is listed as 318 lbs. That's 20 lbs heavier than Richburg and 17 lbs heavier than Pugh. Why are we always discussing his size? Are the listed weights wrong? Just asking.







My guess is because he's only 6'2". Pugh, Jerry, Fluker, etc. are all 6'5". Not sure how much that matter though, weight may mean more. Jerry is like 350 pds!



And he sucks!!! He better not be running with the ones next week. In comment 13574674 PatersonPlank said:And he sucks!!! He better not be running with the ones next week.

Snap counts, some times players with more snap counts ZogZerg : 8/27/2017 12:26 pm : link are the ones on the bubble. Coaches need to see more tape on them.



Wheeler is certainly getting a lot of looks. I guess they want to see if he could backup multiple positions if they decide to keep in on the active roster. Bis has been a big disappointment. I think they Giants can cut him and get him to the practice squad.

RE: YANKEE28 Jimmy Googs : 8/27/2017 12:32 pm : link

Quote: I've been bitching about the back-up safety situation for weeks...it's the one area where I think we really watch the waiver wire.



5th CB maybe too...but keep in mind that Michael Hunter really came on in camp/preseason this year, but he did not play last night.



Secondary reserves are a weakness, and it will get exposed because the starting group has shown a penchant to get injured. Apple hurt, DRC always has to be managed, Hunter is hurt, D Thompson out for his rookie year.



Backups are going to get plenty of snaps and guys like Deayon, Amos, Adams and Behre will get exposed. Because they certainly are during preseason.



Hoping we can get lucky here and pick up 1 or 2 guys that aren't bulls-eyes...



In comment 13574600 Eric from BBI said:Secondary reserves are a weakness, and it will get exposed because the starting group has shown a penchant to get injured. Apple hurt, DRC always has to be managed, Hunter is hurt, D Thompson out for his rookie year.Backups are going to get plenty of snaps and guys like Deayon, Amos, Adams and Behre will get exposed. Because they certainly are during preseason.Hoping we can get lucky here and pick up 1 or 2 guys that aren't bulls-eyes...

Eric I thought Fluker played well Reale01 : 8/27/2017 1:05 pm : link Powerful player. To the naked eye Fluker and Jones are both physically better players than Jerry.

Reese gambled that Engram is going to LauderdaleMatty : 8/27/2017 1:25 pm : link Make a huge difference. From all reports he will. This's good to hear. I think he's also a sub for Marshall in some cases. Admit long as the OL can be like last night more often than not



If Bis makes the squad over Wheeler the they are nuts. LT feet are hard to find. He's not making it to the PS. Bis can go there. He was a project anyway. Flowers play has been much better better but if he goes down maybe They don't have to totally reshuffle the OL. He has to make the 53 at this point.



Grant was a late-bloomer RetroJint : 8/27/2017 1:34 pm : link at Ohio St. Maybe it will be the same here. He should make the team. Wheeler has to be kept. In fact other than Engram , I like him more than the other draft choices. The Giants could win the Super Bowl this season while having one of the worst draft classes in memory . Big doubts about Tomlinson, Webb, and Bisnowaty , who essentially looks helpless out there. Gallman is OK, I guess , but he's running four among four. Moss shows a pronounced lack of closing speed, which is surprising .



Adams should be the third TE. And Perkins and Shepard both allayed my fears with strong outings . McAdoo is worried about Apple. That could be the big downer from the game .

My observations... Torrag : 8/27/2017 1:38 pm : link If Jerry doesn't lose his starting job after yet another lousy game then I don't know what to do or say about it. He's always been backup material at best.



Rudolph has done enough to earn a roster spot.



CB depth is a real problem as many of us talked about and expected to be the case.



We have two PK's worthy of the job...good problem to have.



JPP might be on the verge of his finest pro season to date.



I do believe Flowers has shown some improvement but is it enough to be a quality starting LT down to down? I'm not sure.



Engram sure looks good out there.



Collins and Thompson are going to be a force to be reckoned with...our best safety tandem since Jackson and Guyton.





RE: My observations... dpinzow : 8/27/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: If Jerry doesn't lose his starting job after yet another lousy game then I don't know what to do or say about it. He's always been backup material at best.



Rudolph has done enough to earn a roster spot.



CB depth is a real problem as many of us talked about and expected to be the case.



We have two PK's worthy of the job...good problem to have.



JPP might be on the verge of his finest pro season to date.



I do believe Flowers has shown some improvement but is it enough to be a quality starting LT down to down? I'm not sure.



Engram sure looks good out there.



Collins and Thompson are going to be a force to be reckoned with...our best safety tandem since Jackson and Guyton.





If JPP has his finest pro season this will be a historically great defense. His 2011 was one of the great DE seasons in the past 20 years In comment 13574801 Torrag said:If JPP has his finest pro season this will be a historically great defense. His 2011 was one of the great DE seasons in the past 20 years

YANKEES28 ColHowPepper : 8/27/2017 3:41 pm : link nice write-up for me, didn't catch the game, thank you. Not letting that stop me from some comments (: :



- Mac said in his Tues or Wed presser in response to a question about the number of snaps Jones had vs Cleve: "he has an opportunity" (close enough), which I took to mean that the RG job is open. I'll go farther than torrag did: if Wheeler is someone they do not wish to expose to PS and Halapio shows enough this next week, how far fetched is it to believe JJ could go from starter to a cut next week? Coaches seem to be focusing on the issues in the interior, and while Richburg should not be given a pass, it may be that Jerry is being viewed as a lynchpin of the OL's dysfunction.



- depth on DL vs. a weak LB corps: I agree with your Okwara thesis (and said much the same on the pre-game thread, I think it was): with a weak LB unit in terms of quality and depth, you don't want to weaken it further by cutting numbers, nor do you want to penalize quality players who should make the 53, so maybe Okwara's tryout there is an answer. Of course, we remember how that positional switching seemed to hurt Kiwanuka's career. Disappointing to hear that Okwara did not distinguish himself last night.



- glad to hear that Munson had another good outing: man knows how to tackle, he's a football player.



- watching Gallman last week, dunno yet, he had some pretty big holes and looked good running through them, not so much in traffic, to my eye.



- you didn't say much about the QBs. Impressions?

RE: YANKEES28 UberAlias : 8/27/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: - Mac said in his Tues or Wed presser in response to a question about the number of snaps Jones had vs Cleve: "he has an opportunity" (close enough), which I took to mean that the RG job is open. I'll go farther than torrag did: if Wheeler is someone they do not wish to expose to PS and Halapio shows enough this next week, how far fetched is it to believe JJ could go from starter to a cut next week? Coaches seem to be focusing on the issues in the interior, and while Richburg should not be given a pass, it may be that Jerry is being viewed as a lynchpin of the OL's dysfunction.

It's an interesting thought. I would not have thought it were a consideration considering lack of depth, but you never know...



Certainly I've been asking McAdoo to make a statement backing up his "heavy handed" expectations.



A few interesting notes I'll add:



-most assumed Jones would see some time with the 1s. But was a little surprising how quickly we saw it -I believe Jerry played the first series only.



-Also interesting to note that Fluker also saw a couple series at RG with the starting unit. This happened before any of the other starting four came out. Read into it what you want, but it's clear they are intent on seeing how others beyond John Jerry fair against better competition. In comment 13574926 ColHowPepper said:It's an interesting thought. I would not have thought it were a consideration considering lack of depth, but you never know...Certainly I've been asking McAdoo to make a statement backing up his "heavy handed" expectations.A few interesting notes I'll add:-most assumed Jones would see some time with the 1s. But was a little surprising how quickly we saw it -I believe Jerry played the first series only.-Also interesting to note that Fluker also saw a couple series at RG with the starting unit. This happened before any of the other starting four came out. Read into it what you want, but it's clear they are intent on seeing how others beyond John Jerry fair against better competition.

Uber Alias ColHowPepper : 8/27/2017 5:30 pm : link whatever the outcomes, I think this is healthy. I don't think we know where the hidebound commitment to last year's five originates, but if it is with the coaching staff as vs FO, it should be viewed as a welcome development. The team cannot flourish with the OL's performance as it has been the past three years: that goes for both sides of the ball as unproductive offensive possessions puts too much burden on the defense.



And it could well be that the coaches don't think there are any viable options at LT, LG, C, or RT, which would be a depressing thought, but may be the reality. Did Hart play better last night?



And a final thought: if Reese has any say as to the depth chart (this kind of goes back to the last few years of TC's tenure when many were flummoxed by a bunch of seemingly stale personnel choices, wondering whether it was a tug of war between the GM and the HC)--and maybe that's an absurd proposition--maybe Mac is stepping out of the tentativeness of a first year HC and asserting his prerogatives. I'll acknowledge that this might be viewed as just blather.

CHP totally agree UberAlias : 8/27/2017 6:21 pm : link It is a good sign. Ive been calling for competition all summer and it seems they are finally coming around. Better late than never, I suppose.



As far as Hart goes, I keyed on him on a couple plays; he was effective in those I watched. In general the OLine looked the best they've looked this preseason, early on at least.

good to hear about Hart ColHowPepper : 8/27/2017 8:49 pm : link figures I'd miss the game in which the O showed a pulse. The last Ex game is usually minimum snaps for the 1s and a lot of snaps for those on the bubble.

Brett Jones has to replace Jerry Jay on the Island : 8/27/2017 8:51 pm : link Jones is undersized but he brings a toughness that Jerry severely lacks. I am just tired of watching Jerry and his terrible run blocking. It is time for a change and they should give Jones all the snaps with the first team in practice because he has earned it.

Wheeler has won a roster spot IMO Jay on the Island : 8/27/2017 8:53 pm : link Bisnowaty belongs on the practice squad. He is not ready to play yet and I doubt that any team would sign him to their active roster with the way that he has played this preseason.