Yay or Nay, play Webb entire game next week?





Id like to see him with the 1s. It doesnt have to be starting though.

I think he'll get the entire second half.

Would be great but don't see it happening...they need to give as many reps to the #2 in case the unthinkable happens

He'll play an entire half at minimum.



I'd like to see him get 3 quarters - but I think Ben will give Johnson one quarter, Geno 1 quarter, and then Webb will get the entire 2nd half.

As Ray in Arlington told me the other night - when he went to camp, Webb was spending huge portions of camp just working on taking snaps from under center and his footwork. (He was exclusively a shot-gun QB in college).



Right or wrong, 2017 is going to be a red shirt year for him. Unless something dramatically changes, the coaches don't think he is ready.

I really want to see how Webb performs with the other offensive starters so count me in the play the whole game camp. I have no faith in Johnson and little in Smith so would rather see what Webb can do. I hate that the Giants will be, in my opinion, wasting a roster spot by keeping three QBs.

I agree, not sure backup QB has been settled yet

I agree, not sure backup QB has been settled yet between the other two here.

Josh Johnston has proved to me he will never be ready Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/27/2017 11:07 am : link Geno? Never know when he is going to do the unthinkable.



I think the season is over if we lose Eli for more than three games. Webb's growth would be accelerated without those two guys in front of him. Also the last cut is going to be a good player. Hate to carry three QBs as a result.

Personally I would dump both Geno and Johnson and get an experienced backup from some other team after final cuts. However I don't think the Giants will do this. If I had to choose I'd pick Geno over Johnson. Johnson offers nothing, where Geno does have the occasional nice pass (in between turnovers).

Eric well that makes sense Bluesbreaker : 8/27/2017 11:10 am : link I was wondering why we were even seeing Johnson if Eli god forbid was to go down and Johnson was the primary backup

he could lose any game single handily .

I thought it was a complete waste of reps but if Webb is that bad under center then I see the point .

Geno is what he is but rather have him than Johnson any day

it sucks that we will carry three QB's .

RE: Josh Johnston has proved to me he will never be ready

Quote: Geno? Never know when he is going to do the unthinkable.



I think the season is over if we lose Eli for more than three games. Webb's growth would be accelerated without those two guys in front of him. Also the last cut is going to be a good player. Hate to carry three QBs as a result.



Maybe, but you can also "ruin" a QB by throwing him to the wolves too soon. We've seen this with QBs on other teams. On the other hand, in recent years, teams have been more willing to start rookie QBs and throw caution to the wind.

Quote: Personally I would dump both Geno and Johnson and get an experienced backup from some other team after final cuts. However I don't think the Giants will do this. If I had to choose I'd pick Geno over Johnson. Johnson offers nothing, where Geno does have the occasional nice pass (in between turnovers).



I doubt anyone notably more serviceable than those two will become available after cuts.



Most teams are saddled with similar backup situations.



I doubt anyone notably more serviceable than those two will become available after cuts. Most teams are saddled with similar backup situations. I think Johnson is terrible. Geno has flashes where he looks okay, but always seems to make that backbreaking mistake. I was holding my breath numerous times last night - he was fortunate on one of those hot reads out in the flat that it wasn't an easy pick 6.

I say Andy in Boston : 8/27/2017 11:17 am : link Play Geno the whole game.

He's the #2...kind of by default, but they do have to play him; in the event Eli goes down...

I think YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 11:18 am : link Eric has it exactly right about Webb.



But its a shame to take a valuable roster spot and give it to either Geno or Johnson. Neither has earned it. I would cut both and don't see any risk in doing that.



If Eli was ever going to miss time as the starter, Geno or Johnson aren't going to step in and help. And if the Giants decided that they needed someone that knows the playbook, well I can't imagine another NFL team taking Geno or Johnson if we cut them both next Saturday.

I'd play him the 2nd half, with Geno the whole 1st. Johnson is about the worst QB I've ever seen...just so slow to process information and get rid of the ball.

Quote: Eric has it exactly right about Webb.



But its a shame to take a valuable roster spot and give it to either Geno or Johnson. Neither has earned it. I would cut both and don't see any risk in doing that.



If Eli was ever going to miss time as the starter, Geno or Johnson aren't going to step in and help. And if the Giants decided that they needed someone that knows the playbook, well I can't imagine another NFL team taking Geno or Johnson if we cut them both next Saturday.



There have been major surprises on cut down day before. The 4th preseason game usually doesn't matter all that much except for bubble players. Usually with the Giants, the #2 QB job is always settled well before this.



If Smith and Johnson play like shit against the Patriots, might we see a major surprise? I would not count on it, but I also wouldn't be completely shocked.



There have been major surprises on cut down day before. The 4th preseason game usually doesn't matter all that much except for bubble players. Usually with the Giants, the #2 QB job is always settled well before this. If Smith and Johnson play like shit against the Patriots, might we see a major surprise? I would not count on it, but I also wouldn't be completely shocked. Johnson isn't good. And while Smith looks more like an NFL QB, those bone-head plays lose games.

Webb is nowhere as skilled as Eli was as a rookie. Remember what befell Eli as a rookie? Webb would be in worse shape. Teams used to almost always carry three qbs and we have to do that. So I hope Smith is #2 and Johnson gets cut, unless a better veteran #2 appears after cut downs. I'm not enamored of Geno but Johnson has looked awful in preseason. Webb needs to run the scout team from under center that's it.

Nay! I think we should never play him, just like we did with Nassib Marty in Albany : 8/27/2017 11:52 am : link That way he can take up space on the roster for years and we will never know if he was worth the third round pick instead of using it to draft a tackle, linebacker or safety.



Then, when Webb's contract expires, we can let him go and get nothing in exchange and just continue to make excuses for why we have not won a Super Bowl recently.



Oh wait! Did you mean that we already know that Geno and Josh are terrible and have no future with the Giants, and that we should just keep Webb and Eli? Well, yeah! That's kinda obvious, why even ask?

He needs to learn under fire. Wasting opportunity on the other 2 bums!



Wasting opportunity on the other 2 bums!

Last year Dallas had no one to back up Tony Romo, except a fourth rounder. Romo was known to be fragile. Eli has played 199 in a row. He does seem just a bit durable. Our so called backups have shown very little. Why not see what we have?

I would give Johnson the boot now. Give Geno 1+ qtrs and Webb the rest...

Geno Smith has done nothing to show that he gives us a better chance to win a game this season than Webb. Even the Browns have three quarterbacks better than Smith. Our back up should be Webb or someone cut from another team.

like to see..but I highly doubt he see any majority snaps at all since they are treating him as a raw, red shirt freshman

See what he can do with the starting unit. Realistically he's the only other QB on this roster that might have the ability right now to come in and win a few games if we need him to. Johnson is useless and Webb isn't close to ready and likely won't be this season.

Quote: See what he can do with the starting unit. Realistically he's the only other QB on this roster that might have the ability right now to come in and win a few games if we need him to. Johnson is useless and Webb isn't close to ready and likely won't be this season.



The starting OL might get a series or two but that's about it. I doubt we're seeing much of any starters.

My guess is that the Giants want him to spend his first year working on mechanics. I think they drafted him because they think that if he improves those mechanics he'll be more like a first round qb than a 3rd round. Playing him before his mechanics are solid just reinforces his mistakes.

Quote: See what he can do with the starting unit. Realistically he's the only other QB on this roster that might have the ability right now to come in and win a few games if we need him to. Johnson is useless and Webb isn't close to ready and likely won't be this season.



Probably what they were saying about Prescott before preseason..Yes, they had Zeke, but ZP performed well above expectations. He was managed well..I know zip about Webb at this point, but might he be able to be managed reasonably well in combo with our strong D?

At this point. I don't feel like either one can win a NFL game. We might be better served signing a veteran off the street.

We might be better served signing a veteran off the street.



If backup situation is decided that guy will get 2# quarters. If it hasn t been decided 2 guys will split most the time.





Sir, you and I think alike... nobody is going to sign Geno and Johnson, and if Eli were to go down we could sign one of them back because they now the playbook.... Save a valuable roster spot....

Jump off this bandwagon. Webb is #3 this year. Ivan15 : 8/27/2017 1:44 pm : link If Webb was #2 and Eli played the whole season, everyone would say "see we saved a roster spot".



You are saving the 53rd spot on the roster for someone who isn't going to see the field except for a bunch of injuries.



If Webb is #2 and Eli gets hurt, do you really want to throw in the QB of the future into that chaos behind a shaky offensive line?



And if you weren't pretty sure that the Giants thought Webb was Eli's successor when he was drafted, I suspect they are pretty sure now.

RE: Jump off this bandwagon. Webb is #3 this year.

Quote: If Webb was #2 and Eli played the whole season, everyone would say "see we saved a roster spot".



You are saving the 53rd spot on the roster for someone who isn't going to see the field except for a bunch of injuries.



If Webb is #2 and Eli gets hurt, do you really want to throw in the QB of the future into that chaos behind a shaky offensive line?



Ivan, not necessarily. We could carry an extra TE or LB or Secondary guy who would probably see some action in rotation or perhaps Specials



And if you weren't pretty sure that the Giants thought Webb was Eli's successor when he was drafted, I suspect they are pretty sure now. In comment 13574813 Ivan15 said:

RE: Jump off this bandwagon. Webb is #3 this year. Big Blue '56 : 8/27/2017 1:56 pm : link

Quote: If Webb was #2 and Eli played the whole season, everyone would say "see we saved a roster spot".



You are saving the 53rd spot on the roster for someone who isn't going to see the field except for a bunch of injuries.



If Webb is #2 and Eli gets hurt, do you really want to throw in the QB of the future into that chaos behind a shaky offensive line?



And if you weren't pretty sure that the Giants thought Webb was Eli's successor when he was drafted, I suspect they are pretty sure now.



Oops, my 1:53 was lost in your post: "Ivan, not necessarily. We could carry an extra TE or LB or Secondary guy who would probably see some action in rotation or perhaps Specials"

Oops, my 1:53 was lost in your post: "Ivan, not necessarily. We could carry an extra TE or LB or Secondary guy who would probably see some action in rotation or perhaps Specials"

should just cut geno now give him a full preseason game to see if he beats out johnson if so they could run with 2 QB on the depth chart manning and webb and free up a roster spot elsewhere so huge yay



so huge yay

give Webb the start with some better players around him and for the entire first half. Then Geno in Q3 and Johnson Q4

Also agree with others that the Giants most likely won't go with Eli and Webb roster-wise, but as a fan, I would prefer that

Quote: In comment 13574642 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





Geno? Never know when he is going to do the unthinkable.



I think the season is over if we lose Eli for more than three games. Webb's growth would be accelerated without those two guys in front of him. Also the last cut is going to be a good player. Hate to carry three QBs as a result.







Maybe, but you can also "ruin" a QB by throwing him to the wolves too soon. We've seen this with QBs on other teams. On the other hand, in recent years, teams have been more willing to start rookie QBs and throw caution to the wind.



He won't get thrown to the wolves because Eli doesn't miss games. It's not like an injury prone QB is playing in front of him.



He won't get thrown to the wolves because Eli doesn't miss games. It's not like an injury prone QB is playing in front of him. Carrying Geno or Josh is a waste of a roster spot. If the Giants need a more experienced QB for practices, cut Geno/Josh and sign one to the practice squad. No one is anxiously waiting for either guy to get cut.

You could cut Johnson and Geno and there's a 99.9% chance at least one of them will be available if there's an injury disaster with Eli at some point. Carrying even 1 of them on the roster is a waste of a roster spot as many have already said.

Has been terrible. Neither has showed the ability to drive the offense down the field and score TD's. Granted there is blame to go on the OLine because they are as bad as I have seen. I'd play Webb some but I expect coaches are still undecided about who is the worst option between the 2 bums.

Mac-speak, but still: Big Blue '56 : 8/27/2017 4:27 pm : link Quote:



Q: Is QB Davis Webb in that conversation for the No. 2 job because of the lack of clarity?



A: Never say never.





I think Geno is our best backup QB so I want him to get as much time as possible on the field. Webb just isn't ready.

The Giants have gone this far with the Josh v Geno competition. They might as well see it to the end. Prediction: Webb gets mop up time.



Prediction: Webb gets mop up time.

Quote: go with Eli and Webb roster-wise, but as a fan, I would prefer that



Yeah, me too. Johnson is terrible. Geno is not going to carry a season if Eli goes down. I'd roll the dice on Eli remnaining durable and save a roster spot.

Yeah, me too. Johnson is terrible. Geno is not going to carry a season if Eli goes down. I'd roll the dice on Eli remnaining durable and save a roster spot.

Any QB we would want, by now should have enough insight that he doesn't need to be babied and pampered along. So, if he's good he will just need experience. All we are saying, is give Webb a chance.

most likely Eli the iron man won't need someone to step in for him. If it does become necessary, I would be ok rolling the dice with Webb or there's a chance Geno or Josh would be at home sitting on the couch. I just hope keeping 3 doesn't preclude them from keeping the FB or someone else who could actually suit up and help on a reg basis.

Should but it sure looks like we'll waste a spot for a 3rd "veteran" QB; by veteran I mean proven bum - and the season would be over without Eli anyway

Quote: Webb's growth would be accelerated without those two guys in front of him.



How so?

it's obvious that fkap : 8:25 am : link the plan is to go with 3 QB.



But, what if Eli goes down for however long a time (anywhere from a game to the rest of the season), or if the bench splinters causes an infection on the #2. Now Webb is elevated to number 2. Don't you think it behooves the Giants to get Webb a bunch of meaningful snaps now?



A whole game is crazy talk, though. They know what they have in Johnson. Eli still needs a few snaps, so give him a drive or 2. Give the bulk of the #2 snaps to Geno. Then play Webb extensively.