It it time for the Giants to make a trade ?? YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 11:36 am Next Saturday at 4 pm, the NFL is going to have 1,184 less players as 32 teams cut their rosters from 90 to 53. That's a lot of players, even when you consider that 24 hours later you could have 320 signed to practice squads.



The Giants have very tough decisions to make on their cut decisions in at least 2 areas- kicker and DE.



You are not going to get any starters in a trade, but wouldn't it be nice to add an 8th or 9th O linemen, or someone with some NFL experience to our core of DBs?



As Giants management tries to create the strongest 53 man roster next week, I am hoping we see a player for player trade in the next few days that strengthens team depth.





The AcidTest : 8/27/2017 11:39 am : link key is to package a few players for one player or a draft pick. I'd explore the market for Nugent, OO, and Taylor as a package.

OO RAIN : 8/27/2017 11:56 am : link Doesn't have any trade value. He is an oft injured athlete that doesn't seem to want to play. He doesn't get off blocks and has massive technique work ahead. I would be very surprised if he remained in football.



The kicker and the other defensive line depth are real, and getting a pick or some Oline depth would be great.

. arcarsenal : 8/27/2017 11:59 am : link I doubt we'll see any type of trade like this. I wouldn't hold my breath.

The number one thing about a trade is...you have to have someone to SterlingArcher : 8/27/2017 12:02 pm : link trade with! What do the Giants have to offer in a trade? Would they be offering a player whom they are going to cut? So why not wait and pick him up after the cut down.

RE: Trades are so incredibly rare in this league ColHowPepper : 8/27/2017 12:03 pm : link

Quote: and yet it gets brought up so often here. Hammer and arc are being sober minded and practical, based on history alone, as TTH points out. Beyond that, as OP says, there are so many players to be released, a team with need at, e.g., DE, figures it can pick up a player it believes (hopes) can help without surrendering an asset. In comment 13574686 Ten Ton Hammer said:Hammer and arc are being sober minded and practical, based on history alone, as TTH points out. Beyond that, as OP says, there are so many players to be released, a team with need at, e.g., DE, figures it can pick up a player it believes (hopes) can help without surrendering an asset.

RE: Trades are so incredibly rare in this league robbieballs2003 : 8/27/2017 12:04 pm : link

Quote: and yet it gets brought up so often here.



Unless you are the Eagles. In comment 13574686 Ten Ton Hammer said:Unless you are the Eagles.

No one is trading for Nugent or OO UConn4523 : 8/27/2017 12:05 pm : link just because we have players that are going to get cut doesn't mean they are of quality and worth anything. Les root for the best 53 to stick and hope we have more depth than last year. A trade isn't realistic.

The problem is, why would teams trade when they can get for ZogZerg : 8/27/2017 12:09 pm : link "free" at 4pm Saturday?

Still waiting for the trade Ryan Nassib for Jimmy Googs : 8/27/2017 12:11 pm : link 3rd or 4th round pick...

RE: Trades are so incredibly rare in this league micky : 8/27/2017 12:12 pm : link

Quote: and yet it gets brought up so often here.



this^ In comment 13574686 Ten Ton Hammer said:this^

RE: The number one thing about a trade is...you have to have someone to baadbill : 8/27/2017 12:13 pm : link

Quote: trade with! What do the Giants have to offer in a trade? Would they be offering a player whom they are going to cut? So why not wait and pick him up after the cut down.



If a team had an abundance of talent at one position, the way a trade could be workable (not speaking of the Giants, just in theory) would be to allow the other team to select whichever player they wanted from a grouping of 3 players at that position.



Of course that only works if there truly was an abundance of talent at one position so that the team would still be happy without the lost player and proceeding with the players they get to keep after the trade. In comment 13574693 SterlingArcher said:If a team had an abundance of talent at one position, the way a trade could be workable (not speaking of the Giants, just in theory) would be to allow the other team to select whichever player they wanted from a grouping of 3 players at that position.Of course that only works if there truly was an abundance of talent at one position so that the team would still be happy without the lost player and proceeding with the players they get to keep after the trade.

Taylor XBRONX : 8/27/2017 12:16 pm : link has no trade value. They hardly have played him the last two games.

RE: The problem is, why would teams trade when they can get for Gregorio : 8/27/2017 12:22 pm : link

Quote: "free" at 4pm Saturday?





ZogZerg hits the nail on the head. The timing isn't right for a trade. In comment 13574701 ZogZerg said:ZogZerg hits the nail on the head. The timing isn't right for a trade.

Minor trades aren't uncommon UberAlias : 8/27/2017 12:24 pm : link There will be trades made. Certain teams are more prone to it than others. Seems Pats and Philly are often fairly active as are a few other teams.

I think I've read three or four times since last nights game Beezer : 8/27/2017 12:25 pm : link on BBI how the Giants should trade Mike Nugent either singly or as a package. It's just completely illogical and has no footing, in my opinion. Mike Nugent is it going to be kept around just as trade bait. And Even though he is having a nice preseason I don't see him sticking on the roster. My belief is that he was brought in as an insurance policy but the kid has performed very well so far.

The reason you make a trade now YANKEE28 : 8/27/2017 12:27 pm : link is to make a swap prior to the cuts next Saturday.



Let me give you an example. The Steelers have been having issues at tight end and its currently a position of weakness.



The Steelers also have a pretty solid O lineman- Matt Feiler, who can play both guard and tackle, and has had a pretty solid camp, but is probably the 9th best lineman on the current Steeler roster on what is clearly a team strength.



A trade of a Giants TE for Feiler makes sense for both teams.



That's just one example of why it makes some sense to consider a trade in advance of the cut deadline.

Some make it sound like trades don't happen UberAlias : 8/27/2017 12:27 pm : link There has been some trades already and likely some more to come. Usually not block buster sort but moves will be made before the season starts.

Cleveland is looking for a wr..... George from PA : 8/27/2017 12:27 pm : link our kickers offer no trade value...as everyone knows one will be dropped.



DE must be showcased this Thursday



don't hold your breath

RE: I think I've read three or four times since last nights game UberAlias : 8/27/2017 12:30 pm : link

Quote: on BBI how the Giants should trade Mike Nugent either singly or as a package. It's just completely illogical and has no footing, in my opinion. Mike Nugent is it going to be kept around just as trade bait. And Even though he is having a nice preseason I don't see him sticking on the roster. My belief is that he was brought in as an insurance policy but the kid has performed very well so far. . Is it really illogical considering the Team made a similar deal a couple years back in similar situation? In comment 13574725 Beezer said:. Is it really illogical considering the Team made a similar deal a couple years back in similar situation?

RE: The problem is, why would teams trade when they can get for Reale01 : 8/27/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: "free" at 4pm Saturday?



When players get cut they are available via waivers. Other teams may claim the player before you get a chance. Teams may make minor trades so they don't risk losing the player in waivers.



In comment 13574701 ZogZerg said:When players get cut they are available via waivers. Other teams may claim the player before you get a chance. Teams may make minor trades so they don't risk losing the player in waivers.

RE: RE: The problem is, why would teams trade when they can get for adamg : 8/27/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13574701 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





"free" at 4pm Saturday?







When players get cut they are available via waivers. Other teams may claim the player before you get a chance. Teams may make minor trades so they don't risk losing the player in waivers.





This. Teams would trading a late round pick to be first in line for the guy they want/need. It's not beyond reason to assume some team might want a kicker who just made two 50+ yard FGs in Nugent or a physical freak at DE who has a history of starting in this league in Taylor. In comment 13574746 Reale01 said:This. Teams would trading a late round pick to be first in line for the guy they want/need. It's not beyond reason to assume some team might want a kicker who just made two 50+ yard FGs in Nugent or a physical freak at DE who has a history of starting in this league in Taylor.

RE: The reason you make a trade now 81_Great_Dane : 8/27/2017 1:11 pm : link

Quote: is to make a swap prior to the cuts next Saturday.



Let me give you an example. The Steelers have been having issues at tight end and its currently a position of weakness.



The Steelers also have a pretty solid O lineman- Matt Feiler, who can play both guard and tackle, and has had a pretty solid camp, but is probably the 9th best lineman on the current Steeler roster on what is clearly a team strength.



A trade of a Giants TE for Feiler makes sense for both teams.



That's just one example of why it makes some sense to consider a trade in advance of the cut deadline. Very good point. The idea of a trade isn't crazy. The Giants were able to trade Ryan Grant and Brandon McManus for picks. It's rarer to see a player-for-player trade at the end of camp, but Yankee28 is right. In comment 13574730 YANKEE28 said:Very good point. The idea of a trade isn't crazy. The Giants were able to trade Ryan Grant and Brandon McManus for picks. It's rarer to see a player-for-player trade at the end of camp, but Yankee28 is right.

Trades are rare joeinpa : 8/27/2017 1:11 pm : link But hasn t Belichick indulge more often than most

Yankee Thinblueline : 8/27/2017 1:23 pm : link Is absolutely correct . There will be players that will be cut that teams really don't want to cut because they may have a lot of depth at a particular position but have no choice to make thier 53... For example us with TE position.... I'm talking man for man trades, not losing anything and it would be advantageous for both teams on improving thier roster...

Yes, trades are rare, mainiac : 8/27/2017 1:26 pm : link but if an AFC team had a glut of talent on OL and they were going to cut someone who would be at least an upgrade to depth, I think the Giants would jump to offer a 7.



So the flip side with the Giants DE situation is at least worth talking about, no?

I'm not sure I would call something that happens multiple times UberAlias : 8/27/2017 1:26 pm : link Every year rare. The blockbuster deals are rare but smaller ones are fairly common league wide. Some teams are more inclined than others.

Reese should be on the phone Thinblueline : 8/27/2017 1:30 pm : link Right now and see that we get the best 53 available...

Ryan Grant and Brandon McManus trades did not work out that well Ivan15 : 8/27/2017 1:31 pm : link for Giants.



Giants didn't give either one a shot at a position.



Grant was very good for Packers. McManus has been very good for Broncos. I don't recall that the Giants gained anything with the players drafted in those spots.

There has been 3 trades in the past two weeks UberAlias : 8/27/2017 1:39 pm : link That's during preseason when teams are still evaluating. There will be more before the start of the season as teams tune their rosters.

RE: The reason you make a trade now WillVAB : 8/27/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: is to make a swap prior to the cuts next Saturday.



Let me give you an example. The Steelers have been having issues at tight end and its currently a position of weakness.



The Steelers also have a pretty solid O lineman- Matt Feiler, who can play both guard and tackle, and has had a pretty solid camp, but is probably the 9th best lineman on the current Steeler roster on what is clearly a team strength.



A trade of a Giants TE for Feiler makes sense for both teams.



That's just one example of why it makes some sense to consider a trade in advance of the cut deadline.



This is interesting. But why not wait until after cuts? In every potential scenario I don't see the downside:



1. Giants keep/Steelers keep -- same situation as now, can still trade.

2. Giants keep/Steelers release -- Giants can pick guy up for nothing, and still trade a TE



In comment 13574730 YANKEE28 said:This is interesting. But why not wait until after cuts? In every potential scenario I don't see the downside:1. Giants keep/Steelers keep -- same situation as now, can still trade.2. Giants keep/Steelers release -- Giants can pick guy up for nothing, and still trade a TE

Interesting numbers ij_reilly : 8/27/2017 2:28 pm : link Took the simple numbers in the initial post.



I believe cuts minus practice squad players equals about 16 rosters at 53 per roster. That's half a league being cut loose.





Player for player.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/27/2017 2:54 pm : link



Quote: The Eagles do have something in common with fantasy football owners beyond simply collecting big-name talent: a propensity for making player trades, especially when compared with most of the other teams in the N.F.L.



Since January 2010, the Eagles have completed 7 player-for-player trades. But this is not the norm for the rest of the league. The rarest type of trade is the player-for-player deal. Removing the Eagles transactions, there have been less than 1 player-for-player trades per year. The Eagles have made more trades than the rest of the league combined.



It gets brought up here a lot, but this isn't something many teams do anymore. trades are very rare for teams not named the Eagles:It gets brought up here a lot, but this isn't something many teams do anymore.

It would take a lot to get a O-line Starter Bluesbreaker : 8/27/2017 3:03 pm : link I doubt that Reece is gonna make any kind of a move I could see 2-3 vets added after the cuts .

I would be all for it if they did but we rarely make many

meaningful trades I see Newhouse is starting for the Raiders .

RE: Player for player.. UberAlias : 8/27/2017 3:33 pm : link

Quote: trades are very rare for teams not named the Eagles:







Quote:





The Eagles do have something in common with fantasy football owners beyond simply collecting big-name talent: a propensity for making player trades, especially when compared with most of the other teams in the N.F.L.



Since January 2010, the Eagles have completed 7 player-for-player trades. But this is not the norm for the rest of the league. The rarest type of trade is the player-for-player deal. Removing the Eagles transactions, there have been less than 1 player-for-player trades per year. The Eagles have made more trades than the rest of the league combined.







It gets brought up here a lot, but this isn't something many teams do anymore. But that's just one specific flavor of trade. Why isolate player for player? This is excluding deals for draft picks multiple players or combination. Often draft picks or conditional picks are required to even it out. There have been 4 trades in the past two weeks and likely more before week 1. And even if you isolate Philly, they have to have a willing partner in the deal, so there is a market. In comment 13574881 FatMan in Charlotte said:But that's just one specific flavor of trade. Why isolate player for player? This is excluding deals for draft picks multiple players or combination. Often draft picks or conditional picks are required to even it out. There have been 4 trades in the past two weeks and likely more before week 1. And even if you isolate Philly, they have to have a willing partner in the deal, so there is a market.

It is more of.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/27/2017 3:40 pm : link a commentary about BBI's frequency of looking for trades.



It's brought up often here, but trades are fairly rare - and trades outside of the month leading up to the draft to the start of camp are even rarer.



It is true you need a willing partner, but to say there is a market is a bit of a reach. There have been a few trades in the last week, which isn't the norm.



I totally agree about BBI commentary UberAlias : 8/27/2017 3:53 pm : link Some suggestions are outlandish and others seem to want to trad for the sake of trading. That said it can be a useful tool to help tune a teams roster. Since he was hired by the New England Patriots Bill Belichick has made 121 trades and has made an NFL-high 21 trades that have involved a player leaving or coming to New EnglanD. He may not have made out in all of those deals, but has been part of the Patriots blueprint.

RE: RE: The number one thing about a trade is...you have to have someone to The 12th Man : 8/27/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13574693 SterlingArcher said:





Quote:





trade with! What do the Giants have to offer in a trade? Would they be offering a player whom they are going to cut? So why not wait and pick him up after the cut down.







If a team had an abundance of talent at one position, the way a trade could be workable (not speaking of the Giants, just in theory) would be to allow the other team to select whichever player they wanted from a grouping of 3 players at that position.



Of course that only works if there truly was an abundance of talent at one position so that the team would still be happy without the lost player and proceeding with the players they get to keep after the trade.



Simple if a team with a better record wants a player that they think a team with a worse record would put in for then a trade works. You will not more than a7th but it is better than nothing In comment 13574707 baadbill said:Simple if a team with a better record wants a player that they think a team with a worse record would put in for then a trade works. You will not more than a7th but it is better than nothing

Problem with trying to make a trade is that the bubble guys who are Ivan15 : 8/27/2017 5:14 pm : link tradeable keep getting injured.

RE: Trades are rare Beer Man : 7:59 am : link

Quote: But hasn t Belichick indulge more often than most Yes, but the Patriots/Belichick approach for the most has been to trade guys they don't want to give the big pay day to, before they become FAs and walk with nothing in return. In comment 13574768 joeinpa said:Yes, but the Patriots/Belichick approach for the most has been to trade guys they don't want to give the big pay day to, before they become FAs and walk with nothing in return.

The player for player trades are rare, but I do think jcn56 : 8:20 am : link we should try to get some sort of pick, even if a late rounder, for anyone that's got some value that we can't keep. Even if they were to get two 7th rounders in return, it's basically two priority UDFAs guaranteed to the roster.

As many have said, on paper it makes perfect sense JonC : 9:05 am : link but actually occurs so rarely. Perhaps it will be different this time, given an apparent riches along the DL.



RE: Ryan Grant and Brandon McManus trades did not work out that well Mr. Bungle : 9:31 am : link

Quote: for Giants.



Giants didn't give either one a shot at a position.



Grant was very good for Packers. McManus has been very good for Broncos. I don't recall that the Giants gained anything with the players drafted in those spots.

The Giants used the pick they got for McManus to trade up for Landon Collins. In comment 13574790 Ivan15 said:The Giants used the pick they got for McManus to trade up for Landon Collins.

While losing.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:34 am : link young kickers is often bemoaned here, you'd have to actually make the case that we'd have significantly better production from one of the guys we lost vs. what we've had, and the Giants have had a solid kicker for years. The amount of time fixating on a slight differential is probably just that - a waste of time.



Yet, the biggest loss we probably had a PK in recent history was Matt Bryant, but then again - from Tynes to Brown to whomever, we've had a solid PK in place.

Agree. The only real downside from our Kicker over the past decade Jimmy Googs : 9:46 am : link or so is not being able to kick from 50 yards. Not that every team has this type of Kicker but we certainly haven't had one the HC has had confidence in attempting many.



You could argue with the Defense we have now, we might very well be better off punting and trying to pin folks down by the goal line. That was not the case before...