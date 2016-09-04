Anyone think LC would be this good after his rookie season? Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/27/2017 4:34 pm : 8/27/2017 4:34 pm I thought after his rookie season, at best we had a S/LB hybrid who would be a liability in coverage against any decent receiver.



Yeah, moving him to strong safety helped, but he's elevated his game to a completely different level. Jason Sehorn made a similar jump after his disappointing rookie season. (Remember, Thomas Randolph actually out-played him).



When you look at our defense, we have some serious studs on it. The '86 defense was loaded in the front seven. We don't have that. But the the '86 defense didn't have this secondary.





Are you kidding? Gman11 : 8/27/2017 4:36 pm : link People wanted his head on a platter after he dropped that interception of Brady that would have sealed a win.

No. AcidTest : 8/27/2017 4:43 pm : link I certainly didn't think he'd be anywhere near this good. He's incredible.

Nobody thought he'd be this good. Nobody. robbieballs2003 : 8/27/2017 4:47 pm : link However, I did comment a few times that I believed Collins could make a nice jump his second year. When you watched him play he was always in the right position. He was just a step behind. To me, that was just the mental part of the game. People get caught up in 40 times and 3 cone drill times but you always have lesser athletic players succeed. Part of that reason is that they are able to read and diagnose plays earlier. He fit that category to me.



Didn't he also drop some weight allowing him more make-up speed?

No idea - short lease : 8/27/2017 4:50 pm : link I thought coming out of college he had the rep of being a "run stuffer". Thompson was suppose to be the ball hawk out of the 2.



So glad Reese moved up and grabbed him and now we have an All-Pro on the roster (instead of a later round pick that probably would have been cut by now anyway).

Multi-tiered answer: chopperhatch : 8/27/2017 4:54 pm : link 1) Not only did I love that we moved up to get the guy and thought he just "looked like a football player", but I wasnt too bothered by his rookie season like most were. Landon could always tackle and was aggressive. That was all I really needed. He struck me as a much more mobile Roy Williams who could cover a little better and would get better at it.



2) I dont think there is a person in the world who could have forecasted his kind of improvement from year 1 to 2. Just as I dont think anybody realistically thought Odell would be as good as he has been. This kid is playing at all time level. I dont think we have seen someone play in the box as fast as he does.



He did drop some weight but I am not sure how significant it was. The Giants approached him about playing LB and he said no. So he took that as motivation to lose weight and be a better safety. So, I am sure it helped in some capacity.

I recall being one of the few being very high on him UberAlias : 8/27/2017 5:01 pm : link I recall him flying around and always being around the ball even then and noting his playing out of position. His coverage was a little suspect. I thought the flack he got for the drop in the Pats game was over the top. Was surprised so many labeled him off of that one play.



I may not have thought he would be this good this quick but I was very high on him as a rookie and thought he would be a player for us.

One of my favorite recent draft picks BillT : 8/27/2017 5:12 pm : link A great trade up by Reese. I thought he could be a DROY candidate but alas. Did I think he could be a DPOY candidate? No. But a pro bowl level player absolutely.

You would hope mattlawson : 8/27/2017 5:12 pm : link Same could be said of Beckham

Thought he got way too much shit SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/27/2017 5:16 pm : link For his rookie season, especially because of the talent lining up next to him.



He's a machine. He's got All Pro written all over him for the next decade plus, our Ed Reed.

better pro gm7b5 : 8/27/2017 5:17 pm : link than collegiate player. Says alot, and didnt think would be the case

He dropped about 7 pounds. I do think that made a difference.

No UConn4523 : 8/27/2017 5:17 pm : link but those ready to give up on him after his rookie year are absolute morons and there were more than a few. He did 1 thing very well his rookie season and it took him until year 2 to become more fit, and much more well rounded. If he even takes another slight step up...watch out league.

I thought the trade up to get him was a great move micky : 8/27/2017 5:20 pm : link for the player I saw of him at Bama.



but had no idea that he'd be as good as he's showing now. just stay healthy and keep improving

I thought he'd be pretty good gidiefor : Mod : 8/27/2017 5:31 pm I wanted him in round 1

I can honestly say I was in the small "give him some time" camp j_rud : 8/27/2017 5:37 pm : link I wasn't down on him at all after his rookie year. But no, I didn't think he'd become what he has. I don't see how anyone could have seen this coming.

..... Route 9 : 8/27/2017 5:37 pm : link That safety play was very bad in 2014, I thought he of course should’ve been moved to SS. The 2015 defense was just pure shit as well, especially with the defensive line. Only real gaff he had that stood out was vs New England when he had that drop. Once Reese got things cleared up front, that allowed Collins more freedom to roam around and be a complete nightmare for offenses. I love it though. I got his jersey. I haven’t gotten a new jersey since 2008 when I got Tuck for Christmas of that year. he’s becoming one of my favorite Giants players. He actually TACKLES ball carries and completes the act of the tackle throughout. I love his play, his toughness and his psychical ability. I'm very anxious to get this season start, and watch LC play defense like a nut. End this summer, please.



Another thing is I don't follow the draft and what it requires or watch college football but I was glad we got a guy from Alabama.

No trueblueinpw : 8/27/2017 5:42 pm : link But I was never down on him and I did think he'd make a big leap in coverage from 1 to 2 year. I remember SMH at those lamenting he would be a Roy Williams clone as I didn't see LC bringing quite the same thump in the box (though he obviously brings plenty of thump in the box) but I especially never thought LC looked as lost in coverage as RW.



I think Spags said that he wanted LC to do things his rookie year which LC could do physically but not always mentally. Credit LC for working hard on the mental part of the game.

THIS good.. no way blueblood : 8/27/2017 5:53 pm : link I sure dont miss that pick we gave up to move up and get him..

Collins Craigg619 : 8/27/2017 5:56 pm : link I recall Kim Jones recently saying that Landon Collins has turned out to be a franchise altering pick and she's spot on. He is an absolute stud. He has transformed our defense.

Jerry obviously can pick some tremendous weapons mattlawson : 8/27/2017 6:12 pm : link On both sides of the ball. Would be a fun exercise to see what the scouting was from JErry over the last 10 years on some of these players. Beckham, Collins, Goodson, Hankins, Joseph, Sheppard.

I'm always an optimist BigBlueShock : 8/27/2017 6:17 pm : link And was hoping he'd turn into a damn good football player. And thought he had a chance. But THIS good? No way. He's the best safety in football. He's also an incredibly hard worker who loves the game. We struck gold.

No, but at one point they had the Giants drafting him ZogZerg : 8/27/2017 6:26 pm : link in the first round with the #9 overall pick.

. arcarsenal : 8/27/2017 6:29 pm : link I was biased from the start because he's an Alabama guy - so I was thrilled that we moved up to take him. I liked him a lot when he was in school. But even as someone who was one of his biggest supporters from the start, I don't think I ever envisioned him becoming quite this good.



The leap he made from year one to year two is not something you see often in this league.



The scariest part?



I don't think we've seen his best yet.

No way. On a scale of 1-10 I figured about 6 Jimmy Googs : 8/27/2017 6:34 pm : link and this guy is playing like a 9.5







RE: Nobody thought he'd be this good. Nobody. santacruzom : 8/27/2017 6:59 pm : link I wouldn't say that. Sy felt he was closer to a top-ten pick talent than a late first-rounder.

I did not like the selection at the time Jay on the Island : 8/27/2017 7:16 pm : link I thought at best he would be Laron Landry or Roy Williams but would likely be similar to Calvin Pryor. I thought that he would be a major liability in coverage. He is on his way to being the best safety in Giants history.



The one negative about his rise to stardom is going to be his next contract. The Giants have the best safety and arguably the best WR in the NFL and both need new contracts.

Bought his jersey September 4, 2016 simbapenn : 8/27/2017 7:58 pm : link And have the receipt to prove it.



The 2015 defense was God awful. He was the lone bright spot with his ferocious hits and excellent pursuit. Had a knack for being in the right spot at the right time, despite the fact that he was playing out of position. Basically a 1st round pick. I'll admit, it was a leap of faith, but I felt like he'd be around for a while and be a top tier player.

No pjcas18 : 8/27/2017 8:01 pm : link I didn't think so, I thought he'd be a good strong safety, with solid run support, but probably a liability in coverage.



he's the Giants Troy Polamalu, if he stays healthy he's going to be a play making threat his whole career.

I was jumping up and down when we moved up in Round 2 Bold Ruler : Mod : 8/27/2017 8:15 pm to take him at #33. But his first season was kinda rough. I can't believe the jump he has made to where he is now. We have one of the top defensive players in the league right now and he's so young. We are so lucky to have this guy running the defense.

You guys really are idiots, oldog : 8/27/2017 9:01 pm : link Reese obviously did, he moved up to get him. And, he was right on.

And Reese also obviously oldog : 8/27/2017 9:10 pm : link thinks that Thompson will be a real ball hawk. Wait and see.

Reese obviously did, he moved up to get him. And, he was right on.



I've been thinking Collins might be the most obviously brilliant thing Reese has ever done when compared to his fellow GMs. Every GM in the league had the chance to think about his 2nd round strategy overnight. Half of them could have made the move for a price similar to what Giants paid. Granting there is always some luck involved with the draft, it was still a ballsy and brilliant move.

I've been thinking Collins might be the most obviously brilliant thing Reese has ever done when compared to his fellow GMs. Every GM in the league had the chance to think about his 2nd round strategy overnight. Half of them could have made the move for a price similar to what Giants paid. Granting there is always some luck involved with the draft, it was still a ballsy and brilliant move. No I had no idea he'd be this good after his first season. I thought he was better than his first season showed because of playing out of position as a rookie but didn't expect what happened.

Reese obviously did, he moved up to get him. And, he was right on.



yeah, we're idiots, Reese has spent 2nd round picks on multiple players who didn't pan out and traded up for players were couldn't even be backups.



yeah, we're idiots, Reese has spent 2nd round picks on multiple players who didn't pan out and traded up for players were couldn't even be backups. but because some of us didn't think Collins could become a perennial DPOY candidate we're idiots. Makes sense.

This good? No. Matt M. : 8/27/2017 10:01 pm : link But, you don't really expect anyone to be this good when you draft them. He is playing at an elite level.



I will say I did expect him to be MUCH better than we saw his rookie year. We played him out of position. I was very excited when we drafted him and thought he showed enough his rookie year, even out of position, to be optimistic that he would make a jump as a SS.

Sehorn exploded in his 3rd year Phil in LA : 8/27/2017 10:28 pm : link and people noticed in his 4th year. Collins did it in his second year, and I've never seen someone who got a lot of playing time as a rookie get so much better in year two. It's been amazing and he looks like he's even better now.

when we traded up for him Paulie Walnuts : 8/28/2017 8:12 am : link I was driving home from work and I was ecstatic

I loved him and the pick we got two #1 that year.



this good, this soon. no

I always liked the draft pick, Dave in Hoboken : 8/28/2017 8:19 am : link and I did think he would eventually develop into a good player.



But did I ever think he would be THIS good? No way. And this quickly? Nope.



I'm certainly not complaining, though. :)

No RobCarpenter : 8/28/2017 8:21 am : link It's not just his skill/speed that's impressive, he seems to see everything before it happens. On the INT he knew exactly where the ball was going from the snap.

I personally was very happy they moved up to get him. bigblue1124 : 8/28/2017 8:28 am : link I thought he had great upside and rarely does a rookie in the backend of the D have a great year. I don’t think anyone could predict how much this kid wants to be great though. The guy eats sleeps and breaths on improving his game year round. So for a simple answer to the question NO not this good at least this soon. The crazy thing about him is he gets a little better every week and still has room for improvement.



When he was drafted and when numbers were handed out I said to myself I hope you can put a smile on my face again seeing the #21 on the field. Maybe a stupid way of thinking but Tiki left a bad taste in my mouth when he left and Phillips never did amount to much with injuries.



This kid wants to be the best ever and works his ass off to accomplish his goal.

I think he may very well do it.



I say time and time again... ryanmkeane : 8/28/2017 8:54 am : link he led all rookies in tackles that year. So yes, he was a liability at times but he still showed great promise. It's a myth that he was some deer in the headlights his rookie year.



Didn't think he'd be the best safety in the league, but I thought he was going to be really good.

I wasn't worried about it ... Beer Man : 8/28/2017 11:44 am : link He was a rookie forced to start and made a lot of rookie mistakes. But he was an awesome college SS, and I felt he would only get better with experience. If it had gone 2 or 3 years and we saw no significant progress I would worry.

I thought he'd be good, not this good tho Cenotaph : 8/28/2017 12:09 pm : link Figured he's be more of a box safety, solid against the run but maybe a bit weaker in coverage. With the passing league now, it's possible he may have gotten moved to LB like several other thumper SS types (and that may have worked out). But glad he turned it up last year, and appears primed for a real DPOY threat this year. Love that he can do it all - cover and PD/INTs, stuff the run and FF (at his best shooting forward from secondary IMO, stopping a runner or receiver short of the line), rush QB and get a few sacks, etc. Rare you see guys get 100 tackles and 4-5 sacks & picks - shows great versatility

... BubbaMojo : 8/28/2017 12:56 pm : link I remember chrisr being especially optimistic about the future of LC....pfft.

I'm so glad that I was wrong GeorgeAdams33 : 8/28/2017 1:38 pm : link I saw him miss so many things, take so many bad angles, drop INTs, etc.. that I thought he was all Bama hype. I thought he had no instincts for the game. The Cam Newton run was a clincher. He missed Cam coming straight up the field at him because he was keying on the RB after a good play action fake to the opposite side of the field; then he comes back around to hit Cam out of bounds to draw a personal foul.



So happy he learned and became a beast. We haven't seen anything yet. He is better this preseason than he was in year number two. He is just hitting his stride and nowhere near his prime.

I really liked the potential and hoped he'd emerge ... Beezer : 8/28/2017 2:27 pm : link ... but anyone who says they saw this coming after the rookie year? Shut up. lol

I am wondering if the Football Gods balance it out .... short lease : 3:54 am every once and a while and make things right. Giants are a good organization by all reports and we sort of got screwed with the Chad Jones car accident that ended his career. Karma made it right .... Yeah, I know ..... I am looking way to far into his pick. : )





Yeah, I know ..... I am looking way to far into his pick. : )