There's a lot of Poor OL Play Around the League arcarsenal : 8/27/2017 8:35 pm I've been itching for this season so I've spent more time than normal watching preseason games.



A lot of starting offensive lines are really struggling.



The Redskins netted about -1 yard on their first 3 possessions against the Bengals earlier today. There were defensive players in the backfield quite a bit. Even Trent Williams struggled a bit. A handful of their run plays had no chance whatsoever.



Minnesota might get Bradford killed tonight. On their last possession, he was sacked 2-3 times in a matter of 5 pass plays. The offensive line completely collapsed repeatedly and couldn't keep edge rushers out of the backfield.



The Titans are likely going to have one of the better OL's in the league this year and neither Murray or Henry could run the ball at all today against the Bears. Henry carried the ball 9 times for 24 yards, Murray carried it 6 times for 16 yards.



I guess what I'm saying is... I think there's a misconception during preseason sometimes where people watch the Giants and feel like we're one of the only teams really struggling to get things going.



We took a positive step forward last night. A lot of teams are still figuring things out right now. I've been vocally concerned about the OL myself - so this includes me. But I really think the quality of line play around the league has deteriorated for a few different reasons.



A lot of poor technique, less practice time, etc. Teams like Dallas are very much exceptions right now. Important to keep things in context sometimes.

Minnesota in particular bears watching Ten Ton Hammer : 8/27/2017 8:38 pm : link they spent a bunch of money on expensive free agent linemen with very little track record of being good.

I noticed the same.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/27/2017 8:41 pm : link thing in the games I've seen the past two weekends. The Panthers game this week was an exhibition of poor OL play by both teams. Cousins was getting killed today by the rush.

This has been developing over the past few years Jay on the Island : 8/27/2017 8:41 pm : link In college spread offenses are to blame as is the limited number of practices due to the new cba plus the limited number of padded practices that each team is permitted.

. arcarsenal : 8/27/2017 8:48 pm : link The college offenses definitely add to it. A lot of the guys coming into the league right now need a good deal of coaching. It seems harder to get guys who are ready to play right away. Perhaps that's just my perception - I can't prove that - but that's how it appears to me.

3 WR sets bluepepper : 8/27/2017 8:51 pm : link with no fullback and a TE who can barely block has become the standard formation in the league. The 2016 Giants weren't the only team like that last year even if we took it to an extreme. Lot of stress on the OL.

Linemen are too large Archer : 8/27/2017 9:03 pm : link I think that the offensive linemen are too large

The linemen cannot move

They cannot handle their weight

There needs to be a change in the NFL priorities

The players need to be flexible, balanced,explosive,and quick

There are not many players who can carry 320 lbs

. arcarsenal : 8/27/2017 9:11 pm : link I'm not sure if the player size is as much a problem as the poor technique. More athletic, agile linemen sound good in theory, but there are some very large defensive lineman in this league who will drive them right back if they're not big/strong enough.



That's not to say strength and weight are directly proportionate - but I think you'd have to be careful with undersized linemen because you'd run the risk of some guys getting completely overpowered.

'I think there's a misconception during preseason'... Torrag : 8/27/2017 9:14 pm : link I can't speak for others but my concerns arise from an extended period of mediocre OL play by our team. Last season they were an abysmal failure in both phases from my pov and in certain situational phases of play going back to 2015. It's not simply a matter of struggling for two pre-season games. That's an over -simplification of the problem. Those two games merely reinforced a long standing and disturbing pattern for a critical unit on our ballclub.



That being said I do think they performed somewhat better last night. Jerry is a bum and it's not a coincidence there was an uptick in results when his useless ass went to the bench. Flowers has shown some improvement but it's too early to attempt to quantify it. The jury is still wayyyy out on whether or not he can be an effective starting LT.

There is poor line play.... Dry Lightning : 8/27/2017 9:16 pm : link and then there are the Giants, who make that play look Hall Of Fame caliber. No line can compete with ours as far as ineptitude goes. We are number 1!

guess this all stems from the lower level micky : 8/27/2017 9:20 pm : link college level and their decline in developing olmen. college nowadays is basically emphasis of spread offenses and less running the ball unlike years ago.



So I see that is why the poor play of these olmen in the league and giants today. rarely now that you hit with goid ones and beingbout of a program that helped them.

Listen to Carl Banks Chris684 : 8/27/2017 9:27 pm : link I think he has the issue nailed.



As the game has evolved to protect the brain, there is less time to knock people around in pads during practice which is where both the NCAA and NFL have cutback.



Sure, you'll still have your Conklins, Martins and Tyron Smiths of the world, guys who are all pro/HOF who can make the seamless transition to the next level.



But maulers who lack fundamentals (like Flowers) or late round picks (like Hart) unfortunately will take more time it seems.

RE: There is poor line play....

Quote: and then there are the Giants, who make that play look Hall Of Fame caliber. No line can compete with ours as far as ineptitude goes. We are number 1!



You sound like someone who either...



A) Doesn't actually watch other NFL teams



or..



B) Has no clue what they're watching In comment 13575180 Dry Lightning said:You sound like someone who either...A) Doesn't actually watch other NFL teamsor..B) Has no clue what they're watching

RE: Listen to Carl Banks

Quote: I think he has the issue nailed.



As the game has evolved to protect the brain, there is less time to knock people around in pads during practice which is where both the NCAA and NFL have cutback.



Sure, you'll still have your Conklins, Martins and Tyron Smiths of the world, guys who are all pro/HOF who can make the seamless transition to the next level.



But maulers who lack fundamentals (like Flowers) or late round picks (like Hart) unfortunately will take more time it seems.



I absolutely think this is a major part of it.



The point of my post wasn't to say "well, we had a solid showing last night - we're in the clear now, other teams look worse!"



I'm still skeptical about our unit.



It was simply.. we're far from alone here. There's a lot of bad line play in the NFL right now. I can't ever remember seeing so many teams struggle to block up front the way they do now. Maybe it's just selective memory, but I don't think it is.



"Fixing the OL" appears much easier said than done. In comment 13575186 Chris684 said:I absolutely think this is a major part of it.The point of my post wasn't to say "well, we had a solid showing last night - we're in the clear now, other teams look worse!"I'm still skeptical about our unit.It was simply.. we're far from alone here. There's a lot of bad line play in the NFL right now. I can't ever remember seeing so many teams struggle to block up front the way they do now. Maybe it's just selective memory, but I don't think it is."Fixing the OL" appears much easier said than done.

This has been an ongoing problem for the Giants for many years.... Fishmanjim57 : 8/27/2017 9:43 pm : link Reese just doesn't address this problem. I hope this is his last season as their GM.



... christian : 8/27/2017 9:59 pm : link There are also teams with really solid line play.



The Giants have misplaced faith in the longterm value of continuity. This works if you have the baseline talent and then grow together. When you have players with major weaknesses in their game, continuity isn't going to fix it.

Need to distinguish Mike in Boston : 8/27/2017 10:10 pm : link between concerns stemming from the mediocre line play we saw last year and concerns stemming from preseason play. The conditions of preseason play tend to favor the defensive fronts over the OL and the receivers over the DBs. The limited reps and the shuffling of personnel in preseason favor the units that rely more on individual performance and less on coordination among all the players in a unit. The preseason conditions will change in the regular season. On the other hand, if our players don't play better than they did last year, that will be a problem again. Although we shouldn't exaggerate how big a problem it was--they did finish 11-5 after all.

There AcidTest : 8/27/2017 10:19 pm : link is certainly a lot of poor to mediocre OL play around the league, including the Giants. Cousins looked shellshocked at one point on the sideline. But how many teams invested two #1s, and a #2, including a top ten pick on their OL?



I think there are two reasons for the poor and mediocre OL play:



(1) Lineman are now big and ponderous as someone said. But DEs are even quicker now than they were 10 years ago.

(2) More colleges use a spread offense, which requires quick passes, and minimizes the need for excellent OL play because the ball comes out so fast.



The good news for us is that just inserting Jones at RG seemed to help quite a lot last night.

RE: This has been an ongoing problem for the Giants for many years....

Quote: Reese just doesn't address this problem. I hope this is his last season as their GM.

This is both wrong (about not addressing the OL) and dumb as Reese has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team through the draft and FA. In comment 13575193 Fishmanjim57 said:This is both wrong (about not addressing the OL) and dumb as Reese has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team through the draft and FA.

We now have 3 #1's, a #2, a #3, a few other draft picks, and the CFL PatersonPlank : 8/27/2017 11:00 pm : link lineman of the year (or something like that). I don't call that ignoring the issue. You can bitch about the results, but not about the effort. Besides, as pointed out, lots of teams are having issues. Frankly in the Jets game our line looked fairly promising, especially once Jones got in.

The problem isn't collegiate read offenses RetroJint : 8/28/2017 7:46 am : link Those schemes are prevalent in the NFL as well. Dallas incorporates the same running plays and blocking schemes that Ohio St does. That's why it was easy for Zeke to transition.



The problem is the severe limitations placed on practices and meetings in the current CBA. O-line play above any other function on a football field requires repetitions , cohesiveness and redundant drilling. They are just not doing enough of it , anymore .

It does.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/28/2017 8:23 am : link



Quote: The problem isn't collegiate read offenses

RetroJint : 7:46 am : link : reply

Those schemes are prevalent in the NFL as well.



As I mentioned in the other thread, the number of college teams who have gone to a spread offense the is heavily reliant of pass pro is growing. I saw a statistic that there were something like only 37% of Division 1 teams took more than half their offensive snaps from under center.



This has two problems:

1) Collegiate OL guys aren't getting a lot of reps on technique for run blocking

2) It makes it harder to scout and project which OL on those teams will thrive in the NFL



Then once they get to the NFL, the CBA restricts their development. But the college impact is most definitely tied to the issue. play a factor into the development of OL:As I mentioned in the other thread, the number of college teams who have gone to a spread offense the is heavily reliant of pass pro is growing. I saw a statistic that there were something like only 37% of Division 1 teams took more than half their offensive snaps from under center.This has two problems:1) Collegiate OL guys aren't getting a lot of reps on technique for run blocking2) It makes it harder to scout and project which OL on those teams will thrive in the NFLThen once they get to the NFL, the CBA restricts their development. But the college impact is most definitely tied to the issue.

I thought the stats showed ... FStubbs : 8/28/2017 8:53 am : link ... that though OL play is deteriorating across the league, the Giants OL was especially bad.



Wasn't it general NFL consensus last year that Ereck Flowers was the worst starting LT in the league?

I get it, and there is.... Britt in VA : 8/28/2017 9:03 am : link however, last season we were on the bottom of that heap of shit of poor line play.



We have to be able to run the ball effectively. Have to. Saturday's game was encouraging.

I also think in a pass first league joeinpa : 8/28/2017 9:04 am : link There is less of a commitment to stick to the run. I remember some Giants teams that ran the ball well when there were games it took awhile to get the running game going. But they stuck to it and wore people down.



Don t see that as much anymore. Teams seem to abandon the running earlier than they used to

Yes, a lot of poor Offensive Line play all thru the NFL Jimmy Googs : 8/28/2017 9:08 am : link and Giants are keeping pace with that trend...

Running the ball is something that's kind of a lost art Ten Ton Hammer : 8/28/2017 9:19 am : link I firmly believe in the concept of choosing a starter and sticking to it. Give him 20+ carries a game and let him play with a plan in mind. All this subbing out and splitting carries is part of the problem. You don't give the backs time to see what the defense is doing, see what their tendencies are in that game, and react accordingly.

I still don't see any reason to panic around here djm : 8/28/2017 10:36 am : link I think the OL has had a nice summer. Call me crazy but I think much of the OL hysterics are unfounded and stem from a popular and convenient media refrain. Not that I think the OL will blow people's doors off I just don't think it's had a bad summer at all. I'll panic in OCtober if needed.

RE: Yes, a lot of poor Offensive Line play all thru the NFL

Quote: and Giants are keeping pace with that trend...



Did the OL play like crap on Saturday night? Not at all.



I don't even care about group play in the Summer but they looked pretty good to me. I still see posts blasting the OL...I don't get it. In comment 13575474 Jimmy Googs said:Did the OL play like crap on Saturday night? Not at all.I don't even care about group play in the Summer but they looked pretty good to me. I still see posts blasting the OL...I don't get it.

. arcarsenal : 8/28/2017 10:42 am : link Yeah, again - I didn't post this to say "well, NYG has an excuse for shitty OL play - it's prevalent around the league"



It's more that I just think offensive lines might be suffering more than just about any other unit as a result of reduced practice/prep times and the ridiculously reduced amount of contact that goes on now.



There are certainly some good ones around the league. But when I was younger, I felt like in the NFL, there were always a few teams who had a noticeably bad offensive line, but not quite like this.

We've been saying this the last few years, Big Blue '56 : 8/28/2017 10:46 am : link few on here cared or bothered to listen..This is NOT surprising for reasons opined in the past and cogently above..

Arc djm : 8/28/2017 10:56 am : link I know you didn't. Just feel so many are hyper focused on the OL and at times a little too critical. I didn't watch the game until last night but when I checked BBI right afer the game it was the usual doom and gloom. Don't get it.

RE: Arc

Quote: I know you didn't. Just feel so many are hyper focused on the OL and at times a little too critical. I didn't watch the game until last night but when I checked BBI right afer the game it was the usual doom and gloom. Don't get it.



Because many of the knowledgeable, less knee-jerk posters have left? In comment 13575597 djm said:Because many of the knowledgeable, less knee-jerk posters have left?

RE: Arc

Quote: I know you didn't. Just feel so many are hyper focused on the OL and at times a little too critical. I didn't watch the game until last night but when I checked BBI right afer the game it was the usual doom and gloom. Don't get it.



Oh, yeah - I wasn't singling you out. Just funny that this thread really shouldn't have had much of anything to do with Reese but still got the requisite "I WANT REACH GONE!" response anyway. Made me laugh.



I still have concerns about our line. Regardless of the state of other teams in the league, our season is largely going to hinge on ours. But I felt like there were some good signs on Saturday night and it's something to build on going into Dallas.



I think the starters left off on a good note.



Still have work to do - but you want to see progress through the preseason above anything else. Just some improvement and steps in the right direction and I do think we saw that. In comment 13575597 djm said:Oh, yeah - I wasn't singling you out. Just funny that this thread really shouldn't have had much of anything to do with Reese but still got the requisite "I WANT REACH GONE!" response anyway. Made me laugh.I still have concerns about our line. Regardless of the state of other teams in the league, our season is largely going to hinge on ours. But I felt like there were some good signs on Saturday night and it's something to build on going into Dallas.I think the starters left off on a good note.Still have work to do - but you want to see progress through the preseason above anything else. Just some improvement and steps in the right direction and I do think we saw that.

The Eagles have looked bad on St. Jimmy : 8/28/2017 11:29 am : link the offensive line this pre-season. There was speculation they pulled Wentz early against the Dolphins to stop him from getting killed. He was taking some nice shots. Hopefully, the trend continues.

I've been saying this for awhile jcn56 : 8/28/2017 11:44 am : link Everyone's up in arms about how bad our OL is without really looking around the league. Not to excuse the poor play, but it's prevalent throughout the league. There are maybe what, five teams with what you'd consider a "good" OL at this point?



We don't need these guys to be road graders. We don't need them to be a solid brick wall around Eli. We need mediocre. The weapons on O exist, Eli just needs a second or two to get the ball out of there quickly and we'll be fine.



People keep looking back to the vertical attack of the 07 team, but I don't think you see much of that anymore these days. The paucity of OL resources is one good reason - look at what even decent linemen make when they hit FA. Not to mention where a good OL prospect ends up going in the draft. There have been quite a few OL busts lately (and there's at least an even chance at this point that Flowers might be one). Guys have been overdrafted due to need and scarcity.



We have invested resources, but have also wisely not overspent. If you can avoid paying top dollar for a mediocre lineman, you can ply the money into other positions where a quality player costs less.

jcn... arcarsenal : 8/28/2017 11:49 am : link I think that point should even be broadened to other positions.



There was a thread recently about the DB depth on this team (it has actually been brought up several times) - and I asked which teams people felt had notably better DB depth than we do and the thread died. No one responded.



I think context is important.



Would I like more DB depth or a better OL? Of course I would. Do I think the Giants are without holes or weaknesses? Of course not. But there's a certain reality of this league right now that a lot of people are glossing over.



How many secondaries have arguably a top 5 corner, a guy who is making a bid to be the best safety in all of football if he isn't already, and a slot corner as good as DRC? Seattle is one of the only secondaries in this entire league on par with ours. In fact, they might be the only one.

Yeah, I think it's tough for many teams Cenotaph : 8/28/2017 11:51 am : link to find 5 good OL, and that's before injuries. Especially with the $ going to average/mediocre players, teams can't just sign up FA's (and the really good OL aren't even allowed to hit FA). I know people keep complaining that 'Reese has done nothing to address the OL' - this just isn't true. There was a period a few years back where they neglected the OL as we had a solid bunch for a while, but in the last 5 years Reese has invested low picks and tried a few decent $ FA's. It's just that they haven't worked out perfect - one of our 1st rounders is a top LG, but didn't shine at OT, another high 1st hasn't developed as expected (which seems common with OT's), our 2nd round C has been generally good (though BBI loves to kill him sometimes), and some of the FA's like Schwartz were injured/ineffective.



I'm happy Reese didn't just throw $ at an OT this year despite our OL issues. Most were way overpaid, and several are no guarantee of an improvement (i.e. Joeckel). If Flowers can develop to be at least decent, we have a very solid LT-LG-C (similar to the Cowboys, tho not on that level across the board). Hopefully replacing Jerry can help shore up the right side - Jerry wasn't great last year, but was solid in pass pro mostly. Hart didn't have a terrible start last year either - if he can develop, it would be a big boost to the OL and O in general.

RE: RE: Yes, a lot of poor Offensive Line play all thru the NFL

Quote: In comment 13575474 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





and Giants are keeping pace with that trend...







Did the OL play like crap on Saturday night? Not at all.



I don't even care about group play in the Summer but they looked pretty good to me. I still see posts blasting the OL...I don't get it.



They did look better and it was nice to see. Hoping they make it a trend upward.



Its just hard to keep track of whether preseason is meaningless or not. I guess if Giants look good then it matters, and if they struggle then chalk it up to preseason doesn't really matter... In comment 13575579 djm said:They did look better and it was nice to see. Hoping they make it a trend upward.Its just hard to keep track of whether preseason is meaningless or not. I guess if Giants look good then it matters, and if they struggle then chalk it up to preseason doesn't really matter...

. arcarsenal : 8/28/2017 12:02 pm : link Preseason scores and stats are meaningless.



I think even the play of some units in preseason can generally not be at all indicative of what you see in the regular season.



What I look for personally, is progress. I just want to see improvement from game to game. I don't think you can ever put a whole lot of stock in pre-season either way. The 2008 Lions proved that to everyone and certainly weren't the first.



You just want to see players win some individual battles, minimal injuries, and some things to build off.



I can't even remember much of anything about Giants preseason games from as a recently as 5 years ago.

RE: .

Quote: Preseason scores and stats are meaningless.



I think even the play of some units in preseason can generally not be at all indicative of what you see in the regular season.



What I look for personally, is progress. I just want to see improvement from game to game. I don't think you can ever put a whole lot of stock in pre-season either way. The 2008 Lions proved that to everyone and certainly weren't the first.



You just want to see players win some individual battles, minimal injuries, and some things to build off.



I can't even remember much of anything about Giants preseason games from as a recently as 5 years ago.



I can go further back. I can't remember a thing about Preseason sabe for Cruz performance against the Jets in preseason while wearing # 3 In comment 13575658 arcarsenal said:I can go further back. I can't remember a thing about Preseason sabe for Cruz performance against the Jets in preseason while wearing # 3

Way too much Joey in VA : 8/28/2017 12:13 pm : link Overthinking here. OL play is simple, it takes practice practice practice and cohesion. We're on year 2 of the same OL coach with now assuming Jerry is on the pine 3/5 of the starters from last year. We had the same 6 guys for several years in the same system with the same OL coach and it produced very good football. Continuity is the key, period.

I'm no OLine expert, but aimrocky : 8/28/2017 12:14 pm : link doesn't it appear as though we have more depth this year? Yes, the starters haven't been great, but we haven't seen the dramatic drop in play from 1st to 2nd and 3rd teams that we have in past pre-seasons. Even excluding brett Jones, Wheeler, Halapio & Gettis seem to have had a decent pre-season.

RE: Way too much

Quote: Overthinking here. OL play is simple, it takes practice practice practice and cohesion. We're on year 2 of the same OL coach with now assuming Jerry is on the pine 3/5 of the starters from last year. We had the same 6 guys for several years in the same system with the same OL coach and it produced very good football. Continuity is the key, period.



The Giants seem to agree, as they've been stressing the continuity factor.



I think guys like John Jerry just aren't very good - but I think the other 4 guys + Jones are capable of playing at an alright level together. In comment 13575672 Joey in VA said:The Giants seem to agree, as they've been stressing the continuity factor.I think guys like John Jerry just aren't very good - but I think the other 4 guys + Jones are capable of playing at an alright level together.

RE: .

Quote: Preseason scores and stats are meaningless.



I think even the play of some units in preseason can generally not be at all indicative of what you see in the regular season.



What I look for personally, is progress. I just want to see improvement from game to game. I don't think you can ever put a whole lot of stock in pre-season either way. The 2008 Lions proved that to everyone and certainly weren't the first.



You just want to see players win some individual battles, minimal injuries, and some things to build off.



I can't even remember much of anything about Giants preseason games from as a recently as 5 years ago.



sorry there's something to take away from preseason that does most times carry over to regular season..thats individual play esp. when it's consistent breakdowns in tech, one on one, etc..



there was hint of this last preseason in ol play couldn't run block in preseason..it carried over to reg season last year as we all saw..



I don't understand everyone thinking players can turn on a light switch once season starts esp when below par performance. plus, coming off now with very limited Offseason practices and time, and contact action. In comment 13575658 arcarsenal said:sorry there's something to take away from preseason that does most times carry over to regular season..thats individual play esp. when it's consistent breakdowns in tech, one on one, etc..there was hint of this last preseason in ol play couldn't run block in preseason..it carried over to reg season last year as we all saw..I don't understand everyone thinking players can turn on a light switch once season starts esp when below par performance. plus, coming off now with very limited Offseason practices and time, and contact action.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13575658 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Preseason scores and stats are meaningless.



I think even the play of some units in preseason can generally not be at all indicative of what you see in the regular season.



What I look for personally, is progress. I just want to see improvement from game to game. I don't think you can ever put a whole lot of stock in pre-season either way. The 2008 Lions proved that to everyone and certainly weren't the first.



You just want to see players win some individual battles, minimal injuries, and some things to build off.



I can't even remember much of anything about Giants preseason games from as a recently as 5 years ago.







sorry there's something to take away from preseason that does most times carry over to regular season..thats individual play esp. when it's consistent breakdowns in tech, one on one, etc..



there was hint of this last preseason in ol play couldn't run block in preseason..it carried over to reg season last year as we all saw..



I don't understand everyone thinking players can turn on a light switch once season starts esp when below par performance. plus, coming off now with very limited Offseason practices and time, and contact action.



Pretty sure I mentioned that. Read the post again. In comment 13575676 micky said:Pretty sure I mentioned that. Read the post again.

RE: There is poor line play....

Quote: and then there are the Giants, who make that play look Hall Of Fame caliber. No line can compete with ours as far as ineptitude goes. We are number 1!



Not so fast. I watched the Vikings game. The line play was terrible and they spent big bucks trying to fix it. In comment 13575180 Dry Lightning said:Not so fast. I watched the Vikings game. The line play was terrible and they spent big bucks trying to fix it.