OO released

and hope he gets his life back together.
absolutely nothing to do with him anymore. They could have held onto him through the suspension as insurance, and they wouldn't have had to pay him a dime or have him take up a roster spot. But they still got rid of him, even with no real downside to keeping him through the suspension and then deciding what to do then. But I'm fine with it, I thought he had very little chance to make the roster this year. Avery Moss is the shiny new draft pick. And Devin Taylor, Kerry Wynn, and Romeo Okwara are all superior players. So there was just no place for him.
I'm not sure about this, but I thought I read that he had to go on the 53 before the suspended list, so it wasn't exactly a zero risk hold, you'd have to commit a roster spot to him and cut someone else.
Keep on working those psychiatric wards for hidden gems! Another third rounder to add to his list.
but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
I think you're getting at what was posted regarding IR
Hope he keeps his life moving forward
Do you give Reese credit for the picks he hits on, some of them like Collins and Beckham hitting big?
No one hits every pick, Reese s track record is pretty good
but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
It really wasn't a no brainer.
He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.
when the Giants signed Olivier Vernon last year.
shame...one of my favorite draft picks in recent years...he had the tools.
but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
It really wasn't a no brainer.
He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.
He had a 1st round grade but because of the hip surgery(s), he dropped. People right here were clamoring for him and were ecstatic when we got him in the 3rd round.
So it was worth the risk with a 3rd rounder to possibly get 1st round talent. He really never showed anything. It happens in the NFL.
blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.
Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.
Keep on working those psychiatric wards for hidden gems! Another third rounder to add to his list.
douche much?
his mid round picks have generally been bad. OO just reinforces that opinion. Since becoming GM, only Mario Manningham and Jay Alford sort of stand out. Bromley was a third rounder and the jury is still out on him. In a very real sense, Manningham is the only 3rd round pick, under JR, that actually had an impact.
With that said I hope the kid gets his life back on track. I think it’s obvious he is going through a tough time in his life with his text messages in the spring and missing OTA’s. I wonder if the positive drug test was a feeble attempt to catch-up for the summer.
Regardless I wish the kid well and hope he pull’s through whatever is going on in his life. He has a lot more to look forward too other than playing a game.
Another example of why the draftniks aren't to be listened to, this guy was supposed to be a great find that late and he turned out to be 100% bust.
but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.
It really wasn't a no brainer.
He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.
He had a 1st round grade but because of the hip surgery(s), he dropped. People right here were clamoring for him and were ecstatic when we got him in the 3rd round.
So it was worth the risk with a 3rd rounder to possibly get 1st round talent. He really never showed anything. It happens in the NFL.
People here routinely clamor for favorites during draft season. Many of them end up going much lower than what the prognosticators thought. How many TEs were we supposed to have taken with recent first round picks only for them to drop to the second or even third rounds?
I'm not suggesting I know better. I dont. I just never saw "it" with OO and I thought the hip issues should've taken him off our board altogether.
Right!
Heck, the one time so-called "smartest man in the NFL", Bobby Beathard, drafted Ryan Leaf with the 2nd pick of the draft. And people are giving Reese grief for a 3rd rounder?
after we picked OO that year?
I had high hopes for him. Wanted Giants to take him in that spot, so I can't blame Reese for this one.
after we picked OO that year?
| blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.
Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.
You and me both, Kev. Thought it might be their best 3rd rounder in years ...
Are important. Having someone in the room that can catch these things is important. The combine doesn't measure want to. Wonder if the PEDs are part of his "issue."
for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.
Not to mention the fact that we might have a stud MLB who was a 4th rd pick and a RB who was a 5th; both starting in their 2nd seasons.
the pick was hailed as a steal! He had 1st round talent but was coming off a hip injury that caused him to slip. This wasn't a reach by any means.
after we picked OO that year?
RBs David and Duke Johnson went later in that round. John Miller has been a starting G for the Bills, but I don't really know how good he is.
Other than those guys, a lot of meh.
who was a 3rd Round pick last year, Darian Thompson, who was looking like a stud before injury last year.
And move up to the 2nd. He sucks in those rounds every year.
His situation is a little different because of the off the field stuff. But a 3rd round pick not making it? That not an example of anything significant other than an example that many 3rd rounders don't make it.
The guy drafted right after him by the Saints never played a snap and never made it to year 2. Every 3rd round is full of players like OO. Reese drafted a guy who played at a high level his last year in college and had elite NFL measurables for the position. You can't knock him for that in rd 3.
recollection is that he was the third choice of the Giants in the third round. They wanted Tyler Lockett or Jaelen Strong, but the Seahawks and Texans traded up in front of them to get those players.
And move up to the 2nd. He sucks in those rounds every year.
Nevermind (I guess) the fact that our starting FS and MLB were drafted in those rounds just last year.
A real bummer but the writing was on the wall. I've been trying to find something there but he struggled especially vs the run. Just too easy to block and not enough fight from him. I didn't think he had a chance to make the roster this year.
The good news is...JPP is kicking ass again! That was great to see in this last game (although the Jets offense will be the worst the NFL has seen in years).
blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.
Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.
You and me both, Kev. Thought it might be their best 3rd rounder in years ...
One of the few times I disagreed with both of you on a draft pick. Meh...water under the bridge.
a 3rd rd pick who was starting until recent injury.
after we picked OO that year?
RBs David and Duke Johnson went later in that round. John Miller has been a starting G for the Bills, but I don't really know how good he is.
Other than those guys, a lot of meh.
I think we made a big error passing on RDE Danielle Hunter. There was a tall, lanky, explosive pass rusher from our favorite school and we go for the 34DE from the west coast.
for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.
Dr D,
hit rate for Dl in 3rd round is 27%, per an Arrowhead fan analysis.
1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)
2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)
3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)
4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)
5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)
6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)
7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)
Full detail here:
https://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round
...if he didn't have so many personal and professional demons. I really liked the pick when we made it. Nothing to really be done about it though from the Giants perspective it was time to move on.
whether his heart (for whatever reason) was ever in it
I wonder if he knew then he was busted and that is why he was so "iffy" about playing.
Thanks, good job. I would say that qualifies as NOT GREAT!
Was a pick for the all-measurables team. A guy who didn't really perform well in college. But he had all of the tools. And he paid off big time. He looks great this year too.
the 'hit rate' in that fan's analysis linked above, is defined as a player who starts in more than 50% of games for 4 years of his NFL career. It is really an analysis of which draft rounds historically, result in finding a starting player.
they put up with this shit. WHen youre a sub its see ya...
| A real bummer but the writing was on the wall. I've been trying to find something there but he struggled especially vs the run. Just too easy to block and not enough fight from him. I didn't think he had a chance to make the roster this year.
The good news is...JPP is kicking ass again! That was great to see in this last game (although the Jets offense will be the worst the NFL has seen in years).
JPP has looked rejuvenated, and the defensive talent around him is looking ready to roar.
for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.
Dr D,
hit rate for Dl in 3rd round is 27%, per an Arrowhead fan analysis.
How is the 6th round 0% for QB's??? Tom Brady anyone.....
over the LAST DECADE in the article
they put up with this shit. WHen youre a sub its see ya...
I agree with that 100%, but it's not relevant in this case, IMO. He was going to be cut anyway. This just gave them a reason to do it now.
Physical specimen, all of the tools, jacked up, but played stiff and didn't really seem to have the football acumen to excel at this level. Maybe a little TOO cerebral... OO was definitely more of a headcase. With a four-game suspension around his neck, other concerns and no real body of work to show for his draft status, one wonders if he'll catch on elsewhere.
Oh well.
And it sends a sign to the rest of the team
And it sends a sign to the rest of the team
Heh, I guess the sign that is sent is that if you aren't very good, almost quit in spring and then get suspended, your Giants future could be in jeopardy.