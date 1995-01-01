OO released Heisenberg : 11:26 am per Giants twitter

I wish him well ... Beer Man : 11:36 am : link and hope he gets his life back together.

RE: That's when you know the team wanted... jcn56 : 11:37 am : link

Quote: absolutely nothing to do with him anymore. They could have held onto him through the suspension as insurance, and they wouldn't have had to pay him a dime or have him take up a roster spot. But they still got rid of him, even with no real downside to keeping him through the suspension and then deciding what to do then. But I'm fine with it, I thought he had very little chance to make the roster this year. Avery Moss is the shiny new draft pick. And Devin Taylor, Kerry Wynn, and Romeo Okwara are all superior players. So there was just no place for him.





I'm not sure about this, but I thought I read that he had to go on the 53 before the suspended list, so it wasn't exactly a zero risk hold, you'd have to commit a roster spot to him and cut someone else. In comment 13576738 BC Eagles94 said:I'm not sure about this, but I thought I read that he had to go on the 53 before the suspended list, so it wasn't exactly a zero risk hold, you'd have to commit a roster spot to him and cut someone else.

Great pick Jerry Blue Moon : 11:37 am : link Keep on working those psychiatric wards for hidden gems! Another third rounder to add to his list.

People will no doubt get on Reese for the pick bigbluescot : 11:37 am : link but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.

jcn56 Rocky369 : 11:40 am : link I think you're getting at what was posted regarding IR

must really have showed nothing for them to have just cut him AnnapolisMike : 11:41 am : link Hope he keeps his life moving forward

Blue Moon joeinpa : 11:44 am : link Do you give Reese credit for the picks he hits on, some of them like Collins and Beckham hitting big?



No one hits every pick, Reese s track record is pretty good

RE: People will no doubt get on Reese for the pick Modus Operandi : 11:44 am : link

Quote: but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.



It really wasn't a no brainer.



He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues. In comment 13576754 bigbluescot said:It really wasn't a no brainer.He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.

the writing was on the wall Rory : 11:46 am : link when the Giants signed Olivier Vernon last year.

damn Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:49 am : : 11:49 am : link shame...one of my favorite draft picks in recent years...he had the tools.

RE: RE: People will no doubt get on Reese for the pick section125 : 11:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13576754 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.







It really wasn't a no brainer.



He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.



He had a 1st round grade but because of the hip surgery(s), he dropped. People right here were clamoring for him and were ecstatic when we got him in the 3rd round.

So it was worth the risk with a 3rd rounder to possibly get 1st round talent. He really never showed anything. It happens in the NFL. In comment 13576768 Modus Operandi said:He had a 1st round grade but because of the hip surgery(s), he dropped. People right here were clamoring for him and were ecstatic when we got him in the 3rd round.So it was worth the risk with a 3rd rounder to possibly get 1st round talent. He really never showed anything. It happens in the NFL.

He was struggling to get off KWALL2 : 11:51 am : link blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.



Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.

RE: Great pick Jerry Dr. D : 11:52 am : link

Quote: Keep on working those psychiatric wards for hidden gems! Another third rounder to add to his list.



douche much? In comment 13576753 Blue Moon said:douche much?

One of the criticisms of JR has been, on this site, that That’s Gold, Jerry : 11:55 am : link his mid round picks have generally been bad. OO just reinforces that opinion. Since becoming GM, only Mario Manningham and Jay Alford sort of stand out. Bromley was a third rounder and the jury is still out on him. In a very real sense, Manningham is the only 3rd round pick, under JR, that actually had an impact.

Not surprising in the least bigblue1124 : 11:55 am : link With that said I hope the kid gets his life back on track. I think it’s obvious he is going through a tough time in his life with his text messages in the spring and missing OTA’s. I wonder if the positive drug test was a feeble attempt to catch-up for the summer.



Regardless I wish the kid well and hope he pull’s through whatever is going on in his life. He has a lot more to look forward too other than playing a game.



C'mon, everyone loved the pick at the time jcn56 : 11:55 am : link Another example of why the draftniks aren't to be listened to, this guy was supposed to be a great find that late and he turned out to be 100% bust.

RE: RE: RE: People will no doubt get on Reese for the pick Modus Operandi : 11:58 am : link

Quote: In comment 13576768 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13576754 bigbluescot said:





Quote:





but in the 3rd round it seemed like a no-brainer at the time.







It really wasn't a no brainer.



He was exclusively a bull rusher in college with questions about whether he would ever develop a technique enough to overcome his lack of explosiveness. He also had two major hip issues.







He had a 1st round grade but because of the hip surgery(s), he dropped. People right here were clamoring for him and were ecstatic when we got him in the 3rd round.

So it was worth the risk with a 3rd rounder to possibly get 1st round talent. He really never showed anything. It happens in the NFL.



People here routinely clamor for favorites during draft season. Many of them end up going much lower than what the prognosticators thought. How many TEs were we supposed to have taken with recent first round picks only for them to drop to the second or even third rounds?



I'm not suggesting I know better. I dont. I just never saw "it" with OO and I thought the hip issues should've taken him off our board altogether. In comment 13576781 section125 said:People here routinely clamor for favorites during draft season. Many of them end up going much lower than what the prognosticators thought. How many TEs were we supposed to have taken with recent first round picks only for them to drop to the second or even third rounds?I'm not suggesting I know better. I dont. I just never saw "it" with OO and I thought the hip issues should've taken him off our board altogether.

no good GM ever misses on a 3rd rounder Dr. D : 11:58 am : link Right!



Heck, the one time so-called "smartest man in the NFL", Bobby Beathard, drafted Ryan Leaf with the 2nd pick of the draft. And people are giving Reese grief for a 3rd rounder?





Any 3rd round successes BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:59 am : link after we picked OO that year?

A real disappointment jeff57 : 11:59 am : link I had high hopes for him. Wanted Giants to take him in that spot, so I can't blame Reese for this one.

Any 3rd round successes BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:01 pm : link after we picked OO that year?

RE: He was struggling to get off JonC : 12:02 pm : link

Quote: blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.



Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.



You and me both, Kev. Thought it might be their best 3rd rounder in years ... In comment 13576783 KWALL2 said:You and me both, Kev. Thought it might be their best 3rd rounder in years ...

The pre draft interviews RAIN : 12:03 pm : link Are important. Having someone in the room that can catch these things is important. The combine doesn't measure want to. Wonder if the PEDs are part of his "issue."

does anyone have stats Dr. D : 12:03 pm : link for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.



Not to mention the fact that we might have a stud MLB who was a 4th rd pick and a RB who was a 5th; both starting in their 2nd seasons.

At the time Tom in DC : 12:05 pm : link the pick was hailed as a steal! He had 1st round talent but was coming off a hip injury that caused him to slip. This wasn't a reach by any means.

RE: Any 3rd round successes Enoch : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: after we picked OO that year?



RBs David and Duke Johnson went later in that round. John Miller has been a starting G for the Bills, but I don't really know how good he is.



Other than those guys, a lot of meh. In comment 13576806 BigBlueDownTheShore said:RBs David and Duke Johnson went later in that round. John Miller has been a starting G for the Bills, but I don't really know how good he is.Other than those guys, a lot of meh.

oh yeah, almost forgot our starting FS Dr. D : 12:07 pm : link who was a 3rd Round pick last year, Darian Thompson, who was looking like a stud before injury last year.





JR should trade his 3&4 every year Carl in CT : 12:08 pm : link And move up to the 2nd. He sucks in those rounds every year.

OO isnt an example of anything KWALL2 : 12:09 pm : link His situation is a little different because of the off the field stuff. But a 3rd round pick not making it? That not an example of anything significant other than an example that many 3rd rounders don't make it.



The guy drafted right after him by the Saints never played a snap and never made it to year 2. Every 3rd round is full of players like OO. Reese drafted a guy who played at a high level his last year in college and had elite NFL measurables for the position. You can't knock him for that in rd 3.



My AcidTest : 12:11 pm : link recollection is that he was the third choice of the Giants in the third round. They wanted Tyler Lockett or Jaelen Strong, but the Seahawks and Texans traded up in front of them to get those players.

RE: JR should trade his 3&4 every year Dr. D : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: And move up to the 2nd. He sucks in those rounds every year.



Nevermind (I guess) the fact that our starting FS and MLB were drafted in those rounds just last year. In comment 13576822 Carl in CT said:Nevermind (I guess) the fact that our starting FS and MLB were drafted in those rounds just last year.

Hey Jon KWALL2 : 12:12 pm : link A real bummer but the writing was on the wall. I've been trying to find something there but he struggled especially vs the run. Just too easy to block and not enough fight from him. I didn't think he had a chance to make the roster this year.



The good news is...JPP is kicking ass again! That was great to see in this last game (although the Jets offense will be the worst the NFL has seen in years).

RE: RE: He was struggling to get off Klaatu : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13576783 KWALL2 said:





Quote:





blocks from backup TEs. There was no spot for him.



Very disappointing draft pick. I thought he was going to give us a Tuck type game but he was nothing like Tuck.







You and me both, Kev. Thought it might be their best 3rd rounder in years ...



One of the few times I disagreed with both of you on a draft pick. Meh...water under the bridge. In comment 13576808 JonC said:One of the few times I disagreed with both of you on a draft pick. Meh...water under the bridge.

and Jay Bromley Dr. D : 12:18 pm : link a 3rd rd pick who was starting until recent injury.





RE: RE: Any 3rd round successes BigBlueWhale : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13576806 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





after we picked OO that year?







RBs David and Duke Johnson went later in that round. John Miller has been a starting G for the Bills, but I don't really know how good he is.



Other than those guys, a lot of meh.



I think we made a big error passing on RDE Danielle Hunter. There was a tall, lanky, explosive pass rusher from our favorite school and we go for the 34DE from the west coast. In comment 13576814 Enoch said:I think we made a big error passing on RDE Danielle Hunter. There was a tall, lanky, explosive pass rusher from our favorite school and we go for the 34DE from the west coast.

RE: does anyone have stats Gregorio : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.



Dr D,

hit rate for Dl in 3rd round is 27%, per an Arrowhead fan analysis.



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)

2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)

4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)

5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)

6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)

7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)





Full detail here:

https://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round

In comment 13576811 Dr. D said:Dr D,hit rate for Dl in 3rd round is 27%, per an Arrowhead fan analysis.1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)Full detail here:

It's a shame we'll never know what he could have become... Torrag : 12:19 pm : link ...if he didn't have so many personal and professional demons. I really liked the pick when we made it. Nothing to really be done about it though from the Giants perspective it was time to move on.

RE: Still wondering, given the offseason news, jvm52106 : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: whether his heart (for whatever reason) was ever in it



I wonder if he knew then he was busted and that is why he was so "iffy" about playing. In comment 13576740 Big Blue '56 said:I wonder if he knew then he was busted and that is why he was so "iffy" about playing.

Hunter KWALL2 : 12:26 pm : link Was a pick for the all-measurables team. A guy who didn't really perform well in college. But he had all of the tools. And he paid off big time. He looks great this year too.

for clarification Gregorio : 12:31 pm : link the 'hit rate' in that fan's analysis linked above, is defined as a player who starts in more than 50% of games for 4 years of his NFL career. It is really an analysis of which draft rounds historically, result in finding a starting player.

WHen youre a star well...bye TC : 12:33 pm : link they put up with this shit. WHen youre a sub its see ya...

RE: Hey Jon JonC : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: A real bummer but the writing was on the wall. I've been trying to find something there but he struggled especially vs the run. Just too easy to block and not enough fight from him. I didn't think he had a chance to make the roster this year.



The good news is...JPP is kicking ass again! That was great to see in this last game (although the Jets offense will be the worst the NFL has seen in years).



JPP has looked rejuvenated, and the defensive talent around him is looking ready to roar.

In comment 13576831 KWALL2 said:JPP has looked rejuvenated, and the defensive talent around him is looking ready to roar.

RE: RE: does anyone have stats Boatie Warrant : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13576811 Dr. D said:





Quote:





for "hit rates" for 3rd rounders in the NFL? My guess is it's not great.







Dr D,

hit rate for Dl in 3rd round is 27%, per an Arrowhead fan analysis.



1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)

2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)

3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)

4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)

5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)

6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)

7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)





Full detail here:

https://www.arrowheadpride.com/2015/2/20/8072877/what-the-statistics-tell-us-about-the-draft-by-round



How is the 6th round 0% for QB's??? Tom Brady anyone..... In comment 13576846 Gregorio said:How is the 6th round 0% for QB's??? Tom Brady anyone.....

Guess I missed the words Boatie Warrant : 12:52 pm : link over the LAST DECADE in the article

RE: WHen youre a star Gman11 : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: they put up with this shit. WHen youre a sub its see ya... I agree with that 100%, but it's not relevant in this case, IMO. He was going to be cut anyway. This just gave them a reason to do it now. In comment 13576872 well...bye TC said:I agree with that 100%, but it's not relevant in this case, IMO. He was going to be cut anyway. This just gave them a reason to do it now.

He reminded me a little bit of Prince Amukamara regulator : 1:09 pm : link Physical specimen, all of the tools, jacked up, but played stiff and didn't really seem to have the football acumen to excel at this level. Maybe a little TOO cerebral... OO was definitely more of a headcase. With a four-game suspension around his neck, other concerns and no real body of work to show for his draft status, one wonders if he'll catch on elsewhere.



Oh well.

Needed to happen montanagiant : 1:13 pm : link And it sends a sign to the rest of the team