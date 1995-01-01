New York Giants - New England Patriots Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2017 10:25 pm : 8/31/2017 10:25 pm ...

The Giants 3's and 4's are beyond terrible! SterlingArcher : 8/31/2017 10:28 pm : link .

Wheeler AcidTest : 8/31/2017 10:31 pm : link and Rudolph should make the team. Lewis should be cut, unless King goes on IR.



We'll hit the waiver wire for a LB and S.



Smith will be the backup QB.



Too close to call between LaCosse and Tye.



I'm sure Reese makes calls every year to see if he can trade players he'll cut, but the chances he can this year seem slightly greater.



Remember the roster on Saturday will not be the final 53 in all likelihood.



On to Dallas.

Eric FOXLIN : 8/31/2017 10:35 pm : link Scratch Rosas of the Sabatoge list. He has ice in his veins! Bleeds blue

RRRRRosas nyjuggernaut2 : 8/31/2017 10:36 pm : link For the win!



Some guys on the bubble who I think stamped their ticket onto the 53 tonight: LaCosse, Rudolph, JT Thomas.

My thoughts: PatersonPlank : 8/31/2017 10:37 pm : link Wheeler is a player and should be on the team

Rudolph ditto

Bis should go to PS, if someone wants him so be it

The final RB spot is tough. I think its between Vareen and Draughns

Rosas is the K



and finally, Webb is the 2nd best QB on our roster and gives us the best chance at winning if Eli goes down.

Tue vs Lacosse mushroom : 8/31/2017 10:37 pm : link Lacrosse seems like a better blocker but who is the better special teamer?

Like Thinblueline : 8/31/2017 10:38 pm : link What I saw out of Webb tonight... Lacrosse may have made the team tonight... If not he will be playing for somebody else this year.

Filing this one away BurlyMan : 8/31/2017 10:38 pm : link Patriots play-by-play broadcaster said at the end, "The Giants think they won the Super Bowl."



1) A lot of the guys on the field in the 4th quarter of the 4th preseason game will be cut. For some of them their NFL dream ends now. So let them celebrate.



2) We know what happens when the Giants face the Patriots



3) Eff you.





What's the Vegas line on Tye vs. Lacosse? CT Charlie : 8/31/2017 10:39 pm : link Fumble, blocking, upside should give the edge to Lacosse, yes?

RE: Filing this one away mfsd : 8/31/2017 10:40 pm : link

Quote: Patriots play-by-play broadcaster said at the end, "The Giants think they won the Super Bowl."



1) A lot of the guys on the field in the 4th quarter of the 4th preseason game will be cut. For some of them their NFL dream ends now. So let them celebrate.



2) We know what happens when the Giants face the Patriots



3) Eff you.





4) F him twice. The Giants would know a thing or two about winning Super Bowls over the Pats In comment 13580007 BurlyMan said:4) F him twice. The Giants would know a thing or two about winning Super Bowls over the Pats

Skinner jnoble : 8/31/2017 10:41 pm : link ...shouldn't even be allowed on the plane ride home to clean out his locker first lol

That was a fun game Gman11 : 8/31/2017 10:42 pm : link to watch.



The backups on D.... ay yi yi.... horrid. #47 should have been cut during a TV timeout. He never looked back for the ball.



Liked what I saw from Webb. Looked pretty good for somebody with his first extensive action in the preseason. Yeah, I know it was against guys that'll be cut in a few days, but he was playing with guys who are going to be cut in a few days. Ran the two minute drill well.



Rosas just won him a roster spot tonight.



The OL was pretty good all night except for Bisnowatti. He's wasn't all that good going against scrubs. More than likely, Wheeler beat him out for a spot on the inactive list.

Is J. Adams safe? mushroom : 8/31/2017 10:43 pm : link Could he be cut instead of Tye and/or Lacosse?

..... Micko : 8/31/2017 10:43 pm : link Most fun I've ever had watching a pre-season game. Lacosse, Geno, JT, wheeler and rosas all made the team.

RE: What's the Vegas line on Tye vs. Lacosse? BillT : 8/31/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: Fumble, blocking, upside should give the edge to Lacosse, yes?

I think LaCosse has been ahead the whole way. From OTAs to camp to now. In comment 13580014 CT Charlie said:I think LaCosse has been ahead the whole way. From OTAs to camp to now.

The TE position is interesting Rjanyg : 8/31/2017 10:45 pm : link I think Tye is done. It comes down to LaCosse or Adams.

Wheeler looks good, do they keep 9 lineman? If not Bis to PS, if yes, Bis is safe IMO.



Draugnns looked pretty good. Gonna be between him and Darkwa for last RB spot.



Rudolph has made them IMO.

Rosas has to be the kicker.



JT Thomas looked good.

RE: Is J. Adams safe? BillT : 8/31/2017 10:45 pm : link

Quote: Could he be cut instead of Tye and/or Lacosse?

No way they're cutting Adams in his 2nd year. In comment 13580029 mushroom said:No way they're cutting Adams in his 2nd year.

For those complaining about Bis Mike in NY : 8/31/2017 10:45 pm : link I thought Fluker was worse. Not sure why he is considered such a lock by BBI

RE: RE: What's the Vegas line on Tye vs. Lacosse? UberAlias : 8/31/2017 10:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13580014 CT Charlie said:





Quote:





Fumble, blocking, upside should give the edge to Lacosse, yes?





I think LaCosse has been ahead the whole way. From OTAs to camp to now. . Agreed. I would find a way to keep LaCosse. In comment 13580031 BillT said:. Agreed. I would find a way to keep LaCosse.

I'm glad guys who probably don't have much of an NFL future Devon : 8/31/2017 10:46 pm : link in front of them get to be on the field, having whatever moments they can, but with how teams treat the last game of the preseason, I'm not sure why they even bother playing it.



There's nothing good or bad to take away from what happened tonight, really. Hopefully everyone came out mostly healthy, no matter whether they make it or not.



RE: Filing this one away Fred in Atlanta : 8/31/2017 10:47 pm : link

Quote: Patriots play-by-play broadcaster said at the end, "The Giants think they won the Super Bowl."



1) A lot of the guys on the field in the 4th quarter of the 4th preseason game will be cut. For some of them their NFL dream ends now. So let them celebrate.



2) We know what happens when the Giants face the Patriots



3) Eff you.



And about 40 seconds earlier he was talking about how great it was to end preseason with a win. In comment 13580007 BurlyMan said:And about 40 seconds earlier he was talking about how great it was to end preseason with a win.

It's highly possible allstarjim : 8/31/2017 10:48 pm : link Neither Lacosse or Tye make the team.

How Great to See the Giants Running the Ball OntheRoad : 8/31/2017 10:49 pm : link and scoring 40.



Who cares if it was backup v backup. Some of those guys are going to play, and it helps for the offense to be at full speed going into the season.

Beating NE on last seconds come backs George from PA : 8/31/2017 10:49 pm : link Never gets tiring! Set us up well for the Super Bowl😁



Enjoyable game....looks like no injuries of any substance.



Tons of decisions.....



what do we do with Geno? I doubt he is tradable. But I would keep only 2 QBs



Is our 6th corner on roster? I doubt any of the new guys stood out while giving 600 yds in the air.



Our RB depth looks decent. Love the WRs.



We can not complain about OL tonight.....



Can't wait for Dallas....

BillT mushroom : 8/31/2017 10:53 pm : link You are probably right but Lacosse showed a lot tonight (against scrubs). Then again Adams didn't seem to get many snaps tonight. Just a thought

RE: BillT BillT : 8/31/2017 10:54 pm : link

Quote: You are probably right but Lacosse showed a lot tonight (against scrubs). Then again Adams didn't seem to get many snaps tonight. Just a thought

They'll keep them both. 4 TEs. In comment 13580057 mushroom said:They'll keep them both. 4 TEs.

If LaCosse Makes the Team Samiam : 8/31/2017 10:55 pm : link Or Tye, is it likely that either will be active on game day unless someone is hurt?

RE: If LaCosse Makes the Team BillT : 8/31/2017 11:00 pm : link

Quote: Or Tye, is it likely that either will be active on game day unless someone is hurt?

2 QB, 3 RB, 4 TE, 5 WR, 7 OL is 21. That works for the 46-man with 22 on D. In comment 13580064 Samiam said:2 QB, 3 RB, 4 TE, 5 WR, 7 OL is 21. That works for the 46-man with 22 on D.

If Jerry could trade section125 : 8/31/2017 11:01 pm : link one of Tye or LaCosse I'd be happy. Tye being a vet has a leg up, but LaCosse looks good.



Thought Draughn was better than Gallman. Vereen looked good. RB might be tighter than we think.



I like Smith for FB. Still needs to block a bit better.



LB still the weakest position on the team.

I agree it was fun to watch Bluesbreaker : 8/31/2017 11:02 pm : link Rudolf stood out he is just more relaxed out there and can field punts . I give him a solid edge over Lewis who has been decent on specials but has dropped a few and has had some issues outside of football .

JT Thomas might be a surprise to make the team he is healthy again and I think he can not only help specials but he can help in coverage on 3rd downs .

Rojas should be the kicker who knows he may be here for 10 years .

Not sure how many DE's we keep but Kerry Wynn will be one of them I do like Avery Moss he may not have an impact this season but I like what I see with him .

You have to wonder about the RB's the fact that they brought in Shaun Draughn maybe he was insurance in case Vereen got hurt . So other than LB and Safety and possibly a CB and back up O-line player I think things sorted themselves out

Rudolph is making the team no doubt about it. shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/31/2017 11:02 pm : link If you asked me prior to the game, I would've said Tye is definitely making the team. But now, I think Lacosse just showed his higher upside. It's not about individual plays in this game as much as it was just displaying their skill sets.



Considering the Giants' inability the past few preseasons to run the ball against first, second, or fifteenth string defenders, it was nice to see them run the ball well.



I guess Geno is going to make it.

With Tho,as emerging Canton : 8/31/2017 11:04 pm : link Does lose Munson? He impressed all preseason. Even had tackles on special teams.



Like Papa would say, " Apples to Apples you go with the youth."

RE: Filing this one away 81_Great_Dane : 8/31/2017 11:06 pm : link

Quote: Patriots play-by-play broadcaster said at the end, "The Giants think they won the Super Bowl."



1) A lot of the guys on the field in the 4th quarter of the 4th preseason game will be cut. For some of them their NFL dream ends now. So let them celebrate.



2) We know what happens when the Giants face the Patriots



3) Eff you.

This is funny because: I was listening to the Patriots radio broadcast in the car, starting after the two-minute warning. They could not stop talking about how great it was to see the Patriots sideline jump "like a bunch of schoolgirls" when the Pats took the lead, and how the Pats' bench was "teaching the young players how to win."



They might want to get on the same page with the TV crew, huh. In comment 13580007 BurlyMan said:This is funny because: I was listening to the Patriots radio broadcast in the car, starting after the two-minute warning. They could not stop talking about how great it was to see the Patriots sideline jump "like a bunch of schoolgirls" when the Pats took the lead, and how the Pats' bench was "teaching the young players how to win."They might want to get on the same page with the TV crew, huh.

RE: My thoughts: KeoweeFan : 8/31/2017 11:08 pm : link

Quote: Wheeler is a player and should be on the team

Rudolph ditto

Bis should go to PS, if someone wants him so be it

The final RB spot is tough. I think its between Vareen and Draughns

Rosas is the K



and finally, Webb is the 2nd best QB on our roster and gives us the best chance at winning if Eli goes down.

Uneducated opinion:

Keep only Eli and Webb

- the #2 is unlikely to play anyway (see Nassib, Ryan)

- if Eli is out for only a part of a game or just a few, what's wrong with letting Webb play from the shotgun until he learns his footwork under center?

- if Eli is out LONGER than a few games and Davis didn't perform, Johnson (and possibly Smith?) will only be a phone call away.

That gives Davis a lot more practice snaps to speed up his development.



Maybe in contradiction to my first point, but I just don't see Eli having the long term longevity of Brady or Peyton. The Giants may need Davis sooner rather than later. In comment 13580002 PatersonPlank said:Uneducated opinion:Keep only Eli and Webb- the #2 is unlikely to play anyway (see Nassib, Ryan)- if Eli is out for only a part of a game or just a few, what's wrong with letting Webb play from the shotgun until he learns his footwork under center?- if Eli is out LONGER than a few games and Davis didn't perform, Johnson (and possibly Smith?) will only be a phone call away.That gives Davis a lot more practice snaps to speed up his development.Maybe in contradiction to my first point, but I just don't see Eli having the long term longevity of Brady or Peyton. The Giants may need Davis sooner rather than later.

RE: The TE position is interesting KeoweeFan : 8/31/2017 11:11 pm : link

Quote: I think Tye is done. It comes down to LaCosse or Adams.

Wheeler looks good, do they keep 9 lineman? If not Bis to PS, if yes, Bis is safe IMO.



Draugnns looked pretty good. Gonna be between him and Darkwa for last RB spot.



Rudolph has made them IMO.

Rosas has to be the kicker.



JT Thomas looked good.

LaCosse, Adams or Smith. Pick any two out of three. In comment 13580033 Rjanyg said:LaCosse, Adams or Smith. Pick any two out of three.

RE: Is J. Adams safe? Carson53 : 8/31/2017 11:13 pm : link

Quote: Could he be cut instead of Tye and/or Lacosse? .



He is one of 'Jerry's kids', he won't be cut.

Rosas won a job tonight, good for him.

They have a decision, Smith or LaCosse I guess.

Not much else to say, glad preseason is ova!



I was listening to BB, after a couple questions,

'we are on to Kansas City', he's a pip. In comment 13580029 mushroom said:He is one of 'Jerry's kids', he won't be cut.Rosas won a job tonight, good for him.They have a decision, Smith or LaCosse I guess.Not much else to say, glad preseason is ova!I was listening to BB, after a couple questions,'we are on to Kansas City', he's a pip.

Hoping LaCosse , Rudolph, JT Thomas ZGiants98 : 8/31/2017 11:13 pm : link and Shane Smith all make the roster. I'm also pulling for King as I thought he was very good last year and knows the system.

#2 O old man : 8/31/2017 11:20 pm : link looked good,IMO, as well as the D for the most part. As the game went on the secondary was toast.

LaCosse looked good, and Rudolph held his blocks well on plays to the outside; they have to make the team.

Lewis and Tye can say good bye.

Didn't focus on OL but thought Brett Jones played well.

RE: BillT KeoweeFan : 8/31/2017 11:20 pm : link

Quote: You are probably right but Lacosse showed a lot tonight (against scrubs). Then again Adams didn't seem to get many snaps tonight. Just a thought

The only thing that tells me is that he's not on the bubble. We just don't know on which side of the bubble he landed.

My guess is he is safe and they wanted to give opportunities to Tye and LaCosse for Saturday's decision. In comment 13580057 mushroom said:The only thing that tells me is that he's not on the bubble. We just don't know on which side of the bubble he landed.My guess is he is safe and they wanted to give opportunities to Tye and LaCosse for Saturday's decision.

Keowee fan ciggy : 8/31/2017 11:20 pm : link No way they keep 2 Qbs. No way. Too risky





PS. You can say a lot of things about Eli but questioning his longevity is off base. He has longest games played streak for active QBs and has never missed a game.

It's about making final roster decisions Bluesbreaker : 8/31/2017 11:25 pm : link I'm glad guys who probably don't have much of an NFL future

Devon : 10:46 pm : link : reply

in front of them get to be on the field, having whatever moments they can, but with how teams treat the last game of the preseason, I'm not sure why they even bother playing it.



There's nothing good or bad to take away from what happened tonight, really. Hopefully everyone came out mostly healthy, no matter whether they make it or not.



Its also about back ups getting much needed reps and it's about guy who have played there hearts out trying to make it in the NFL Many of these players that don't quite cut it were mostly star athletes in a couple of sports in High School went on to college and were pretty damn good there too . They had some fun think both teams came out relatively healthy .

RE: If Jerry could trade KeoweeFan : 8/31/2017 11:27 pm : link

Quote: one of Tye or LaCosse I'd be happy. Tye being a vet has a leg up, but LaCosse looks good.



Thought Draughn was better than Gallman. Vereen looked good. RB might be tighter than we think.



I like Smith for FB. Still needs to block a bit better.



LB still the weakest position on the team.



Gallman ain't getting cut. That's a given.

In case of a tie (or even close) the decision goes to the future, not to the journeyman.

Webb and Gallman will be the stalwarts of the backfield a few years from now. In comment 13580073 section125 said:Gallman ain't getting cut. That's a given.In case of a tie (or even close) the decision goes to the future, not to the journeyman.Webb and Gallman will be the stalwarts of the backfield a few years from now.

RE: Keowee fan KeoweeFan : 8/31/2017 11:37 pm : link

Quote: No way they keep 2 Qbs. No way. Too risky





PS. You can say a lot of things about Eli but questioning his longevity is off base. He has longest games played streak for active QBs and has never missed a game.

I hear ya', and I did say it was in contradiction to my first point (about Eli being an ironman) but I have (only) a gut feeling that when he breaks it will be serious. (e.g. Peyton's injury).

But I hope YOU are right. In comment 13580109 ciggy said:I hear ya', and I did say it was in contradiction to my first point (about Eli being an ironman) but I have (only) a gut feeling that when he breaks it will be serious. (e.g. Peyton's injury).But I hope YOU are right.

Our TEs have gone from worst group in the league, Simms11 : 8/31/2017 11:43 pm : link to potentially best! Amazing how quickly things can change in this league.

RE: For those complaining about Bis Reale01 : 8/31/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: I thought Fluker was worse. Not sure why he is considered such a lock by BBI



Fluker had an excellent game! Re-watch the game and then post. I watched him on every play. He was killing his guy. I know it was vs. reserves, but he does not get to chosse who the Pats play. He was good last week as well. In comment 13580036 Mike in NY said:Fluker had an excellent game! Re-watch the game and then post. I watched him on every play. He was killing his guy. I know it was vs. reserves, but he does not get to chosse who the Pats play. He was good last week as well.

Moss Marty866b : 8/31/2017 11:50 pm : link I know he made one play that was noticeable against the run but I didn't see much from him. As a pass rusher he couldn't disengage against players who probably will be on the street tomorrow. He looked like he lacked quickness and power, a bit like OO.If he wasn't a Reese draft pick I wonder if he would make the team based on performance. Throughout the preseason I didn't see and defensive end who can rush the passer to help OV and JPP.

Watch Tye on the game winning kick Reale01 : 8/31/2017 11:50 pm : link He lets his guy run right by him and the kick is almost blocked. A big blue pylon - never moves.

RE: Moss BigBlueWhale : 8/31/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: I know he made one play that was noticeable against the run but I didn't see much from him. As a pass rusher he couldn't disengage against players who probably will be on the street tomorrow. He looked like he lacked quickness and power, a bit like OO.If he wasn't a Reese draft pick I wonder if he would make the team based on performance. Throughout the preseason I didn't see and defensive end who can rush the passer to help OV and JPP.



Marty, I agree but we need to remember he came from a small school. He's not ready. I was hoping he'd magically end up on I.R.

He could be one of those guys who contributes late in the year, when you need him. Knowing the Giants they'll stick to their evaluation and let him develop. In comment 13580130 Marty866b said:Marty, I agree but we need to remember he came from a small school. He's not ready. I was hoping he'd magically end up on I.R.He could be one of those guys who contributes late in the year, when you need him. Knowing the Giants they'll stick to their evaluation and let him develop.

RE: Moss Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: Throughout the preseason I didn't see and defensive end who can rush the passer to help OV and JPP.



If you were expecting to see that, it's a bit unrealistic. He was taken 167th overall. In comment 13580130 Marty866b said:If you were expecting to see that, it's a bit unrealistic. He was taken 167th overall.

And I think it's BigBlueWhale : 12:01 am : link Draughn vs. Vereen.



Mac sure made it sound like Vereen was on the bubble. Draughn does the same things well but he's more heavy handed.

RE: Watch Tye on the game winning kick B in ALB : 12:12 am : link

Yuuuuuup.

Quote: He lets his guy run right by him and the kick is almost blocked. A big blue pylon - never moves.



Yuuuuuup. In comment 13580131 Reale01 said:Yuuuuuup.

Vereen is two years younger Bluesbreaker : 12:25 am : link And I think it's

BigBlueWhale : 12:01 am : link : reply

Draughn vs. Vereen.



Mac sure made it sound like Vereen was on the bubble. Draughn does the same things well but he's more heavy handed.



But has a lot more mileage if there was a guy they could package with a pick to get a starter he might be it .

I am skeptical about out O-line and whats behind it .

I would feel a lot better if the could acquire a starter to replace Jerry , There are teams that are maybe going nowhere or who have a guy on the bench that they can replace him with .Maybe someone like KC they lost a RB for the season maybe they could use a Vereen . I just feel like its going to be a trouble spot for us with the running game . Have seen a few moves this past week . Hell maybe Tye Vereen and a pick Tye is serviceable and Vereen has some gas left in the tank .

Lastly that CB Tim Scott don't know much about him but he seemed to have his head in the game don't think were satisfied with the depth there I don't think DD is the answer Teams will force him to cover guys that he simply can't cover , Love the kid he is so competitive but thats not going to cut it .



Big Blue Whale Marty866b : 12:29 am : link Moss played a few seasons at Nebraska.

RE: Watch Tye on the game winning kick Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 am : link

Quote: He lets his guy run right by him and the kick is almost blocked. A big blue pylon - never moves.



Wasn't his best night. That's for sure. In comment 13580131 Reale01 said:Wasn't his best night. That's for sure.

Did anyone focus on S. Smith mushroom : 6:21 am : link Was there a noticeable improvement in the run game whe he was in there?

Well, Doomster : 7:09 am : link we are going into the season, without a veteran presence as a bell cow at RB....unless one man's meat is another man's poison.....



Perkins and Gallman lack experience.....it's one thing to play part time, and then to be the man, as far as Perkins is concerned....Vereen is a 3rd down back....Darkwa has yet to show he can stay on the field....Draughn has bounced from team to team for a reason.....so this group of RB's is suspect....



The Ol? It is what it is.....hopefully it stays healthy, because it can easily become a shit show if the backups are in there...



I'd love to see Webb be #2, but I doubt the Giants take that chance and will waste a roster spot by keeping Geno....



TE? I think Tye is gone....it's then a matter if the Giants keep 4 TE's or 3 and a FB.....Smith is no Hynoski....



After OBj, Marshall, and SS, there is a huge drop off in talent.....Double E could probably go to WR in a pinch.....the OBj ankle could be a problem during the year.....Marshall is another year older...he could miss some playing time.....SS has to take that next step.....



This offense goes, as far as Eli can carry them......If this OL can block just a little bit better, and Eli's weapons stay healthy, this offense will score points.....if we can stay healthy on offense, I think Eli may have his best season, statistically.....2011 Eli does not exist anymore, but 2017 Eli can still lead this team to another SB....



Defensively, teams will attack Hankin's replacement....

OV and JPP have to stay healthy, because there is not much behind them.....There is nothing behind Snacks, either....



Our LB'ers could be improved if Goodson is the Goods(on).....



Our DB's are probably the best in the NFC, if they can stay healthy.....we have seen Apple, Jenkins and DRC miss playing time last season.....their backups are a huge drop off in talent....not impressed with the likes of Deayon, Hunter, Tribune, etc. as far as Thompson goes, hope he can stay healthy this year, with Adams as a backup.....we have something special in Collins, but nobody behind him....



So yes, our backups suck...most teams don't have great backups.....they are called backups for a reason.....but our backups have such a huge disparity in talent from the starters, that it's imperative that we remain healthy.....we can possibly win with key guys missing some playing time, but season ending injuries will be a major problem....I think it is hilarious that some suggest Reese make trades for the talent we cut.....what talent? Especially when they are free after they are cut?.....hell, we will wait for cuts too, if they can help the depth of this team....



There could be a slight drop off in the defense.....but I expect this offense to more than make up for it....just stay healthy Giants....just stay healthy.....

I'd rather go with SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:16 am : link LaCosse then Tye.

Packers have a lot of good WRs on their Roster ZogZerg : 7:27 am : link We should look into grabbing one of those guys when they are cut.

I dont get all the hand wringing over Tye blueblood : 7:41 am : link He is mediocre at BEST..

RE: My thoughts: Beer Man : 7:53 am : link

Quote: Wheeler is a player and should be on the team

Rudolph ditto

Bis should go to PS, if someone wants him so be it

The final RB spot is tough. I think its between Vareen and Draughns

Rosas is the K



and finally, Webb is the 2nd best QB on our roster and gives us the best chance at winning if Eli goes down. I think Bis would make it through to the PS. He performance during PS has been poor at best. I just don't see teams lining up to put him on their 53 man roster. I don't see any competition between Vareen and Draughns. If Vareen is healthy, he makes it over Draughs.

In comment 13580002 PatersonPlank said:I think Bis would make it through to the PS. He performance during PS has been poor at best. I just don't see teams lining up to put him on their 53 man roster. I don't see any competition between Vareen and Draughns. If Vareen is healthy, he makes it over Draughs.

RE: Is J. Adams safe? Beer Man : 7:57 am : link

Quote: Could he be cut instead of Tye and/or Lacosse? Nope, Adams has quietly done a decent job this preseason (including his blocking). Of the young TEs on the team, he is the most balanced and should eventually see a lot of playing time as the blocking TE. In comment 13580029 mushroom said:Nope, Adams has quietly done a decent job this preseason (including his blocking). Of the young TEs on the team, he is the most balanced and should eventually see a lot of playing time as the blocking TE.

I let Vereen and D. Taylor walk Joey in VA : 8:58 am : link And keep Draughn and Moss. At DE you have JPP, OV, Okwara, Wynn and Moss, I don't see us keeping 6 DEs especially with Kennard's ability to play with a hand in the dirt. Taylor is tall, that's about it. He has no quick twitch movement, he's slow to diagnose and read the play and gets zero push in either play. Vereen is just meh, I see no burst, no power, no explosion left, I keep Draughn over him if we're keeping 4 RBs. Draughn has more burst and looks more explosive and quite frankly it doesn't look close.



I think Bis is on the bubble too and could potentially lose out to Halapio who has value inside as a backup. Bis should be a PS guy at this point, I'd be terrified if he's actually in a game.



At TE/FB I think the decision is Shane Smith or Will Tye. Engram and Ellison and LaCosse are locks and I think Adams hangs around because he's Howard Cross 2.0. Personally I keep Smith, this team needs more thump on offense.

Thoughts njm : 9:00 am : link 1. I don't think Bisnowati would be claimed off waivers. Practice squad.



2. Herz to IR with Munson making the 53?



3. Man did the Pats pick on Glover-Wright last night. Buh-bye.



4. With the reduced role of the FB in NFL offenses, do the Giants keep Lacosse because a FB (Smith) is less likely to be claimed off waivers?

I would send a 7th round Rory : 9:06 am : link pick for Jermaine Kearse from Seattle as the 4th WR



Also would keep a look on the WW for another FB and go with 4 TE's to start the season.



See no risk in putting Adam Bisnowaty on the practice squad



Need to find another safety, Nat Berhe will be a liability in tackling because he goes for the big hit instead of the solid wrap up

If the Giants release LaCosse BigBlueShock : 9:09 am : link He will sign with the Pats in less than 24 hours. Little Bill got a first hand look at what he brings to the table. And he loves TEs.



No way can the Giants cut him. Especially to keep Tye or Smith.

RE: If the Giants release LaCosse Rory : 9:13 am : link

Quote: He will sign with the Pats in less than 24 hours. Little Bill got a first hand look at what he brings to the table. And he loves TEs.



No way can the Giants cut him. Especially to keep Tye or Smith.



Jets could make a move too. In comment 13580306 BigBlueShock said:Jets could make a move too.

RE: Did anyone focus on S. Smith wonderback : 9:13 am : link

Quote: Was there a noticeable improvement in the run game whe he was in there?



I focused on Smith quite a bit. His blocks were sound. He didn't seem to miss any of his assignments. I don't know why some people on this board down play his ability. I think there's definitely a difference in the running game when he's in. The joker in the deck is LaCosse. Do the keep both? In comment 13580187 mushroom said:I focused on Smith quite a bit. His blocks were sound. He didn't seem to miss any of his assignments. I don't know why some people on this board down play his ability. I think there's definitely a difference in the running game when he's in. The joker in the deck is LaCosse. Do the keep both?

I really hope ryanmkeane : 9:15 am : link Lacosse makes it over Tye. Just kind of sick of Tye, and Lacosse is showing some fire out there.

LaCosse Joey in VA : 9:16 am : link Has to be safe after the show he put on last night. Tye played well too but LaCosse at this point has more upside and size for the position. I think it's between Smith and Tye honestly for that final TE/FB spot.

in retrospect Rory : 9:32 am : link you have to wonder how last year would have gone if LaCosse didn't suffer a knee injury.



Could have easily supplanted Donnell and Tye and would have given the Giants a blocking TE who could have been Eli's safety net receiver.

why on earth djm : 9:37 am : link anyone would keep Draughn over Vereen confounds me...Draughn is replacement level. Vereen is just better. He's a better route runner. Better runner. The only thing Draughn might have on Vereen is...nothing. There isn't one thing he does better than Vereen. He's cheaper. That's it.



I don't even love Vereen but cutting him in favor of Draughn is nuts.

RE: If the Giants release LaCosse Ten Ton Hammer : 9:37 am : link

Quote: He will sign with the Pats in less than 24 hours. Little Bill got a first hand look at what he brings to the table. And he loves TEs.



No way can the Giants cut him. Especially to keep Tye or Smith.



He played against third and 4th line players. In comment 13580306 BigBlueShock said:He played against third and 4th line players.

and I get the concerns with Vereen djm : 9:42 am : link every time he runs into contact he looks like he's about to retire when he gets back up and sludges his way back to the huddle. He doesn't really have any sizzle or twitch to his game. He's small. He's kind of expensive. I get that but he's a sneaky underrated yard gainer and his field or spacial awareness is excellent.



If they lose Vereen the RBs go from ordinary to bad unless Perkins and/or Gallman turn special overnight. We need Vereen.

RE: why on earth Joey in VA : 9:47 am : link

Quote: anyone would keep Draughn over Vereen confounds me...Draughn is replacement level. Vereen is just better. He's a better route runner. Better runner. The only thing Draughn might have on Vereen is...nothing. There isn't one thing he does better than Vereen. He's cheaper. That's it.



I don't even love Vereen but cutting him in favor of Draughn is nuts. Be confounded, I trust my eyes not what everyone else thinks or believes. Vereen has done nothing but be injured and get older since he's been here, he's vastly overrated and easily replaceable. Draughn runs with more power and more decisiveness and Vereen does just about nothing. I don't look at $ and reputation, I watch the game, observe and think. It's an eyeball test for me, I see a quicker more explosive back in Draughn and a slower injury prone RB in Vereen. In comment 13580358 djm said:Be confounded, I trust my eyes not what everyone else thinks or believes. Vereen has done nothing but be injured and get older since he's been here, he's vastly overrated and easily replaceable. Draughn runs with more power and more decisiveness and Vereen does just about nothing. I don't look at $ and reputation, I watch the game, observe and think. It's an eyeball test for me, I see a quicker more explosive back in Draughn and a slower injury prone RB in Vereen.

RE: RE: If the Giants release LaCosse BigBlueShock : 9:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13580306 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





He will sign with the Pats in less than 24 hours. Little Bill got a first hand look at what he brings to the table. And he loves TEs.



No way can the Giants cut him. Especially to keep Tye or Smith.







He played against third and 4th line players.

No shit? Wow, and here all along I thought the Pats played their starters the entire game. Huh.



I guess there is no sense at all for these players to be evaluated then. If they aren't doing against hall of fame talent it means nothing. McAdoo should have just made his cuts last week since there was nothing to evaluate last night. In comment 13580359 Ten Ton Hammer said:No shit? Wow, and here all along I thought the Pats played their starters the entire game. Huh.I guess there is no sense at all for these players to be evaluated then. If they aren't doing against hall of fame talent it means nothing. McAdoo should have just made his cuts last week since there was nothing to evaluate last night.

How about Webb on that final drive..... Simms11 : 9:53 am : link showed poise and found the open receiver. Drive the team for a last-second game-winning FG. Good confidence builder for a young QB.

Really hope they Metnut : 9:56 am : link keep LaCosse over Tye.

RE: in retrospect njm : 9:58 am : link

Quote: you have to wonder how last year would have gone if LaCosse didn't suffer a knee injury.



Could have easily supplanted Donnell and Tye and would have given the Giants a blocking TE who could have been Eli's safety net receiver.



Whoa! Just because he didn't whiff last night against the Pats 2nd and 3rd teamers doesn't make Lacosse a blocking TE. He is in a different league than Ellison on that score. In comment 13580351 Rory said:Whoa! Just because he didn't whiff last night against the Pats 2nd and 3rd teamers doesn't make Lacosse a blocking TE. He is in a different league than Ellison on that score.

RE: RE: why on earth djm : 10:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13580358 djm said:





Quote:





anyone would keep Draughn over Vereen confounds me...Draughn is replacement level. Vereen is just better. He's a better route runner. Better runner. The only thing Draughn might have on Vereen is...nothing. There isn't one thing he does better than Vereen. He's cheaper. That's it.



I don't even love Vereen but cutting him in favor of Draughn is nuts.



Be confounded, I trust my eyes not what everyone else thinks or believes. Vereen has done nothing but be injured and get older since he's been here, he's vastly overrated and easily replaceable. Draughn runs with more power and more decisiveness and Vereen does just about nothing. I don't look at $ and reputation, I watch the game, observe and think. It's an eyeball test for me, I see a quicker more explosive back in Draughn and a slower injury prone RB in Vereen.



Well, he was hurt most of last year but he did catch 59 passes in 2015. And he looked the part last year before getting hurt.



I'd rather keep Vereen even if I knew he missed half the season over Draughn. Draughn is worthless. Keep him on speed dial if injuries hit. In comment 13580377 Joey in VA said:Well, he was hurt most of last year but he did catch 59 passes in 2015. And he looked the part last year before getting hurt.I'd rather keep Vereen even if I knew he missed half the season over Draughn. Draughn is worthless. Keep him on speed dial if injuries hit.

Organizational bias - the business part of football Bob in Newburgh : 10:12 am : link Clear edge to keeping LaCosse over Tye because of years remaining of cheap control.



To me the clear factor in determining Vereen's future s/b his speed. Never a track star, but a 4.5 guy out of Cal. Functional speed is a major factor in effectiveness as a runner and receiver. Been hurt a lot. If he has permanently lost a step, he probably s/b gone.

RE: RE: For those complaining about Bis Reale01 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13580036 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





I thought Fluker was worse. Not sure why he is considered such a lock by BBI







Fluker had an excellent game! Re-watch the game and then post. I watched him on every play. He was killing his guy. I know it was vs. reserves, but he does not get to chosse who the Pats play. He was good last week as well.



Highest rating guard according to a thread today. In comment 13580125 Reale01 said:Highest rating guard according to a thread today.

RE: RE: RE: For those complaining about Bis Mike in NY : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13580125 Reale01 said:





Quote:





In comment 13580036 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





I thought Fluker was worse. Not sure why he is considered such a lock by BBI







Fluker had an excellent game! Re-watch the game and then post. I watched him on every play. He was killing his guy. I know it was vs. reserves, but he does not get to chosse who the Pats play. He was good last week as well.







Highest rating guard according to a thread today.



I don't go by PFF ratings. He showed power against players who likely won't make an NFL roster. Color me impressed. It is like watching a Wisconsin OL open up gaping holes because they all had at least 50 pounds on their opponents. I just don't see him playing with the right pad level to be an NFL OG or the agility to be an NFL OT. In key situations when New England was expecting the run, Fluker got badly beaten by an inferior DT In comment 13580669 Reale01 said:I don't go by PFF ratings. He showed power against players who likely won't make an NFL roster. Color me impressed. It is like watching a Wisconsin OL open up gaping holes because they all had at least 50 pounds on their opponents. I just don't see him playing with the right pad level to be an NFL OG or the agility to be an NFL OT. In key situations when New England was expecting the run, Fluker got badly beaten by an inferior DT

RE: RE: RE: RE: For those complaining about Bis Dan in the Springs : 1:11 pm : link

Quote: In key situations when New England was expecting the run, Fluker got badly beaten by an inferior DT



I'll agree with you on this Mike - although I was impressed with Fluker and you weren't - he did get beaten on a few plays (not many) and I remember one play in particular he was beaten badly by the DT.



I'm just the type who believes every player gets beaten a play or two every game - that's not the end of the world for me. Can you win most of your matchups? He seemed to last night. In comment 13580689 Mike in NY said:I'll agree with you on this Mike - although I was impressed with Fluker and you weren't - he did get beaten on a few plays (not many) and I remember one play in particular he was beaten badly by the DT.I'm just the type who believes every player gets beaten a play or two every game - that's not the end of the world for me. Can you win most of your matchups? He seemed to last night.

Not sure ryanmkeane : 1:20 pm : link why Fluker continues to be a topic of conversation. He wasn't that good in SD, and he's not a starter on this team. He's a nice backup option.

RE: Not sure BigBlueShock : 1:31 pm : link

Quote: why Fluker continues to be a topic of conversation. He wasn't that good in SD, and he's not a starter on this team. He's a nice backup option.

What a ridiculous comment. This is the post game thread. Everyone that played last night is a backup. What are we supposed to talk about? In comment 13580715 ryanmkeane said:What a ridiculous comment. This is the post game thread. Everyone that played last night is a backup. What are we supposed to talk about?

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: For those complaining about Bis Reale01 : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13580689 Mike in NY said:





Quote:





In key situations when New England was expecting the run, Fluker got badly beaten by an inferior DT









I'll agree with you on this Mike - although I was impressed with Fluker and you weren't - he did get beaten on a few plays (not many) and I remember one play in particular he was beaten badly by the DT.



I'm just the type who believes every player gets beaten a play or two every game - that's not the end of the world for me. Can you win most of your matchups? He seemed to last night.



As Dan said, there was just one play - not "key situations". On that one play he initially had a standoff or slight push on his man. He was not driven back like JJ but it absolutely would have been better if he drove him back further. He slid off to double inside and was effective on that. It was a wedge play I presume the Tackle (Bis) was supposed to slide inside off his man to hit Fluker's man (who was off balance) and he did not. Mike you are a good poster, but your original post said or implied that Fluker was bad (worse than Bis). Some will assume that is accurate, because you are a good poster. I don't believe it was and I watched closely last night. The PFF grade confirmed what I saw.



I freely admit that I like Fluker more than most. You can't teach power and he has that. He showed it last week in a limited time vs Jets starters. I would love to see him start over JJ or Jones and think he would be very effective if used correctly. In comment 13580699 Dan in the Springs said:As Dan said, there was just one play - not "key situations". On that one play he initially had a standoff or slight push on his man. He was not driven back like JJ but it absolutely would have been better if he drove him back further. He slid off to double inside and was effective on that. It was a wedge play I presume the Tackle (Bis) was supposed to slide inside off his man to hit Fluker's man (who was off balance) and he did not. Mike you are a good poster, but your original post said or implied that Fluker was bad (worse than Bis). Some will assume that is accurate, because you are a good poster. I don't believe it was and I watched closely last night. The PFF grade confirmed what I saw.I freely admit that I like Fluker more than most. You can't teach power and he has that. He showed it last week in a limited time vs Jets starters. I would love to see him start over JJ or Jones and think he would be very effective if used correctly.

Why Fluker? Reale01 : 2:07 pm : link We have "smaller quicker finesse players" in Pugh and Richberg in the middle, IMO a road grader like Fluker would compliment them.