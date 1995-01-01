Post YOUR final 53-man roster projection Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:15 am : 9:15 am Let's see who nails it.

........ CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:25 am : link If he doesn't make the final roster, I hope Halapio sneaks his way onto the practice squad.



Physically, he has a higher ceiling than Jones. With Richburg being a FA next season, it'd be nice to have an OC with a year in the system.

it will be impossible to nail it CMicks3110 : 9:27 am : link because they will almost certainly add someone from another team at Safety and possibly OL

. giants#1 : 9:33 am : link Offense (25)

QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb

RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph

FB (1): Smith

TE (3): Ellison, Engram, Adams

OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler



Defense (25)

DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara*, Moss

LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson

DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe**



*emergency LB

**replaced by a vet after week 1 (vets on roster week 1 have contracts fully gtd)



Specials (3)

Wing

Rosas

DeOssie

Why Not Biteymax22 : 9:43 am : link Offense-



QB (3): Manning, Smith, Webb

RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa, Gallman

FB (1): Smith

WR (5): OBJ, Marshall, Shepherd, Harris, Rudolph

TE (4): Engram, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse

OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler. (Jones, Fluker or Wheeler may be replaced by a FA)



Defense-



DE (6): JPP, Vernon, Moss, Okwara, Wynn, Williams

DT (4): Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thoms

LB (6): Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Munson, Casillas, Robinson (if healthy)

CB (5): Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, FA after cuts

S (4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, FA after cuts

Specialists (3): Rosas, Wing, Deossie





The Keenan Robinson health factor is the only place I am undecided. If he can make it on the field he is on the team.



I went with 5 WRs for this reason, Rudolph does enough well between special teams, blocking and route running that I thought he is more valuable to Lewis. I also think Lacosse would be more valuable that Lewis because if there were injuries to Sheppard or Marshall, Engram would be a better fill into those two positions thus leaving us with the need for another TE. Lacosse looks like a better TE than Lewis does a WR.

RE: Why Not bigbluescot : 9:47 am : link

They like Lewis and Harris as the two special teams gunners. I'm not sure who'd be the other gunner if Lewis isn't about. Have they tried Rudolph there?

My swag PatersonPlank : 9:47 am : link CB's - 4

Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Deayton (could be replaced by a vet)



S - 4

Collins, Thompson, Adams, Behre (could be replaced by a vet)



LB's - 6

Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas



DL - 9

OV, JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Wynn, Thomas, Taylor, Okawara



QB's - 3 (Webb is #2)

Eli, Webb, Geno



RB/FB - 5

Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vareen, Smith



TE's - 3

EE, Ellison, LaCosse



WR's - 6

OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph



OL - 10

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Halapio, Fluker, Wheeler, Bis



Specials - 3

Brad Wing, Rosas, DeOssie



Let's see Mr Brightside : 9:52 am : link QB- Eli, Smith, Webb

RB- Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vereen, Smith

WR- Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, Lewis, Rudolph, Harris

TE- Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams

OL- Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler



DL- JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Thomas, Tomlinson

LB- Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Thomas, Munson

CB- Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, Deayon

S- Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

ST- Rosas, Wing, DeOssie

I am going to be a little different Mike in NY : 9:58 am : link Not assuming any signings from other teams



Offense (27)



Quarterback (3)

Eli Manning

Geno Smith

Davis Webb



Running Back (4)

Paul Perkins

Shane Vereen

Orleans Darkwa

Wayne Gallman



Fullback (1)

Shane Smith



Wide Receiver (6)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Brandon Marshall

Sterling Shepard

Dwayne Harris

Travis Rudolph

Roger Lewis



Tight End (4)

Rhett Ellison

Evan Engram

Jerell Adams

Matt LaCosse



Offensive Line (9)

Ereck Flowers

Justin Pugh

Weston Richburg

John Jerry

Bobby Hart

Brett Jones

Chad Wheeler

Adam Bisnowaty

Jon Halapio



Defense (23)



Defensive Line (9)

JPP

Olivier Vernon

Kerry Wynn

Romeo Okwara

Avery Moss

Snacks

Jay Bromley

Dalvin Tomlinson

Robert Thomas



Linebacker (6)

Jonathan Casillas

Devon Kennard

B.J. Goodson

J.T. Thomas

Keenan Robinson

Calvin Munson



Defensive Back (8)

Janoris Jenkins

DRC

Eli Apple

Michael Hunter

Donte Deayon

Darian Thompson

Landon Collins

Andrew Adams



Special Teams (3)



Placekicker (1)

Aldrick Rosas



Punter (1)

Brad Wing



Long Snapper (1)

Zak DeOssie

No one nails it but oh well Joey in VA : 9:59 am : link QB - 3 Manning, Smith, Webb



RB - 4 Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Draughn



WR - 6 Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris



Y - 5 Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams, Smith



OL - 8 Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio



DE - 5 JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss



DT - 4 Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson



LB - 6 Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas



CB - 5 Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon



S - 4 Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins



ST - 3 DeOssie, Wing, Rosas





OK, I'll Play Trainmaster : 10:01 am : link 10 Defensive Backs

Janoris Jenkins CB

Eli Apple CB

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie CB

Michael Hunter CB

Donte Deayon CB

DaShaun Amos CB (subsequently cut & replaced with waiver pick up)

Landon Collins S

Darian Thompson S

Andrew Adams S

Nat Berhe S



5 Linebackers

Jonathan Casillas LB

Devon Kennard LB

B.J. Goodson LB

J.T. Thomas LB

Calvin Munson LB





9 Defensive Linemen

Olivier Vernon DE

Jason Pierre-Paul DE

Romeo Okwara DE

Kerry Wynn DE

Avery Moss DE

Damon Harrison DT

Jay Bromley DT

Robert Thomas DT

Dalvin Tomlinson DT



I don't like only 24 on defense, but the need to carry 3 QBs hurts here. Herzlich is cut to allow carrying Geno Smith.



3 Quarterbacks

Eli Manning QB

Geno Smith QB (will McAdoo roll the dice & go with 2; I say no)

Davis Webb QB



4 Running Backs

Paul Perkins RB

Shane Vereen RB

Orleans Darkwa RB

Wayne Gallman RB



1 Fullback

Shane Smith FB



4 Tight Ends

Rhett Ellison TE

Evan Engram TE

Jerell Adams TE

Matt LaCosse TE



5 Wide Receivers

Odell Beckham WR

Brandon Marshall WR

Sterling Shepard WR

Travis Rudolph WR

Dwayne Harris WR





9 Offensive Linemen

Weston Richburg OC

Brett Jones OC

Justin Pugh OG

John Jerry OG

D.J. Fluker OG

Ereck Flowers OT

Bobby Hart OT

Adam Bisnowaty OT

Chad Wheeler OT



3 Special Team Players

Brad Wing P

Aldrick Rosas PK

Zak DeOssie LS



Not sure about only 5 WRs, but Engram is like a 6th (actually #3 or #4 WR). Also not sure that Bisnowaty doesn't get cut and then assigned to the practice squad.



I'm going out on a couple of limbs Dinger : 10:02 am : link Offense (25)

QB (2): Eli, Webb

RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph

TE (4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, Lacosse

OL (9): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler, Bisnowaty



Defense (25)

DL (9): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara, Moss

LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson

DB (10): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe, Amos*



Specials (3)

Wing

Rosas

DeOssie



My thought on carrying only two is if Eli goes down, we are F'd either way. So you either start Webb or start the quarterback you get off the street. Geno or Johnson aren't taking us to the superbowl. I think you have to go with as many DB's as you can as they seem to drop like flies and then the giants are screwed, though Amos is as likely as anyone else currently on the roster. No fullback. Lacosse showed some stuff last night and I think Mac likes TE's more than FBs. I think you could keep Draughns or Vereen for experience but either could be cut. keep as many lineman on both sides of the ball as possible. If you can't get em with talent wear them out with your better conditioning?

I'll play fireitup77 : 10:04 am : link Offense (25)

QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb

RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph

TE (3): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse

OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler



Defense (25)

DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara, Moss

LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson

DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe

Specials (3)

Wing

Rosas

DeOssie



I will be wrong but here it goes Rjanyg : 10:11 am : link QB - Manning, Webb

RB - Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Draughn

FB - Smith

WR - Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Rudolph, Lewis

TE - Ellison, Engram. Adams, LoCosse

OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jones, Hart, Wheeler, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Hilapio

DL - JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson

LB - Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Thomas, Munson

CB - DRC, Jenkins, Apple, Hunter, Deayon

S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

ST - DeOssie, Wing, Rosas



Notes: I thought Tim Scott looked very good against the Pats. My big cuts are Jerry and Darkwa. I just think Fluker and Jones are better thank Jerry and Bisnowaty is not going to be exposed to the PS. Darkwa is good but I thought Draughns had a very nice night and looks quicker and decisive. Other players I like are Pinkins, Jordan Williams and Casher ( did well on specials ).

giants1 with 1 modification BillT : 10:16 am : link Offense (25)

QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb

RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph

TE (4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse

OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler



Defense (25)

DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara*, Moss

LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson

DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe

.. nygiants16 : 10:20 am : link offense:26



qb: eli, smith, webb

HB: perkins, darkwa, gallman, droughn

te:ellison, engram,lacosse,tye,adams

wr:beckham,marshall,shep,harris,rudolph

ol:flowers,pugh,richburg,jerry,hart,jones,fluker,wheeler,biz



defense:24



de: jpp,vernon,wynn,moss,okawara

dt: snacks,tomlinson,thomas,bromley

lb: goodson,casillas,kennard,thomas,munson,robinson

dbs: drc,jenkins,apple,deyon,hunter

s: collins,thompson,adams,ihenacho



specials:3

k rosas

p wing

ls deossi





Here's my go. bigbluescot : 10:21 am : link

Offense (25)



QB (3)



Manning, Smith, Webb



I don't like keeping 3 QB's, but Webb probably needs a year under center (my main problem with 3 QB's is where does Webb get the practice reps when we get into the week to week?)



FB (1)



Smith



I think a FB has been a pretty big part of all the successful WCO's. If GB's system is the closest to McAdoo then they've always got heavy use out of the FB. While I think Smith did well last night, I wouldn't be surprised if he's replaced by a player cut from another team.



RB (3)

Perkins, Gallman, Vereen



One lighter that I'd like especially given the lack of a proven bellcow. We might add one from cuts.



WR (6)

Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph



Lewis makes it as he and Harris are the designated gunners. Again, other teams cuts are interesting. I'm not a big fan of Lewis as a receiver. Rudolph may end up on the practice squad but lack of top speed aside I like him, he's got good body control and technique.



TE (4)

Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCrosse



One more than I think is ideal, but TE's like LB's tend to be decent on ST's. I actually like this group.





OL (8)

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler



tackle flexibility will have to come from Pugh which isn't ideal. Wheeler has outplayed Bisnowaty who looks like he needs another year to build strength. Again another interesting position for cuts around the league, although I don't imagine there will be much out there.



Defense (25)



DE (6)



Vernon, Pierre-Paul, Okwara, Moss, Wynn, Williams



Williams makes it due to being a backup LS. I think Moss sits most weeks. Williams, JPP and Wynn's ability to play DT in certain packages help. Okwara may see some time at LB.



DT (4)



Harrison, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thomas



Man up time for Bromley, Thomas will back up Snacks.



LB (6)



Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, Thomas, Robinson



Munson makes it in the Mark Herzlich spot (Herzlich ends up on IR). Robinson is a question mark, and we may see someone else coming in from outside the team.



CB (5)



Jenkins, Rodgers-Cromartie, Apple, Hunter, Deayon



Deayon makes it initially, but I think we'll look for alternatives in the cut market. Wouldn't surprise me if we go 6 deep here given DRC and Apple's tendency to get nicked up.



S (4)



Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe



For Berhe, see Deayon. We'll see if we can get someone better, there should be some decent options out there.



ST (3)



K

Rosas



Rosas has slightly outperformed Nugent just going by the camp reports, and in that case you go with the younger guy.



P

Wing



LS

DeOssie



OK - Here's mine -- I don't buy into the Smith myth gidiefor : Mod : 10:23 am : : 10:23 am : link We have a conservative coach



QB - Manning, Johnson, Webb



RB - Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Vereen



FB - Smith



WR - Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Lewis, Harris



TE - Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams



OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio



DE - JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Moss, Williams, Okwara(DE/LB)



DT - Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson



LB - Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Munson, Thomas



CB - Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon



S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins (S/LB)



ST - DeOssie, Wing, Rosas



I'll try The Turk : 10:33 am : link QB - Eli, Geno, Webb

RB - Perkins, Darkwa, Vereen, Gallman

WR - OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, King*

TE - EE, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse

OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler

DE - JPP, OV, Okwara, Wynn, Moss,

DT - Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thomas, Williams

LB - Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Munson, Thomas, Robinson*

CB - DRC, Jackrabbit, Apple, Hunter, Deayon

S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

ST - Rosas, Wing, DeOssie

* - On initial roster and then to IR so they can return - they sign Rudolph and a CB from another team to the 53 as soon as they can



every year no one has Herzlich on the roster Ron Johnson : 10:36 am : link and every year he makes it.

RE: No one nails it but oh well M.S. : 10:38 am : link

Quote: QB - 3 Manning, Smith, Webb



RB - 4 Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Draughn



WR - 6 Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris



Y - 5 Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams, Smith



OL - 8 Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio



DE - 5 JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss



DT - 4 Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson



LB - 6 Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas



CB - 5 Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon



S - 4 Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins



ST - 3 DeOssie, Wing, Rosas



I think it is absolutely vital that Shane Vereen makes this final roster. IMO, it is axiomatic that Eli must have a dependable pass option coming out of the backfield. Without one, we will see Eli "Happy Feet"; and Eli "Chuck and Duck" and Eli "Eyes on Flowers." Gotta keep Vereen to keep Eli in rhythm and sustaining drives. In comment 13580408 Joey in VA said:I think it is absolutely vital that Shane Vereen makes this final roster. IMO, it is axiomatic that Eli must have a dependable pass option coming out of the backfield. Without one, we will see Eli "Happy Feet"; and Eli "Chuck and Duck" and Eli "Eyes on Flowers." Gotta keep Vereen to keep Eli in rhythm and sustaining drives.

To simplify, I think it's Shane Smith vs. Jordan Williams BillT : 10:38 am : link For the 53rd spot. Everyone else we pretty much know.



Also, I guess Smith/Johnson at QB is an open question but that doesn't change the roster numbers. IR could effect who is at LB but I think they'll still be 6.

Practically everyone has Deayon... M.S. : 10:40 am : link

...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.



It will not turn out well.

RE: Practically everyone has Deayon... Mike in NY : 10:43 am : link

Quote:

...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.



It will not turn out well.



Deayon is never going to play on the outside, but he is useful in the slot against a WR like Victor Cruz where someone like DRC or Eli Apple is not quite as flexible. Michael Hunter would have been playing in the spot that Deayon played last night but was out due to injury In comment 13580487 M.S. said:Deayon is never going to play on the outside, but he is useful in the slot against a WR like Victor Cruz where someone like DRC or Eli Apple is not quite as flexible. Michael Hunter would have been playing in the spot that Deayon played last night but was out due to injury

RE: Practically everyone has Deayon... BillT : 10:45 am : link

Quote:

...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.



It will not turn out well.

As the 5th CB he may not regularly be part of the game day 46-man. He's the backup slot CB and maybe even behind Hunter there. In comment 13580487 M.S. said:As the 5th CB he may not regularly be part of the game day 46-man. He's the backup slot CB and maybe even behind Hunter there.

RE: RE: Practically everyone has Deayon... M.S. : 10:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13580487 M.S. said:





Quote:







...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.



It will not turn out well.





As the 5th CB he may not regularly be part of the game day 46-man. He's the backup slot CB and maybe even behind Hunter there.

Good point! Wasn't thinking in these terms. In comment 13580494 BillT said:Good point! Wasn't thinking in these terms.

Rudolph XBRONX : 11:09 am : link deserves a spot over either Lewis or King. By the way Bizstinks and doesn't belong wasting a roster spot

RE: Rudolph jpennyva : 11:29 am : link

Quote: deserves a spot over either Lewis or King. By the way Bizstinks and doesn't belong wasting a roster spot



+1 on Rudolph. At this point, I would be rather surprised if he doesn't make it. And if he doesn't (huge mistake, IMV) he will certainly be picked up by another team. In comment 13580528 XBRONX said:+1 on Rudolph. At this point, I would be rather surprised if he doesn't make it. And if he doesn't (huge mistake, IMV) he will certainly be picked up by another team.

mine mort christenson : 11:35 am : link QB (Current)-Manning, Johnson, Smith, Webb

QB (Keep)-Manning, Smith, Webb

QB (cut)-Johnson



RB (Current)-Abdullah, Darkwa, Draughn, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (Kept)-Darkwa, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen

RB (cut)-Abdullah, Draughn



FB (Current)-Huesman, Shane Smith

FB (Kept)-Smith

FB (cut)-Huesman



WR (Current)-Beckham, Harris, Keeon Johnson , King, Lane, Lewis, Marshall, Norwood , Powe , Travis Rudolph, Shepard, Snead , Jalen Williams , Severin, Eagan, Turzilli , Bundy, Germany

WR (Kept)-Beckham, Harris, Marshall, Shepard, Rudolph, Lewis

WR (cut)-King, Lane, Severin, Eagan, Bundy, Germany





TE (Current)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Tye, Colin Thompson

TE (Kept)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse

TE (cut)-Tye



OL (Current)- Holmes, Brett Jones, Richburg, Halapio, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Bowie , Gettis , Flowers, Wheeler, Dunker , Jarron Jones, Brooks , Levy, Rotheram

OL (Kept)-Brett Jones, Richburg, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Flowers, Wheeler

OL (cut)-Halapio, Bisnowaty, Jarron Jones, Levy, Rotheram





DE (Current)-Moss, Odighizuwa , Okwara, JPP, Schwan , Taylor, Vernon, Ishaq Williams, Jordan Williams, Wynn

DE (Kept)-Moss, Okwara, JPP, Vernon, Wynn

DE (cut)-Taylor, Williams





DT (Current)-Banks, Bromley, Bryant , Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson, Richardson

DT (Kept)-Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson

DT (cut)-Banks, Richardson



LB (Current)-Maponga, Robinson, Casillas, Grant, Herzlich, Kennard, Munson, Skinner, Thomas, Goodson, Herman , Casher, Daniels

LB (Kept)-Robinson, Casillas, Kennard, Munson, Thomas, Goodson

LB (cut)-Maponga, Grant, Herzlich, Skinner, Casher, Daniels





CB (Current)-Amos, Apple, Blake , Deayon, Edwards, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC, Tribune, M Thompson , Glover-Wright, Gray

CB (Kept)-Apple, Deayon, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC

CB (cut)-Amos, Tribune, Glover-Wright, Gray



S (Current)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, Ihenacho, Johnson , Moore, Murphy, Pinkins, Robinson, D Thompson, Tim Scott

S (Kept)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, Thompson

S (cut)- Ihenacho, Murphy, Pinkins, Robinson, Scott





K (Current)-Rosas, Nugent

K (Kept)-Rosas

K (cut)-Nugent



P (Current)-Wing

P (Kept)-Wing

P (cut)-



LS (Current)-DeOssie

LS (Kept)-DeOssie

LS (cut)-



Offense-26

QB-3

RB-4

FB-1

TE-4

WR-6

OL-8



Defense-24

DE-5

DT-4

LB-6

CB-5

S-4



STs-3



QB-I just think Smith is more talented and looks like an NFL QB more often. Johnson looked better last night but too little, too late for me.



RB-The top 4 are chalk but I was at 52 and had a choice of 5 RBs, 6 WRs, 5 TEs, 9 OL or 6 DEs and went with 6 WRs. So Draughn got cut.



FB-Smith won it over Huesman. And he won it over Tye. I think we were keeping a FB as long as Smith showed something. And he did.



TE-I really considered keeping Tye as the 5th TE even with a FB. It came down to Tye v Lewis. I think Tye is more of a NFL player. But Lewis might be needed early with the WR injuries. And I hope we get something for Tye because he is a legit player. Not great but he reminds me of Jermaine Wiggins. If he were in New England, he'd be a useful piece.



WR-I decided to keep Rudolph over Lewis. And I decided to chance cutting King with an injury settlement and play the odds he will be there later on this season if we need/want him. And I was going with 5 WRs. But I had one more spot available. So with all things considered (injuries to the WRs, value of a 5th TE/6th DE/5th RB and the chances of getting Bisno thru to the PS), I went with Lewis as the 6th WR.



OL-Not much change here. Just that I think Bisno will get thru to the PS. I know there is speculation about Fluker. But I think he has gotten better and better. I'd keep him. And I wouldn't be surprised if we went with 9 OL and kept Bisno on the 53. I think Jarron Jones makes the PS. As does Halapio and Bisno (if Bisno is cut). And I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Rotheram and/or Dunker back on the PS at some point later in the season.



DE-I finally cut bait on Taylor. He did ok. I would probably prefer keeping him over Berhe at this point and go with 3 safeties. And I wouldn't be surprised if we keep 6 DEs and he sticks. But he didn't separate or flash much. So I decided to cut him. I guess I can finally say "I told you so" on Wynn. I knew he'd be a hard cut. I don't see it happening.



LB-Herzlich to IR. Thomas probably sticks but I wonder if they cut him initially and then bring him back either on Sunday/Monday (put Robinson on IR?) or after week 1 (termination pay). I know Munson seems like he's safe but I don't love him like others do. So I could see trying to get him to the PS and keeping 5 LBs.



CB-Deayon sticks. I wonder if we claim someone here though.



S-I think Berhe is vulnerable. Pinkins didn't do enough. I am ok with 3 safeties and DRC as the 4th guy if needed.



K-Rosas, Rosas, Rosas.



Some notes--as I said, you could probably cut JT Thomas and get him back the next day or week. This might allow us to get Robinson on IR where he can return in a few weeks.



Vulnerable guys--Berhe, Munson, Lewis

Guys I cut who I would keep if not for numbers-Tye, Taylor, Bisno, Draughn, King



Should be interesting.

MY 53 Giants86 : 11:42 am : link Defense:



(9) DE/DT- Vernon, JPP, Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Okwara, Wynn, Moss and Tomlinson

( 6) LB- Kennard, Casillas, Goodson, Thomas, Munson, Robinson

( 4) S- Collins, Thompson, Adams, VETERAN not on roster

( 5) DB- DRC, Apple, Jenkins, Deayon, Hunter



24 on defense



(3) QB- Manning, Smith, Webb

(4) RB- Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

(1) FB- Smith

(3) TE- Engram, Ellison, Adams

(6) WR- Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, King, Rudolph, Lewis Jr

(9) OL- Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler, Halapio



26 on offense



Specials- Rosas, DeOssie and Wing.



I have a feeling Dwayne Harris may get cut. Hope Im wrong. I also left off Bisnowaty, could be a practice squad guy. Draughns is another guy who can play, numbers thing there. I think we will try and find a fourth safety also.

Guys I like that won't make this team in my opinion are Bisnowaty, Harris, Draughns, Williams, Herzlich (IR) for now and LaCosse. Im leary about cutting LaCosse though.











Mine RollBlue : 11:44 am : link O 24



QB 2

Eli

Webb



TB 4

Perkins

Vereen

Gallman

Darkwa



FB 1

Smith



WR 6

OBJ

Shep

Marshall

Harris

Lewis Jr

Rudolph



OL 8

Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Jerry

Hart

Jones

Flukker

Wheeler



TE 3

Ellison

Engram

Adams



D 26



DL 11

JPP

Vernon

Snacks

Bromley

Tomlinson

Thomas

Okwara

Moss

Taylor

Wynn

Williams



LB 6

Kennard

Goodson

Casillas

Robinson

Thomas

Munson



DB 9

Jack Rabbit

DRC

Apple

Hunter

Deayon

Collins

Thompson

Adams

Pinkston



Specials 3



K Rosas

P Wing

LS DeOssie He has been shaky in PS

Best guess (asterisks denote starters) dpinzow : 12:03 pm : link QB (3): Eli Manning*, Geno Smith, Davis Webb

RB: (4): Paul Perkins*, Shane Vereen, Wayne Gallman, Orleans Darkwa

WR (5): Odell Beckham*, Brandon Marshall*, Sterling Shepard*, Dwayne Harris (KR), Travis Rudolph

TE (4): Rhett Ellison*, Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Matt LaCosse

OL (9): Ereck Flowers*, Justin Pugh*, Weston Richburg*, Brett Jones*, Bobby Hart*, John Jerry, DJ Fluker, Chad Wheeler, Adam Bisnowaty



DE (6): Jason Pierre-Paul*, Olivier Vernon*, Romeo Okwara, Avery Moss, Kerry Wynn, Devin Taylor

DT (4): Damon Harrison*, Jay Bromley*, Robert Thomas, Dalvin Tomlinson

LB (6): BJ Goodson*, Jonathan Casillas*, Devin Kennard, Calvin Munson, Keenan Robinson, JT Thomas

CB (5): Janoris Jenkins*, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie*, Eli Apple*, Michael Hunter, Donte Deayon

S (4): Landon Collins*, Darian Thompson*, Andrew Adams, Nat Berhe



K (1): Aldrick Rosas*

P (1): Brad Wing*

LS (1): Zak DeOssie*

the SS position, safeties generally is tough, no depth ColHowPepper : 12:05 pm : link off last night, I don't know it can be justified to have Behre make the 53, unless there is absolutely, positively, no one better. He's awful, except on the one in three times he connects for a tackle. He's a magnet for opposing QBs.

FWIW, and Proably Not Much... clatterbuck : 12:27 pm : link QB: Eli, Smith, Webb

RB: Perkins, Darkwa, Vereen, Gallman

TE: Engram, Ellison, LaCosse, Adams

OL: Flowers, Pugh, Jerry, Hart, Richburg, Jones, Fluker, Halapio, Wheeler

WR: OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph

DE: JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Moss, Okwara

DT: Snacks, Thomas, Bromley, Tomlinson

CB: DRC, Apple, Jenkins, Hunter, Deayon

S: Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

LB: Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Robinson, Casillas, Munson

ST: Rosas, Wing, DeOssie



Bisnowaty, Smith to practice squad.





My call: No FB, no Munson 4 TE moaltch : 1:21 pm : link D Line:

90 Jason Pierre-Paul

78 Romeo Okwara

72 Kerry Wynn

98 Damon Harrison

99 Robert Thomas

96 Jay Bromley

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

91 Avery Moss

54 Olivier Vernon



LB:

59 Devon Kennard

93 B.J. Goodson

44 Mark Herzlich

52 Jonathan Casillas

57 Keenan Robinson

55 J.T. Thomas



DB:

24 Eli Apple

41 D. Rodgers-Cromartie

21 Landon Collins

27 Darian Thompson

33 Andrew Adams

20 Janoris Jenkins

39 Michael Hunter

38 Donte Deayon





OL:

74 E. Flowers

63 C. Wheeler

67 J. Pugh

70 W. Richburg

69 B. Jones

75 J. Halapio

77 J. Jerry

68 B. Hart

76 D.J. Fluker





85 Rhett Ellison

88 Evan Engram

45 Will Tye

81 Matt LaCosse

89 Jerell Adams



87 Sterling Shepard

17 Dwayne Harris

19 Travis Rudolph

15 Brandon Marshall

18 Roger Lewis

13 Odell Beckham

12 Tavarres King



RB:

28 Paul Perkins

34 Shane Vereen

26 Orleans Darkwa

22 Wayne Gallman



QB:

10 Eli Manning

3 Geno Smith

5 Davis Webb



P/K:

Brad Wind

Aldrick Rosas



also favor fewer LBs more DTs and / or DB's idiotsavant : 3:44 pm : link .

I'll give it a whirl JKBlue : 4:25 pm : link QB - Manning, Smith, Webb

RB - Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa

FB - Smith

WR - Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph, King

TE - Ellison, Engram, Adams

T - Flowers, Hart, Wheeler

G - Pugh, Jerry, Fluker

C - Richburg, Jones



DE - Pierre-Paul, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss

DT - Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson

LB - Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Robinson, Thomas, Munson

S - Collins, Thompson, Berhe, Adams



P - Wing

PK - Rosas

LS - Deossie

CB - Jenkins, Apple, Rodgers-Cromartie, Hunter, Deayon

What's McAdoo's email? i need to send this. gogiants : 4:25 pm : link Offense(26)

QB(3): Manning, Smith, Webb

RB(4): Darkwa, Perkins, Vereen , Gallman

FB(1): Smith

WR(6): Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris

TE(4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse

OL(8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Brett Jones , Hart, Jerry, Fluker, Halapio



Defense(24)

DE(5): JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss

DT(3)*: Harrison, Tomlinson, Bromley

LB(7): Kennard, Goodson, Herzlich, Casillas, Munson, Grant, Thomas

CB(5): DRC, Jenkins, Apple, Deayon, Hunter

S(4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe



Special Teams(3)

Kicking(3): Wing, Rosas, DeOssie



Practice Squad: RB Abdullah, FB Huesman, WR Lewis, WR Lane, WR Eagan, OL Bisnowaty, OL Wheeler, DE Williams, DT Banks, S Murphy



*The Giants only had three defensive tackle active on game days most weeks last season. The fourth DT last year participated in only 6% of the defensive snaps for the year. DE Kerry Wynn can play DT if needed and there will be one DT on the practice squad.



RE: My swag Boy Cord : 8:39 pm : link

Quote: CB's - 4

Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Deayton (could be replaced by a vet)



S - 4

Collins, Thompson, Adams, Behre (could be replaced by a vet)



LB's - 6

Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas



DL - 9

OV, JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Wynn, Thomas, Taylor, Okawara



QB's - 3 (Webb is #2)

Eli, Webb, Geno



RB/FB - 5

Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vareen, Smith



TE's - 3

EE, Ellison, LaCosse



WR's - 6

OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph



OL - 10

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Halapio, Fluker, Wheeler, Bis



Specials - 3

Brad Wing, Rosas, DeOssie



No Michael Hunter? You're already DQ'd. 😁 In comment 13580378 PatersonPlank said:No Michael Hunter? You're already DQ'd. 😁