Post YOUR final 53-man roster projection

If he doesn't make the final roster, I hope Halapio sneaks his way onto the practice squad.
Physically, he has a higher ceiling than Jones. With Richburg being a FA next season, it'd be nice to have an OC with a year in the system.
because they will almost certainly add someone from another team at Safety and possibly OL
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
FB (1): Smith
TE (3): Ellison, Engram, Adams
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
Defense (25)
DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara*, Moss
LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson
DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe**
*emergency LB
**replaced by a vet after week 1 (vets on roster week 1 have contracts fully gtd)
Specials (3)
Wing
Rosas
DeOssie
Offense-
QB (3): Manning, Smith, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa, Gallman
FB (1): Smith
WR (5): OBJ, Marshall, Shepherd, Harris, Rudolph
TE (4): Engram, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler. (Jones, Fluker or Wheeler may be replaced by a FA)
Defense-
DE (6): JPP, Vernon, Moss, Okwara, Wynn, Williams
DT (4): Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thoms
LB (6): Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Munson, Casillas, Robinson (if healthy)
CB (5): Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, FA after cuts
S (4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, FA after cuts
Specialists (3): Rosas, Wing, Deossie
The Keenan Robinson health factor is the only place I am undecided. If he can make it on the field he is on the team.
I went with 5 WRs for this reason, Rudolph does enough well between special teams, blocking and route running that I thought he is more valuable to Lewis. I also think Lacosse would be more valuable that Lewis because if there were injuries to Sheppard or Marshall, Engram would be a better fill into those two positions thus leaving us with the need for another TE. Lacosse looks like a better TE than Lewis does a WR.
In comment 13580366
Biteymax22 said:
| Offense-
QB (3): Manning, Smith, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa, Gallman
FB (1): Smith
WR (5): OBJ, Marshall, Shepherd, Harris, Rudolph
TE (4): Engram, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler. (Jones, Fluker or Wheeler may be replaced by a FA)
Defense-
DE (6): JPP, Vernon, Moss, Okwara, Wynn, Williams
DT (4): Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thoms
LB (6): Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Munson, Casillas, Robinson (if healthy)
CB (5): Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, FA after cuts
S (4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, FA after cuts
Specialists (3): Rosas, Wing, Deossie
The Keenan Robinson health factor is the only place I am undecided. If he can make it on the field he is on the team.
I went with 5 WRs for this reason, Rudolph does enough well between special teams, blocking and route running that I thought he is more valuable to Lewis. I also think Lacosse would be more valuable that Lewis because if there were injuries to Sheppard or Marshall, Engram would be a better fill into those two positions thus leaving us with the need for another TE. Lacosse looks like a better TE than Lewis does a WR.
They like Lewis and Harris as the two special teams gunners. I'm not sure who'd be the other gunner if Lewis isn't about. Have they tried Rudolph there?
CB's - 4
Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Deayton (could be replaced by a vet)
S - 4
Collins, Thompson, Adams, Behre (could be replaced by a vet)
LB's - 6
Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas
DL - 9
OV, JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Wynn, Thomas, Taylor, Okawara
QB's - 3 (Webb is #2)
Eli, Webb, Geno
RB/FB - 5
Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vareen, Smith
TE's - 3
EE, Ellison, LaCosse
WR's - 6
OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
OL - 10
Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Halapio, Fluker, Wheeler, Bis
Specials - 3
Brad Wing, Rosas, DeOssie
In comment 13580375
bigbluescot said:
| In comment 13580366 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Offense-
QB (3): Manning, Smith, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa, Gallman
FB (1): Smith
WR (5): OBJ, Marshall, Shepherd, Harris, Rudolph
TE (4): Engram, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler. (Jones, Fluker or Wheeler may be replaced by a FA)
Defense-
DE (6): JPP, Vernon, Moss, Okwara, Wynn, Williams
DT (4): Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thoms
LB (6): Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Munson, Casillas, Robinson (if healthy)
CB (5): Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, FA after cuts
S (4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, FA after cuts
Specialists (3): Rosas, Wing, Deossie
The Keenan Robinson health factor is the only place I am undecided. If he can make it on the field he is on the team.
I went with 5 WRs for this reason, Rudolph does enough well between special teams, blocking and route running that I thought he is more valuable to Lewis. I also think Lacosse would be more valuable that Lewis because if there were injuries to Sheppard or Marshall, Engram would be a better fill into those two positions thus leaving us with the need for another TE. Lacosse looks like a better TE than Lewis does a WR.
They like Lewis and Harris as the two special teams gunners. I'm not sure who'd be the other gunner if Lewis isn't about. Have they tried Rudolph there?
Not that I've seen, but I wouldn't rule it out. Darkwa would be able to take the gunner position, I also think the 5th CB they bring in would be someone that would be looked at to play ST and possibly be the other gunner.
QB- Eli, Smith, Webb
RB- Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vereen, Smith
WR- Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, Lewis, Rudolph, Harris
TE- Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams
OL- Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler
DL- JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB- Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Thomas, Munson
CB- Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, Deayon
S- Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
ST- Rosas, Wing, DeOssie
Not assuming any signings from other teams
Offense (27)
Quarterback (3)
Eli Manning
Geno Smith
Davis Webb
Running Back (4)
Paul Perkins
Shane Vereen
Orleans Darkwa
Wayne Gallman
Fullback (1)
Shane Smith
Wide Receiver (6)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Brandon Marshall
Sterling Shepard
Dwayne Harris
Travis Rudolph
Roger Lewis
Tight End (4)
Rhett Ellison
Evan Engram
Jerell Adams
Matt LaCosse
Offensive Line (9)
Ereck Flowers
Justin Pugh
Weston Richburg
John Jerry
Bobby Hart
Brett Jones
Chad Wheeler
Adam Bisnowaty
Jon Halapio
Defense (23)
Defensive Line (9)
JPP
Olivier Vernon
Kerry Wynn
Romeo Okwara
Avery Moss
Snacks
Jay Bromley
Dalvin Tomlinson
Robert Thomas
Linebacker (6)
Jonathan Casillas
Devon Kennard
B.J. Goodson
J.T. Thomas
Keenan Robinson
Calvin Munson
Defensive Back (8)
Janoris Jenkins
DRC
Eli Apple
Michael Hunter
Donte Deayon
Darian Thompson
Landon Collins
Andrew Adams
Special Teams (3)
Placekicker (1)
Aldrick Rosas
Punter (1)
Brad Wing
Long Snapper (1)
Zak DeOssie
QB - 3 Manning, Smith, Webb
RB - 4 Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Draughn
WR - 6 Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris
Y - 5 Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams, Smith
OL - 8 Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio
DE - 5 JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss
DT - 4 Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB - 6 Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas
CB - 5 Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
S - 4 Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins
ST - 3 DeOssie, Wing, Rosas
10 Defensive Backs
Janoris Jenkins CB
Eli Apple CB
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie CB
Michael Hunter CB
Donte Deayon CB
DaShaun Amos CB (subsequently cut & replaced with waiver pick up)
Landon Collins S
Darian Thompson S
Andrew Adams S
Nat Berhe S
5 Linebackers
Jonathan Casillas LB
Devon Kennard LB
B.J. Goodson LB
J.T. Thomas LB
Calvin Munson LB
9 Defensive Linemen
Olivier Vernon DE
Jason Pierre-Paul DE
Romeo Okwara DE
Kerry Wynn DE
Avery Moss DE
Damon Harrison DT
Jay Bromley DT
Robert Thomas DT
Dalvin Tomlinson DT
I don't like only 24 on defense, but the need to carry 3 QBs hurts here. Herzlich is cut to allow carrying Geno Smith.
3 Quarterbacks
Eli Manning QB
Geno Smith QB (will McAdoo roll the dice & go with 2; I say no)
Davis Webb QB
4 Running Backs
Paul Perkins RB
Shane Vereen RB
Orleans Darkwa RB
Wayne Gallman RB
1 Fullback
Shane Smith FB
4 Tight Ends
Rhett Ellison TE
Evan Engram TE
Jerell Adams TE
Matt LaCosse TE
5 Wide Receivers
Odell Beckham WR
Brandon Marshall WR
Sterling Shepard WR
Travis Rudolph WR
Dwayne Harris WR
9 Offensive Linemen
Weston Richburg OC
Brett Jones OC
Justin Pugh OG
John Jerry OG
D.J. Fluker OG
Ereck Flowers OT
Bobby Hart OT
Adam Bisnowaty OT
Chad Wheeler OT
3 Special Team Players
Brad Wing P
Aldrick Rosas PK
Zak DeOssie LS
Not sure about only 5 WRs, but Engram is like a 6th (actually #3 or #4 WR). Also not sure that Bisnowaty doesn't get cut and then assigned to the practice squad.
Offense (25)
QB (2): Eli, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
TE (4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, Lacosse
OL (9): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler, Bisnowaty
Defense (25)
DL (9): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara, Moss
LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson
DB (10): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe, Amos*
Specials (3)
Wing
Rosas
DeOssie
My thought on carrying only two is if Eli goes down, we are F'd either way. So you either start Webb or start the quarterback you get off the street. Geno or Johnson aren't taking us to the superbowl. I think you have to go with as many DB's as you can as they seem to drop like flies and then the giants are screwed, though Amos is as likely as anyone else currently on the roster. No fullback. Lacosse showed some stuff last night and I think Mac likes TE's more than FBs. I think you could keep Draughns or Vereen for experience but either could be cut. keep as many lineman on both sides of the ball as possible. If you can't get em with talent wear them out with your better conditioning?
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
TE (3): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
Defense (25)
DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara, Moss
LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson
DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe
Specials (3)
Wing
Rosas
DeOssie
QB - Manning, Webb
RB - Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Draughn
FB - Smith
WR - Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Rudolph, Lewis
TE - Ellison, Engram. Adams, LoCosse
OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jones, Hart, Wheeler, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Hilapio
DL - JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB - Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Thomas, Munson
CB - DRC, Jenkins, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
ST - DeOssie, Wing, Rosas
Notes: I thought Tim Scott looked very good against the Pats. My big cuts are Jerry and Darkwa. I just think Fluker and Jones are better thank Jerry and Bisnowaty is not going to be exposed to the PS. Darkwa is good but I thought Draughns had a very nice night and looks quicker and decisive. Other players I like are Pinkins, Jordan Williams and Casher ( did well on specials ).
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
TE (4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
Defense (25)
DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara*, Moss
LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson
DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe
In comment 13580418
fireitup77 said:
| Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli, Geno, Webb
RB (4): Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6): OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
TE (3): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse
OL (8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
Defense (25)
DL (10): JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Tomlinson, Bromley, R Thomas, Wynn, Okwara, Moss
LB (6): Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, JTT, Robinson
DB (9): Apple, Collins, Thompson, Jenkins, DRC, Adams, Hunter, Deayon, Berhe
Specials (3)
Wing
Rosas
DeOssie
You state 3 TE but list 4 and 10 DL but list 9. You have 53 though
offense:26
qb: eli, smith, webb
HB: perkins, darkwa, gallman, droughn
te:ellison, engram,lacosse,tye,adams
wr:beckham,marshall,shep,harris,rudolph
ol:flowers,pugh,richburg,jerry,hart,jones,fluker,wheeler,biz
defense:24
de: jpp,vernon,wynn,moss,okawara
dt: snacks,tomlinson,thomas,bromley
lb: goodson,casillas,kennard,thomas,munson,robinson
dbs: drc,jenkins,apple,deyon,hunter
s: collins,thompson,adams,ihenacho
specials:3
k rosas
p wing
ls deossi
Offense (25)
QB (3)
Manning, Smith, Webb
I don't like keeping 3 QB's, but Webb probably needs a year under center (my main problem with 3 QB's is where does Webb get the practice reps when we get into the week to week?)
FB (1)
Smith
I think a FB has been a pretty big part of all the successful WCO's. If GB's system is the closest to McAdoo then they've always got heavy use out of the FB. While I think Smith did well last night, I wouldn't be surprised if he's replaced by a player cut from another team.
RB (3)
Perkins, Gallman, Vereen
One lighter that I'd like especially given the lack of a proven bellcow. We might add one from cuts.
WR (6)
Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
Lewis makes it as he and Harris are the designated gunners. Again, other teams cuts are interesting. I'm not a big fan of Lewis as a receiver. Rudolph may end up on the practice squad but lack of top speed aside I like him, he's got good body control and technique.
TE (4)
Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCrosse
One more than I think is ideal, but TE's like LB's tend to be decent on ST's. I actually like this group.
OL (8)
Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
tackle flexibility will have to come from Pugh which isn't ideal. Wheeler has outplayed Bisnowaty who looks like he needs another year to build strength. Again another interesting position for cuts around the league, although I don't imagine there will be much out there.
Defense (25)
DE (6)
Vernon, Pierre-Paul, Okwara, Moss, Wynn, Williams
Williams makes it due to being a backup LS. I think Moss sits most weeks. Williams, JPP and Wynn's ability to play DT in certain packages help. Okwara may see some time at LB.
DT (4)
Harrison, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thomas
Man up time for Bromley, Thomas will back up Snacks.
LB (6)
Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Munson, Thomas, Robinson
Munson makes it in the Mark Herzlich spot (Herzlich ends up on IR). Robinson is a question mark, and we may see someone else coming in from outside the team.
CB (5)
Jenkins, Rodgers-Cromartie, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
Deayon makes it initially, but I think we'll look for alternatives in the cut market. Wouldn't surprise me if we go 6 deep here given DRC and Apple's tendency to get nicked up.
S (4)
Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
For Berhe, see Deayon. We'll see if we can get someone better, there should be some decent options out there.
ST (3)
K
Rosas
Rosas has slightly outperformed Nugent just going by the camp reports, and in that case you go with the younger guy.
P
Wing
LS
DeOssie
We have a conservative coach
QB - Manning, Johnson, Webb
RB - Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Vereen
FB - Smith
WR - Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Lewis, Harris
TE - Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams
OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio
DE - JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Moss, Williams, Okwara(DE/LB)
DT - Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB - Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Munson, Thomas
CB - Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins (S/LB)
ST - DeOssie, Wing, Rosas
QB - Eli, Geno, Webb
RB - Perkins, Darkwa, Vereen, Gallman
WR - OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, King*
TE - EE, Ellison, Adams, Lacosse
OL - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Fluker, Wheeler
DE - JPP, OV, Okwara, Wynn, Moss,
DT - Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Thomas, Williams
LB - Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Munson, Thomas, Robinson*
CB - DRC, Jackrabbit, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
S - Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
ST - Rosas, Wing, DeOssie
* - On initial roster and then to IR so they can return - they sign Rudolph and a CB from another team to the 53 as soon as they can
and every year he makes it.
In comment 13580408
Joey in VA said:
| QB - 3 Manning, Smith, Webb
RB - 4 Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Draughn
WR - 6 Marshall, Beckham, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris
Y - 5 Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams, Smith
OL - 8 Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Halapio
DE - 5 JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss
DT - 4 Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB - 6 Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas
CB - 5 Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, Deayon
S - 4 Collins, Thompson, Adams, Pinkins
ST - 3 DeOssie, Wing, Rosas
I think it is absolutely vital that Shane Vereen makes this final roster. IMO, it is axiomatic that Eli must have a dependable pass option coming out of the backfield. Without one, we will see Eli "Happy Feet"; and Eli "Chuck and Duck" and Eli "Eyes on Flowers." Gotta keep Vereen to keep Eli in rhythm and sustaining drives.
For the 53rd spot. Everyone else we pretty much know.
Also, I guess Smith/Johnson at QB is an open question but that doesn't change the roster numbers. IR could effect who is at LB but I think they'll still be 6.
...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.
It will not turn out well.
In comment 13580487
M.S. said:
|
...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.
It will not turn out well.
Deayon is never going to play on the outside, but he is useful in the slot against a WR like Victor Cruz where someone like DRC or Eli Apple is not quite as flexible. Michael Hunter would have been playing in the spot that Deayon played last night but was out due to injury
In comment 13580487
M.S. said:
|
...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.
It will not turn out well.
As the 5th CB he may not regularly be part of the game day 46-man. He's the backup slot CB and maybe even behind Hunter there.
In comment 13580494
BillT said:
| In comment 13580487 M.S. said:
Quote:
...and I see a guy who will hurt us where it hurts most: in the end zone. Not worth a spot, but apparently the coach and players love this guy... are rooting for this guy... so I guess this guy will be on the final 53.
It will not turn out well.
As the 5th CB he may not regularly be part of the game day 46-man. He's the backup slot CB and maybe even behind Hunter there.
Good point! Wasn't thinking in these terms.
deserves a spot over either Lewis or King. By the way Bizstinks and doesn't belong wasting a roster spot
In comment 13580528
XBRONX said:
| deserves a spot over either Lewis or King. By the way Bizstinks and doesn't belong wasting a roster spot
+1 on Rudolph. At this point, I would be rather surprised if he doesn't make it. And if he doesn't (huge mistake, IMV) he will certainly be picked up by another team.
QB (Current)-Manning, Johnson, Smith, Webb
QB (Keep)-Manning, Smith, Webb
QB (cut)-Johnson
RB (Current)-Abdullah, Darkwa, Draughn, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen
RB (Kept)-Darkwa, Gallman, Perkins, Vereen
RB (cut)-Abdullah, Draughn
FB (Current)-Huesman, Shane Smith
FB (Kept)-Smith
FB (cut)-Huesman
WR (Current)-Beckham, Harris, Keeon Johnson, King, Lane, Lewis, Marshall, Norwood, Powe, Travis Rudolph, Shepard, Snead, Jalen Williams, Severin, Eagan, Turzilli, Bundy, Germany
WR (Kept)-Beckham, Harris, Marshall, Shepard, Rudolph, Lewis
WR (cut)-King, Lane, Severin, Eagan, Bundy, Germany
TE (Current)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Tye, Colin Thompson
TE (Kept)-Adams, Ellison, Engram, LaCosse
TE (cut)-Tye
OL (Current)-Holmes, Brett Jones, Richburg, Halapio, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Bowie, Gettis, Flowers, Wheeler, Dunker, Jarron Jones, Brooks, Levy, Rotheram
OL (Kept)-Brett Jones, Richburg, Hart, Jerry, Pugh, Fluker, Flowers, Wheeler
OL (cut)-Halapio, Bisnowaty, Jarron Jones, Levy, Rotheram
DE (Current)-Moss, Odighizuwa, Okwara, JPP, Schwan, Taylor, Vernon, Ishaq Williams, Jordan Williams, Wynn
DE (Kept)-Moss, Okwara, JPP, Vernon, Wynn
DE (cut)-Taylor, Williams
DT (Current)-Banks, Bromley, Bryant, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson, Richardson
DT (Kept)-Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Tomlinson
DT (cut)-Banks, Richardson
LB (Current)-Maponga, Robinson, Casillas, Grant, Herzlich, Kennard, Munson, Skinner, Thomas, Goodson, Herman, Casher, Daniels
LB (Kept)-Robinson, Casillas, Kennard, Munson, Thomas, Goodson
LB (cut)-Maponga, Grant, Herzlich, Skinner, Casher, Daniels
CB (Current)-Amos, Apple, Blake, Deayon, Edwards, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC, Tribune, M Thompson, Glover-Wright, Gray
CB (Kept)-Apple, Deayon, Hunter, Jenkins, DRC
CB (cut)-Amos, Tribune, Glover-Wright, Gray
S (Current)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, Ihenacho, Johnson, Moore, Murphy, Pinkins, Robinson, D Thompson, Tim Scott
S (Kept)-Adams, Berhe, Collins, Thompson
S (cut)- Ihenacho, Murphy, Pinkins, Robinson, Scott
K (Current)-Rosas, Nugent
K (Kept)-Rosas
K (cut)-Nugent
P (Current)-Wing
P (Kept)-Wing
P (cut)-
LS (Current)-DeOssie
LS (Kept)-DeOssie
LS (cut)-
Offense-26
QB-3
RB-4
FB-1
TE-4
WR-6
OL-8
Defense-24
DE-5
DT-4
LB-6
CB-5
S-4
STs-3
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
QB-I just think Smith is more talented and looks like an NFL QB more often. Johnson looked better last night but too little, too late for me.
RB-The top 4 are chalk but I was at 52 and had a choice of 5 RBs, 6 WRs, 5 TEs, 9 OL or 6 DEs and went with 6 WRs. So Draughn got cut.
FB-Smith won it over Huesman. And he won it over Tye. I think we were keeping a FB as long as Smith showed something. And he did.
TE-I really considered keeping Tye as the 5th TE even with a FB. It came down to Tye v Lewis. I think Tye is more of a NFL player. But Lewis might be needed early with the WR injuries. And I hope we get something for Tye because he is a legit player. Not great but he reminds me of Jermaine Wiggins. If he were in New England, he'd be a useful piece.
WR-I decided to keep Rudolph over Lewis. And I decided to chance cutting King with an injury settlement and play the odds he will be there later on this season if we need/want him. And I was going with 5 WRs. But I had one more spot available. So with all things considered (injuries to the WRs, value of a 5th TE/6th DE/5th RB and the chances of getting Bisno thru to the PS), I went with Lewis as the 6th WR.
OL-Not much change here. Just that I think Bisno will get thru to the PS. I know there is speculation about Fluker. But I think he has gotten better and better. I'd keep him. And I wouldn't be surprised if we went with 9 OL and kept Bisno on the 53. I think Jarron Jones makes the PS. As does Halapio and Bisno (if Bisno is cut). And I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Rotheram and/or Dunker back on the PS at some point later in the season.
DE-I finally cut bait on Taylor. He did ok. I would probably prefer keeping him over Berhe at this point and go with 3 safeties. And I wouldn't be surprised if we keep 6 DEs and he sticks. But he didn't separate or flash much. So I decided to cut him. I guess I can finally say "I told you so" on Wynn. I knew he'd be a hard cut. I don't see it happening.
LB-Herzlich to IR. Thomas probably sticks but I wonder if they cut him initially and then bring him back either on Sunday/Monday (put Robinson on IR?) or after week 1 (termination pay). I know Munson seems like he's safe but I don't love him like others do. So I could see trying to get him to the PS and keeping 5 LBs.
CB-Deayon sticks. I wonder if we claim someone here though.
S-I think Berhe is vulnerable. Pinkins didn't do enough. I am ok with 3 safeties and DRC as the 4th guy if needed.
K-Rosas, Rosas, Rosas.
Some notes--as I said, you could probably cut JT Thomas and get him back the next day or week. This might allow us to get Robinson on IR where he can return in a few weeks.
Vulnerable guys--Berhe, Munson, Lewis
Guys I cut who I would keep if not for numbers-Tye, Taylor, Bisno, Draughn, King
Should be interesting.
Defense:
(9) DE/DT- Vernon, JPP, Bromley, Harrison, Thomas, Okwara, Wynn, Moss and Tomlinson
( 6) LB- Kennard, Casillas, Goodson, Thomas, Munson, Robinson
( 4) S- Collins, Thompson, Adams, VETERAN not on roster
( 5) DB- DRC, Apple, Jenkins, Deayon, Hunter
24 on defense
(3) QB- Manning, Smith, Webb
(4) RB- Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
(1) FB- Smith
(3) TE- Engram, Ellison, Adams
(6) WR- Beckham, Shepard, Marshall, King, Rudolph, Lewis Jr
(9) OL- Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler, Halapio
26 on offense
Specials- Rosas, DeOssie and Wing.
I have a feeling Dwayne Harris may get cut. Hope Im wrong. I also left off Bisnowaty, could be a practice squad guy. Draughns is another guy who can play, numbers thing there. I think we will try and find a fourth safety also.
Guys I like that won't make this team in my opinion are Bisnowaty, Harris, Draughns, Williams, Herzlich (IR) for now and LaCosse. Im leary about cutting LaCosse though.
O 24
QB 2
Eli
Webb
TB 4
Perkins
Vereen
Gallman
Darkwa
FB 1
Smith
WR 6
OBJ
Shep
Marshall
Harris
Lewis Jr
Rudolph
OL 8
Flowers
Pugh
Richburg
Jerry
Hart
Jones
Flukker
Wheeler
TE 3
Ellison
Engram
Adams
D 26
DL 11
JPP
Vernon
Snacks
Bromley
Tomlinson
Thomas
Okwara
Moss
Taylor
Wynn
Williams
LB 6
Kennard
Goodson
Casillas
Robinson
Thomas
Munson
DB 9
Jack Rabbit
DRC
Apple
Hunter
Deayon
Collins
Thompson
Adams
Pinkston
Specials 3
K Rosas
P Wing
LS DeOssie He has been shaky in PS
QB (3): Eli Manning*, Geno Smith, Davis Webb
RB: (4): Paul Perkins*, Shane Vereen, Wayne Gallman, Orleans Darkwa
WR (5): Odell Beckham*, Brandon Marshall*, Sterling Shepard*, Dwayne Harris (KR), Travis Rudolph
TE (4): Rhett Ellison*, Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Matt LaCosse
OL (9): Ereck Flowers*, Justin Pugh*, Weston Richburg*, Brett Jones*, Bobby Hart*, John Jerry, DJ Fluker, Chad Wheeler, Adam Bisnowaty
DE (6): Jason Pierre-Paul*, Olivier Vernon*, Romeo Okwara, Avery Moss, Kerry Wynn, Devin Taylor
DT (4): Damon Harrison*, Jay Bromley*, Robert Thomas, Dalvin Tomlinson
LB (6): BJ Goodson*, Jonathan Casillas*, Devin Kennard, Calvin Munson, Keenan Robinson, JT Thomas
CB (5): Janoris Jenkins*, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie*, Eli Apple*, Michael Hunter, Donte Deayon
S (4): Landon Collins*, Darian Thompson*, Andrew Adams, Nat Berhe
K (1): Aldrick Rosas*
P (1): Brad Wing*
LS (1): Zak DeOssie*
off last night, I don't know it can be justified to have Behre make the 53, unless there is absolutely, positively, no one better. He's awful, except on the one in three times he connects for a tackle. He's a magnet for opposing QBs.
QB: Eli, Smith, Webb
RB: Perkins, Darkwa, Vereen, Gallman
TE: Engram, Ellison, LaCosse, Adams
OL: Flowers, Pugh, Jerry, Hart, Richburg, Jones, Fluker, Halapio, Wheeler
WR: OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
DE: JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Moss, Okwara
DT: Snacks, Thomas, Bromley, Tomlinson
CB: DRC, Apple, Jenkins, Hunter, Deayon
S: Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
LB: Goodson, Kennard, Thomas, Robinson, Casillas, Munson
ST: Rosas, Wing, DeOssie
Bisnowaty, Smith to practice squad.
D Line:
90 Jason Pierre-Paul
78 Romeo Okwara
72 Kerry Wynn
98 Damon Harrison
99 Robert Thomas
96 Jay Bromley
94 Dalvin Tomlinson
91 Avery Moss
54 Olivier Vernon
LB:
59 Devon Kennard
93 B.J. Goodson
44 Mark Herzlich
52 Jonathan Casillas
57 Keenan Robinson
55 J.T. Thomas
DB:
24 Eli Apple
41 D. Rodgers-Cromartie
21 Landon Collins
27 Darian Thompson
33 Andrew Adams
20 Janoris Jenkins
39 Michael Hunter
38 Donte Deayon
OL:
74 E. Flowers
63 C. Wheeler
67 J. Pugh
70 W. Richburg
69 B. Jones
75 J. Halapio
77 J. Jerry
68 B. Hart
76 D.J. Fluker
85 Rhett Ellison
88 Evan Engram
45 Will Tye
81 Matt LaCosse
89 Jerell Adams
87 Sterling Shepard
17 Dwayne Harris
19 Travis Rudolph
15 Brandon Marshall
18 Roger Lewis
13 Odell Beckham
12 Tavarres King
RB:
28 Paul Perkins
34 Shane Vereen
26 Orleans Darkwa
22 Wayne Gallman
QB:
10 Eli Manning
3 Geno Smith
5 Davis Webb
P/K:
Brad Wind
Aldrick Rosas
In comment 13580718
moaltch said:
You have no LS
2 point conversions galore.
TE's 4:
Ellison, Engram, Tye, LaCosse
QB - Manning, Smith, Webb
RB - Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
FB - Smith
WR - Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph, King
TE - Ellison, Engram, Adams
T - Flowers, Hart, Wheeler
G - Pugh, Jerry, Fluker
C - Richburg, Jones
DE - Pierre-Paul, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss
DT - Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson
LB - Kennard, Goodson, Casillas, Robinson, Thomas, Munson
S - Collins, Thompson, Berhe, Adams
P - Wing
PK - Rosas
LS - Deossie
CB - Jenkins, Apple, Rodgers-Cromartie, Hunter, Deayon
Offense(26)
QB(3): Manning, Smith, Webb
RB(4): Darkwa, Perkins, Vereen , Gallman
FB(1): Smith
WR(6): Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, King, Rudolph, Harris
TE(4): Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse
OL(8): Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Brett Jones , Hart, Jerry, Fluker, Halapio
Defense(24)
DE(5): JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss
DT(3)*: Harrison, Tomlinson, Bromley
LB(7): Kennard, Goodson, Herzlich, Casillas, Munson, Grant, Thomas
CB(5): DRC, Jenkins, Apple, Deayon, Hunter
S(4): Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe
Special Teams(3)
Kicking(3): Wing, Rosas, DeOssie
Practice Squad: RB Abdullah, FB Huesman, WR Lewis, WR Lane, WR Eagan, OL Bisnowaty, OL Wheeler, DE Williams, DT Banks, S Murphy
*The Giants only had three defensive tackle active on game days most weeks last season. The fourth DT last year participated in only 6% of the defensive snaps for the year. DE Kerry Wynn can play DT if needed and there will be one DT on the practice squad.
In comment 13580378
PatersonPlank said:
| CB's - 4
Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Deayton (could be replaced by a vet)
S - 4
Collins, Thompson, Adams, Behre (could be replaced by a vet)
LB's - 6
Goodson, Casillas, Kennard, Robinson, Munson, Thomas
DL - 9
OV, JPP, Snacks, Bromley, Tomlinson, Wynn, Thomas, Taylor, Okawara
QB's - 3 (Webb is #2)
Eli, Webb, Geno
RB/FB - 5
Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman, Vareen, Smith
TE's - 3
EE, Ellison, LaCosse
WR's - 6
OBJ, Marshall, Shep, Harris, Lewis, Rudolph
OL - 10
Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Jones, Halapio, Fluker, Wheeler, Bis
Specials - 3
Brad Wing, Rosas, DeOssie
No Michael Hunter? You're already DQ'd. 😁
and Taylor must have missed the preseason