Rudolph Cut?!?!?! BleedBlue : 10:01 am Thats sickening....the kid looked awesome! So disappointing, no way we get him on PS

I guess lack of special teams UberAlias : 10:03 am : link Ability.

So brutal BleedBlue : 10:03 am : link i really thought he earned a spot, MUCH better than lewis IMO...lewis has stone hands

Hopefully will make it UberAlias : 10:04 am : link To PS

Very Questionable Koffman : 10:05 am : link Considering what the kid did in preseason. Who is evaluating talent up there, that they cut this guy ?

no shot, after that preseason i am sure someone will sign him In comment 13581382 UberAlias said:no shot, after that preseason i am sure someone will sign him

Hands of stone is right. In comment 13581379 BleedBlue said:Hands of stone is right.

My guess is they didn't like the fact that he struggled on Special Teams In comment 13581384 Koffman said:My guess is they didn't like the fact that he struggled on Special Teams

Rudolph deserved a spot dpinzow : 10:08 am : link He most likely won't make it to the PS and whoever gets him is getting a good back-end of the roster contributor

He may make it to the PS PatersonPlank : 10:08 am : link He looked good enough to make our team, but its not like he had 10 TDs or something. I'm sure by the end of the day there will be one or two of these "should have " guys with every team. I'm keeping my fingers crossed, as I'm sure hte Giants are.

Signal they're going with 4 TEs jeff57 : 10:10 am : link ?

Hands of stone is right. Yep. That or an overreaction by fans because of two passes in the PS. There is a tendency to do that around here. I don't recall this as an issue from camp or last year. In comment 13581391 Klaatu said:Yep. That or an overreaction by fans because of two passes in the PS. There is a tendency to do that around here. I don't recall this as an issue from camp or last year.

8th overall in the preseason among WR's Koffman : 10:13 am : link 9 rec for 157 yds 8 1st downs 17.4 ypc and we cut him because he couldnt play special teams ?

lewis doesnt have good hands...im not overreacting, this is clearly a poor move by the giants. we shouldnt see everything through blue glasses. there is nothing wrong with disliking a move the team makes In comment 13581405 UberAlias said:lewis doesnt have good hands...im not overreacting, this is clearly a poor move by the giants. we shouldnt see everything through blue glasses. there is nothing wrong with disliking a move the team makes

Haha UberAlias : 10:14 am : link I guess I'll defer to your judgement BigBlue.

If you are.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:14 am : link the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.

special teams are more important, when is he seeing the field with Odell, Marshall, Shepherd, Engram, and Ellison? In comment 13581409 Koffman said:special teams are more important, when is he seeing the field with Odell, Marshall, Shepherd, Engram, and Ellison?

He's not very good Big Rick in FL : 10:15 am : link Don't understand the love affair with him. Doesn't get a lot of separation against guys who won't be on NFL teams. No way will he get separation against actual NFL players. Plus he doesn't play special teams.

Thanks for the sanity FMiC In comment 13581414 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thanks for the sanity FMiC

Lewis is inconsistent in his hands really. He'll make tough grabs and then miss one. But, that's his only issue. He gets better separation than anyone not named Odell. He also is a decent gunner. Rudolph may have surer hands, but he's slower and offers no position flex. He's either a WR or he's sitting on the bench. Can't have that right now on the 53 (unless you're name begins with Tavarres - a guy who the same people clamoring for Rudolph now, were clamoring for getting King more playing time anyway). In comment 13581412 UberAlias said:Lewis is inconsistent in his hands really. He'll make tough grabs and then miss one. But, that's his only issue. He gets better separation than anyone not named Odell. He also is a decent gunner. Rudolph may have surer hands, but he's slower and offers no position flex. He's either a WR or he's sitting on the bench. Can't have that right now on the 53 (unless you're name begins with Tavarres - a guy who the same people clamoring for Rudolph now, were clamoring for getting King more playing time anyway).

Quote: the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move. . This is spot on. Specials is always a big factor for WR on back end of chart. The difference in specials must have outweighed difference in WR ability. I'm sure it was also tough decision and they are hoping he might slip to PS. In comment 13581414 FatMan in Charlotte said:. This is spot on. Specials is always a big factor for WR on back end of chart. The difference in specials must have outweighed difference in WR ability. I'm sure it was also tough decision and they are hoping he might slip to PS.

Engram and and Ellison are TE's, so he wouldnt be taking over for them anyway. It would only take one of OBJ, Marshall, and Shep getting knicked up for him to see some time. He's played better than any WR on the roster so far this year and yes I realize it was preseason. In comment 13581415 madgiantscow009 said:Engram and and Ellison are TE's, so he wouldnt be taking over for them anyway. It would only take one of OBJ, Marshall, and Shep getting knicked up for him to see some time. He's played better than any WR on the roster so far this year and yes I realize it was preseason.

Lewis is inconsistent in his hands really. He'll make tough grabs and then miss one. But, that's his only issue. He gets better separation than anyone not named Odell. He also is a decent gunner. Rudolph may have surer hands, but he's slower and offers no position flex. He's either a WR or he's sitting on the bench. Can't have that right now on the 53 (unless you're name begins with Tavarres - a guy who the same people clamoring for Rudolph now, were clamoring for getting King more playing time anyway). . This is a fair assessment. I'm sure it was a difficult decision. In comment 13581424 adamg said:. This is a fair assessment. I'm sure it was a difficult decision.

Agree with this 100%, the main exceptions to this are when WR's are drafted like Ramses Barden - he got a pass on specials because there was an investment. So being a UDFA, back of the roster WR and not being able to play specials (which I don't get and by saying this I'm just repeating others assessment - I didn't notice him other than the muffed punt reports) he was doomed.







In comment 13581414 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree with this 100%, the main exceptions to this are when WR's are drafted like Ramses Barden - he got a pass on specials because there was an investment. So being a UDFA, back of the roster WR and not being able to play specials (which I don't get and by saying this I'm just repeating others assessment - I didn't notice him other than the muffed punt reports) he was doomed.

I agree. I hope he'll either make our PS or get picked up by another team, because he seems like a great kid. But he's no star. In comment 13581418 Big Rick in FL said:I agree. I hope he'll either make our PS or get picked up by another team, because he seems like a great kid. But he's no star.

He had a good preseason Dang Man : 10:25 am : link But if it weren't for his exemplary behavior off the field I don't think people would be as upset. Look, it would have been a great story and I wish him the best of luck in making another team's roster, but without nailing specials there isn't a strong case to be made that this was a major mistake (ur in cutting him).

Yat Big Rick in FL : 10:26 am : link I like the kid. Met him last year when FSU was in Tampa. Very very nice person, but he's not a better football player then Odell, BMarsh, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis, Engram, Ellison, LaCosse, Adams or Shane Smith. All of those guys are more important to the team. We'd have to cut one of those guys to keep him.

Just too much angst Big Blue '56 : 10:32 am : link over non-gameplanned for and limited snaps stats..Meaningless as it applies to production in the real games against starting quality players..





This is one we will regret nyynyg : 10:33 am : link IMV. Time will tell of course.

Im sort of happy... ZGiants98 : 10:33 am : link Tells me Tavares King made the team. People were trying to IR him. He's easily the best of the King, Lewis, Rudolph bunch.

I'd like a dollar for HOW MANY times I've heard that through the years..:) In comment 13581456 nyynyg said:I'd like a dollar for HOW MANY times I've heard that through the years..:)

Disappointed to hear this bigblue1124 : 10:36 am : link I was hoping he could make it. As FMIC said specials for fringe players is huge I honestly didn't realize he was not very good in that area. Hopefully we can get him on the PS and continue to develop him.

Possibly 4 TE, 5 WR, 1 FB. They know EE can play WR and OBJ may be healthier than they are letting on. Tough cut though. In comment 13581400 jeff57 said:Possibly 4 TE, 5 WR, 1 FB. They know EE can play WR and OBJ may be healthier than they are letting on. Tough cut though.

By all accounts a good kid HomerJones45 : 10:37 am : link But there were warning bells in the draft analysis:



"May not have enough early juice out of his release to get a clean outside release against press corners. His stop-start acceleration is nothing special. Missing the short-area quickness to accelerate out of his breaks to uncover in tight spaces underneath. Works up to top speed quickly, but lacks a straight gas gear. Unable to access a big burst to run under the deep ball once he's open."



When you are a smallish route runner type wr, you need to have either outstanding acceleration or great quickness. He had neither.

Sy predicted this gidiefor : Mod : 10:37 am : : 10:37 am : link Rudolph had his short comings - among which was his speed

Tend to agree. I would have preferred to keep him, but ST is the deciding factor for bottom of the roster players. No problem putting him on the PS if he clears waivers. In comment 13581414 FatMan in Charlotte said:Tend to agree. I would have preferred to keep him, but ST is the deciding factor for bottom of the roster players. No problem putting him on the PS if he clears waivers.

I think Lewis is the better athlete... ZGiants98 : 10:40 am : link Likely knows the playbook better, ect. Hopefully, the 6th receiver never takes the field.

Stop fretting over Rudolph being cut ZogZerg : 10:41 am : link There are going to be a lot of good receivers cut today. Even if some teams pick up WRs today, there is a good chance he isn't one of them.

I will be honest - I was rooting for him to make this team solely TommytheElephant : 10:41 am : link based on his off the field behavior.



Very similar to how I felt about Tim Tebow.



I rooted for the "good" guy to excel and push to make the team.



Had it not been for Rudolph's off the field behavior, he would have been another Tay Glover Wright etc.



Take a step back and remember who he looked good against. These guys live and breathe football and watch his every snap - we have to trust their judgement.

Gidie, our very own Steve Smith wasn't exactly a burner, but he was a fantastic receiver who helped us get first downs and keep the chains moving. Rudolph is a similar receiver IMO. He would have been a fantastic addition to the back end of the position group. Specials is the area that did him in, at least for the time being. I hope that we see him on the PS. In comment 13581468 gidiefor said:Gidie, our very own Steve Smith wasn't exactly a burner, but he was a fantastic receiver who helped us get first downs and keep the chains moving. Rudolph is a similar receiver IMO. He would have been a fantastic addition to the back end of the position group. Specials is the area that did him in, at least for the time being. I hope that we see him on the PS.

Me too. :). Specials was the difference but I think Rudolph has something in him and has a real shot at being a productive WR. But I am also surprised he was not drafted. In comment 13581462 Big Blue '56 said:Me too. :). Specials was the difference but I think Rudolph has something in him and has a real shot at being a productive WR. But I am also surprised he was not drafted.

This reminds of the WR cut I believe his name was David Douglas.... fredgbrown : 10:49 am : link who went on to sign with Tampa Bay and had an undistinguished career but he sure did look like the real deal in preseason and training camp.

Gidie, our very own Steve Smith wasn't exactly a burner, but he was a fantastic receiver who helped us get first downs and keep the chains moving. Rudolph is a similar receiver IMO. He would have been a fantastic addition to the back end of the position group. Specials is the area that did him in, at least for the time being. I hope that we see him on the PS. (a) Smith was very quick and could leave db's in the dust with his cuts; (b) the League is more dependent on speed and quickness than it was 10 years ago. Rudolph is a great kid by all accounts and someone to root for, but he lacked both speed and quickness. In comment 13581484 Simms11 said:(a) Smith was very quick and could leave db's in the dust with his cuts; (b) the League is more dependent on speed and quickness than it was 10 years ago. Rudolph is a great kid by all accounts and someone to root for, but he lacked both speed and quickness.

I hate how a players inability to contribute to our keystone cops ST unit is often the reason we don't retain that player.



On the other hand, we don't often cut skill players who wind up excelling elsewhere. In comment 13581377 UberAlias said:I hate how a players inability to contribute to our keystone cops ST unit is often the reason we don't retain that player.On the other hand, we don't often cut skill players who wind up excelling elsewhere.

This cut really pisses me off jpennyva : 10:54 am : link There is no doubt in my mind that he gets picked up by another team. I think he was better than King. Unfortunately, the problem with preseason is that you don't see bubble players playing with the first team under more normal circumstances to see what they are actually capable of. No, he didn't do much on special teams in the preseason but who did? Was there another player who really made an impact?



I wish him well wherever he lands.

Logically think through this PatersonPlank : 10:57 am : link If you are deep on the depth chart and won't get much/any game time, you need to contribute somewhere like special teams. If not then what is your value? The 10 plays Rudolph would have run can be run by someone else who also is a good ST player.

Our special teams was pretty damn good last year. In comment 13581495 santacruzom said:Our special teams was pretty damn good last year.

Steve Smith Marty866b : 11:03 am : link Wasn't very fast but he did run a 4.4 at the combine. He had great short area quickness,good hands,and knew how to set up defensive backs to get open.

Did Roger Lewis beat him out Rflairr : 11:09 am : link Because he's friends with Odell?

Rudolph also returns punts which is valuable. Jim in Forest Hills : 11:10 am : link If it comes to gameplay and Rudolph or Lewis starts getting snaps, I dont trust Lewis to make that 3rd down snag. But I get it..

Lewis beat him out because he offers more value on Special Teams In comment 13581521 Rflairr said:Lewis beat him out because he offers more value on Special Teams

Complaining that a guy that would have been a sixth WR AnnapolisMike : 11:18 am : link is silly. Great story...but lets be honest, he is never going to be a great player.

... christian : 11:18 am : link It would actually be nice to develop a receiver at the end of the depth chart and have someone in play if Marshall calls it quits after the year.



With a dedicated special teams guy like Harris taking a roster spot, I would have preferred Rudolph get some burn at punt returner and in the 4 or 5 WR set.

Before injuries to King & Powe would anyone have really expected Watson : 11:21 am : link Rudolph to make the roster? Despite his inconsistent hands Lewis is a better special teams player. Definitely, rooting for Rudolph to make the PS. But if he gets picked up by another team, good for him. Seems like a really great kid.

He might be signed to Practice Squad or added back if someone is put on IR designated to return. To do that the player has to initially be on 53 man roster. In comment 13581538 christian said:He might be signed to Practice Squad or added back if someone is put on IR designated to return. To do that the player has to initially be on 53 man roster.

Rudolph is no Ed McCaffrey GeorgeAdams33 : 11:23 am : link Head coach Dan Reeves cut our 91' 3rd round pick because he didn't play on ST while backing up Mike Sherrard & Mark Jackson. Big Ed went on to have a stellar career. Rudolph was undrafted for several reasons. I'm glad that we aren't taking on the next Herzlich as a guy we seem intent on keeping around for some reason that doesn't have anything to do with football.



I wonder how hurt King is. PEEJ : 11:24 am : link Maybe the Giants want to put him on Returnable IR (he'd have to be on the 53 man roster). If so, they can reclaim Rudolph from any teams' practice squad

Much more importantly of the second group of WRs he showed quality hands, good awareness in traffic, and nifty RAC ability. Being a good kid and enduring a tragedy has no part in that.



The second wr group is not chalk full of talent, but Rudolph actually stayed healthy, got on the field and contributed. In comment 13581549 GeorgeAdams33 said:Much more importantly of the second group of WRs he showed quality hands, good awareness in traffic, and nifty RAC ability. Being a good kid and enduring a tragedy has no part in that.The second wr group is not chalk full of talent, but Rudolph actually stayed healthy, got on the field and contributed.

Tell that to Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin In comment 13581577 Mr. Nickels said:Tell that to Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin

I like receivers who don't drop balls Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:40 am : link Nothing kills a drive like drops. This guy doesn't drop balls and understands the game. I really wanted him on the team because the things he does well -- overcome the things he does poorly.



Not a fan of Lewis because he is the anti-Rudolph. Hopefully, I am wrong.



Hopefully he makes it through to the PS.

Good thought. If King is still several weeks out, good insurance should there be other injuries particularly since you can now bring back two. In comment 13581554 PEEJ said:Good thought. If King is still several weeks out, good insurance should there be other injuries particularly since you can now bring back two.

You are probably right, odds are he's not a great player. However, I think he showed enough to be a good player, moreover, a consistently good player when the lights were on. Unlike Lewis and his 50% completion rate.



I never saw Rudolph as an outside wr, to me he's a slot guy who wins with good routes and quickness and really good hands. A 3rd down guy. Lewis may have a higher ceiling and plays specials so this makes sense. Just a gut feeling though on this one they are taking the wrong guy. In comment 13581537 AnnapolisMike said:You are probably right, odds are he's not a great player. However, I think he showed enough to be a good player, moreover, a consistently good player when the lights were on. Unlike Lewis and his 50% completion rate.I never saw Rudolph as an outside wr, to me he's a slot guy who wins with good routes and quickness and really good hands. A 3rd down guy. Lewis may have a higher ceiling and plays specials so this makes sense. Just a gut feeling though on this one they are taking the wrong guy.

I would think if he is a slot guy that lessens his value even more. Shep is penciled in for the next three years and Engram is already eating some of those snaps too. In comment 13581597 Jim in Forest Hills said:I would think if he is a slot guy that lessens his value even more. Shep is penciled in for the next three years and Engram is already eating some of those snaps too.

christian GeorgeAdams33 : 11:51 am : link If Rudolph made it over Harris as the PR/KR & backup WR we would have had to wonder IF it was because of "other" reasons so don't misconstrue my post. I am relieved to see that we are going with the guys who will most likely help this team win games. The coaches see these guys every day....

Idiots always quick to try and blame Reese. The coaching staff is making these types of moves In comment 13581577 Mr. Nickels said:Idiots always quick to try and blame Reese. The coaching staff is making these types of moves

Rudolph will be on the BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:18 pm : link Practice squad, if he doesn't get picked up by somewhere else.