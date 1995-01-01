Rudolph Cut?!?!?!

Thats sickening....the kid looked awesome! So disappointing, no way we get him on PS
i really thought he earned a spot, MUCH better than lewis IMO...lewis has stone hands
Considering what the kid did in preseason. Who is evaluating talent up there, that they cut this guy ?
no shot, after that preseason i am sure someone will sign him
i really thought he earned a spot, MUCH better than lewis IMO...lewis has stone hands
Hands of stone is right.
Considering what the kid did in preseason. Who is evaluating talent up there, that they cut this guy ?
My guess is they didn't like the fact that he struggled on Special Teams
He most likely won't make it to the PS and whoever gets him is getting a good back-end of the roster contributor
He looked good enough to make our team, but its not like he had 10 TDs or something. I'm sure by the end of the day there will be one or two of these "should have " guys with every team. I'm keeping my fingers crossed, as I'm sure hte Giants are.
Wouldn't be surprised if the Jets pick him up.
i really thought he earned a spot, MUCH better than lewis IMO...lewis has stone hands
Hands of stone is right.
Yep. That or an overreaction by fans because of two passes in the PS. There is a tendency to do that around here. I don't recall this as an issue from camp or last year.
9 rec for 157 yds 8 1st downs 17.4 ypc and we cut him because he couldnt play special teams ?
i really thought he earned a spot, MUCH better than lewis IMO...lewis has stone hands
Hands of stone is right.
Yep. That or an overreaction by fans because of two passes in the PS. There is a tendency to do that around here. I don't recall this as an issue from camp or last year.
lewis doesnt have good hands...im not overreacting, this is clearly a poor move by the giants. we shouldnt see everything through blue glasses. there is nothing wrong with disliking a move the team makes
I guess I'll defer to your judgement BigBlue.
the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.
9 rec for 157 yds 8 1st downs 17.4 ypc and we cut him because he couldnt play special teams ?
special teams are more important, when is he seeing the field with Odell, Marshall, Shepherd, Engram, and Ellison?
Don't understand the love affair with him. Doesn't get a lot of separation against guys who won't be on NFL teams. No way will he get separation against actual NFL players. Plus he doesn't play special teams.
the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.
Thanks for the sanity FMiC
| I guess I'll defer to your judgement BigBlue.
Lewis is inconsistent in his hands really. He'll make tough grabs and then miss one. But, that's his only issue. He gets better separation than anyone not named Odell. He also is a decent gunner. Rudolph may have surer hands, but he's slower and offers no position flex. He's either a WR or he's sitting on the bench. Can't have that right now on the 53 (unless you're name begins with Tavarres - a guy who the same people clamoring for Rudolph now, were clamoring for getting King more playing time anyway).
the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.
. This is spot on. Specials is always a big factor for WR on back end of chart. The difference in specials must have outweighed difference in WR ability. I'm sure it was also tough decision and they are hoping he might slip to PS.
9 rec for 157 yds 8 1st downs 17.4 ypc and we cut him because he couldnt play special teams ?
special teams are more important, when is he seeing the field with Odell, Marshall, Shepherd, Engram, and Ellison?
Engram and and Ellison are TE's, so he wouldnt be taking over for them anyway. It would only take one of OBJ, Marshall, and Shep getting knicked up for him to see some time. He's played better than any WR on the roster so far this year and yes I realize it was preseason.
I guess I'll defer to your judgement BigBlue.
Lewis is inconsistent in his hands really. He'll make tough grabs and then miss one. But, that's his only issue. He gets better separation than anyone not named Odell. He also is a decent gunner. Rudolph may have surer hands, but he's slower and offers no position flex. He's either a WR or he's sitting on the bench. Can't have that right now on the 53 (unless you're name begins with Tavarres - a guy who the same people clamoring for Rudolph now, were clamoring for getting King more playing time anyway).
. This is a fair assessment. I'm sure it was a difficult decision.
the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.
Agree with this 100%, the main exceptions to this are when WR's are drafted like Ramses Barden - he got a pass on specials because there was an investment. So being a UDFA, back of the roster WR and not being able to play specials (which I don't get and by saying this I'm just repeating others assessment - I didn't notice him other than the muffed punt reports) he was doomed.
Don't understand the love affair with him. Doesn't get a lot of separation against guys who won't be on NFL teams. No way will he get separation against actual NFL players. Plus he doesn't play special teams.
I agree. I hope he'll either make our PS or get picked up by another team, because he seems like a great kid. But he's no star.
But if it weren't for his exemplary behavior off the field I don't think people would be as upset. Look, it would have been a great story and I wish him the best of luck in making another team's roster, but without nailing specials there isn't a strong case to be made that this was a major mistake (ur in cutting him).
I like the kid. Met him last year when FSU was in Tampa. Very very nice person, but he's not a better football player then Odell, BMarsh, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis, Engram, Ellison, LaCosse, Adams or Shane Smith. All of those guys are more important to the team. We'd have to cut one of those guys to keep him.
over non-gameplanned for and limited snaps stats..Meaningless as it applies to production in the real games against starting quality players..
IMV. Time will tell of course.
Tells me Tavares King made the team. People were trying to IR him. He's easily the best of the King, Lewis, Rudolph bunch.
| IMV. Time will tell of course.
I'd like a dollar for HOW MANY times I've heard that through the years..:)
I was hoping he could make it. As FMIC said specials for fringe players is huge I honestly didn't realize he was not very good in that area. Hopefully we can get him on the PS and continue to develop him.
Possibly 4 TE, 5 WR, 1 FB. They know EE can play WR and OBJ may be healthier than they are letting on. Tough cut though.
But there were warning bells in the draft analysis:
"May not have enough early juice out of his release to get a clean outside release against press corners. His stop-start acceleration is nothing special. Missing the short-area quickness to accelerate out of his breaks to uncover in tight spaces underneath. Works up to top speed quickly, but lacks a straight gas gear. Unable to access a big burst to run under the deep ball once he's open."
When you are a smallish route runner type wr, you need to have either outstanding acceleration or great quickness. He had neither.
Rudolph had his short comings - among which was his speed
the last WR kept, it helps to have ST ability. Rudolph looked really bad on ST's. I like him better than Lewis, but not enough to think this is a bad move.
Tend to agree. I would have preferred to keep him, but ST is the deciding factor for bottom of the roster players. No problem putting him on the PS if he clears waivers.
Likely knows the playbook better, ect. Hopefully, the 6th receiver never takes the field.
There are going to be a lot of good receivers cut today. Even if some teams pick up WRs today, there is a good chance he isn't one of them.
based on his off the field behavior.
Very similar to how I felt about Tim Tebow.
I rooted for the "good" guy to excel and push to make the team.
Had it not been for Rudolph's off the field behavior, he would have been another Tay Glover Wright etc.
Take a step back and remember who he looked good against. These guys live and breathe football and watch his every snap - we have to trust their judgement.
| Rudolph had his short comings - among which was his speed
Gidie, our very own Steve Smith wasn't exactly a burner, but he was a fantastic receiver who helped us get first downs and keep the chains moving. Rudolph is a similar receiver IMO. He would have been a fantastic addition to the back end of the position group. Specials is the area that did him in, at least for the time being. I hope that we see him on the PS.
IMV. Time will tell of course.
I'd like a dollar for HOW MANY times I've heard that through the years..:)
Me too. :). Specials was the difference but I think Rudolph has something in him and has a real shot at being a productive WR. But I am also surprised he was not drafted.
who went on to sign with Tampa Bay and had an undistinguished career but he sure did look like the real deal in preseason and training camp.
Rudolph had his short comings - among which was his speed
Gidie, our very own Steve Smith wasn't exactly a burner, but he was a fantastic receiver who helped us get first downs and keep the chains moving. Rudolph is a similar receiver IMO. He would have been a fantastic addition to the back end of the position group. Specials is the area that did him in, at least for the time being. I hope that we see him on the PS.
(a) Smith was very quick and could leave db's in the dust with his cuts; (b) the League is more dependent on speed and quickness than it was 10 years ago. Rudolph is a great kid by all accounts and someone to root for, but he lacked both speed and quickness.
I hate how a players inability to contribute to our keystone cops ST unit is often the reason we don't retain that player.
On the other hand, we don't often cut skill players who wind up excelling elsewhere.
There is no doubt in my mind that he gets picked up by another team. I think he was better than King. Unfortunately, the problem with preseason is that you don't see bubble players playing with the first team under more normal circumstances to see what they are actually capable of. No, he didn't do much on special teams in the preseason but who did? Was there another player who really made an impact?
I wish him well wherever he lands.
If you are deep on the depth chart and won't get much/any game time, you need to contribute somewhere like special teams. If not then what is your value? The 10 plays Rudolph would have run can be run by someone else who also is a good ST player.
Ability.
I hate how a players inability to contribute to our keystone cops ST unit is often the reason we don't retain that player.
On the other hand, we don't often cut skill players who wind up excelling elsewhere.
Our special teams was pretty damn good last year.
Wasn't very fast but he did run a 4.4 at the combine. He had great short area quickness,good hands,and knew how to set up defensive backs to get open.
Because he's friends with Odell?
If it comes to gameplay and Rudolph or Lewis starts getting snaps, I dont trust Lewis to make that 3rd down snag. But I get it..
Because he's friends with Odell?
Lewis beat him out because he offers more value on Special Teams
is silly. Great story...but lets be honest, he is never going to be a great player.
It would actually be nice to develop a receiver at the end of the depth chart and have someone in play if Marshall calls it quits after the year.
With a dedicated special teams guy like Harris taking a roster spot, I would have preferred Rudolph get some burn at punt returner and in the 4 or 5 WR set.
Rudolph to make the roster? Despite his inconsistent hands Lewis is a better special teams player. Definitely, rooting for Rudolph to make the PS. But if he gets picked up by another team, good for him. Seems like a really great kid.
| It would actually be nice to develop a receiver at the end of the depth chart and have someone in play if Marshall calls it quits after the year.
With a dedicated special teams guy like Harris taking a roster spot, I would have preferred Rudolph get some burn at punt returner and in the 4 or 5 WR set.
He might be signed to Practice Squad or added back if someone is put on IR designated to return. To do that the player has to initially be on 53 man roster.
Head coach Dan Reeves cut our 91' 3rd round pick because he didn't play on ST while backing up Mike Sherrard & Mark Jackson. Big Ed went on to have a stellar career. Rudolph was undrafted for several reasons. I'm glad that we aren't taking on the next Herzlich as a guy we seem intent on keeping around for some reason that doesn't have anything to do with football.
Maybe the Giants want to put him on Returnable IR (he'd have to be on the 53 man roster). If so, they can reclaim Rudolph from any teams' practice squad
is a moron as is any excuse of "BUT SPECIAL TEAMS"
| Head coach Dan Reeves cut our 91' 3rd round pick because he didn't play on ST while backing up Mike Sherrard & Mark Jackson. Big Ed went on to have a stellar career. Rudolph was undrafted for several reasons. I'm glad that we aren't taking on the next Herzlich as a guy we seem intent on keeping around for some reason that doesn't have anything to do with football.
Much more importantly of the second group of WRs he showed quality hands, good awareness in traffic, and nifty RAC ability. Being a good kid and enduring a tragedy has no part in that.
The second wr group is not chalk full of talent, but Rudolph actually stayed healthy, got on the field and contributed.
is a moron as is any excuse of "BUT SPECIAL TEAMS"
Tell that to Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin
Nothing kills a drive like drops. This guy doesn't drop balls and understands the game. I really wanted him on the team because the things he does well -- overcome the things he does poorly.
Not a fan of Lewis because he is the anti-Rudolph. Hopefully, I am wrong.
Hopefully he makes it through to the PS.
Maybe the Giants want to put him on Returnable IR (he'd have to be on the 53 man roster). If so, they can reclaim Rudolph from any teams' practice squad
Good thought. If King is still several weeks out, good insurance should there be other injuries particularly since you can now bring back two.
| is silly. Great story...but lets be honest, he is never going to be a great player.
You are probably right, odds are he's not a great player. However, I think he showed enough to be a good player, moreover, a consistently good player when the lights were on. Unlike Lewis and his 50% completion rate.
I never saw Rudolph as an outside wr, to me he's a slot guy who wins with good routes and quickness and really good hands. A 3rd down guy. Lewis may have a higher ceiling and plays specials so this makes sense. Just a gut feeling though on this one they are taking the wrong guy.
is silly. Great story...but lets be honest, he is never going to be a great player.
You are probably right, odds are he's not a great player. However, I think he showed enough to be a good player, moreover, a consistently good player when the lights were on. Unlike Lewis and his 50% completion rate.
I never saw Rudolph as an outside wr, to me he's a slot guy who wins with good routes and quickness and really good hands. A 3rd down guy. Lewis may have a higher ceiling and plays specials so this makes sense. Just a gut feeling though on this one they are taking the wrong guy.
I would think if he is a slot guy that lessens his value even more. Shep is penciled in for the next three years and Engram is already eating some of those snaps too.
Is a contender for best actress in a drama.
If Rudolph made it over Harris as the PR/KR & backup WR we would have had to wonder IF it was because of "other" reasons so don't misconstrue my post. I am relieved to see that we are going with the guys who will most likely help this team win games. The coaches see these guys every day....
is a moron as is any excuse of "BUT SPECIAL TEAMS"
Idiots always quick to try and blame Reese. The coaching staff is making these types of moves
Practice squad, if he doesn't get picked up by somewhere else.
Wouldn't be surprised if the Jets pick him up.
Exactly. I would be shocked if he passes through waivers. I guess people can't earn spots with their play anymore.