Giants trade with Steelers for Ross Cockrell

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
Steelers trade cornerback Ross Cockrell to Giants for conditional 2018 draft pick
Is Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Ross Cockrell the worst defensive back in the National Football League? Depending on who you ask, the answer to that very question may be a loud “Yes.”
Luckily, those individuals are not in charge of the team’s day to day operations.
Though Cockrell will never be as horrid as some make him out to be, it cannot be denied that the corner has had a very disappointing preseason to date. After being hung out to dry against the Atlanta Falcons a week prior, Cockrell’s struggles continued into last Saturday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The victim of an early pass interference penalty, Cockrell also let up a deep pass down the sideline to Colts’ wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Link
a great article on Cockrell this preseason Link
just look at the other corners playing in our division
hope it's a conditional seventh, but seriously, WHY!?!?
by Reese.Always the eye for talent
Thought they were pretty set.
I'm optimistic that he can provide some decent depth for the Giants.
makes sense....DD gets cut now and go with
DRC
Jenkins
Apple
Cockrell
Hunter
or is apple really hurt badly?
this could be about Apple. We might be missing him and Hunter for Dallas. So need someone else. Still hope it's for just a conditional seventh.
BleedBlue said:
| makes sense....DD gets cut now and go with
DRC
Jenkins
Apple
Cockrell
Hunter
or is apple really hurt badly?
DD's apparently made the team.
jeff57 said:
BleedBlue said:
Quote:
makes sense....DD gets cut now and go with
DRC
Jenkins
Apple
Cockrell
Hunter
or is apple really hurt badly?
DD's apparently made the team.
yea but with this move...
maybe DRC is gonna get some FS snaps?
the 53 today prob wont be the same as opening day, cockrell could be an add and DD a minus
they plan to keep him and use him, even if it's a 7th.
than 8 Ball in the side pocket. Steeler fans are brutal accessing corners. This guy has some game .
Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
·
10m
The #Giants trade for Ross Cockrell from #Steelers who earned a top-30 CB grade from PFF. Better fit for #nyg scheme. Physical press-man guy
UberAlias said:
| Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
·
10m
The #Giants trade for Ross Cockrell from #Steelers who earned a top-30 CB grade from PFF. Better fit for #nyg scheme. Physical press-man guy
Ok, that sounds hopeful.
he is a pretty physical player. not afraid to tackle...i dont mind the move as its for depth he isnt our starter but if we suffered some crazy injuries, he has starting experience
I think he's a decent player. All CBs are criticized. It's a very difficult position. I give this move a thumbs up.
Rated him as a top 30 CB. Only allowed 13 completions and 0 TDs on 327 career snaps according to PFF. So yeah he must be awful.
who haven't played a snap at CB in the NFL.
He is also some insurance for Apple, who seems to have trouble
staying on the field. I don't know what is with the Michael Hunter love by some on BBI, what has he done besides the PS.
Freakishly short arms. Adequate speed if he played S, unfortunately he plays CB.
Roster filler without developmental potential. Scary if isolated man to man against speed, size or both.
The Giants know what they're doing..
We just need a tough physical guy who fits spags. It's an upgrade to hunter and deayon.
If you want me to add that he is better than nothing, I will.
but he ran a sub 4.4 at his pro day. Link
Scrappy physical player. I like it. More of a zone CB, the Steelers switched to a press man scheme this year.
Seventh Spiel said:
| but he ran a sub 4.4 at his pro day. Link - ( New Window )
Here's his post-Combine draft profile from NFL.com
.
Was added to the Giants roster in a trade with the Steeler after the last preseason game a year ago.
That turned out ok. Love how fans dismiss the moves of a pretty successful front office before they even see Crockell play a game in Blue.
Does the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo call the girl from House of cards and make it happen??? (Obvious sarcasm)
Having a guy that started 16 games as your 4 or 5 corner is good depth, regardless of some of the negative articles about him. I liked Deayon, we all did, but we saw Thursday that his size was just way too exploitable. This was a good move.
the way he played ODB last year
The Steelers chose to keep Coty Sensabaugh over him.
area junc said:
| Scrappy physical player. I like it. More of a zone CB, the Steelers switched to a press man scheme this year.
UberAlias said:
| Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
·
10m
The #Giants trade for Ross Cockrell from #Steelers who earned a top-30 CB grade from PFF. Better fit for #nyg scheme. Physical press-man guy
The Steelers did move from their traditional fire zone scheme (sound familiar?) to a press man this year.
Cockrell has been good for them but didn't fit their current style and struggled.
He is a good zone guy, likes to hit things in front of him. I think the beat writer has it backwards.
Not a press man. Outside CBs in a deep zone.
but I think some of you are overrating him. Giants obviously had a short list of CBs they thought would be an upgrade if they were going to shake loose.
Nobody's putting this guy in the pro bowl here, but the Giants have guys on staff studying the other 31 rosters a lot more than anyone here does. They're not perfect, but they get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to filling out the roster from me.
area junc said:
| Scrappy physical player. I like it. More of a zone CB, the Steelers switched to a press man scheme this year.
He's the exact opposite of what you're claiming.
Hopefully this guy works out.
CB hed still be in PIT. Thats the scheme they just switched to. Cockrell fit their old scheme - fire zone left over from LeBeau.
We run the fire zone concepts here. CBs coming downhill in run support. Im optimistic he can play outside CB well in our scheme. To me this pickup is no surprise given his scheme fits & provides reason for optimism on our end
Not offering enough specials versatility.
...Ross Cockrell is not a very good NFL player.
Any other questions out there?
And said earlier this week that he absolutely sucks
''... Duke’s leader on the defensive side of the ball ... owns a >>>>>>>>>coach’s mentality on the field<<<<<<<<< ... couples extensive experience with excellent size and speed ... has grown into a consistent playmaker ... >>>>>>>>>>>can play any position in the secondary<<<<<<<<<< ... tabbed to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List .''
goduke.com
(4th safety, hello)
insufferable with this shit:
|If he was a press man
area junc : 6:37 pm : link : reply
CB hed still be in PIT. Thats the scheme they just switched to. Cockrell fit their old scheme - fire zone left over from LeBeau.
Almost anyone who goes into detail about cockrell says he's a CB strongest in man-press.
Each year - same shit having the opposite take of those who actually are in the know.
being a zone type corner, which to me, zone is more a safety trait
He played 327 snaps. He allowed 13 catches and 0 TDs.
Big Rick in FL said:
| He played 327 snaps. He allowed 13 catches and 0 TDs.
yea i agree....if those stats are accurate its insane to think people could say he is bad. those are pretty damn good numbers
is he's an immediate upgrade at the 4th CB position.
Incredibly we want trades and then when we trade people flip their lids.
BleedBlue said:
| In comment 13582168 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He played 327 snaps. He allowed 13 catches and 0 TDs.
yea i agree....if those stats are accurate its insane to think people could say he is bad. those are pretty damn good numbers
They're from PFF. Also was 15th in the NFL last year in yards allowed per coverage snap.
So if my calculations are correct he allowed 13 receptions for 176 yards and 0 TDs.
A fourth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Cockrell didn’t make it in Buffalo before playing 1,953 snaps for the Steelers over the past two seasons and starting all 2016. He didn’t record an interception in 2016, but did break up 10 passes and allowed just two scores over 93 total targets including the playoffs. Cockrell has size and range, and didn’t allow a reception longer than 37 yards all season, despite facing some elite receivers.
As far Cockrell’s key stat from 2016, Monson states that the cornerback allowed just two catches for 38 yards on six targets against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in Week 2, while breaking one up. Monson also makes sure to point out in his post the fact that Cockrell’s 0.87 yards per cover snap was 15th-best in the NFL last season.
sign DDeayon for $1.25 while we lose an '18 pick for Cockrell.
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 13582046 area junc said:
Quote:
Scrappy physical player. I like it. More of a zone CB, the Steelers switched to a press man scheme this year.
He's the exact opposite of what you're claiming.
Corrections imminent
old man said:
| sign DDeayon for $1.25 while we lose an '18 pick for Cockrell.
A conditional pick? If the guy can play, he can help. If he's a bum, they won't trigger whatever the trade conditions are.
and from the highlights of those games didn't give up many catches at all. Doesn't look like a great tackler but he seems to stick with his receivers and have pretty good awareness when the ball is in the air.
hopefully it's the 7th rounder..
hold AJ Green to two cathes for under 40 yds I will take anyday.
We're gonna have a field day if this guy is toast,I'll leave it at that.
we have a system on D that makes sense. various component parts, and some good other corners. 'can play any DB position'.
sounds like a puzzle piece
which may be where that came from.
CB depth. And the stat on 0 TDs and 13 receptions in 327 snaps. Damn solid!
Holy shit!
Really could be a "sexy move!"
But he's got an eye for DBs. I'll trust him on this one
ghost718 said:
| We're gonna have a field day if this guy is toast,I'll leave it at that.
If people want to freak out over a conditional midrounder, that's their choice to look silly.
Is still better than someone even worse than that. Now carry on with the hysterics.
Cockrell is much better then anyone we have other then the top three.
What a surprise!
Those “in the know”? The ONLY guy who says hes a press man CB is 1 guy - and also says we run a press man scheme which is false, too. Some insider!
We run a zone D, a similar D he started 16 games in last year. Looked good vs Odell.
If you knew your stuff, youd know he was a zone CB from PITs old scheme who doesnt have the size or long arms to press at the LOS or the hips to play man. Thats why he struggled so bad this camp after being solid last year. Instead you cling to an “insider” who has no idea what scheme we run. Hes wrong and youre clueless on the player.
As far as expert opinions, this from his NFL.com draft write up:
|Good-sized, smart, ballhawking zone corner who plays fast and could bring immediate value as a nickel back and contribute on special teams.
He has the tools. Spags may ne able to get him focused!
i think safety
we have a bunch of players who could do both S and C right now from time to time as a mix it up thing
Are coming home to roost. We upgraded the 4th CB with a former starter. That's the 4th Cb.
People can argue about the player but the reality is the CBs behind our top 3 were trash. They probably should've addressed it in the draft but that ship sailed. This guy has legit experience w some upside based on his experience. I think it's a smart move, hopefully he works out.
In comment 13582283
Elite Mobster #32 said:
| He has the tools. Spags may ne able to get him focused!
The heir apparent to Pinkins has been declared! Any insight into his cage?
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13582210 ghost718 said:
Quote:
We're gonna have a field day if this guy is toast,I'll leave it at that.
If people want to freak out over a conditional midrounder, that's their choice to look silly.
Consider the source.
Absolutely useless contributor - nothing but crappy Jerry Reese jokes that no one finds funny. I've seen about 1000 of this guys posts at this point and not a single one has ever offered anything of substance.
M.S. said:
|
...Ross Cockrell is not a very good NFL player.
Any other questions out there?
Yes, but he has the name of a good player
Do you have that post saved to your desktop?
Is it obvious that our CB starters are not completely healthy and that we need another competent CB to start the season? Yes.
Was it obvious that all of the FA CBs that we picked up (like Nigel Tribune, etc.) were not the answer? Yes.
Was it obvious that Donte Deayon was too small to defend bigger WRs? Yes.
Was it obvious that the only way to get a better CB than Tribune was to trade? Yes.
With Cockrell, did the Giants (Reese?) get a better CB than what we had without weakening this year's team? Yes.
Good job Giants (Reese?)!!
Real question: Is the guy completely healthy and how soon can he play?
we figure out if Cockrell is better at press man or zone D yet?
Giantfootball025 said:
| we figure out if Cockrell is better at press man or zone D yet?
The Junk has spoken.
In comment 13582120
mfsd said:
| but I think some of you are overrating him. Giants obviously had a short list of CBs they thought would be an upgrade if they were going to shake loose.
Nobody's putting this guy in the pro bowl here, but the Giants have guys on staff studying the other 31 rosters a lot more than anyone here does. They're not perfect, but they get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to filling out the roster from me.
Of course this is all true and I wouldn't pretend to know better than Giants management, especially when it comes to two players who I've never seen play a down of football in a regular season game, but it would've been nice if there was space on the 53 man roster for a guy who matches up well against the shorter, quicker receivers (i.e., Desean Jackson). If he makes it to the practice squad (more likely than not), that might be an option when game-planning against certain teams or when injuries hit.
It adds some color to the trade. Because Cockrell cleared waivers after the Bills cut him in 2015, his original rookie deal was voided. A few days later, he signed a new, one-year deal with the Steelers, who retained him as an ERFA in 2016. So, despite having been drafted and originally signed through 2017 by Buffalo, he was an RFA this year. The Steelers tendered him at the "original round" level: just under $2MM. If another team had signed him, the compensation would have been a fourth-round pick.
We don't yet know the price the Giants might pay to Pittsburgh. We do know that NYG is now on the hook for a $2MM salary, so they probably consider Cockrell high-end depth and a pretty good fit as a fill-in for Apple or Jenkins on the outside. When all the DBs are healthy, Cockrell might hold down one of the outside spots in the dime package. If he meets those expectations, the Giants can either try to retain him next year or let him walk to greener pastures - in which case he would count in the compensatory pick formula for 2019. (That might provide some solace to fans who lament the likely loss of a day 3 pick in 2018.)
I like this trade, as much for the attitude it reflects as the player obtained. I think it's a go-for-it move by an organization whose 2016 season was ended, in large part, by an in-game injury to a front-line CB. And since the pick is conditional, the price is basically some cap dollars that the team can afford.
have any information on this kid pre-draft and what their thoughts are?
Thanks for that insight. Good information.
Regarding the compensation, you might have missed this:
Ralph VacchianoVerified account @RVacchianoSNY 1m1 minute ago
More
Also, the pick the Giants sent to Pittsburgh for CB Ross Cockrell was a conditional 7th rounder in next year's draft.
It seems like he is polarizing primarily because while he can cover, he doesn't turn the ball over. Seems like he might have lousy hands. A lot of the highlight videos show him intent on knocking the ball down. Laying out with one hand extended to knock the pass down instead of two out to intercept.
If he can cover, then as the fourth DB, its hard to complain too much. Steelers were concerned about losing him in restricted free agency this spring.