Official: New York Giants Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The full list of players who were released or placed on injured reserve, by position:



QB: Josh Johnson



RB: Shaun Draughn, Khalid Abdullah



FB: Jacob Huesman



WR: Travis Rudolph, Jerome Lane, Canaan Severin, Marquis Bundy, Ed Eagan



TE: Will Tye



OL: Adam Bisnowaty, Jon Halapio, Jarron Jones, Matt Rotheram



DL: Devin Taylor, Bobby Richardson, Jordan Williams, Josh Banks (IR)



LB: Mark Herzlich (IR), Deontae Skinner, Stansly Maponga, Curtis Grant



CB: Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos, Nigel Tribune



S: Ryan Murphy, Trey Robinson



K: Mike Nugent

The Giants also acquired cornerback Ross Cockrell in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

DD BleedBlue : 9/2/2017 4:53 pm : link gone now with the cockrell trade?

Deayon The_Taxman : 9/2/2017 4:53 pm : link I thought Deayon made the team??

RE: No UberAlias : 9/2/2017 4:53 pm : link

Quote: real surprises. Except the trade, IMO. In comment 13582034 AcidTest said:Except the trade, IMO.

RE: Deayon jeff57 : 9/2/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: I thought Deayon made the team??

Not after they got Cockrell. In comment 13582036 The_Taxman said:Not after they got Cockrell.

So much for the DD section125 : 9/2/2017 4:55 pm : link making the team posts. Guess Cockrell knocked him off the team.

... jeff57 : 9/2/2017 4:56 pm : link QB 3



RB 4



FB 1



TE 4



WR 6



OL 8



DL 9



LB 6



DB 9



ST 3



Not everyone who avoided the list UberAlias : 9/2/2017 4:56 pm : link Is safe.

That's gotta suck wonderback : 9/2/2017 4:57 pm : link Didn't even get a chance to compete on the same field against Cockrell. Had something similar happen to me once getting cut after the supposed last cuts were made.

4 te's and a FB Giant FO at least acknowledges must keep Eli alive plato : 9/2/2017 4:59 pm : link With terrible offensive line and must run the football. We'll see if we can make up for ignoring front 5

I absolutely loathe carrying 3 QBs The_Taxman : 9/2/2017 5:02 pm : link Wish we'd just cut Geno and make Webb the backup and if need be/god forbid Eli gets hurt, pick up someone like Johnson or Geno who will be available all season. It's just a waste of a roster spot.

RE: 4 te's and a FB Giant FO at least acknowledges must keep Eli alive bluepepper : 9/2/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: With terrible offensive line and must run the football. We'll see if we can make up for ignoring front 5

Getting 2 TE's or a FB on the field means Shep or Marshall to the sidelines. Might be worth the trade off but I am skeptical we're going to do it that much since we stuck with the 11 personnel so often last year. In comment 13582055 plato said:Getting 2 TE's or a FB on the field means Shep or Marshall to the sidelines. Might be worth the trade off but I am skeptical we're going to do it that much since we stuck with the 11 personnel so often last year.

How long will NYG stay Gregorio : 9/2/2017 5:12 pm : link with 5 cornerbacks? I know that's gotta make Klaatu semi-nervous.

The FB and TE's aren't about pulling out of 11 personnel....... BillKo : 9/2/2017 5:14 pm : link it's about being able to convert 3rd and 1 or 2's.....consistently.



Anyone remember that under Parcells? We've been dreadful for years in short yardage.



Short yardage conversions extends drives and also clinches games in the 4th qtr........

IMO ny2plano : 9/2/2017 5:21 pm : link Keeping 4 TE's and a FB means EE will be 3rd wide out a lot. Means SS will get fewer snaps. With EE and a TE on the field, defense will not know we are in a 2 TE or 3WR set.

I thought Travis Rudolph would make it. FStubbs : 9/2/2017 5:21 pm : link No way he lasts for long.

2 TE baadbill : 9/2/2017 5:22 pm : link

Quote: Yes, not as much but since we were over 90% last year, not as much could be still be a heckuva lot. Have to see all the sets with a 2nd TE or FB before I believe it.



Good chance a high percentage of Engram's snaps will be in dual TE formations with Engram playing a non-tradional TE role

In comment 13582068 bluepepper said:Good chance a high percentage of Engram's snaps will be in dual TE formations with Engram playing a non-tradional TE role

This went about as well as it could Emil : 9/2/2017 5:24 pm : link Glad to see the team take the gamble on cutting Biz and trying to get him on the PS. He's not ready for a game day jersey yet.



Same with cutting Donte Deyeon and hopefully getting him on the PS. He has great ball skills, but is a liability on the outside. Cockrell is a better player and will be asked to be no more than the 4th CB for the Giants.



I still think they may look to add a swing tackle and a veteran safety. I doubt Berhe is safe.

We have the opportunity now larryflower37 : 9/2/2017 5:30 pm : link To go to 2 Blocking TE and a FB in short yardage situations and end of the game to eat clock.

We did not have the personnel to do that last year and it showed.



we could readd CGiants07 : 9/2/2017 5:33 pm : link dd if we play robinson on ir/ allow to return too

RE: We have the opportunity now Biteymax22 : 9/2/2017 5:34 pm : link

Quote: To go to 2 Blocking TE and a FB in short yardage situations and end of the game to eat clock.

We did not have the personnel to do that last year and it showed.



Best part is with Adams coming along and Ellison you could do this with 2 plus blockers, or have Engram as one and motion him split if a DE or LB covers him. In comment 13582092 larryflower37 said:Best part is with Adams coming along and Ellison you could do this with 2 plus blockers, or have Engram as one and motion him split if a DE or LB covers him.

.. Dave in Hoboken : 9/2/2017 5:39 pm : link Jordan Raanan‏Verified account @JordanRaanan 27s28 seconds ago



Some players who could end up on practice squad: Deayon, Bisnowaty and Halapio, J. Williams, Travis Rudolph, Amos and Grant

Giants are trying to become a more efficient football team and most plato : 9/2/2017 5:47 pm : link importantly to score more points. They need to convert 3rd and short and in the "green" zone be able to punch it in for TD's inside the 5. They now have a "heavy handed" group to help do it, protect Eli, and throw short yardage passes as well.



We'll see soon enough. Would rather have seen stronger inside "O" line players and a right tackle. But we'll see.

53 Man Roster Steve in South Jersey : 9/2/2017 5:50 pm : link Quote: Number Name Pos

24 Apple, Eli CB

13 Beckham Jr, Odell WR

29 Berhe, Nat S

96 Bromley, Jay DT

52 Casillas, Jonathan LB

Cockrell, Ross CB

21 Collins, Landon S

26 Darkwa, Orleans RB

51 DeOssie, Zak LS

85 Ellison, Rhett TE

88 Engram, Evan TE

74 Flowers, Ereck T

76 Fluker, D.J. OG

22 Gallman, Wayne RB

93 Goodson, B.J. OLB

17 Harris, Dwayne WR

98 Harrison, Damon DT

68 Hart, Bobby G

39 Hunter, Michael CB

20 Jenkins, Janoris CB

77 Jerry, John G

69 Jones, Brett C

59 Kennard, Devon LB

12 King, Tavarres WR

81 LaCosse, Matt TE

18 Lewis, Roger WR

10 Manning, Eli QB

15 Marshall, Brandon WR

91 Moss, Avery DE

46 Munson, Calvin LB

78 Okwara, Romeo DE

28 Perkins, Paul RB

90 Pierre-Paul, Jason DE

67 Pugh, Justin G

70 Richburg, Weston C

57 Robinson, Keenan ILB

41 Rodgers-Cromartie, Dominique CB

2 Rosas, Aldrick K

87 Shepard, Sterling WR

3 Smith, Geno QB

43 Smith, Shane RB

55 Thomas III, J.T. LB

99 Thomas, Robert DT

27 Thompson, Darian FS

94 Tomlinson, Dalvin DT

34 Vereen, Shane RB

54 Vernon, Olivier DE

5 Webb, Davis QB

63 Wheeler, Chad OT

9 Wing, Brad P

72 Wynn, Kerry DE



Can't complain XBRONX : 9/2/2017 6:02 pm : link about roster except for Berhe,he sucks

true on Berhe, he got lucky I guess idiotsavant : 9/2/2017 6:38 pm : link and I would prefer Tye to Adams at TE, all that said, fairly decent roster on balance

Surprised by Biz, Berhe and Halapio George : 9/2/2017 7:30 pm : link I thought they'd be more patient with Biz, but maybe the plan is to put him on the PS.



Berhe, I'll bet, will be gone before the opener, replaced by a safety claimed off waivers elsewhere.



Seems a little light on DBs LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/2/2017 7:32 pm : link For the Giants.

well there is the new one idiotsavant : 9/2/2017 7:41 pm : link .

weird bit of trivia from NJ .com idiotsavant : 9/2/2017 7:48 pm : link ''Reese has now cut five draft picks before their rookie season in his 11-year tenure: Bisnowaty, QB Rhett Bomar (fifth round, 2009), DB DeAndre Wright (sixth, 2009), DB Stoney Woodson (seventh, 2009) and QB Andre Woodson (sixth, 2008).''



two woodsons within reeses rookie year cut list

With the exception of OL George : 9/2/2017 7:59 pm : link This is a deep team. Aside from injuries to OBJ or Eli, neither of whom is replaceable (IMHO), we can function reasonably well in emergency situations.

hey, run more, run blocking is something they value idiotsavant : 9/2/2017 8:48 pm : link this is not a bad trend.



Imagine what a dork I am; having often suggested more outside zone runs, now that they have TE's for that, great, but I kept on pushing for Tye anyway, whereas you guys say Adams is a better blocker.



duh, silly me

RE: With the exception of OL FStubbs : 9/2/2017 8:58 pm : link

Quote: This is a deep team. Aside from injuries to OBJ or Eli, neither of whom is replaceable (IMHO), we can function reasonably well in emergency situations.



Snacks and Jackrabbit can't be replaced either. In comment 13582231 George said:Snacks and Jackrabbit can't be replaced either.

Rudolph DG : 9/2/2017 9:39 pm : link can't get separation from what i could see. He did make plays. I trust the coaches on this call.

More from Ralph YANKEE28 : 9/2/2017 9:46 pm : link Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account @RVacchianoSNY 3m3 minutes ago

More

One more Giants move: They cut CB Valentino Blake, who recently left the team for "personal reason". Team had a roster exemption for him.



Ralph Vacchiano‏Verified account @RVacchianoSNY 1m1 minute ago

More

Also, the pick the Giants sent to Pittsburgh for CB Ross Cockrell was a conditional 7th rounder in next year's draft.



Conditional 7th? Samiam : 9/2/2017 10:00 pm : link Does this mean it's a 7th if he plays a certain number of games and nothing if he doesn't?