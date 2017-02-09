Official: New York Giants Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The full list of players who were released or placed on injured reserve, by position:
QB: Josh Johnson
RB: Shaun Draughn, Khalid Abdullah
FB: Jacob Huesman
WR: Travis Rudolph, Jerome Lane, Canaan Severin, Marquis Bundy, Ed Eagan
TE: Will Tye
OL: Adam Bisnowaty, Jon Halapio, Jarron Jones, Matt Rotheram
DL: Devin Taylor, Bobby Richardson, Jordan Williams, Josh Banks (IR)
LB: Mark Herzlich (IR), Deontae Skinner, Stansly Maponga, Curtis Grant
CB: Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos, Nigel Tribune
S: Ryan Murphy, Trey Robinson
K: Mike Nugent
The Giants also acquired cornerback Ross Cockrell in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.
gone now with the cockrell trade?
I thought Deayon made the team??
AcidTest said:
Except the trade, IMO.
The_Taxman said:
| I thought Deayon made the team??
Not after they got Cockrell.
Not super surprised, but I thought he would be the main backup.
making the team posts. Guess Cockrell knocked him off the team.
QB 3
RB 4
FB 1
TE 4
WR 6
OL 8
DL 9
LB 6
DB 9
ST 3
jeff57 said:
told ya, DD is expendable with cockrell...he is our 4th corner and hunter is our 5th
Didn't even get a chance to compete on the same field against Cockrell. Had something similar happen to me once getting cut after the supposed last cuts were made.
With terrible offensive line and must run the football. We'll see if we can make up for ignoring front 5
Wish we'd just cut Geno and make Webb the backup and if need be/god forbid Eli gets hurt, pick up someone like Johnson or Geno who will be available all season. It's just a waste of a roster spot.
Rudolph is ridiculous. Bisnottaway should make the practice squad.
plato said:
| With terrible offensive line and must run the football. We'll see if we can make up for ignoring front 5
Getting 2 TE's or a FB on the field means Shep or Marshall to the sidelines. Might be worth the trade off but I am skeptical we're going to do it that much since we stuck with the 11 personnel so often last year.
bluepepper said:
The idea is not to play 11 personnel as much this year. That's been obvious since the offseason began.
Klaatu said:
+1
Klaatu said:
Yes, not as much but since we were over 90% last year, not as much could be still be a heckuva lot. Have to see all the sets with a 2nd TE or FB before I believe it.
with 5 cornerbacks? I know that's gotta make Klaatu semi-nervous.
all I have seen are the players cut.
it's about being able to convert 3rd and 1 or 2's.....consistently.
Anyone remember that under Parcells? We've been dreadful for years in short yardage.
Short yardage conversions extends drives and also clinches games in the 4th qtr........
UberAlias said:
This.
Keeping 4 TE's and a FB means EE will be 3rd wide out a lot. Means SS will get fewer snaps. With EE and a TE on the field, defense will not know we are in a 2 TE or 3WR set.
No way he lasts for long.
bluepepper said:
| Yes, not as much but since we were over 90% last year, not as much could be still be a heckuva lot. Have to see all the sets with a 2nd TE or FB before I believe it.
Good chance a high percentage of Engram's snaps will be in dual TE formations with Engram playing a non-tradional TE role
Glad to see the team take the gamble on cutting Biz and trying to get him on the PS. He's not ready for a game day jersey yet.
Same with cutting Donte Deyeon and hopefully getting him on the PS. He has great ball skills, but is a liability on the outside. Cockrell is a better player and will be asked to be no more than the 4th CB for the Giants.
I still think they may look to add a swing tackle and a veteran safety. I doubt Berhe is safe.
BillKo said:
| it's about being able to convert 3rd and 1 or 2's.....consistently.
Anyone remember that under Parcells? We've been dreadful for years in short yardage.
Short yardage conversions extends drives and also clinches games in the 4th qtr........
Shouldn't we get a big short-yardage back (Darkwa is OK but not ideal) for this purpose?
dpinzow said:
You could, or have a FB that leads the way with TE's providing push.
On third and one's we had no chance last year, unless the RB danced his way thru traffic.
This offense is still going to make its bones with three WR IMO, but we'll see the Giants try to play smash mouth when needed, now that it seems they have the personnel do to it.
Isn't that really what you want...the ability to do either, and keep your opponents off balance?
To go to 2 Blocking TE and a FB in short yardage situations and end of the game to eat clock.
We did not have the personnel to do that last year and it showed.
dd if we play robinson on ir/ allow to return too
bluepepper said:
If you haven't seen it yet then you haven't been looking.
They've been practicing with 12 and 22 personnel since the spring. Why spend time practicing something you don't intend to use? Why sign a TE and draft another one? Why bring two FBs to camp? As Dr. McCoy said once, "A blind man could see it with a cane."
Last year they had no FB and no TE worth a damn, which is why they played 11 personnel 30% more than the league average. Clearly they don't intend to do that again this year.
larryflower37 said:
| To go to 2 Blocking TE and a FB in short yardage situations and end of the game to eat clock.
We did not have the personnel to do that last year and it showed.
Best part is with Adams coming along and Ellison you could do this with 2 plus blockers, or have Engram as one and motion him split if a DE or LB covers him.
Jordan RaananVerified account @JordanRaanan 27s28 seconds ago
Some players who could end up on practice squad: Deayon, Bisnowaty and Halapio, J. Williams, Travis Rudolph, Amos and Grant
importantly to score more points. They need to convert 3rd and short and in the "green" zone be able to punch it in for TD's inside the 5. They now have a "heavy handed" group to help do it, protect Eli, and throw short yardage passes as well.
We'll see soon enough. Would rather have seen stronger inside "O" line players and a right tackle. But we'll see.
|Number Name Pos
24 Apple, Eli CB
13 Beckham Jr, Odell WR
29 Berhe, Nat S
96 Bromley, Jay DT
52 Casillas, Jonathan LB
Cockrell, Ross CB
21 Collins, Landon S
26 Darkwa, Orleans RB
51 DeOssie, Zak LS
85 Ellison, Rhett TE
88 Engram, Evan TE
74 Flowers, Ereck T
76 Fluker, D.J. OG
22 Gallman, Wayne RB
93 Goodson, B.J. OLB
17 Harris, Dwayne WR
98 Harrison, Damon DT
68 Hart, Bobby G
39 Hunter, Michael CB
20 Jenkins, Janoris CB
77 Jerry, John G
69 Jones, Brett C
59 Kennard, Devon LB
12 King, Tavarres WR
81 LaCosse, Matt TE
18 Lewis, Roger WR
10 Manning, Eli QB
15 Marshall, Brandon WR
91 Moss, Avery DE
46 Munson, Calvin LB
78 Okwara, Romeo DE
28 Perkins, Paul RB
90 Pierre-Paul, Jason DE
67 Pugh, Justin G
70 Richburg, Weston C
57 Robinson, Keenan ILB
41 Rodgers-Cromartie, Dominique CB
2 Rosas, Aldrick K
87 Shepard, Sterling WR
3 Smith, Geno QB
43 Smith, Shane RB
55 Thomas III, J.T. LB
99 Thomas, Robert DT
27 Thompson, Darian FS
94 Tomlinson, Dalvin DT
34 Vereen, Shane RB
54 Vernon, Olivier DE
5 Webb, Davis QB
63 Wheeler, Chad OT
9 Wing, Brad P
72 Wynn, Kerry DE
plato said:
| importantly to score more points. They need to convert 3rd and short and in the "green" zone be able to punch it in for TD's inside the 5. They now have a "heavy handed" group to help do it, protect Eli, and throw short yardage passes as well.
We'll see soon enough. Would rather have seen stronger inside "O" line players and a right tackle. But we'll see.
Hart needs to get stronger? He needs to be a bit quicker, but power is not his problem. Pugh is fine. Richburg seems to get pushed a backward by monster NTs and I'll give you Jerry.
Still think Flowers and Hart are getting better every game with their technique.
about roster except for Berhe,he sucks
XBRONX said:
| about roster except for Berhe,he sucks
Maybe they can make a play for Ward, they have the cap room.
Ward gets to sign in to a team with super bowl hopes.
XBRONX said:
| about roster except for Berhe,he sucks
I'll second that... he double sucks.
and I would prefer Tye to Adams at TE, all that said, fairly decent roster on balance
idiotsavant said:
| and I would prefer Tye to Adams at TE, all that said, fairly decent roster on balance
Did they keep Adams? I don't see his name on either list.
santacruzom said:
Yes, they kept Adams, who's turning into a damned fine blocker.
I thought they'd be more patient with Biz, but maybe the plan is to put him on the PS.
Berhe, I'll bet, will be gone before the opener, replaced by a safety claimed off waivers elsewhere.
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
They kept five CBs and four Safeties. Isn't that what they usually keep?
Personally, I was hoping they'd keep five Safeties, but that didn't happen.
''Reese has now cut five draft picks before their rookie season in his 11-year tenure: Bisnowaty, QB Rhett Bomar (fifth round, 2009), DB DeAndre Wright (sixth, 2009), DB Stoney Woodson (seventh, 2009) and QB Andre Woodson (sixth, 2008).''
two woodsons within reeses rookie year cut list
This is a deep team. Aside from injuries to OBJ or Eli, neither of whom is replaceable (IMHO), we can function reasonably well in emergency situations.
this is not a bad trend.
Imagine what a dork I am; having often suggested more outside zone runs, now that they have TE's for that, great, but I kept on pushing for Tye anyway, whereas you guys say Adams is a better blocker.
duh, silly me
In comment 13582231
George said:
| This is a deep team. Aside from injuries to OBJ or Eli, neither of whom is replaceable (IMHO), we can function reasonably well in emergency situations.
Snacks and Jackrabbit can't be replaced either.
can't get separation from what i could see. He did make plays. I trust the coaches on this call.
Ralph VacchianoVerified account @RVacchianoSNY 3m3 minutes ago
One more Giants move: They cut CB Valentino Blake, who recently left the team for "personal reason". Team had a roster exemption for him.
Ralph VacchianoVerified account @RVacchianoSNY 1m1 minute ago
Also, the pick the Giants sent to Pittsburgh for CB Ross Cockrell was a conditional 7th rounder in next year's draft.
Does this mean it's a 7th if he plays a certain number of games and nothing if he doesn't?
Steve in South Jersey said:
You have to sign them before you're allowed to singe them,