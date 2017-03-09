Second Highest Concern After The OL? Trainmaster : 9/3/2017 7:19 pm I would assume many / most fans feel the inability of the offensive line to effectively and consistently block (mostly pass block, but also run block) is the primary concern heading into the 2017 - 2018 season.



What is the next highest concern? The Green Bay playoff game last year showed what can happen if the Giants "triple threat" at cornerback (JJ, DRC & Apple) is reduced to a double or single threat against a team with a strong passing attack. For me, concern number 2 is that one or more of the Giants starting CBs (particularly DRC and / Apple due to their histories) miss significant time due to injury. The late trade with Pittsburgh may be a response to that concern.



Agree on the number 1 concern? What's your number 2 concern?







Running back armstead98 : 9/3/2017 7:26 pm : link Related to the offensive line but I worry that a lack of a dynamic running back will keep the offense in long passing situations and .ake it difficult to run out the clock.



I'm in the minority but I think Darkwa is the best running back on the team.

Cornerback depth Reb8thVA : 9/3/2017 7:29 pm : link You can never have enough

I think health overall is the number one concern Milton : 9/3/2017 7:33 pm : link No need to single out the CB position, what if Eli goes down? Or OBJ? Or several others (I don't want to jinx everyone!) that are difference-makers.



The number 2 concern is the OL.



And other than that, I'm not concerned.

The RB group can be improved upon Milton : 9/3/2017 7:37 pm : link It lacks an explosive player that will stretch defenses horizontally and/or cause them to adjust their scheme. But I'm not concerned that RB will be a liability. It just won't be as much of an asset as it could be.

Sick of hearing about CB depth UConn4523 : 9/3/2017 7:41 pm : link it's a norm across the NFL. It has to be RB but that's also a reflection of the OL.

Pass rush SLIM_ : 9/3/2017 7:44 pm : link We have 2 excellent two way defensive ends but neither is a pure pass rusher. There is no accomplished 3rd pass rusher on the team

I like Perkins BSIMatt : 9/3/2017 7:51 pm : link But I would agree on running back being a concern. I am not enamored with the group at all, but removing Jennings from the equation is a step in the right direction.

Injuries are always 1 David B. : 9/3/2017 7:51 pm : link OL is 2, but I have a feeling they'll be adequate once they start mixing up the formations now that they have REAL TEs and a FB on the roster.

Here's a list of the areas of concern. FStubbs : 9/3/2017 7:51 pm : link 1. Health

2. The offensive line

3. Pass Rush

4. Health

5. The offensive line

6. Running backs

7. Health

8. The offensive line

9. Offensive play calling

10. Health

11. The offensive line

No one mention our LB? Josiah31 : 9/3/2017 8:01 pm : link Already a little nicked up there. I think Goodson is a huge question mark too. Yeah, he's been solid this preseason, but I will feel better when I see it during meaningful games.

I Didn't List Overall Team Health Trainmaster : 9/3/2017 8:06 pm : link As I thought that was obvious. Injuries as 2013 and 2015 are insurmountable.





RE: I Didn't List Overall Team Health Milton : 9/3/2017 8:45 pm : link

Quote: As I thought that was obvious. Injuries as 2013 and 2015 are insurmountable.

But you singled out injuries to the CB position as if that were more of a concern than injuries elsewhere (like QB, OL, WR, DE, etc). In comment 13582948 Trainmaster said:But you singled out injuries to the CB position as if that were more of a concern than injuries elsewhere (like QB, OL, WR, DE, etc).

injuries next micky : 9/3/2017 8:47 pm : link esp with Eli. Very blessed that he's been an iron man at position. But, taking age and the ol breakdowns at times (can't help but think about that hit Redskins baker had on him first game last season) I fear one time hes not going get away from a hit and the luck on being non injured run out. That is the concern there.

LB Talent WillVAB : 9/3/2017 9:09 pm : link Only weak spot in the defense.

RE: LB Talent Milton : 9/3/2017 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Only weak spot in the defense. I don't think it's a weak spot, it's just not a strength. In comment 13582979 WillVAB said:I don't think it's a weak spot, it's just not a strength.

Safety position is still very vulnerable because ColHowPepper : 9/3/2017 9:36 pm : link if DT goes down--and the probabilities are that he will miss meaningful time, three games or more--there is Adams...and then no one. Maybe Green Bay was the crucible that he needed to take a big step forward, but Adams is still a work in progress. Après moi, le deluge...

Eli injury. Beezer : 9/3/2017 9:40 pm : link I wouldn't say I'm "concerned" about anything else after the OL.



Curious about the backfield and how the touches are handed out.

I agree with Sam gidiefor : Mod : 9/3/2017 9:48 pm : : 9/3/2017 9:48 pm : link the sky is falling!

RE: RE: LB Talent WillVAB : 9/3/2017 10:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13582979 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Only weak spot in the defense.



I don't think it's a weak spot, it's just not a strength.



Our LBs are protected by one of if not the best run stopping DL's in the league and arguably the best secondary in the league. These guys are marginal starters on other squads, maybe even marginal roster guys.



At the end of the day it shouldn't matter due to the talent around them, but they're definitely the weakness on d (see Steelers game last year). In comment 13583009 Milton said:Our LBs are protected by one of if not the best run stopping DL's in the league and arguably the best secondary in the league. These guys are marginal starters on other squads, maybe even marginal roster guys.At the end of the day it shouldn't matter due to the talent around them, but they're definitely the weakness on d (see Steelers game last year).

WR: OB is a problem child. A great talent who sees only himself plato : 9/3/2017 10:47 pm : link Who can literally make or break any game or season, Beckham is unique in Giant history. His destructive powers on a team or position group are incalculable. One of the best talents at WR in Giant history may be the most self centered and egotistical, for him at any price.

RE: Special Teams Brick72 : 9/3/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: Rookie PK suspect coverage Wing inconsistent at times. ?? In comment 13582926 Mark from Jersey said:??

The schedule is a concern UberAlias : 9/3/2017 10:58 pm : link Tough schedule plus road trips to Denver, SF, Oakland, and Arizona, plus facing several teams coming off of buy weeks. Schedule makers did no favors. I worry about fatigue. We need someone to step up into the rotation with JPP and Vernon they can't log as many snaps as they did a year ago.

Healthy and rested I like this team as much as anyone UberAlias : 9/3/2017 10:59 pm : link But this schedule will challenge them.

I have a lot of faith in our defense mavric : 9/3/2017 11:02 pm : link as long as we avoid injuries.



I really want to see us establish a legitimate ground threat, a running game that keeps the defense honest. If we can move the ball on the ground to pick up short yardage 3rd downs and the occasional break away, we're unstoppable. But it's a concern of mine until the ball carriers can show some serious moxie and start punishing teams for overloading their backfield to stop Eli's air game



Coaching trueblueinpw : 9/3/2017 11:20 pm : link Still not sold on Big Balls Ben.

RE: WR: OB is a problem child. A great talent who sees only himself Klaatu : 9/3/2017 11:22 pm : link

Quote: Who can literally make or break any game or season, Beckham is unique in Giant history. His destructive powers on a team or position group are incalculable. One of the best talents at WR in Giant history may be the most self centered and egotistical, for him at any price.



Surely you can't be serious.



And yes, I did call you Shirley. In comment 13583154 plato said:Surely you can't be serious.And yes, I did call you Shirley.

RE: RE: RE: LB Talent Milton : 1:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13583009 Milton said:





Quote:





In comment 13582979 WillVAB said:





Quote:





Only weak spot in the defense.



I don't think it's a weak spot, it's just not a strength.







Our LBs are protected by one of if not the best run stopping DL's in the league and arguably the best secondary in the league. These guys are marginal starters on other squads, maybe even marginal roster guys.



At the end of the day it shouldn't matter due to the talent around them, but they're definitely the weakness on d (see Steelers game last year). Well if by the weakness you mean that as a position group they're not as strong as the secondary or the DL, well of course that's true. But I don't think they are sub-par and I'm not concerned that it's gonna be the play of the LB'ers which derails the season. In comment 13583118 WillVAB said:Well if byweakness you mean that as a position group they're not as strong as the secondary or the DL, well of course that's true. But I don't think they are sub-par and I'm not concerned that it's gonna be the play of the LB'ers which derails the season.

I'm always going to santacruzom : 2:47 am : link Be concerned about our special teams. I see any season in which they help us win more games than they contribute to a loss as an aberration.

1st string OL SHO'NUFF : 4:24 am : link 2nd string OL

Besides the obvious of team health, Diver_Down : 6:11 am : link my main is concern is the HC. With a softer schedule last year facing rookie QBs, we barely won some of the match-ups despite our defense playing out of their minds. Yes, we went 11-5. The reasons for the offense's ineptitude have been rehashed over the past few months. This is a big year for Ben.

Jesus. Beezer : 6:22 am : link Lots of irrational on this thread. lol

Other than overall team health, I'm not concerned. Watson : 10:15 am : link Defense looks ready. The additions to the Offensive should make it less predictable taking some pressure off the OL. The huge improvement in the TE group should also help out the OL. Last year, opposing defense could just focus on containing OBJ, now not so easy with other legitimate options. So, I'm just looking forward to an enjoyable season.





BTW, just a question. I know rarely do you see OL substitutions, but will we see Fluker coming in for Jerry on short yardage situations or when trying to run out the clock?

RE: WR: OB is a problem child. A great talent who sees only himself BigBlueShock : 10:19 am : link

Quote: Who can literally make or break any game or season, Beckham is unique in Giant history. His destructive powers on a team or position group are incalculable. One of the best talents at WR in Giant history may be the most self centered and egotistical, for him at any price.

Holy crap. In comment 13583154 plato said:Holy crap.

Cornerback Jimmy Googs : 10:32 am : link Apple still learning, and DRC is fragile and needs to be managed but these two must stay on the field because everybody else has a bulls-eye on them.



Good QBs will spread us out and find the obvious weaknesses.



Maybe if Thompson can provide real support versus what Adams did last year at FS we can cover it up.



we'll see...

We have nothing oldog : 10:41 am : link to fear except fear itself.

Beckham not growing up BlackburnBalledOut : 10:45 am : link hes a child. a problem child.

not being able to run the ball Jersey55 : 10:45 am : link is going be the big anchor around the neck of this team if they can't do it this season. I sort of get the feeling that Reese thinks having a stable of good receivers will solve that problem, if he's wrong about that then this season will be a carbon copy of last year....

This will be Perkins breakout season PatersonPlank : 10:51 am : link The reports of his demise are exaggerated. The last game against the Jets he ran for over 5 yds per carry, and had a 15 and 12 yd run. Wait until they start game planning this week.

RE: Beckham not growing up Klaatu : 10:52 am : link

Quote: hes a child. a problem child.



Surely you can't be serious.



And yes, I did call you Shirley. In comment 13583456 BlackburnBalledOut said:Surely you can't be serious.And yes, I did call you Shirley.

Again UConn4523 : 10:55 am : link if you are worried about CB, shouldn't every team in the NFL be worried about theirs? It's irrational, and there isn't anything you can do about it other than hope we don't get hurt.