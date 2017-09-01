The season is here! Your guess at regular season record . .

The Giants are down to 53 and they are settling down to practice for the Cowboys. Will the hype come to fruition?
The OL improves enough and the defense dominates. If they avoid injuries....12-14 wins is possible. But I will go with 11-5.
My hope, as always this year is 16-0. My guess is that the team is a little better, but the schedule will take its toll leaving them 11-5 again.
but i feel Giants win division.
but a combination of poor O-line play, shotgun draws, and screw-jobs by the refs will get them to 9-7.
and the Division would be a bonus
I think the Giants win the division by tiebreaker over DAL & PHI who both also finish 9-7. Redskins finish 7-9. I think this is a very strong division where everyone beats each other up. Add that with a very tough schedule playing the AFC West, I don't see any double digit winners in the division.
It's a difficult schedule with a lot of travel, and I think the division will be cut throat.
Eagles steal the Division and we sneak in with a WC.
12-4, the dominant team we've been waiting to see for years.
I would have prognosticated a 12 or 13 win season, but the schedule truly sucks and I expect an injury or two to a key player (hopefully not Eli).
I believe we'll be in the playoffs and hopefully this team will be healthy and firing on all cylinders when that time comes. Another Lombardi trophy is a real possibility if the cards fall our way and we avoid the injury bug.
but I see 12-4 as a distinct possibility.
but I think the first quarter of the season will tell us a lot about this team. I'll go with 9-7 and another Wild Card entry into the playoffs.
Defense is good but offense will cause some nail biters by not being able to execute a solid 4 minute offense to run out the clock.
My brain says 11-5 maybe 10-6. I think our defense can be real special this year and I also think our offense will need a few games to get on track with the limited time our 1st team had together on the field in preseason. We will rely on the D heavily the first few games of the year and could come up short IMO.
With that said I do believe our offense will be a force to be reckoned with this season it’s just a matter of when it happens. The D could very well be the best in the league providing they stay healthy.
I am really looking forward to this season it should be fun to watch.
Regardless I do think the Giants win the division and finish the 1 or 2 seed.
Dominant defense, better than expected running game and another monster OBJ season deliver a division title
but this schedule - even starting in preseason with the 3 games in 11 days crap - raises an eyebrow. However I think we have the War Daddies to navigate it, and win. But Good Lord, pretty f’d up schedule.
Tough to play 4 teams coming off bye weeks. That is my only real complaint with the schedule. I think that costs them one win. It matters when you play other teams...and a rested team is a little more dangerous.
Decent as anyone's guess, but I would wager that the 2 WC do not come out of the East. I would guess that 1 WC from the East and 1 from the South.
That, and the sheer air miles.
Tougher schedule, better team, gives us the same record as last year.
With a loss in Denver because Eli can't handle his weed.
seatlle and green bay stop by NY to get sent home for the year.
Lose to the Raiders in the superbowl.
If healthy, 10-6 or 11-5. The schedule is tough and these NFC East teams are going to beat each other up all year.
and road schedule, say 9-7, maybe 10-6.
seatlle and green bay stop by NY to get sent home for the year.
Lose to the Raiders in the superbowl.
Sure would LOVE 11-5/12-4, though.
Win the division. I think they lose in the NFC championship game to Seattle.
Upgrade the OL at some point during the season can be better.
@ Dal W
Det W
@ Philly W
@ TB W
LAC W
@ Den L
Sea W
BYE
LAR W
@ SF W
KC W
@ Wash L
@ Oak L
Dal W
Philly W
@ AZ L
Wash W
Why does everyone think Philly is gonna be good enough to win the division?
with a victory over NE, Eli over Brady, in the showdown, threepeat, final game.
Won't get you in playoffs as a wildcard. Better win division or get to 10.
which means they won't be that good.
I saw some listing, on CBS Sports I believe, which had 10 analysts pick the Giants, 4 pick Philly, and 1 pick Dallas. I can't get over 4 picked Philly over Dallas.
But there's bound to be a clunker in there...12-4.
& Winners of the East. Rough schedule this year.