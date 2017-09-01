The season is here! Your guess at regular season record . . AnnapolisMike : 8:01 am The Giants are down to 53 and they are settling down to practice for the Cowboys. Will the hype come to fruition?



The OL improves enough and the defense dominates. If they avoid injuries....12-14 wins is possible. But I will go with 11-5.

Guess and hope Mike in Boston : 8:07 am : link My hope, as always this year is 16-0. My guess is that the team is a little better, but the schedule will take its toll leaving them 11-5 again.

I hope they go 16-0 fivehead : 8:20 am : link but a combination of poor O-line play, shotgun draws, and screw-jobs by the refs will get them to 9-7.

9-7 (win the NFC East) Sean : 8:22 am : link I think the Giants win the division by tiebreaker over DAL & PHI who both also finish 9-7. Redskins finish 7-9. I think this is a very strong division where everyone beats each other up. Add that with a very tough schedule playing the AFC West, I don't see any double digit winners in the division.

10-6 bigbluescot : 8:28 am : link It's a difficult schedule with a lot of travel, and I think the division will be cut throat.

9-7 Diver_Down : 8:30 am : link Eagles steal the Division and we sneak in with a WC.

... christian : 8:37 am : link 12-4, the dominant team we've been waiting to see for years.

Usually Say 10-6, OntheRoad : 8:44 am : link but this year 11-5.

10-6 +/- 2 wins mavric : 8:48 am : link I would have prognosticated a 12 or 13 win season, but the schedule truly sucks and I expect an injury or two to a key player (hopefully not Eli).



I believe we'll be in the playoffs and hopefully this team will be healthy and firing on all cylinders when that time comes. Another Lombardi trophy is a real possibility if the cards fall our way and we avoid the injury bug.

I don't want to jinx them Gman11 : 8:50 am : link but I see 12-4 as a distinct possibility.

It's hard to predict as there's so many variables, Simms11 : 8:58 am : link but I think the first quarter of the season will tell us a lot about this team. I'll go with 9-7 and another Wild Card entry into the playoffs.

12-4 djstat : 8:59 am : link Defense is good but offense will cause some nail biters by not being able to execute a solid 4 minute offense to run out the clock.

My heart says 12-4 maybe 13-3 bigblue1124 : 9:09 am : link My brain says 11-5 maybe 10-6. I think our defense can be real special this year and I also think our offense will need a few games to get on track with the limited time our 1st team had together on the field in preseason. We will rely on the D heavily the first few games of the year and could come up short IMO.



With that said I do believe our offense will be a force to be reckoned with this season it’s just a matter of when it happens. The D could very well be the best in the league providing they stay healthy.



I am really looking forward to this season it should be fun to watch.

Regardless I do think the Giants win the division and finish the 1 or 2 seed.



12-4, NFC East Champs mfsd : 9:18 am : link Dominant defense, better than expected running game and another monster OBJ season deliver a division title

This is a 12-4 football team. area junc : 9:20 am : link but this schedule - even starting in preseason with the 3 games in 11 days crap - raises an eyebrow. However I think we have the War Daddies to navigate it, and win. But Good Lord, pretty f’d up schedule.

RE: This is a 12-4 football team. AnnapolisMike : 9:24 am : link

Quote: but this schedule - even starting in preseason with the 3 games in 11 days crap - raises an eyebrow. However I think we have the War Daddies to navigate it, and win. But Good Lord, pretty f’d up schedule.



Tough to play 4 teams coming off bye weeks. That is my only real complaint with the schedule. I think that costs them one win. It matters when you play other teams...and a rested team is a little more dangerous. In comment 13583368 area junc said:Tough to play 4 teams coming off bye weeks. That is my only real complaint with the schedule. I think that costs them one win. It matters when you play other teams...and a rested team is a little more dangerous.

RE: Kratch has a pretty good take on the Diver_Down : 9:28 am : link

Quote: season and potential outcome. Not sure I'm OK with it, but it's fairly logical. Link - ( New Window )



Decent as anyone's guess, but I would wager that the 2 WC do not come out of the East. I would guess that 1 WC from the East and 1 from the South. In comment 13583369 Simms11 said:Decent as anyone's guess, but I would wager that the 2 WC do not come out of the East. I would guess that 1 WC from the East and 1 from the South.

11-5 ZogZerg : 9:46 am : link Tougher schedule, better team, gives us the same record as last year.

15-1 Milton : 9:52 am : link With a loss in Denver because Eli can't handle his weed.

13-3 Dankbeerman : 9:52 am : link seatlle and green bay stop by NY to get sent home for the year.



Lose to the Raiders in the superbowl.

Health is the key. FStubbs : 9:55 am : link If healthy, 10-6 or 11-5. The schedule is tough and these NFC East teams are going to beat each other up all year.

RE: 10-6 Klaatu : 9:56 am : link

Quote: Make the playoffs



Ditto. In comment 13583321 UK Giants Fan said:Ditto.

Concerned about depth Carson53 : 9:59 am : link and road schedule, say 9-7, maybe 10-6.

11-5 Steve L : 10:06 am : link Win the division. I think they lose in the NFC championship game to Seattle.

11-5 Chip : 10:08 am : link Upgrade the OL at some point during the season can be better.

My crystal ball says 12-4, 5-1 in the Division PatersonPlank : 10:10 am : link @ Dal W

Det W

@ Philly W

@ TB W

LAC W

@ Den L

Sea W

BYE

LAR W

@ SF W

KC W

@ Wash L

@ Oak L

Dal W

Philly W

@ AZ L

Wash W



RE: 9-7 Hereditaryemperor : 10:28 am : link

Quote: Eagles steal the Division and we sneak in with a WC.



Why does everyone think Philly is gonna be good enough to win the division? In comment 13583323 Diver_Down said:Why does everyone think Philly is gonna be good enough to win the division?

19 - 0, oldog : 10:28 am : link with a victory over NE, Eli over Brady, in the showdown, threepeat, final game.

9 wins Clintqb17 : 10:32 am : link Won't get you in playoffs as a wildcard. Better win division or get to 10.

Philly does seem to be the trendy pick now by the media PatersonPlank : 10:32 am : link which means they won't be that good.



I saw some listing, on CBS Sports I believe, which had 10 analysts pick the Giants, 4 pick Philly, and 1 pick Dallas. I can't get over 4 picked Philly over Dallas.

Want to say 13-3 YorkAveGiant : 10:54 am : link But there's bound to be a clunker in there...12-4.