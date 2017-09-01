Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
The season is here! Your guess at regular season record . .

AnnapolisMike : 8:01 am
The Giants are down to 53 and they are settling down to practice for the Cowboys. Will the hype come to fruition?

The OL improves enough and the defense dominates. If they avoid injuries....12-14 wins is possible. But I will go with 11-5.
Guess and hope  
Mike in Boston : 8:07 am : link
My hope, as always this year is 16-0. My guess is that the team is a little better, but the schedule will take its toll leaving them 11-5 again.
due to difficulty of schedule.....its tough to determine record  
George from PA : 8:13 am : link
but i feel Giants win division.
I hope they go 16-0  
fivehead : 8:20 am : link
but a combination of poor O-line play, shotgun draws, and screw-jobs by the refs will get them to 9-7.
Playoffs,  
Big Blue '56 : 8:22 am : link
and the Division would be a bonus
9-7 (win the NFC East)  
Sean : 8:22 am : link
I think the Giants win the division by tiebreaker over DAL & PHI who both also finish 9-7. Redskins finish 7-9. I think this is a very strong division where everyone beats each other up. Add that with a very tough schedule playing the AFC West, I don't see any double digit winners in the division.
11-5.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:25 am : link
NFC East champions.
10-6  
UK Giants Fan : 8:27 am : link
Make the playoffs
10-6  
bigbluescot : 8:28 am : link
It's a difficult schedule with a lot of travel, and I think the division will be cut throat.
9-7  
Diver_Down : 8:30 am : link
Eagles steal the Division and we sneak in with a WC.
9-10 wins  
UberAlias : 8:31 am : link
Seems about right.
11-5  
spike : 8:33 am : link
first
8-8  
micky : 8:36 am : link
.
...  
christian : 8:37 am : link
12-4, the dominant team we've been waiting to see for years.
A lot of great weapons. 13-3.  
carpoon : 8:40 am : link
.
I  
thomasa510 : 8:40 am : link
10-6
11-5  
ZGiants98 : 8:43 am : link
!
Usually Say 10-6,  
OntheRoad : 8:44 am : link
but this year 11-5.
10-6 +/- 2 wins  
mavric : 8:48 am : link
I would have prognosticated a 12 or 13 win season, but the schedule truly sucks and I expect an injury or two to a key player (hopefully not Eli).

I believe we'll be in the playoffs and hopefully this team will be healthy and firing on all cylinders when that time comes. Another Lombardi trophy is a real possibility if the cards fall our way and we avoid the injury bug.
I don't want to jinx them  
Gman11 : 8:50 am : link
but I see 12-4 as a distinct possibility.
It's hard to predict as there's so many variables,  
Simms11 : 8:58 am : link
but I think the first quarter of the season will tell us a lot about this team. I'll go with 9-7 and another Wild Card entry into the playoffs.
12-4  
djstat : 8:59 am : link
Defense is good but offense will cause some nail biters by not being able to execute a solid 4 minute offense to run out the clock.
11-5  
Jay in Toronto : 9:03 am : link
before opening this thread
11 - 5  
Watson : 9:07 am : link
.
My heart says 12-4 maybe 13-3  
bigblue1124 : 9:09 am : link
My brain says 11-5 maybe 10-6. I think our defense can be real special this year and I also think our offense will need a few games to get on track with the limited time our 1st team had together on the field in preseason. We will rely on the D heavily the first few games of the year and could come up short IMO.

With that said I do believe our offense will be a force to be reckoned with this season it’s just a matter of when it happens. The D could very well be the best in the league providing they stay healthy.

I am really looking forward to this season it should be fun to watch.
Regardless I do think the Giants win the division and finish the 1 or 2 seed.
11-5  
Danny Kanell : 9:11 am : link
and a division title.
9-7  
pa_giant_fan : 9:13 am : link
Make the playoffs as WC
12-4, NFC East Champs  
mfsd : 9:18 am : link
Dominant defense, better than expected running game and another monster OBJ season deliver a division title
19-0  
mattlawson : 9:19 am : link
Of course
This is a 12-4 football team.  
area junc : 9:20 am : link
but this schedule - even starting in preseason with the 3 games in 11 days crap - raises an eyebrow. However I think we have the War Daddies to navigate it, and win. But Good Lord, pretty f’d up schedule.
Kratch has a pretty good take on the  
Simms11 : 9:20 am : link
season and potential outcome. Not sure I'm OK with it, but it's fairly logical.
Link - ( New Window )
11-5  
Ryan in Albany : 9:23 am : link
.
RE: This is a 12-4 football team.  
AnnapolisMike : 9:24 am : link
In comment 13583368 area junc said:
Quote:
but this schedule - even starting in preseason with the 3 games in 11 days crap - raises an eyebrow. However I think we have the War Daddies to navigate it, and win. But Good Lord, pretty f’d up schedule.


Tough to play 4 teams coming off bye weeks. That is my only real complaint with the schedule. I think that costs them one win. It matters when you play other teams...and a rested team is a little more dangerous.
11-5  
vonritz : 9:24 am : link
Super Bowl champs
10 - 6  
pjcas18 : 9:25 am : link
playoffs

RE: Kratch has a pretty good take on the  
Diver_Down : 9:28 am : link
In comment 13583369 Simms11 said:
Quote:
season and potential outcome. Not sure I'm OK with it, but it's fairly logical. Link - ( New Window )


Decent as anyone's guess, but I would wager that the 2 WC do not come out of the East. I would guess that 1 WC from the East and 1 from the South.
AnnapolisMike  
area junc : 9:29 am : link
That, and the sheer air miles.
11-5  
ZogZerg : 9:46 am : link
Tougher schedule, better team, gives us the same record as last year.
15-1  
Milton : 9:52 am : link
With a loss in Denver because Eli can't handle his weed.
13-3  
Dankbeerman : 9:52 am : link
seatlle and green bay stop by NY to get sent home for the year.

Lose to the Raiders in the superbowl.
Health is the key.  
FStubbs : 9:55 am : link
If healthy, 10-6 or 11-5. The schedule is tough and these NFC East teams are going to beat each other up all year.
RE: 10-6  
Klaatu : 9:56 am : link
In comment 13583321 UK Giants Fan said:
Quote:
Make the playoffs


Ditto.
Concerned about depth  
Carson53 : 9:59 am : link
and road schedule, say 9-7, maybe 10-6.
13-3  
Dankbeerman : 10:00 am : link
seatlle and green bay stop by NY to get sent home for the year.

Lose to the Raiders in the superbowl.
10-6.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:04 am : link
Sure would LOVE 11-5/12-4, though.
11-5  
Steve L : 10:06 am : link
Win the division. I think they lose in the NFC championship game to Seattle.
11-5  
Chip : 10:08 am : link
Upgrade the OL at some point during the season can be better.
My crystal ball says 12-4, 5-1 in the Division  
PatersonPlank : 10:10 am : link
@ Dal W
Det W
@ Philly W
@ TB W
LAC W
@ Den L
Sea W
BYE
LAR W
@ SF W
KC W
@ Wash L
@ Oak L
Dal W
Philly W
@ AZ L
Wash W
Chips on the table  
mpinmaine : 10:18 am : link
14-2
12-4  
Hereditaryemperor : 10:27 am : link
You know it
RE: 9-7  
Hereditaryemperor : 10:28 am : link
In comment 13583323 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Eagles steal the Division and we sneak in with a WC.


Why does everyone think Philly is gonna be good enough to win the division?
19 - 0,  
oldog : 10:28 am : link
with a victory over NE, Eli over Brady, in the showdown, threepeat, final game.
Hey, Matt,  
oldog : 10:30 am : link
you beat me to it.
9 wins  
Clintqb17 : 10:32 am : link
Won't get you in playoffs as a wildcard. Better win division or get to 10.
Philly does seem to be the trendy pick now by the media  
PatersonPlank : 10:32 am : link
which means they won't be that good.

I saw some listing, on CBS Sports I believe, which had 10 analysts pick the Giants, 4 pick Philly, and 1 pick Dallas. I can't get over 4 picked Philly over Dallas.
11-5  
adamg : 10:45 am : link
.
Want to say 13-3  
YorkAveGiant : 10:54 am : link
But there's bound to be a clunker in there...12-4.
10-6  
bouchy24 : 11:00 am : link
& Winners of the East. Rough schedule this year.
11-5.  
AcidTest : 11:02 am : link
Win the NFC East.
