Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Zeke playing Week 1

Big Rick in FL : 9/5/2017 6:57 pm
According to Cowboys beat writer Mike Fisher. Suspension wouldn't start until Week 2 if Zeke's injunction is denied. Real shocker.
He hungry  
elbowj : 9/5/2017 6:59 pm : link
Fittin to eat!
Why would that be?  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 7:00 pm : link
.
Pound that shit fucked loser ewock into oblivion  
djm : 9/5/2017 7:00 pm : link
.
Ridiculous  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:01 pm : link
They've had how long to get this sorted out? Yet the least surprising thing ever.
Good.  
Beezer : 9/5/2017 7:01 pm : link
Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.

You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.

Bring it.

RE: He hungry  
djm : 9/5/2017 7:02 pm : link
In comment 13585039 elbowj said:
Quote:
Fittin to eat!


You must be so proud.

Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.
I'm not sure  
Big Rick in FL : 9/5/2017 7:02 pm : link
Why it would work like that. It's on his Twitter fishsports, but it's very crowded. Kinda hard to understand.
So..  
Matt in SGS : 9/5/2017 7:02 pm : link
he gets to play against the team that has proven to be the toughest matchup for Dallas, where his impact is more limited and Dallas is already up against it with other suspensions.

Screw Dallas, let this blow up in their face when he plays, gets shut down, and they lose, and then he gets to sit out other games. I said earlier in this offseason, if he gets 6 games after Week 1, Dallas has all the markings of starting this season 2-5.
Has this been confirmed by anyone who isn't just a reporter?  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 7:03 pm : link
.
From what I call tell  
BillT : 9/5/2017 7:04 pm : link
The mediator didn't file his ruling today by 6 pm so Elliot is a go for week 1.
Any man that goes out of his way to show his belly  
djm : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link
With the 1980s half shirt look lacks self awareness and is way too arrogant for the human race. The guy is garbage.
None of our beats have reported this yet  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link
.
Here's a link  
BillT : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: From what I call tell  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link
In comment 13585052 BillT said:
Quote:
The mediator didn't file his ruling today by 6 pm so Elliot is a go for week 1.


There isn't a time limit. Per the above, that was for his salary not his availability.
RE: He hungry  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:08 pm : link
In comment 13585039 elbowj said:
Quote:
Fittin to eat!

There goes that excuse for when you lose. Again. But we all know you'll come up with something else after that ass gets spanked. It tells us all we need to know about you when you've never spoke out about your team consistently, knowingly, hiring the scum off the earth. You prolly have your daughters all waking around in Zeke jerseys. Congrats?
RE: RE: From what I call tell  
BillT : 9/5/2017 7:08 pm : link
In comment 13585056 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 13585052 BillT said:


Quote:


The mediator didn't file his ruling today by 6 pm so Elliot is a go for week 1.



There isn't a time limit. Per the above, that was for his salary not his availability.

My understanding is that the Cowboys are allowed to play him if not notified by today. Has to do with adequate prep for this week's opponent.
Double Standard  
EddieNYG : 9/5/2017 7:10 pm : link
Dak allegedly commits domestic violence and it seems like all the press about Elliot is whether he will be able to play or not.

Beckham has a temper tantrum on the field and all the press is how terrible of a human being the kid is.

F Dallas and the media!
nydailynews  
est1986 : 9/5/2017 7:11 pm : link
...
Zeke will play week 1 vs NYG - ( New Window )
RE: RE: He hungry  
elbowj : 9/5/2017 7:11 pm : link
In comment 13585046 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 13585039 elbowj said:


Quote:


Fittin to eat!



You must be so proud.

Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.


Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.
Playing against the Giants?  
illmatic : 9/5/2017 7:12 pm : link
No way. Never would have thought he'd find a way to do that.

It Bothers Me That I'm Thinking / Typing This  
Trainmaster : 9/5/2017 7:13 pm : link
But I can't help but wish this POS "Gets a Theismann" on a tackle from Snacks (who subsequently gets a new nickname, "Snaps") on Elliott's first play.

Dammit  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/5/2017 7:13 pm : link
.
Good  
B in ALB : 9/5/2017 7:13 pm : link
Let him play. Beat a woman? You can play.

Cowboy trash being cowboy trash.
RE: RE: RE: He hungry  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/5/2017 7:13 pm : link
In comment 13585066 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585046 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 13585039 elbowj said:


Quote:


Fittin to eat!



You must be so proud.

Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.



Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.


lol at a dallas fan trying to drag anyone else to their deplorable level.
Right....  
djm : 9/5/2017 7:14 pm : link
Josh brown. Who the Giants cut. What a zinger.

Dallas is where scumbags go for a second chance.

But they are the most popular team in America so you have that going for you. The Applebee's of the NFL. Free apps!
RE: He hungry  
B in ALB : 9/5/2017 7:15 pm : link
In comment 13585039 elbowj said:
Quote:
Fittin to eat!


Are you 12? Or just a white boy trying too hard?

I'm betting the latter.
Huh??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/5/2017 7:15 pm : link
Quote:
Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites


He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.
RE: nydailynews  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 7:16 pm : link
In comment 13585065 est1986 said:
Quote:
... Zeke will play week 1 vs NYG - ( New Window )


This is referencing the same report. I read according to the league there is no deadline, so we will see I guess
RE: RE: RE: He hungry  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:17 pm : link
In comment 13585066 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585046 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 13585039 elbowj said:


Quote:


Fittin to eat!



You must be so proud.

Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.



Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.

We'll all be waiting for Zeke to meet the same fate that Josh Brown did. We will be waiting a looooong time. How many Cowboys have been suspended in the past few years? You think Josh Brown makes up for all of that? Bwahaaaaaa! Of course you do. You root for a team FULL of scum bags. The Cowboys are the laughingstock of the league, you do know that right? I know you may not get that impression by watching your Cowboys network and all.
disgusting the way the league etc caters to merica's team  
micky : 9/5/2017 7:18 pm : link
pathetic. setting a bad example that you can get away with shit because you are star player and detrimental to fuckwads quest to a championship..pathetic
Good he's playing against tough run defense (even though valuable DT  
plato : 9/5/2017 7:19 pm : link
Gone) that can and should make him hurt. He may end up worse off than the length of his suspension, and that would be Divine judgement.
Mac summed it up perfectly...  
bouchy24 : 9/5/2017 7:20 pm : link
"All backs run the same when there's nowhere to run." I love his confidence. He doesn't make that offense.
Sounds like Jerrah got one of his boys  
mfsd : 9/5/2017 7:23 pm : link
to deliver the suitcase full of cash to the arbitrator on time
BTW  
Trainmaster : 9/5/2017 7:25 pm : link
Giants fans are not on a first name basis with players of other teams, especially divisional rivals. No "Zeke", "Dak", "Carson", "Kirk" on BBI please.

He's to be referred to as "Elliott" or "The POS Dallas running back"

...  
annexOPR : 9/5/2017 7:26 pm : link
The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB
We beat them twice last year with Zeke  
Biteymax22 : 9/5/2017 7:28 pm : link
Hand them their loss Sunday night and let them be weaker against teams that wouldn't normally beat them with Zeke in the line up.
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:31 pm : link
In comment 13585091 annexOPR said:
Quote:
The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB

Let's not go crazy. It's a tough division game on the road. It will be a close game either way. I do find it somewhat satisfying to know that Jerrah KNOWS, however, that his team of convicts has no shot to win this game without him. Pretty funny actually
RE: Good.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 7:34 pm : link
In comment 13585045 Beezer said:
Quote:
Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.

You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.

Bring it.


Do you have a link about him beating his gf causing a miscarriage?
Ian Rapoport was just on NFL Total Access  
bigbb : 9/5/2017 7:35 pm : link
And said there's absolutely no timetable as long as the ruling comes down before Sunday
RE: Ian Rapoport was just on NFL Total Access  
Vinny from Danbury : 9/5/2017 7:37 pm : link
In comment 13585106 bigbb said:
Quote:
And said there's absolutely no timetable as long as the ruling comes down before Sunday


Ya, that's what I just heard as well. There is no timetable, and he can still be suspended for Week 1 later this week.
This thread is misinformation,  
Mad Mike : 9/5/2017 7:40 pm : link
and should be deleted.
RE: Huh??  
elbowj : 9/5/2017 7:41 pm : link
In comment 13585076 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:


Quote:


Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites



He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.


He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cove r it up and he played last year after his suspension. You don't have a leg to stand on but being delusional is all ya got.
RE: RE: Huh??  
EddieNYG : 9/5/2017 7:43 pm : link
In comment 13585125 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585076 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:




Quote:


Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites



He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.



He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cove r it up and he played last year after his suspension. You don't have a leg to stand on but being delusional is all ya got.


Well you clearly weren't around here when the Josh Brown stuff went down. There was a lot of Giants fans, MANY on this site, who were calling for the Giants to CUT Brown immediately last year.

But go back to refreshing twitter to see if your GOLDEN BOY can play in Week 1....
It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 7:44 pm : link
Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.
RE: Good.  
Bleedin Blue : 9/5/2017 7:44 pm : link
In comment 13585045 Beezer said:
Quote:
Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.

You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.

Bring it.


WTF, is this true what he did to his girlfriend? Both babies were lost ? As a father of 2 daughters, and like any human I'm sickened by this if true!! SMDH!!!
RE: RE: RE: Huh??  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:48 pm : link
In comment 13585129 EddieNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 13585125 elbowj said:


Quote:


In comment 13585076 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:




Quote:


Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites



He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.



He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cove r it up and he played last year after his suspension. You don't have a leg to stand on but being delusional is all ya got.



Well you clearly weren't around here when the Josh Brown stuff went down. There was a lot of Giants fans, MANY on this site, who were calling for the Giants to CUT Brown immediately last year.

But go back to refreshing twitter to see if your GOLDEN BOY can play in Week 1....

That's just it. Most of us wanted to beat Brown to a pulp ourselves after hearing the news. And almost all of us wanted him cut if the stories were true. But Cowboys fans? Eh, lies! All lies! All of the convicts on our beloved shitfest of a team are innocent!
RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
micky : 9/5/2017 7:51 pm : link
In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.


this...plus el-blow is clueless as to what went down between giants and Josh brown.
RE: RE: RE: He hungry  
chopperhatch : 9/5/2017 7:52 pm : link
In comment 13585066 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585046 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 13585039 elbowj said:


Quote:


Fittin to eat!



You must be so proud.

Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.



Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.


Except we released him you fucking douche.
I have yet  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:54 pm : link
To see any of these Cowboys honest that visit this site speak out against ANY of these scumbags that Dallas employs. They always show up to defend the pieces of shit. Tells you all you need to know
Fans of rival teams who come on this site to  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/5/2017 8:00 pm : link
Stir up shit...

Man. Take a look in the mirror. You don't have better things to do?
RE: RE: ...  
annexOPR : 9/5/2017 8:05 pm : link
In comment 13585096 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13585091 annexOPR said:


Quote:


The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB


Let's not go crazy. It's a tough division game on the road. It will be a close game either way. I do find it somewhat satisfying to know that Jerrah KNOWS, however, that his team of convicts has no shot to win this game without him. Pretty funny actually


If Beckham is all systems go - i don't see how they stop this offense. They do not have the DL to exploit the weak Giants OL - Eli should light them up accordingly.

With the injuries/suspensions, the Dallas front 7 is a joke.
And then the NFL wonders why  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 8:07 pm : link
they have the reputation of having a league of criminals..
RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
elbowj : 9/5/2017 8:13 pm : link
In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.


Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.

Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?
wtf are we even humoring this Dbag cowboys fan for?  
Sonic Youth : 9/5/2017 8:16 pm : link
Give him the hammer
RE: RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
Sonic Youth : 9/5/2017 8:16 pm : link
In comment 13585166 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.



Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.

Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?
Also this post is just filled with lulz.

This poster sucks
RE: RE: RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
elbowj : 9/5/2017 8:18 pm : link
In comment 13585170 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
In comment 13585166 elbowj said:


Quote:


In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.



Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.

Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?

Also this post is just filled with facts.

This poster knows more about both cases than everyone here with their heads firmly in the sand
RE: Good.  
FStubbs : 9/5/2017 8:18 pm : link
In comment 13585045 Beezer said:
Quote:
Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.

You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.

Bring it.


Not that I don't believe you, but is there a source for this?
Good  
Joey in VA : 9/5/2017 8:24 pm : link
We don't worry about him anyway, we let Dak throw and fuck it up himself.
It's not that I care so much if he plays this Sunday  
BlackLight : 9/5/2017 8:25 pm : link
It's just irritating that you can get yourself suspended, but manage to spot-start a specific game just by gaming the legal and league appeal system in a certain way.
Zeke suspension upheld for 6 games  
BlackLight : 9/5/2017 8:31 pm : link
Word just reported by Mort.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/905226172434403329
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:31 pm : link
I am actually not surprised, but could the NFL have screwed this up even more than they did?
RE: It's not that I care so much if he plays this Sunday  
Diver_Down : 9/5/2017 8:34 pm : link
In comment 13585181 BlackLight said:
Quote:
It's just irritating that you can get yourself suspended, but manage to spot-start a specific game just by gaming the legal and league appeal system in a certain way.


Well, that is more the NFL fault in how they dragged out the investigation. They had the entire offseason to issue the suspension allowing plenty of time for the appeals and legal challenges.
As I said on another thread, I'm pessimistic:  
81_Great_Dane : 9/5/2017 8:43 pm : link
Zeke plays, Beckham doesn't.

But I think the Giants win anyway.
As I said in another thread  
Carl in CT : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link
If the suspension is upheld doesn't that mean he is still suspended unless a court overturnes it? Was the suspension a six game suspension or was it a suspension not putting him eligible until week 7. (The first six games). If it was the latter he shouldn't be playing as it was upheld.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.
Good  
joeinpa : 9/5/2017 8:46 pm : link
Let him play. Big distortion them, no cause for them to rally behind
Welp, Beckham better play at this point.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 8:47 pm : link
We need to be at full-strength, as well.
RE: ...  
Diver_Down : 9/5/2017 8:52 pm : link
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.


What I find so "fishy" is the delay in handing down the suspension so late in the offseason. What new testimony/evidence came to light that delayed the initial decision? The NFL had a 1 1/2 years to investigate the matter. They could have issued the suspension after the Draft or OTAs. It would have allowed for plenty of time to hear appeals and any court challenges.
Diver_Down  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:53 pm : link
Exactly. It reeks of an under-the-table deal with Jerry Jones.
This report is an idiot  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 8:53 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
micky : 9/5/2017 8:57 pm : link
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.


fishy...is a way understatement..more appropriate crookedness . figures when Kerri is involved
RE: RE: ...  
micky : 9/5/2017 8:58 pm : link
In comment 13585255 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



fishy...is a way understatement..more appropriate crookedness . figures when Kerri is involved


jerruh
RE: Diver_Down  
Diver_Down : 9/5/2017 8:58 pm : link
In comment 13585250 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Exactly. It reeks of an under-the-table deal with Jerry Jones.


Almost as if the NFL had come to the conclusion early enough, but didn't want to tarnish Jerry's induction into the HoF with unwanted questions from the media. By keeping a lid on it, Jerry could have his choreographed moment.
Good  
WillVAB : 9/5/2017 9:02 pm : link
We'll beat their ass with the Ewok and he'll end up sitting in games vs teams that he could actually impact W/L.
So who benefits vs the Cowboys in Game 7?  
SHO'NUFF : 9/5/2017 9:08 pm : link
let me guess...Washington or Philly?

Aren't they messing with fair competition by doing this?
What'll be revolting  
pganut : 9/5/2017 9:09 pm : link
Are the Dallas troglodyte fans who will actually roar for this anal barnacle. Woo-hoo...yeah, Zeke. Another stellar human Cowboy favorite.
Michael Irvin is an embarrassment on NFL Network right now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 9:10 pm : link
On the flipside, it's pretty cool to see the damage that crack has inflicted on his brain from all the years of use.
RE: Michael Irvin is an embarrassment on NFL Network right now.  
figgy2989 : 9/5/2017 9:12 pm : link
In comment 13585287 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
On the flipside, it's pretty cool to see the damage that crack has inflicted on his brain from all the years of use.


How the fuck he has a job is beyond me...I guess it isn't as bad as when Emmitt Smith butchered the English language every week on Monday night Countdown.
RE: ...  
Mr. Bungle : 9/5/2017 9:22 pm : link
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys.

Where are you getting that information? It wasn't true in 2016. Or 2015. Or 2014.
Concussion or crack...  
SHO'NUFF : 9/5/2017 9:23 pm : link
hmmm, tough call
RE: ...  
D_Giants : 9/5/2017 9:23 pm : link
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.


Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.
Huge win for Dallas...  
M.S. : 9/5/2017 9:31 pm : link
...for critical home opener against key division rival.
RE: RE: ...  
FStubbs : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : link
In comment 13585304 D_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.


How is it a NFLPA victory if Elliott is still doing 6 games? It's a Jerrah victory since he gets to have Elliott against the Giants.
Obvious Game 1 Fix for NFL...  
M.S. : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : link
...to prop up their declining ratings.

They could not afford to have BOTH Zeke and OBJ out of a marquee game. The NFL couldn't do anything about OBJ's ankle, but they could certainly put the fix in for Zeke's suspension.

When they say it's not about the money (ratings)...

... it's about the money (ratings).

Quite transparent... and more so pathetic.
Mr. Bungle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : link
It seems like an annual thing when the NFL announces the ratings for the Giants-Cowboys games. If it isn't at the very top, it's near there...combination of "America's team" and America's largest TV market.
RE: Huge win for Dallas...  
D_Giants : 9/5/2017 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13585312 M.S. said:
Quote:
...for critical home opener against key division rival.


Perhaps, but it might have been worse if McFadden had a great game. I've watched too many games where The backup has a breakout game because the Giants had no prior experience playing him. Jay Schroeder of the 'Skins comes to mind: L Taylor broke Thiesmann's leg, when Gs are winning; JS brings 'Skins back to a 1-point win.
Mr. Bungle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:39 pm : link
Last year, the game was the 5th highest rated game.
You all sound more worried than anything...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2017 9:41 pm : link
Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...
RE: Mr. Bungle  
Mr. Bungle : 9/5/2017 9:42 pm : link
In comment 13585326 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It seems like an annual thing when the NFL announces the ratings for the Giants-Cowboys games. If it isn't at the very top, it's near there...combination of "America's team" and America's largest TV market.

The Cowboys dominate each year's top 5 rated games, sometimes 3 or 4 of the top 5 games are Cowboys games.

The Giants are just one of several distant second-tier teams in the ratings.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
D_Giants : 9/5/2017 9:43 pm : link
In comment 13585324 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 13585304 D_Giants said:


Quote:


In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:




Quote:


Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.



How is it a NFLPA victory if Elliott is still doing 6 games? It's a Jerrah victory since he gets to have Elliott against the Giants.


Agree with you. Not my opinion, but Eisen's on NFL Network. Interestingly, Eisen cut off Faulk when Faulk was apparently going to disagree with Eisen's claim that you need a law degree to understand this. Network won't acknowledge that Ratings always trump the league's syrupy 'moral' code.
If there was even a modicum of overconfidence by the Giants  
Big Blue '56 : 9/5/2017 9:48 pm : link
Re the prospect of Zeke not playing against us, that no longer can be the case. That's a good thing
RE: You all sound more worried than anything...  
D_Giants : 9/5/2017 9:49 pm : link
In comment 13585334 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...


Conspiracy? The NFL rep comes up with a new 'top-late' rule. $$$$$. The Giants kept Zeke and his team to less than 10 points in game 2, after the Cowboys had developed into an unstoppable force.
Mr. Bungle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:59 pm : link
I'm not sure what your point is. Regardless of the reasons, the Giants-Cowboys games are always near the top of the ratings each year.
RE: You all sound more worried than anything...  
BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 10:00 pm : link
In comment 13585334 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...

You're just trying too hard at this point. You're literally becoming a caricature of yourself. It's embarrassing.

Conspiracy theory? The dude has been suspended for 6 games. Oh, but he can play in game 1 on national television! They has all off season to hash this out and it comes down 2 hours after their supposed deadline, on the exact same day? Yeah, ok.

And I haven't seen one single post on here looking 'worried" about anything. In fact, I've seen the exact opposite. Pointing out the curiosities of this case has nothing to do with being "worried". Just stop. You're entering radar territory and it's not a good look.
Good  
Mark from Jersey : 9/5/2017 10:00 pm : link
Dallas doesn't scare me at all even with EE.

Let us beat the shit out of them on their turf on national TV and make it easier for the lesser teams they will face to beat them without EE.

Go Giants
RE: RE: RE: RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did.  
Sonic Youth : 9/5/2017 10:04 pm : link
In comment 13585173 elbowj said:
Quote:
In comment 13585170 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


In comment 13585166 elbowj said:


Quote:


In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.



Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.

Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?

Also this post is just filled with facts.

This poster knows more about both cases than everyone here with their heads firmly in the sand

Evidently doesn't know how the fuck to use the quote feature on an archaic message board.

And you're still a shit poster.
Not surprised  
blueblood : 9/5/2017 10:16 pm : link
the league isnt going to mess up its primetime Sunday Night game on kickoff weekend.. NO WAY..
RE: RE: Good.  
Kyle in NY : 9/5/2017 10:22 pm : link
In comment 13585174 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 13585045 Beezer said:


Quote:


Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.

You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.

Bring it.




Not that I don't believe you, but is there a source for this?


Beez, this did not happen. What are you talking about? Pretty serious accusation to just throw out there
RE: RE: You all sound more worried than anything...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2017 10:41 pm : link
In comment 13585361 BigBlueShock said:
[quote]

And there we have it, more high quality posts from BBS...

"The nfl office is corrupt, the cowboys are scumbags, the red sox are cheaters"...
The excuse for allowing him to play Sunday is laughable at best  
montanagiant : 9/5/2017 10:49 pm : link
"It would be unfair to suspend him for the Giants game"
This is supposedly a rule? Since when?  
Greg from LI : 9/5/2017 10:55 pm : link
Sounds like some horseshit Goodell invented on the spot
RE: This is supposedly a rule? Since when?  
montanagiant : 9/5/2017 11:05 pm : link
In comment 13585434 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Sounds like some horseshit Goodell invented on the spot

Especially since it sure did not apply last year with OBJ not getting his appeal ruled on until Wednesday yet still had to sit on Sunday.

ANother example of the fact that with the NFL the Dollar overrules ethics
RE: The excuse for allowing him to play Sunday is laughable at best  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/5/2017 11:31 pm : link
In comment 13585427 montanagiant said:
Quote:
"It would be unfair to suspend him for the Giants game"


what a joke

beat their asses
RE: RE: You all sound more worried than anything...  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/5/2017 11:32 pm : link
In comment 13585345 D_Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 13585334 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...



Conspiracy? The NFL rep comes up with a new 'top-late' rule. $$$$$. The Giants kept Zeke and his team to less than 10 points in game 2, after the Cowboys had developed into an unstoppable force.


JPP and Mr Collins will have something to say about Zeke... lets go
So.... Let me get this right  
est1986 : 9/5/2017 11:41 pm : link
A Texas Judge has to decide if the Cowboys starting running back can play this year...? He'll play.
RE: Mr. Bungle  
Mr. Bungle : 9/5/2017 11:43 pm : link
In comment 13585360 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure what your point is. Regardless of the reasons, the Giants-Cowboys games are always near the top of the ratings each year.

My point wasn't cryptic. Your assertion that "There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys" has no evidence to support it.

Prime-time Cowboys games pull big ratings every year, no matter who the opponent is.
First of all, did anyone really ever doubt he'd play week 1?  
j_rud : 9/5/2017 11:54 pm : link
Second of all, smacking Elliot in the mouth on his way to a suspension and beating the Cowboys in Dallas on opening day, again, would be the most satisfying win this team has had in a long time. For me, it'd be tops since the last SB. I wanna see this punk get pounded...
It's utter BS  
Bluesbreaker : 12:01 am : link
...
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link : reply
Whole thing smells fishy.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.

You can't make this shit up !
It sucks  
illmatic : 12:06 am : link
But it puts them in a bigger hole if the Giants can beat them in Dallas with Zeke playing. If the Giants win that game, the Cowboys probably have to go 4-2 without Zeke or else they're likely in deep shit. The tone can be set for a potential letdown season in Dallas on Sunday night.
Bring it on  
Reale01 : 12:43 am : link
I am not one to say we want to play their best. However, teams tend to play inspired when they think they have been wronged and it could inspire Dallas. Now they can't help but feel that they're OK, they got Zeke.

If I am the Giants I am thinking that I am sick of hearing about Zeke. We gonna shut him the F down. I think the defense will be especially fired up to face him, and in a lot of ways they may prefer that he plays. It will give them an opportunity to test themselves vs the unstoppable Dallas running attack.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support