Zeke playing Week 1 Big Rick in FL : 9/5/2017 6:57 pm According to Cowboys beat writer Mike Fisher. Suspension wouldn't start until Week 2 if Zeke's injunction is denied. Real shocker.

Ridiculous BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:01 pm : link They've had how long to get this sorted out? Yet the least surprising thing ever.

Good. Beezer : 9/5/2017 7:01 pm : link Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.



Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.



You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.



Bring it.





Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible.

So.. Matt in SGS : 9/5/2017 7:02 pm : link he gets to play against the team that has proven to be the toughest matchup for Dallas, where his impact is more limited and Dallas is already up against it with other suspensions.



Screw Dallas, let this blow up in their face when he plays, gets shut down, and they lose, and then he gets to sit out other games. I said earlier in this offseason, if he gets 6 games after Week 1, Dallas has all the markings of starting this season 2-5.

Has this been confirmed by anyone who isn't just a reporter? PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 7:03 pm : link .

From what I call tell BillT : 9/5/2017 7:04 pm : link The mediator didn't file his ruling today by 6 pm so Elliot is a go for week 1.

Any man that goes out of his way to show his belly djm : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link With the 1980s half shirt look lacks self awareness and is way too arrogant for the human race. The guy is garbage.

None of our beats have reported this yet Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : : 9/5/2017 7:05 pm : link .

There isn't a time limit. Per the above, that was for his salary not his availability. In comment 13585052 BillT said:There isn't a time limit. Per the above, that was for his salary not his availability.

There goes that excuse for when you lose. Again. But we all know you'll come up with something else after that ass gets spanked. It tells us all we need to know about you when you've never spoke out about your team consistently, knowingly, hiring the scum off the earth.

There isn't a time limit. Per the above, that was for his salary not his availability.

My understanding is that the Cowboys are allowed to play him if not notified by today. Has to do with adequate prep for this week's opponent. In comment 13585056 PatersonPlank said:My understanding is that the Cowboys are allowed to play him if not notified by today. Has to do with adequate prep for this week's opponent.

Double Standard EddieNYG : 9/5/2017 7:10 pm : link Dak allegedly commits domestic violence and it seems like all the press about Elliot is whether he will be able to play or not.



Beckham has a temper tantrum on the field and all the press is how terrible of a human being the kid is.



F Dallas and the media!

You must be so proud.



Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.



Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.

Playing against the Giants? illmatic : 9/5/2017 7:12 pm : link



No way. Never would have thought he'd find a way to do that.

It Bothers Me That I'm Thinking / Typing This Trainmaster : 9/5/2017 7:13 pm : link But I can't help but wish this POS "Gets a Theismann" on a tackle from Snacks (who subsequently gets a new nickname, "Snaps") on Elliott's first play.





You must be so proud.



Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.







Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.



lol at a dallas fan trying to drag anyone else to their deplorable level.

Right.... djm : 9/5/2017 7:14 pm : link Josh brown. Who the Giants cut. What a zinger.



Dallas is where scumbags go for a second chance.



But they are the most popular team in America so you have that going for you. The Applebee's of the NFL. Free apps!

Are you 12? Or just a white boy trying too hard?



Are you 12? Or just a white boy trying too hard? I'm betting the latter.

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 9/5/2017 7:15 pm : link Quote: Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites



He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.

This is referencing the same report. I read according to the league there is no deadline, so we will see I guess In comment 13585065 est1986 said:This is referencing the same report. I read according to the league there is no deadline, so we will see I guess

You must be so proud.



Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.







Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.

We'll all be waiting for Zeke to meet the same fate that Josh Brown did. We will be waiting a looooong time. How many Cowboys have been suspended in the past few years? You think Josh Brown makes up for all of that? The Cowboys are the laughingstock of the league, you do know that right?

disgusting the way the league etc caters to merica's team micky : 9/5/2017 7:18 pm : link pathetic. setting a bad example that you can get away with shit because you are star player and detrimental to fuckwads quest to a championship..pathetic

Good he's playing against tough run defense (even though valuable DT plato : 9/5/2017 7:19 pm : link Gone) that can and should make him hurt. He may end up worse off than the length of his suspension, and that would be Divine judgement.

Mac summed it up perfectly... bouchy24 : 9/5/2017 7:20 pm : link "All backs run the same when there's nowhere to run." I love his confidence. He doesn't make that offense.

Sounds like Jerrah got one of his boys mfsd : 9/5/2017 7:23 pm : link to deliver the suitcase full of cash to the arbitrator on time

BTW Trainmaster : 9/5/2017 7:25 pm : link Giants fans are not on a first name basis with players of other teams, especially divisional rivals. No "Zeke", "Dak", "Carson", "Kirk" on BBI please.



He's to be referred to as "Elliott" or "The POS Dallas running back"





... annexOPR : 9/5/2017 7:26 pm : link The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB

We beat them twice last year with Zeke Biteymax22 : 9/5/2017 7:28 pm : link Hand them their loss Sunday night and let them be weaker against teams that wouldn't normally beat them with Zeke in the line up.

RE: ... BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:31 pm : link

Quote: The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB

Let's not go crazy. It's a tough division game on the road. It will be a close game either way. I do find it somewhat satisfying to know that Jerrah KNOWS, however, that his team of convicts has no shot to win this game without him. Pretty funny actually In comment 13585091 annexOPR said:Let's not go crazy. It's a tough division game on the road. It will be a close game either way. I do find it somewhat satisfying to know that Jerrah KNOWS, however, that his team of convicts has no shot to win this game without him. Pretty funny actually

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.



You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.



Bring it.





Do you have a link about him beating his gf causing a miscarriage? In comment 13585045 Beezer said:Do you have a link about him beating his gf causing a miscarriage?

Ian Rapoport was just on NFL Total Access bigbb : 9/5/2017 7:35 pm : link And said there's absolutely no timetable as long as the ruling comes down before Sunday

RE: Ian Rapoport was just on NFL Total Access Vinny from Danbury : 9/5/2017 7:37 pm : link

Quote: And said there's absolutely no timetable as long as the ruling comes down before Sunday



Ya, that's what I just heard as well. There is no timetable, and he can still be suspended for Week 1 later this week. In comment 13585106 bigbb said:Ya, that's what I just heard as well. There is no timetable, and he can still be suspended for Week 1 later this week.

Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites







He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.



He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cover it up and he played last year after his suspension.

He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.







He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cove r it up and he played last year after his suspension. You don't have a leg to stand on but being delusional is all ya got.



Well you clearly weren't around here when the Josh Brown stuff went down. There was a lot of Giants fans, MANY on this site, who were calling for the Giants to CUT Brown immediately last year.



Well you clearly weren't around here when the Josh Brown stuff went down. There was a lot of Giants fans, MANY on this site, who were calling for the Giants to CUT Brown immediately last year.

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.



You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.



Bring it.





WTF, is this true what he did to his girlfriend? Both babies were lost ? As a father of 2 daughters, and like any human I'm sickened by this if true!! SMDH!!! In comment 13585045 Beezer said:WTF, is this true what he did to his girlfriend? Both babies were lost ? As a father of 2 daughters, and like any human I'm sickened by this if true!! SMDH!!!

Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites







He's saying that from his couch because the Giants cut him. Meanwhile, Jerry will probably put Zeke in the Ring of Honor and transfer Greg Hardy's captaincy over to him.







He wuz cut after it blew up in their faces. Your owner tried to cove r it up and he played last year after his suspension. You don't have a leg to stand on but being delusional is all ya got.







Well you clearly weren't around here when the Josh Brown stuff went down. There was a lot of Giants fans, MANY on this site, who were calling for the Giants to CUT Brown immediately last year.



But go back to refreshing twitter to see if your GOLDEN BOY can play in Week 1....

That's just it. Most of us wanted to beat Brown to a pulp ourselves after hearing the news. And almost all of us wanted him cut if the stories were true. But Cowboys fans? Eh, lies! All lies!

RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did. micky : 9/5/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.



this...plus el-blow is clueless as to what went down between giants and Josh brown. In comment 13585131 Dave in Hoboken said:this...plus el-blow is clueless as to what went down between giants and Josh brown.

You must be so proud.



Not that i watch for sports and search for moral integrity but Dallas employs some of the most awful humans possible. Bravo. Go eat fuck face.







Lawd a mercy. Josh Brown says hello to all the faithful hypocrites.



Except we released him you fucking douche.

I have yet BigBlueShock : 9/5/2017 7:54 pm : link To see any of these Cowboys honest that visit this site speak out against ANY of these scumbags that Dallas employs. They always show up to defend the pieces of shit. Tells you all you need to know

Fans of rival teams who come on this site to SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/5/2017 8:00 pm : link Stir up shit...



Man. Take a look in the mirror. You don't have better things to do?

The Giants are blowing them out week 1 - regardless of who starts at RB





Let's not go crazy. It's a tough division game on the road. It will be a close game either way. I do find it somewhat satisfying to know that Jerrah KNOWS, however, that his team of convicts has no shot to win this game without him. Pretty funny actually



If Beckham is all systems go - i don't see how they stop this offense. They do not have the DL to exploit the weak Giants OL - Eli should light them up accordingly.



With the injuries/suspensions, the Dallas front 7 is a joke. In comment 13585096 BigBlueShock said:If Beckham is all systems go - i don't see how they stop this offense. They do not have the DL to exploit the weak Giants OL - Eli should light them up accordingly.With the injuries/suspensions, the Dallas front 7 is a joke.

RE: It took them awhile to cut him, but they did. elbowj : 9/5/2017 8:13 pm : link

Quote: Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.



Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.



Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed. Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?

wtf are we even humoring this Dbag cowboys fan for? Sonic Youth : 9/5/2017 8:16 pm : link Give him the hammer

Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.







Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.



Also this post is just filled with lulz. This poster sucks



This poster sucks In comment 13585166 elbowj said:Also this post is just filled with lulz.This poster sucks

Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.







Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.



Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?



Also this post is just filled with facts.



Also this post is just filled with facts. This poster knows more about both cases than everyone here with their heads firmly in the sand

Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.



You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.



Bring it.





Not that I don't believe you, but is there a source for this? In comment 13585045 Beezer said:Not that I don't believe you, but is there a source for this?

It's not that I care so much if he plays this Sunday BlackLight : 9/5/2017 8:25 pm : link It's just irritating that you can get yourself suspended, but manage to spot-start a specific game just by gaming the legal and league appeal system in a certain way.

Zeke suspension upheld for 6 games BlackLight : 9/5/2017 8:31 pm : link Word just reported by Mort.



https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/905226172434403329

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:31 pm : : 9/5/2017 8:31 pm : link I am actually not surprised, but could the NFL have screwed this up even more than they did?

Well, that is more the NFL fault in how they dragged out the investigation. They had the entire offseason to issue the suspension allowing plenty of time for the appeals and legal challenges. In comment 13585181 BlackLight said:Well, that is more the NFL fault in how they dragged out the investigation. They had the entire offseason to issue the suspension allowing plenty of time for the appeals and legal challenges.

As I said on another thread, I'm pessimistic: 81_Great_Dane : 9/5/2017 8:43 pm : link Zeke plays, Beckham doesn't.



But I think the Giants win anyway.

As I said in another thread Carl in CT : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link If the suspension is upheld doesn't that mean he is still suspended unless a court overturnes it? Was the suspension a six game suspension or was it a suspension not putting him eligible until week 7. (The first six games). If it was the latter he shouldn't be playing as it was upheld.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link Whole thing smells fishy.



There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.

Good joeinpa : 9/5/2017 8:46 pm : link Let him play. Big distortion them, no cause for them to rally behind

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



What I find so "fishy" is the delay in handing down the suspension so late in the offseason. What new testimony/evidence came to light that delayed the initial decision? The NFL had a 1 1/2 years to investigate the matter. They could have issued the suspension after the Draft or OTAs. It would have allowed for plenty of time to hear appeals and any court challenges. In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:What I find so "fishy" is the delay in handing down the suspension so late in the offseason. What new testimony/evidence came to light that delayed the initial decision? The NFL had a 1 1/2 years to investigate the matter. They could have issued the suspension after the Draft or OTAs. It would have allowed for plenty of time to hear appeals and any court challenges.

This report is an idiot PatersonPlank : 9/5/2017 8:53 pm : link .

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



fishy...is a way understatement..more appropriate crookedness . figures when Kerri is involved In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:fishy...is a way understatement..more appropriate crookedness . figures when Kerri is involved

Whole thing smells fishy.



There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.







fishy...is a way understatement..more appropriate crookedness . figures when Kerri is involved



jerruh In comment 13585255 micky said:jerruh

Quote: Exactly. It reeks of an under-the-table deal with Jerry Jones.



Almost as if the NFL had come to the conclusion early enough, but didn't want to tarnish Jerry's induction into the HoF with unwanted questions from the media. By keeping a lid on it, Jerry could have his choreographed moment. In comment 13585250 Eric from BBI said:Almost as if the NFL had come to the conclusion early enough, but didn't want to tarnish Jerry's induction into the HoF with unwanted questions from the media. By keeping a lid on it, Jerry could have his choreographed moment.

Good WillVAB : 9/5/2017 9:02 pm : link We'll beat their ass with the Ewok and he'll end up sitting in games vs teams that he could actually impact W/L.

So who benefits vs the Cowboys in Game 7? SHO'NUFF : 9/5/2017 9:08 pm : link let me guess...Washington or Philly?



Aren't they messing with fair competition by doing this?

What'll be revolting pganut : 9/5/2017 9:09 pm : link Are the Dallas troglodyte fans who will actually roar for this anal barnacle. Woo-hoo...yeah, Zeke. Another stellar human Cowboy favorite.

Michael Irvin is an embarrassment on NFL Network right now. Dave in Hoboken : 9/5/2017 9:10 pm : link On the flipside, it's pretty cool to see the damage that crack has inflicted on his brain from all the years of use.

How the fuck he has a job is beyond me...I guess it isn't as bad as when Emmitt Smith butchered the English language every week on Monday night Countdown. In comment 13585287 Dave in Hoboken said:How the fuck he has a job is beyond me...I guess it isn't as bad as when Emmitt Smith butchered the English language every week on Monday night Countdown.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys.

Where are you getting that information? It wasn't true in 2016. Or 2015. Or 2014. In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:Where are you getting that information? It wasn't true in 2016. Or 2015. Or 2014.

There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions. In comment 13585236 Eric from BBI said:Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.

Huge win for Dallas... M.S. : 9/5/2017 9:31 pm : link ...for critical home opener against key division rival.

Whole thing smells fishy.



There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.







Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.



How is it a NFLPA victory if Elliott is still doing 6 games? It's a Jerrah victory since he gets to have Elliott against the Giants. In comment 13585304 D_Giants said:How is it a NFLPA victory if Elliott is still doing 6 games? It's a Jerrah victory since he gets to have Elliott against the Giants.

Obvious Game 1 Fix for NFL... M.S. : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : link ...to prop up their declining ratings.



They could not afford to have BOTH Zeke and OBJ out of a marquee game. The NFL couldn't do anything about OBJ's ankle, but they could certainly put the fix in for Zeke's suspension.



When they say it's not about the money (ratings)...



... it's about the money (ratings).



Quite transparent... and more so pathetic.

Mr. Bungle Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : : 9/5/2017 9:37 pm : link It seems like an annual thing when the NFL announces the ratings for the Giants-Cowboys games. If it isn't at the very top, it's near there...combination of "America's team" and America's largest TV market.

Perhaps, but it might have been worse if McFadden had a great game. I've watched too many games where The backup has a breakout game because the Giants had no prior experience playing him. Jay Schroeder of the 'Skins comes to mind: L Taylor broke Thiesmann's leg, when Gs are winning; JS brings 'Skins back to a 1-point win. In comment 13585312 M.S. said:Perhaps, but it might have been worse if McFadden had a great game. I've watched too many games where The backup has a breakout game because the Giants had no prior experience playing him. Jay Schroeder of the 'Skins comes to mind: L Taylor broke Thiesmann's leg, when Gs are winning; JS brings 'Skins back to a 1-point win.

Mr. Bungle Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:39 pm : : 9/5/2017 9:39 pm : link Last year, the game was the 5th highest rated game.

You all sound more worried than anything... Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2017 9:41 pm : link Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.



So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...

The Cowboys dominate each year's top 5 rated games, sometimes 3 or 4 of the top 5 games are Cowboys games.



The Giants are just one of several distant second-tier teams in the ratings. In comment 13585326 Eric from BBI said:The Cowboys dominate each year's top 5 rated games, sometimes 3 or 4 of the top 5 games are Cowboys games.The Giants are just one of several distant second-tier teams in the ratings.

Whole thing smells fishy.



There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.







Totally about ratings. This is an NFL special: for 'legal' reasons the league 'must' let him play. Rich Eisen said this is an NFLPA victory, but the NFL needs the ratings, first and foremost. I am unaware of any other deferred suspensions.







How is it a NFLPA victory if Elliott is still doing 6 games? It's a Jerrah victory since he gets to have Elliott against the Giants.



Agree with you. Not my opinion, but Eisen's on NFL Network. Interestingly, Eisen cut off Faulk when Faulk was apparently going to disagree with Eisen's claim that you need a law degree to understand this. Network won't acknowledge that Ratings always trump the league's syrupy 'moral' code. In comment 13585324 FStubbs said:Agree with you. Not my opinion, but Eisen's on NFL Network. Interestingly, Eisen cut off Faulk when Faulk was apparently going to disagree with Eisen's claim that you need a law degree to understand this. Network won't acknowledge that Ratings always trump the league's syrupy 'moral' code.

If there was even a modicum of overconfidence by the Giants Big Blue '56 : 9/5/2017 9:48 pm : link Re the prospect of Zeke not playing against us, that no longer can be the case. That's a good thing

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...



Conspiracy? The NFL rep comes up with a new 'top-late' rule. $$$$$. The Giants kept Zeke and his team to less than 10 points in game 2, after the Cowboys had developed into an unstoppable force. In comment 13585334 Jimmy Googs said:Conspiracy? The NFL rep comes up with a new 'top-late' rule. $$$$$. The Giants kept Zeke and his team to less than 10 points in game 2, after the Cowboys had developed into an unstoppable force.

Mr. Bungle Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 9:59 pm : : 9/5/2017 9:59 pm : link I'm not sure what your point is. Regardless of the reasons, the Giants-Cowboys games are always near the top of the ratings each year.

So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...

You're just trying too hard at this point. You're literally becoming a caricature of yourself. It's embarrassing.



Conspiracy theory? The dude has been suspended for 6 games. Oh, but he can play in game 1 on national television! They has all off season to hash this out and it comes down 2 hours after their supposed deadline, on the exact same day? Yeah, ok.



And I haven't seen one single post on here looking 'worried" about anything. In fact, I've seen the exact opposite. Pointing out the curiosities of this case has nothing to do with being "worried". Just stop. You're entering radar territory and it's not a good look. In comment 13585334 Jimmy Googs said:You're just trying too hard at this point. You're literally becoming a caricature of yourself. It's embarrassing.Conspiracy theory? The dude has been suspended for 6 games. Oh, but he can play in game 1 on national television! They has all off season to hash this out and it comes down 2 hours after their supposed deadline, on the exact same day? Yeah, ok.And I haven't seen one single post on here looking 'worried" about anything. In fact, I've seen the exact opposite. Pointing out the curiosities of this case has nothing to do with being "worried". Just stop. You're entering radar territory and it's not a good look.

Good Mark from Jersey : 9/5/2017 10:00 pm : link Dallas doesn't scare me at all even with EE.



Let us beat the shit out of them on their turf on national TV and make it easier for the lesser teams they will face to beat them without EE.



Go Giants

Let me know when the Cowboys cut their criminal.







Of course the difference is their respective guilt. And this was in response to the oft-repeated but completely false notion that they cut him immediately following the suspension. They didn't. He kicked for the Giants last season. They cut him after the enabling behavior of the Giants and the NFL was exposed.



Funny story about the Brown case. The lead investigator recommended a full six game suspension but a Giants fan in the league office decided on one game. In Zeke's case the same investigator recommended no suspension but a Giants fan in the league office overrode her recommendation and gave him the full six. Weird huh?



Also this post is just filled with facts.



This poster knows more about both cases than everyone here with their heads firmly in the sand



Evidently doesn't know how the fuck to use the quote feature on an archaic message board.



Evidently doesn't know how the fuck to use the quote feature on an archaic message board. And you're still a shit poster.

Not surprised blueblood : 9/5/2017 10:16 pm : link the league isnt going to mess up its primetime Sunday Night game on kickoff weekend.. NO WAY..

Guy smacks around his gf who's pregnant with twins. One is miscarried. Second one later needs to be aborted.



Fine. Go run the fucking football, scumbag.



You wanted to appeal. We never would have known more details, you piece of human shit.



Bring it.









Not that I don't believe you, but is there a source for this?



Beez, this did not happen. What are you talking about? Pretty serious accusation to just throw out there In comment 13585174 FStubbs said:Beez, this did not happen. What are you talking about? Pretty serious accusation to just throw out there

And there we have it, more high quality posts from BBS...



"The nfl office is corrupt, the cowboys are scumbags, the red sox are cheaters"... In comment 13585361 BigBlueShock said:[quote]And there we have it, more high quality posts from BBS..."The nfl office is corrupt, the cowboys are scumbags, the red sox are cheaters"...

The excuse for allowing him to play Sunday is laughable at best montanagiant : 9/5/2017 10:49 pm : link "It would be unfair to suspend him for the Giants game"

Especially since it sure did not apply last year with OBJ not getting his appeal ruled on until Wednesday yet still had to sit on Sunday.



ANother example of the fact that with the NFL the Dollar overrules ethics In comment 13585434 Greg from LI said:Especially since it sure did not apply last year with OBJ not getting his appeal ruled on until Wednesday yet still had to sit on Sunday.ANother example of the fact that with the NFL the Dollar overrules ethics

what a joke



beat their asses In comment 13585427 montanagiant said:what a jokebeat their asses

Giant defense should be able to take care of business even with Zeke.



So stop playing conspiracy-theory with this suspension delay nonsense, its embarrassing...







Conspiracy? The NFL rep comes up with a new 'top-late' rule. $$$$$. The Giants kept Zeke and his team to less than 10 points in game 2, after the Cowboys had developed into an unstoppable force.



JPP and Mr Collins will have something to say about Zeke... lets go In comment 13585345 D_Giants said:JPP and Mr Collins will have something to say about Zeke... lets go

So.... Let me get this right est1986 : 9/5/2017 11:41 pm : link A Texas Judge has to decide if the Cowboys starting running back can play this year...? He'll play.

My point wasn't cryptic. Your assertion that "There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys" has no evidence to support it.



Prime-time Cowboys games pull big ratings every year, no matter who the opponent is. In comment 13585360 Eric from BBI said:My point wasn't cryptic. Your assertion that "There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys" has no evidence to support it.Prime-time Cowboys games pull big ratings every year, no matter who the opponent is.

First of all, did anyone really ever doubt he'd play week 1? j_rud : 9/5/2017 11:54 pm : link Second of all, smacking Elliot in the mouth on his way to a suspension and beating the Cowboys in Dallas on opening day, again, would be the most satisfying win this team has had in a long time. For me, it'd be tops since the last SB. I wanna see this punk get pounded...

It's utter BS Bluesbreaker : 12:01 am : link ...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/5/2017 8:45 pm : link : reply

Whole thing smells fishy.



There is no bigger game ratings wise in the NFL during the regular season than Giants-Cowboys. So it conveniently works out that Elliott sits six games but not the Giants game? Sorry, I'm not buying it.



You can't make this shit up !

It sucks illmatic : 12:06 am : link But it puts them in a bigger hole if the Giants can beat them in Dallas with Zeke playing. If the Giants win that game, the Cowboys probably have to go 4-2 without Zeke or else they're likely in deep shit. The tone can be set for a potential letdown season in Dallas on Sunday night.