Odell Beckham Questionable; Keenan Robinson Out Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : 10:47 am ...

I am inclined to believe Chris684 : 11:08 am : link this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.



I have a hard time believing that this injury could be that serious after the Giants didnt even immediately put him in a boot. He was also moving pretty well while dancing in instagram videos. Doesnt seem like something a guy with a serious lower leg injury does in his free time.

RE: I am inclined to believe Phil S : 11:10 am : link

Quote: this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.



I have a hard time believing that this injury could be that serious after the Giants didnt even immediately put him in a boot. He was also moving pretty well while dancing in instagram videos. Doesnt seem like something a guy with a serious lower leg injury does in his free time.



If he wasn't hurt he would be practicing. In comment 13588338 Chris684 said:If he wasn't hurt he would be practicing.

He hasn't played or practiced at all since the injury GiantsRage2007 : 11:11 am : link So...idk how you could be 'shocked' he might not play

RE: RE: I am inclined to believe BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13588338 Chris684 said:





Quote:





this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.



I have a hard time believing that this injury could be that serious after the Giants didnt even immediately put him in a boot. He was also moving pretty well while dancing in instagram videos. Doesnt seem like something a guy with a serious lower leg injury does in his free time.







If he wasn't hurt he would be practicing.



The media only got to be there for part of the practices this week, where OBJ was riding the bike. Maybe he practiced when they weren't there to see him. In comment 13588345 Phil S said:The media only got to be there for part of the practices this week, where OBJ was riding the bike. Maybe he practiced when they weren't there to see him.

Good news is that he isn't ruled OUT yet ZogZerg : 11:12 am : link ..

RE: RE: Looks like its JT Thomas BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13588327 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





time. Hopefully he can fill in nicely for K. Robinson.







more than likely the only 3 lbs that play are kennard, goodson and casillas



They aren't going to play the entire game, the will get spells.



I hope Goodson doesn't pull an Uga on game winning drive. In comment 13588336 nygiants16 said:They aren't going to play the entire game, the will get spells.I hope Goodson doesn't pull an Uga on game winning drive.

RE: BB56 Worsen By Playing Vs Something To Deal With ... Trainmaster : 11:17 am : link ... for ankle injuries as the media reports have described Beckham's injury (I.e. Without the benefit of a physical exam or data) and speaking in generalities, is it more likely that playing on it Sunday would worsen the injury or not worsen the injury (again, speaking generally)?



Given the injury occurred on 8/21/17 (I.e. 19 days from injury to Sunday night's game), any chance the injury is fully healed (I strongly suspect not)?



How long would he likely have to rest / not play to greatly minimize the re-injury / further injury risk? 6 weeks (l.e. Missing first 3 regular season games)?





RE: He hasn't played or practiced at all since the injury mfsd : 11:17 am : link

Quote: So...idk how you could be 'shocked' he might not play



Yup, that's my take. The fact he hasn't practiced at all (aside from a little jogging and warm up) doesn't leave me optimistic. Would love to be wrong In comment 13588348 GiantsRage2007 said:Yup, that's my take. The fact he hasn't practiced at all (aside from a little jogging and warm up) doesn't leave me optimistic. Would love to be wrong

most lbs and corners nygiants16 : 11:17 am : link play the entire game...

Great sign that he's questionable. Dave in Hoboken : 11:21 am : link He might be practicing more since the media only has access to the first 10-20 mins of practice.

I would be simply amazed if he played...... Simms11 : 11:36 am : link and pleasantly surprised if he did, but if he can't run his routes the way he's capable, then you might as well play King. I wouldn't use him as a decoy. King is no OBJ obviously, but he's still capable of stretching the field.

RE: RE: He hasn't played or practiced at all since the injury Stu11 : 11:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13588348 GiantsRage2007 said:





Quote:





So...idk how you could be 'shocked' he might not play







Yup, that's my take. The fact he hasn't practiced at all (aside from a little jogging and warm up) doesn't leave me optimistic. Would love to be wrong

Agreed. I'm getting less optimistic by the day. Hard to see him playing if he hasn't practiced in weeks. I'd like to see him get out there and cut at least for a little bit. In comment 13588367 mfsd said:Agreed. I'm getting less optimistic by the day. Hard to see him playing if he hasn't practiced in weeks. I'd like to see him get out there and cut at least for a little bit.

I honestly believe we can win Sunday without him. Crispino : 11:42 am : link Like everyone else, I'd rather see him out there, but if it poses an undue risk of a longer term injury, then hold him out. We have enough weapons to beat Dallas even if OBJ sits.

RE: I honestly believe we can win Sunday without him. family progtitioner : 11:46 am : link

Quote: Like everyone else, I'd rather see him out there, but if it poses an undue risk of a longer term injury, then hold him out. We have enough weapons to beat Dallas even if OBJ sits.



I'm the opposite. I don't think they can lose their best player on offense by far and have much of a chance. I don't see any running game magically appearing. I do like the TE talent, though. Hope I'm wrong. In comment 13588402 Crispino said:I'm the opposite. I don't think they can lose their best player on offense by far and have much of a chance. I don't see any running game magically appearing. I do like the TE talent, though. Hope I'm wrong.

As much as I'd like Beckham to play... Klaatu : 11:46 am : link I don't think it's gamesmanship, or sandbagging, or whatever. If he was healthy, he'd be practicing, but he hasn't been, not even on a limited basis. To me, that's definitely not a good sign.



Can we beat Dallas without him? I believe we can, but without question we're a much, much stronger team with him than without him. There's no denying that. His absence would be a huge hurdle to overcome.



As for Robinson, he was a big part of our defensive resurgence last year. Maybe not as much as Snacks, or OV, or the evolution of Landon Collins, but Robinson's contribution should not be overlooked. His presence will be missed. I hope the rest of the LB corps can make up for it.

RE: RE: RE: I am inclined to believe Essex : 11:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13588345 Phil S said:





Quote:





In comment 13588338 Chris684 said:





Quote:





this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.



I have a hard time believing that this injury could be that serious after the Giants didnt even immediately put him in a boot. He was also moving pretty well while dancing in instagram videos. Doesnt seem like something a guy with a serious lower leg injury does in his free time.







If he wasn't hurt he would be practicing.







The media only got to be there for part of the practices this week, where OBJ was riding the bike. Maybe he practiced when they weren't there to see him.



No. The Giants would be penalized significantly if they lied about him not practicing when, in fact, he did. My gut tells me this is gamesmanship in the other direction--he won't play is my prediction. I wokld be shocked if he did. In comment 13588349 BigBlueDownTheShore said:No. The Giants would be penalized significantly if they lied about him not practicing when, in fact, he did. My gut tells me this is gamesmanship in the other direction--he won't play is my prediction. I wokld be shocked if he did.

Agree on Robinson. Jimmy Googs : 11:55 am : link Did he even practice in August? I don't know he will be able to go from zero to game ready even when he does get cleared...

I was surprised to read ChicagoMarty : 11:58 am : link the other day that Beckham hasn't taped his ankles since HS.



He has been running straight ahead so he is probably close to being 100%



I think if he got with the trainers and experimented with an ankle taping he might be pleasantly surprised at how much support a good ankle tape job.



That might be just what he needs to get him over the hump

If his condition is as bad as is being suggested regulator : 12:01 pm : link I am shocked the team allowed him to be on the sideline for the NE game (boot or not).

He's practicing in a HUGE Jay in Toronto : 12:05 pm : link underground gym in Wyoming.



Look closely -- the guy seen in NJ is a double.



You think the Boston teams have a monopoly on shenanigans?

RE: RE: RE: RE: I am inclined to believe BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13588349 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 13588345 Phil S said:





Quote:





In comment 13588338 Chris684 said:





Quote:





this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.



I have a hard time believing that this injury could be that serious after the Giants didnt even immediately put him in a boot. He was also moving pretty well while dancing in instagram videos. Doesnt seem like something a guy with a serious lower leg injury does in his free time.







If he wasn't hurt he would be practicing.







The media only got to be there for part of the practices this week, where OBJ was riding the bike. Maybe he practiced when they weren't there to see him.







No. The Giants would be penalized significantly if they lied about him not practicing when, in fact, he did. My gut tells me this is gamesmanship in the other direction--he won't play is my prediction. I wokld be shocked if he did.



Maybe they are sandbagging the media and properly reporting it to the league. In comment 13588417 Essex said:Maybe they are sandbagging the media and properly reporting it to the league.

Remember... Dave in Hoboken : 12:10 pm : link McAdoo said Beckham *can* play on Sunday without practicing at all this week. So, him not practicing doesn't necessarily mean he's not playing on Sunday..



It's all about him getting cleared by the team doctors on Sunday night.

. Big Blue '56 : 12:21 pm : link Trainmaster:



Think about the times you or others have sprained your ankle in through the years. If you could walk after a few weeks (even when you're young) it was a big accomplishment..If he can be believed, he has never had his ankles taped. Foolish, if for no other reason than you're eschewing at least some support. Some get localized injections. He won't..



It cannot get better if you're constantly running, pivoting and cutting on it. A week off between games, but you're still subjecting it to pounding on game day..You live with it and hope it heals with the time off after the Super Bowl..



There are always exceptions and I can only generalize..





Chicago Marty: I was stunned when I read he never tapes it, restrictive to a degree or not

i'm going to just keep saying it all year long djm : 12:27 pm : link DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS.



Fuck the offense. I want this D to be scary good. It's got talent we could only dream about 2-3-4-5 years ago. The D needs to play to its potential. Don't waste this. Go out there and fuck people up!



I'm so locked in and almost narrow minded this year. Don't care how many points we score. If this D plays as well as possible this team is playing in late January. They will dominate games 13-3. I want this. I want ugly. Let everyone bitch all year long about the O...just kill everyone defensively. We win titles that way.

No one YANKEE28 : 12:46 pm : link should underestimate the value lost by not having Robinson available to cover backs out of the backfield and other coverage situations.



He was outstanding in coverage last year, and its not clear who will fill that role Sunday night.



Expect the Cowboys to test that area of the Giants D early.

Robinson is a loss djm : 12:49 pm : link ..but all in all I can't complain with this summer. We're healthy enough.

On the FAN yesterday Bubba : 1:00 pm : link Paul Dottino said Odell does not need to practice. He has been catching passes from Eli since HS while attending his passing camps.

Yeah, there were times Big Blue '56 : 1:04 pm : link they held Plax out of practice from week to week as necessary..Didn't seem to make all that much difference, imo

Would think if he listed as playing, TMS : 1:05 pm : link we have evaluated what type of plays he can handle and let Dallas figure out how to defense those moves. It is their defensive problem not ours. Keep them guessing IMO.

RE: Robinson is a loss x meadowlander : 1:07 pm : link

Quote: ..but all in all I can't complain with this summer. We're healthy enough. Yeah - we're accustomed to players getting shot, in horrible car accidents and actually blown up if not suffering the run of the mill sports injuries.



Healthiest preseason I can maybe EVER remember for the G-Men. In comment 13588504 djm said:Yeah - we're accustomed to players getting shot, in horrible car accidents and actually blown up if not suffering the run of the mill sports injuries.Healthiest preseason I can maybe EVER remember for the G-Men.

At this point I just hope Robinson plays this year. Ten Ton Hammer : 1:32 pm : link Underrated part of the defense was his coverage last year.

Hasn't Tom Brady been Questionable for the last 100 years? glowrider : 1:55 pm : link Except when he was ACTUALLY injured?



Teams are obligated to (allegedly) report accurate health information. Questionable is 50/50. I'd rather him be around for the 19th or 20th game, then blow it all just to win in Week 1, despite the playoff implications.

The silver lining with Robinson area junc : 1:59 pm : link is hes barely stepped on the field all preseason. They are used to playing without him. And you wanna attack the middle, you better know where #21 is.

Cowherd joeinpa : 2:00 pm : link On his show yesterday said his Giants source says: "Most likely Docs won let Beckham play"

OBJ Csonka : 2:07 pm : link he's too important to risk a setback. unless he's close to 100%, hold him back.

King has an ankle and Lewis section125 : 2:20 pm : link sucks. So likely to see two tight ends, Ellison and Engram with Shepard and Marshall.

Dez thinks Beckham will play: Dave in Hoboken : 2:23 pm : link Zach Braziller‏Verified account @NYPost_Brazille 14m14 minutes ago



Dez Bryant on Odell Beckham: "I'm pretty sure he's going to play. He's the heart and soul of their team." #giants #cowboys

If I am not mistaken CV36 : 2:40 pm : link Plaxico missed several weeks of practice in 2007 but played every week. The important thing, will playing make anything worse.

RE: On the FAN yesterday Jay in Toronto : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: Paul Dottino said Odell does not need to practice. He has been catching passes from Eli since HS while attending his passing camps.



Do you think that was a factor (familiarity) in drafting him?

In comment 13588522 Bubba said:Do you think that was a factor (familiarity) in drafting him?

And then there's this.. Dave in Hoboken : 3:08 pm : link Taylor Rooks‏Verified account

@TaylorRooks



Just spoke to Odell Beckham Jr, says he is feeling A LOT better. "I have a long evening of rehab. Then we'll see." @OBJ_3

RE: And then there's this.. Jimmy Googs : 3:11 pm : link

Quote: Taylor Rooks‏Verified account

@TaylorRooks



Just spoke to Odell Beckham Jr, says he is feeling A LOT better. "I have a long evening of rehab. Then we'll see." @OBJ_3



tease... In comment 13588686 Dave in Hoboken said:tease...

RE: It's really an easy decision. Gman11 : 4:11 pm : link

Quote: If it is felt that he could worsen the condition by playing, you keep him out. It's only 1 game, division or not. We oft times forget it's a MARATHON.



People keep saying that, but it's not. It's only 16 games. In contrast to other sports it's not a marathon. In comment 13588319 Big Blue '56 said:People keep saying that, but it's not. It's only 16 games. In contrast to other sports it's not a marathon.

RE: I am inclined to believe BurlyMan : 4:42 pm : link

Quote: this is some gamesmanship by Coach Mac.





I agree. I think Mac is irritated by the whole circus with EE and is countering by throwing a cloud over OBJ's availability.



In comment 13588338 Chris684 said:I agree. I think Mac is irritated by the whole circus with EE and is countering by throwing a cloud over OBJ's availability.

Obj is pulling a Willy Wonka larryflower37 : 5:16 pm : link



Are you ready for some football! Are you ready for some football!