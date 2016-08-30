Evan Engram - Week 1 annexOPR : 11:57 am



Fun fact: Dallas allowed the 2nd most receptions to TE last year and 8 TDs.



Too early to expect a huge impact? Between Beckham's ankle and the offense striving for more diverse personnel groupings/play calling, i'm having a hard time containing my excitement for Engram.



I think a new NFL star is born Sunday Night.





- ( With Odell "limited", and the Cowboys inability to cover TEs, what are BBI's expectations for the rookie week 1? Rookie TE tend to adjust slowly to the pro game - but Engram is not your traditional rookie TE.Fun fact: Dallas allowed the 2nd most receptions to TE last year and 8 TDs.Too early to expect a huge impact? Between Beckham's ankle and the offense striving for more diverse personnel groupings/play calling, i'm having a hard time containing my excitement for Engram.I think a new NFL star is born Sunday Night. Obligatory Highlight - ( New Window

Fully Expect jc in c-ville : 12:04 pm : link Him to make a sudden, glorious, impact on this offense starting Sunday night.



He has picked up the NFL speed , by all accounts, and while there will be some growing pains, he should be a reliable option for Eli that he so desperately needed to make this O run smoothly and at times, lethal.

1 catch Big Blue '56 : 12:09 pm : link 7 yards. Not because I'm negative on him in the least. It's because that's what has happened often when the board is extremely high on a guy, be it receptions or rushing

3 catches 67 yds. 1 td larryflower37 : 12:11 pm : link 1 catch will be a big seem pass for the bulk of his yards.

RE: 1 catch arcarsenal : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: 7 yards. Not because I'm negative on him in the least. It's because that's what has happened often when the board is extremely high on a guy, be it receptions or rushing



If that's all he does I'd be absolutely shocked.



I'm not predicting a 10 catch game for him - but all indications are that he's going to have a pretty significant role in this offense. If Beckham is limited or doesn't play at all, he's going to get a handful of looks.



He's exactly how we can exploit one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses. In comment 13588443 Big Blue '56 said:If that's all he does I'd be absolutely shocked.I'm not predicting a 10 catch game for him - but all indications are that he's going to have a pretty significant role in this offense. If Beckham is limited or doesn't play at all, he's going to get a handful of looks.He's exactly how we can exploit one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses.

My hope is that he shows the same level . . . . TC : 12:16 pm : link of ability that he's demonstrated during preseason. During preseason his play appeared more polished than many rookies I've watched. Even if he doesn't catch a ball on Sunday night, the Giants offense will still be better from having him on the field.



I predict he doesn't once.... MOOPS : 12:23 pm : link land on his head.

Just like our whole offense, Doomster : 12:26 pm : link we don't know what we have yet......



Does Marshall still have it?



Will SS step up his game from last season and limit his mistakes?



Is Perkins a viable starter? Can Vereen finally get on the same page with Eli?



Can Double E be that TE we have been missing?



We don't know because Eli has not played with his new toys enough in the preseason.....



Look what happened to Brady last night? He lost Edelman before the season started....Then he lost Amendola.....the Chiefs took Gronk out of the game....this meant Brady had to go to unfamiliar players, that he had not played with that much in the preseason....



It's the same with Eli.....he has not had that much time on the field with his new players....Will he have instant success with them, or will it take several games?



How much were the Pats favored by? How much did they lose by? That first game is always an unknown for one of the teams involved......

Engram Csonka : 12:28 pm : link Eli's gonna love the big fella. Sometimes the main target, often the safety valve. 6-75-1

I'm excited about him RobCarpenter : 12:37 pm : link but honestly I think he'll have limited touches, b/c he's a rookie learning a new system. Hopefully I'm wrong.



I'm more concerned about how well he picks up his assignments in run blocking.

. arcarsenal : 12:40 pm : link Just remember.. people expected minimal contributions from Beckham when he got on the field against Atlanta in 2014.



And he missed a lot of valuable practice time.



Yes, it's a different position - but this is a league now where if you're talented enough, you can step right in and make an immediate impact.



Look at what Kareem Hunt did last night...

It is my understanding gmen9892 : 12:42 pm : link That Marinelli loves to run the Cover 2. This is exactly the type of matchup that Engram was drafted for. He has the ability to exploit that middle of the field quickly (whereas Tye and previous TE's could not). I am looking for a 3-4 catch, 75 yard day. Which is more than enough to warrant attention and free up Marshall and Shepard.

... annexOPR : 12:46 pm : link Everything I've seen/read points to him being utilized exactly how he was in college - everywhere. I think we see quite a bit of "2 TE" offense Sunday - with Ellison blocking as an extension of the OL



I linked that highlight because I could see him burning Dallas' LB/DBs for a long TD - especially if they get any semblance of a run game going. Eli, Engram, and effective playaction would be unstoppable.



Sunday Night can't come soon enough.

The forgotten man around here seems to be Rhett Ellison. GiantFilthy : 12:52 pm : link I think he will come away with more catches than most people predict. I bet he can be a chain mover for us.

RE: It is my understanding j_rud : 12:55 pm : link

Quote: That Marinelli loves to run the Cover 2. This is exactly the type of matchup that Engram was drafted for. He has the ability to exploit that middle of the field quickly (whereas Tye and previous TE's could not). I am looking for a 3-4 catch, 75 yard day. Which is more than enough to warrant attention and free up Marshall and Shepard.



He has a rep as a cover 2 guy but in recent years he's run cover 1 and cover 3 much more. The article linked says cover 1 is their base and they use it roughly half of the time. Engram has the speed to exploit the space between the LBer and the safety, and should the safety cheat up, they should have the opportunity to to take some deep shots. If Beckham does play he would be an excellent decoy to keep that safety deep and exploit the seam.



I'm really looking forward to this chess match. The Giants have so many more pieces compared to last year,Mand they should be able to get guys into favorable matchups and scheme to find the weaknesses in the Dallas D. They have something to match nearly any defense. A speedy deep threat (who will admittedly not be at 100% if he does play), a big bodied receiver, a pass catching threat out of the backfield, a TE to work the middle. I'm sure McAdoo is champing at the bit to try out all of these new toys. In comment 13588494 gmen9892 said:He has a rep as a cover 2 guy but in recent years he's run cover 1 and cover 3 much more. The article linked says cover 1 is their base and they use it roughly half of the time. Engram has the speed to exploit the space between the LBer and the safety, and should the safety cheat up, they should have the opportunity to to take some deep shots. If Beckham does play he would be an excellent decoy to keep that safety deep and exploit the seam.I'm really looking forward to this chess match. The Giants have so many more pieces compared to last year,Mand they should be able to get guys into favorable matchups and scheme to find the weaknesses in the Dallas D. They have something to match nearly any defense. A speedy deep threat (who will admittedly not be at 100% if he does play), a big bodied receiver, a pass catching threat out of the backfield, a TE to work the middle. I'm sure McAdoo is champing at the bit to try out all of these new toys.

RE: RE: 1 catch Big Blue '56 : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13588443 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





7 yards. Not because I'm negative on him in the least. It's because that's what has happened often when the board is extremely high on a guy, be it receptions or rushing







If that's all he does I'd be absolutely shocked.



I'm not predicting a 10 catch game for him - but all indications are that he's going to have a pretty significant role in this offense. If Beckham is limited or doesn't play at all, he's going to get a handful of looks.



He's exactly how we can exploit one of the Cowboys' biggest weaknesses.



Let's hope so..He needs to help take up any slack an OBJ loss would cause In comment 13588451 arcarsenal said:Let's hope so..He needs to help take up any slack an OBJ loss would cause

not sure what Engram does djm : 1:05 pm : link but I think Ellison is going to become a much more popular name after week 1. No one is talking about him but he's going to get a lot of snaps every week. Eli doesn't ignore his weapons. Ellison is going to get plenty of targets.

. arcarsenal : 1:12 pm : link I expect Ellison to be a better-blocking version of Kevin Boss.



He'll catch about 3 passes a game but they'll be a lot of important, chain movers.



And that shouldn't be a knock - I think he'll have a lot of hidden value to this team.

RE: The forgotten man around here seems to be Rhett Ellison. annexOPR : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I think he will come away with more catches than most people predict. I bet he can be a chain mover for us.



I've been singing his praises all summer ... going to have a huge impact on this offense - may not show up in "fantasy points", but he will quickly be a fan favorite In comment 13588506 GiantFilthy said:I've been singing his praises all summer ... going to have a huge impact on this offense - may not show up in "fantasy points", but he will quickly be a fan favorite

RE: not sure what Engram does BrettNYG10 : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: but I think Ellison is going to become a much more popular name after week 1. No one is talking about him but he's going to get a lot of snaps every week. Eli doesn't ignore his weapons. Ellison is going to get plenty of targets.



Agreed, you're the first person talking about him here. No one else is. In comment 13588529 djm said:Agreed, you're the first person talking about him here. No one else is.

RE: not sure what Engram does bradshaw44 : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: but I think Ellison is going to become a much more popular name after week 1. No one is talking about him but he's going to get a lot of snaps every week. Eli doesn't ignore his weapons. Ellison is going to get plenty of targets.



I had this thought too. Which is why I started him on a few of my fan duel teams. They threw to him quite a bit with success in the first preseason game. In comment 13588529 djm said:I had this thought too. Which is why I started him on a few of my fan duel teams. They threw to him quite a bit with success in the first preseason game.

Really interested to see how much time ZGiants98 : 1:49 pm : link He gets on the field, especially if Odell is playing. If the Giants run a two TE setup, that means no Shepard. And what happens if the FB is in? Going to be interesting to see how we line up alone.



I think Ellison has a shot to have a bigger game then Engram.

Running go-big-blue : 1:51 pm : link I think Giants shock the world and have a stellar running game, 175 yds on the ground. EE and the other receivers will have pedestrian numbers, 3-4 catches for 40ish yds.

Didn't Sterling Shepard SHO'NUFF : 2:05 pm : link have himself a game on opening night last year?

I trust EE more than I trust.... 5BowlsSoon : 2:55 pm : link SS



I believe the latter is just okay,nothing special to write home about.

Since he was drafted annexOPR : 3:04 pm : link I thought it pointed to less snaps / targets for Shepard



They've already said they want to be more diverse regarding personnel groupings / formations - what better way to do that then with a guy like Engram? You keep Ellison in line to help block / seal the edge while motioning Engram and instantly turn a "2 TE" formation into "3WR" without losing any athleticism.



Maybe I'm wrong, but I always felt Shepard would be the odd man out - assuming everyone's healthy / active (and I love Shepard, but Engram's potential may be hard to keep on the sidelines)

RE: Respectfully will Eli trash him? annexOPR : 3:37 pm : link

Quote: That's really the key.



Do you mean trust him? In comment 13588678 Gatorade Dunk said:Do you mean trust him?

RE: RE: not sure what Engram does djm : 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13588529 djm said:





Quote:





but I think Ellison is going to become a much more popular name after week 1. No one is talking about him but he's going to get a lot of snaps every week. Eli doesn't ignore his weapons. Ellison is going to get plenty of targets.







Agreed, you're the first person talking about him here. No one else is.



I know. It's weird but I'm here to help.



Ok a few are talking about him. In comment 13588553 BrettNYG10 said:I know. It's weird but I'm here to help.Ok a few are talking about him.

Engram Trainmaster : 3:45 pm : link 6 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD, long 55 yards (TD)

RE: Really interested to see how much time shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:01 pm : link

Quote: He gets on the field, especially if Odell is playing. If the Giants run a two TE setup, that means no Shepard. And what happens if the FB is in? Going to be interesting to see how we line up alone.



I think Ellison has a shot to have a bigger game then Engram.



I think he was going to be on the field A LOT regardless of whether Odell played or not. But he'll probably be more of a focus if Odell doesn't play. The Jets preseason game was a clear sign of that and his stepping up to the challenge probably gave the coaching staff a lot of confidence in him. The fact that he didn't play in the NE preseason game is probably another clue of how much they value him and his role... they treated him like a starter. In comment 13588590 ZGiants98 said:I think he was going to be on the field A LOT regardless of whether Odell played or not. But he'll probably be more of a focus if Odell doesn't play. The Jets preseason game was a clear sign of that and his stepping up to the challenge probably gave the coaching staff a lot of confidence in him. The fact that he didn't play in the NE preseason game is probably another clue of how much they value him and his role... they treated him like a starter.

He's primed for success AcesUp : 4:17 pm : link Great matchup as noted above and I think OBJ will factor in more as a decoy this week. Engram should be targeted early and often, leading to a big game and bloated expectations for the rest of the season by fans.

I'm hoping that Engram has big night Jersey55 : 4:20 pm : link but I'm also hoping that we run the ball down the Cowboys throat....

8-126, 2 TDs Beezer : 4:22 pm : link

Why the hell not!

Engram better have a big night. Hell, we used the #23 overall pick Jimmy Googs : 4:44 pm : link on him.











wait for it...