New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion Thread

OBJ may be a Willis Reed situation. TD pass on the second play of the Ivan15 : 12:06 pm : link game and a decoy for the rest of the game.

Eli has some weapons and a great defense UberAlias : 12:18 pm : link Now go out and get a division win.

also remember nygiants16 : 12:29 pm : link cowboys are starting a new roght guard and new right tackle, i expect snacks and jpp to have big games

The only thing that will suck more than this being... M.S. : 12:35 pm : link

...a night game, is all the f-ing bullshit we're gonna be subjected to regarding Zeke's non-suspension and OBJ's ankle.



Gonna suck.



But a Giants win would make it allllllll worthwhile!!!





I kinda feel the same way about King Bluesbreaker : 12:39 pm : link If he is healthy and in shape I think he can do enough to offset what we lose with OBJ . He is capable of getting

deep . Much will depend on the run game if we run the ball

effectively and can sustain some long drives convert some

early TD's our defense will give us the edge .

I'm watching our DTs George : 12:40 pm : link Against the left side of the Dallas line. They don't have a guard to put between Frederick and Smith, and Snacks/Bromley might have a big game tonight.



I really think Gregorio : 12:41 pm : link the key to this game will be long, sustained, clock eating drives on offense that keep the ball away from Dak and the Dallas O. Go dominate the time of possession.



Go Giants!

Marshall Faulk just now on the NFL Network: Mr. Bungle : 12:43 pm : link "The Cowboys' offensive line will dominate this game . I'm taking the Cowboys."



Hahahaha.

jay glazer seems to think nygiants16 : 12:53 pm : link beckham will try and play through it

I AcidTest : 12:59 pm : link expect the Cowboys to blitz Eli a lot if Beckham doesn't play. He's immobile, and they need to protect their secondary. I think Engram is the key. He immediately shows why the Giants picked him as he opens up the Cowboys defense down the middle of the field. The OL should be able to fend of a depleted Dallas front four.



Our defense should be able to control the Dallas O. We can pressure Prescott, and cover their WRs well enough. We do need to be careful about not over pursuing when Dak bootlegs, and on misdirection and screen plays.



Giants 30-16.

Up since 2:30 AM Sec 103 : 1:03 pm : link and hope I get a couple hour nap before this thing goes off tonite.

GO GIANTS !!!!!!!

Chris Carter spoke with Odell UberAlias : 1:20 pm : link Should have update shortly

OBJ as Willis Reed! CT Charlie : 2:26 pm : link Sweet image. Play him in the green zone, and then throw to... Rhett Ellison.

This game is going to be an old fashioned NFC East fist fight GiantJake : 2:36 pm : link The Giants can expect the referees to provide the Cowboys with a hometown call or two. It will come down to the 4th quarter and probably be decided by a FG. Most would say that favors the Cowboys and Dan Bailey, but I'll say Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas is the hero and kicks the game winner late.

Chris Carter spoke w OBJ UberAlias : 3:19 pm : link Calling it 60/40

Apple needs to stay away Simms11 : 3:35 pm : link from blatant holds, Oline needs to stay poised, O needs to protect the Duke and whole team needs to be physical/heavy-handed, especially with Zeke.



Expect early jitters on both sides until teams get settled. Giants need to withstand early punch but Dallas with home fans getting loud on Sunday night national TV, as well.



Lastly, I want to see Engram become that TE that haunts Dallas for years to come, much like Witten has done to us!

Hopefully he sees the game Antonio Brown Rflairr : 3:45 pm : link Is having and it will inspire him to play :)

There’s an electricity in the air, folks. I'mRonBurgandy? : 4:13 pm : link



A palpable hue of anticipation.

RE: Chris Carter spoke w OBJ

Quote: Calling it 60/40



60/40 that Odell plays In comment 13590399 UberAlias said:60/40 that Odell plays

damn if you do a good tape job on a sprained ankle you can hardly gtt350 : 4:19 pm : link feel it, at least that's how i remember it

Listen I want to see good defense from us Giants86 : 4:29 pm : link I expect the offense to struggle. After watching many of these games today, no reason to think we can't be very good this year.

I don't risk it. It's a long season bigbluescot : 4:51 pm : link and I actually think we move the ball well tonight.

Sit OBJ Jeffrey : 4:54 pm : link The key is not which receivers play tonight but rather which Eli plays. Of course that in part depends on time and protection.

If it's this "iffy" annexOPR : 5:12 pm : link He needs to sit and get close to 100%



Unleash the Engram

IMO Dress him, put him out there the first series as a decoy GiantsUA : 5:20 pm : link . Then limit him big time.





Go Giants! nicky43 : 5:32 pm : link I'd bet the house OBJ plays tonight and has a great game!



OBJ will really help stress the Cowboys defense blueblood : 6:04 pm : link which is definitely suspect. We have to remember this is Marshall and Engram first game with Eli on a primetime stage. Live Bullets firing..



Its going to take some time for this offense to click and if OBJ can play it will make a huge difference

Twice a year an acidic, corrosive hate fills my heart. j_rud : 6:21 pm : link Two days in the calendar year I long to see grown mens spirits broken, their shoulders slumped in abject humiliation. On those days my prevailing hope is to see a smug old mans face filled with hatred, anger, and embarrassment, to see 80 thousand fans with stunned looks like every one of their mothers just died in a tragic but *also* slightly humorous mass suicide.



There is not a word in the English language to describe my unequivocal, indisputable, irrefutable hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. Fuck the Star, fuck the players, fuck the fans, and fuck Jerry Jones. Fuck them all in their stupid asses.

I wouldn't play Odell. shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:26 pm : link If this defense is as good as we think, we should have enough to beat them anyway (in a close relatively low-scoring game).



Really excited to see Engram and BJ Goodson.

On the pregame just now The_Boss : 6:40 pm : link Dottino:

13 running route tree for 20 min. Doesn't look like himself.

Beat writers negative on OBJ playing AnnapolisMike : 6:43 pm : link .

RE: On the pregame just now

Quote: Dottino:

13 running route tree for 20 min. Doesn't look like himself.



Just showed him in the UK feed. If he plays he's not going to be a factor. He's visibly grimacing after every cut. Just sit him, have him go next week. In comment 13590670 The_Boss said:Just showed him in the UK feed. If he plays he's not going to be a factor. He's visibly grimacing after every cut. Just sit him, have him go next week.

Why is this magically going to get better next week Essex : 6:56 pm : link We know nothing about the injury. If he is grimacing this week and can't cut, why will he be ready next week? No clue what's going on and the Giants have not really been forthcoming about it. I know this is a message board and speculation is what it is all about, but we really have no clue what's going on.

RE: Beckham j_rud : 6:58 pm : link In a move culled from the pages of the playbook of the legendary Hayden Fox and the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles, Beckham will rise from a wheelchair in the second half to shred the Dallas D and bring home the most improbable victory since ABCs Tuesday a night lineup, circa 1996.

On a serious note j_rud : 7:00 pm : link I'm in the "don't risk him if he's not 100%" camp. As much as it sucks it's a marathon, not a sprint, and no one is running away with this division. They're going to need him late. Until he's ready to go full bore, just find a way and hope Snacks and Co are every bit as good as they were last season.

I am predicting a breakout game for Engram Jay on the Island : 7:07 pm : link Shades of Shockey as he makes his mark early and finishes with 80+ yards with 1 td.

Mild high ankle injury........ Simms11 : 7:10 pm : link He may not be ready for next week either?! F the Browns and that low unnecessary hit!

King also inactive! Simms11 : 7:16 pm : link Wtf! I guess they're only dressing 4 WRs! And Lewis will get OBJs reps, I suppose. Looking like more TEs this week.



Also Fluker inactive, which would mean Jones being the first back up in to RG.

Quite remarkable how many BBIers... M.S. : 7:22 pm : link

...fell for the bullshit streaming out of the coach's mouth this week about OBJ.

This won't be easy without him Giants86 : 7:23 pm : link We need the rest of these offensive guys to step up

Well lets see if the Offense has progressed . Bluesbreaker : 7:23 pm : link Have to be able to score without your best WR it seemed like

last year we couldn't we have 3 new pass catchers it's on

the O-line if we can run consistently .

Play by Play The Natural : 7:29 pm : link Irma is paying us a visit and I have no way of watching my beloved Giants.



I am counting on you guys to post highlights and info on the game. I sure

Would appreciate it!!



Go Giants!!!!



i doubt brandon Marshall is an every down player now 32_Razor : 7:38 pm : link which really makes Odell not being there hurt.

Obj markky : 7:42 pm : link Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed

RE: Obj

Quote: Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed



Better than coming out in your Calvin Klein's.......Markky Mark. In comment 13590797 markky said:Better than coming out in your Calvin Klein's.......Markky Mark.

The Cowboys'... Vinny from Danbury : 7:52 pm : link confidence level must have increased quite a bit when they heard for sure OBj wasn't playing. Definitely simplifies the game for them considerably.