New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:59 am
...
OBJ may be a Willis Reed situation. TD pass on the second play of the  
Ivan15 : 12:06 pm : link
game and a decoy for the rest of the game.
Eli has some weapons and a great defense  
UberAlias : 12:18 pm : link
Now go out and get a division win.
also remember  
nygiants16 : 12:29 pm : link
cowboys are starting a new roght guard and new right tackle, i expect snacks and jpp to have big games
The only thing that will suck more than this being...  
M.S. : 12:35 pm : link

...a night game, is all the f-ing bullshit we're gonna be subjected to regarding Zeke's non-suspension and OBJ's ankle.

Gonna suck.

But a Giants win would make it allllllll worthwhile!!!

I kinda feel the same way about King  
Bluesbreaker : 12:39 pm : link
If he is healthy and in shape I think he can do enough to offset what we lose with OBJ . He is capable of getting
deep . Much will depend on the run game if we run the ball
effectively and can sustain some long drives convert some
early TD's our defense will give us the edge .
I'm watching our DTs  
George : 12:40 pm : link
Against the left side of the Dallas line. They don't have a guard to put between Frederick and Smith, and Snacks/Bromley might have a big game tonight.
I really think  
Gregorio : 12:41 pm : link
the key to this game will be long, sustained, clock eating drives on offense that keep the ball away from Dak and the Dallas O. Go dominate the time of possession.

Go Giants!
Marshall Faulk just now on the NFL Network:  
Mr. Bungle : 12:43 pm : link
"The Cowboys' offensive line will dominate this game. I'm taking the Cowboys."

Hahahaha.
jay glazer seems to think  
nygiants16 : 12:53 pm : link
beckham will try and play through it
I  
AcidTest : 12:59 pm : link
expect the Cowboys to blitz Eli a lot if Beckham doesn't play. He's immobile, and they need to protect their secondary. I think Engram is the key. He immediately shows why the Giants picked him as he opens up the Cowboys defense down the middle of the field. The OL should be able to fend of a depleted Dallas front four.

Our defense should be able to control the Dallas O. We can pressure Prescott, and cover their WRs well enough. We do need to be careful about not over pursuing when Dak bootlegs, and on misdirection and screen plays.

Giants 30-16.
Up since 2:30 AM  
Sec 103 : 1:03 pm : link
and hope I get a couple hour nap before this thing goes off tonite.
GO GIANTS !!!!!!!
Chris Carter spoke with Odell  
UberAlias : 1:20 pm : link
Should have update shortly
I have a work meeting tonight  
Jay in Toronto : 2:04 pm : link
:( :(
OBJ as Willis Reed!  
CT Charlie : 2:26 pm : link
Sweet image. Play him in the green zone, and then throw to... Rhett Ellison.
This game is going to be an old fashioned NFC East fist fight  
GiantJake : 2:36 pm : link
The Giants can expect the referees to provide the Cowboys with a hometown call or two. It will come down to the 4th quarter and probably be decided by a FG. Most would say that favors the Cowboys and Dan Bailey, but I'll say Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas is the hero and kicks the game winner late.
Chris Carter spoke w OBJ  
UberAlias : 3:19 pm : link
Calling it 60/40
Apple needs to stay away  
Simms11 : 3:35 pm : link
from blatant holds, Oline needs to stay poised, O needs to protect the Duke and whole team needs to be physical/heavy-handed, especially with Zeke.

Expect early jitters on both sides until teams get settled. Giants need to withstand early punch but Dallas with home fans getting loud on Sunday night national TV, as well.

Lastly, I want to see Engram become that TE that haunts Dallas for years to come, much like Witten has done to us!
Hopefully he sees the game Antonio Brown  
Rflairr : 3:45 pm : link
Is having and it will inspire him to play :)
There’s an electricity in the air, folks.  
I'mRonBurgandy? : 4:13 pm : link
A palpable hue of anticipation.

RE: Chris Carter spoke w OBJ  
dpinzow : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 13590399 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Calling it 60/40


60/40 that Odell plays
damn if you do a good tape job on a sprained ankle you can hardly  
gtt350 : 4:19 pm : link
feel it, at least that's how i remember it
Listen I want to see good defense from us  
Giants86 : 4:29 pm : link
I expect the offense to struggle. After watching many of these games today, no reason to think we can't be very good this year.
I don't risk it. It's a long season  
bigbluescot : 4:51 pm : link
and I actually think we move the ball well tonight.
Sit OBJ  
Jeffrey : 4:54 pm : link
The key is not which receivers play tonight but rather which Eli plays. Of course that in part depends on time and protection.
If it's this "iffy"  
annexOPR : 5:12 pm : link
He needs to sit and get close to 100%

Unleash the Engram
IMO Dress him, put him out there the first series as a decoy  
GiantsUA : 5:20 pm : link
. Then limit him big time.

Go Giants!  
nicky43 : 5:32 pm : link
I'd bet the house OBJ plays tonight and has a great game!
OBJ will really help stress the Cowboys defense  
blueblood : 6:04 pm : link
which is definitely suspect. We have to remember this is Marshall and Engram first game with Eli on a primetime stage. Live Bullets firing..

Its going to take some time for this offense to click and if OBJ can play it will make a huge difference
Twice a year an acidic, corrosive hate fills my heart.  
j_rud : 6:21 pm : link
Two days in the calendar year I long to see grown mens spirits broken, their shoulders slumped in abject humiliation. On those days my prevailing hope is to see a smug old mans face filled with hatred, anger, and embarrassment, to see 80 thousand fans with stunned looks like every one of their mothers just died in a tragic but *also* slightly humorous mass suicide.

There is not a word in the English language to describe my unequivocal, indisputable, irrefutable hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. Fuck the Star, fuck the players, fuck the fans, and fuck Jerry Jones. Fuck them all in their stupid asses.
I wouldn't play Odell.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:26 pm : link
If this defense is as good as we think, we should have enough to beat them anyway (in a close relatively low-scoring game).

Really excited to see Engram and BJ Goodson.
LETS GO BIG BLUE  
montanagiant : 6:37 pm : link
.
On the pregame just now  
The_Boss : 6:40 pm : link
Dottino:
13 running route tree for 20 min. Doesn't look like himself.
Beat writers negative on OBJ playing  
AnnapolisMike : 6:43 pm : link
.
j rud  
Samiam : 6:47 pm : link
Agree 100%.
RE: On the pregame just now  
bigbluescot : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 13590670 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Dottino:
13 running route tree for 20 min. Doesn't look like himself.


Just showed him in the UK feed. If he plays he's not going to be a factor. He's visibly grimacing after every cut. Just sit him, have him go next week.
Why is this magically going to get better next week  
Essex : 6:56 pm : link
We know nothing about the injury. If he is grimacing this week and can't cut, why will he be ready next week? No clue what's going on and the Giants have not really been forthcoming about it. I know this is a message board and speculation is what it is all about, but we really have no clue what's going on.
RE: Beckham  
j_rud : 6:58 pm : link
In a move culled from the pages of the playbook of the legendary Hayden Fox and the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles, Beckham will rise from a wheelchair in the second half to shred the Dallas D and bring home the most improbable victory since ABCs Tuesday a night lineup, circa 1996.
On a serious note  
j_rud : 7:00 pm : link
I'm in the "don't risk him if he's not 100%" camp. As much as it sucks it's a marathon, not a sprint, and no one is running away with this division. They're going to need him late. Until he's ready to go full bore, just find a way and hope Snacks and Co are every bit as good as they were last season.
I am predicting a breakout game for Engram  
Jay on the Island : 7:07 pm : link
Shades of Shockey as he makes his mark early and finishes with 80+ yards with 1 td.
Mild high ankle injury........  
Simms11 : 7:10 pm : link
He may not be ready for next week either?! F the Browns and that low unnecessary hit!
King also inactive!  
Simms11 : 7:16 pm : link
Wtf! I guess they're only dressing 4 WRs! And Lewis will get OBJs reps, I suppose. Looking like more TEs this week.

Also Fluker inactive, which would mean Jones being the first back up in to RG.
Quite remarkable how many BBIers...  
M.S. : 7:22 pm : link

...fell for the bullshit streaming out of the coach's mouth this week about OBJ.
This won't be easy without him  
Giants86 : 7:23 pm : link
We need the rest of these offensive guys to step up
Well lets see if the Offense has progressed .  
Bluesbreaker : 7:23 pm : link
Have to be able to score without your best WR it seemed like
last year we couldn't we have 3 new pass catchers it's on
the O-line if we can run consistently .
Play by Play  
The Natural : 7:29 pm : link
Irma is paying us a visit and I have no way of watching my beloved Giants.

I am counting on you guys to post highlights and info on the game. I sure
Would appreciate it!!

Go Giants!!!!
i doubt brandon Marshall is an every down player now  
32_Razor : 7:38 pm : link
which really makes Odell not being there hurt.
Obj  
markky : 7:42 pm : link
Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed
RE: Obj  
Canton : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 13590797 markky said:
Quote:
Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed


Better than coming out in your Calvin Klein's.......Markky Mark.
The Cowboys'...  
Vinny from Danbury : 7:52 pm : link
confidence level must have increased quite a bit when they heard for sure OBj wasn't playing. Definitely simplifies the game for them considerably.
For Florida TV  
OldPolack : 7:53 pm : link
try station 216 for the Giant game.
