New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion Thread

game and a decoy for the rest of the game.
Now go out and get a division win.
cowboys are starting a new roght guard and new right tackle, i expect snacks and jpp to have big games
...a night game, is all the f-ing bullshit we're gonna be subjected to regarding Zeke's non-suspension and OBJ's ankle.
Gonna suck.
But a Giants win would make it allllllll worthwhile!!!
If he is healthy and in shape I think he can do enough to offset what we lose with OBJ . He is capable of getting
deep . Much will depend on the run game if we run the ball
effectively and can sustain some long drives convert some
early TD's our defense will give us the edge .
Against the left side of the Dallas line. They don't have a guard to put between Frederick and Smith, and Snacks/Bromley might have a big game tonight.
the key to this game will be long, sustained, clock eating drives on offense that keep the ball away from Dak and the Dallas O. Go dominate the time of possession.
Go Giants!
"The Cowboys' offensive line will dominate this game. I'm taking the Cowboys."
Hahahaha.
beckham will try and play through it
expect the Cowboys to blitz Eli a lot if Beckham doesn't play. He's immobile, and they need to protect their secondary. I think Engram is the key. He immediately shows why the Giants picked him as he opens up the Cowboys defense down the middle of the field. The OL should be able to fend of a depleted Dallas front four.
Our defense should be able to control the Dallas O. We can pressure Prescott, and cover their WRs well enough. We do need to be careful about not over pursuing when Dak bootlegs, and on misdirection and screen plays.
Giants 30-16.
and hope I get a couple hour nap before this thing goes off tonite.
GO GIANTS !!!!!!!
Should have update shortly
Sweet image. Play him in the green zone, and then throw to... Rhett Ellison.
The Giants can expect the referees to provide the Cowboys with a hometown call or two. It will come down to the 4th quarter and probably be decided by a FG. Most would say that favors the Cowboys and Dan Bailey, but I'll say Giants rookie Aldrick Rosas is the hero and kicks the game winner late.
from blatant holds, Oline needs to stay poised, O needs to protect the Duke and whole team needs to be physical/heavy-handed, especially with Zeke.
Expect early jitters on both sides until teams get settled. Giants need to withstand early punch but Dallas with home fans getting loud on Sunday night national TV, as well.
Lastly, I want to see Engram become that TE that haunts Dallas for years to come, much like Witten has done to us!
Is having and it will inspire him to play :)
A palpable hue of anticipation.
60/40 that Odell plays
feel it, at least that's how i remember it
I expect the offense to struggle. After watching many of these games today, no reason to think we can't be very good this year.
and I actually think we move the ball well tonight.
The key is not which receivers play tonight but rather which Eli plays. Of course that in part depends on time and protection.
He needs to sit and get close to 100%
Unleash the Engram
. Then limit him big time.
I'd bet the house OBJ plays tonight and has a great game!
which is definitely suspect. We have to remember this is Marshall and Engram first game with Eli on a primetime stage. Live Bullets firing..
Its going to take some time for this offense to click and if OBJ can play it will make a huge difference
Two days in the calendar year I long to see grown mens spirits broken, their shoulders slumped in abject humiliation. On those days my prevailing hope is to see a smug old mans face filled with hatred, anger, and embarrassment, to see 80 thousand fans with stunned looks like every one of their mothers just died in a tragic but *also* slightly humorous mass suicide.
There is not a word in the English language to describe my unequivocal, indisputable, irrefutable hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. Fuck the Star, fuck the players, fuck the fans, and fuck Jerry Jones. Fuck them all in their stupid asses.
If this defense is as good as we think, we should have enough to beat them anyway (in a close relatively low-scoring game).
Really excited to see Engram and BJ Goodson.
Dottino:
13 running route tree for 20 min. Doesn't look like himself.
Just showed him in the UK feed. If he plays he's not going to be a factor. He's visibly grimacing after every cut. Just sit him, have him go next week.
We know nothing about the injury. If he is grimacing this week and can't cut, why will he be ready next week? No clue what's going on and the Giants have not really been forthcoming about it. I know this is a message board and speculation is what it is all about, but we really have no clue what's going on.
In a move culled from the pages of the playbook of the legendary Hayden Fox and the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles, Beckham will rise from a wheelchair in the second half to shred the Dallas D and bring home the most improbable victory since ABCs Tuesday a night lineup, circa 1996.
I'm in the "don't risk him if he's not 100%" camp. As much as it sucks it's a marathon, not a sprint, and no one is running away with this division. They're going to need him late. Until he's ready to go full bore, just find a way and hope Snacks and Co are every bit as good as they were last season.
Shades of Shockey as he makes his mark early and finishes with 80+ yards with 1 td.
He may not be ready for next week either?! F the Browns and that low unnecessary hit!
Wtf! I guess they're only dressing 4 WRs! And Lewis will get OBJs reps, I suppose. Looking like more TEs this week.
Also Fluker inactive, which would mean Jones being the first back up in to RG.
...fell for the bullshit streaming out of the coach's mouth this week about OBJ.
We need the rest of these offensive guys to step up
Have to be able to score without your best WR it seemed like
last year we couldn't we have 3 new pass catchers it's on
the O-line if we can run consistently .
Irma is paying us a visit and I have no way of watching my beloved Giants.
I am counting on you guys to post highlights and info on the game. I sure
Would appreciate it!!
Go Giants!!!!
which really makes Odell not being there hurt.
Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed
| Just came out in a hoodie and shorts. Disappointed
Better than coming out in your Calvin Klein's.......Markky Mark.
confidence level must have increased quite a bit when they heard for sure OBj wasn't playing. Definitely simplifies the game for them considerably.
try station 216 for the Giant game.