Giants - Dallas - Postgame panic and depression thread

I'll be a joy @ work tomorrow SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/10/2017 11:24 pm : link ...

RE: nothing works without an OL Mdgiantsfan : 9/10/2017 11:25 pm : link

On the bright side averagejoe : 9/10/2017 11:26 pm : link it looks like a top ten pick next year.

Was worried the O would lay an egg The_Boss : 9/10/2017 11:26 pm : link Said as much in the play by play thread.

Can't say I'm surprised. Apparently the only folks who thought the OL was good enough were NYG coaches and their idiot GM.

barring the defense doing a miracle of carrying and scoring micky : 9/10/2017 11:26 pm : link most of the games, lucky bounces, and other teams struggles, this team isn't going anywhere with this ol, and Eli regressing..and lack of running game..period.

Panic and depression? Giants_ROK : 9/10/2017 11:28 pm : link Never!



It's a long season.



But the way the offense played tonight, it looks like it might be a looooooong season.

Same shit sb2003 : 9/10/2017 11:28 pm : link different season with a QB not getting any younger.



The Giants have wasted years with this OL.

Roger Lewis ... Stufftherun : 9/10/2017 11:28 pm : link leads the team n receiving yardage albeit much of it in garbage time. Sad statement.



Once again, as has been the case for several seasons, they will live and die with the OL. Unfortunately it's difficult to imagine much of a change there considering the personnel.

If OBJ plays next week, Simms11 : 9/10/2017 11:28 pm : link which is a big if, we might make the game a little more competitive, but Detroit can do the same thing to us that Dallas just did and they have a better QB. Then on to Philly, in Philly the following weekend and boy that will be a joy going up against their Dline in Philly! We might be 1-2 in 3 weeks if this offense doesn't wake up soon!

Fool us once shame on you Reb8thVA : 9/10/2017 11:29 pm : link Fool us twice shame on us ! The one real so-called upgrade to the OL wasn't even active for the game. Why should we expect anything different from last year when practically nothing has changed!

It all starts with the OL - look at how crappy Brady looked too PatersonPlank : 9/10/2017 11:30 pm : link Eli hit 75% of his passes, but for only 211 yds. The line just won't give enough time to get down the field. This makes defense very easy for the opponent.

McAdoo was supposed to be some kind of offensive coach? Del Shofner : 9/10/2017 11:30 pm : link I just don't see it. Talent notwithstanding.

Oline Ronzo17 : 9/10/2017 11:30 pm : link Sucks. We are going no where again this year. For some reason Jerry doesn't like to address the main issue on this team. Year after year. Time for him to go.

Team wasn't ready to play. Giants_West : 9/10/2017 11:30 pm : link It's a testament to the defense that they still managed to look as good as they did.



Offense was playing the preseason game in replacement of the ones the starters sat out.



Fucking offensive coaching/game-planning/play-calling/in-game adjustment seems to be nonexistent.



Hopefully that is the dose of reality they need to get off their asses and go.

As long as ODB looks good. That's all that matters 32_Razor : 9/10/2017 11:30 pm : link He was looking incredible tonight. The hair was absolute perfect and I loved his gold chains.

Mac just said the offense was very disappointing ...... Simms11 : 9/10/2017 11:31 pm : link They have to look at tape and see where they can get better.

Beckham needs to be signed to that extension nybeast : 9/10/2017 11:32 pm : link If I'm Odell, I don't play until I get an extension. Let this offense twist in the wind until Giants pay up.

I am not panicking CMicks3110 : 9/10/2017 11:32 pm : link I think that we have not had nearly enough game time in the pre-seasons and it was unfortunate that we went up against an offense that wins on chewing up the TOP. In the second half we seemed to get into a bit of a rythm but did not capitalize on our first opportunity to score. My biggest concern is Eli who seemed afraid out there.

The only silver lining that I see is Giants86 : 9/10/2017 11:32 pm : link That Odell didn't play. And just maybe our offense will open up more for the other guys once he gets back? Otherwise we are in for an 8-8 campaign

McAdoo getting annoyed at the OL questions The_Boss : 9/10/2017 11:33 pm : link What the fuck did he think they were going to ask?

Why are they so committed to Jerry? I don't get it PatersonPlank : 9/10/2017 11:33 pm : link Both Fluker and Jones are better.

Perkins had 16 freaking yards rushing! Simms11 : 9/10/2017 11:34 pm : link I'm wondering when they start to make some changes?

McAdoo trueblueinpw : 9/10/2017 11:34 pm : link When asked if Marshall was targeted down at the endzone he said, "definitely, he was part of the progression". But, my question would be, why wasn't BM the first read down there on at least one play?

The bad OL play beat them into submission by start of 32_Razor : 9/10/2017 11:34 pm : link 2nd half. TOP was 34 to 25 minutes..but if it wasn't for the long drive at the beginning of second half it could have been even worse

There may be nothing good to say about the Giants BillT : 9/10/2017 11:35 pm : link But I've got little good to say about the Cowboys either. Dak Prescott isn't a good QB. Their defense isn't a good defense (even if it's better than our offense). Their OL won the game and their tackles deserve huge credit for shutting down JPP and OV. I don't think you'll see that again this year.

A "Don't panic" story I've told before on BBI: 81_Great_Dane : 9/10/2017 11:35 pm : link In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.



But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.



The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.



hey, I am a big ODB fan...I am into his style 32_Razor : 9/10/2017 11:36 pm : link He is awesome

Sorry, not panicking. CT Charlie : 9/10/2017 11:36 pm : link A healthy OBJ gives us an extra 10 points. And without the bogus PI penalty, our D holds Dallas without a TD in Jerruh-Land. So maybe we lose 15-13.

Oline is just not functioning well, Simms11 : 9/10/2017 11:36 pm : link but saying that, there were not many open receivers and the running game was somewhat non-existent.

McAdoo should return his game check George from PA : 9/10/2017 11:36 pm : link He did not have this team ready to compete.



I am not convinced that we have the best players starting.



The 1st half play calls were a joke.



The Cowboys seem to want it more....



OL was not the only problem



Out coached in all 3 phases.



Dallas have half their players suspended, most are new and their defense out played ours.





McAdoo not handling the questions well.. EricJ : 9/10/2017 11:36 pm : link and seemed to paint himself into a box the way he was answering them.

I will wager the Cowboys give up a lot of points the next few weeks PatersonPlank : 9/10/2017 11:37 pm : link .

I have to say I'm mystified Daniel in MI : 9/10/2017 11:37 pm : link it is football 101 that it all starts up front, and yet we come into this year with this OL after clearly sucking on OL last year. And this is with the least mobile QB in the NFL, so logic would dictate putting a great line in front of him.I was willing to wait and see if Flowers really improved or the line gelled. But, early returns are in: we blow. Our C gets shoved back. The right side of our line spends most of the game yelling "lookout!" So El gets jumpy, and we can't get out of our own way. As a bonus, they can't run block either. They couldn't open a hole with a crowbar.



We have a solid D, but this looked like the bad old days of Kanell and Co. sucking on O while the D tries to hold on by their fingernails. Just awful.

Our offensive line is so pathetic.... Dry Lightning : 9/10/2017 11:38 pm : link it is hard to know what to do. To me, you have got to make a drastic change. Brett Jones needs to be on the field. He is just average, but he is smart, and we could use somebody not making stupid mistakes. Put Pugh at LT, Wheeler at RT and Jones to Guard. How much worse could they be?

Not panicking yet Mike in Marin : 9/10/2017 11:38 pm : link but it's hard to win without:



1. Our best player, OBJ.

2. A real running back that can move the chains.

3. An OL that includes a RT on roller skates.

4. A QB who follows up his best play with his worst

5. A defense that never looked close to as dominant as advertised, or even close to what they looked like last year towards most of the end of the season.

This Oline just continually gets pushed back...... Simms11 : 9/10/2017 11:40 pm : link When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.

Sounds Like Jets Fans Here Samiam : 9/10/2017 11:40 pm : link It's one damn game and on the road

Honestly I was unexpectedly calm tonight Stu11 : 9/10/2017 11:40 pm : link Once I heard OBJ was a no go my enthusiasm for this game definitely declined a ton. Simply put we are not going on the road in prime time and beating a solid NFL team without him. Nothing to be ashamed of, The Steelers would have a hard time without AB, the Falcons the same with Julio Jones, buts its even worse with us because he's that much more of what we do. Its just not happening. Do we have problems on offense beyond that especially with the O-line? Of course. End of the day though this season doesn't start for me until he plays. Until then we are just biding time as pretenders.

Perhaps it's time to lower expectations The_Boss : 9/10/2017 11:40 pm : link Next week is pretty much a must win with a trip to Philly and their scumbag fans looming. They would want nothing more than to put our season on the brink at 0-3.

It s one game joeinpa : 9/10/2017 11:41 pm : link Giants missing best player on offense, but it is discouraging to see that the offensive line was not better tonight that last seasons, maybe even worse.



There were many here that for a month or more have been suggesting it would be a big win for the Giants. I never understood that thinking, when have the Giants ever had lopsided wins against this team.



But mostly, I tempered my optimism until I saw the performance of the offensive line. I knew unless they improved, the offense would not. With the schedule the Giants have this season, 11-5 would be a reach without an improved offense.



Said improvement would have to come from exactly the same cast of characters on the line, as last season.



Based on tonight, heading into this season with the same personnel would seem to be a blunder, a big won, by management.



We will see.

Eli just doesn't look good Fishmanjim57 : 9/10/2017 11:42 pm : link He has definitely lost his ability to come up with those clutch plays. He also doesn't have any running backs who can get the yardage needed on 3rd down. Without OBJ the offence was horrid. The defence kept it close for awhile, but Dallas took advantage of Eli Apple.

It's gonna be a loooooooong season!

Can't believe the hate on Eli IIT : 9/10/2017 11:44 pm : link 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.



And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.



This line. Shoot me now.

At least... jnoble : 9/10/2017 11:44 pm : link Russ Salzburg isn't on the post game show anymore

very dissapointed in the OL..... BillKo : 9/10/2017 11:47 pm : link esp because we keep hearing that playing together, continuity, is so important.



Combine that will Dallas not being a pressure team, and it's pretty demoralizing that we couldn't sustain blocks.



Running game - again - non existent.



If you give Eli time to throw, he'll make plays. But they need a lot of work.



Parcells always said "you're never as good as you look, nor bad as you look".



Giants need to keep working and improving.



Flip side, the D played very well tonight and Dallas' only scoring drive for a TD was due to a BS PI call.......



RE: Can't believe the hate on Eli PatersonPlank : 9/10/2017 11:49 pm : link

Quote: 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.



And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.



This line. Shoot me now.



I actually thought the same about Eli buying time. He seemed to be moving around the pocket to avoid pressure pretty well. Still because of the OL everything was hurried In comment 13592992 IIT said:I actually thought the same about Eli buying time. He seemed to be moving around the pocket to avoid pressure pretty well. Still because of the OL everything was hurried

Thats a great Photo of the Giants offense ! Bluesbreaker : 9/10/2017 11:51 pm : link I hope the Denny's menu is in there with it . I didn't think it could get worse but anyone that had ANY faith in this OFFENSIVE line is delusional it was truly offensive .Got to love those two yard pass plays though .

But hey they came to life in the 2nd half on that 14 play

68 yard drive that wiped 9 minutes and 44 seconds off the clock culminating in a FG .

But Give It Up for my Man BJ Goodson with his 18 tackle performance my guy for most improved player this year and

it invoked memories of Harry Carson's 19 Tackle performance returning to Dallas after suffering a knee injury against those same Boy's also in a losing effort .

But hey we did add one veteran to help the SS Titanic but he was inactive for the game ....

Long run of the night curtisy of Orleans Darkwa of a whopping 12 yards .

Thank you God for me watching the game away from home so I didn't not have to suffer through the game thread hate to spoil those things .....

2 1st rounders bc4life : 9/10/2017 11:53 pm : link a second rounder, a fa 2nd rounder and that's all we get for a running game. Is it scouting, coaching, or both?

RE: Oline GiantTerp79 : 9/10/2017 11:56 pm : link

Quote: Sucks. We are going no where again this year. For some reason Jerry doesn't like to address the main issue on this team. Year after year. Time for him to go.



If only....ownership is a bunch of pussies when it comes to management changes. Also, Goff with Andrew Whitworth as his LT has a solid game. 1 sack, 2 TDs. Just saying'...... In comment 13592881 Ronzo17 said:If only....ownership is a bunch of pussies when it comes to management changes. Also, Goff with Andrew Whitworth as his LT has a solid game. 1 sack, 2 TDs. Just saying'......

Defense BleedBlue76 : 9/10/2017 11:57 pm : link Offense struggled big time. I know the old saying defense wins championship but the offense was bad and the defense got winded. To many 3 and outs hopefully this isn't a sign of Giants offense. Oline looked bad. Hopefully this was early Jitters or it's a long season

That pressers didn't inspire any confidence j_rud : 9/10/2017 11:59 pm : link If Jon Lovitz fucked New Jersey, the kid would look like an irritated Ben McAdoo

Generally speaking, Giants looked like a team that has one impact Jimmy Googs : 12:00 am : link player and he wasn't playing...

I didn't watch the press conference sb2003 : 12:03 am : link and I hope coach was uncomfortable. It's surreal that an existing problem hasn't been addressed for years. Eli was lethal with a pocket and yet......

RE: Can't believe the hate on Eli WillVAB : 12:11 am : link

Quote: 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.



And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.



This line. Shoot me now.



I agree. Nothing came easy for Eli tonight.



The right side of the OL is a disaster. They got abused all night long and there are no stars on that defense. If they don't figure it out this offense is gonna be in trouble all year long -- especially w all of the top end pass rushers on their schedule.



On a positive note, I thought Flowers played well. In comment 13592992 IIT said:I agree. Nothing came easy for Eli tonight.The right side of the OL is a disaster. They got abused all night long and there are no stars on that defense. If they don't figure it out this offense is gonna be in trouble all year long -- especially w all of the top end pass rushers on their schedule.On a positive note, I thought Flowers played well.

Seriously this offense does not fit Eli's Game period. Bluesbreaker : 12:16 am : link Give him a semblance of a pocket and a legitimate RB that

is respected . With these receivers he would have hung

35 on these guys . Rarely does he have a chance to step up because the middle is constantly pushed back and makes it easy pickens for DE's .

He is a drop back QB that can throw the deep ball and can read any defense sure they all get suckered once in a while but this dink and dunk crap doesn't suit him he is not and never has been a great touch passer . Everytime we do get a completion Eli has to bird dog it and the receivers are getting pummeled . Our bread and butter is a three yard telegraphed dump off when you need 8 yards or more how many times are the passes short of the sticks .For Marshal not to get one throw the entire first half is mind boggling .

BJ Goodson with 14 tackles and 4 assists..... Simms11 : 12:18 am : link I think he looked good. Would have liked to see LC make a big play, but I think the Defense is fine. Offense has to get going big time...Offensive staff not very encouraging. Perhaps Mac should give up play calling, but will he?

RE: BJ Goodson with 14 tackles and 4 assists..... HomerJones45 : 12:21 am : link

Quote: I think he looked good. Would have liked to see LC make a big play, but I think the Defense is fine. Offense has to get going big time...Offensive staff not very encouraging. Perhaps Mac should give up play calling, but will he? he was very active. In comment 13593125 Simms11 said:he was very active.

RE: Can't believe the hate on Eli Devon : 12:21 am : link

Quote: 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.



And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.



This line. Shoot me now.



Just like last year, Eli both struggled AND the OL was a problem.



Both can be true and both parties can deserve to be held accountable for it. In comment 13592992 IIT said:Just like last year, Eli both struggled AND the OL was a problem.Both can be true and both parties can deserve to be held accountable for it.

"all backs run the same when there's nowhere to run" j_rud : 12:47 am : link Shit, how didn't we realize he was talking about us?

Another embarrassing national TV game joe48 : 4:35 am : link I have been following the commentary on the blog all year and am surprised that so many of the "experts" were so high on this team when our main issues still exist. Lack of talent on the OL, RB and an aging immobile QB who does not want to take a hit. Throw in the fact that McAdoo did not have his team ready for the biggest game of the season and had his usual lack luster game plan and that is why I packed it in at halftime which I can't remember doing ever. By the way OBJ's new contract could reach $20M per year.

RE: This Oline just continually gets pushed back...... Gatorade Dunk : 4:57 am : link

Quote: When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.

Huh? OL aren't allowed to move forward on passing plays.



Not saying their performance was even remotely defensible, but I think your standards might be a bit too high if you are expecting them to blow people off the ball on passing downs. In comment 13592961 Simms11 said:Huh? OL aren't allowed to move forward on passing plays.Not saying their performance was even remotely defensible, but I think your standards might be a bit too high if you are expecting them to blow people off the ball on passing downs.

The team is starting the same Beer Man : 5:22 am : link crappy line they ran out last year. Did you really think anything would change? They made an awful Dallas D look all-world. Wait until we play a team that has a good D.

No creativity at all... SeanLandeta : 6:14 am : link The OL stinks, we know it - everyone knows it. The NFL is about talent and strategy. When the talent is lacking, the strategy needs to make up for it and our offense lacks both. I'm putting this on Coach Mac though - in the first half (before my seeing red fully took over) I saw one play that was different from what we ran last year. One new play in the first half isn't going to cut it.



Also, there are creative ways to get people open on short routes that have a chance at picking up more YAC, but we run none of them. A slew of other teams implement better short passing games than our generic dump offs (look no further than Dallas, which had some nice creative plays). If this is the offense after an entire offseason of planning and video on Dallas then we're in for a long year. Having OBJ helps, but we'll not be cracking the 20 point mark unless the defense chips in with 7 of their own.

Guys, it's the first game of the season Dang Man : 7:04 am : link And more importantly it's a game. Do we need a depression thread?Disappointed... yes. Maybe I am sentimental on today of all days because it's 9/11, but as nice of a distraction as sports are, let's remember that it's a game. Forget about this single loss and hug your wife, kids and friends today.



Besides, after that performance there's no other place but up.

RE: Can't believe the hate on Eli joe48 : 7:30 am : link

Quote: 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.



And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.



This line. Shoot me now.

People are not hating on Eli. This team offensively is not built for an aging immobile quarterback. Unfortunately, we may have to live with another year of this because of his contract. I would prefer we move on from Eli next year. Tired watching these abysmal performances. In comment 13592992 IIT said:People are not hating on Eli. This team offensively is not built for an aging immobile quarterback. Unfortunately, we may have to live with another year of this because of his contract. I would prefer we move on from Eli next year. Tired watching these abysmal performances.

Im sick of opening up against Dallas Paulie Walnuts : 7:30 am : link in Dallas.. how many years is it , like 4 out of the last 5?





... ODB 88 : 7:39 am : link Eli did a great job avoiding a couple of sacks. The offensive line just get pushed around on every play, hard to do much when you dont have a pocket. He did miss a few throws, but the man was under fire the entire night.



It's just one Rick5 : 8:03 am : link gane, but wow. I have not felt that bored watching a Giants game in a long time. I went to bed early in the 4th. I couldn't stay awake. Terrible.

Said this last night map7711 : 8:18 am : link This team came out flat to a lot of games last yr. just not seemingly ready to play. And again that happened last night too. That is all on the coach. You have to get your team ready and fired up to play. Doesn't seem to be happening under this coach at all. Add in the lack of creativity with the offense, something needs to get done and quick.

stubborn Hilary : 8:21 am : link The Jet game as soon as Jerry was out of the line up the team changed. McAdoo seems to be too stubborn to see what every one else sees and he is ruining the season.

Those say there was a lack of creativity didn't watch the game. Dodge : 8:38 am : link I don't recall a game in the last few years where we had all those end arounds that actually worked.



I just think Eli sucked and missed a lot of throws.

Not sure quite honestly if it was Jerry but... EricJ : 8:38 am : link someone on the right side got absolutely blasted by a Cowboy defender. He got hit in the chest and literally was tossed back at least three yards on his ass. It was as if someone hit an untended tackling dummy

That AcidTest : 8:55 am : link was simply an atrocious performance by the offense. Two first downs in the entire first half IIRC, and nothing even resembling a scoring opportunity. And that was against a suspect Dallas defense. What will happen against Denver and Seattle?



This game was over in the first quarter. It appears that preseason may well have accurately predicted how the offense will play during the regular season. That would mean a repeat of last season, where the offense moved in micrometers, and we needed 10 plays to go 50 yards.



The OL is again the weak unit. Dallas got pressure with just four or five, and dropped six or seven into coverage. That allowed them as Dungy said to “squeeze” towards the LOS, and cut off most throwing lanes and windows. Eli had plenty of time to throw on a number of plays, but everyone was double covered. Shepard was knocked around like a pinball. Eli thus had a lot of short completions for very few yards. The play to Engram up the sideline looked like a blown coverage.



Hart and Jerry were awful. Richburg was again moved back into Eli. Our OL are heavy footed and slow. They lumber. Hart was repeatedly beaten around the edge, forcing Eli to step up into the pocket. Eli’s immobility simply exacerbates this problem.



Perkins was somewhat indecisive, but there was nowhere to run. Darkwa’s 10 yard run was our longest of the night.



Eli missed open receivers, especially Marshall in the flat for what would have been an easy first down. He also looked indecisive and unsure, probably because he understandably didn’t trust his protection, especially around the edge.



McAdoo made no in game adjustments, and I wonder if he will just off one game, no matter how badly the OL played. But I would bench Jerry for Jones. I’d also have no hesitation about removing Hart if he continues to struggle. I’d try Wheeler. He lacks Hart’s mass, but appears to have quicker feet.



Something has to be done.

The NY Giants Offense = a Top Fuel Dragster... x meadowlander : 9:02 am : link ...with U-Haul trailer tires for an O-Line.



