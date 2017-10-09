Giants - Dallas - Postgame panic and depression thread

Smoke 'em if you got 'em
of our starters last season are Free Agents right now?
The Giants thought they were better than they are. Time to start grinding.
In comment 13592822
Steve in South Jersey said:
This!!
it looks like a top ten pick next year.
Said as much in the play by play thread.
Was right.
Can't say I'm surprised. Apparently the only folks who thought the OL was good enough were NYG coaches and their idiot GM.
most of the games, lucky bounces, and other teams struggles, this team isn't going anywhere with this ol, and Eli regressing..and lack of running game..period.
Never!
It's a long season.
But the way the offense played tonight, it looks like it might be a looooooong season.
different season with a QB not getting any younger.
The Giants have wasted years with this OL.
leads the team n receiving yardage albeit much of it in garbage time. Sad statement.
Once again, as has been the case for several seasons, they will live and die with the OL. Unfortunately it's difficult to imagine much of a change there considering the personnel.
which is a big if, we might make the game a little more competitive, but Detroit can do the same thing to us that Dallas just did and they have a better QB. Then on to Philly, in Philly the following weekend and boy that will be a joy going up against their Dline in Philly! We might be 1-2 in 3 weeks if this offense doesn't wake up soon!
Fool us twice shame on us ! The one real so-called upgrade to the OL wasn't even active for the game. Why should we expect anything different from last year when practically nothing has changed!
Eli hit 75% of his passes, but for only 211 yds. The line just won't give enough time to get down the field. This makes defense very easy for the opponent.
I just don't see it. Talent notwithstanding.
Sucks. We are going no where again this year. For some reason Jerry doesn't like to address the main issue on this team. Year after year. Time for him to go.
It's a testament to the defense that they still managed to look as good as they did.
Offense was playing the preseason game in replacement of the ones the starters sat out.
Fucking offensive coaching/game-planning/play-calling/in-game adjustment seems to be nonexistent.
Hopefully that is the dose of reality they need to get off their asses and go.
He was looking incredible tonight. The hair was absolute perfect and I loved his gold chains.
They have to look at tape and see where they can get better.
If I'm Odell, I don't play until I get an extension. Let this offense twist in the wind until Giants pay up.
I think that we have not had nearly enough game time in the pre-seasons and it was unfortunate that we went up against an offense that wins on chewing up the TOP. In the second half we seemed to get into a bit of a rythm but did not capitalize on our first opportunity to score. My biggest concern is Eli who seemed afraid out there.
That Odell didn't play. And just maybe our offense will open up more for the other guys once he gets back? Otherwise we are in for an 8-8 campaign
What the fuck did he think they were going to ask?
Both Fluker and Jones are better.
I'm wondering when they start to make some changes?
When asked if Marshall was targeted down at the endzone he said, "definitely, he was part of the progression". But, my question would be, why wasn't BM the first read down there on at least one play?
In comment 13592866
Simms11 said:
| which is a big if, we might make the game a little more competitive, but Detroit can do the same thing to us that Dallas just did and they have a better QB. Then on to Philly, in Philly the following weekend and boy that will be a joy going up against their Dline in Philly! We might be 1-2 in 3 weeks if this offense doesn't wake up soon!
0-3 is more of a possibility
2nd half. TOP was 34 to 25 minutes..but if it wasn't for the long drive at the beginning of second half it could have been even worse
In comment 13592905
The_Boss said:
| What the fuck did he think they were going to ask?
Seriously? The OL sucks. What does he think people are going to ask questions about?
In comment 13592885
32_Razor said:
| He was looking incredible tonight. The hair was absolute perfect and I loved his gold chains.
STFU...ban this troll
But I've got little good to say about the Cowboys either. Dak Prescott isn't a good QB. Their defense isn't a good defense (even if it's better than our offense). Their OL won the game and their tackles deserve huge credit for shutting down JPP and OV. I don't think you'll see that again this year.
In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
In comment 13592919
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| In comment 13592905 The_Boss said:
Quote:
What the fuck did he think they were going to ask?
Seriously? The OL sucks. What does he think people are going to ask questions about?
If this was Parcells he'd say yes the OL sucks, and if they don't improve we'll be bringing in all new players.
A healthy OBJ gives us an extra 10 points. And without the bogus PI penalty, our D holds Dallas without a TD in Jerruh-Land. So maybe we lose 15-13.
but saying that, there were not many open receivers and the running game was somewhat non-existent.
He did not have this team ready to compete.
I am not convinced that we have the best players starting.
The 1st half play calls were a joke.
The Cowboys seem to want it more....
OL was not the only problem
Out coached in all 3 phases.
Dallas have half their players suspended, most are new and their defense out played ours.
and seemed to paint himself into a box the way he was answering them.
In comment 13592919
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| In comment 13592905 The_Boss said:
Quote:
What the fuck did he think they were going to ask?
Seriously? The OL sucks. What does he think people are going to ask questions about?
he has to say positive toward them or defend them.
but behind doors if he doesn't come down hard on them..then he needs to reevaluate himself
it is football 101 that it all starts up front, and yet we come into this year with this OL after clearly sucking on OL last year. And this is with the least mobile QB in the NFL, so logic would dictate putting a great line in front of him.I was willing to wait and see if Flowers really improved or the line gelled. But, early returns are in: we blow. Our C gets shoved back. The right side of our line spends most of the game yelling "lookout!" So El gets jumpy, and we can't get out of our own way. As a bonus, they can't run block either. They couldn't open a hole with a crowbar.
We have a solid D, but this looked like the bad old days of Kanell and Co. sucking on O while the D tries to hold on by their fingernails. Just awful.
In comment 13592927
81_Great_Dane said:
| In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
Happened in 07 too
it is hard to know what to do. To me, you have got to make a drastic change. Brett Jones needs to be on the field. He is just average, but he is smart, and we could use somebody not making stupid mistakes. Put Pugh at LT, Wheeler at RT and Jones to Guard. How much worse could they be?
but it's hard to win without:
1. Our best player, OBJ.
2. A real running back that can move the chains.
3. An OL that includes a RT on roller skates.
4. A QB who follows up his best play with his worst
5. A defense that never looked close to as dominant as advertised, or even close to what they looked like last year towards most of the end of the season.
When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.
It's one damn game and on the road
Once I heard OBJ was a no go my enthusiasm for this game definitely declined a ton. Simply put we are not going on the road in prime time and beating a solid NFL team without him. Nothing to be ashamed of, The Steelers would have a hard time without AB, the Falcons the same with Julio Jones, buts its even worse with us because he's that much more of what we do. Its just not happening. Do we have problems on offense beyond that especially with the O-line? Of course. End of the day though this season doesn't start for me until he plays. Until then we are just biding time as pretenders.
Next week is pretty much a must win with a trip to Philly and their scumbag fans looming. They would want nothing more than to put our season on the brink at 0-3.
Giants missing best player on offense, but it is discouraging to see that the offensive line was not better tonight that last seasons, maybe even worse.
There were many here that for a month or more have been suggesting it would be a big win for the Giants. I never understood that thinking, when have the Giants ever had lopsided wins against this team.
But mostly, I tempered my optimism until I saw the performance of the offensive line. I knew unless they improved, the offense would not. With the schedule the Giants have this season, 11-5 would be a reach without an improved offense.
Said improvement would have to come from exactly the same cast of characters on the line, as last season.
Based on tonight, heading into this season with the same personnel would seem to be a blunder, a big won, by management.
We will see.
In comment 13592965
Samiam said:
| It's one damn game and on the road
With the same OL from last year.
He has definitely lost his ability to come up with those clutch plays. He also doesn't have any running backs who can get the yardage needed on 3rd down. Without OBJ the offence was horrid. The defence kept it close for awhile, but Dallas took advantage of Eli Apple.
It's gonna be a loooooooong season!
In comment 13592927
81_Great_Dane said:
| In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
You're new around here, aren't you?
;-)
In comment 13592927
81_Great_Dane said:
| In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
umm big difference..that offense put up 38 points and lost to a good RB Herschel walker. they resembled a professionally rubbed team even though they had breakdowns..they lost 31-28
this game ..this offense for past few seasons, don't resemble a pro team esp ol..i mean well below standard..non functional at times..theres a problem...they may improve some here on but they've shown they more so consistently breakdown more so than not..thats bad
In comment 13592909
PatersonPlank said:
| Both Fluker and Jones are better.
I dont understand this either..
In comment 13592980
micky said:
| In comment 13592927 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
umm big difference..that offense put up 28 points and lost to a good RB Herschel walker. they resembled a professionally rubbed team even though they had breakdowns..they lost 31-28
this game ..this offense for past few seasons, don't resemble a pro team esp ol..i mean well below standard..non functional at times..theres a problem...they may improve some here on but they've shown they more so consistently breakdown more so than not..thats bad
75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
Russ Salzburg isn't on the post game show anymore
In comment 13592965
Samiam said:
| It's one damn game and on the road
Agreed. The utter panic here is staggering. The defense is fine. Spags will have to adjust to the 2-3 step drops and quick tosses because that is clearly what we are going to see.
In comment 13592935
George from PA said:
| He did not have this team ready to compete.
I am not convinced that we have the best players starting.
The 1st half play calls were a joke.
The Cowboys seem to want it more....
OL was not the only problem
Out coached in all 3 phases.
Dallas have half their players suspended, most are new and their defense out played ours.
Hang on, that last line is a bit too far. Our D played very well, hung out to dry by our O. Had our D played our O they might have scored more points on their own than both offenses tonight combined.
esp because we keep hearing that playing together, continuity, is so important.
Combine that will Dallas not being a pressure team, and it's pretty demoralizing that we couldn't sustain blocks.
Running game - again - non existent.
If you give Eli time to throw, he'll make plays. But they need a lot of work.
Parcells always said "you're never as good as you look, nor bad as you look".
Giants need to keep working and improving.
Flip side, the D played very well tonight and Dallas' only scoring drive for a TD was due to a BS PI call.......
In comment 13592992
IIT said:
| 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
I actually thought the same about Eli buying time. He seemed to be moving around the pocket to avoid pressure pretty well. Still because of the OL everything was hurried
In comment 13592986
blueblood said:
| In comment 13592909 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Both Fluker and Jones are better.
I dont understand this either..
Add me to the list.
I hope the Denny's menu is in there with it . I didn't think it could get worse but anyone that had ANY faith in this OFFENSIVE line is delusional it was truly offensive .Got to love those two yard pass plays though .
But hey they came to life in the 2nd half on that 14 play
68 yard drive that wiped 9 minutes and 44 seconds off the clock culminating in a FG .
But Give It Up for my Man BJ Goodson with his 18 tackle performance my guy for most improved player this year and
it invoked memories of Harry Carson's 19 Tackle performance returning to Dallas after suffering a knee injury against those same Boy's also in a losing effort .
But hey we did add one veteran to help the SS Titanic but he was inactive for the game ....
Long run of the night curtisy of Orleans Darkwa of a whopping 12 yards .
Thank you God for me watching the game away from home so I didn't not have to suffer through the game thread hate to spoil those things .....
a second rounder, a fa 2nd rounder and that's all we get for a running game. Is it scouting, coaching, or both?
In comment 13592881
Ronzo17 said:
| Sucks. We are going no where again this year. For some reason Jerry doesn't like to address the main issue on this team. Year after year. Time for him to go.
If only....ownership is a bunch of pussies when it comes to management changes. Also, Goff with Andrew Whitworth as his LT has a solid game. 1 sack, 2 TDs. Just saying'......
Offense struggled big time. I know the old saying defense wins championship but the offense was bad and the defense got winded. To many 3 and outs hopefully this isn't a sign of Giants offense. Oline looked bad. Hopefully this was early Jitters or it's a long season
If Jon Lovitz fucked New Jersey, the kid would look like an irritated Ben McAdoo
player and he wasn't playing...
and I hope coach was uncomfortable. It's surreal that an existing problem hasn't been addressed for years. Eli was lethal with a pocket and yet......
In comment 13592992
IIT said:
| 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
I agree. Nothing came easy for Eli tonight.
The right side of the OL is a disaster. They got abused all night long and there are no stars on that defense. If they don't figure it out this offense is gonna be in trouble all year long -- especially w all of the top end pass rushers on their schedule.
On a positive note, I thought Flowers played well.
Give him a semblance of a pocket and a legitimate RB that
is respected . With these receivers he would have hung
35 on these guys . Rarely does he have a chance to step up because the middle is constantly pushed back and makes it easy pickens for DE's .
He is a drop back QB that can throw the deep ball and can read any defense sure they all get suckered once in a while but this dink and dunk crap doesn't suit him he is not and never has been a great touch passer . Everytime we do get a completion Eli has to bird dog it and the receivers are getting pummeled . Our bread and butter is a three yard telegraphed dump off when you need 8 yards or more how many times are the passes short of the sticks .For Marshal not to get one throw the entire first half is mind boggling .
I think he looked good. Would have liked to see LC make a big play, but I think the Defense is fine. Offense has to get going big time...Offensive staff not very encouraging. Perhaps Mac should give up play calling, but will he?
In comment 13593050
j_rud said:
| If Jon Lovitz fucked New Jersey, the kid would look like an irritated Ben McAdoo
Hehe, good one
In comment 13593125
Simms11 said:
| I think he looked good. Would have liked to see LC make a big play, but I think the Defense is fine. Offense has to get going big time...Offensive staff not very encouraging. Perhaps Mac should give up play calling, but will he?
he was very active.
In comment 13592992
IIT said:
| 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
Just like last year, Eli both struggled AND the OL was a problem.
Both can be true and both parties can deserve to be held accountable for it.
Shit, how didn't we realize he was talking about us?
In comment 13593138
Devon said:
| In comment 13592992 IIT said:
Quote:
75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
Just like last year, Eli both struggled AND the OL was a problem.
Both can be true and both parties can deserve to be held accountable for it.
I disagree with this. Eli has shown throughout his career that even with a middling Oline he can win a super bowl. He's shown with a bad Oline he gets jittery and loses his rhythm. This isn't only true for Eli, plenty of QBs can't succeed with a bad Oline or with consistent pressure with no blitz. (This is how we beat Brady in 2 super bowls) Our Oline was porous tonight. Eli did have a few goods moves in pressure, but he was under pressure the whole day. People including myself have been writing for years that we need to fix the Oline particularly because of the QB Eli is. It is easy as a fan to be frustrated with this. The Oline was the only thing holding us back last season and we did literally nothing to fix it.
...and we haven't had a good running game since 2012.
In comment 13593172
NoGainDayne said:
| In comment 13593138 Devon said:
Quote:
In comment 13592992 IIT said:
Quote:
75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
Just like last year, Eli both struggled AND the OL was a problem.
Both can be true and both parties can deserve to be held accountable for it.
I disagree with this. Eli has shown throughout his career that even with a middling Oline he can win a super bowl. He's shown with a bad Oline he gets jittery and loses his rhythm. This isn't only true for Eli, plenty of QBs can't succeed with a bad Oline or with consistent pressure with no blitz. (This is how we beat Brady in 2 super bowls) Our Oline was porous tonight. Eli did have a few goods moves in pressure, but he was under pressure the whole day. People including myself have been writing for years that we need to fix the Oline particularly because of the QB Eli is. It is easy as a fan to be frustrated with this. The Oline was the only thing holding us back last season and we did literally nothing to fix it.
Eli has produced with OLs as bad as this one has been the last calendar year before, not just middling. It's almost shortchanging him to not give him that credit.
The OL sucks, no excuses whatsoever for them or for the team which has been failing on rebuilding it since before the last SB, but he's also just not the same QB he used to be right now. His internal clock seems completely (and unfortunately likely irreparably, IMO) broken and he doesn't have quite the same tools he did physically either (though that's much less the problem, to my eye). As he's played lately, he's -- along with the dreadful OL and McAdoo being in over his head with having to be OC and HC -- part of the problem. Good QBs don't need to have things perfect around them to not be this flat out awful, they cover for some flaws at least and not put all of them on blast like he's doing -- we should all know that, because he's been that good QB before, that was that way.
I have been following the commentary on the blog all year and am surprised that so many of the "experts" were so high on this team when our main issues still exist. Lack of talent on the OL, RB and an aging immobile QB who does not want to take a hit. Throw in the fact that McAdoo did not have his team ready for the biggest game of the season and had his usual lack luster game plan and that is why I packed it in at halftime which I can't remember doing ever. By the way OBJ's new contract could reach $20M per year.
In comment 13592961
Simms11 said:
| When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.
Huh? OL aren't allowed to move forward on passing plays.
Not saying their performance was even remotely defensible, but I think your standards might be a bit too high if you are expecting them to blow people off the ball on passing downs.
crappy line they ran out last year. Did you really think anything would change? They made an awful Dallas D look all-world. Wait until we play a team that has a good D.
In comment 13593050
j_rud said:
| If Jon Lovitz fucked New Jersey, the kid would look like an irritated Ben McAdoo
Holy shit rud. Thanks for making me laugh that was freakin excellent.
The OL stinks, we know it - everyone knows it. The NFL is about talent and strategy. When the talent is lacking, the strategy needs to make up for it and our offense lacks both. I'm putting this on Coach Mac though - in the first half (before my seeing red fully took over) I saw one play that was different from what we ran last year. One new play in the first half isn't going to cut it.
Also, there are creative ways to get people open on short routes that have a chance at picking up more YAC, but we run none of them. A slew of other teams implement better short passing games than our generic dump offs (look no further than Dallas, which had some nice creative plays). If this is the offense after an entire offseason of planning and video on Dallas then we're in for a long year. Having OBJ helps, but we'll not be cracking the 20 point mark unless the defense chips in with 7 of their own.
And more importantly it's a game. Do we need a depression thread?Disappointed... yes. Maybe I am sentimental on today of all days because it's 9/11, but as nice of a distraction as sports are, let's remember that it's a game. Forget about this single loss and hug your wife, kids and friends today.
Besides, after that performance there's no other place but up.
In comment 13593278
Dang Man said:
| And more importantly it's a game. Do we need a depression thread?Disappointed... yes. Maybe I am sentimental on today of all days because it's 9/11, but as nice of a distraction as sports are, let's remember that it's a game. Forget about this single loss and hug your wife, kids and friends today.
Besides, after that performance there's no other place but up.
Its the way we lost that has so many worried. The team did not address its most glaring need following last year, and at least for the first game, it cost them the game. The only good from the OL last night was that for one game, Flowers showed improvement. Its a long season, we will see if he builds on it or goes back to his bad technique ways; but the right side of the line was ugly.
In comment 13592992
IIT said:
| 75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
People are not hating on Eli. This team offensively is not built for an aging immobile quarterback. Unfortunately, we may have to live with another year of this because of his contract. I would prefer we move on from Eli next year. Tired watching these abysmal performances.
in Dallas.. how many years is it , like 4 out of the last 5?
Eli did a great job avoiding a couple of sacks. The offensive line just get pushed around on every play, hard to do much when you dont have a pocket. He did miss a few throws, but the man was under fire the entire night.
In comment 13592876
Reb8thVA said:
| Fool us twice shame on us ! The one real so-called upgrade to the OL wasn't even active for the game. Why should we expect anything different from last year when practically nothing has changed!
Or fool us three or four or five times. OL has been a big problem for awhile. Problem is top picks not materializing. Later picks not developing. Hesitancy in the FA market to acquire talent.
In comment 13592927
81_Great_Dane said:
| In 1986, the Giants opened against the Cowboys. Late in the game Herschel Walker seemed to run wild and the Cowboys won. I called my father and ranted on the phone about how the Giants had passed on Walker and drafted Tyrone Davis (who never amounted to anything) and that was why they would NEVER win the Super Bowl. I was steaming.
But, as I said, that was 1986. A few months later, they were carrying Parcells off the field in Pasadena and collecting a Lombardi trophy.
The moral of that story, for me anyway: Don't panic. Enjoy football. But stay calm and keep watching.
This is so true. NYG not as bad as they played. It's one game. There is talent on this team. However, we will be better off with Jones and Fluker on the right side of the OL over Jerry and Hart.
Don't jump ship yet people.
has to go... look back at the jets game
In comment 13593296
joe48 said:
| In comment 13592992 IIT said:
Quote:
75 percent completion percentage and he never had more than two seconds to throw. In fact, he bought a lot of time with his feet feeling pressure. Impressive for a guy with no feet. A third of his completions would have been sacks if it weren't for his pocket awareness.
And holy fuck some run blocking or a back who can make yards without it would be nice.
This line. Shoot me now.
People are not hating on Eli. This team offensively is not built for an aging immobile quarterback. Unfortunately, we may have to live with another year of this because of his contract. I would prefer we move on from Eli next year. Tired watching these abysmal performances.
I agree with some of this. Not a knock on Eli but we have the wrong QB for this OL... or vice versa. We cannot have an immobile QB with an OL this poor. What you saw last night is what you will get. My preference is to replace a few parts on the OL because it is a lot easier to fix that than find a quality QB.
In comment 13593223
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13592961 Simms11 said:
Quote:
When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.
Huh? OL aren't allowed to move forward on passing plays.
Not saying their performance was even remotely defensible, but I think your standards might be a bit too high if you are expecting them to blow people off the ball on passing downs.
The line play was terrible any way you look at it. You are arguing semantics.
gane, but wow. I have not felt that bored watching a Giants game in a long time. I went to bed early in the 4th. I couldn't stay awake. Terrible.
In comment 13593318
Paulie Walnuts said:
| has to go... look back at the jets game
but but but but that's preseason..preseason doesn't mean anything and has no inclination on the season ....
is what is said
This team came out flat to a lot of games last yr. just not seemingly ready to play. And again that happened last night too. That is all on the coach. You have to get your team ready and fired up to play. Doesn't seem to be happening under this coach at all. Add in the lack of creativity with the offense, something needs to get done and quick.
The Jet game as soon as Jerry was out of the line up the team changed. McAdoo seems to be too stubborn to see what every one else sees and he is ruining the season.
In comment 13593382
Hilary said:
| The Jet game as soon as Jerry was out of the line up the team changed. McAdoo seems to be too stubborn to see what every one else sees and he is ruining the season.
Definitely agree, Jones looked much better there, and could he really be any worse! Jerry is a total waste!
I don't recall a game in the last few years where we had all those end arounds that actually worked.
I just think Eli sucked and missed a lot of throws.
someone on the right side got absolutely blasted by a Cowboy defender. He got hit in the chest and literally was tossed back at least three yards on his ass. It was as if someone hit an untended tackling dummy
In comment 13593223
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13592961 Simms11 said:
Quote:
When you look at the replays, they aren't moving forward, but being pushed back. You wonder why Eli can't function when someone is running free at him or an OLineman is getting pushed right back into him. There's not a solid pocket. I'm starting to really be concerned with Richburg and of course Jerry, as well. Hart could also be a culprit.
Huh? OL aren't allowed to move forward on passing plays.
Not saying their performance was even remotely defensible, but I think your standards might be a bit too high if you are expecting them to blow people off the ball on passing downs.
What he's saying is this O-line gets pushed back into Eli's face almost immediately after the snap forcing Eli into chuck-and-duck mode! Very little chance for success!
In comment 13592993
jnoble said:
| Russ Salzburg isn't on the post game show anymore
That's a WIN in my book.
was simply an atrocious performance by the offense. Two first downs in the entire first half IIRC, and nothing even resembling a scoring opportunity. And that was against a suspect Dallas defense. What will happen against Denver and Seattle?
This game was over in the first quarter. It appears that preseason may well have accurately predicted how the offense will play during the regular season. That would mean a repeat of last season, where the offense moved in micrometers, and we needed 10 plays to go 50 yards.
The OL is again the weak unit. Dallas got pressure with just four or five, and dropped six or seven into coverage. That allowed them as Dungy said to “squeeze” towards the LOS, and cut off most throwing lanes and windows. Eli had plenty of time to throw on a number of plays, but everyone was double covered. Shepard was knocked around like a pinball. Eli thus had a lot of short completions for very few yards. The play to Engram up the sideline looked like a blown coverage.
Hart and Jerry were awful. Richburg was again moved back into Eli. Our OL are heavy footed and slow. They lumber. Hart was repeatedly beaten around the edge, forcing Eli to step up into the pocket. Eli’s immobility simply exacerbates this problem.
Perkins was somewhat indecisive, but there was nowhere to run. Darkwa’s 10 yard run was our longest of the night.
Eli missed open receivers, especially Marshall in the flat for what would have been an easy first down. He also looked indecisive and unsure, probably because he understandably didn’t trust his protection, especially around the edge.
McAdoo made no in game adjustments, and I wonder if he will just off one game, no matter how badly the OL played. But I would bench Jerry for Jones. I’d also have no hesitation about removing Hart if he continues to struggle. I’d try Wheeler. He lacks Hart’s mass, but appears to have quicker feet.
Something has to be done.
...with U-Haul trailer tires for an O-Line.
Not sure quite honestly if it was Jerry but...
EricJ : 8:38 am : link : reply
someone on the right side got absolutely blasted by a Cowboy defender. He got hit in the chest and literally was tossed back at least three yards on his ass. It was as if someone hit an untended tackling dummy
I think it was Hart.....it is sad to see a RB approach the LOS, and still see OLMen, still at the LOS....no push at all...they obviously have to add more weight to those sleds in practice...