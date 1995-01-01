Big Defender of Eli Manning... M.S. : 5:29 am ...over the years. I believe he is a Hall of Fame QB, and I have strongly believed over the past several years (like many others on BBI) that his play has been adversely affected by a weak offensive line that has transformed his game (obviously for the worse).



I also realize that over his entire career there has always been the "good" Eli and the "bad" Eli, and it is our very good fortune that we only saw the former in two amazing Super Bowl runs.



But, but, but...



...in watching games around the league yesterday (especially watching Carson Wentz), a deep gnawing thought crept in that reminded me of the same damn gnawing thoughts I had on occasion about Eli last season (and at times) over the past three or four seasons... and were on full display last night:



(1) Eli is old and he moves around like he is old;

(2) Eli's game was never about making amazing plays with his legs, but he looks more immobile than ever before;

(3) If things are not just perfect for him in the pocket, Eli gets increasingly jittery and his accuracy goes (way) down;

(4) It doesn't look like Eli is able to lift the game of those around him, nor does it look like he is energizing those around him.



Clearly, Eli missed OBJ and his O-line compounded the problem last night, but right now, the Giants have more than just an offensive line to worry about as this season progresses and beyond.



Regardless of how you feel about our Divisional rival QBs, we have in fact two opponents (Dallas and Philly) that have very young and very mobile QBs who can make plays when things are not perfect. And their team mates respond and feed off of them.



We do not. And that is a very big problem.





Agree jeff57 : 5:41 am : link The line sucks, but Manning's immobility makes things worse.

Agree Les in TO : 5:41 am : link Having the ability to pull the ball down and run is a weapon and not an unimportant one.

Mobile QBs have been around a long time twostepgiants : 6:00 am : link And don't have a great track record of winning Super Bowls



The Eagles have had McNabb and Vick and zero SBs to show for it



The Cowboys had Romo and no SBs with him either

His immobility doesn't help, but SeanLandeta : 6:19 am : link there are play designs and play calling that could nullify the negative impact of having an immobile QB. The problem is, Mac's offense isn't the right fit. The play designs are not creative and the calling is predictable. That's why it takes and Aaron Rodgers to make it effective. Your scheme needs to match your players' talents - ours doesn't. It doesn't match our QB's skillset or the lack of skillset on the OL....which makes for a bad combination.

Quote: And don't have a great track record of winning Super Bowls



The Eagles have had McNabb and Vick and zero SBs to show for it



The Cowboys had Romo and no SBs with him either

Eli... you're talking about the Giants of the past and you're talking about Eli of the past. Hate to say this, but we are playing with a QB who is looking at his best years in the rear view mirror. The road ahead looks very bumpy and downright scary. And if the entire offense is a passenger in the car driven by Eli, they do not look very confident that the driver will negotiate the next sharp curve ahead.

Quote: there are play designs and play calling that could nullify the negative impact of having an immobile QB. The problem is, Mac's offense isn't the right fit. The play designs are not creative and the calling is predictable. That's why it takes and Aaron Rodgers to make it effective. Your scheme needs to match your players' talents - ours doesn't. It doesn't match our QB's skillset or the lack of skillset on the OL....which makes for a bad combination.

I definitely agree our offense lacks creatively, but my question is: Why / how did Eli thrive when the head coach was the offensive coordinator?

Because he has gotten worse Jimmy Googs : 6:28 am : link and become more shaky with moving and accuracy behind this silly line. Kind of was stuck in his shoes several times last night, when he should be bouncing around a little with his step and his arm ready to fire the ball.



Eli escaped a few times as well to his credit, but I don't see this combo if his lack of mobility and this line continuing much longer...

If Eli had Dallas O-Line... dank41 : 6:30 am : link he would be top 5 QB in the league. Did anyone see how WINDED Flowers was before he gave up that sack? He shouldn't of even been on the field. He needs to go.



Poor Eli. They need to get him some help. He shouldn't have to go out like this.

If you mean back when they were winning with Coughlin/Gilbride, I'd say that offense had significant flaws as well, but was actually better suited to Manning's talents. It wasn't great for a poor O-line though and that was the downfall of Gilbride. Once the O-line started to deteriorate, that was it. So the Giants brought in Mac with his west coast style, but there are multiple west coast styles now and the Green Bay one is reliant on a mobile QB - or - a solid O-line. GB had both for a bit, but their o-line is rough now...mitigated by Aaron's ability to move around. Eli's not so blessed in that department.



If you mean back when they were winning with Coughlin/Gilbride, I'd say that offense had significant flaws as well, but was actually better suited to Manning's talents. It wasn't great for a poor O-line though and that was the downfall of Gilbride. Once the O-line started to deteriorate, that was it. So the Giants brought in Mac with his west coast style, but there are multiple west coast styles now and the Green Bay one is reliant on a mobile QB - or - a solid O-line. GB had both for a bit, but their o-line is rough now...mitigated by Aaron's ability to move around. Eli's not so blessed in that department.

A better style would be the Pittsburgh offensive scheme, or Arizona, or Atlanta, etc. Nothing prevents Mac from implementing some plays from those other offenses, but he has to connect the dots first and actually make the change. That's my take anyway.

When protection breaks down like it typically does AnyoneButPhilly : 6:38 am : link I think you see a lot of quarterbacks keeping their eyes up field, trying to extend the play. Eli looks like he is just scared for his life at the mere sight of a pass rush. Vereen is on pace to catch 144 balls this season for 500 yards if hes lucky because Eli is always just looking to dump the ball off. I am really starting to come to the realization that Eli's best days are behind him

He's basically Sam Bradford now bigbluescot : 6:43 am : link high completion on safe short throws which go nowhere.

Quote: high completion on safe short throws which go nowhere.



Yes, and his life depends upon it.

If you mean back when they were winning with Coughlin/Gilbride, I'd say that offense had significant flaws as well, but was actually better suited to Manning's talents. It wasn't great for a poor O-line though and that was the downfall of Gilbride. Once the O-line started to deteriorate, that was it. So the Giants brought in Mac with his west coast style, but there are multiple west coast styles now and the Green Bay one is reliant on a mobile QB - or - a solid O-line. GB had both for a bit, but their o-line is rough now...mitigated by Aaron's ability to move around. Eli's not so blessed in that department.



A better style would be the Pittsburgh offensive scheme, or Arizona, or Atlanta, etc. Nothing prevents Mac from implementing some plays from those other offenses, but he has to connect the dots first and actually make the change. That's my take anyway.

I'm pretty sure he means when McAdoo was the OC under Coughlin. People claim that McAdoo's offense is a bad fit for Eli, yet seem to forget that Eli had two of the best seasons of his career with McAdoo as OC

Sorry, if those years is what were meant... SeanLandeta : 6:55 am : link I'd say that was due to the new system needing to be put fully out there on tape before adjustments were made. Oh and OBJ is downright incredible so there is that. The adjustments have taken hold now - everyone knows our playbook and it barely changes even after a full offseason. And, the OBJ effect only occurs when he plays - without him, the lack of creativity on offense is exposed. I said it elsewhere - I saw one new play in the 1st half - ONE. That doesn't cut it.



Eli was never a runner but he used to have elusiveness in the pocket LatHarv83 : 6:58 am : link Now he is a statue



Also the older you get the more the hits hurt and the less willing he is to take them. The less comfortable he seems to be operating amidst the chaotic traffic that can be present in the pocket. These are just some subtle signs of decline. He's going to turn 37 this season, you aren't the same player at that age barring few exceptions (and I'm even skeptical that those exceptions are more circumstance based than the absence of decline in individual skill). Getting OBJ back will be a big lift though and I don't think Eli is done. But he's not quite the same player he once was. I think this supporting cast still has a ton of ability and when healthy can help mask that a tad though

This remind me of 03' GeorgeAdams33 : 7:01 am : link The line was the laughing stock of the league yet people wanted to talk about how Kerry Collins couldn't elude the rush and improvise. The guy threw some of the nicest passes we've seen, yet people threw him under the bus when he had no running game an no protection.





.... Mdgiantsfan : 7:03 am : link Eli used to be pretty good moving in the pocket. But as mentioned looks scared and old.

But but but.. Canton : 7:10 am : link McAdoo says Eli is laser focused and locked in, like he's never seen before...

Pocket? GeorgeAdams33 : 7:11 am : link You thought he had a pocket?

Even on plays where he had time, he was dumping it off. He's done. The clock in his head is broken.

GENO riceneggs : 7:37 am : link I know the giants don’t operate like this. But I would’ve loved for them to bring in Geno for a couple series in the first half/3rd quarter. With Geno throwing safe passes and running when he wasn’t 100% sure. Just to get the chains moving. Just to get some energy flowing

Quote: I know the giants don’t operate like this. But I would’ve loved for them to bring in Geno for a couple series in the first half/3rd quarter. With Geno throwing safe passes and running when he wasn’t 100% sure. Just to get the chains moving. Just to get some energy flowing

Agree!



The offense is in low energy mode, and I'm afraid that Eli cannot be our electrical generator.



Agree!

The offense is in low energy mode, and I'm afraid that Eli cannot be our electrical generator.

It will be a very long season if we are zapped in the month of Sept!

Tough watching Eli's talent erode after a great career Rick in Dallas : 7:48 am : link Mobility,arm strength and accuracy seem to be on the decline.

Is anyone really surprised since JR did nothing to improve a bad OL.We picked up Fluker in FA

who the Chargers gave up on last year and drafted Bisnowaty in the draft who didn't make the 53 man squad.

It is going to be a long season watching our offense again struggle like last year.

We are wasting Eli's final years as the Giant QB with one of the worst OL's in the NFL.

JR should be fired for ignoring the Giant's major weakness last year, the OL.

It must be easy for other team's DC to game plan our current offense.

Get ready for a long season!!!









Quote: Mobility,arm strength and accuracy seem to be on the decline.

Is anyone really surprised since JR did nothing to improve a bad OL.We picked up Fluker in FA

who the Chargers gave up on last year and drafted Bisnowaty in the draft who didn't make the 53 man squad.

It is going to be a long season watching our offense again struggle like last year.

We are wasting Eli's final years as the Giant QB with one of the worst OL's in the NFL.

JR should be fired for ignoring the Giant's major weakness last year, the OL.

It must be easy for other team's DC to game plan our current offense.

Get ready for a long season!!!







Yep! I'm reminded of the year or two Arnsbarger (sp) was here in the mid-70s. He actually put together the nucleus of a good defense, but the o-line was bad, and the general offensive skill players just as bad...



Yep! I'm reminded of the year or two Arnsbarger (sp) was here in the mid-70s. He actually put together the nucleus of a good defense, but the o-line was bad, and the general offensive skill players just as bad...

...and the ghost of that 70s offense descended onto the Dallas playing field last night.

Well, if there's any year to have a terrible record jeff57 : 7:58 am : link and you need a QB, it's this year.

The situation with the team is going to get a lot worse guys... EricJ : 7:59 am : link and this topic may deserve its own thread too...



Odell's new contract is going to be very expensive. Possibly looking for money that will make him the highest paid WR in history. Doing that not only weakens what we have right now, but leaves little room to sign quality free agent O-linemen. I don't think we have a lot of high paid guys on the offense other than Eli. We are not going to find a new QB (Nor are we looking either) before Odell's new contract.



So, will the money have to come from the defensive side of the ball? If so, this team is going to get worse before it gets better.

Eli riceneggs : 8:01 am : link I can’t keep putting this on the Oline tho. They suck, don’t get me wrong, but Eli had more than enough time….on more than enough plays…to make something happen.

We all get old at some point in life. I just don’t think he can process information at a high level anymore.



Yall pray for me! I sit directly beside two diehard cowboy fans at work.



Quote: and this topic may deserve its own thread too...



Odell's new contract is going to be very expensive. Possibly looking for money that will make him the highest paid WR in history. Doing that not only weakens what we have right now, but leaves little room to sign quality free agent O-linemen. I don't think we have a lot of high paid guys on the offense other than Eli. We are not going to find a new QB (Nor are we looking either) before Odell's new contract.



So, will the money have to come from the defensive side of the ball? If so, this team is going to get worse before it gets better.



we just drafted a QB

Enough with the "improve the OL crap" Dave on the UWS : 8:03 am : link OL play around the league yesterday was HORRID. I'm afraid the biggest problem is our QB is 36 and may be done. "Dirty" pockets are the norm moving around in them to make a play is necessary. Eli doesn't seem to be able to do that anymore. That's a very BIG problem. They may have a very tough decision to make after this season.

Eli's immobility has been a topic of discussion for a decade Beezer : 8:03 am : link or more here, and everywhere. It's been the punchline of jokes.



I thought he did a fairly decent job of staying as clean as possibly could have by stepping up, around, etc. when there was pressure.



The problem isn't his immobility. It's that he's become accustomed, over the past few years, to feeling more pressure, thus throwing some balls away, and at times hurrying them to the point of some bad balls like we saw last night (a few directed at Marshall).



If he isn't harried, he completes that ball to Marshall on the left, in the fourth, and the drive continues, and then you never know, at 16-3. Instead, the INT happens, trying to thread a needle, and it goes to 19-3 with less time remaining.



You can't place it on Eli's immobility. String theory, folks ... everything is connected and has an affect on everything else.

Quote:





we just drafted a QB



Webb is a backup QB... that is what they drafted.

And also without a lot of mobility.

Time Erodes Skills Jeffrey : 8:16 am : link Simple reality folks--you cannot cheat time. Eli is an older QB. His skills have eroded. His lack of mobility is more pronounced. Always prone to streaks, his inaccurate streaks are more frequent and he is being placed in an offense which requires a shorter drop and quick release. Add a completely inept line and a coach who has lost his mojo in calling the offense and there is no reason for shock at the outcome last night.

the people clamoring for Geno Smith PaulBlakeTSU : 8:16 am : link are the same ones who clamored for Nassib. Someone remind me the team Nassib currently plays for.



Other quarterbacks could perform better with this offensive line, particularly more mobile QBs. But no QB is making the offense hum. The line is absolute dogshit and gets our QB killed if he doesn't release the ball immediately.





Quote: OL play around the league yesterday was HORRID. I'm afraid the biggest problem is our QB is 36 and may be done. "Dirty" pockets are the norm moving around in them to make a play is necessary. Eli doesn't seem to be able to do that anymore. That's a very BIG problem. They may have a very tough decision to make after this season.



What I am going to say is not ground breaking. When the defense is coming at your QB like we saw last night, you have to run more screens. We still do a lousy job of designing, executing and calling enough of those to provide relief for Eli. If you can do that effectively, it buys you some time on plays where you are not running a screen. Since we barely do it enough, defenses are not trying to defend against it.

90% riceneggs : 8:18 am : link another alarming thing from last night….



I guess it was collinsworth who said that, last year, 90% of our offensive plays were ran in the same set/formation.



did anyone else hear that?



Quote: another alarming thing from last night….



I guess it was collinsworth who said that, last year, 90% of our offensive plays were ran in the same set/formation.



did anyone else hear that?



While the comment may have been made last night, what does it have to do with last night's game?



While the comment may have been made last night, what does it have to do with last night's game?

Also, welcome to BBI. That's a topic that's been discussed for months, and I'm probably underplaying that time frame.

Eli's immobility gmenatlarge : 8:23 am : link is no secret, yet we continue with probably the worst O-line in the league, bad combo! Reese did virtually nothing in the off-season but just cross his fingers and hope they play better. I'm not even sure Jerry should be on an NFL roster, Jones can't be worse and played well in the preseason, it's time to so SOMETHING, ugh!

Eli need everything to be perfect in order to be effective. NorwoodWideRight : 8:26 am : link He needs time in the pocket without being hurried. He needs the running game/play action to be working effectively and he needs his receivers to be able to reach above/behind their bodies or work their routes to come back on short passes. Gone are the days when Eli can carry this team. I'm afraid, with what we've got, Eli just won't be a great quarterback.



Jittery is a word I have used for over 2 seasons now. Eli sees pressure and becomes a rookie quarterback all over again. Even when he can effectively step up or roll out or dump off, Eli because either wholly inaccurate, he quits his reads and goes to his option, or he becomes a fumble/turnover machine.

Quote: are the same ones who clamored for Nassib. Someone remind me the team Nassib currently plays for.



Other quarterbacks could perform better with this offensive line, particularly more mobile QBs. But no QB is making the offense hum. The line is absolute dogshit and gets our QB killed if he doesn't release the ball immediately.





noone is clamoring for Geno. I simply said that he couldve been a spark. he couldve, at the least, ran for a couple first downs

Quote: OL play around the league yesterday was HORRID. I'm afraid the biggest problem is our QB is 36 and may be done. "Dirty" pockets are the norm moving around in them to make a play is necessary. Eli doesn't seem to be able to do that anymore. That's a very BIG problem. They may have a very tough decision to make after this season.



I hate to think that way but I agree with this post. Can't think of another QB in the league as immobile as Eli, and certainly can't think of an OL that would be able to protect him (first inclination would be Dallas, but even Dak had to move around a fair bit last night).



I hate to think that way but I agree with this post. Can't think of another QB in the league as immobile as Eli, and certainly can't think of an OL that would be able to protect him (first inclination would be Dallas, but even Dak had to move around a fair bit last night).

Might be the game has passed him by.

well, we only had 45 yards in the first half. and didnt get things moving until we switched it up on offense with formations and such, i'd say it's very relevant to last nights game

Quote: and this topic may deserve its own thread too...



Odell's new contract is going to be very expensive. Possibly looking for money that will make him the highest paid WR in history. Doing that not only weakens what we have right now, but leaves little room to sign quality free agent O-linemen. I don't think we have a lot of high paid guys on the offense other than Eli. We are not going to find a new QB (Nor are we looking either) before Odell's new contract.



So, will the money have to come from the defensive side of the ball? If so, this team is going to get worse before it gets better.

Maybe the money has to come out of Eli!

Could it... smorgan741 : 8:46 am : link have been a mistake to limit Eli in preseason?

the conditions don't have to be perfect.... BillKo : 9:10 am : link but you have to give your QB a chance to go thru progressions.



Eli is checking down because he doesn't have time to scan.



The running game was pathetic last night.



I agree with Blake...even a mobile QB would have struggled/stalled because this offense is poorly designed right now.

I thought Eli moved around the pocket (or whatever was there) PatersonPlank : 9:16 am : link fairly well. I don't think any QB could function with the right side of that line. Did you see Brady Thursday night, he hit 45% of his passes? Our OL sucks. Dallas rushes 4 players and still gets lots of pressure. Now they have 7 players back against our 3 or 4. No QB can function.