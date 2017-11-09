Realistic changes to the OL The_Taxman : 9/11/2017 12:37 pm We can't expect to do anything this year with last night's dismal play from the OL. Yes, Eli was bad but he's shell shocked. The right side of the pocket collapsed within 3 seconds all night long. That wears on a QB physically and mentally. Changes need to be made before Monday night. It's beyond ridiculous to wait any longer. Jerry is horrible and not getting any better. Hart was a 7th round pick for a reason. I don't see the potential in him that others do. Now what can we realistically do to better this mess of an o-line?



We worked out John Greco last week. If he's healthy, I would sign him and plug him in at RG. I'd also bench Hart and give Wheeler a shot at RT.



Another possibility, if Greco isn't fully healthy or didn't have a great work out with us, is to make changes internally. I'm still not sold on Flowers as a LT. I think he could be an effective mauling run blocking RG since he wouldn't have to always concentrate on his footwork. So move Flowers to RG, kick Pugh outside to LT, put Jones at LG, and give Wheeler a shot at RT.



Something has to be done with this OL. Sitting around waiting for this unit to get better as constituted is going to ruin this season.

I agree that there has to be some changes. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/11/2017 12:41 pm : link Bench Jerry for Jones? Bench Hart for Fluker? Is that too much change for an entire side of the line? I'm at a loss. The right side of the line is just pure trash. I knew it going into the season, but I hoped against hope they'd be a helluva lot better. It doesn't look like it.

Did Wheeler phil in arizona : 9/11/2017 12:42 pm : link play RT at all during the preseason?



I posted on another thread that it would have been nice to see Flowers get some work at RT in the preseason, but considering that he hasn't spent any time over there I think the only options are Jones at RG and Fluker at RT.

Jones for Jerry AnnapolisMike : 9/11/2017 12:44 pm : link Realistically is the only thing they can do. While not great....Hart was not horrid.

Changes have to be made The_Taxman : 9/11/2017 12:45 pm : link There's no questjon about it. This unit just isn't cutting it. It's been 3 years now. How much more do we have to see? I think Greco/Wheeler is a big improvement to the right side if Greco is healthy. Will that improve Richburg's and Flower's play? I hope so. But who knows until we acutally try it.

I'd call Cleveland Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/11/2017 12:46 pm : link And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.

RE: I'd call Cleveland Go Terps : 9/11/2017 12:49 pm : link

Quote: And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.



I agree with this. Find a left tackle, move Flowers to RG, and go from there. In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:I agree with this. Find a left tackle, move Flowers to RG, and go from there.

RE: Jones for Jerry The_Taxman : 9/11/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: Realistically is the only thing they can do. While not great....Hart was not horrid.



I have to disagree. Hart isn't a starting caliber RT. His footwork is abysmal at times. He's very easily replaceable. As for Wheeler being able to play RT. I can't see why he couldn't. I know he's been an LT all of his college career but the kid has impeccable footwork and balance. When you have that type of footwork, I think the transition to the other side is doable. Will be be the mauling run blocking RT at 1st? Probably not. But having Ellison helps out if that's a problem. A simple change would be to throw in Jones at RG and Wheeler at RT and see what happens. In comment 13594195 AnnapolisMike said:I have to disagree. Hart isn't a starting caliber RT. His footwork is abysmal at times. He's very easily replaceable. As for Wheeler being able to play RT. I can't see why he couldn't. I know he's been an LT all of his college career but the kid has impeccable footwork and balance. When you have that type of footwork, I think the transition to the other side is doable. Will be be the mauling run blocking RT at 1st? Probably not. But having Ellison helps out if that's a problem. A simple change would be to throw in Jones at RG and Wheeler at RT and see what happens.

RE: I'd call Cleveland TyreeHelmet : 9/11/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.



Or San Fran about Joe Staley. Do we really want to waste another year of Eli and this defense because of a shit O line?



The issue is having to change positions on the fly. Staley or Thomas would need to learn the playbook and Flowers would need to learn a new position. Not easy in the middle of the year. But defnitely worth looking in to... In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Or San Fran about Joe Staley. Do we really want to waste another year of Eli and this defense because of a shit O line?The issue is having to change positions on the fly. Staley or Thomas would need to learn the playbook and Flowers would need to learn a new position. Not easy in the middle of the year. But defnitely worth looking in to...

RE: I'd call Cleveland Section331 : 9/11/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.



Cleveland isn't trading Joe Thomas, and sure as hell not for a 2nd rounder. Even if they did, could we fit him under our cap? The answers to our OL woes are going to have to be found in-house. In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Cleveland isn't trading Joe Thomas, and sure as hell not for a 2nd rounder. Even if they did, could we fit him under our cap? The answers to our OL woes are going to have to be found in-house.

But does Hart look bad because of Jerry? SHO'NUFF : 9/11/2017 12:55 pm : link Hart got beat a bunch, but recovered enough to give room for Eli to step up.

We AcidTest : 9/11/2017 1:00 pm : link are not trading for Thomas or Staley.



All that can be done right now is bench Jerry for Jones. That will hopefully also improve Hart's play. If not, then bench him for Wheeler. I wouldn't put Fluker at RT. He failed there at SD. Our OL don't have quick feet, but Jones seems to be fairly nimble.

RE: RE: I'd call Cleveland Milton : 9/11/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Find a left tackle, move Flowers to RG, and go from there. They can't simply move Flowers to RG unless you are talking about next year. He hasn't practiced there, the footwork is different on the other side of center, techniques are different, assignments are different, etc. And Flowers appears to be a guy who spends a long time on a learning curve. In comment 13594205 Go Terps said:They can't simply move Flowers to RG unless you are talking about next year. He hasn't practiced there, the footwork is different on the other side of center, techniques are different, assignments are different, etc. And Flowers appears to be a guy who spends a long time on a learning curve.

RE: RE: I'd call Cleveland Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/11/2017 1:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.







Cleveland isn't trading Joe Thomas, and sure as hell not for a 2nd rounder. Even if they did, could we fit him under our cap? The answers to our OL woes are going to have to be found in-house.



I totally agree. I know we won't trade. But damn. Honestly... Watching Jerry last night made me think of 5 year olds playing football for the first time. Like they just took the little chubby fat kid and told him to stand there. I'm not trying to exaggerate. Jerry is the worst lineman I've ever seen play the game of football. In comment 13594226 Section331 said:I totally agree. I know we won't trade. But damn. Honestly... Watching Jerry last night made me think of 5 year olds playing football for the first time. Like they just took the little chubby fat kid and told him to stand there. I'm not trying to exaggerate. Jerry is the worst lineman I've ever seen play the game of football.

The change to Jones and Fluker can hurt Rjanyg : 9/11/2017 1:08 pm : link I think we could at least run the ball which would help the passing game.

RE: I'd call Cleveland djstat : 9/11/2017 1:11 pm : link

Quote: And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler. I'd give up a #1 In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:I'd give up a #1

I think they are committed to Jerry right now.... Simms11 : 9/11/2017 1:13 pm : link I really hate to say it, but Fluker didn't even get a game jersey last night! Jones might be an option, but that's probably about it this year, unless Fluker starts to pick it up in practice?! Wheeler is just too weak at for NFL defenses. He's got decent technique, but needs to build strength. I would think, with a good off-season conditioning program, that he could compete with Flowers at LT next year and then possibly look to move Flowers to the right side, probably at RT, pushing hart to the bench or inside to Guard. I thought Hart played fairly well at RG in his rookie season, albeit in a limited role.

Start with Jerry out and Jones or Fluker in PatersonPlank : 9/11/2017 1:15 pm : link If that improves the right side good, if not then Wheeler in for Hart. I thought Pugh and Flowers were fine

at this point you have to scheme it towards idiotsavant : 9/11/2017 1:16 pm : link things the OL kids can do, can achieve, will do well at and ultimately enjoy.



To me, [whomever makes these calls] has been tone deaf, a mismatched system / people combo.



Either start 'hands outside' or whatever the fuck green bay does, or start with heavy doses even base of quick hitting Denver/Atlanta outside zone runs, or something, anything these kids can do and do well, and build the system around that.



Its not like they haven't had 3 years to see this.

you guys always get hung up on 1st round tackles idiotsavant : 9/11/2017 1:21 pm : link and threw no end of shit my way when I suggested here that we go G,C,G 1,2,3 in the early draft rounds. "or G,DT,G,C" or what have you.



lacking that, next day after draft or so, I suggested we go for a shanahan type thing, quick hitting outside zone runs and play action, 12 and 13 personel with our new tight ends.



doing neither any part of 1, the draft, or 2, the schematic changes, shows me that they are not dealing with reality right at the moment.

RE: But does Hart look bad because of Jerry? wonderback : 9/11/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: Hart got beat a bunch, but recovered enough to give room for Eli to step up.



Agree. In comment 13594230 SHO'NUFF said:Agree.

Im for Dankbeerman : 9/11/2017 1:35 pm : link Pugh,jones,richburg,fluker,flowers.



we cant run or pass block now, lets try to go for the best run blocking we can get.

C'mon guys wonderback : 9/11/2017 1:36 pm : link The only realistic short term fix is moving Jones in for Jerry. Some of the other stuff on this thread is not very realistic. Let's start with this and see if some progress can be made.

If we get beat by 4 DL every week its going to be a long season PatersonPlank : 9/11/2017 1:45 pm : link That leaves 7 defenders to cover our receivers. If they rush 4 we should be able to run and pass protect.

wonderback idiotsavant : 9/11/2017 1:48 pm : link it was possibly more realistic in march as opposed to september

This OL play is so awful gmenatlarge : 9/11/2017 1:55 pm : link it begs the question-what exactly do you have to do to lose your job on this shitshow? Get the QB killed...

The biggest problem is the scheme Dave on the UWS : 9/11/2017 1:55 pm : link and the philosophy. Offensive lines stink around the league. Bench Jerry and stop running GB crappy offense (we don't have AR). The route trees in this offense is laughable.

move Pugh to tackle Vanzetti : 9/11/2017 1:56 pm : link Put Hart at G or maybe give Fluker a shot. I would also have Richburg on a short leash. Give Jones and Halapio a shot.





RE: The biggest problem is the scheme Vanzetti : 9/11/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: and the philosophy. Offensive lines stink around the league. Bench Jerry and stop running GB crappy offense (we don't have AR). The route trees in this offense is laughable.



Given that the Giants generally throw passes under five yards, I think route "trees" is a bit of a misnomer. How about route shrubs? In comment 13594373 Dave on the UWS said:Given that the Giants generally throw passes under five yards, I think route "trees" is a bit of a misnomer. How about route shrubs?

Better play calling Fish : 9/11/2017 2:00 pm : link Could help as well. Establish a run game with power package.

Yea but nicky43 : 9/11/2017 2:10 pm : link the left side and Center weren't any good either. The only one playing worth a shit on the o-line is Pughe.



Unfortunately nicky43 : 9/11/2017 2:11 pm : link The fix to the o-line that we need is NOT on the team now.



If trading isn't an option, Go Terps : 9/11/2017 2:13 pm : link then I'm starting the Detroit game with Wheeler at left tackle, Jones at right guard, and Fluker at right tackle.



There isn't a guy on this offensive line that should feel like he deserves his job.

Giants are stubborn Harvest Blend : 9/11/2017 2:16 pm : link to a fault. They won't do anything.



That said, I agree with Go Terps just above.

I would go with Giants86 : 9/11/2017 2:23 pm : link Pugh/Hart/Richburg/Fluker/Flowrs



I would put Flowers at Right tackle or right guard.



Shift Hart to left guard.



Insert Fluker or Jones.



We are screwed. be great to find someone out there?

RE: If trading isn't an option, The_Taxman : 9/11/2017 2:25 pm : link

Quote: then I'm starting the Detroit game with Wheeler at left tackle, Jones at right guard, and Fluker at right tackle.



There isn't a guy on this offensive line that should feel like he deserves his job.





Agree 100%. My whole point in starting this thread was to convey that change is needed to this o-line. And I know we aren't making a deal for a Thomas or Staley. We can make a much needed dramatic change internally and/or also bring in a vet like Greco. But I'm all for what you said too. Other than Pugh, not 1 guy on this line should feel safe. In comment 13594416 Go Terps said:Agree 100%. My whole point in starting this thread was to convey that change is needed to this o-line. And I know we aren't making a deal for a Thomas or Staley. We can make a much needed dramatic change internally and/or also bring in a vet like Greco. But I'm all for what you said too. Other than Pugh, not 1 guy on this line should feel safe.

RE: Giants are stubborn SHO'NUFF : 9/11/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: to a fault. They won't do anything.



That said, I agree with Go Terps just above.



I thought the stubborn part was only a TC thing, but Benny Mac is giving him a run for his money. In comment 13594424 Harvest Blend said:I thought the stubborn part was only a TC thing, but Benny Mac is giving him a run for his money.

RE: Im for Rjanyg : 9/11/2017 2:48 pm : link

Quote: Pugh,jones,richburg,fluker,flowers.



we cant run or pass block now, lets try to go for the best run blocking we can get.



This might be serviceable.

In comment 13594308 Dankbeerman said:This might be serviceable.

RE: RE: I'd call Cleveland Boy Cord : 9/11/2017 3:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.







I agree with this. Find a left tackle, move Flowers to RG, and go from there.



Duane Brown is sitting at home. Call the Texans. We need something dramatic to happen or this team won't sniff the playoffs. Not with this schedule. In comment 13594205 Go Terps said:Duane Brown is sitting at home. Call the Texans. We need something dramatic to happen or this team won't sniff the playoffs. Not with this schedule.

Pugh and Richburg are OK jcn56 : 9/11/2017 3:02 pm : link I get that Richburg isn't as good as we thought he might be, but he's no worse than an average NFL center. Pugh's above average, if not by much.



Flowers had his moments last night, but wasn't as bad as he seemed for large swaths of last year.



Jerry and Hart were the worst by far, with Jerry looking completely lost at times. I wonder (guessing, nothing to back it up with) if the fact that he wasn't able to cash in on his contract year has affected his effort at all.



Put Jerry on the bench, throw Jones in at RG, and let Hart know he's next man up for the pine if he doesn't improve.



There was mention that he suffered an ankle injury last night, so maybe Hart gets a pass (*maybe*).

With all of Flowers' struggle with technique jcn56 : 9/11/2017 3:03 pm : link Why do people think he's going to magically jump to the right side of the line and not skip a beat?

RE: Did Wheeler Beer Man : 9/11/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: play RT at all during the preseason?



I posted on another thread that it would have been nice to see Flowers get some work at RT in the preseason, but considering that he hasn't spent any time over there I think the only options are Jones at RG and Fluker at RT. Wheeler is not currently strong enough to play RT. This was supposed to be a PS year to give him the opportunity to bulk up and improve his strength. He exceed expectations during the pre-season and is now on the 53-man; but he still needs to add strength and bulk (IMHO) In comment 13594189 phil in arizona said:Wheeler is not currently strong enough to play RT. This was supposed to be a PS year to give him the opportunity to bulk up and improve his strength. He exceed expectations during the pre-season and is now on the 53-man; but he still needs to add strength and bulk (IMHO)

Why would Cleveland give Joe Thomas away? UConn4523 : 9/11/2017 3:28 pm : link they just hung in there against Pitt and Kizer was already getting hit but took his shots like a man. If they like him long term why would they weaken his protection?



We'd have to blow the Browns away with an offer which would be a huge mistake.

The time for multiple changes/experimentation was during preseason Watson : 9/11/2017 3:53 pm : link that time is over. Other than Hart getting some 1st team snaps, there was none of it. There was no experimentation of what 5 guys made the best combination. It seem to me the coaching staff bought into the conventional wisdom that last year's line just needed more time together. If that was the plan, they should have had more snaps in preseason games. Did anyone really think they were ready?



I'm certainly no expert and will concede to those who know better, that Hart didn't grade out better than Jerry. However, to my eye the unit as whole played better with Hart. He maybe lacking in strength but he plays smart and hangs in there more than one can say about Jerry. He's clearly the weakest link.



At this point other than signing another vet., replacing Jerry with Hart is the only viable option. If Hart isn't given 1st team snaps in this week's practices, McAdoo brings a whole new meaning to the word stubborn.

RE: RE: RE: I'd call Cleveland TyreeHelmet : 9/11/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13594205 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13594201 Tim in Eternal Blue said:





Quote:





And see what they want for Joe Thomas. A 2nd round pick seems to be the going rate these days. Hell they paid 18 million for one to get Osweiler.







I agree with this. Find a left tackle, move Flowers to RG, and go from there.







Duane Brown is sitting at home. Call the Texans. We need something dramatic to happen or this team won't sniff the playoffs. Not with this schedule.



What would you feel comfortable giving up for Brown? I still think they should have signed Whitworth....Only got 15 mill guaranteed. In comment 13594491 Boy Cord said:What would you feel comfortable giving up for Brown? I still think they should have signed Whitworth....Only got 15 mill guaranteed.

It starts with John Jerry to the bench.... Torrag : 9/11/2017 4:10 pm : link ...or better yet on the street. Maybe Hart improves if he isn't playing next to a total bum. So try that first then see how it goes for a couple of games. If that doesn't do it then Hart is next to the chopping block.

I don t think they make any changes joeinpa : 9/11/2017 4:16 pm : link MacAdoo s answer about the O line problems last night, "It s technique " leads me to believe they still look at it as a work in progress.



My question is at what point is he guilty of:



If you keep doing what you re doing, you ll keep getting what you re getting.



That performance last night, combined with the ineptitude of the last two years for this unit, makes it difficult to think of this team as a serious contender.



Pretty big game Monday. Don t want to go into Phily 0-2



Giants miss play offs this year because of that line, can t be good for Reese.

I would say that Flowers and Pugh are alright for now GeorgeAdams33 : 9/11/2017 4:21 pm : link Weston Ragdoll, John Geritol and Bobby all Hart no talent need to sit down.





I would insert Jones at Center, Fluker at RG, and then I would throw the 49ers a conditional 7th round pick for the rights to RT-Anthony Davis. If Solari can talk the 27 year old former Rutgers star out of retirement we might have a chance to save our season.

Yeah, it's this shit again..... GeorgeAdams33 : 9/11/2017 4:23 pm : link We are THAT desperate.

RE: If trading isn't an option, GiantTuff1 : 9/11/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: then I'm starting the Detroit game with Wheeler at left tackle, Jones at right guard, and Fluker at right tackle.



There isn't a guy on this offensive line that should feel like he deserves his job.



I agree, SOMETHING has to be done this is ridiculous.



Jerry needs to ride the pine that much is absolutely necessary...



Even

Pugh Jones Richburg Fluker Flowers



With Jones or Fluker flippable between LG and RG... whoever is most comfortable... Hart can renter the Guard discussion if one of Jones or Fluker stars failing...



Nobody should be safe with their job, and fear should motivate.



Not sure if I'd throw Wheeler out there just yet... that might be even more of a train wreck, but I guess if the O-line is going to go down in a flaming heap might as well work the experience angle and if he starts doing well that would be heartwarming. In comment 13594416 Go Terps said:I agree, SOMETHING has to be done this is ridiculous.Jerry needs to ride the pine that much is absolutely necessary...EvenPugh Jones Richburg Fluker FlowersWith Jones or Fluker flippable between LG and RG... whoever is most comfortable... Hart can renter the Guard discussion if one of Jones or Fluker stars failing...Nobody should be safe with their job, and fear should motivate.Not sure if I'd throw Wheeler out there just yet... that might be even more of a train wreck, but I guess if the O-line is going to go down in a flaming heap might as well work the experience angle and if he starts doing well that would be heartwarming.

RE: The time for multiple changes/experimentation was during preseason Watson : 9/11/2017 4:31 pm : link

Quote: that time is over. Other than Hart getting some 1st team snaps, there was none of it. There was no experimentation of what 5 guys made the best combination. It seem to me the coaching staff bought into the conventional wisdom that last year's line just needed more time together. If that was the plan, they should have had more snaps in preseason games. Did anyone really think they were ready?



I'm certainly no expert and will concede to those who know better, that Hart didn't grade out better than Jerry. However, to my eye the unit as whole played better with Hart. He maybe lacking in strength but he plays smart and hangs in there more than one can say about Jerry. He's clearly the weakest link.



At this point other than signing another vet., replacing Jerry with Hart is the only viable option. If Hart isn't given 1st team snaps in this week's practices, McAdoo brings a whole new meaning to the word stubborn.



Oops meant Jones in my comments not Hart. In comment 13594578 Watson said:Oops meant Jones in my comments not Hart.

RE: . Beer Man : 9/11/2017 5:03 pm : link

Quote: That was legit JJ, all night last night. What's just as bad in that clip is that Newhouse, Jerry , and Rich are all standing their and watching their RB get slammed to the ground In comment 13594630 Tim in Eternal Blue said:What's just as bad in that clip is that Newhouse, Jerry , and Rich are all standing their and watching their RB get slammed to the ground

Jerry is a problem, but he isn't the only one Go Terps : 9/11/2017 5:07 pm : link I wouldn't point to any of the starting five as a plus player that, as a GM, I wouldn't be actively looking to replace.



It's impossible to say for sure but the circumstantial evidence points to an organizational problem with regards to scouting and/or coaching OL talent.

Jerry should be cut JohnF : 9/11/2017 5:39 pm : link as soon as the coaching staff looks at the game tapes. Just replacing him is a huge improvement. He can't run block, he's awful at picking up line games, and you're putting your 20 million dollar QB at risk.



I'd start Jones next game...if Hart does not improve, then I'd put Pugh at RT, and have this:



Flowers/Jones/Richburg/Fluker/Pugh



At the very least, Jerry needs to clean out his locker tomorrow. He just can't play.

RE: I think they are committed to Jerry right now.... Gatorade Dunk : 9/11/2017 6:25 pm : link

Quote: I really hate to say it, but Fluker didn't even get a game jersey last night! Jones might be an option, but that's probably about it this year, unless Fluker starts to pick it up in practice?! Wheeler is just too weak at for NFL defenses. He's got decent technique, but needs to build strength. I would think, with a good off-season conditioning program, that he could compete with Flowers at LT next year and then possibly look to move Flowers to the right side, probably at RT, pushing hart to the bench or inside to Guard. I thought Hart played fairly well at RG in his rookie season, albeit in a limited role.

The reason why Fluker didn't get a shirt isn't necessarily an indictment of his standing within the team. They have been consistently dressing seven OL for the past few years, so that only leaves two backup shirts. Fluker doesn't play C or LT, which puts him at an immediate disadvantage - they dressed a backup C/G, and a backup T who can at least nominally play LT. It's really not that complicated. In comment 13594271 Simms11 said:The reason why Fluker didn't get a shirt isn't necessarily an indictment of his standing within the team. They have been consistently dressing seven OL for the past few years, so that only leaves two backup shirts. Fluker doesn't play C or LT, which puts him at an immediate disadvantage - they dressed a backup C/G, and a backup T who can at least nominally play LT. It's really not that complicated.

Trade Mkdaman1818 : 9/11/2017 7:36 pm : link See if joe Thomas is available, if he's not then try a Duane Brown trade with Houston. We cannot do this to Eli.

RE: Trade Gatorade Dunk : 9/11/2017 7:46 pm : link

Quote: See if joe Thomas is available, if he's not then try a Duane Brown trade with Houston. We cannot do this to Eli.

I don't disagree with this idea (and would throw Staley in as well). And if we need cap room, ask Eli to restructure. I mean, if we can't do this to Eli, surely he doesn't want to do it to himself, either. In comment 13594874 Mkdaman1818 said:I don't disagree with this idea (and would throw Staley in as well). And if we need cap room, ask Eli to restructure. I mean, if we can't do this to Eli, surely he doesn't want to do it to himself, either.

We are better off finding 4 sumo wrestlers EricJ : 9/11/2017 8:38 pm : link to flank Richberg. They have much better footwork, know about leverage and have power.



Sounds ridiculous but I bet they would get a better push and would protect Eli

Realistic changes? santacruzom : 9/11/2017 9:07 pm : link I wouldn't be surprised if every offensive lineman we have changed back to their original form of a heart-shaped, half-inflated helium balloon. That seems realistic to me.