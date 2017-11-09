One Game fansince71 : 9/11/2017 2:00 pm Please, will some of us stop over reacting to one game. Oh my gosh, please calm down. I have a feeling that many of the "complainers" either 1- had money on the game or 2 - it affected your fantasy league or 3- cant appreciate five Super Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl wins.



Talk about jumping ship... WOW

You're right HoustonGiant : 9/11/2017 2:02 pm : link but Jerry and Hart are horrible.

yes..they have "the best rt in the league" micky : 9/11/2017 2:06 pm : link and great ol to turn this around.

I don't bet on games nicky43 : 9/11/2017 2:07 pm : link I don't have a fantasy team and I'm a 50 year fan. Also I'm not complaining about the game. The game went exactly how I expected it to go. What I'm complaining about is McAdoo and JR white washing the o-line trying to program us fans into thinking it has enough fine talent when clearly it doesn't. Had they been truthful from the start, many would not have been so upset and surprised at how bad our offense performed.



So any complaining is on the coach and GM.



I agree with your sentiment in a sense Mike from SI : 9/11/2017 2:19 pm : link but last night was a complete embarrassment on offense for reasons that every analyst and fan have been pointing out for the better part of two seasons. I haven't been that embarrassed by the on-the-field product, versus expectations, in a while. I hope the offense is as embarrassed as I am.

On one hand, they looked awful in Week 1 in 1986, 2007 and 2011. Big Blue Blogger : 9/11/2017 2:23 pm : link That's three of their four Super Bowl-winning seasons, and they weren't missing their best player. Even in 1990, the offense was garbage in the first game. So there's obviously time to right the ship. On the other hand, there have been plenty of seasons when they stunk up the opener and continued to stink all year.







I'm trying not to overreact lawguy9801 : 9/11/2017 2:23 pm : link No one is really focusing on what a good team Dallas is and the fact that somehow, miraculously, the Giants were still supposed to play well and march the ball up and down the field when the biggest cog in their offense did not play.



None of that is to say, however, that Eli isn't getting old and more skittish or that the OL doesn't suck terribly.



All of that said, this team went 11-5 last year and is not all of a sudden a 5-win team with the same personnel (and even better at some positions). They will rise to about where they should be, which is a 9-11 win team. Let's see how they adjust this week in practice and how they play against a dome team in front of a home crowd.



FYI our offense wasn't hot garbage the first game of 1990. We actually played a very good game against a very good Eagles Defense In comment 13594441 Big Blue Blogger said:FYI our offense wasn't hot garbage the first game of 1990. We actually played a very good game against a very good Eagles Defense

One game? SHO'NUFF : 9/11/2017 2:40 pm : link Benny Mac has had a whole offseason and preseason to figure out John Jerry is the weak link.

Counterpoint ... Spider56 : 9/11/2017 3:01 pm : link I neither bet nor mess with the Fantasy stuff, and I have vivid memories of all seasons starting with 1963. The point here is that this team was NOT prepared to play their opener, and it was clear that last year's ills are still there. Lots of talent on this roster but Football is always won or lost at the LOS and we're in trouble.

Not panicking averagejoe : 9/11/2017 3:03 pm : link The off season moves for Ellison, Marshall, and Engram had some people believing Giants could seriously contend this year. I was not one of them. Either the OL had to improve or the offensive scheme needed to change or the new players would not make any difference.



Last night we got our answer. Nothing has changed.

yep. classic BBI post-game reaction jnoble : 9/11/2017 3:08 pm : link We win: WOOOO! Superbowl, here we come!!!



We lose: Fire Macadoo! Cut Eli! Fire Reese! Burn down the stadium!!!



:-)

Definitely not one game big_blue : 9/11/2017 3:31 pm : link This is a trend. I remember last year - we we all like wait till they open the play book- that never happened. We have talent on the offense - this feels like coaching and game plan. It has for more then a year - they need to re address what this offense is.

One Game too Many like this from a $20M QB joe48 : 9/11/2017 3:32 pm : link This is not one game but a trend with this offense, I won't bore you with the details. I have been watching since the early fifties and something is wrong when you have an offense that looks this bad.

Pro RetroJint : 9/11/2017 3:33 pm : link Beckham will be back soon. Hopefully for Monday Night. Everybody becomes better. Complimentary players look better. With Beckham they should be able to score on Detroit.



Con: Stafford isn't going to be wearing a splint on his passing hand. Detroit should be able to score on the Giants.



Watching the Eagles yesterday slap around a talented Redskin oline, there is a sense of impending doom for game 3.



0-3 ? Three losses against NFC teams who will be playoff contenders. 0-2 in the division. That might wreck them.



I think they will be 1-2 after 3. Same as last season. The difference is the schedule won't be favorable like it was last season. McAdoo got a huge gift last year.



It's nuts to give up after 1 game. I know that . Beckham is going to play. I say jump start it by letting Sully call the plays. Manning trusts Sullivan more than McAdoo.

Britt ryanmkeane : 9/11/2017 3:46 pm : link I understand that your goal for the season was to be proven right about your concerns. But what exactly are you going to do about it? Bitch for the whole year? Jesus, it's one game. And if the OL problems continue to be the reason this team cannot get over the hump, then wholesale changes will need to be made.

I'm willing to give it a few more games phil in arizona : 9/11/2017 3:47 pm : link but if it's still "stall, stall, stall, Odell to the rescue" in a month then it's time to make some changes.



I think we should contemplate going with a full on power running attack with Darkwa in the backfield, Jones and Fluker at RG/RT, and Sully taking over the playcalling.



Not sure if I'm 100% correct about this, but didn't Sully call the last 2 preseason games? The two games we had offense.

Sorry RetroJint : 9/11/2017 3:49 pm : link I know they started 2-1 last year. It got hairy with the Nothern trip. I just don't see the marks on the schedule this year for them . Even a game like the Chargers: Bosa will kill them .

I would McNally's_Nuts : 9/11/2017 4:07 pm : link agree, but this is 7 games in a row. Not just one game.



It's extremely disheartening.

One game? TyreeHelmet : 9/11/2017 4:17 pm : link Not so for the offense and specifically the offensive line. How many more games do we need to see to determine that this offensive line isn't any good. Flowers is probably the worst starting tackle in the league. Hart and Jerry are probably in the same group.



And this wasn't against the 86 Bears last night. This whole unit needed to be revamped. Instead they ignored the problem and brought back the same group. If anything they got worse.

Problem is, there is a pattern forming here from Doomster : 9/11/2017 4:36 pm : link last season.....



With all these weapons, if I told you BEFORE THE GAME STARTED, that it would take this offense 32 minutes, to pass it's own 35 yard line, would anyone have believed me?

What needs to be stopped is that "It's only one game" montanagiant : 9/11/2017 4:42 pm : link From the start of last season to the first game of this one we have seen an Offense that leaves much to be desired. When you add to that the fact that we had better numbers in 2015 with much fewer weapons, it's time to rethink this Offense. The play calling is unimaginative, predictable, and painfully inept given the situation at that moment



Does anyone really think we would have won even if we had OBJ last night?

Offense square peg in a round hole . Bluesbreaker : 9/11/2017 5:47 pm : link Hell trade Eli for Tyrod Taylor Joke

Get a QB with wheels not a pocket passer who needs a solid run game and pass protection .

So, because they won Gman11 : 9/11/2017 6:19 pm : link the Super Bowl six years ago then any shit show from the offense is just dandy.



The offense only scored 3 points, but they won 4 Super Bowls! Let's celebrate! Wooooooo hoooooo.

How many games has it been since the offense LauderdaleMatty : 9/11/2017 7:26 pm : link Itself, not the counting defensive scores went over 20

Points. New season yes. Same issues.



The only thing worse than McAdoo's shitty offense game after

Game are the inane comments made by people who seem to enjoy shitty offensive football.

Just one game! Please, this is not baseball, you only get 16 chances SterlingArcher : 9/11/2017 9:06 pm : link in the NFL, when you lose your first game to a division rival it is extremely hard to catch up. Add in the fact the Giants offense seems to have regressed, the play calling and execution were beyond horrific!

It's not that much of an overreaction BlackLight : 9/11/2017 9:35 pm : link Because the problems of last season have appeared to carry over into this one.

yes sb2003 : 9/11/2017 10:38 pm : link I was pissed last night.



But better this performance game 1 than game 15 or so.



Still, that NO-line needs help.