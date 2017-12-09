Stapleton Tweet: "Don't kid yourselves." Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/12/2017 10:08 am : 9/12/2017 10:08 am Art Stapleton& #8207;Verified account @art_stapleton 44s45 seconds ago



This is a very important week for Ben McAdoo. This is his offense. His players are watching. Ownership is watching.

Don't kid yourselves.



The question that should make @Giants fans shiver right now: what if @OBJ_3 watched Sunday + thought, for him, grass is greener elsewhere?



This is one of the big concerns I have PatersonPlank : 9/12/2017 10:09 am : link McAdoo needs to respond or he may start losing the team, starting with the defense. If they see a coach who is scared to make changes thats an issue. The players know whats happening out there, and who the best players are.

I doubt that any changes would be made even superspynyg : 9/12/2017 10:10 am : link if we get blown out by DET.

Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 16m16 minutes ago



The question that should make @Giants fans shiver right now: what if @OBJ_3 watched Sunday + thought, for him, grass is greener elsewhere?



Yeah, OBJ would send a thank you note to the CBA for the franchise tag and just settle down.

Art StapletonžVerified account @art_stapleton 16m16 minutes ago



The question that should make @Giants fans shiver right now: what if @OBJ_3 watched Sunday + thought, for him, grass is greener elsewhere?



This is so stupid and so ridiculous on so many levels.

0-2 heading into back to back road games SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/12/2017 10:12 am : link Vs. Philly and Tampa?



Things could get ugly quickly.

If we lose again on Monday McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2017 10:13 am : link night, this season would have an 2003 feeling to it.



It is gonna get bad. You don't think if the offense has a terrible showing then someone from the defense isn't going to call them out?



Snacks body language on Sunday showed the offense up for Christ sakes.

if we get blown out by DET.

That's not really reassuring. I really hope they can execute and come out with a win mon night. It will real ugly for them if they go 0-2

Uh, ownership is watching but that doesn't mean much mikeinbloomfield : 9/12/2017 10:13 am : link They've been watching the same issues year after year for almost 10 years now. If McAdoo isn't the guy, they'll wait a few years before they give him the boot.

hyperbowl in full tilt until a win.....Monday night is important George from PA : 9/12/2017 10:14 am : link stupid tweet about OBJ......how much TV endorsement does Julio get? grass is greener near NYC.



he has already made million away from Football being in NYC.



his pay playing football will be roughly the same anywhere

his players are watching? BillKo : 9/12/2017 10:15 am : link Maybe the should start playing..............

Win Monday and all is forgiven AnnapolisMike : 9/12/2017 10:17 am : link Lose badly and this team could implode. The disparity between the Offense and the Defense in Sundays game was shocking.



That said...I think this team went to Dallas fully believing they were Super Bowl contenders and that they would win the game. How they respond will be very telling.



This is a big game...lose and the pressure of being 0-2 and going to Philly will be overwhelming.

I think you've got to re-shuffle the O-line starting with Pugh at LT Chris684 : 9/12/2017 10:21 am : link It's not ideal, but Sunday night we were not a functioning offense.



Some have said that Flowers projects better as a RG, I don't know if that's true or if he can realistically play there in one week but this can't continue.



Pugh-Jerry-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker



OR



Pugh-Jones-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



They also really need to sit down with Eli and come up with plays that will slowly allow him to gain more trust with protection in front of him, move the pocket, screens, etc.

Art is McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2017 10:23 am : link probably the best Giants beat since Garafalo left.



He's very tuned into the Giants. I take what he says at face value.



You don't think the Mara and the Tisch family saw the performance on Sunday and went "what the hell?"

He may be good, but his comment about OBJ is really dumb. Keith : 9/12/2017 10:25 am : link So OBJ has a ton of success in his first 3 seasons and has a great relationship with the organization and fans, but the grass is greaner because he lost our opening game in Dallas??? Holy overreaction and reading into something that's not there. He should be suspended for a week just because he had the thought.

The last thing I want to see is Bluesbreaker : 9/12/2017 10:25 am : link Mathew Stafford with the ball in his hands in a one score game he has become the comeback kid of late and he is healthy unlike last year ..

To waste all this talent on the defensive side Aaroninma : 9/12/2017 10:26 am : link and just watch everything slip because of a poor offense will be a very sad couple of years in Giants lore.



This defense is CHAMPIONSHIP caliber, they just need an offense that can control the ball, make one or two big plays a game, and then turn it over to the D to close it out. Basically, the same thing they did last year, except find a running game.



This team can go either way IMO - Mac could lose the players PatersonPlank : 9/12/2017 10:26 am : link confidence if he doesn't make some type of change after that debacle. The D will just think he's clueless. 3 points in today's NFL is not acceptable, against anyone.

I was hoping that the Giants wouldn't take a QB early last year Jay on the Island : 9/12/2017 10:28 am : link and to trade a 2nd or 3rd round pick for a pick in the 2018 draft in order to have more ammunition to trade up for one of the top QB's Allen, Darnold, Rosen, etc. Beckham could have been enticed to know that his future is secure with another franchise QB on the roster to take over for Eli. Now none of us know if Webb is that QB but if he isn't then Beckham might just bolt for greener pastures. With that said I think he will stay due to being in the spotlight in NY. If anything I think that Beckham was thinking that his leverage in contract extension talks has increased due to just how important he is to this offense.

The last thing I expect to hear from Beckham ghost718 : 9/12/2017 10:29 am : link is a complaint about grass

Quote: probably the best Giants beat since Garafalo left.



He's very tuned into the Giants. I take what he says at face value.



You don't think the Mara and the Tisch family saw the performance on Sunday and went "what the hell?"



No one is questioning that (although the Mara's history suggests, if anything, they've been too patient with HC's), but most are ridiculing his Odell tweet, and rightly so. Odell's been here for 3 years, and it's one Monday night game that's going to change his mind? On top of that, the franchise tag gives management 2 years to figure it out.

Quote: It's not ideal, but Sunday night we were not a functioning offense.



Some have said that Flowers projects better as a RG, I don't know if that's true or if he can realistically play there in one week but this can't continue.



Pugh-Jerry-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker



OR



Pugh-Jones-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker



They also really need to sit down with Eli and come up with plays that will slowly allow him to gain more trust with protection in front of him, move the pocket, screens, etc.



Any advocating of Jerry remaining starter is insane.

Let's also hope the team isn't anywhere near this fragile jcn56 : 9/12/2017 10:32 am : link If losing two games to start a season means the whole place melts the fuck down, then these guys aren't winning it all any time soon.

Quote: In comment 13595510 Eric from BBI said:





Quote:





Art StapletonžVerified account @art_stapleton 16m16 minutes ago



The question that should make @Giants fans shiver right now: what if @OBJ_3 watched Sunday + thought, for him, grass is greener elsewhere?







This is so stupid and so ridiculous on so many levels.



What is not stupid is that OBJ saw that performance and as some other have said went online and starting looking at yachts because he is going to ask for the world type contract and will get it because the team cant do anything without him. Which of course will make the uniformed fan base happy but will hurt the franchise for the length of that contract since you wont be able to afford anything else

I think McAdoo losing the defensive unit Section331 : 9/12/2017 10:33 am : link could be a very real problem. His comments after the game seeming to place more of the blame on the defense were unbelievably tone deaf. If I were Snacks, and heard my HC blaming me after his offense stunk up the joint, I know I wouldn't be very happy.

Here is the reality... Torrag : 9/12/2017 10:33 am : link ...the offense hasn't scored since Tom left. The unit Mac cordinated for in 2016 was Tom's offense, playbook and he was integral in how it practiced, the weeks gameplan and probably every other aspect you can think of.



Until Mac proves he can guide this team into the endzone consistently it will be a major and growing concern for everyone from ownership on down to the fans.

RE: Here is the reality... jcn56 : 9/12/2017 10:35 am : link

Quote: ...the offense hasn't scored since Tom left. The unit Mac cordinated for in 2016 was Tom's offense, playbook and he was integral in how it practiced, the weeks gameplan and probably every other aspect you can think of.



It wasn't TC's offense - and TC said as much.



How it was practiced and the gameplan was put together, though, is certainly a question. How much of that was TC, and what do they need to do to get the gameplanning/calling back to a higher level. In comment 13595594 Torrag said:It wasn't TC's offense - and TC said as much.How it was practiced and the gameplan was put together, though, is certainly a question. How much of that was TC, and what do they need to do to get the gameplanning/calling back to a higher level.

Quote:

What is not stupid is that OBJ saw that performance and as some other have said went online and starting looking at yachts because he is going to ask for the world type contract and will get it because the team cant do anything without him. Which of course will make the uniformed fan base happy but will hurt the franchise for the length of that contract since you wont be able to afford anything else



Odell can ask for anything he wants, but the market will bear whatever it bears. What is he going to do, hold out and lose paychecks? Good luck with that.

If you don't understand how NFL contracts work, Keith : 9/12/2017 10:36 am : link you probably shouldn't comment on it. Yeah lets complain about the best WR in football being paid like it. The dude deserves to be paid and he will. We will still be able to have a great team around him. Maybe focus on our QB making 25M and looking like a rookie. Maybe focus on the neglegence of our FO to fix the OL. So dumb.

Quote: Vs. Philly and Tampa?



Things could get ugly quickly.



That is not a very good scenario!

Yeah jtfuoco : 9/12/2017 10:45 am : link NFL contracts can be manipulated but you also have something called a salary cap that. You cant afford a Top tier defense a Franchise QB and a WR who wants to be the highest paid "Player" not just WR in the league. Not to mention a major OL build. Its why every NFL team has a major hole on it somewhere.



Also throwing huge amounts of money at WR is never a good idea. They are not protected like QBs just look players like Cruz one injury and they never run the same.





Quote: NFL contracts can be manipulated but you also have something called a salary cap that. You cant afford a Top tier defense a Franchise QB and a WR who wants to be the highest paid "Player" not just WR in the league. Not to mention a major OL build. Its why every NFL team has a major hole on it somewhere.



Also throwing huge amounts of money at WR is never a good idea. They are not protected like QBs just look players like Cruz one injury and they never run the same.





That's just not true. First of all, we are paying our QB franchise QB money, but he's not that guy anymore. Secondly, we are currently like 9M under the cap, so we can easily move some money around(release a few guys getting overpaid that aren't making a difference) and add a signed OBJ to this current squad that has a franchise QB salary and a championship caliber defense. Of course you can't pay everyone at every position, so you hope that you draft well and make prudent financial signings.

Mac can start with handing over play-calling to Sullivan Simms11 : 9/12/2017 10:52 am : link and then tweaking the lineup to be more successful. Jerry is obviously a very weak link on that line and Eli getting pressure from that side is not helping matters.



Did we have any backs in blocking Sunday night? if so, I don't recall seeing it much. Perhaps they have to go max protect for Eli? Use the FB and Ellison more on both running and passing downs. Something has to give.



I truly think the Giants need an experienced, successful OC to be brought in. Will that happen this year, no, but next year I think it may be an absolute necessity. Sullivan is a great person, but has he really ever been successful as an OC? Mac's career here may bank on it, because I don't think he'll get another contract after next year if the offense is still holding the team back.

Look at the top paid WR's.... Keith : 9/12/2017 10:54 am : link Antonio Brown

Steelers

$68,000,000 $17,000,000 $19,000,000 $4,750,000 27.9% 2022 UFA

DeAndre Hopkins

Texans

$81,000,000 $16,200,000 $36,500,000 $7,300,000 45.1% 2023 UFA

AJ Green

Bengals

$60,000,000 $15,000,000 $26,750,000 $6,687,500 44.6% 2020 UFA

Julio Jones

Falcons

$71,250,000 $14,250,000 $35,500,000 $7,100,000 49.8% 2021 UFA

Dez Bryant

Cowboys

$70,000,000 $14,000,000 $32,000,000 $6,400,000 45.7% 2020 UFA

Demaryius Thomas

Broncos

$70,000,000 $14,000,000 $35,000,000 $7,000,000 50.0% 2020 UFA

TY Hilton

Colts

$65,000,000 $13,000,000 $11,000,000 $2,200,000 16.9% 2021 UFA

Doug Baldwin

Seahawks

$46,000,000 $11,500,000 $12,000,000 $3,000,000 26.1% 2021 UFA



Are those WR's really preventing their teams from building a championship caliber team?



I could easily see Beckham opting to go elsewhere Go Terps : 9/12/2017 10:58 am : link I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.

Quote: Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 16m16 minutes ago



The question that should make @Giants fans shiver right now: what if @OBJ_3 watched Sunday + thought, for him, grass is greener elsewhere?



Overreact much?

RE: I could easily see Beckham opting to go elsewhere Rflairr : 9/12/2017 11:00 am : link

I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.



He needs NY as much as NY needs him.

Quote: NFL contracts can be manipulated but you also have something called a salary cap that. You cant afford a Top tier defense a Franchise QB and a WR who wants to be the highest paid "Player" not just WR in the league. Not to mention a major OL build. Its why every NFL team has a major hole on it somewhere.



Also throwing huge amounts of money at WR is never a good idea. They are not protected like QBs just look players like Cruz one injury and they never run the same.





Again, Odell can "want" to be the highest paid player in the NFL all he wants, that doesn't mean it's going to happen. If that is what he asks for, the Giants will franchise him and dare him to sit out. Will he miss a season of paychecks? I doubt it.

RE: I could easily see Beckham opting to go elsewhere Section331 : 9/12/2017 11:01 am : link

I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.



Maybe not, but right now, the Giants are the only team that can offer him a contract. I'm sure they understand that they will have to make him the highest paid WR in the league, if he turns that down, you franchise him. What is he going to do?

With the risk of being vilified 32_Razor : 9/12/2017 11:06 am : link Giants should not resign odb. I agree with stapleton. But. Tender him to highest level.

New York New York Hilary : 9/12/2017 11:08 am : link New York is a big stage but in the world of the NFL Dallas is a bigger one.LA and Vegas will also be attractive to him.And let us not forget that there are 2 teams in New York.

I dont understand how two years ago with Mac as the OC blueblood : 9/12/2017 11:09 am : link Eli had one of his best seasons offensively ever, the Giants were top ten in scoring and it was the defense that was awful and kept losing us games..



Now the defense is solid.. and can possibly be great.. and the offense is a total and complete mess and inept in every single way..



What the hell happened??

Quote: night, this season would have an 2003 feeling to it.



It is gonna get bad. You don't think if the offense has a terrible showing then someone from the defense isn't going to call them out?



Snacks body language on Sunday showed the offense up for Christ sakes.



If this were to turn out to be a bad season, I pray it's more like 2013. If Giants struggle badly and can finish with a top 7 pick, make a move up for one of those top QBs, it could really keep the franchise moving in right direction because Eli needs to be replaced sooner than later.

Trading odb to la is actually a great 32_Razor : 9/12/2017 11:12 am : link Idea for NFL. La will have star power,heck he looks like a movie star

Quote: New York is a big stage but in the world of the NFL Dallas is a bigger one.LA and Vegas will also be attractive to him.And let us not forget that there are 2 teams in New York.



The Jets? LOL.

For eff's sake, lugnut : 9/12/2017 11:18 am : link make it stop. "Don't kid yourselves" -- what, that McAdoo is going to get fired next Tues. if we lose Mon.? He's going to lose the team? OBJ just wants out?



We went from a perpetual under performer hammered year after year by injuries and 4 (3?) yrs w/o a playoff appearance...to 11-5 with a stellar D, no injuries, and playoffs. But McAdoo and OBJ are on their way out after one game...One game?! For the love of God make it stop!



How many times did we hear that Coughlin had lost the team, and that was exactly what had NOT happened?! High expectations and we start 0-6...and he still didn't lose the team.

I am stunned at how little some here understand Section331 : 9/12/2017 11:23 am : link about how the NFL CBA works. Relax. Odell is signed through next year. Even if he doesn't agree with the Giants on a contract, they can franchise him for 2 years before his salary becomes unmanageable. At that point, he will be 28 years old, and as a smaller WR who relies on quickness, that will be close to his expiration date.



Are we really freaking out over the small chance that Odell might leave in 3 years?

Quote: Idea for NFL. La will have star power,heck he looks like a movie star



who is odb? In comment 13595695 32_Razor said:who is odb?

This is just stirring up crap Rudy5757 : 9/12/2017 11:50 am : link is the Giants want to keep OBJ they will. One game has nothing to do with whether he stays or goes. His staying is the least of our worries.



This offense stinks and has been bad for a while now. Even when Coughlin was here and we had all of those yards it was in a losing effort so those yards were in garbage time. We should be improved over last year. Our RB situation is a little better, the WR situation is better, TE is better and the OL is the same. This offense is boring and predictable. For an offensive coach, our D is the only reason we won 11 games. This reminds me very much of the Fassel era.



As for Macadoo blaming the D that was kind of ridiculous. They let up 19 points and while they didn't play great they held the team in position to win. The O did nothing till late. If we can get a halfway decent O the D will be dominant.

Ol' Dirty Bastard from the Wu Tang Clan In comment 13595714 section125 said:Ol' Dirty Bastard from the Wu Tang Clan

The Lions aren't good annexOPR : 9/12/2017 11:55 am : link and that Odell tweet is f'n ridiculous click bait bullshit

Quote: I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.



And this comment is based on what exactly? Also, other than Eli, who else on this roster can any one of us say "being a Giant is particularly important to them" Players don't look at franchises the same way fans do. OBJ will go where the money is, and Mara has made it clear, the Giants will pay him when the time comes.

This is so stupid and so ridiculous on so many levels.



I dunno. If our performance on Sunday winds up emblematic of our team's talent, OBJ wouldn't be the first player to leave a bad team and go to a better team.



Sure, he probably likes the celebrity that New York affords him, but LA can provide that too. In comment 13595522 Keith said:I dunno. If our performance on Sunday winds up emblematic of our team's talent, OBJ wouldn't be the first player to leave a bad team and go to a better team.Sure, he probably likes the celebrity that New York affords him, but LA can provide that too.

Fifth-year option (already exercised), franchise tag... Doesn't really matter how green the grass is elsewhere, unless the concern is that Beckham might lapse into a deep, two-year pout.

Quote: In comment 13595661 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.







And this comment is based on what exactly? Also, other than Eli, who else on this roster can any one of us say "being a Giant is particularly important to them" Players don't look at franchises the same way fans do. OBJ will go where the money is, and Mara has made it clear, the Giants will pay him when the time comes.



You said it yourself...players will go where the money is. Yes, Mara said the Giants would pay him but that doesn't mean they're the only team that would be willing to do so. I imagine that if Beckham reaches free agency healthy that he'll have his pick of several destinations.

I can see this offense playing the same monday night micky : 9/12/2017 12:00 pm : link it's the personnel they have on the ol that can't be changed. it's up to them to do a 180..however, if you believe they can do a 180, then you're fooling yourself..its who they are.



Eli is shell shocked and not likely to all of sudden stop hear foots steps on his drop backs. unfortunately, they don't have the horses up front to change that. along with obj likely out again, Hart may be out too..so rt likely be worse, if that's even possible

Quote: In comment 13595769 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13595661 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.







And this comment is based on what exactly? Also, other than Eli, who else on this roster can any one of us say "being a Giant is particularly important to them" Players don't look at franchises the same way fans do. OBJ will go where the money is, and Mara has made it clear, the Giants will pay him when the time comes.







You said it yourself...players will go where the money is. Yes, Mara said the Giants would pay him but that doesn't mean they're the only team that would be willing to do so. I imagine that if Beckham reaches free agency healthy that he'll have his pick of several destinations.



Thats just it. I don't see him reaching FA

Quote: In comment 13595661 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I don't think being a Giant is particularly important to him.







He needs NY as much as NY needs him.



Why? Would his endorsement opportunities dwindle overnight if he's not physically located in New York or playing for what might wind up being an average, boring team?



Why? Would his endorsement opportunities dwindle overnight if he's not physically located in New York or playing for what might wind up being an average, boring team?

Shit, imagine his endorsement opportunities if he played for an elite team.

LOL, fans are so fickle. Keith : 9/12/2017 12:06 pm : link We were 11-5 last year. We are bringing back a better team than we had and because of 1 bad opening game performance on the road in prime time, we aren't a good team. Unbelievable. Fans are so annoying.

...I truly think the Giants need an experienced, successful OC to be brought in. Will that happen this year, no, but next year I think it may be an absolute necessity. Sullivan is a great person, but has he really ever been successful as an OC?

I agree that the team needs a real offensive coordinator whom McAdoo can trust with playcalling. In the near term, I doubt that handing anything over to Mike Sullivan will improve play selection, though I guess it might help McAdoo's development just by removing a distraction. To me, Sullivan is the John Jerry of offensive coordinators: he got the job because he was available, and has kept it because he's here and doesn't cause trouble. I'm not even sure why you think he's a great person. Do you know him personally? Did he cure polio or rescue hurricane survivors or something?

Art is not all wrong Emil : 9/12/2017 12:11 pm : link Is this a big week for MacAdoo? Yes it is. The team showed the same problems as last year and whats worse is the offensive coaching staff had no answer for soft zone/shell coverage. McAdoo cannot allow this to be the achilles heel of his offense. Anyone watching the game saw that the team came out flat. Who knows why, but the Head Coach can't allow that to happen again.



Is McAdoo on the hot seat? I highly doubt it. You don't go 11-5 one year (after your predeccesor had a long playoff drought) and lose your job if you miss the playoffs. What could realistically happen is forced changes. Ownership making McAdoo hire a real offensive coordinator. Ownership getting more involved in OL personnel decisions. Those are all realistic possibilities. The Giants defense was visibly upset on Sunday night, and frustrated with the continued inept offense. This week is a test of McAdoo's coaching skills. This week is all about his ability to lead, adapt, and strategize. All the reasons one hires a HC. So yeah, this is a big week.



Stapleton is probably the best beat writer out there right now. And I don't think his OBJ tweet was meant to mean OBJ is GOING to leave if the Giants continue to lose. What he is cautioning everyone is that if the Giants offense continues to be its own worst enemy, you could have a situation in roughly two years where OBJ starts looking at other options. Now, I don't see that happening, because the Giants appear to be committed to OBJ like they are committed to Eli. However 30 days ago, OBJ in blue was a foregone conclusion. All Stapleton is cautioning is that OBJ forever in Giants blue may not be a SURE thing if the Giants offense is inept. Like I said, I don't see the dire scenation playing out.

He needs NY as much as NY needs him.







Why? Would his endorsement opportunities dwindle overnight if he's not physically located in New York or playing for what might wind up being an average, boring team?

Shit, imagine his endorsement opportunities if he played for an elite team.



Shit, imagine his endorsement opportunities if he played for an elite team.



Look at it this way, Eli vs Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, or even Rothlesberger. Way more endorsement deals available to Eli, even though those three players are just as talented and some cases accomplished. I don't think it is something we fans can undertand completely. We don't roll in these circles.

RE: LOL, fans are so fickle. santacruzom : 9/12/2017 12:15 pm : link

We were 11-5 last year. We are bringing back a better team than we had and because of 1 bad opening game performance on the road in prime time, we aren't a good team. Unbelievable. Fans are so annoying.



Eh, the jury is still out. They really may not be a good team this year, no matter what they were last year. Or in a few weeks we could look back at week 1 as an aberration, a game the Cowboys felt they had to have vs one the Giants weren't well-equipped to play (largely due to OBJ's absence). Who knows? But without improvement from the RB's and the OL, it's entirely possible this team is merely

Look at it this way, Eli vs Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, or even Rothlesberger. Way more endorsement deals available to Eli, even though those three players are just as talented and some cases accomplished. I don't think it is something we fans can undertand completely. We don't roll in these circles.



That's assuming that each of those guys without endorsements have instructed their agents to actively pursue them. Why does JJ Watt have more endorsements than JPP or Vernon?



It may be hard to believe, but a good portion of the country doesn't even think about New York City once every day. In comment 13595807 Emil said:That's assuming that each of those guys without endorsements have instructed their agents to actively pursue them. Why does JJ Watt have more endorsements than JPP or Vernon?It may be hard to believe, but a good portion of the country doesn't even think about New York City once every day.

Look at it this way, Eli vs Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, or even Rothlesberger. Way more endorsement deals available to Eli, even though those three players are just as talented and some cases accomplished. I don't think it is something we fans can undertand completely. We don't roll in these circles.







That's assuming that each of those guys without endorsements have instructed their agents to actively pursue them. Why does JJ Watt have more endorsements than JPP or Vernon?



It may be hard to believe, but a good portion of the country doesn't even think about New York City once every day.



It's not about that. I don't think about NYC even when I think of the Giants. It's proximity (location, location, location), it's events, it's media, it's numbers, it's business HQ. Gronk and Watt do it on charm, and do it well. While we all love Eli, he doesn't have the electric personality of these guys, nor the dominance at his position. He has benifitted greatly from his location, last name, and two rings. In comment 13595815 santacruzom said:It's not about that. I don't think about NYC even when I think of the Giants. It's proximity (location, location, location), it's events, it's media, it's numbers, it's business HQ. Gronk and Watt do it on charm, and do it well. While we all love Eli, he doesn't have the electric personality of these guys, nor the dominance at his position. He has benifitted greatly from his location, last name, and two rings.

Quote: Simms11 said:



Quote:





...I truly think the Giants need an experienced, successful OC to be brought in. Will that happen this year, no, but next year I think it may be an absolute necessity. Sullivan is a great person, but has he really ever been successful as an OC?



I agree that the team needs a real offensive coordinator whom McAdoo can trust with playcalling. In the near term, I doubt that handing anything over to Mike Sullivan will improve play selection, though I guess it might help McAdoo's development just by removing a distraction. To me, Sullivan is the John Jerry of offensive coordinators: he got the job because he was available, and has kept it because he's here and doesn't cause trouble. I'm not even sure why you think he's a great person. Do you know him personally? Did he cure polio or rescue hurricane survivors or something?



LOL....No I don't know Sullivan, but he seems to be a great person based on his interviews, and his background (military service, etc), just a hunch. The bigger issue is that he was hired, for whatever reason, and was never really effective as an OC. The Giants are struggling on offense and have been since last year. The OC has to have the ability to adjust and come up with a plan that will make them successful and he certainly has not done that yet. There are other factors in that, but to me the OC is the culpable party here. In comment 13595793 Big Blue Blogger said:LOL....No I don't know Sullivan, but he seems to be a great person based on his interviews, and his background (military service, etc), just a hunch. The bigger issue is that he was hired, for whatever reason, and was never really effective as an OC. The Giants are struggling on offense and have been since last year. The OC has to have the ability to adjust and come up with a plan that will make them successful and he certainly has not done that yet. There are other factors in that, but to me the OC is the culpable party here.

Reese should be on the hot seat Marty866b : 9/12/2017 12:35 pm : link Besides Eli, this is the offensive personnel that he has selected. Did McAdoo pick the o-line or did Reese? We don't have a NFL caliber starting running back. Paul Perkins? Really? Reese was counting on a 5th round pick to be the number 1 back? Ereck Flowers as the number 9 pick in the entire draft can make one ill. Resigning Jerry? Counting on Bobby Hart to be your starting right tackle?The offense was broke last year and ALL of us here(not experts,I know)said we need to improve the offensive line. We've talked about this here everyday since last season. What did Reese do about it?

There needs to be more MotownGIANTS : 9/12/2017 12:41 pm : link "rub" type patterns utilized to help guys get separation .... at least then its a shorter route and a better chance at a few YAC yds .... maybe even a big play from someone besides Beckham





RE: To waste all this talent on the defensive side Gatorade Dunk : 9/12/2017 12:43 pm : link

Quote: and just watch everything slip because of a poor offense will be a very sad couple of years in Giants lore.



This defense is CHAMPIONSHIP caliber, they just need an offense that can control the ball, make one or two big plays a game, and then turn it over to the D to close it out. Basically, the same thing they did last year, except find a running game.

The defense was NOT championship caliber on Sunday night. Championship caliber defenses get at least one 3-and-out or turnover. In comment 13595562 Aaroninma said:The defense was NOT championship caliber on Sunday night. Championship caliber defenses get at least one 3-and-out or turnover.

RE: RE: To waste all this talent on the defensive side Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13595562 Aaroninma said:





Quote:





and just watch everything slip because of a poor offense will be a very sad couple of years in Giants lore.



This defense is CHAMPIONSHIP caliber, they just need an offense that can control the ball, make one or two big plays a game, and then turn it over to the D to close it out. Basically, the same thing they did last year, except find a running game.





The defense was NOT championship caliber on Sunday night. Championship caliber defenses get at least one 3-and-out or turnover.



They held the opponent to 16 points most of the night. Any complaining is nitpicking garbage. In comment 13595890 Gatorade Dunk said:They held the opponent to 16 points most of the night. Any complaining is nitpicking garbage.

Cowboys and Eagles this year I'm afraid 5BowlsSoon : 9/12/2017 12:58 pm : link But Maybe we will draft smarter, pick up an OL guy or two during free agency and be ready to compete offensively again in 2018.

Exactly! What the hell is Jerry doing playing? He can't run block ( which is what a RG should excel at btw ) and he can handle a twist. The dude is just not very good. How Fluker or Jones is not starting ahead of him is insane! In comment 13595585 Mr. Nickels said:Exactly! What the hell is Jerry doing playing? He can't run block ( which is what a RG should excel at btw ) and he can handle a twist. The dude is just not very good. How Fluker or Jones is not starting ahead of him is insane!

Quote:





They held the opponent to 16 points most of the night. Any complaining is nitpicking garbage.



I'm with you. It seems some people were expecting the '85 Bears this season. In comment 13595909 Ten Ton Hammer said:I'm with you. It seems some people were expecting the '85 Bears this season.

Quote: Eli had one of his best seasons offensively ever, the Giants were top ten in scoring and it was the defense that was awful and kept losing us games..



Now the defense is solid.. and can possibly be great.. and the offense is a total and complete mess and inept in every single way..



What the hell happened??



Good question. Maybe after 3 years of tape the league has started to figure out tendencies and weaknesses and have learned how to contain and attack this offense.



Chris Canty just mentioned that Dallas didn't respect NYG running game, let Sean Lee shadow Eli's eyes and take away underneath passing lanes, allowing the rush to get there and keeping the defense in a 2 deep zone. In comment 13595687 blueblood said:Good question. Maybe after 3 years of tape the league has started to figure out tendencies and weaknesses and have learned how to contain and attack this offense.Chris Canty just mentioned that Dallas didn't respect NYG running game, let Sean Lee shadow Eli's eyes and take away underneath passing lanes, allowing the rush to get there and keeping the defense in a 2 deep zone.

Quote: K

Then why isn't Eli ELM? I mean, as long as we're just going to use the second letter in someone's name to form an acronym, why not? In comment 13595735 32_Razor said:Then why isn't Eli ELM? I mean, as long as we're just going to use the second letter in someone's name to form an acronym, why not?

Look at it this way, Eli vs Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, or even Rothlesberger. Way more endorsement deals available to Eli, even though those three players are just as talented and some cases accomplished. I don't think it is something we fans can undertand completely. We don't roll in these circles.







That's assuming that each of those guys without endorsements have instructed their agents to actively pursue them. Why does JJ Watt have more endorsements than JPP or Vernon?



It may be hard to believe, but a good portion of the country doesn't even think about New York City once every day.



Cause he's white, telegenic good old boy??? In comment 13595815 santacruzom said:Cause he's white, telegenic good old boy???

He has benifitted greatly from his location, last name, and two rings.



Aaron Rodgers landed his endorsements without those benefits.



I think companies these days can figure out how to leverage a star NFL player no matter where they play, but they might be slightly swayed if the team the player plays for is really good. In comment 13595835 Emil said:Aaron Rodgers landed his endorsements without those benefits.I think companies these days can figure out how to leverage a star NFL player no matter where they play, but they might be slightly swayed if the team the player plays for is really good.

Quote: Is this a big week for MacAdoo? Yes it is. The team showed the same problems as last year and whats worse is the offensive coaching staff had no answer for soft zone/shell coverage. McAdoo cannot allow this to be the achilles heel of his offense. Anyone watching the game saw that the team came out flat. Who knows why, but the Head Coach can't allow that to happen again.



Is McAdoo on the hot seat? I highly doubt it. You don't go 11-5 one year (after your predeccesor had a long playoff drought) and lose your job if you miss the playoffs. What could realistically happen is forced changes. Ownership making McAdoo hire a real offensive coordinator. Ownership getting more involved in OL personnel decisions. Those are all realistic possibilities. The Giants defense was visibly upset on Sunday night, and frustrated with the continued inept offense. This week is a test of McAdoo's coaching skills. This week is all about his ability to lead, adapt, and strategize. All the reasons one hires a HC. So yeah, this is a big week.



Stapleton is probably the best beat writer out there right now. And I don't think his OBJ tweet was meant to mean OBJ is GOING to leave if the Giants continue to lose. What he is cautioning everyone is that if the Giants offense continues to be its own worst enemy, you could have a situation in roughly two years where OBJ starts looking at other options. Now, I don't see that happening, because the Giants appear to be committed to OBJ like they are committed to Eli. However 30 days ago, OBJ in blue was a foregone conclusion. All Stapleton is cautioning is that OBJ forever in Giants blue may not be a SURE thing if the Giants offense is inept. Like I said, I don't see the dire scenation playing out. He went 11-5 off a 200 million defensive spend and a schedule that played into that with 5 rookie qb's. Let's face it, everyone thought the offense was killer and the team just needed a defensive infusion to contend for a title. Instead, the offense was wrecked, we won a bunch of close games on the backs of the defensive spend and then got blown out in a playoff game.



Let's not pretend that these offensive issues just showed up against Dallas. They were present all last season too: no running game, no commitment to the running game, a ton of 3 yard passes.



Fortunately, Detroit is a good matchup. We are at home, Detroit can't run the ball to save their lives, their offense plays to our defensive strength and Odell should be back. I like our chances. In comment 13595800 Emil said:He went 11-5 off a 200 million defensive spend and a schedule that played into that with 5 rookie qb's. Let's face it, everyone thought the offense was killer and the team just needed a defensive infusion to contend for a title. Instead, the offense was wrecked, we won a bunch of close games on the backs of the defensive spend and then got blown out in a playoff game.Let's not pretend that these offensive issues just showed up against Dallas. They were present all last season too: no running game, no commitment to the running game, a ton of 3 yard passes.Fortunately, Detroit is a good matchup. We are at home, Detroit can't run the ball to save their lives, their offense plays to our defensive strength and Odell should be back. I like our chances.

put another way santacruzom : 9/12/2017 1:24 pm : link I sure hope the Giants brass has more to offer OBJ and his team than, "Hey, this is New York! You leave this town and your endorsement opportunities will plummet!"

Is this a big week for MacAdoo? Yes it is. The team showed the same problems as last year and whats worse is the offensive coaching staff had no answer for soft zone/shell coverage. McAdoo cannot allow this to be the achilles heel of his offense. Anyone watching the game saw that the team came out flat. Who knows why, but the Head Coach can't allow that to happen again.



Is McAdoo on the hot seat? I highly doubt it. You don't go 11-5 one year (after your predeccesor had a long playoff drought) and lose your job if you miss the playoffs. What could realistically happen is forced changes. Ownership making McAdoo hire a real offensive coordinator. Ownership getting more involved in OL personnel decisions. Those are all realistic possibilities. The Giants defense was visibly upset on Sunday night, and frustrated with the continued inept offense. This week is a test of McAdoo's coaching skills. This week is all about his ability to lead, adapt, and strategize. All the reasons one hires a HC. So yeah, this is a big week.



Stapleton is probably the best beat writer out there right now. And I don't think his OBJ tweet was meant to mean OBJ is GOING to leave if the Giants continue to lose. What he is cautioning everyone is that if the Giants offense continues to be its own worst enemy, you could have a situation in roughly two years where OBJ starts looking at other options. Now, I don't see that happening, because the Giants appear to be committed to OBJ like they are committed to Eli. However 30 days ago, OBJ in blue was a foregone conclusion. All Stapleton is cautioning is that OBJ forever in Giants blue may not be a SURE thing if the Giants offense is inept. Like I said, I don't see the dire scenation playing out.



He went 11-5 off a 200 million defensive spend and a schedule that played into that with 5 rookie qb's. Let's face it, everyone thought the offense was killer and the team just needed a defensive infusion to contend for a title. Instead, the offense was wrecked, we won a bunch of close games on the backs of the defensive spend and then got blown out in a playoff game.



Let's not pretend that these offensive issues just showed up against Dallas. They were present all last season too: no running game, no commitment to the running game, a ton of 3 yard passes.



Fortunately, Detroit is a good matchup. We are at home, Detroit can't run the ball to save their lives, their offense plays to our defensive strength and Odell should be back. I like our chances.



First, I'm a big Homer Jones fan too.



Second, I don't disagree with you at all. I'm just saying that they are likely not going to fire McAdoo following an 11-5 year. Will they force changes if needed, sure. But you bring up a good point. This isn't all just because of one bad offensive showing. It's at least seven games of bad offense. In comment 13595982 HomerJones45 said:First, I'm a big Homer Jones fan too.Second, I don't disagree with you at all. I'm just saying that they are likely not going to fire McAdoo following an 11-5 year. Will they force changes if needed, sure. But you bring up a good point. This isn't all just because of one bad offensive showing. It's at least seven games of bad offense.

On market size and endorsements Emil : 9/12/2017 1:41 pm : link



"Size brings lots of advantages. Bigger metros have bigger markets, which translates into more lucrative local endorsements and better business opportunities. With larger fan bases, overhead is spread out across more consumers. Teams in these places can afford to pay superstar coaches more, and can offer them more opportunities and amenities to tempt them away from smaller markets..."

- ( Not trying to say a player from Green Bay can't have lucrative endorsement deals, but market size has distinct advantages. Don't take it from me, take it from someone way smarter than me."Size brings lots of advantages. Bigger metros have bigger markets, which translates into more lucrative local endorsements and better business opportunities. With larger fan bases, overhead is spread out across more consumers. Teams in these places can afford to pay superstar coaches more, and can offer them more opportunities and amenities to tempt them away from smaller markets..." Link - ( New Window

I still hope santacruzom : 9/12/2017 1:46 pm : link that come negotiation time, New York has more arrows in its quiver than, "You should stay here for the commercials."



Hopefully, we'll actually be a better football team with more money to offer than other suitors.

RE: I still hope Emil : 9/12/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: that come negotiation time, New York has more arrows in its quiver than, "You should stay here for the commercials."



Hopefully, we'll actually be a better football team with more money to offer than other suitors.



agreed!



Hopefully includes an offense that can beat cover 2 and cover 4 In comment 13596031 santacruzom said:agreed!Hopefully includes an offense that can beat cover 2 and cover 4

Quote: and then tweaking the lineup to be more successful. Jerry is obviously a very weak link on that line and Eli getting pressure from that side is not helping matters.



Did we have any backs in blocking Sunday night? if so, I don't recall seeing it much. Perhaps they have to go max protect for Eli? Use the FB and Ellison more on both running and passing downs. Something has to give.



I truly think the Giants need an experienced, successful OC to be brought in. Will that happen this year, no, but next year I think it may be an absolute necessity. Sullivan is a great person, but has he really ever been successful as an OC? Mac's career here may bank on it, because I don't think he'll get another contract after next year if the offense is still holding the team back. I absolutely agree he needs to give up playcalling. But, this why I had a problem with promoting Sullivan. There is nothing to indicate he is a competent OC, playcaller, or gameplanner. The fact that his second year as OC and he still has no major responsibilities worries me. But, at this point taking the menu away from McAdoo is addition by subtraction. In comment 13595649 Simms11 said:I absolutely agree he needs to give up playcalling. But, this why I had a problem with promoting Sullivan. There is nothing to indicate he is a competent OC, playcaller, or gameplanner. The fact that his second year as OC and he still has no major responsibilities worries me. But, at this point taking the menu away from McAdoo is addition by subtraction.

This is basically a bottom three offense Vanzetti : 9/12/2017 2:55 pm : link only they have Odell who turns five yard slants into TDs.



So, basically, the offense just relies on broken plays on the opposing D's part. Without Odell, they don't get five yard passes being turned into TDs, so they basically can't move the ball and if they try to get aggressive and go downfield, they wind up with a turnover because Eli has no time to throw and is turnover prone to begin with.

I truly think the Giants need an experienced, successful OC to be brought in. Will that happen this year, no, but next year I think it may be an absolute necessity. Sullivan is a great person, but has he really ever been successful as an OC? Mac's career here may bank on it, because I don't think he'll get another contract after next year if the offense is still holding the team back.



I absolutely agree he needs to give up playcalling. But, this why I had a problem with promoting Sullivan. There is nothing to indicate he is a competent OC, playcaller, or gameplanner. The fact that his second year as OC and he still has no major responsibilities worries me. But, at this point taking the menu away from McAdoo is addition by subtraction.



I seriously doubt Sullivan is the answer too - but if he's part of the problem, you can't solve it until he's been eliminated as part of the solution - which is what handing over playcalling does. If the situation doesn't improve, demote or fire Sullivan, get a real OC. In comment 13596082 Matt M. said:I seriously doubt Sullivan is the answer too - but if he's part of the problem, you can't solve it until he's been eliminated as part of the solution - which is what handing over playcalling does. If the situation doesn't improve, demote or fire Sullivan, get a real OC.

You said it yourself...players will go where the money is. Yes, Mara said the Giants would pay him but that doesn't mean they're the only team that would be willing to do so. I imagine that if Beckham reaches free agency healthy that he'll have his pick of several destinations.



Come on Terps, you of all people know how this works. The Giants aren't letting him get to FA. It doesn't matter how many other teams would be willing to pay him. In comment 13595776 Go Terps said:Come on Terps, you of all people know how this works. The Giants aren't letting him get to FA. It doesn't matter how many other teams would be willing to pay him.

Quote: I agree that the team needs a real offensive coordinator whom McAdoo can trust with playcalling. In the near term, I doubt that handing anything over to Mike Sullivan will improve play selection, though I guess it might help McAdoo's development just by removing a distraction. To me, Sullivan is the John Jerry of offensive coordinators: he got the job because he was available, and has kept it because he's here and doesn't cause trouble. I'm not even sure why you think he's a great person. Do you know him personally? Did he cure polio or rescue hurricane survivors or something?



This is my concern as well. I find it more than a little curious that McAdoo decided, of all the OC candidates out there, that Giant ownership's favorite candidate was the best man for the job. This hire always reeked of Sullivan being pushed on McAdoo by team brass. Maybe it's why Mac has insisted on calling his own plays? In comment 13595793 Big Blue Blogger said:This is my concern as well. I find it more than a little curious that McAdoo decided, of all the OC candidates out there, that Giant ownership's favorite candidate was the best man for the job. This hire always reeked of Sullivan being pushed on McAdoo by team brass. Maybe it's why Mac has insisted on calling his own plays?

Quote: 0-2.



Stop....this is classic NFL over-reactions.



Again, the reaction isn't to the loss.



The reaction (not going to call it an overreaction because it's valid) is due to the inept offense that goes all the way back to the beginning of McAdoo's tenure as head coach when the offense fell off a proverbial cliff.



Not being able to hit 20 points since Thanksgiving last year, in the modern high scoring NFL, is a problem. A major problem. In comment 13596170 Sy'56 said:Again, theisn't to the loss.The(not going to call it an overreaction because it's valid) is due to the inept offense that goes all the way back to the beginning of McAdoo's tenure as head coach when the offense fell off a proverbial cliff.Not being able to hit 20 points since Thanksgiving last year, in the modern high scoring NFL, is a problem. A major problem.

constant 3 and outs, 2 first downs, 32 yards passing, Britt in VA : 9/12/2017 3:33 pm : link and never crossing our own 35 yard line in a half of football is a problem.



Especially when we've been game planning for this game for a long time.



OBJ or not.

When teams can constantly drop 7 into coverage... Britt in VA : 9/12/2017 3:35 pm : link and only rush 3 or 4 guys, and still stuff the running game and get constant pressure on the QB, that's a problem too.

Quote: and never crossing our own 35 yard line in a half of football is a problem.



Especially when we've been game planning for this game for a long time.



OBJ or not.



It's sad to admit, but Eli is a big cause of this as well. Blame goes all around. In comment 13596236 Britt in VA said:It's sad to admit, but Eli is a big cause of this as well. Blame goes all around.

And that's fine.... Britt in VA : 9/12/2017 3:40 pm : link I'm not sure I agree completely because it's hard to decipher what is Eli, what is scheme, and what is O-line play, but I can't argue that the whole thing is complete garbage right now.

You said it yourself...players will go where the money is. Yes, Mara said the Giants would pay him but that doesn't mean they're the only team that would be willing to do so. I imagine that if Beckham reaches free agency healthy that he'll have his pick of several destinations.







Come on Terps, you of all people know how this works. The Giants aren't letting him get to FA. It doesn't matter how many other teams would be willing to pay him.



Hey I've been advocating trading him for a while as an alternative. If we get 2 or 3 premium picks in return that helps us possibly rebuild the offensive line or even compete for a QB in a draft that's supposed to have some blue chip guys in it.



Pay Beckham and yeah, you have Beckham but what does that matter when you have a 37 year old QB that's getting hit before he completes his drop?



There isn't a position more fungible on this team than WR...this team has been a revolving door of quality wide receivers since 2005. There will be good wide receivers after Beckham...this front office excels at that. In comment 13596188 Section331 said:Hey I've been advocating trading him for a while as an alternative. If we get 2 or 3 premium picks in return that helps us possibly rebuild the offensive line or even compete for a QB in a draft that's supposed to have some blue chip guys in it.Pay Beckham and yeah, you have Beckham but what does that matter when you have a 37 year old QB that's getting hit before he completes his drop?There isn't a position more fungible on this team than WR...this team has been a revolving door of quality wide receivers since 2005. There will be good wide receivers after Beckham...this front office excels at that.

Does anyone even trust this front office Dave in Hoboken : 9/12/2017 3:49 pm : link to fix the OLine with or without premium picks? They've been trying to fix it for how long now? They've failed for years at this now and aren't even close to fixing it still.

0-2.



Stop....this is classic NFL over-reactions.







Again, the reaction isn't to the loss.



The reaction (not going to call it an overreaction because it's valid)



It stops being valid around the time where people start suggesting anyone should be fired or "on watch". Let's live in reality, folks.

In comment 13596229 Britt in VA said:It stops being valid around the time where people start suggesting anyone should be fired or "on watch". Let's live in reality, folks.

the giants started 2-3 last year nygiants16 : 9/12/2017 6:06 pm : link they lost 3 in a row, was the team falling apart then? no they turned around and went 9-2



and people act like the offense did not win any games last year, which is false

Quote: they lost 3 in a row, was the team falling apart then? no they turned around and went 9-2



and people act like the offense did not win any games last year, which is false

Wait, I'd like to know which games last year you're referring to in which the offense carried the team.



. . . I'll wait.

In comment 13596401 nygiants16 said:Wait, I'd like to know which games last year you're referring to in which the offense carried the team.. . . I'll wait.

they lost 3 in a row, was the team falling apart then? no they turned around and went 9-2



and people act like the offense did not win any games last year, which is false





Wait, I'd like to know which games last year you're referring to in which the offense carried the team.



. . . I'll wait.



ravens game? eagles game? redskins game they put up points sans 2 nad turnovers by eli In comment 13596499 eclipz928 said:ravens game? eagles game? redskins game they put up points sans 2 nad turnovers by eli

Quote:





they lost 3 in a row, was the team falling apart then? no they turned around and went 9-2



and people act like the offense did not win any games last year, which is false





Wait, I'd like to know which games last year you're referring to in which the offense carried the team.



. . . I'll wait.







ravens game? eagles game? redskins game they put up points sans 2 nad turnovers by eli

I'll give you the Ravens game - even though the Giants run game was non-existent and Beckham had to go for over 200 yards just to edge them out.



But the Giants defense forced 2 turnovers against the Eagles and allowed them only three 3rd down conversions for the entire game. And I'm assuming you just through in that 19-10 Redskins game as a joke.



Bottom line is that it's absurd not to be concerned about this offense after this game and after what we saw from them last year. In comment 13596514 nygiants16 said:I'll give you the Ravens game - even though the Giants run game was non-existent and Beckham had to go for over 200 yards just to edge them out.But the Giants defense forced 2 turnovers against the Eagles and allowed them only three 3rd down conversions for the entire game. And I'm assuming you just through in that 19-10 Redskins game as a joke.Bottom line is that it's absurd not to be concerned about this offense after this game and after what we saw from them last year.

What I find amazing is that anyone would find the tweet DonQuixote : 9/12/2017 9:25 pm : link even remotely controversial. The ownership is involved, they also read the papers and want to please the fans, sell tickets and jerseys, etc.



We took care of the defense last year, now for the offense ... except not.



The Giants had two first downs in the first half, they gave up in the second half ... it was an embarrassment. Some may say that we need to patch things together, trade draft picks for a 30+ year old lineman, you know, while Eli still has it. But if Eli has games like that, what is really the cost to rebuilding? Right now I would put Eli solidly in the bottom half of starting QBs....its up to Eli to try to change that.



I think there should be urgency with the Giants. It is not just one game, it is the trajectory. The defense is on a positive trajectory, and I am excited by that, the offense is not (despite the upgrades).



We do have time to turn things around this season, and we may, but that does not invalidate the sentiments of the tweet which are ... turn this around or you are gone!

Eli's not the problem trueblueinpw : 9/12/2017 9:54 pm : link He didn't look great in Dallas but he wasn't horrible either and terrific in Green Bay playoff game just last season. Eli isn't done. He's playing in an offense that is totally predictable. The worst thing about this shit show offense is that it very well may result in Eli either being injured or run out of town. If you sent Eli to play in any number of well schemed and well coached offenses then he'd be a top teir QB. He reads defenses, he makes all the throws, he's a fucking two time Super Bowl MVP. The problem isn't Eli, the problem is McAdoo's joke offense. I wrote here earlier, B-list podcasters watching on broadcast TV are picking up the tells and tendencies of McAdoo's offense. It sucks.

I don't think McAdoo would get fired even if they don't score 20 pts Jim in Hoboken : 9/12/2017 9:56 pm : link once in a game the rest of the year. I can't imagine what changes McAdoo can make that would make this a potent offense. Sometimes I feel like we have a high school staff going against the likes of Wade Philips every week. Sure, OBJ will explode in a few games and we will all temporarily forget how inept this staff is.



There are poor OL's around the league, but we don't see those offenses struggle so much to establish anything. And usually they have the excuse of a piss poor QB. Eli was pretty bad on Sunday, but with his history I'd rather cut him some slack than McAdoo.



11-5 means nothing against a weak schedule and as an offensive head coach when you just pretty much rode the defense all year.