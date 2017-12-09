Has the Sky ever fallen so quick here or amongst Giants fans DennyInDenville : 9/12/2017 3:08 pm Couple days ago I was sure we were bound for dominance and a super bowl..



I even bet some nice coin on big blue and I never do that..



Now I'm like everyone else this offense sucks etc etc



But you know what? I think it'll be okay. I think we trade

For a LT this week maybe today

Eli is not done DennyInDenville : 9/12/2017 3:09 pm : link But the Oline makes it impossible for Eli to play to his strengths and Marshalls strengths, any RBs strengths..



Ellison looks good tho blocking..

Not Everyone Thought Giants Would be Good John K : 9/12/2017 3:13 pm : link Denny, while it is true that there's been a lot of pre-season hype about how good the Giants would be, not everyone felt that way.



I think many people thought, like me, that the Giants offense would have another very bad year. Same stinky O-Line as last year, Aging QB with no ability to escape sacks, and a coach whose play calling is so conservative and predictable that even my wife can call their plays before the ball is snapped.



So for us, the sky isn't falling. It was cloudy anyway.

Yes..... actually more often then you might think George from PA : 9/12/2017 3:13 pm : link Most memorable was in 2007....we eventually won the Super Bowl but lost to Dallas in 1st game

Makes me miss Coughlin and Gillbride DennyInDenville : 9/12/2017 3:18 pm : link Atleast they had balls to throw deep





We can find a way to throw deep.. have 2 backs block, or Ellison and a Back, that can give Eli time to make a couple deep reads to Marshall etc here and there



Not featuring Marshall last week was horrible , also makes it seem like Marshall is toast when he's probly still really good just horrible gameplan and play calling.



It's time to give up some draft picks and get a Thomas or a Staley and go for this Lombardi in 2017

I think overreaction is par for the course on BBI RobCarpenter : 9/12/2017 3:20 pm : link And it's always much, much worse after a loss. Especially in a game that wasn't close.

And this team is not trading for an OL RobCarpenter : 9/12/2017 3:21 pm : link I'm not even expecting them to replace John Jerry with Jones. If they do that it will be a small miracle.

RE: Yes..... actually more often then you might think joe48 : 9/12/2017 3:24 pm : link

Quote: Most memorable was in 2007....we eventually won the Super Bowl but lost to Dallas in 1st game

George, 2007 was 10 years ago. That ship has sailed my friend. Eli is what he is today an immobile QB who has lost his edge because he does not trust the OL. That is a carry over from last year and is not changing anytime soon. The FO decided not to get a stud running back and OL the past 2 years fully understanding what the QB needs to be successfull. They went defense and receivers. Eli does is not a good fit for the offense as it is comprised today.

I think this year we all had such high expectations Giants86 : 9/12/2017 3:34 pm : link and to see them come out like that on Sunday night was very discouraging. Me being a fan for close to 50 years, realizes that the first game is never an indication of what will be in December. That being said we need to do something about this line of ours.

Our defense will keep us competitive as it is very good.

RE: Yes mfsd : 9/12/2017 3:36 pm : link

Quote: Every year



And often, week over week



Seems extreme right now, bc the difference between the expectations many of us had that this was a good team, vs what we saw on the field Sunday night was pretty wide



And often, week over week

Seems extreme right now, bc the difference between the expectations many of us had that this was a good team, vs what we saw on the field Sunday night was pretty wide

Onward!

The only guarantee HoustonGiant : 9/12/2017 3:37 pm : link at this point,







Is that we won't break the Dolphins' undefeated record....

2013 must have been pretty bad..... BillKo : 9/12/2017 3:47 pm : link and heck, at 0-5 (or was it 0-6) we got ourselves back into the race as I remember for a brief period, losing a close one to Dallas at home.



And that was a horrid team. We were closer to a 4 win team than a 7 win team.



Mac has to be smart.....protect the football, run it more...get the OL some confidence. Play field position......he did that pretty good last year.









Its mainly because blueberry : 9/12/2017 3:54 pm : link many believed the O-line would be improved -

and then we saw worse than last year

more than just bad, it was extra disappointing

if they can change or adapt -it can get better

No OBJ adds to the down spirits

One side of the ball was not even competitive GiantNatty : 9/12/2017 3:59 pm : link Three points for an NFL offense? Three lousy points? In a dome? Against a pedestrian defense? Pathetic, man.



Then when you realize it was that way all last season as well even with our best receiver, it's easy to see why the pre-season optimism bubble would burst.

At no point in time was I comfortable with the O-line Bluesbreaker : 9/12/2017 4:13 pm : link But if it had improved without OBJ it would be the perfect scenario to prove it . With the way our Defense plays we have plenty of Receivers capable of getting production .

The O-line play was not good but the game plan was like a used rubber from last year . We were totally out coached

even the defense had there moments although the fatigue factor played a roll as well . Mac's got some soul searching to do .Can't be afraid to bench Jerry thats for sure .

2007 was funny. Beezer : 9/12/2017 4:13 pm : link Sky essentially fell.



We were 0-and-3, remember? Ohhhh, wait.



Then before the game at Buffalo, holy CRAP, there was no way we were going to beat them that day.



Then Ahmad made it snow mid-TD run and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

I just think the difference is santacruzom : 9/12/2017 4:23 pm : link that in most years, the sky doesn't have far to fall.



The expectations this year were high, so anything that suggests a lack of progress (or heaven forbid, an actual regression) is alarming. Hopefully though, this was just one of those aberration games. It happens -- I think the Pats suffered one as well.

What do you expect ... Beer Man : 9/12/2017 4:35 pm : link The O was lethargic in 2016, due in most to the porous OL. The team made no changes to the OL during the offseason, and Sunday night we saw that nothing has changed with the O (even with the shinny new toys at the skilled positions). If this team can't figure out a way to win the battle in the trenches when they have the ball, its going to be a long frustrating year; and the team on Sunday night serve the same bowl of shit as the 2016 team.

Were you here in 2007? Section331 : 9/12/2017 4:42 pm : link I thought BBI would implode after the Packer loss. They were certainly ready to string up Spags.

I have the Giants winning the Super Bowl Glover : 9/12/2017 5:00 pm : link STILL. They need to get this offense together, and not having Beckham didnt help. He will be back and the offense will be average. That is good enough with this defense and Eli turning it up in the playoffs. Long season. It's this year or rebuild. So this year it is.

RE: Yes..... actually more often then you might think jvm52106 : 9/12/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: Most memorable was in 2007....we eventually won the Super Bowl but lost to Dallas in 1st game



That team was better though. We had an oline that was good and smart, two things this one is not. Our defense was filled with stars and vets. We were good to go there too.



People want to bring up 07 but that was a different scenario. First, we were coming off a very disappoint 06 season with lots of bs behind the scenes along with Tiki's comments in public. The loss to Dallas was tough but we scored a number of points and Eli hurt his shoulder at the end, directly leading to our week 2 loss to GB.



This years team has the defense to be very good (though FS and the ability to stop teams over the middle are concerning) but this offense is putrid. That is with OBJ on field. Yes, he can be a superstar but he is still an outside guy and can be taken out of the game by the poor play of our Oline and our QB.



I am not sure what we are trying to accomplish most of the time, the plays are more grab from a buffet than set up the next course. 4 TE's on the roster and you barely use them (Ellison should be the Dan Campbell of this team- blocker, mid range receiver and Engram the young Shockey who lined up wide, ran screens etc.). But instead Ellison was predictable in use as he was mainly a blocker with plays to his side and Engram was under utilized.



That team was better though. We had an oline that was good and smart, two things this one is not. Our defense was filled with stars and vets. We were good to go there too.

People want to bring up 07 but that was a different scenario. First, we were coming off a very disappoint 06 season with lots of bs behind the scenes along with Tiki's comments in public. The loss to Dallas was tough but we scored a number of points and Eli hurt his shoulder at the end, directly leading to our week 2 loss to GB.

This years team has the defense to be very good (though FS and the ability to stop teams over the middle are concerning) but this offense is putrid. That is with OBJ on field. Yes, he can be a superstar but he is still an outside guy and can be taken out of the game by the poor play of our Oline and our QB.

I am not sure what we are trying to accomplish most of the time, the plays are more grab from a buffet than set up the next course. 4 TE's on the roster and you barely use them (Ellison should be the Dan Campbell of this team- blocker, mid range receiver and Engram the young Shockey who lined up wide, ran screens etc.). But instead Ellison was predictable in use as he was mainly a blocker with plays to his side and Engram was under utilized.

I worry that the Oline issues are such that no matter what we try we will be screwed to some degree as they just cannot win the battles when needed and fail in one on ones where the pass rush comes into play.

I think the problem is we're all disappointed Eli2020 : 9/12/2017 5:07 pm : link Especially when, on paper, we're a much better team.



-We got the future tight end



-The solid second receiver



-An emerging star in BJ Goodson



-And we're promised our young turnstile tackles would become average to above-average linemen. Instead, they are what we thought they were...Bad.



There's a reason they tried to draft Mahomes. We need a Rodgers-esque QB and Eli ain't it.



The season isn't over and it's very possible Flowers and Hart will flourish. It just doesn't seem likely and Sunday night proved it. I feel about as hopeless about this team as I did when they played Detroit a few years back opening night. They just had no chance.

Yes Rflairr : 9/12/2017 5:11 pm : link after every game the Giants don't win

RE: 2007 was funny. Boy Cord : 9/12/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: Sky essentially fell.



We were 0-and-3, remember? Ohhhh, wait.



Then before the game at Buffalo, holy CRAP, there was no way we were going to beat them that day.



Then Ahmad made it snow mid-TD run and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.



I believe the Giants were 0-2 facing the Skins. Giants squeezed the game out after being down a very uncomfortable margin, Giants had a big goal-line stand with a big tackle from Pierce (I think it was Pierce). The Giants were DOA at the half after giving up 80 points the two previous games!!



However, this isn't a comp to 2017. The difference is the 2007 defense needed to find its way. They had the talent. The 2017 offensive line doesn't have a prayer.



I believe the Giants were 0-2 facing the Skins. Giants squeezed the game out after being down a very uncomfortable margin, Giants had a big goal-line stand with a big tackle from Pierce (I think it was Pierce). The Giants were DOA at the half after giving up 80 points the two previous games!!

However, this isn't a comp to 2017. The difference is the 2007 defense needed to find its way. They had the talent. The 2017 offensive line doesn't have a prayer.

RE: Eli is not done Carson53 : 9/12/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: But the Oline makes it impossible for Eli to play to his strengths and Marshalls strengths, any RBs strengths..



Ellison looks good tho blocking..



Tell us pray tell, who is the LT they are going

to trade for?

Don't say Joe Thomas, that is an annual theme here, not happening. They like him, and they keep him, dasit.



Tell us pray tell, who is the LT they are going

to trade for?

Don't say Joe Thomas, that is an annual theme here, not happening. They like him, and they keep him, dasit.

The sky hasn't fallen, people are just tired of watching shitty O Line play around these parts!

I would bet they aren't trading for anybody Gman11 : 9/12/2017 5:36 pm : link and give you pretty good odds, too.

I had very little confidence in this team after preseason Fishmanjim57 : 9/12/2017 5:58 pm : link I think they'll be lucky to have an 8-8 record. The D is decent, but the offence is brutal, and the play-calling is horrible.

The Giants will have to do well within their own division, and given how bad they looked on Sunday night, I don't have much hope.

OL is a fatal flaw Steve in South Jersey : 9/12/2017 6:00 pm : link Eli last years are being wasted here. I almost think they should trade him so that he has a chance to win with a team with decent OL.



Did you watch the game? Vanzetti : 9/12/2017 6:08 pm : link Any Giant fan who watched and says "it is just one game" is truly clueless.



Giants were exposed. They did not have a single game like that last year, where they were completely dominated from the get go.



And for those praising the D, the Cowboys could have scored 30+ points if they had to. They just played conservatively on offense because they were throttling the Giants.











To The OP.... Triple "G" : 9/12/2017 6:10 pm : link What team in their right mind is going to trade a premier LT to any other team at this point in the season? Unless a GM is looking to get FIRED or seriously piss off the owner the chances of this type trade is a BILLION GAZILLION to ONE Wake up and stop dreaming

RE: To The OP.... Vanzetti : 9/12/2017 6:17 pm : link

Quote: What team in their right mind is going to trade a premier LT to any other team at this point in the season? Unless a GM is looking to get FIRED or seriously piss off the owner the chances of this type trade is a BILLION GAZILLION to ONE Wake up and stop dreaming



Normally I would agree. But this year a few teams are tanking because they want to draft one of the QBs. If you are the 49ers why wouldn't you trade a 33 year old Staley if you could get the Giants first round pick? And unfortunately for the Giants that is what it is going to cost.

we cant block well...bye TC : 9/12/2017 6:20 pm : link we cant run and we cant score but ya lets not rush to judgement

RE: RE: To The OP.... Triple "G" : 9/12/2017 6:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13596407 Triple "G" said:





Quote:





What team in their right mind is going to trade a premier LT to any other team at this point in the season? Unless a GM is looking to get FIRED or seriously piss off the owner the chances of this type trade is a BILLION GAZILLION to ONE Wake up and stop dreaming







Normally I would agree. But this year a few teams are tanking because they want to draft one of the QBs. If you are the 49ers why wouldn't you trade a 33 year old Staley if you could get the Giants first round pick? And unfortunately for the Giants that is what it is going to cost.



Hate to burst your bubble, and to sound like I'm not going with the masses because I'm not, and your not the first one to say "TEAMS ARE TANKING THIS SEASON" Is so far from the truth it's ridiculous. Think what you want to but no team EVER is gong to lose out just for a draft pick. Think about what your saying just for a minute.



Hate to burst your bubble, and to sound like I'm not going with the masses because I'm not, and your not the first one to say "TEAMS ARE TANKING THIS SEASON" Is so far from the truth it's ridiculous. Think what you want to but no team EVER is gong to lose out just for a draft pick. Think about what your saying just for a minute.

If any team in the BFL was even suspected of tanking it the NFL would slap that team so hard it would look as if that team committed murder. The NFL has problems enough, but the one problem this league doesn't have is integrity within the game. The NFL hangs it's hat on that 1 aspect. If the fans ever even got an inkling of that happening the ratings of the NFL would plummet, the owners would lose massive amounts of money and the NFL Itself would lose most if not all of their sponsors. The money lost alone is reason enough NOT TO DO WHAT YOY SAY TEAMS ARE DOING

RE: Yes..... actually more often then you might think Rjanyg : 9/12/2017 7:59 pm : link

Quote: Most memorable was in 2007....we eventually won the Super Bowl but lost to Dallas in 1st game



Lost to Green Bay the next week if I recall correctly. In comment 13596189 George from PA said:Lost to Green Bay the next week if I recall correctly.

Minny 07 WillVAB : 9/12/2017 8:19 pm : link Fans were ready to get rid of everyone after that loss.

The "sky is falling" annexOPR : 9/12/2017 11:09 pm : link because they made a rag tag garbage front 7 look like the '85 Bears



Eli is fading - lying to yourselves doesn't change it. I love Eli, but he is well on his way to being "done".



My only concern with this team was the OL. I thought Ellison would help mask their deficiencies. John Jerry and Bobby Hart shouldn't even be allowed to collect a paycheck after that performance.



Old immobile fading QB behind a line that can't sustain run blocks or pass protect? There's a reason this team is so reliant on Beckham - not only is he a phenomenal player, he's also the only 1 who can take a quick slant 80 yards for a TD



TD or 3 and out ... just like last year. I think they beat Detroit, but changes better be made to this line - they were an embarrassment.













