Justin Pugh JoeyBigBlue : 9/12/2017 8:47 pm What's the consensus on him getting a 2nd contract? He's a good player, but he's not a guy you give a huge contract to IMO. He's not a Chris Snee. I think you let him walk and get his money somewhere else.

Best OL of the group spike : 9/12/2017 8:50 pm : link Show him the money

I actually think he sucks Hereditaryemperor : 9/12/2017 8:51 pm : link but thats just me, he gets pushed around a lot

"His money" BillT : 9/12/2017 8:55 pm : link Isn't worth much if there isn't someone as good to use it on. You set you value for him and sign him if it's competitive with what's being offered elsewhere. You're probably not getting a better player for the same money. He's a solid OL.

Hard to say Bill in TN : 9/12/2017 8:57 pm : link IMO, the Jints will need an entirely new OL next season.

Is Pugh part of it?

Depends on his contract requirements.

We need 2 new tackles, RG and maybe C if Richburg is not signed (and I wouldn't sign him)

Big, big problem, and I have NO faith in Reese to solve it.

I like Pugh. Vin_Cuccs : 9/12/2017 9:14 pm : link He seems like a really nice kid, and he likes being a Giant. The problem is he is going to want top-of-the-market offensive guard money. And he quite simply is not worth it.



He also has a bit of an injury history, and he seems to be a little inconsistent at times.



Would you give him Kevin Zeitler money, which is 5 years, $60 million with $31.5 million guaranteed? I don't think I would. $12 million annually is a ton for an interview lineman who isn't the best in the league at his position (no offense to Pugh). Hell, Zeitler isn't even worth that.



Don't get me wrong, I would want him back, because he isn't part of the problem. With that said, he's going to want an exorbitant amount of money. He's not stupid. He sees the money being thrown around for linemen.



To further complicate things, there aren't a whole bunch of free agent options at guard next year. Andrew Norwell, Shawn Lauvao, Xavier Sua-Filo, Patrick Momameh, Kevin Pamphile, Jack Mewhort, Josh Kline and Joe Berger are some of the only options.



I don't think this line can afford to lose one of their best players.



Real tough call on this one.

Let him go somewhere else... KerrysFlask : 9/12/2017 9:17 pm : link He's JAG.



Yes he's probably the best of a shitty group, but that doesn't mean much.



Not worth the money, but on the other hand neither were any of those guards that got paid last offseason.



Has never played like a 1st round pick.

Excellent post Vin_Cuss JoeyBigBlue : 9/12/2017 9:39 pm : link He's going to demand more money than an interior lineman is worth.

Decent lineman SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/12/2017 9:43 pm : link from all I've seen, but talks like he's a top guard. He's going wherever he can get the most $.

Never been wowed by Pugh Rafflee : 9/12/2017 9:48 pm : link He's a run of the mill guy---no big push. He's versatile and has some mobility, but he's not a centerpiece

I know he is a guard Rjanyg : 9/12/2017 9:57 pm : link But what are the chances of him moving back to Tackle? You don't want to constantly have to reload the OL. Pugh is a solid player. If you pay him it might a well be tackle money. And we need tackles.

Pugh is the best of the bunch and is a versatile lineman.... Simms11 : 9/12/2017 9:57 pm : link I think he now should be the first consideration. I'm not sold on Richburg. He gets pushed back too easily and can't handle NTs right over him. I think we can do better in the middle. Pugh should stay and be the leader of that line.

RE: I actually think he sucks Gatorade Dunk : 9/12/2017 10:10 pm : link

Quote: but thats just me, he gets pushed around a lot

You suck, can we choose not to renew your contract? In comment 13596560 Hereditaryemperor said:You suck, can we choose not to renew your contract?

IF Pugh is signed GeorgeAdams33 : 9/12/2017 10:15 pm : link I would put him at Center



That is the only spot he can excel at in this league. Richburg sucks and I would not resign him. I probably would not sign Pugh either if he wants more than 8 million per. I believe that we should let both of these guys walk. Next off season I would sign the best UFAs available at LT & LG, start Jones at Center, Fluker at RG, and Flowers at RT.

George Adams33 Marty866b : 9/12/2017 10:34 pm : link Really good idea. I think Pugh would make a very good center. I think he would be a better center then guard. I would not pay him top money though. I don't see the great push that he provides. It isn't like it's 3rd or 4th and one and we can easily pick it up running behind Pugh.

He gets abused in the philly games. OBJ_AllDay : 9/12/2017 11:08 pm : link Tremendously overrated on this site but compared to some of the other traffic cones on this line he is decent. No big $$$ save it for Collins and obj

A word of caution: 81_Great_Dane : 9/12/2017 11:21 pm : link You're seeing a guy who isn't excelling and figuring "Meh, no need to spend to keep this guy."



But O-line play is declining all over the league. The "Meh" player you're seeing may be worth more a lot more than you think. Yesterday's so-so guard may be tomorrow's outstanding guard, simply by virtue of the level of line play declining.



Or, to put it another way, it's becoming harder to get guys who are as good as Pugh, and much harder to get linemen who are a lot better.



It's not just how good (or not good) he is, it's how long it will take and how much it will cost to replace him.

I don't play that way GeorgeAdams33 : 12:03 am : link Give a guy a big contract because you think it will be hard to find a replacement?



It would be cheaper to draft someone who is a natural guard in the 3rd or 4th round and coach them up. I'd bet that we can do much better than Pugh and for the money he thinks he's worth he can walk. In fact I'd hold the door for him because I've never liked him as a player or a guy who can be a good leader. I would start all over next year.

He's our best OL player PatersonPlank : 12:19 am : link We need to pay him. If we lose him we're lost.

RE: He's our best OL player Hereditaryemperor : 1:37 am : link

Quote: We need to pay him. If we lose him we're lost.



Thats not saying much lol In comment 13596715 PatersonPlank said:Thats not saying much lol

We're already lost GeorgeAdams33 : 2:09 am : link He is part of the problem. He is not a good NFL lineman.

Market Dragon : 2:31 am : link Value will play a big role but truthfully he is not a top market OL at guard or tackle. If he wants 9-11 you see if someone offers him that much but they should know better than anyone if he is a 10-11 OL in this league.

Id prioritize area junc : 9:21 am : link getting a stud OL in here 1st at any position. Best available OL. Let Pugh test the waters, he will get the Hankins treatment in free agency.



Jones is great leverage. He deserves an opportunity and he can replace Pugh or Richburg.

Being the best Giants OL is like Heisenberg : 9:22 am : link being the tallest midget

He will be paid way more than his play is worth arniefez : 9:23 am : link hopefully not by the Giants.

He's a good lineman plagued by injury issues jcn56 : 9:24 am : link I don't think I'd pay him, only because of durability. But when he's on the field - he's very good. He's not great, and he can't do it all by himself, but he's very good.



A combination of the FA guard market and what's available in the draft will likely drive up his cost beyond what I'd be comfortable paying him, unless the Giants can structure it in such a way that they can get out comfortably if the durability issues persist.

Would love to have him back ... Beer Man : 9:33 am : link But think he will price himself higher than what the Giants can pay. Particularly, when you consider the big payday that is coming OBJ's way.

So JR has only been able to find one Average OL chuckydee9 : 9:37 am : link in 5 years.. if we lose him.. we have no OL who are in the top 32 at their position.. If Pugh is gone.. then send Eli with him.. and JR as well.. Lets get someone in here who can actually build an OL.

One thing for sure. Pugh is the best of the bunch. Ivan15 : 9:55 am : link If the coaches can't stabilize things with the linemen they have, certainly the new GM will rebuild. Pugh should stay if for new other reason than he is at least average. Make him a decent offer that will be less than a FA replacement.

RE: IF Pugh is signed Rafflee : 10:48 am : link

[quote] I would put him at Center



[/quote



Yes... He plays like a Center--Brainy...versatile. Doesn't ahve enough Push and Shove at Guard....not big enough to play outside In comment 13596664 GeorgeAdams33 said:[quote] I would put him at Center[/quoteYes... He plays like a Center--Brainy...versatile. Doesn't ahve enough Push and Shove at Guard....not big enough to play outside

Pugh Fish : 3:33 pm : link Will sign with the eagles. Book it.

I wouldn't pay him Go Terps : 3:36 pm : link I don't think he's especially good, and I'd lump him in with the others as a group that I'd be actively looking to replace at the next available opportunity.



