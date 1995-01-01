Why did the Giants get rid of Tom Coughlin? Wired : 3:58 am Just curious, I mean he was smart enough to coach the Giants to two superbowl victorys! To be honest I was glad to see the Eagles fire Andy Reid cause he knew what he was doing and use to tear the cowboys up and he just coached the chiefs over Patriots,But man did Chip Kelly mess the Eagles up!And it's gonna take 49ers years to recover from his mess! Chip would never take the blame for anything if you noticed,



But anyways Ben MccAdo seems arrogant and in denial and kind of like Chip but I do think Eli is still capable of winning,let's face it he can be deadly if he has time to make his reads but to try and force him into playing a westcoast offense just isn't what he's about,I do think ya'll got an awesome defense coach is there any chance that he could be made the head coach instead?



So what do you think? Did the front office just not get Coughlin the players that he needed? I always had a lot of respect for the old man myself

At some point a change was coming for a couple of reasons montanagiant : 4:19 am I'm a TC fan so while I think a change was inevitable I felt he deserved 1-2 more years. Given that the following are my guesses



1) McAdoo was a hot commodity and we did not want to lose him to another team



2) The game has evolved and Coach Coughlin was a bit too stuck in his ways.



3) This is pure speculation but I believe that the upcoming wealth of cap money was going to be a battle between Reese and TC in how it would be spent. Given the other factors, the owners rolled the dice with MaC and Reese

That make sense, Wired : 4:38 am I don't really follow the Giants is why I asked

There are some good coaches out there, I would give guys like Jon Grudden,Jim Harbaugh some consideration, maybe even Norv Turner the guy is a heck of an OC,But Jeff Fisher not no,But HELL NO!

It was time AnnapolisMike : 5:26 am maybe it was unfair that the Giants didn't load up on defense until after he was gone. But it was time.

yep Hereditaryemperor : 5:27 am : link You're telling me coughlin wouldn't go 11-5 with that defense? the offense surely looked good under coughlin in 2014-2015.



You are correct in the sense MadAdoo is very arrogant, in the same way Reese is. Kind of blind to their own stupidity arrogance.

My Uncle Clint is the same way Hereditaryemperor : 5:29 am Every time I see his face staring back at me in my iPad. Reese just reminds me of men like him. I think some changes need to be made with Reese at the chair, it just seems not to be working. this could be spelling for a bad season though.



Missing the St. Jimmy : 5:46 am playoffs 6 out of 7 years. A good week of practice followed by the team not showing up for the game. Beckham's actions during the Carolina game. 2015 was full of poor decisions leading to losses. If you believe Mara, Tom had a lot of input on the draft and personnel.

If Coughlin was let go Hereditaryemperor : 6:21 am then why keep the coaches and get better players? Was there friction between reese and coughlin we didn't know about? I remember Gilbride saying he wanted more offensive linemen. Never got them though.

Bob:. Has the game passed him by in Jacksonville? He hasn't had much trouble assembling a competitive team. As to why he was fired, the best evidence is found in the words that eminate from the House of Squint:. "Tom had enough chances."



Do you really believe that? Go back and look at those rosters that they gave him. As far as the injuries, whose decision was it to sign, then resign some of those China Dolls? It wasn't Coughlin's.



I think Coughlin Gman11 : 7:04 am probably stewed silently last season when the team went out and upgraded the defense with premium free agents. He was probably wondering what he could have done with better talent on defense.

In what way is Coach McAdoo arrogant? gidiefor : Mod : 7:06 am : : 7:06 am : link are you judging him by the way he handles the press?



McAdoo has a stated position on why he deals with the press the way he does - he doesn't want to give out information. This is much like the vast majority of head coaches across the league.



By the way, Coughlin was the same way with the press - so if being abrupt, obtuse, impatient, and short with the questions at a press conference is arrogance - the same indictment must be made against Coughlin that you are making about McAdoo. How about Belichick - he does it too.



By logical extension, therefore, neither McAdoo or Coughlin should be leading the team - (Belichick either) - even though you are suggesting Coughlin would correct a problem with McAdoo that Coughlin himself exhibits, and indeed many successful Coaches exhibit.



Facts are that the press runs with words that you give them and creates news with it -- so you have to be careful what you say to them in any field you are in.



This is not arrogance -- it is self-defense.



Facts are that McAdoo has corrected many problems with team management that you all were howling at the moon about - when Coughlin was in charge - and has basically been successful to date by a number of measures



You don't throw a successful coach out over one game, and especially the first game of the season



My feelings blueblood'11 : 7:09 am : link Coughlin was dealt a losing hand for whatever reason. His last year the defense couldn't stop a nose bleed. The offense put up a lot of points and although McAdoo was already there Tom was the head coach and I'm sure he had plenty of input on the offense no matter what anyone says.



The Beckham incident against Josh Norman and Tom's reluctance to take him out of the game didn't help. Not making the playoffs in those years after the 2011 Super Bowl win factored in as well. But like someone once said you can't make chicken salad out of chicken shit and that is what Tom's roster consisted of.



Along comes McAdoo because Mara says the offense needs to be fixed. And that was the beginning of the end. I believe there was an internal power struggle and they saw how the offense improved and viewed McAdoo as an Andy Reid type. Reid came from the same system in Greenbay and you see what he's done over his career. Mara is banking on McAdoo doing the same for the Giants. We'll see how it works out. So far as the head coach his offense is now worse then the one he inherited and supposedly fixed. Funny how that works.



I for one don't like his offense. I think it undermines Eli and what he does best. I don't think he's done a particularly good job coaching up the offensive line. They have two ones and a two on that line and I believe it is more the scheme he runs that puts them into a bind. I cannot believe these five guys collectively are that consistently bad.





3 years Glover : 7:33 am : link 7-9, 6-10, 6-10.

That a why. Also a no playoff 9-7 before that. The NFL is hard core. Results. Gotta show results. Yes, I am aware of the 2 SBs they won, but that only raised expectations, and 3 consecutive sub .500 seasons was too much to roll with. Giants are an elite franchise, and three years like that were too much to swallow. Yes, Reese should have been dismissed with him, but they didnt do that. That question is just as valid as the question you asked.



I'm not doubting Mac. Doubting him and wanting to jettison him after one 11-5 season is more impulsive than Coughlin's firing.

I thought Carson53 : 7:56 am : link they should have got rid of him after the 2013 season,

waited a couple years too long. It's ancient history now.

They have moved on, so should the fan base.

My problem with MacAdoo is that he joeinpa : 8:05 am : link Might be one of those coaches married to his system and not be flexible enough to make necessary changes in scheme.



Boomer Eaison made the point this morning:



MacAdoo wants to run an offense where Eli reads the defense as they come to LOS and makes the call. This gives his line 6 seconds to decide whom to block.



Sounds good. But if your line can t handle that. Simplify!

What puzzled everyone blueblood'11 : 8:07 am As Tom got the ax the whole entire coaching staff for the most part remained intact. How often do you see that! What makes me question McAdoo's methods also was to bring in Mike Sullivan who admitted he didn't know much about the west coast offense and made him the offensive coordinator after his failed tenure as coordinator down in Tampa.

joeinpa blueblood'11 : 8:11 am I couldn't agree with you more. The offense last year was an abject failure and here we are again this year running the same version. Speed kills and lord knows there is plenty of speed on this offense at the skill positions and yet McAdoo is so married to this dink and dunk bullshit it's enough to make you want to ram your head through a wall watching it.

Love TC ... big fan, and can't wait Beezer : 8:13 am : link for him to be enshrined.



But it was time.



Others have said it, but for emphasis, with specifics:



After winning the Super Bowl, the team was 6-2 in 2012, then lost 17-16 to the eventual division-winning Redskins. The Giants were at 8-5 with 3 games to go, and promptly got smacked two in a row (34-0 by Atlanta, 33-14 by Baltimore) and ended up out of the playoffs.



Next season: 7-9



Followed by two 6-10 seasons.



It was time.

Beezer blueblood'11 : 8:23 am Probably so but usually when a head coach is fired and a new one comes in there are sweeping changes that occur. Now keeping Spags was a no brained and I don't think McAdoo really had a lot of say in that decision. But for the most part the whole staff is the same. I would have thought he would go after an OC who had a west coast offense background but he didn't. And his version has failed miserably since taking over as head coach.

Clock management. bradshaw44 : 8:57 am His last two years he had major clock management gafs that cost us big games. I truly think had he not had multiple issues with the clock he would have at least gotten one more year.

Agree and disagree. I believe there was a conflict with Tom and Jerry from Day 1. Reese was the young scout given the keys to the franchise. Tom was an Ernie guy. Eli was an Ernie guy. If we hadn't won the first superbowl, it is likely that Jerry would have had his way in implementing his idea of Jerry-Ball. Tom isn't completely exonerated from the personnel decisions as he had his hand in the draft and roster. But there are a number of pics that didn't align with Tom's philosophy of football and you wonder what the fuck Jerry saw (Sintim, Moss, Jernigan, Robinson, etc.)



As far as Mara "banking" on Ben, I disagree. He was retained to continue building on the offense. But a 3 year contract is hardly considered "banking" when this franchise does not have their HC in a lame duck roll. So this year, either Ben earns an extension or his last year of his contract will serve as his severance.



In comment 13596775 blueblood'11 said:Agree and disagree. I believe there was a conflict with Tom and Jerry from Day 1. Reese was the young scout given the keys to the franchise. Tom was an Ernie guy. Eli was an Ernie guy. If we hadn't won the first superbowl, it is likely that Jerry would have had his way in implementing his idea of Jerry-Ball. Tom isn't completely exonerated from the personnel decisions as he had his hand in the draft and roster. But there are a number of pics that didn't align with Tom's philosophy of football and you wonder what the fuck Jerry saw (Sintim, Moss, Jernigan, Robinson, etc.)As far as Mara "banking" on Ben, I disagree. He was retained to continue building on the offense. But a 3 year contract is hardly considered "banking" when this franchise does not have their HC in a lame duck roll. So this year, either Ben earns an extension or his last year of his contract will serve as his severance.

Hey Retro how have you been buddy?



WIth regards to the demands of an HC I think that was the belief . As a personal/GM type I don't believe so In comment 13596765 RetroJint said:Hey Retro how have you been buddy?WIth regards to the demands of an HC I think that was the belief . As a personal/GM type I don't believe so

Because he was losing close games left and right jcn56 : 9:07 am : link due to his insistence of hanging out his inferior unit to dry (defense) and not letting his better unit close games.



Runner up - the fact that absolutely no changes were made to the S&C program in spite of yearly, league leading injury scenarios.



Even if Mac was the wrong move, doesn't mean it wasn't time to move on. Coughlin had a good run, let it go.

Gidiefor nails it... Chris684 : 9:09 am : link Coughlin's last season here was a nightmare. Not from an offensive or defensive perspective, but as a TEAM OVERALL.



We had no business losing the Cowboys game, Jets game, Pats game, Saints game. Get the point? Each of those games was thrown away in awful, mind-boggling fashion with TC's game management leading the way.



TC is a great man and a great coach who had done all he could here. The truth is, he had faults as well. Injuries under his watch were an epidemic, choosing coordinators, etc.



I love the man and am grateful for him but the Giants organization basically gave him multiple chances after the collapse in 2012 and the misjudgement of talent in 2013. One coordinator was spared in each of the next 2 seasons to buy Tom time so he could get it figured out. It never happened, it was over.

Agree and disagree. I believe there was a conflict with Tom and Jerry from Day 1. Reese was the young scout given the keys to the franchise. Tom was an Ernie guy. Eli was an Ernie guy. If we hadn't won the first superbowl, it is likely that Jerry would have had his way in implementing his idea of Jerry-Ball. Tom isn't completely exonerated from the personnel decisions as he had his hand in the draft and roster. But there are a number of pics that didn't align with Tom's philosophy of football and you wonder what the fuck Jerry saw (Sintim, Moss, Jernigan, Robinson, etc.)









this is completely false, coughlin was not an ernie guy, ernie wanted nothing to do with him..

Seriously - Coughlin was an Accorsi guy? jcn56 : 9:16 am Stop it now, you're embarrassing yourselves. Has anyone read EA's book? Or followed this team for any particular length of time? Not only did EA not want him, he went to great lengths to avoid hiring him.

Probably so but usually when a head coach is fired and a new one comes in there are sweeping changes that occur. Now keeping Spags was a no brained and I don't think McAdoo really had a lot of say in that decision. But for the most part the whole staff is the same. I would have thought he would go after an OC who had a west coast offense background but he didn't. And his version has failed miserably since taking over as head coach.

Right.

I was responding to initial question: why did they get rid of TC?



Right.



I was responding to initial question: why did they get rid of TC? In comment 13596844 blueblood'11 said:Right.I was responding to initial question: why did they get rid of TC?

Uh . . . jeff57 : 9:53 am Maybe because he had three straight losing season.

Phil Simms should still be the QB Vanzetti : 11:13 am especially since that means we wouldn't have to listen to him as an announcer

Jesus, who cares? HomerJones45 : 11:15 am what is done is done. Time to move on.

Quote: You're telling me coughlin wouldn't go 11-5 with that defense? the offense surely looked good under coughlin in 2014-2015.



You are correct in the sense MadAdoo is very arrogant, in the same way Reese is. Kind of blind to their own stupidity arrogance.

Look at the pot calling the kettle black with his own stupidity arrogance.



And no, Coughlin would not have gone 11-5. He'd have blown a game or two with poor clock/challenge management, would have continued the same training regimen that led the league in injuries for years, and we'd have missed the playoffs. In comment 13596754 Hereditaryemperor said:Look at the pot calling the kettle black with his own stupidity arrogance.And no, Coughlin would not have gone 11-5. He'd have blown a game or two with poor clock/challenge management, would have continued the same training regimen that led the league in injuries for years, and we'd have missed the playoffs.

Every

Lose the Ken M routine. You're not even good at it. In comment 13596755 Hereditaryemperor said:Lose the Ken M routine. You're not even good at it.

RJ - I know you're a big Coughlin guy and a knowledgeable one at that, so I don't want to push buttons at all, but it's not apples to apples. TC is not the coach in Jacksonville. IIRC, the Giants tried to offer TC a similar position here, but pride interfered.



As for the injuries, do you really think it was just the players being china dolls? You don't think training method and regimen played some part? In comment 13596765 RetroJint said:RJ - I know you're a big Coughlin guy and a knowledgeable one at that, so I don't want to push buttons at all, but it's not apples to apples. TC is not the coach in Jacksonville. IIRC, the Giants tried to offer TC a similar position here, but pride interfered.As for the injuries, do you really think it was just the players being china dolls? You don't think training method and regimen played some part?

RE: My problem with MacAdoo is that he Gatorade Dunk : 11:28 am : link

Quote: Might be one of those coaches married to his system and not be flexible enough to make necessary changes in scheme.



Boomer Eaison made the point this morning:



MacAdoo wants to run an offense where Eli reads the defense as they come to LOS and makes the call. This gives his line 6 seconds to decide whom to block.



Sounds good. But if your line can t handle that. Simplify!

First off, Gruden was the one who made that point, not Esiason. Secondly, Eli did that under Coughlin too. That's an Eli thing, not a McAdoo thing. In comment 13596814 joeinpa said:First off, Gruden was the one who made that point, not Esiason. Secondly, Eli did that under Coughlin too. That's an Eli thing, not a McAdoo thing.

Coughlin's time had come Go Terps : 11:29 am : link The front office was more than generous with him, and he didn't even have the good grace to exit without taking a couple shots.



A great coach and I'm forever thankful, but I don't miss him.

Giants lost 5 games in 2015 Kyle in NY : 11:37 am : link Because of poor game management in the 4th quarter.



Dallas, Atlanta, New Orleans, New England, and the Jets.



Time heals a lot of wounds, so I understand if people don't quite remember, considering the mess we currently have. But that season was absolutely excruciating. Some of the worst losses I've ever seen from the Giants, and there has been some solid competition in that regard over the years.



A terrible defense didn't help. But TC made poor decisions in all five of those. It was time.

Some things needed to change BigBlueDownTheShore : 11:43 am : link 1) TC was approaching his 70's and not many coaches can take the grind of an NFL season at that age and we had a hot commodity for the head coaching gig.



2) His strength and conditioning program was archaic and led to a ton of injuries before the first game was even played.



3) Tom was quite stubborn about certain players actually playing. Last year we road Hart for a while after he stepped up in the first game. Nuehouse did eventually start again, but Tom would have inserted Nuehouse back in as soon as he was healthy.



Last year we were successful because MacAddoo road the hot hand at times, and had a healthy team.

For as much of a Tom Coughlin fanboy as I'm pegged to be on here.... Britt in VA : 11:44 am : link and I am, admittedly (along with Eli, a HOF combination)....



I do want to point out that I did not argue against the coaching change when it happened, and I WANTED McAdoo to be the guy.

Its easy to pick on Coughlins poor clock management in 2015 Pete in 'Vliet : 12:04 pm : link He made some mistakes and it was right on everyone's screens. However, Coughlin's value was always the level of prepartion he put in and demanded of his coaches and players each week.



I assumed that wouldn't change much under MacAadoo, and the defense under Spags has looked ready to go, both in game plans and execution every week. The offense has still looke lossed. Dallas went into coverages the offense didn't expect while the whole offense looked a step slow and unready for the season.



You know what team looked prepared on Sunday as an underdog on the road? The Jacksonville Jaguars! Maybe its just a coincedence, but to the untrained eye it sure seems a certain new front office presence in that club has lit a fire under both the coaching staff and players over there.

Quote: The front office was more than generous with him, and he didn't even have the good grace to exit without taking a couple shots.



A great coach and I'm forever thankful, but I don't miss him.



Or potentially running to coach the Eagles right after taking shots at the Giants. In comment 13597184 Go Terps said:Or potentially running to coach the Eagles right after taking shots at the Giants.

Reasons why TC was "mutually relieved" of his duties: SHO'NUFF : 12:26 pm : link 1. He couldn't adjust his style after the new CBA. For a guy who's preparation was second to none, fewer practices was the death of him.



2. Questionable decision-making, whether it was clock management or taking ill-advised challenges.



3. His refusal to update the strength and conditioning regimen.



4. His stubborn loyalty toward players and coaches past their expiration date.



5. The nude pics of him that are in the person of one, Tom Quinn.

Coughlin did not get a single offer for a HC position Vanzetti : 12:52 pm : link despite a number of openings



that tells you what the league thought of him as a HC



i think he is the perfect position in Jax, where he can use his football acumen but without being in charge on the field

Quote: not person



Lol, do you figure Quinn Photoshopped Benny into the pics to still somehow retain his job?



All joking aside, I would keep him on staff as a kicker specialist, but I would demote him from coordinator if I was in charge. Maybe give him an assistant coordinator tittle.... In comment 13597273 SHO'NUFF said:Lol, do you figure Quinn Photoshopped Benny into the pics to still somehow retain his job?All joking aside, I would keep him on staff as a kicker specialist, but I would demote him from coordinator if I was in charge. Maybe give him an assistant coordinator tittle....

Why did the Giants get rid of Tom Coughlin? Torrag : 4:01 pm : link So you missed the last four seasons we didn't amke the playoffs and especially the last two where he made so many head scratching decisions it was clear something was off.



Even if you didn't 'agree' with his removal it's hard to take a position the Giants weren't both patient or justified to make a change.

Coughlin never was given the kind of TMS : 7:58 pm : link money to spend on players in FA; that was given the first year he left. Management wanted to make sure the team improved and their decision was not second guessed. Mara and Tisch know why they did what they did and it will come out sooner or later.

RE: Coughlin never was given the kind of jcn56 : 8:12 pm : link

Quote: money to spend on players in FA; that was given the first year he left. Management wanted to make sure the team improved and their decision was not second guessed. Mara and Tisch know why they did what they did and it will come out sooner or later.



Yes, all those years that they were barely under the cap was just Mara and Tisch being cheap! Soon, the details will emerge... In comment 13598044 TMS said:Yes, all those years that they were barely under the cap was just Mara and Tisch being cheap! Soon, the details will emerge...

simply, time for a change xtian : 8:46 pm : link he's a great guy and a tremendous coach, but he was 69 and didn't adjust very well to the new nfl--look at all the injuries and our W-L record speaks for itself

RE: Coughlin never was given the kind of Gatorade Dunk : 8:52 pm : link

Quote: money to spend on players in FA; that was given the first year he left. Management wanted to make sure the team improved and their decision was not second guessed. Mara and Tisch know why they did what they did and it will come out sooner or later.

There was no conspiracy to make sure the new hire got a stacked team; the cap room happened when it happened. Specifically, when TC's old guard veteran contracts expired along with a boost in the cap. In comment 13598044 TMS said:There was no conspiracy to make sure the new hire got a stacked team; the cap room happened when it happened. Specifically, when TC's old guard veteran contracts expired along with a boost in the cap.