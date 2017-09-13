Let's face it, if we have any shot this season....

we need to trade a premium package (picks, players, whatever) with a trade partner willing to give us a premium offensive lineman, at this point, I don't care what position on the line, but we just need somebody, ANYBODY/ANYWHERE on the line that is a stud... I don't know who's out there, and I know it's not our M.O., but the time is now. I'm talking a blockbuster.
If we're going to do it, we need to do it right away. Because the re-shuffle is going to take some time to adjust.
are pretty much the only guys I'd give up anything of value for
Somebody that may be a surprise. It's going to take us probably giving more than we receive, but desperate times call for desperate measures.
but I'd trade Apple for either of those guys in a heartbeat.
Has there been this kind of trade week 2 in the past? Picks for a premium player. Can't recall one
and a package of picks for Joe thomas.
Right before week one last year.
The Browns traded Trent Richardson to the Colts for a 1st round pick in 2013 in Week 3.
Not saying those fit our criteria, but big trades do happen occasionally, picks for young premium players.
we could have gotten Joe Thomas last year for a 1st. Could have potentially let us contend last year and this year.
But I completely agree with the OP we have to go for it. I hope it wouldn't take a player and just a 1st round pick at most for next year but we are indeed desperate.
IMO it doesn't even have to be a LT. LT would be better but we could even potentially scheme more around one loose end at T. That being said as many have also written McAdoo hasn't exactly inspired confidence in his scheming abilities.
Well...
Trent Richardson is no longer employed
it's really grim around here.
trade a 2 and 5 for joe thomas....move flowers to right side.
Thomas pugh richburg flowers wheeler
yes...i said wheeler lmao....never know what the kid has until we try him, he flops then we put flowers at RT and have jones, jerry, fluker battle for RG....
this would be a massive improvement imo
Those prospects/players of such value rarely shake free. Doesn't compute to double down on a mistake by trading away premium draft picks.
| Those prospects/players of such value rarely shake free. Doesn't compute to double down on a mistake by trading away premium draft picks.
I know that, but we're desperate. I feel like the offense has hit rock bottom.
but like I said, desperate times....
is next off season when they really have to fix this OL mess. They are potentially looking at replacing 4-5 pieces on the line which won't be easy given the amount of resources invested in the defense and the money OBJ is likely to command. Reese may actually be forced to use more than one premium pick next draft on the OL
Pretty much replaced their whole O line in a year and they looked pretty good after 1 game.
You may not pull the trigger but you had better be working the angles and making the calls. The coach needs to add accountability. Stop making excuses for the unit. Generate competition and put guys on notice. McAdoo is going to lose this team if things don't improve.
...that is, fanatics!!!!
Honestly, this line needs to be given, at the least, a quarter of season, along with the rest of the offense.
One game doesn't make a season, and I find it hard to believe the offense will be that "offensive" lol......
Continue to play good defense....start to peak. Play solid specials.....and start making play on offense.
| Trent Richardson is no longer employed
And the guy that put together this offensive line shouldn't be employed much longer if he doesn't fix it.
Put the knife down and slowly back away. We will let you pick the knife back up at 0-3.
we got to this, but i think we are at the point where something drastic needs to happen. make a fucking move to improve the oline and give eli a shot for this year and next....
Yeah this is looking like the big mistake here. I like Apple, but a bunch of quality CB's have been available since that draft whereas the availability on the line has been scarce.
In 07 going into half time of game 3 the fans had the same over reaction.
| Trent Richardson is no longer employed
Oddly enough, neither is the guy who traded a struggling Trent Richardson for a 1st round pick!
We're boned. The Browns aren't trading Thomas, and the Niners aren't trading Staley.
We're not the only ones who are in need of OL help - these guys are making massive coin all over because of the high demand for OL, interior or exterior. Nobody is just going to hand over a lineman without being paid a king's ransom.
| is next off season when they really have to fix this OL mess. They are potentially looking at replacing 4-5 pieces on the line which won't be easy given the amount of resources invested in the defense and the money OBJ is likely to command. Reese may actually be forced to use more than one premium pick next draft on the OL
Which might not be a bad thing.........
| Pretty much replaced their whole O line in a year and they looked pretty good after 1 game.
Saw that. That's incredible.
Saw that. That's incredible.
Though, to be honest, having watched him play here in Carolina, Remmers is terrible. Holds every play...
Giants are happy with ol they got and feel they have continuity and etc. and are the stalwarts to the future success
6 months to make a major move, and you think they will do it now from a position of weakness?
The only major move will be a shuffle of the players they already have...
| In 07 going into half time of game 3 the fans had the same over reaction.
You cannot be serious. That is apples and oranges compared to what we are seeing now. Good lord.
over-react a little after the first game of the season???
holy bejesus!
I'm not absolving the OL but IMO, the biggest position improvement we need going forward if we are going to do anything is the QB position. I love Eli as much as the rest of us but he has been absolutely dreadful for a while now and looked even worse than ever Sunday.
But fortunately it won't happen, so no need to discuss it.
| You may not pull the trigger but you had better be working the angles and making the calls. The coach needs to add accountability. Stop making excuses for the unit. Generate competition and put guys on notice. McAdoo is going to lose this team if things don't improve.
Including finding a new job.
The next Snee and McKenzie on the right side in the worst way. One upgrade won't fix the problem.
Diehl wasn't the best LT in the league. The left side of that line was good but they weren't perfect. But having Snee/McKenzie handle their business on the right side allowed the coaches to help the left with TEs/RBs/FBs.
That's the most concerning aspect right now. The breakdowns are happening across the board. Hart is getting shoved on his ass one play. Jerry's feet get stuck in a drain pipe the next. Flowers gets blown by the next. Pugh/Richberg get pushed into Eli's face the next.
The Giants need two bonafide studs on the left or right side that they can put on an island and forget about.
myoptic to think any one move makes a team an instant contender.
Teams - even mediocre ones, can make the postseason and go far or win it all if they:
1) Stay Healthy
2) Come together at the end of the year
3) Have luck/talent in causing a positive turnover differential
For the most part, this has been the formula of a winning team. Getting off to a good start, while helpful, is hardly indicative of success. One just need to look at the Vikings of last year - a team many wanted to emulate - to see one that can fail, even after a good start.
Fixing the OL assures nothing, nor does not fixing it assure anything, either.
I just don't see it happening.. We have a GM who prideful and knows he failed miserably with Flowers and the Oline, and to make things worse we have a HC who doesn't know what the fuck his doing. This Org to be honest is starting to scare me. They seem to be to loyal for their own good..
how the fuck does anyone post this??
|We have a GM who prideful and knows he failed miserably with Flowers and the Oline, and to make things worse we have a HC who doesn't know what the fuck his doing
I know prdave has been an epic moron for years, but saying a 2 time SB GM is too prideful or that a coach who went to the playoffs his first and only year doesn't know what the fuck he's doing - it is just reactionary bullshit.
It has been one fucking game - on the road without our best player.
I hope some of you fuckwads are going to stand up and admit moronic posts after the fact - I know prdave won't because he's been saying the same stupid stuff for years through 2 SB wins and success.
on the OLine. For anyone who was proclaiming that 'continuity' with this OLine would make them improve; well, we've yet to see it, even against an average at best defense.
I could give a rats ass. Its my opinion. At least I stick to what say and not change like most here.
quick question, why hasn't he remedied the Oline situation then?? Why does he continue to ignore what we and everyone else know is a huge problem. This Giant's Oline right is probably the worst Oline in the entire NFl. Heck our starters are probably not even backups on other teams. So?
Out there that is going to trade their Starting LT to any other team at this point in the season. first off if a GM did that they would be Fired and their NFL Career would be over. No team would hire that guy as a GM ever again.
You are saying that a GM in this league would risk his families future and his career to make that trade? Now any other position Besides a Franchise QB is on the table for the right price. LT and QB Starters that is pretty much death to the GM that makes that trade in week 2 of the season
It will never happen
Super helpful. Why don't you get cracking on inventing a time machine so we can rectify this terrible wrong? Until then, why not focus on what they CAN do going forward instead of what they should have done?
You cannot be serious. That is apples and oranges compared to what we are seeing now. Good lord. [/quote] couldn't score, run the ball and we were 0and 2 getting ready to be 0 and 3, yes apples and oranges
the fact you think Reese has ignored the OL only confirms what I know.
How the fuck is it considered ignoring a position when we have 2 #1 picks and a #2 on the line, not to mention a former #1 at a backup position?
Can you explain how that shows he's ignoring the position.
Please?
Super helpful. Why don't you get cracking on inventing a time machine so we can rectify this terrible wrong? Until then, why not focus on what they CAN do going forward instead of what they should have done?
Fair questions. Realistically if you figure a trade is unlikely, what can be done? Off the top of my head I'd think about the following:
1. Be more aggressive in the defensive play calling in the hopes of creating field position switching plays (this was lacking in Dallas) and even points through turnovers and sacks. The defense may need to be more '85 Bears than '90 Giants.
2. Tighten up on offense. Be more willing to run the ball on second and long, and third and short situations. Runs mean fewer negative plays and a running clock. Shorten the game.
3. Be more creative on special teams in an attempt to achieve the same as #1...field position switching plays. When is the last time we ran a fake punt or a surprise onsides? I'm not saying do it frequently, but one such play can have a huge impact on a game...we saw the Redskins do that to us last year.
4. Make it a point to take a deep shot early. Do it out of a max protect like the Redskins used to with Joe Gibbs. Try to plant that seed in the opposing secondary's head.
5. Be willing to try longer field goals. Rosas has a big leg...don't pass up a 55-60 yard FG attempt in a close game.
Not ideal solutions, but if the offensive line is in crisis then the rest of the game has to be changed to try to increase our margin for error.
| someone agrees with you... Bart Scott suggests Giants trade a defensive asset before it's too late - ( New Window )
the only thing is - trade DRC - and if the defense takes a dive for it -- Britt will be the first one out with his pea shooter condemning the Giants for making the move
Running on third down and manageable is one thing I don't think they do nearly enough.
More creativity in the running game in general is another thought I've been having.
-Quick-developing plays to run the ball outside (RB toss / pitch, WR jet sweep)
-I love the motion that they have used a little bit with the WR end around. I think they need to hand it off to the WR there more than they have. (This thought dates back to last season as well).
As simple as it sounds, it is also way too obvious to me when a run vs pass isncoming. I've tried to be as honest and accountable to myself in assessing that opinion, because I know fans say it all the time, but I really think it is true
incredible and we missed on him.
| incredible and we missed on him.
Easy to say now. Not so easy during that draft while also recognizing they had taken a tackle 9th overall the year before.
| Can you email me? Lost my contact list when I had to swap computers. Thanks
Bill, I just sent you my address. I also lost some of my addresses so I hope the one I have for you is still valid.
| someone agrees with you... Bart Scott suggests Giants trade a defensive asset before it's too late - ( New Window )
General rule in life - when Bart Scott agrees with what you have to say, it's time to start reconsidering your position.
Closer to home - weakening a unit that's working in the chance of possibly fixing a unit that's broken doesn't make sense.
| incredible and we missed on him.
That's interesting, considering the Dolphins didn't play.
I was thinking the same thing. They were probably thinking Cam Robinson.
with a question ends the conversation right there.
"[The offensive line], they’re getting beat with easy, elementary games."
That's all you need to know about how bad the Oline is and how Reese has ignored it. Drafting a player here and there in the draft doesn't always pan out, you have to also look in to FA.
Quote:
incredible and we missed on him.
That's interesting, considering the Dolphins didn't play.
Great catch. How much more of this troll do we have to be subjected to?
| with a question ends the conversation right there.
Well, it proves you don't know what the hell you're talking about. FMiC asked a legitimate question in response to your reactionary take. The fact that you can't reply to it with anything resembling a cogent argument is really what "ends the conversation right there."
| "[The offensive line], they’re getting beat with easy, elementary games."
That's all you need to know about how bad the Oline is and how Reese has ignored it. Drafting a player here and there in the draft doesn't always pan out, you have to also look in to FA.
All you need to know is that that quote came from Bart Scott. He's no prdave, but he's not exactly a genius, either.
If you say so. Like this entire post that Britt in VA started isn't enough.. smh.
and like I said, I'm ALWAYS one to preach patience, to let it play out, to give it time to gel... I always say that.
However, this line has had plenty of time to gel. They had all last season. It's not getting it done. This level of offensive ineptitude feels unprecedented. It feels like 2003, but those guys were backup scrubs playing due to massive quantities of injuries. These are our STARTERS!
I'm at a loss of what to do, and I really don't want to see this season go down in flames before it even begins.
you're not paying attention.
Giants reportedly had a 2nd round grade on Cam Robinson.
| If you say so. Like this entire post that Britt in VA started isn't enough.. smh.
Got it, so you're not capable of answering. By all means, keep shaking your head - that'll probably make the thoughts come out.
he doesn't have a magic wand that's why! He has 2 number 1s a #2 on the line. He's signed free agents for depth and competition. You guys act like he's been an ostrich with his head in the sand. Maybe these were wrong picks but I think the coaching is a big part of the problem.I think scheme, concepts, techniques are more responsible. I don't like Solari and the zone blocking concept- it doesn't suit our personell. I don't think our offensive system suits our personell either. That's on Mac. The offense has stunk since he got here. OBJ masks a lot of things and makes the stats look better.
It's kind of shocking how aggressively Dallas played on defense and how passively the Giants played. The Giants were in protect damage mode from the first play and the Cowboys were in all out attack mode from the first play. Maybe the Giants didn't feel like they could attack the Dallas OL but they never really tried.
...big trade. Our offense stunk last hear and still won 11 games. Now saying that's what will happen, just that it's possible.
Now if you equate "any shot" with being a Super Bowl contender, you could be very right.
Someone who's great in open spaces that Eli could dump it off to when there is no one open, Rather than just a run only guy
Ya know Eagles have this little midget Darren Sproles and he'll catch the ball out of the backfield and run in-between people's legs and next thing ya know he's 20 yards up field!
| Pretty much replaced their whole O line in a year and they looked pretty good after 1 game.
these kinds of things are all doable but you have to have a GM with the stones for it....