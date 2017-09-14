Wow...Did anyone see the crowd size for the 49ers game?

The people at the top ability to follow rules Motley Two : 9/14/2017 9:12 am : link is very impressive...unless they're up there smoking dope or something.

Terps called it years ago JonC : 9/14/2017 9:13 am : link when he wondered if the powers were killing the golden goose. The cost is outrageous when the HDTV experience at home is virtually zero.





Wow jtfuoco : 9/14/2017 9:19 am : link This combined with the crowds in LA and a few other sites I say the NFL might have a problem on its hands.

Better start doing what tHe Falcons are doing Rflairr : 9/14/2017 9:21 am : link Cheap food at the concessions

If you build it . . . jeff57 : 9/14/2017 9:22 am : link they will not come.

This was baked in years ago schabadoo : 9/14/2017 9:22 am : link Had to be expected when they moved a team almost an hour away in a blatant money grab. Apparently there's no shade and it's blazing hot in there too.



The Rams are playing in a temporary stadium i a town that's lost multiple teams in the past. No crowd is not a surprise for them either.

What did the NFL expect? Section331 : 9/14/2017 9:24 am : link They've been raping season ticket holders for years - exorbitant tickets prices, seat licenses, charging full price for preseason, outrageous parking fees, the hassle of getting into stadiums (not their fault, but still...). That, combined with the quality of TV's pictures, it's a wonder anyone goes.

Product quality in decline also a big factor JonC : 9/14/2017 9:24 am : link The two teams that relocated to LA did it believing the money would be there, but SD sure seemed to leave behind a potentially cherry situation.



There's another issue at play there BigBlueinChicago : 9/14/2017 9:25 am : link Apparently, that side of the field you see there has gotten many complaints since the opening of the stadium about the intense heat that has fans basically sitting in the sun with nowhere to escape during early season afternoon games.



The opposite side of the field (where the picture originates from) is shaded from the sun, so they have no issues. It appears the 49ers never considered this possibility when they built their stadium in Santa Clara.



49ers acknowledge it, but don't have a solution yet because it can cost as low as $100 million to create some kind of shading. For now, they are offering fans in those area free water and such.



If you are going to the Giants game in November out there, be advised not to buy seats on that side of the field unless you want to bake.



The greed of the owners and the unconcern TMS : 9/14/2017 9:28 am : link by the networks with all the rescheduling to max profits, plus the political BS, looks like it is taking its toll.

I want them to rebuild Matt in SGS : 9/14/2017 9:29 am : link Candlestick so they can blow it up again. Hated when the Giants played there (except for a couple of games.. ;) )

I am not entirely surprised. truebluelarry : 9/14/2017 9:30 am : link The quality of football has been in decline since the lockout year of 2011. It only makes sense that the attendance would follow, especially when you factor in the cost of going to a game.



I grew up going to Giants games. My grandfather fist purchased season tickets in Old Yankee Stadium. I held onto them through 2009, but was not willing to take out a 420,000 loan just for the right to receive a $5,000 bill every year to tickets. I love football, and I miss going to games, that that is pure insanity!



I still follow the Giants closely, but I do not follow the rest of the league as much as I used to. I rarely watch prime time games unless the Giants are one of the teams. The product is nowhere good as it once was, and I enjoy it less. I would not pay the prices they are asking to go to a Giants game today, and I never thought that would ever be possible.





I went to a handful of games at Candlestick JonC : 9/14/2017 9:30 am : link what a shite-hole.

oops truebluelarry : 9/14/2017 9:31 am : link that should read "$20,000 loan"!



It only felt like $420,000!

It's a combination of many factors Eli2020 : 9/14/2017 9:32 am : link HDTV, the financial sodomy of the average fan and, to be fair, a fanbase that has to travel nearly 40 miles to go see a 3-13 team when they can wait another month and watch the world champion Warriors secure another title.



NFL shouldn't care too much. They make most of their money from broadcast deals.

Yah I Love Clams Casino : 9/14/2017 9:48 am : link I haven't even been to the new stadium yet, I'd rather spend the money on something else that's actually worth it.



My only hope is to get tickets as part of a prize or something. I am not spending that amount of money on a 4 hour game when HD at home is better.



College games are fun though, just saw Rutgers get their ass beat by EM for like a total of $80....good seats too

RE: If you are going to the Giants game in November ... Trainmaster : 9/14/2017 9:50 am : link I doubt you'll bake in Santa Clara in November. Sept/early Oct maybe, but not November.





It doesn't help BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/14/2017 9:57 am : link that the Niners are terrible. I went to a game at candlestick after the Super Bowl and that place was packed.

unfair picture micky : 9/14/2017 9:58 am : link it's the start of the second half, like MetLife, fans are still in lines for bathrooms and/or concessions etc, or heading home to beat the traffic..like MetLife 😁

The costs to attend a game are obscene Greg from LI : 9/14/2017 10:10 am : link Unless you're fairly wealthy, who wants to spend that kind of money when you can watch crystal-clear HD on a 60 inch screen in your living room?

RE: It's a combination of many factors DCOrange : 9/14/2017 10:10 am : link

Quote: HDTV, the financial sodomy of the average fan and, to be fair, a fanbase that has to travel nearly 40 miles to go see a 3-13 team when they can wait another month and watch the world champion Warriors secure another title.



NFL shouldn't care too much. They make most of their money from broadcast deals.



You are correct - they could play these games in a TV studio in front of no one and get rich.



I have coached kids for years and I find fewer and fewer of them are developing into fans. They have so many options that sitting in front of the TV with dad is no longer a big deal. At the same time the dads are running all over and not watching as much either.



Finally I think the Sunday bar scene has cut into it too. People can spend their day with friends, spend half the money and be home at a reasonable time. In comment 13598323 Eli2020 said:You are correct - they could play these games in a TV studio in front of no one and get rich.I have coached kids for years and I find fewer and fewer of them are developing into fans. They have so many options that sitting in front of the TV with dad is no longer a big deal. At the same time the dads are running all over and not watching as much either.Finally I think the Sunday bar scene has cut into it too. People can spend their day with friends, spend half the money and be home at a reasonable time.

Concerned about attendance, yet they move 2 teams to LA PatersonPlank : 9/14/2017 10:10 am : link A city which has shown numerous times it can' support even on team.

I am not surprised that the attendance is low but.. EricJ : 9/14/2017 10:12 am : link THAT low for the season opener is just crazy. Even if double that number are in line for a beer that is still ridiculously low.



A couple of things..

1. I think San Fran has also become a transient market. Lots of non- 49er fans or non NFL fans moved in.

2. Agree with what others have said about cost. The economy is in the shitter despite what we have been hearing from the talking heads. By this I am referring to what has happened to people's disposable income. Not by the convenient stats that the politicians like to use as a measuring stick.

3. Agree with what others have said about the quality of the TV broadcast

4. I think people are soured on the NFL and all of the bullshit. We are hard core fans and we would probably continue to watch and support no matter what. The same cannot be said for the casual fan.



On a personal note, I purchased the PSLs when the new stadium opened. Really because the tickets started with my father in 1948 and then eventually the season subscription passed on to me. My father has been gone since 2002 and I bit the bullet and paid the $$ so that the tradition could continue. Not only do I have a son but I did not want to lose the best thing that my father and I had together. The Giants was our common interest. Fast forward a few years since the new stadium... my son has no interest at all and I think the entertainment value just is not there. I am seriously considering selling my PSLs.

I'm curious to see the Giants crowd for Monday. Scyber : 9/14/2017 10:18 am : link There are a lot of tickets still available. All of the season ticket holders I know are trying to unload their tickets.

I watched part of that game JohnB : 9/14/2017 10:23 am : link and the crowd wasn't as bad as it is in the photo. But it less than 1/2 full during the game. Not good.

They are killing the game by chasing the dollar ij_reilly : 9/14/2017 10:24 am : link The NFL admins/owners have it all wrong.



They are altering the game to chase the dollars. Fantasy football, stadium location, et cetera.



The game generates the dollars. Focus on the making the game great, the dollars will come. But this pinball football we see now isn't what made the game great.



Pandering to fantasy football is a huge mistake.



When the new stadium was built, I gave myself a choice jcn56 : 9/14/2017 10:29 am : link PSLs, or a boat. Both money pissed out the window for entertainment, neither one of them could be confused with an actual investment no matter how hard the sales pitch tried to work otherwise with the PSLs (and despite all of the documentation repeating over and over that there was no guarantee of a rise in value).



Went the boat route. Oddly enough - despite that also being an area where everything associated with it is a ripoff, I never felt like I was being gouged quite as badly as when I attend a sporting event. Ridiculous ticket prices. Ridiculous parking prices. Obscene concession prices. And while the product on the field continues to diminish in quality, the costs continue to rise. Add in the ability to watch from much better angles in the leisure of my own home, with reasonably priced good food - and it's a no-brainer.



I do occasionally go to the games because I feel for the kids - but it goes beyond being able to afford it. I can't support greed of that variety. Sometimes, it's enough to make me want to cut my cable because I've had it with how over the top these greedy fucks have become. The shenanigans with Oakland and SD and their stadium situations were almost Monty Burns level greed.

check out the schedule very week.... BillKo : 9/14/2017 10:32 am : link ....mostly dog games, with a few good matchups sprinkled in. There are a lot of average to bad football teams.



Look at tonight......again, two teams with zero appeal. I usually watch EVERY game on TV. I've been passing on Thursday night games over the last couple seasons.

RE: I'm curious to see the Giants crowd for Monday. Maximus, Esq. : 9/14/2017 10:35 am : link

Quote: There are a lot of tickets still available. All of the season ticket holders I know are trying to unload their tickets.



It will not be too crowded; I am a season ticket holder and a number of guys I tailgate with have extras. Sunday and Monday Night games are a pain in the ass to go to especially with school just starting up again - is it that hard for the league to simply schedule us at 1pm early on-in the season (especially when the possibility of being flexed exists later on down the road if we end up being good).



As a side note - I sit in the Mezz and given the lack of interest/empty seats down in the club section, I contacted the Giants just to see if I could move into the club section. They offered no PSL discount or ticket discount, despite having quite a bit of inventory (and the fact that the stadium is now 7 years old - so the PSL holds less value than it did in 2010). Laughable. In comment 13598379 Scyber said:It will not be too crowded; I am a season ticket holder and a number of guys I tailgate with have extras. Sunday and Monday Night games are a pain in the ass to go to especially with school just starting up again - is it that hard for the league to simply schedule us at 1pm early on-in the season (especially when the possibility of being flexed exists later on down the road if we end up being good).As a side note - I sit in the Mezz and given the lack of interest/empty seats down in the club section, I contacted the Giants just to see if I could move into the club section. They offered no PSL discount or ticket discount, despite having quite a bit of inventory (and the fact that the stadium is now 7 years old - so the PSL holds less value than it did in 2010). Laughable.

RE: unfair picture Sonic Youth : 9/14/2017 10:37 am : link

Quote: it's the start of the second half, like MetLife, fans are still in lines for bathrooms and/or concessions etc, or heading home to beat the traffic..like MetLife 😁 From my years as a season ticket holder (well, going with my dad who is a season ticket holder), I can say it's never been THAT bad as pictured above. In comment 13598351 micky said:From my years as a season ticket holder (well, going with my dad who is a season ticket holder), I can say it's never been THAT bad as pictured above.

Wow Bluesbreaker : 9/14/2017 10:47 am : link That blows my mind I have not been to a game in a hell of a

long time . I can't remember I think the last game I went to

was a pre-season game we played the Bills coming off the super bowl win against them . They handed out some pins with the roman numerals for the game .

It was a blast everyone got on Jim Kelley and Norwood it was brutal . Tickets were free think I saw a game down in Philly watching LT chase Cunningham all over the place ended like

one play into OT Toast Patterson with a pick six to end the game . Prices were like $35 bucks , Forget it now can't justify the money anymore .

And if you look at the NFL Attendance numbers ZogZerg : 9/14/2017 10:54 am : link it will claim the game was sold out or close to sold out.



That's what they did last year.

RE: I'm curious to see the Giants crowd for Monday. Enzo : 9/14/2017 11:01 am : link

Quote: There are a lot of tickets still available. All of the season ticket holders I know are trying to unload their tickets.

this was the case even in the old stadium. In comment 13598379 Scyber said:this was the case even in the old stadium.

The league needs to go back to Sunday afternoons and then Maximus, Esq. : 9/14/2017 11:07 am : link either 1 Sunday Night game or 1 Monday Night game.



It's a very get-off-my-lawn-ish position, but if they want crowds in the stands (except for the cities where there is little interest - LA, Santa Clara), that's a first step. Ticket prices and psls are a whole other story.



Of course, it will never happen with tv revenue. It's pretty disheartening though, that, as a season ticket holder, when you see the schedule come out you realize the first 1pm Sunday home game is not until October 8 and there are a grand total of two (2!) Sunday afternoon home games before November. It's horseshit.

I wonder how different it would look had the photo been taken... Milton : 9/14/2017 11:08 am : link ...during a play instead of before the start of the second half. How many people are still online at concession stands or the rest rooms?

RE: And if you look at the NFL Attendance numbers Milton : 9/14/2017 11:11 am : link

Quote: it will claim the game was sold out or close to sold out. Are you saying they would misrepresent the crowd size to make it sound as if they are more popular than they actually are? Who would do such a thing? In comment 13598424 ZogZerg said:Are you saying they would misrepresent the crowd size to make it sound as if they are more popular than they actually are? Who would do such a thing?

honestly djm : 9/14/2017 11:31 am : link I am going to the game monday. And I am not really looking forward to it at all. When the game starts I will be riveted but the prospects of getting there during rush hour and getting to bed at close to 2 a.m. don't excite me. I split the games with my father in law--we try to give each other an even amount of 1pm or day games. They are few and far between and the ones that do exist are subject to flex rules. So go ahead and flext that fucking new years eve game and see how my wife likes it when I tell her I may not be home when the ball drops. Good luck with that.



The more I think about it the more I think it's getting close to the time where I stop splitting the season tix. I can sure as fuck use that money on better things...I love going...I love tailgating and when the Giants are winning a big December game there's no where I'd want to be, but it's really not worth it anymore.



I may float the idea this Monday...something tells me my friend won't object and I know my Father in Law won't care. He would sell them all.

RE: Concerned about attendance, yet they move 2 teams to LA djm : 9/14/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: A city which has shown numerous times it can' support even on team.



More quick fix horse shit. Take the quick dollar and let the scumbag titans of industry out there grease just the right palms...rinse...repeat.



IT's sad. There's NO reason why these scumbag owners should be holding these cities hostage like they are. I blame them all...every single one of them. Mara didn't move the team? Yippeeee....they still took the fucking money with the PSL crap. Shame on all of them. I get why Mara did it...they need to compete financially...but shame on every last one of them. One day it will fall. It always does. In comment 13598368 PatersonPlank said:More quick fix horse shit. Take the quick dollar and let the scumbag titans of industry out there grease just the right palms...rinse...repeat.IT's sad. There's NO reason why these scumbag owners should be holding these cities hostage like they are. I blame them all...every single one of them. Mara didn't move the team? Yippeeee....they still took the fucking money with the PSL crap. Shame on all of them. I get why Mara did it...they need to compete financially...but shame on every last one of them. One day it will fall. It always does.

Probably doesn't help BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/14/2017 11:36 am : link that the market that can afford the tickets is a bunch of Computer Engineers. Some are just to nerdy to give a crap about sports.

Something interesting is going to be happening in LA this weekend Go Terps : 9/14/2017 11:53 am : link



I think there's a chance that it will be a great home field experience, and may plant the seed for having us reconsider what we want the NFL stadium experience to be.



The Chargers will be playing their first home regular season game at the StubHub Center, a stadium that was built for soccer and is used by the LA Galaxy in MLS. It's a 27,000 seat stadium with fewer bells and whistles than you see at the newer enormous coliseums.I think there's a chance that it will be a great home field experience, and may plant the seed for having us reconsider what we want the NFL stadium experience to be.

Smaller stadiums? jcn56 : 9/14/2017 11:55 am : link Terps you're lucky that the NFL hasn't started turning entering fans upside down in an attempt to shake out loose change - do you really think they're going to go for *any* change that results in lower revenues?

NFL has jumped the shark xman : 9/14/2017 12:10 pm : link its kind of boring and over exposed

I'm going McLovin28 : 9/14/2017 12:11 pm : link to my first Giants game in 8 years when they come to Denver next month. I'm already in the hole $400 for 2 nose bleed tickets I bought directly from the Broncos. I'll probably spend at minimum another $100 on transportation, food and beer. I don't know how people can do this 8-10x a year unless they can write it off. The NFL has been gouging people for years. It's about time people stop going. Smaller stadiums is not the answer. The answer is lower ticket prices and an easily accessible stadium. Plus given the economic conditions of the younger generations there will not be enough money to go around with student loan debt, high cost of housing, daycare etc. People will just stay home.

I don't purchase anything in the stadium djm : 9/14/2017 12:18 pm : link not beer. Not food...not even water unless I am desperate. I load up in the parking lot and stop eating drinking once I walk in. My friend insists on buying a round of beers despite my pleas not to buy me one. He does anyway.



Drink and eat in the lot.

Highly misleading Bramton1 : 9/14/2017 12:32 pm : link The 49ers are expected to be a terrible team, and if Week 1 was any indication, will continue to be. And here's the thing, Attendance for that game was listed at over 70,000. By halftime, they were getting destroyed.



The Rams, another team that has been mocked for a mostly empty stadium, are playing in an enormous temporary stadium. On top of that, they were terrible last year. If they have a rebound season in 2017, take a look at how the crowds change.



How about the crowds in Dallas? New England? Hell, Cleveland has a solid crowd.

It's funny, a Brit coworker says the same things about English soccer Greg from LI : 9/14/2017 12:40 pm : link The complaints are almost exactly the same - they've priced the common fan out, the atmosphere is sterile because the stands are mostly rich corporate types and tourists, the quality of play has declined, new stadiums put seats too far away, etc. "Everything turned to shite when it became the Premier League!"

Haven't been even to an NFL game in over a decade UConn4523 : 9/14/2017 12:40 pm : link and there's nothing that will get me to go to one. Better experience at home and cheaper. It's the next problem for hr NFL.

Wonder what ticket prices are? Dan in the Springs : 9/14/2017 1:28 pm : link Rams at 9ers: $18

AZ at 9ers: $28

Giants at 9ers: $64

SEA at 9ers: $60

Jags at 9ers: $26



Those seem very reasonable to me. I'm not thinking that people are avoiding the stadium because prices are out of control. People aren't showing up because they expect the games to not be very enjoyable.



Oakland is the hotter team in town right now - 9er fans in the area are showing their colors - not coming out because the team sucks.

i guess a lot of people well...bye TC : 9/14/2017 2:07 pm : link really had to take a leak

attending a football game in person Les in TO : 9/14/2017 2:14 pm : link is expensive, time consuming, unhealthy, intrusive (security checks), at times boring (you really notice the TV timeouts in person, there is a lot of dead time), uncomfortable (the seats or benches are far from ergonomic) and annoying (dealing with drunk mouthbreathing punks or down in front old fogies). if your team stinks, all the more reason not to attend.







Ticket price increases.. EricJ : 9/14/2017 2:15 pm : link over the past few decades have also increased far greater than wages. Just think about what life cost back in the early 80s and what the average salaries were. Then compare to what ticket prices were back then and how much they are now. Without having researched the exact figures, I would guess those prices increased at a higher rate than salaries. Same for parking at the games. Then, add in cable TV costs, internet, cell phones and everything else that we have to pay now vs back then. There just is not enough disposable income anymore.

Would still rather pay $150 to see Giants-Lions rather than... kinard : 9/14/2017 2:41 pm : link $200 to see Rangers-Canucks in January; or

$175 to see Mets-Phillies in September (list price), and

$200 to see Knicks-Grizzlies in February.



If you think football games are over-priced, check out how much it costs to a "garden variety" baseball, hockey or basketball game.



I think, comparatively speaking, NFL games might still be the best value

Another former Season Tix holder who bailed at PSL's dannysection 313 : 9/14/2017 3:02 pm : link Much like others have said, I bailed when they went to PSL's and I was one of the "lucky" ones whose PSL's were "only" $1000.00 a piece. I made the first two installment payments, then found out that the whole group that had sat together in Section 313 in the old stadium (Irwin, Robert, Cary, Gary; like Cheers I didn't even know their last names but sat with them for decades) had been split up and that they moved us to the corner of the end zone and much further up.



No thank you, I too watch at home...no more parking nightmares, no buying tix for preseason games I don't go to anyway, no night games, etc....



Wellington Mara would be ashamed...

The Owners Greed Manning10 : 9/14/2017 5:38 pm : link Has chased away their most loyal base the Middle class.

PSL, $30 parking, long lines for over priced concessions.

With TV rating downs as well, Goodell and the Genius owners better be wary of the next TV Contract which by all indications will not be as lucrative by the Networks.

But They will have Apple and Google in the wings , so good bye Free games on TV and hello to paying for your Home team games, with Tier pricing ala carte for Big matchup games.

Bay Area is all about what is fashionable Vanzetti : 9/14/2017 6:08 pm : link All the people chanting, "Who has it better than us" a few years ago are going to other events that are now deemed hotter.



Also, nobody is buying season tickets because season tickets in the Bay Area are basically a profit making venture. You buy them and then write them off as a business expense, while selling the games you don't want to go to and not reporting it. But you can get tickets on stubhub for ten bucks, so nobody is going to make a profit with season tickets or even come close.



Then, it is far away from their fanbase, which is the city and North Bay. And the traffic is going to be murder on a Sunday and despite all its liberal environmentalism, the Bay Area has very poor public transportation.

Was the game a sellout? Or how many unsold tickets were there? KentGraham : 12:07 am : link It's tough to argue for the NFL to lower the prices. Because that just results in greater margins for the people who are selling on the secondary market. It's unbelievable how quickly the high demand events sell out, but the tickets are just relocated to StubHub where they are listed for more.



I know this because I recently invested with a popular radio personality from NY who has some connections to tickets at face and then flips them for profit. Hoping it pays off!

People keep mentioning how far away the stadium is from the city... Dan in the Springs : 9:08 am : link I know it's not Candlestick, but this seems like such a lame excuse for crowds not to show up. So what about East Rutherford? I've driven from Sausalito to Santa Clara and while the distance may be further, it takes about the same time to make the trip as from Queens to the Meadowlands. Traffic is always bad before any event.



It seems a lot of excuses are made for why people don't show up. If there is a real explanation for this beyond the fact that they are a bad team I'd like to understand it. The explanations put forward so far are either untrue (cost) or not unique to SF (weather, distance/traffic).

