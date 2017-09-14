ODell says he has 6-8 week injury.. Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:18 pm



Kimberly Jones& #8207;Verified account @KimJonesSports 30s30 seconds ago



Odell Beckham Jr: "Best I've felt yet. Going in the right direction." Said he has 6-8 week injury.



-------------------------------------------



So, does this mean he's out for another 2-3 weeks?





- ( From Kim Jones:Kimberly Jones& #8207;Verified account @KimJonesSports 30s30 seconds agoOdell Beckham Jr: "Best I've felt yet. Going in the right direction." Said he has 6-8 week injury.-------------------------------------------So, does this mean he's out for another 2-3 weeks? Link - ( New Window

or initial prognosis was 6-8 weeks giants#1 : 9/14/2017 2:20 pm : link and he's (hopefully) trying to get back out there this week.



I think high ankle sprains are commonly 6-8 week things.

Garafolo chimes in: Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:22 pm : link Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago



Mike Garafolo Retweeted Kimberly Jones

Monday will mark four weeks. He's getting to the zone of playing. The 6-8 week timeframe is for a full recovery.

from Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2017 2:23 pm : : 9/14/2017 2:23 pm : link his presser, he says he is making progress but gave no indication he is playing this week.

I think he means NORMALLY this is a 6-8 week injury Anando : 9/14/2017 2:25 pm : link but he can 1) potentially come back sooner; 2) he can play but not at 100%

I said first two weeks ago this was 6 to 8 32_Razor : 9/14/2017 2:25 pm : link Week injury but bob says he will play this week

RE: I said first two weeks ago this was 6 to 8 nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: Week injury but bob says he will play this week



how did laremy tunsil look last week? In comment 13598688 32_Razor said:how did laremy tunsil look last week?

RE: or initial prognosis was 6-8 weeks Beer Man : 9/14/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: and he's (hopefully) trying to get back out there this week.



I think high ankle sprains are commonly 6-8 week things. I think they are usually closer to 6 weeks. There is still a good chance he could miss this week. In comment 13598680 giants#1 said:I think they are usually closer to 6 weeks. There is still a good chance he could miss this week.

also during the presser nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:27 pm : link after he said 6 to 8 week he backed off of that...



i think if he was not close he wojld not have been on the practice field at all..





Do you risk throwing him out there this week gmen9892 : 9/14/2017 2:27 pm : link And potentially re-injure. Short week next week leading up to a huge matchup against the Eagles. Tough decision here.

he even said nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:28 pm : link that he got a couple of reps in the team portion at the end of practice

That's very interesting allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link He's obviously repeating what a doctor told him what a "normal" timeline would be. But he's also received the Thera-Lase treatment.



What's a 6-8 week injury to an ankle.



When I first saw the hit though, I was really worried about the knee. I could definitely see a seriously sprained (grade 3) MCL.



But all the attention has been on the ankle, but not sure what kind of injury to an ankle would take 6-8 weeks for normal healing? I suppose a grade 2 high ankle sprain.

Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday averagejoe : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?

It's sounding more and more like it was a high ankle sprain gidiefor : Mod : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link ....

Greg Williams should be suspended every game Odell is out widmerseyebrow : 9/14/2017 2:31 pm : link .

It's possible allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:31 pm : link I suppose that the Thera-Lase treatment has shortened the normal 6 week recovery time, right?



My question is it possible for him to be at minimum close to FULLY recovered by Monday night?

RE: Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:32 pm : link

Quote: After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?



you do know he practiced today right? In comment 13598699 averagejoe said:you do know he practiced today right?

RE: It's possible nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: I suppose that the Thera-Lase treatment has shortened the normal 6 week recovery time, right?



My question is it possible for him to be at minimum close to FULLY recovered by Monday night?



he will probably be around85 % doubt he is 100 In comment 13598703 allstarjim said:he will probably be around85 % doubt he is 100

RE: Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?



That was a brutal hit by Boddy-Calhoun. No player would've been able to just take that hit without a significant injury. In comment 13598699 averagejoe said:That was a brutal hit by Boddy-Calhoun. No player would've been able to just take that hit without a significant injury.

Unbelievable Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:36 pm : link that the Cleveland freaking Browns are negatively affecting our regular season without us even playing this regular season. Awful, awful luck.

So realistically Bluesbreaker : 9/14/2017 2:37 pm : link We should hope to see him for the Buc's game ?

Briean Boddy-Calhoun Helmet to the knee while OBJ is in mid air nice job ass hole !

Can't just lead with your shoulder wrap up and take him down

or stay on your feet and push him down no these knuckleheads

have to lead with the crown of there helmets it wasn't long

after that where he did the same thing I think one of the TE's that was a yard and a half from out of bounds he did the same exact thing helmet to the legs .

RE: Greg Williams should be suspended every game Odell is out Bernie : 9/14/2017 2:37 pm : link

Quote: .



Because his player made a tackle? In comment 13598702 widmerseyebrow said:Because his player made a tackle?

I think he plays Carson53 : 9/14/2017 2:39 pm : link even if it is sparingly, and even if used as a decoy.

Let's say they put him on a 'pitch count' so to speak.

I don't think OBJ wants to miss the home opener.

Seems about right for a high ankle sprain. 81_Great_Dane : 9/14/2017 2:41 pm : link Why is anyone surprised?

Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13. x meadowlander : 9/14/2017 2:42 pm : link Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.

he's working on recovery faster micky : 9/14/2017 2:52 pm : link had a good dance off last thursday...hes getting there

RE: Seems about right for a high ankle sprain. Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2017 2:55 pm : link

Quote: Why is anyone surprised?



They didn't confirm it was a high sprain, and he wasn't in a walking boot, so everyone assumed it wasn't. In comment 13598725 81_Great_Dane said:They didn't confirm it was a high sprain, and he wasn't in a walking boot, so everyone assumed it wasn't.

RE: Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13. gmen9892 : 9/14/2017 2:58 pm : link

Quote: Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.



Agreed. With the way they looked Sunday night, not sure OBJ would have made much of a difference. In comment 13598728 x meadowlander said:Agreed. With the way they looked Sunday night, not sure OBJ would have made much of a difference.

Well...that will suck. AnnapolisMike : 9/14/2017 2:59 pm : link But honestly, if the Giants can win a game without him...there are not going to be a very good team anyway.



Let him get healthy.

Off topic ryanmkeane : 9/14/2017 3:02 pm : link but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.

RE: Off topic MetsAreBack : 9/14/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote: but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.



How about a home sunday game before October next year too while we're at it? Owners/GMs get to have say in the schedule.... WTF were they thinking? In comment 13598761 ryanmkeane said:How about a home sunday game before October next year too while we're at it? Owners/GMs get to have say in the schedule.... WTF were they thinking?

Sooo is Gordon getting reinstated spike : 9/14/2017 3:16 pm : link ?

RE: RE: Off topic giants#1 : 9/14/2017 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13598761 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.







How about a home sunday game before October next year too while we're at it? Owners/GMs get to have say in the schedule.... WTF were they thinking?



Giants tried to have some of their west coast games scheduled back-to-back to save on travel, but NFL rejected that. Instead we have:



10/15: @Den followed by a home game

11/12: @SF followed by a home game

12/3: @OAK followed by Cowboys

12/24: @AZ followed by home game vs Skins In comment 13598771 MetsAreBack said:Giants tried to have some of their west coast games scheduled back-to-back to save on travel, but NFL rejected that. Instead we have:10/15: @Den followed by a home game11/12: @SF followed by a home game12/3: @OAK followed by Cowboys12/24: @AZ followed by home game vs Skins

RE: Well...that will suck. BillKo : 9/14/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: But honestly, if the Giants can win a game without him...there are not going to be a very good team anyway.



Let him get healthy.



Exactly. I'm sorta in the camp - let's see how this team responds after Sunday night - and not use OBJ as a crutch.



Let's adjust, let's go! In comment 13598758 AnnapolisMike said:Exactly. I'm sorta in the camp - let's see how this team responds after Sunday night - and not use OBJ as a crutch.Let's adjust, let's go!

Some Bekcham comments: Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 3:38 pm : link



OBJ on practice today: "I did routes, just trying to get back acclimated. Did a lot of mental reps in the end"-GM



OBJ: "I couldn't tell you a number (percentage about playing on Monday"-GM



OBJ on injury treatment: "It's boring. It's not fun. Nobody wants to do that...I'm itching to get back on the field"-GM



OBJ: "I was trying to get out there and play...there was that temptation (to play on Sunday")...you have to be smart, it's a long season"-GM



OBJ on playing vs DAL: "I dont know how realistic it was. As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there"-GM



OBJ: "Right now, Im just trying to find a way to get through it." Mentioned he is undergoing massage and acupuncture treatment-GM



OBJ on Sunday: "We had a bad game...DAL lost first game last year and went (13-3). It's one game. I'm not panicking"-GM



OBJ: "It's literally one game...we lost the game, we move on...everybody has to step up"-GM



OBJ: "There's 15 other games. Tom Brady lost to the Chiefs. I'm sure he's not freaking out"-GM



OBJ: "I dont think the people in the training room like me anymore...it's really not fun"-GM



All tweets via The Giants Insider twitter account, linked below.

- ( OBJ: "I've been feeling better over the past couple of days. Probably the best I've felt yet. We're going in the right direction"-GMOBJ on practice today: "I did routes, just trying to get back acclimated. Did a lot of mental reps in the end"-GMOBJ: "I couldn't tell you a number (percentage about playing on Monday"-GMOBJ on injury treatment: "It's boring. It's not fun. Nobody wants to do that...I'm itching to get back on the field"-GMOBJ: "I was trying to get out there and play...there was that temptation (to play on Sunday")...you have to be smart, it's a long season"-GMOBJ on playing vs DAL: "I dont know how realistic it was. As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there"-GMOBJ: "Right now, Im just trying to find a way to get through it." Mentioned he is undergoing massage and acupuncture treatment-GMOBJ on Sunday: "We had a bad game...DAL lost first game last year and went (13-3). It's one game. I'm not panicking"-GMOBJ: "It's literally one game...we lost the game, we move on...everybody has to step up"-GMOBJ: "There's 15 other games. Tom Brady lost to the Chiefs. I'm sure he's not freaking out"-GMOBJ: "I dont think the people in the training room like me anymore...it's really not fun"-GMAll tweets via The Giants Insider twitter account, linked below. Link - ( New Window

RE: Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13. djm : 9/14/2017 3:39 pm : link

Quote: Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.



Exactly. Giants lost one maybe two players of note in camp and probably only lost Beckham for 3-4 games tops and everyone is crying poor Giants luck. Give me a break.



This offense needs some fucking balls. Enough already. In comment 13598728 x meadowlander said:Exactly. Giants lost one maybe two players of note in camp and probably only lost Beckham for 3-4 games tops and everyone is crying poor Giants luck. Give me a break.This offense needs some fucking balls. Enough already.

Another: Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 3:39 pm : link OBJ says extra day for MNF helps "a lot". "To be able to get some rest...everyone's recovering, this extra day's going to help us"-GM

He isn't going to play Giant John : 9/14/2017 3:46 pm : link Until he is 100%. It will be a few more weeks.

RE: He isn't going to play SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2017 3:54 pm : link

Quote: Until he is 100%. It will be a few more weeks.



And you know this how? In comment 13598804 Giant John said:And you know this how?

I am sure the Offense will have figured it all out Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2017 3:55 pm : link by Monday night. Won't need OBJ...

RE: this Carson53 : 9/14/2017 4:47 pm : link

Quote: is an encouraging article... Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. shows promise at practice - ( New Window ) .





I saw the same thing w/Schwartz with the Post.

Apparently they have a 'protect the duke drill'...

all I could think of was... how about a protect the

QB drill, that would help too. In comment 13598821 Eric from BBI said:I saw the same thing w/Schwartz with the Post.Apparently they have a 'protect the duke drill'...all I could think of was... how about a protect theQB drill, that would help too.

The Giants don't need Odell to win ganes. prdave73 : 9/14/2017 4:51 pm : link If this offense is functional and well coached, it should be able to win without him. There is a real problem if they cant win games without Odell period. This is a good thing in a strange way, they get to see if they can actually utilize the other players.

Dr. Obrien said it on Francesa Go Terps : 9/14/2017 4:55 pm : link He said it was undoubtedly a high ankle sprain.

So the injury was worse than most people thought hitdog42 : 9/14/2017 5:22 pm : link Evil espn was well sourced and right- and a lot of uninformed people were wrong and still won't own it



And most importantly he is improving and we play on Monday.



I like his quotes on the Dallas outcome and long season.

Of course it was a high ankle sprain mattlawson : 9/14/2017 5:44 pm : link We all saw it. Many of us here have had the injury. Listen to the wisdom of the crowd instead of attacking it. We're all in this together

RE: So the injury was worse than most people thought Vanzetti : 9/14/2017 5:58 pm : link

Quote: Evil espn was well sourced and right- and a lot of uninformed people were wrong and still won't own it



And most importantly he is improving and we play on Monday.



I like his quotes on the Dallas outcome and long season.



True. But the Giants were also not forthright about the diagnosis. They never said it was a high ankle sprain, which it obviously is In comment 13598867 hitdog42 said:True. But the Giants were also not forthright about the diagnosis. They never said it was a high ankle sprain, which it obviously is

Maybe I'm overestimating the importance of the "boot" kinard : 9/14/2017 6:01 pm : link ... but why wasn't this guy in a walking boot to stablize the ankle the minute he got hit and was in the locker-room? I haven't seen him wear anything to support the ankle. Did I miss it? Then he's dancing around on it on Thursday?



Sounds a lot like something the stupid Mets medical training staff would be overseeing.

Nice of Odell to tell us it is a 6-8 week injury.... Dry Lightning : 9/14/2017 6:17 pm : link Of course, no other player is allowed to discuss injuries. Odell is different, though. Remember his first year, he told us he was playing with two torn hamstrings. Plus, he didn't deny that he was in the "dance off" either. Golly gee, I wonder if he could win a dance off with two torn hamstrings AND a high ankle sprain. Damn fools.

RE: Do you risk throwing him out there this week Boy Cord : 9/14/2017 6:26 pm : link

Quote: And potentially re-injure. Short week next week leading up to a huge matchup against the Eagles. Tough decision here.



Sit him until Week 4. In comment 13598693 gmen9892 said:Sit him until Week 4.

I don't see how it's wise to throw him into the Eagles game cold. Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2017 6:40 pm : link If he can play, he should play as soon as he's ready.

. arcarsenal : 9/14/2017 6:41 pm : link It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.



It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.

RE: . SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.



It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.



Ding, ding, ding. In comment 13598916 arcarsenal said:Ding, ding, ding.

RE: RE: . B in ALB : 9/14/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13598916 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.



It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.







Ding, ding, ding.



The rub here is that Beckham has that luxury and I'm sure he doesn't want to risk getting nuked while he pursues a big payday. In comment 13598921 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:The rub here is that Beckham has that luxury and I'm sure he doesn't want to risk getting nuked while he pursues a big payday.

This is a guy that relies on explosiveness Go Terps : 9/14/2017 7:33 pm : link Putting him out there with an ankle injury seems insane to me on a couple levels.



First, how effective can he even be? We didn't lose in Dallas because of Roger Lewis.



Second, what if it threatens the rest of the season for him?



Next man up.

I read that Beckham will be out for at least another 2 weeks. SterlingArcher : 9/14/2017 7:34 pm : link Maybe he is back for the shegals.

. arcarsenal : 9/14/2017 7:40 pm : link We lost in Dallas because our offense was next-level pathetic.



He's our best offensive player by 10 miles.



Anyone can get hurt on any given play in this sport. If he's healthy enough to play, he should play. If he's not, he's not.



The idea that the Giants should just save him for later is ridiculous. If we start 0-3 or even 0-4 it's too late.

Ouch TMS : 9/14/2017 7:56 pm : link Could be long ugly year after the optimism from last season.

RE: The Giants don't need Odell to win ganes. EricJ : 9/14/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: If this offense is functional and well coached, it should be able to win without him. There is a real problem if they cant win games without Odell period.



Well the offense is NOT functional or well coached. OBJs play has been the deodorant that has been covering up this stink for the past couple of years.



WITH OBJ over the last 7-8 games of last year the Gints were either at or near the bottom of the league in scoring. Without OBJ, the Giants no doubt have the worst offense in the league.



Just think about that for a minute, if we are at the bottom of the league in scoring by simply removing one player who is not your QB, then things are really fucked up.



All I can say is thank God for the field goal kickers. In comment 13598842 prdave73 said:Well the offense is NOT functional or well coached. OBJs play has been the deodorant that has been covering up this stink for the past couple of years.WITH OBJ over the last 7-8 games of last year the Gints were either at or near the bottom of the league in scoring. Without OBJ, the Giants no doubt have the worst offense in the league.Just think about that for a minute, if we are at the bottom of the league in scoring by simply removing one player who is not your QB, then things are really fucked up.All I can say is thank God for the field goal kickers.