ODell says he has 6-8 week injury..

Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:18 pm
From Kim Jones:

Kimberly Jones& #8207;Verified account @KimJonesSports 30s30 seconds ago

Odell Beckham Jr: "Best I've felt yet. Going in the right direction." Said he has 6-8 week injury.

So, does this mean he's out for another 2-3 weeks?


Link
or initial prognosis was 6-8 weeks  
giants#1 : 9/14/2017 2:20 pm : link
and he's (hopefully) trying to get back out there this week.

I think high ankle sprains are commonly 6-8 week things.
Garafolo chimes in:  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:22 pm : link
Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 1m1 minute ago

Mike Garafolo Retweeted Kimberly Jones
Monday will mark four weeks. He's getting to the zone of playing. The 6-8 week timeframe is for a full recovery.
from  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2017 2:23 pm : link
his presser, he says he is making progress but gave no indication he is playing this week.
I think he means NORMALLY this is a 6-8 week injury  
Anando : 9/14/2017 2:25 pm : link
but he can 1) potentially come back sooner; 2) he can play but not at 100%
I said first two weeks ago this was 6 to 8  
32_Razor : 9/14/2017 2:25 pm : link
Week injury but bob says he will play this week
RE: I said first two weeks ago this was 6 to 8  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:26 pm : link
In comment 13598688 32_Razor said:
Quote:
Week injury but bob says he will play this week


how did laremy tunsil look last week?
RE: or initial prognosis was 6-8 weeks  
Beer Man : 9/14/2017 2:26 pm : link
In comment 13598680 giants#1 said:
Quote:
and he's (hopefully) trying to get back out there this week.

I think high ankle sprains are commonly 6-8 week things.
I think they are usually closer to 6 weeks. There is still a good chance he could miss this week.
also during the presser  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:27 pm : link
after he said 6 to 8 week he backed off of that...

i think if he was not close he wojld not have been on the practice field at all..

Do you risk throwing him out there this week  
gmen9892 : 9/14/2017 2:27 pm : link
And potentially re-injure. Short week next week leading up to a huge matchup against the Eagles. Tough decision here.
he even said  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:28 pm : link
that he got a couple of reps in the team portion at the end of practice
That's very interesting  
allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link
He's obviously repeating what a doctor told him what a "normal" timeline would be. But he's also received the Thera-Lase treatment.

What's a 6-8 week injury to an ankle.

When I first saw the hit though, I was really worried about the knee. I could definitely see a seriously sprained (grade 3) MCL.

But all the attention has been on the ankle, but not sure what kind of injury to an ankle would take 6-8 weeks for normal healing? I suppose a grade 2 high ankle sprain.
Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday  
averagejoe : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link
After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?
It's sounding more and more like it was a high ankle sprain  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/14/2017 2:30 pm : link
Greg Williams should be suspended every game Odell is out  
widmerseyebrow : 9/14/2017 2:31 pm : link
It's possible  
allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:31 pm : link
I suppose that the Thera-Lase treatment has shortened the normal 6 week recovery time, right?

My question is it possible for him to be at minimum close to FULLY recovered by Monday night?
RE: Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:32 pm : link
In comment 13598699 averagejoe said:
Quote:
After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?


you do know he practiced today right?
RE: It's possible  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2017 2:33 pm : link
In comment 13598703 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I suppose that the Thera-Lase treatment has shortened the normal 6 week recovery time, right?

My question is it possible for him to be at minimum close to FULLY recovered by Monday night?


he will probably be around85 % doubt he is 100
RE: Sure sounds like he's not playing on Monday  
allstarjim : 9/14/2017 2:33 pm : link
In comment 13598699 averagejoe said:
Quote:
After this season Giants must pay him or trade him. Missing games does not help. How many plays did he play in this preseason before he was hurt ? Ten?


That was a brutal hit by Boddy-Calhoun. No player would've been able to just take that hit without a significant injury.
Unbelievable  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 2:36 pm : link
that the Cleveland freaking Browns are negatively affecting our regular season without us even playing this regular season. Awful, awful luck.
So realistically  
Bluesbreaker : 9/14/2017 2:37 pm : link
We should hope to see him for the Buc's game ?
Briean Boddy-Calhoun Helmet to the knee while OBJ is in mid air nice job ass hole !
Can't just lead with your shoulder wrap up and take him down
or stay on your feet and push him down no these knuckleheads
have to lead with the crown of there helmets it wasn't long
after that where he did the same thing I think one of the TE's that was a yard and a half from out of bounds he did the same exact thing helmet to the legs .
RE: Greg Williams should be suspended every game Odell is out  
Bernie : 9/14/2017 2:37 pm : link
In comment 13598702 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
.


Because his player made a tackle?
I think he plays  
Carson53 : 9/14/2017 2:39 pm : link
even if it is sparingly, and even if used as a decoy.
Let's say they put him on a 'pitch count' so to speak.
I don't think OBJ wants to miss the home opener.
Seems about right for a high ankle sprain.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/14/2017 2:41 pm : link
Why is anyone surprised?
Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13.  
x meadowlander : 9/14/2017 2:42 pm : link
Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.
he's working on recovery faster  
micky : 9/14/2017 2:52 pm : link
had a good dance off last thursday...hes getting there
RE: Seems about right for a high ankle sprain.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2017 2:55 pm : link
In comment 13598725 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Why is anyone surprised?


They didn't confirm it was a high sprain, and he wasn't in a walking boot, so everyone assumed it wasn't.
RE: Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13.  
gmen9892 : 9/14/2017 2:58 pm : link
In comment 13598728 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.


Agreed. With the way they looked Sunday night, not sure OBJ would have made much of a difference.
Well...that will suck.  
AnnapolisMike : 9/14/2017 2:59 pm : link
But honestly, if the Giants can win a game without him...there are not going to be a very good team anyway.

Let him get healthy.
Off topic  
ryanmkeane : 9/14/2017 3:02 pm : link
but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.
Heeeeeeeee's baaaaaaaack!  
Gman11 : 9/14/2017 3:09 pm : link
Odell Beckham is back
RE: Off topic  
MetsAreBack : 9/14/2017 3:10 pm : link
In comment 13598761 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.


How about a home sunday game before October next year too while we're at it? Owners/GMs get to have say in the schedule.... WTF were they thinking?
Sooo is Gordon getting reinstated  
spike : 9/14/2017 3:16 pm : link
RE: RE: Off topic  
giants#1 : 9/14/2017 3:21 pm : link
In comment 13598771 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 13598761 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but next year could we maybe get a home game to start the season? Holy shit. 2012 was literally the last time we opened at home.



How about a home sunday game before October next year too while we're at it? Owners/GMs get to have say in the schedule.... WTF were they thinking?


Giants tried to have some of their west coast games scheduled back-to-back to save on travel, but NFL rejected that. Instead we have:

10/15: @Den followed by a home game
11/12: @SF followed by a home game
12/3: @OAK followed by Cowboys
12/24: @AZ followed by home game vs Skins
RE: Well...that will suck.  
BillKo : 9/14/2017 3:29 pm : link
In comment 13598758 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But honestly, if the Giants can win a game without him...there are not going to be a very good team anyway.

Let him get healthy.


Exactly. I'm sorta in the camp - let's see how this team responds after Sunday night - and not use OBJ as a crutch.

Let's adjust, let's go!
Some Bekcham comments:  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 3:38 pm : link
OBJ: "I've been feeling better over the past couple of days. Probably the best I've felt yet. We're going in the right direction"-GM

OBJ on practice today: "I did routes, just trying to get back acclimated. Did a lot of mental reps in the end"-GM

OBJ: "I couldn't tell you a number (percentage about playing on Monday"-GM

OBJ on injury treatment: "It's boring. It's not fun. Nobody wants to do that...I'm itching to get back on the field"-GM

OBJ: "I was trying to get out there and play...there was that temptation (to play on Sunday")...you have to be smart, it's a long season"-GM

OBJ on playing vs DAL: "I dont know how realistic it was. As bad as I wanted to play, it just wasn't there"-GM

OBJ: "Right now, Im just trying to find a way to get through it." Mentioned he is undergoing massage and acupuncture treatment-GM

OBJ on Sunday: "We had a bad game...DAL lost first game last year and went (13-3). It's one game. I'm not panicking"-GM

OBJ: "It's literally one game...we lost the game, we move on...everybody has to step up"-GM

OBJ: "There's 15 other games. Tom Brady lost to the Chiefs. I'm sure he's not freaking out"-GM

OBJ: "I dont think the people in the training room like me anymore...it's really not fun"-GM

All tweets via The Giants Insider twitter account, linked below.
Link
RE: Offense HAS TO LEARN to produce without 13.  
djm : 9/14/2017 3:39 pm : link
In comment 13598728 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Dallas was an embarrassment. Tools are there to score over 20. Time to man up.


Exactly. Giants lost one maybe two players of note in camp and probably only lost Beckham for 3-4 games tops and everyone is crying poor Giants luck. Give me a break.

This offense needs some fucking balls. Enough already.
Another:  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 3:39 pm : link
OBJ says extra day for MNF helps "a lot". "To be able to get some rest...everyone's recovering, this extra day's going to help us"-GM
He isn't going to play  
Giant John : 9/14/2017 3:46 pm : link
Until he is 100%. It will be a few more weeks.
RE: He isn't going to play  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2017 3:54 pm : link
In comment 13598804 Giant John said:
Quote:
Until he is 100%. It will be a few more weeks.


And you know this how?
I am sure the Offense will have figured it all out  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2017 3:55 pm : link
by Monday night. Won't need OBJ...
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2017 4:12 pm : link
is an encouraging article...
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. shows promise at practice
RE: this  
Carson53 : 9/14/2017 4:47 pm : link
In comment 13598821 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. shows promise at practice
I saw the same thing w/Schwartz with the Post.
Apparently they have a 'protect the duke drill'...
all I could think of was... how about a protect the
QB drill, that would help too.
The Giants don't need Odell to win ganes.  
prdave73 : 9/14/2017 4:51 pm : link
If this offense is functional and well coached, it should be able to win without him. There is a real problem if they cant win games without Odell period. This is a good thing in a strange way, they get to see if they can actually utilize the other players.
Dr. Obrien said it on Francesa  
Go Terps : 9/14/2017 4:55 pm : link
He said it was undoubtedly a high ankle sprain.
So the injury was worse than most people thought  
hitdog42 : 9/14/2017 5:22 pm : link
Evil espn was well sourced and right- and a lot of uninformed people were wrong and still won't own it

And most importantly he is improving and we play on Monday.

I like his quotes on the Dallas outcome and long season.
Of course it was a high ankle sprain  
mattlawson : 9/14/2017 5:44 pm : link
We all saw it. Many of us here have had the injury. Listen to the wisdom of the crowd instead of attacking it. We're all in this together
RE: So the injury was worse than most people thought  
Vanzetti : 9/14/2017 5:58 pm : link
In comment 13598867 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Evil espn was well sourced and right- and a lot of uninformed people were wrong and still won't own it

And most importantly he is improving and we play on Monday.

I like his quotes on the Dallas outcome and long season.


True. But the Giants were also not forthright about the diagnosis. They never said it was a high ankle sprain, which it obviously is
Maybe I'm overestimating the importance of the "boot"  
kinard : 9/14/2017 6:01 pm : link
... but why wasn't this guy in a walking boot to stablize the ankle the minute he got hit and was in the locker-room? I haven't seen him wear anything to support the ankle. Did I miss it? Then he's dancing around on it on Thursday?

Sounds a lot like something the stupid Mets medical training staff would be overseeing.
Nice of Odell to tell us it is a 6-8 week injury....  
Dry Lightning : 9/14/2017 6:17 pm : link
Of course, no other player is allowed to discuss injuries. Odell is different, though. Remember his first year, he told us he was playing with two torn hamstrings. Plus, he didn't deny that he was in the "dance off" either. Golly gee, I wonder if he could win a dance off with two torn hamstrings AND a high ankle sprain. Damn fools.
RE: Do you risk throwing him out there this week  
Boy Cord : 9/14/2017 6:26 pm : link
In comment 13598693 gmen9892 said:
Quote:
And potentially re-injure. Short week next week leading up to a huge matchup against the Eagles. Tough decision here.


Sit him until Week 4.
That's a good way to most likely go 0-3.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/14/2017 6:32 pm : link
I don't see how it's wise to throw him into the Eagles game cold.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2017 6:40 pm : link
If he can play, he should play as soon as he's ready.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/14/2017 6:41 pm : link
It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.

It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2017 6:55 pm : link
In comment 13598916 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.

It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.


Ding, ding, ding.
RE: RE: .  
B in ALB : 9/14/2017 7:14 pm : link
In comment 13598921 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 13598916 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


It's just too short of a season to save players. If he can play, he's got to play.

It's one thing in baseball or hockey where you can say "lets give him an extra couple weeks' but you really don't have that luxury in the NFL.



Ding, ding, ding.


The rub here is that Beckham has that luxury and I'm sure he doesn't want to risk getting nuked while he pursues a big payday.
This is a guy that relies on explosiveness  
Go Terps : 9/14/2017 7:33 pm : link
Putting him out there with an ankle injury seems insane to me on a couple levels.

First, how effective can he even be? We didn't lose in Dallas because of Roger Lewis.

Second, what if it threatens the rest of the season for him?

Next man up.
I read that Beckham will be out for at least another 2 weeks.  
SterlingArcher : 9/14/2017 7:34 pm : link
Maybe he is back for the shegals.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/14/2017 7:40 pm : link
We lost in Dallas because our offense was next-level pathetic.

He's our best offensive player by 10 miles.

Anyone can get hurt on any given play in this sport. If he's healthy enough to play, he should play. If he's not, he's not.

The idea that the Giants should just save him for later is ridiculous. If we start 0-3 or even 0-4 it's too late.
Arc  
Bill in TN : 9/14/2017 7:48 pm : link
You may have uttered a self-fulfilling prophecy . . .
.  
arcarsenal : 9/14/2017 7:56 pm : link
Let's hope not!
Ouch  
TMS : 9/14/2017 7:56 pm : link
Could be long ugly year after the optimism from last season.
RE: The Giants don't need Odell to win ganes.  
EricJ : 9/14/2017 9:14 pm : link
In comment 13598842 prdave73 said:
Quote:
If this offense is functional and well coached, it should be able to win without him. There is a real problem if they cant win games without Odell period.


Well the offense is NOT functional or well coached. OBJs play has been the deodorant that has been covering up this stink for the past couple of years.

WITH OBJ over the last 7-8 games of last year the Gints were either at or near the bottom of the league in scoring. Without OBJ, the Giants no doubt have the worst offense in the league.

Just think about that for a minute, if we are at the bottom of the league in scoring by simply removing one player who is not your QB, then things are really fucked up.

All I can say is thank God for the field goal kickers.
RE: So the injury was worse than most people thought  
Gregorio : 12:04 am : link
In comment 13598867 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Evil espn was well sourced and right- and a lot of uninformed people were wrong and still won't own it


Sorry hitdog42, but saying ESPN was right is far too generous. Their story was so vague and conditional that any outcome would have been right, ie OBJ could have played this week and they would have been right.

I have no particular beef with ESPN or Ranaan, but like many, I am particularly annoyed by the teasing style of reporting the story was told in.

What I want to read in my news are facts and conclusions. If there is a potential outcome, then back it up with real facts. This was lacking in ESPN's story. One is better served to just ignore stories like that.

