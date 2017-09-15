From Pat: 3 Potential OL Combos

John Jerry can play RT ZogZerg : 9/15/2017 8:35 am : link ?

I have been rooting for Flowers Chris684 : 9/15/2017 8:42 am : link and I still like alot of what he brings to an OL as far as toughness, but it's obvious he has not developed the technique to play LT. When you also factor in that Pugh is our best lineman, and can and has played LT, any OL move I'm making involves Pugh out to LT. I don't know if there is anywhere else for Flowers to play, RG perhaps? Or if that would mean he has to sit for the remainder of the year and revisit a position switch next offseason, but so be it.



Eli is old, Marshall is on a 2 year deal. The defense is in its prime. There is really no time to waste on an offensive line that can't protect a 3 step drop.



Forget about lack of cohesion, right now the alternative is looking worse.

I love this line in the article: smshmth8690 : 9/15/2017 8:49 am : link 'Although Brett Jones received snaps at right guard over the summer with the rest of the starting line, teaming him up alongside of Richburg doesn’t really give the Giants ideal size inside.'



True the size isn't ideal, but the results, albeit preseason, looked better than the Richburg/Jerry combo. imo.

RE: Pugh-Jerry-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker Dodge : 9/15/2017 8:52 am : link

Are you randomly putting names together? In comment 13599255 Chris684 said:Are you randomly putting names together?

No, actually I'm not.. Chris684 : 9/15/2017 8:56 am : link Pugh has played LT. Fluker has played plenty of RT and has that experience. So other than Flowers, there's nothing there that's a huge reach and if I'm not mistaken, Sy and others who would know better than I, have said that Flowers projects more as a RG than LT.



It's definitely desperate, but I'd argue the situation is pretty desperate right now.



You want to be 0-2 headed to Philadelphia?

you can rearrange the chairs all you want micky : 9/15/2017 8:58 am : link but the titanic (This ol) is still going to sink.

A real shame that they didn't try different combos in preseason Ivan15 : 9/15/2017 9:11 am : link If only in case of injuries, Jerry should have had some time at RT, Pugh should have spent time at LT, and Flowers should have been tried at either or both guard spots.



Poor planning from an org that prides itself on having versatile players.



I would check out tape of Jerry at OT in Miami, and move him to OT if he looked okay. Fluker is probably the next best option.



Knowing the Giants history, the only change likely will be Fluker or Wheeler to RT with Hart injured.



I might take a chance by flip flopping Pugh and Flowers. At least Flowers should know what the LG is supposed to do.

After looking at tweets, maybe moving Pugh to RT isn't a bad idea Ivan15 : 9/15/2017 9:18 am : link I dismissed it because I don't think he is good there but maybe better than the other alternatives. Then Jones to LG.

RE: I love this line in the article: HoustonGiant : 9/15/2017 9:45 am : link

True the size isn't ideal, but the results, albeit preseason, looked better than the Richburg/Jerry combo. imo.



True the size isn't ideal, but the results, albeit preseason, looked better than the Richburg/Jerry combo. imo.



Remember when Denver could plug in any RB and they'd get 1000+ yards? Those guys were always said to be "undersized". In comment 13599259 smshmth8690 said:Remember when Denver could plug in any RB and they'd get 1000+ yards? Those guys were always said to be "undersized".

Since we are throwing out random OL combos Beer Man : 9/15/2017 10:07 am : link Flowers - Jones - Rich - Fluker - Pugh or

Flowers - Fluker - Rich - Jones - Pugh



Put the fat boys in the middle and pound the ball. Put John "Milk Toast" Jerry back in a backup role for good.

Might as well just go "full retard" (to shade the Tropic Thunder PatersonPlank : 9/15/2017 10:10 am : link thread) and completely change things up then. How much can it hurt?



Pugh-Fluker-Richburg-Jerry-Flowers

Flowers needs to stay at LT AnnapolisMike : 9/15/2017 10:10 am : link I do like the idea of Pugh moving to RT if Hart is out.



So Flowers, Jones, Richburg, Jerry, Pugh. It puts everyone in spots they have played in. I think Patty T is right on this one.



RE: John Jerry can play RT Greg from LI : 9/15/2017 10:11 am : link

As much as he can play guard, which is to say not at all. In comment 13599243 ZogZerg said:As much as he can play guard, which is to say not at all.

Based on the roster now Giants : 9/15/2017 10:22 am : link get Wheeler on the field. See what he can give you at RT Then if he proves himself give him a shot at LT next season.Next season Flowers should be at RG. For now Flowers Pugh Richburg Jones Wheeler

IMO, moving Pugh drastically changes the whole OL anyway PatersonPlank : 9/15/2017 10:23 am : link , which may not be a bad thing, so why not just completely pull of the scab. Pugh-Fluker-RB-Jerry-Flowers

Take a page from the Texans last night The Turk : 9/15/2017 10:25 am : link roll out 6 offensive linemen - Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Wheeler - with Jones or Fluker added as the 6th on half the downs.

Also something about having Jerry and Flowers on the same side PatersonPlank : 9/15/2017 10:26 am : link just terrifies me (even more than normal with these guys).

It's all about ABJ Greg from LI : 9/15/2017 10:29 am : link Anyone But Jerry. He is the worst, just atrocious. Not to say that the rest of them are much better, but he is the worst lineman I've ever watched start more than one season for the Giants. It's like the Knicks with Dolan's cronies like Allan Houston and Steve Mills - they just keep hanging on despite repeated proof of how incompetent they are.

Given those combos above NNJ Tom : 9/15/2017 10:39 am : link I think the best course of action would be



to get Eli a new VICIS Zero1.

RE: Pugh-Jerry-Richburg-Flowers-Fluker Section331 : 9/15/2017 10:41 am : link

Even if you wanted to kick Pugh outside, why switch Jerry and Flowers? It would be an easier adjustment for Flowers to play LG than RG, and Jerry will suck anywhere. In comment 13599255 Chris684 said:Even if you wanted to kick Pugh outside, why switch Jerry and Flowers? It would be an easier adjustment for Flowers to play LG than RG, and Jerry will suck anywhere.

Look ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 10:44 am : link I'm not sure how Pugh would feel, or how this move would be football wise, but why move Pugh now when he has basically become a really good LG? It doesn't make sense to me. You have an emerging LG who finally found a home. Why move him. Fix the other shit.

RE: Flowers needs to stay at LT ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 10:45 am : link

Quote: I do like the idea of Pugh moving to RT if Hart is out.



So Flowers, Jones, Richburg, Jerry, Pugh. It puts everyone in spots they have played in. I think Patty T is right on this one.

If we think the running game sucks now, having Jones and Jerry as the guard tandem would make it even worse, I think. In comment 13599358 AnnapolisMike said:If we think the running game sucks now, having Jones and Jerry as the guard tandem would make it even worse, I think.

Fuck it.. ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 10:47 am : link at this point put Wheeler at RT and swap Jerry for Jones. I could get behind Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jones-Wheeler and see what the fuck happens out there.



It sucks knowing that jvm52106 : 9/15/2017 10:53 am : link there really isn't anything we can do to change this up. I used the example of 1988 where injuries and sub par play forced the Giants to move Jumbo Elliott to LT (after playing very poorly early on at RT briefly), William Roberts to LG and an earlier move of Doug Riesenberg to RT. That line became very dominant at end of 88 and 89-90.



The Giants right now, for lack of options, are stuck with Flowers at LT. He can't be moved elsewhere right now because his technique is so poor already asking him to adjust to another position would be pointless.



LG is Pugh but to me he is the most flexible as far as moving him around. Because of that I would move Pugh to RT and leave him there for the rest of this year, regardless of Bobby Hart's health.



C is Richburg



RG- I would do it by committee and feel of the game. I would start of with Jerry and see how that goes. With Pugh out there next to him he will have a solid veteran helping him. At other times it would be Jones or Fluker.



This gives us our best chance at success.

I meant to say Jones jvm52106 : 9/15/2017 10:54 am : link to LG for now..

RE: It sucks knowing that Del Shofner : 9/15/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: there really isn't anything we can do to change this up. I used the example of 1988 where injuries and sub par play forced the Giants to move Jumbo Elliott to LT (after playing very poorly early on at RT briefly), William Roberts to LG and an earlier move of Doug Riesenberg to RT. That line became very dominant at end of 88 and 89-90.



The Giants right now, for lack of options, are stuck with Flowers at LT. He can't be moved elsewhere right now because his technique is so poor already asking him to adjust to another position would be pointless.



LG is Pugh but to me he is the most flexible as far as moving him around. Because of that I would move Pugh to RT and leave him there for the rest of this year, regardless of Bobby Hart's health.



C is Richburg



RG- I would do it by committee and feel of the game. I would start of with Jerry and see how that goes. With Pugh out there next to him he will have a solid veteran helping him. At other times it would be Jones or Fluker.



This gives us our best chance at success.



Unless I missed it somehow, you didn't say who is at LG. In comment 13599446 jvm52106 said:Unless I missed it somehow, you didn't say who is at LG.

I'd be willing to bet ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 10:56 am : link that if Hart can't go...it's Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Wheeler for Monday night.

RE: I'd be willing to bet Del Shofner : 9/15/2017 10:57 am : link

Quote: that if Hart can't go...it's Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Wheeler for Monday night.



On the theory of the fewer changes the better, that's probably right. Unfortunately, I think Hart's injury reduces the chance that Jerry sits. In comment 13599454 ryanmkeane said:On the theory of the fewer changes the better, that's probably right. Unfortunately, I think Hart's injury reduces the chance that Jerry sits.

If no points go up on that board in the first half vs Detroit Jimmy Googs : 9/15/2017 11:14 am : link we should make changes all over that ridiculous Oline...

Isn't the most obvious answer Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker? Big Blue Blogger : 9/15/2017 11:50 am : link That's what the depth chart indicates. I understand the depth chart can mislead. (e.g., Pugh is probably the de facto left tackle, although he has never been listed there.) In this case, though, I think there are reasons to trust the official chart. When was the last time John Jerry took a snap at right tackle?

Sorry, meant Pugh is the de facto BACKUP left tackle. Big Blue Blogger : 9/15/2017 11:54 am : link Anyway, on Giants.com and Ourlads, Fluker is Hart's backup. BBI lists no backup at RT or LG. Not sure why.

My opinion PaulN : 9/15/2017 11:56 am : link Is that Hart and Jerry STINK, and are not starting caliber players, this coaching staff is starting to really frustrate me, they simply do not adjust at all. The line combination that should be made now is this.

Pugh/Flowers/Richburg/Jones/Fluker the line for the future should be this.

Wheeler/Pugh/Richburg/Flowers/New Player. If these idiots could manage to bring in one really good player maybe this could eventually work. But if they continue with their trend this team is in huge trouble, Eli is not able to handle these players, he does not trust this line and it is obvious to anyone with a pulse.

RE: Isn't the most obvious answer Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker? ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 11:58 am : link

I think it's clear that Solari and coaches view Fluker as a guard.

I think it's clear that Solari and coaches view Fluker as a guard. In comment 13599538 Big Blue Blogger said:I think it's clear that Solari and coaches view Fluker as a guard.

RE: RE: Isn't the most obvious answer Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker? Big Blue Blogger : 9/15/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote: I think it's clear that Solari and coaches view Fluker as a guard. True, but isn't it equally clear that they view Jerry as a guard? Yet two of Pat's three plausible combinations move Jerry out to tackle. I'm not advocating D.J. Fluker at right tackle; just trying to read the available evidence.



The underlying problem is that the Giants may not have a single decent NFL tackle on their roster - except maybe Pugh, and even he is better off inside. Let's hope Solari can work some magic with Wheeler and Bisnowaty by the bye week. In comment 13599558 ryanmkeane said:True, but isn't it equally clear that they viewas a guard? Yet two of Pat's three plausible combinations move Jerry out to tackle. I'm not advocating D.J. Fluker at right tackle; just trying to read the available evidence.The underlying problem is that the Giants may not have a single decent NFL tackle on their roster - except maybe Pugh, and even he is better off inside. Let's hope Solari can work some magic with Wheeler and Bisnowaty by the bye week.

RE: RE: RE: Isn't the most obvious answer Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker? ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 12:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13599558 ryanmkeane said:





I think it's clear that Solari and coaches view Fluker as a guard.



True, but isn't it equally clear that they view Jerry as a guard? Yet two of Pat's three plausible combinations move Jerry out to tackle. I'm not advocating D.J. Fluker at right tackle; just trying to read the available evidence.



The underlying problem is that the Giants may not have a single decent NFL tackle on their roster - except maybe Pugh, and even he is better off inside. Let's hope Solari can work some magic with Wheeler and Bisnowaty by the bye week.

I like Pat but that article is a little weak, IMO. She basically just throws a bunch of stuff out there. Jerry isn't playing tackle for this team in any scenario. Unless everyone were to become deathly ill before the game.



It's Wheeler or Pugh at RT if Hart can't go. In comment 13599581 Big Blue Blogger said:I like Pat but that article is a little weak, IMO. She basically just throws a bunch of stuff out there. Jerry isn't playing tackle for this team in any scenario. Unless everyone were to become deathly ill before the game.It's Wheeler or Pugh at RT if Hart can't go.

Also.. ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 12:14 pm : link Bisnowaty looked absolutely dreadful and way worse than Hart at RT during preseason, against backups. I just don't see any scenario where Bisnowaty plays for the team this year.

Wheeler is probably the best ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 12:16 pm : link athlete of the bunch as far as RT prospects go. I think he'll be the choice if Hart is inactive.

Playing Wheeler or Bisnowaty would be a reckless move. Jimmy Googs : 9/15/2017 12:18 pm : link But then again, so was not pursuing more O-line options during this past offseason so...

Raanan TyreeHelmet : 9/15/2017 12:25 pm : link In Jordan Raanan latest article he states the Giants are all in on Flowers at LT. They are not moving him and committed to him better or worse. Also said Pugh is probably the best tackle on the team and Fluker may be the best run blocker.

RE: Wheeler is probably the best Big Blue Blogger : 9/15/2017 12:28 pm : link Quote: athlete of the bunch as far as RT prospects go. I think he'll be the choice if Hart is inactive. Another point supporting this view is that Wheeler dressed in Dallas, and Fluker didn't. That means Wheeler would almost certainly have gone in if Hart had come out.



On the other hand, the fact that Hart didn't come out might have reflected the panicked reaction of the coaching staff when they realized that Hart was limping and Wheeler was the only backup tackle in uniform. ryanmkeane said:Another point supporting this view is that Wheeler dressed in Dallas, and Fluker didn't. That means Wheeler would almost certainly have gone in if Hart had come out.On the other hand, the fact that Hartcome out might have reflected the panicked reaction of the coaching staff when they realized that Hart was limping and Wheeler was the only backup tackle in uniform.

RE: Define ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 12:28 pm : link

OK that made me laugh In comment 13599613 Jimmy Googs said:OK that made me laugh

Wheeler ryanmkeane : 9/15/2017 12:31 pm : link is essentially in the same spot on the team that Hart was in when drafted. Just wonder if the Giants won't wait as long as they did and just say fuck it and put him in there.

RE: Isn't the most obvious answer Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Fluker? BillKo : 9/15/2017 1:05 pm : link

To me it is.

They aren't putting an undrafted rookie out on an island in a starting role to protect Eli.

No way.



To me it is.



They aren't putting an undrafted rookie out on an island in a starting role to protect Eli.



No way. In comment 13599538 Big Blue Blogger said:To me it is.They aren't putting an undrafted rookie out on an island in a starting role to protect Eli.No way.

I want to see est1986 : 9/15/2017 1:32 pm : link Pugh - Jones - Richburg - Fluker - Flowers



And tell Hart and Jerry to get their ass ready and to go in and play if someone fucks up

Words of Wisdom.... Doomster : 9/15/2017 1:54 pm : link Solari was also asked if he had confidence in Wheeler if he had to go into a game at tackle.



“Yes, I am confident in every man on our roster and their preparation and that they are ready,” he said, adding, “(Wheeler) has a role right now: to learn, to develop, become a better football player every day and he’s invested his time.”

RE: Raanan Greg from LI : 9/15/2017 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In Jordan Raanan latest article he states the Giants are all in on Flowers at LT. They are not moving him and committed to him better or worse. Also said Pugh is probably the best tackle on the team and Fluker may be the best run blocker.



Given that he was far from the biggest culprit Sunday night, I'm OK with that. The biggest need is to replace Jerry, followed by Hart. In comment 13599606 TyreeHelmet said:Given that he was far from the biggest culprit Sunday night, I'm OK with that. The biggest need is to replace Jerry, followed by Hart.

It's Jerry this week HomerJones45 : 9/15/2017 2:09 pm : link who will it be next week because these guys take turns playing like crap.



Yeah Flowers is the LT. He has technique issues now, he had them as a rookie, he had them in college. At this point, he will probably always have them.



Might as well try Fluker at guard although don't get your hopes up. SD tried him everywhere on the line except center and he was no good. He didn't draw any attention from the teams that played SD twice a year. This is another one of Jerry's Kids from the bargain bin and probably worth what we paid for him.



Try Jones too. If we aren't going to play him it was a waste of time screwing around with a CFL guy. He's either ready now or he will never be.

look back to the Jets game Paulie Walnuts : 9/15/2017 2:21 pm : link Jerry came out and the whole Offense was improved

Jones is small but he can block for passes...

#1Jerry almost got Eli killed

#2 he sucks on stunts, see note #1

I'm ready to see Jerry on the bench. Brown Recluse : 9/15/2017 2:28 pm : link Enough already. At the very least, Jones and Fluker can run block to a degree. Jerry sucks at everything.

Not much to do on the OL AcesUp : 9/15/2017 2:47 pm : link Put the right side on notice with Jones and Fluker getting some first team reps in practice, but that's about it.



The real answer is to give the OL more help. Tighten it up, get the backs and TEs more involved in protection. I'd like to see more Ellison than we did last week.

RE: I'm ready to see Jerry on the bench. Beer Man : 9/15/2017 3:45 pm : link

Quote: Enough already. At the very least, Jones and Fluker can run block to a degree. Jerry sucks at everything. I was ready two years ago. In comment 13599765 Brown Recluse said:I was ready two years ago.

Flowers was drafted to play right tackle .... Manny in CA : 9/15/2017 4:32 pm : link

Because he can handle the more stronger and physical DEs, not the quick & fast types that play against our left (BB "blind side" offensive tackles ...



The Beatty got hurt and Flowers was forced into left tackle role.



Pugh was drafted as a tackle, but failed miserably on the right side where he was constantly getting bull-rushed, and thrown back ...



Conclusion - Pugh the quicker and technically smarter of the two top tackles belongs on the left. Flowers, the stronger man belongs at right tackle.