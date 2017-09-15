Eli Manning

In comment 13599806 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13599672 GiantTuff1 said:





Quote:





is he is feeding into the entire O's lack of confidence by not letting these guys establish any confidence in themselves if he's telling them hey we need to throw every 1.5 seconds...(1)



That's basically telling your o-line they are all pieces of shit, which is sort of true, but I would think that further crushes their spirit. And if the objective is to just throw fast each time wouldn't that speed up the clock in a QB's head too...? Seems the focus is to just get the ball out rather than scan for a bigger play, or improvise towards one. As Eric said, things are a little too choreographed b/c of the super quick throws, allows for nothing natural to develop. Eli's strength is a bit of that backyard baller.



So simply, McAdoo and his staff aren't seeing the forest through the trees.



What happened to the McAdoo that was preaching that his offense was going to be an aggressive up-tempo one... I'm seeing a total lack of aggressiveness, and "chicken shit" is sort of the proper descriptor for how the games are being called. Grow a fucking sack and let it rip.(2)



I'd rather get sacked 4-7 times during a game, and get some deep shots down the field, play call mixture, and a chance to actually generate confidence with the guys, and momentum to SCORE TD's and for the love of God more than 20 freaking points, than the dog shit we've been experiencing.(3) At least we tried. This offense feels like the old prevent defense mentality, the only thing it does it prevent scoring.



They should mix up the drop backs a little more, throw in some deeper pass objectives. Is this risky because the o-line sucks? Fuck yeah it is. But the alternative is not working, we look worse than a pee wee football team.



Stop folding on every hand McAdoo, and try going for the jugular a little more, and see what happens.(4)





p.s. Go back to the old hair style hoss. It's more you.





1. When did he ever say this?



2. How do you know he's the one who is holding back the offense from letting it rip, as you put it?



3. Are you certain the coach is the one who is sack-averse and not the QB?



4. How are you so certain that McAdoo is the one "folding on every hand"?









1.) It's never been specified as 1.5 seconds, that's a little tongue in cheek, but it's not too far from the truth. I believe it's just over two seconds. (1) We are either the quickest or about the quickest from snap to throw as there is in the league, and if you don't think that is by design, I have many things I'd like to sell you.



2.) Com'n, think about it. If the coaches told Eli to take 15 shots downfield where the ball sailed at least 20 yards in the air, then that's what we would be doing, or close to it. Eli was never one to not sling it, and didn't just become a turtle, so what happened? (2) The sample size at this point is pretty largely indicting that there is a directive to stick to the super short and quick passing game, moreso than ever since McAdoo took over last year.



3.) It is a combination of the two, but I put it a little more on McAdoo... cause if it's the QB, it's still the coach's job to straighten Eli out, or get someone else in there to perform the objective. Second, would be on the O-line... they are terrible, so I'm sure this shrinks the nuts of our QB some, and probably our coach. And third, it's of course on Eli too. All these guys share the blame... he is avoiding hits in ways that make me feel he puts his streak or well being ahead of the team. I'm not for players getting hurt, and I don't want Eli too, but don't give up so easily as now it may be costing us games.



4.) Nobody is sure. We're not in the Giants meeting rooms, but use your eyes and think about what this offense has become, and there appears to be no aggressiveness from the top down... (3) If they game planned to go intermediate to long, trust me, we'd be doing it a hell of a lot more. But there seems to be more of an obsession on 75% completion percentages even though gaining 3 yards on 3rd and 8 doesn't do much for us. Even if they failed in trying to go deep and stretch the defense, you'd at least know they were attempting to do it. But I've not seen any evidence that that's what they are trying to do, in fact I'm seeing a lot of the opposite (short, quick, 6 ypc), and I doubt Eli is checking out of potential bigger plays to throw 3 and 4 yard slants every down.