New York Giants - Detroit Lions Pre-Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/18/2017 8:44 am : 9/18/2017 8:44 am ...

Quote: on 3 complete seasons + this 1 game. And his entire employment life before the Giants too. Thanks for asking.



Three complete seasons? 2015, McAdoo as OC, team scored 24 or more points in 11 games, Eli had one of his best years, 35 TDs, 93.6 rating, more than 4,400 yards. Recall, the D stunk? Recall D couldn't hold a lead? Recall losing to the Saints 52-49? In comment 13601803 BigBlueWhale said:Three complete seasons? 2015, McAdoo as OC, team scored 24 or more points in 11 games, Eli had one of his best years, 35 TDs, 93.6 rating, more than 4,400 yards. Recall, the D stunk? Recall D couldn't hold a lead? Recall losing to the Saints 52-49?

Quote: someone posted a gif of a perkins run to the left. There was deent blocking to the inside but Flowers was one on one to the outside with a CB, and he obliterates his guy. But rather than keeping going to the outside and trust that Flowers is going to demolish a CB, he cuts it inside for a 2-3 yard gain. If he follows Flowers, it's 15-20.



I've seen numerous plays like that one. Perkins is terrible right now. He's thinking when he should be running hard. Running hard when he should be waiting on the play. He's young and he wasn't terrible last year but he needs to start running like an NFL starter and soon.



I'll be disappointed if Gallman isn't active tonight. IF nothing else his presence could light a fire under Perk. In comment 13602082 Now Mike in MD said:I've seen numerous plays like that one. Perkins is terrible right now. He's thinking when he should be running hard. Running hard when he should be waiting on the play. He's young and he wasn't terrible last year but he needs to start running like an NFL starter and soon.I'll be disappointed if Gallman isn't active tonight. IF nothing else his presence could light a fire under Perk.

Quote: I am just praying he shuts me up and puts a quality product on the field. I have a bad feeling the DET front 4 will look like the 85 Bears and we'll have to completely shut down Stafford & Co. which is unfair.



Kind of hope he shuts u up too... In comment 13601784 BigBlueWhale said:Kind of hope he shuts u up too...

We will be alright. Just need to get that 3rd first down Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2017 3:33 pm : link a bit earlier than last week.



Remember...once we got that one, the offense really opened up and led to all of our scoring in Week 1.

Quote: And virtually everyone on this board would agree, they're better than last year.



They aren't going to play like shit every week.





They're winning tonight. Bank on it.



They have a much improved defense and a downright ugly offense. I would NEVER bank on the Giants playing well. In comment 13602159 x meadowlander said:They have a much improved defense and a downright ugly offense. I would NEVER bank on the Giants playing well.

I feel way better than I did last week on gameday YAJ2112 : 9/18/2017 3:57 pm : link I think we'll win, though it likely won't be pretty.

Prediction D_Giants : 9/18/2017 4:04 pm : link Unless McAdoo had a brain transplant this week, he likely will continue to use his inverted version of Belichick's strategy of continuing to use the same attack unti it STOPS working. McAdoo's version? Continue using the same approach until it BEGINS working, no matter how bad things get, and if it works, STOP. If the offense scores some points, go conservative and try to run out the last 30 minutes of the game. If no points, blame it on player execution, not on yourself for not having a good (or any) game plan, good (not overly complex) play design, or good play-calling. Our two-time Super Bowl winning QB will get jittery and sack himself, throw too high, too hard, or too inaccurately to keep the offense on the field. The past two 'meaningless' preseasons and the ensuing regular seasons reveal an ineffective and ugly offense.



The mighty Cowboys defense that throttled McAdoo's dynamic West Coast 'offense' yielded only 5-6 TDs to the Broncos' super offense. Based on the above, Lions 35, Giants 9. We will triple our offensive output, throw at least two INTs, and Or defense will get exhausted for playing a full game before the half.



We still need a couple of weeks before the Defense scores the first TD, followed by one or two offensive TDs.

Quote: Unless McAdoo had a brain transplant this week, he likely will continue to use his inverted version of Belichick's strategy of continuing to use the same attack unti it STOPS working. McAdoo's version? Continue using the same approach until it BEGINS working, no matter how bad things get, and if it works, STOP. If the offense scores some points, go conservative and try to run out the last 30 minutes of the game. If no points, blame it on player execution, not on yourself for not having a good (or any) game plan, good (not overly complex) play design, or good play-calling. Our two-time Super Bowl winning QB will get jittery and sack himself, throw too high, too hard, or too inaccurately to keep the offense on the field. The past two 'meaningless' preseasons and the ensuing regular seasons reveal an ineffective and ugly offense.



The mighty Cowboys defense that throttled McAdoo's dynamic West Coast 'offense' yielded only 5-6 TDs to the Broncos' super offense. Based on the above, Lions 35, Giants 9. We will triple our offensive output, throw at least two INTs, and Or defense will get exhausted for playing a full game before the half.



We still need a couple of weeks before the Defense scores the first TD, followed by one or two offensive TDs.



Holy pessimism Batman! Dallas's vaunted O scored about as many points against Denver's elite defense as they did against us. Unless we suddenly gift the Lions excellent field position or turnovers for TD 3 times, I do not see that offense scoring 35 points. Our D is capable of holding offenses under 20 points, now our O just needs to get more than 20! In comment 13602313 D_Giants said:Holy pessimism Batman! Dallas's vaunted O scored about as many points against Denver's elite defense as they did against us. Unless we suddenly gift the Lions excellent field position or turnovers for TD 3 times, I do not see that offense scoring 35 points. Our D is capable of holding offenses under 20 points, now our O just needs to get more than 20!

Quote: I think we'll win, though it likely won't be pretty.



I would hammer the under 41 total in the Sportsbook tonight. In comment 13602300 YAJ2112 said:I would hammer the under 41 total in the Sportsbook tonight.

You are right, Mike. Short of a one-week turnaround, I don't see the offense scoring 2 TDs. As revised, Lions, 19-9. I hope I am wrong, but the Giants offense is soooo anemic that it's difficult to enjoy watching them. In comment 13602341 Mike in NY said:You are right, Mike. Short of a one-week turnaround, I don't see the offense scoring 2 TDs. As revised, Lions, 19-9. I hope I am wrong, but the Giants offense is soooo anemic that it's difficult to enjoy watching them.

Quote: the OL doesn't play better we will lose. I expect Detroit to start in some type of cover 2 shell to see if they can get pressure with just four or five. Everybody should. Their DL isn't that good, but the same was true of Dallas. To counteract any pressure we may see more planned bootlegs and rollouts from Eli.



They will run the exact same game plan they ran against us last December when we only scored 17 points.



I bet the Lions are figuring that they can do that again, they will figure out a way to win based on the amount of possessions they will get because the Giants offense won't consistently possess the ball. In comment 13601931 AcidTest said:They will run the exact same game plan they ran against us last December when we only scored 17 points.I bet the Lions are figuring that they can do that again, they will figure out a way to win based on the amount of possessions they will get because the Giants offense won't consistently possess the ball.

This is a bellweather game IMO PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 5:03 pm : link We have all the reasons to come out flying and win. Monday night, first home game, coming off an embarrassing loss on national TV, and we're playing a team we just beat 5 games ago.



We should come out flying and roll. If we do we can just write-off the Dallas game and move forward. If we don't then its going to be a long season.

Given old man : 9/18/2017 5:35 pm : link our poor record on national tv and/or halftime celebration(commemorative) games, along with our poor OL play, I am not optimistic about tonight.

Just sit, watch, and hope....like every other game.

This is probably going to be an ugly, embarrassing loss. Dry Lightning : 9/18/2017 5:51 pm : link The sad part is it doesn't have to be that way. If they did the same old, same old, this week in practice- we are fucked. If they tried to address these issues, make a few tweaks, maybe we have a slim chance. One thing is for certain......we lose tonight this season is over.

I heard espn radio commentator predict lions will win 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 6:04 pm : link Going away by more than two td

I feel strongly that our talent is far superior hitdog42 : 9/18/2017 6:09 pm : link On both sides of the ball.



The question is about scheme and style not about players. Predictable and reactive will result in a loss. Assertive and dictating tempo on both sides with some wrinkles/changes and we win going away.



Changes?

- use two tight ends more, chip with them, and be diverse with the play calls when formations that way - this should be a weapon

- more quick hitting run game to avoid negative plays.

- get back to "throwing the guys open"- a strength of Eli especially when we have special skill players.(stop fade type routes)

- take shots downfield- create time by chipping and pushing tempo- snapping below 5 seconds on play clock is a recipe for ol disaster



- let our own de's get loose to the qb instead of the passive protect the run pass rush

- let Landon loose

I wonder what shoes Odell is wearing for pregame warmups? 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 6:12 pm : link Are they hip?

. Dave in Hoboken : 9/18/2017 6:32 pm : link Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 21s21 seconds ago



Watching @OBJ_3 right now, he put a ton of equal pressure on both ankles at roughly 85 percent speed without limitation.

. Dave in Hoboken : 9/18/2017 6:33 pm : link Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 13s13 seconds ago



@OBJ_3 jumps into Eli Manning's warmups with the WRs, catches slant after putting foot in ground and going full speed. Leaning 80-20 yes.

it is funny nygiants16 : 9/18/2017 6:38 pm : link that one beat writer can say he looks fine and ready to go then another says he is rounding his routes and not putting equal pressure...just funny

Of course.. Dave in Hoboken : 9/18/2017 6:40 pm : link Art Stapleton‏Verified account @art_stapleton 38s39 seconds ago



Based on what I've seen so far, with my untrained medical eye: I think @OBJ_3 plays and @JjenkzLockdown sits tonight.

It looks like Carson53 : 9/18/2017 6:41 pm : link somebody hit the trifecta, eureka!

no goodson, no jenkins mofti : 9/18/2017 6:59 pm : link is really going to hurt us

every beat writer and nfl analyst seem to think beckham looked good nygiants16 : 9/18/2017 7:04 pm : link patricia traina only negative one about it saying he will only be limited and didnt cut off of left foot

Quote: The offensive line is deteriorating by the hour. Eli has no rapport with Marshall. The running backs are mediocre. And of course, no Beckham. The Lions are a competitive team. 9-7 last year, a productive offense, with a quarterback (Stafford) who's better than Eli. I am not hopeful at all. If I'm wrong, I'll be more than happy to fess up to not knowing much about pro football.





Ohh my lord. Stafford better than Eli. When will it stop?

Guy is 0-3 in the playoffs. My god. In comment 13602048 GeofromNJ said:Ohh my lord. Stafford better than Eli. When will it stop?Guy is 0-3 in the playoffs. My god.

If no JEnkins, Simms11 : 9/18/2017 7:14 pm : link does Hunter or Cockrell get the start? Or is it DRC?

Inactives Mike in NY : 9/18/2017 7:15 pm : link

Giants declared CB Janoris Jenkins, MLB B.J. Goodson, QB Davis Webb, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Keenan Robinson, TE Matt LaCosse, and DE Avery Moss inactive for Week 2 against the Lions.

No Jenkins, no Goodson... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/18/2017 7:16 pm : link People are going to have to step up, plain & simple. I'm looking at you Eli Apple.

Quote: Really disappointing with Jenkins and Goodson. Geez. They don't make 'em like they used to..



good thing is you still have drc, most likely play a lot of nickel, maybe big nickel with collins in the box In comment 13602544 Dave in Hoboken said:good thing is you still have drc, most likely play a lot of nickel, maybe big nickel with collins in the box

Quote: Take the snap under the center and roll out to one side or the other?



Defeat the twists and stunts?



You mentioned this above I believe. While it might make sense to move Eli to avoid pressure from stunts, it also eliminates protections for the receivers. The moment the QB leaves the tackle box, then the defensive backs can make contact with the receivers as long as the ball is not thrown in the air (Pass interference still applies). A smart and ruthless tactic would be to light up the receivers the moment a QB leaves the tackle box. A receiver's success at catching the ball lying on the ground is diminished rather than letting them run unimpeded through the secondary. A perfect example (I think it was last year, but it might have been the year before) is when Sherman from Seattle obliterated a receiver in the endzone when the opposing QB scrambled outside of the tackle box. Fans decried the act as unnecessary but it was within the rules. In comment 13602545 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:You mentioned this above I believe. While it might make sense to move Eli to avoid pressure from stunts, it also eliminates protections for the receivers. The moment the QB leaves the tackle box, then the defensive backs can make contact with the receivers as long as the ball is not thrown in the air (Pass interference still applies). A smart and ruthless tactic would be to light up the receivers the moment a QB leaves the tackle box. A receiver's success at catching the ball lying on the ground is diminished rather than letting them run unimpeded through the secondary. A perfect example (I think it was last year, but it might have been the year before) is when Sherman from Seattle obliterated a receiver in the endzone when the opposing QB scrambled outside of the tackle box. Fans decried the act as unnecessary but it was within the rules.

Quote: Ohh my lord. Stafford better than Eli. When will it stop?

Guy is 0-3 in the playoffs. My god.



It's very debatable whether Eli is better than Stafford at this point in their respective careers but regarding the playoffs, you make it sound like QBs always win and lose games by themselves. They don't. In comment 13602546 map7711 said:It's very debatable whether Eli is better than Stafford at this point in their respective careers but regarding the playoffs, you make it sound like QBs always win and lose games by themselves. They don't.

Lets go Giants! nicky43 : 9/18/2017 7:29 pm : link I hope MacAdoo gives the o-Line the drastically needed help it needs so Eli can make a few plays without rushing everything!

Paul Perkins Thinblueline : 9/18/2017 7:31 pm : link Will Rush for over 100 yards tonight... Evan Engram will get his first TD tonight.....

michael hunter SamdaGiantsFan : 9/18/2017 7:33 pm : link lets get it

My God this ESPN is horrible in its production value montanagiant : 9/18/2017 7:42 pm : link Awkard silences and pass offs, silly overhyping, and very rusty teamwork. Suzy is horrendous tonite

expect Stafford to exploit and get after munson micky : 9/18/2017 7:53 pm : link .

... BleedBlue : 9/18/2017 7:55 pm : link no jenkins or goodson...the defense bent alot last week with those guys as apple is struggling...offense def has to score tonight to have a shot

Tuck looks like he could easily suit up and play montanagiant : 9/18/2017 7:56 pm : link Tonight

The dreaded calf injury Bluesbreaker : 9/18/2017 7:59 pm : link no Jenkins either .. Just need to run the ball keep the defense fresh . Eli has to be able to get through his reads

and get the ball down field for a change .

I fear that the Detroit RBs BlueManFu : 9/18/2017 8:00 pm : link Will absolutely shred this Defense without Robinson or Goodson.



Riddick and Abdullah against Munson in the middle? Lord have mercy

Quote: Will absolutely shred this Defense without Robinson or Goodson.



Riddick and Abdullah against Munson in the middle? Lord have mercy





yea for the second week, i dont feel good. In comment 13602649 BlueManFu said:yea for the second week, i dont feel good.

Quote: Will absolutely shred this Defense without Robinson or Goodson.



Riddick and Abdullah against Munson in the middle? Lord have mercy



Lions will not be running tonight. In comment 13602649 BlueManFu said:Lions will not be running tonight.