New York Giants - Detroit Lions Post-Game Discussion Thread Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/18/2017 11:17 pm

... BleedBlue : 9/18/2017 11:18 pm : link lol we are gonna be 0-3

Offense is in need of a massive reboot jcn56 : 9/18/2017 11:19 pm : link From the scheme down to the personnel - keep OBJ, Shep and Engram - and the rest of them can basically go.

A truly pathetic effort gmenatlarge : 9/18/2017 11:21 pm : link In ALL phases of the game...

whose strength was play-action downfield passing and turned him into Captain Checkdown.



That's not remotely the criticism to make tonight.

The Eagles JohnF : 9/18/2017 11:21 pm : link are going to massacre them next week. Even if OBJ is 100%.

that was painful to watch AnnapolisMike : 9/18/2017 11:22 pm : link I was one thinking the OL would be better. I was utterly wrong. They need to make some big changes for the Philly game on the OL.



Not sure about Eli...he is not making a difference out there at all. T

McAdoo should start D_Giants : 9/18/2017 11:22 pm : link as LT. At least the streak of less than 20 points per game continues. The Eagles will insure it continues next week.

... 26.2 : 9/18/2017 11:23 pm : link I feel bad for eli. Even though he's limited.

the team has done nothing bbfanva : 9/18/2017 11:25 pm : link These guys have ignored the oline too long. What should the fans expect when the team does nothing to improve the weakest part of the team. The team looks as uninspired as they did during the Handley era..



We have a crappy O-line, but our QB and receivers CT Charlie : 9/18/2017 11:25 pm : link are good enough to score 20 points a game every game (one TD, one FG per half) with a smart game plan and good play calling.

Eli D_Giants : 9/18/2017 11:25 pm : link Use a victory formation to close her out.

Darnold ? averagejoe : 9/18/2017 11:26 pm : link I mean who are we gonna beat with no points ?

8 straight games without getting more re than 19 points jeff57 : 9/18/2017 11:26 pm : link .

lol we are gonna be 0-3



Hell, when is our next reasonably winnable game? Don't we play the Bucs and the Broncos after Philly?

I mean I suppose it's nice GiantsRage2007 : 9/18/2017 11:26 pm : link That we drafted Apple and Shepperd and Engram etc the last few years but it's pretty apparent another OL or 2 might have been a good idea.

First time in our long history dpinzow : 9/18/2017 11:26 pm : link that we've lost the first 2 games of a season by 2 TDs or more

Time to face some cold hard facts gmenatlarge : 9/18/2017 11:27 pm : link Flowers is a total bust and the rest of the line is not far behind...

lol we lost on MNF last year too Gordo : 9/18/2017 11:27 pm : link 24-10...



good times.. fuck this team right now..

Eli showed a champion's heart. bceagle05 : 9/18/2017 11:27 pm : link Not much to say otherwise. Marshall's toast. Flowers is a bust. McAdoo's honeymoon is over. Reese's ass should be in the line. We'll be lucky to split the next two - this is looking like a 7-9 football team and maybe worse.

Marshall signing was a mistake AnnapolisMike : 9/18/2017 11:27 pm : link He adds nothing

It's a criticism since McAdoo came on and the philosophy change pushed on Coughlin.



They demanded that his completion % go up, hence this scheme. The OL also sucks because they felt they didn't need to upgrade because the quick passing game would mask it - but they forgot you need to run the ball effectively as well. In comment 13604851 Devon said:It's a criticism since McAdoo came on and the philosophy change pushed on Coughlin.They demanded that his completion % go up, hence this scheme. The OL also sucks because they felt they didn't need to upgrade because the quick passing game would mask it - but they forgot you need to run the ball effectively as well.

that's improvement!



Next week we might score 13 points, but we'll give up a punt return and a pick six. In comment 13604873 madgiantscow009 said:Next week we might score 13 points, but we'll give up a punt return and a pick six.

If you can't protect an immobile QB jeff57 : 9/18/2017 11:28 pm : link you're going to lose more often than not.

They are looking at 0-6 JohnF : 9/18/2017 11:29 pm : link before they get a "break" with the Rams/49'ers...though even winning those two is going to be a struggle. This is as scary bad as the late 70's. I watched those teams, and even they weren't as offensively inept as these guys (well, maybe the 1978 team was!)



And there's nothing they can do about the offense right now...no quick fixes for the run or passing game.

I'll Photoguy : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link be watching my granddaughter play softball next Sunday. I won't spend a second thinking about the Giants.

only good thing about the Marshall bluepepper : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link drop is that it probably prevents him from popping off. He surely regrets signing up for this sh*t-show and has hardly been targeted. Now he can't say squat.

Giants and night games jeff57 : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link Not perfect together.

I never thought I'd say this BillT : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link But they need to reorganize the OL. How about Pugh, Fluker, Richberg, Jerry, Wheeler. Flowers need to sit for now if not forever. Hart is hurt. Who knows.

but there will be some serious arguments in the future:

Jerry should have re-signed Hankins.



Jerry should have re-signed Hankins.



You will be the last. The defense is not the problem. Two games 13 point. In comment 13604930 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:You will be the last. The defense is not the problem. Two games 13 point.

But they need to reorganize the OL. How about Pugh, Fluker, Richberg, Jerry, Wheeler. Flowers need to sit for now if not forever. Hart is hurt. Who knows.



I agree. The way things are now isn't and won't work. Time to blow it up. In comment 13604973 BillT said:I agree. The way things are now isn't and won't work. Time to blow it up.

How we are blaming the coach larryinnewhaven : 9/18/2017 11:31 pm : link when we have Ereck Flowers at left tackle just isn't fair. The guy is comically bad. The reports during training camp said he was embarrassing against the taxi squad. He is a turnstile. Nothing works offensively if you 2seconds to pass. scary how bad we look.



lol we are gonna be 0-3





Whenever this team honors anything St. Jimmy : 9/18/2017 11:32 pm : link run for the hills. Tonight was a good showing when honoring a team from the past.

that's improvement!





lol we are gonna be 0-3





Groundhog AcidTest : 9/18/2017 11:33 pm : link Day.



Bad OL and an immobile QB mean that teams can control the LOS with just their front four. The Lions at one point had five sacks with no blitzes. Eli played better in the second half. The Marshall drop was killer, and he took a wicked shot on the pass to Shepard. He has no pass protection, or run game. The throws he missed were probably a function of the hits he's taken. But he is inaccurate, and slow footed. He needs a much cleaner pocket now than we can give him.

you're going to lose more often than not.



Didn't take you long. Wow. In comment 13604939 jeff57 said:Didn't take you long. Wow.

Giants either save their season next week.. Sean : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link or this might be a repeat of 2003.

The offense allstarjim : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link Is completely broken.



Problem is you really can't change it drastically now. You can fire McAdoo, or at least from play-calling, something I think definitely needs to happen. But you can't change the offensive philosophy completely at this point, and moreover, you've completely changed Eli and his habits in this offense.



Because of this, it's far more likely that this is going to be a lost season. And if the Giants fail to get to the playoffs, then it's time for Mara to make changes. And that means goodbye Mac, and maybe goodbye Eli.

Gotta thank gmenatlarge : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link Special teams for helping out- kicking OB and allowing a PR TD!

From the scheme down to the personnel - keep OBJ, Shep and Engram - and the rest of them can basically go.



Said this on the game thread: if we can trade OBJ, a once-a-generational receiving talent, for two competent offensive linemen, our chance of winning will actually go up. Not than we can or should do so, but that's how atrocious the line is.



People keep insisting giving Reese credits for upgrading other parts of the team. Come on, how good is a mother if she teaches her kids six languages and quantum mechanics but fails to provide them proper nutritions??

In comment 13604807 jcn56 said:Said this on the game thread: if we can trade OBJ, a once-a-generational receiving talent, for two competent offensive linemen, our chance of winning will actually go up. Not than we can or should do so, but that's how atrocious the line is.People keep insisting giving Reese credits for upgradingparts of the team. Come on, how good is a mother if she teaches her kids six languages and quantum mechanics but fails to provide them proper nutritions??

This offense has sucked for over a year LatHarv83 : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link People who want to focus on a drop here or a play there are missing the big picture entirely. The QB is in decline, the OL sucks, our backs are a bunch of nobodies, our best skill player is not himself due to injury, and the head coach looks in over his head trying to run this offense while being the head coach. This isn't the same offense we had with him as a coordinator with Coughlin. And on a different note entirely, Mac is as bad as it gets with clock management. Like all time putrid level horrible. He has no idea what he's doing with the clock. That's down the list on importance of head coach attributes but it's still big and troubling that he can be so clueless. The way he handled the end of the half was a joke. Maybe not as bad as Minnesota game last year but still terrible

hopefully spike : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link we beat the Chargers, Rams and @Niners



Not many winnable games

Gotta thank gmenatlarge : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link Special teams for helping out- kicking OB and allowing a PR TD!

just shocking giantfan2000 : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link i don't think i have ever seen the Giants run game this horrible



are good enough to score 20 points a game every game (one TD, one FG per half) with a smart game plan and good play calling.



"with a smart game plan and good play calling".....That's not going to happen with this coach, sadly. In comment 13604892 CT Charlie said:"with a smart game plan and good play calling".....That's not going to happen with this coach, sadly.

before they get a "break" with the Rams/49'ers...though even winning those two is going to be a struggle. This is as scary bad as the late 70's. I watched those teams, and even they weren't as offensively inept as these guys (well, maybe the 1978 team was!)

And there's nothing they can do about the offense right now...no quick fixes for the run or passing game.



And there's nothing they can do about the offense right now...no quick fixes for the run or passing game.



They might be able to,beat San Diego and Seattle at home and be 2-5 at the bye. In comment 13604958 JohnF said:They might be able to,beat San Diego and Seattle at home and be 2-5 at the bye.

bad enough they bluepepper : 9/18/2017 11:36 pm : link come back with the same guys on the OL but based on the camp reports and pre-season games they didn't even experiment with moving guys around. So re-arranging the line now is dicey. Should have tried Pugh at LT and Flowers at RT or G just to see what happens and expose the guys to different positions. No imagination at all from this coaching staff or front office. They are in a very bad spot. Eli is not going to suddenly start moving around back there. Sure seems like we're screwed. But hey, Evan Engram is match-up nightmare so there's that.

Giants should just forefeit the Eagle game 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 11:36 pm : link It doesn't make any sense to play that game.....just take a powder and take two weeks to get ready for bucs

when we have Ereck Flowers at left tackle just isn't fair. The guy is comically bad. The reports during training camp said he was embarrassing against the taxi squad. He is a turnstile. Nothing works offensively if you 2seconds to pass. scary how bad we look.

Its the coaches team, his offensive system, he is calling the plays, he is designing the plays, and he can make changes to personel, can call a timeout to leave his team a shot before halftime instead of losing 45 seconds. In comment 13604983 larryinnewhaven said:Its the coaches team, his offensive system, he is calling the plays, he is designing the plays, and he can make changes to personel, can call a timeout to leave his team a shot before halftime instead of losing 45 seconds.

This was a clusterfuck on every level SHO'NUFF : 9/18/2017 11:37 pm : link coaching, offense, defense and special teams.



The very definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results... what's the definition of McAdoo Madness? plugging in Flowers at LT over and over?

The only silver lining is that tribs : 9/18/2017 11:37 pm : link BBI doesn't have to complain about the refs blowing the game.

Not much to say otherwise. Marshall's toast. Flowers is a bust. McAdoo's honeymoon is over. Reese's ass should be in the line. We'll be lucky to split the next two - this is looking like a 7-9 football team and maybe worse.



7 and nine means we'd win half the rest of our games. I don't see it. In comment 13604923 bceagle05 said:7 and nine means we'd win half the rest of our games. I don't see it.

Seriously McNally's_Nuts : 9/18/2017 11:38 pm : link considering taking the Eagles in my survivor pool next week....

when we have Ereck Flowers at left tackle just isn't fair. The guy is comically bad. The reports during training camp said he was embarrassing against the taxi squad. He is a turnstile. Nothing works offensively if you 2seconds to pass. scary how bad we look.



Because this coach said Flowers was good enough to improve the o-line when clearly he is not. How could BM have not convinced the GM as to the urgency of the three positions on the oline that badly need upgrades! That's on BM as well as on the GM. In comment 13604983 larryinnewhaven said:Because this coach said Flowers was good enough to improve the o-line when clearly he is not. How could BM have not convinced the GM as to the urgency of the three positions on the oline that badly need upgrades! That's on BM as well as on the GM.

The AcidTest : 9/18/2017 11:39 pm : link problem is 80% OL, 20% Eli. Eli was never mobile, but he had pocket presence, which seems to be evaporating. His accuracy is also lacking at times. But the OL is just atrocious. More mobility by him would compensate, but he is harassed almost immediately. Flowers is awful, and he often can't step up in a pocket that is constantly being pushed backwards. We also can't run at all.



The Giants won't bench Flowers, so why not at least give him some help? We have no deep play ability without more pass protection. Play action won't work without a run game.

We suck on prime time. SHO'NUFF : 9/18/2017 11:40 pm : link We suck when we honor something.

Nobody ever misses a field goal against us.

We miss tackles.

We drop passes.

We can't block.

We can't run.

We can't even get the ball off in time on 4th and goal.

ESPN drooling over Stafford gmenatlarge : 9/18/2017 11:41 pm : link He threw for 122 yards...

run for the hills. Tonight was a good showing when honoring a team from the past.



Was thinking about that just before the game started - halftime honorees rarely make out well at a Giants game. In comment 13604998 St. Jimmy said:Was thinking about that just before the game started - halftime honorees rarely make out well at a Giants game.

What do you think of the offense's execution? tribs : 9/18/2017 11:41 pm : link I'm all for it - John McKay

They gambled big on player improvement j_rud : 9/18/2017 11:42 pm : link and lost big. It's going to be a long season. There's not a realistic fix to this. Just wait until the blame game starts. Then it's going to get really interesting.

The Happiest Time of the Year Arkbach : 9/18/2017 11:43 pm : link January 3 when Mara has to address the media to explain this away.

It won't fix a ton bigbluehoya : 9/18/2017 11:43 pm : link But I think the process of finding out what they have in Gallman should start next week. I think he's the most talented back on the roster.

i don't think i have ever seen the Giants run game this horrible



I'll take this one further. I don't think I've seen a Giants run game at all this year. In comment 13605045 giantfan2000 said:I'll take this one further. I don't think I've seen a Giants run game at all this year.

Quote: We suck when we honor something.

Nobody ever misses a field goal against us.

We miss tackles.

We drop passes.

We can't block.

We can't run.

We can't even get the ball off in time on 4th and goal.



And we're stuck with a horrible GM and a useless HC! In comment 13605104 SHO'NUFF said:And we're stuck with a horrible GM and a useless HC!

Complete complementary football? What does that mean? Jim in Hoboken : 9/18/2017 11:43 pm : link Just fucking put forth an adequate offense, or just a slightly below average one!!

I should have said 0-7 JohnF : 9/18/2017 11:44 pm : link We're not going to beat the Chargers (they can score, and that team has had our number for years), and Seattle's defense will keep us to 10 points or less. Those are losses.



Here's the problem...you're not going to fix this offensive line by shuffling people around. We're looking at a 2 year rebuild on the OLine (we don't have the cap cash for a quick Free Agency rebuild, like we did on Defense). By that time, Eli...if he survives, which I doubt with this line...will be 38, and I think it's too late.



I think at this point we might want to look into seeing how much we can get for Eli, and make a trade that will bring enough draft choices to do a quick OLine rebuild. Then start Webb and see if he's the real deal. If we stink bad enough, then maybe look at one of the QB's coming out next year.



Yeah, we can keep Eli, but he's going to be a shell of the player we knew. The decent thing to do is send him to a team with an offensive line and a decent shot at the playoffs. He deserves a real chance at a third ring, something that's not going to happen here the way things are going.

HoLY SHIT, bEN JUST THREW ELI UNDER THE BUS 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 11:45 pm : link WOW, WHAT AN sob

This coach is dumb, He threw Eli under the bus when he is getting 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 11:47 pm : link destroyed under center. What a douchebag

He totally emphasized Eli was wrong for not just snapping the ball on 32_Razor : 9/18/2017 11:48 pm : link 4th down on goalline when OL was not set

I left the bar after the punt return . Bluesbreaker : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm : link This is on Reece and Mac they blew it with the O-line we watched them fail for 17 weeks and now they regressed .

They had a chance in the draft to trade down in the 1st round

Engram will be a nice player but that was a luxury pick IMO

Could have moved down to Cam Robinson and Dion Dawkins and

instead of taking Webb they could have moved up and took

Kareem Hunt who went one pick before our pick or stayed put

and selected Donta Foreman . None of our backs are power backs Vereen is a specialist Darkwa is a back up and Perkins a change of pace . We would have been fine with Ellison LaCosse and Adams .

Yeah Eli through a stride behind Engram bad throw but this offense has not been in sync for 19 games now .

Brandon Marshall had a huge drop but he has had very little game time in this offense and clearly is not totally in tune with Eli . This dink and dunk offense is maddening but this team is so easy to defend because the opposing defense can get home with in 3 seconds hardly enough time to throw

deep patterns there were two first have plays Odell was wide open cutting across the middle and Marshal had a step past two defenders both plays were good for 30 yards each

but mean while Eli was getting crushed because of the revolving door we have at LT .

Even when we manage a hole in the run game none of our RB's are dynamic enough to make extra yards or break tackles .

Now for the bad news the injuries are piling up .

And Philthy is on the horizon licking there chops they have an even better front 7 and they upgraded there skill positions .

Two top ten picks are not playing as such . I hear DRC went down hope he is ok because it's gonna get uglier !



Solari, McAdoo, Ross, and Reese have got to go NYRiese : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm : link they can't evaluate OL, LB, and RB talent worth a lick.

I feel sorry for season tickit holders.

Blame starts at the Top Ronzo17 : 9/18/2017 11:51 pm : link Everyone and their mother except Reese has known for years that this oline needed drastic help. Can't go into the season with the same shit as last year and expect a different outcome. As someone said before. Manure is manure no matter how you spread it. I know there wasn't a lot out there but make a trade or draft someone high. TJ Lang or someone of that caliber would of been better then these scrubs. When Pugh is your best lineman. New York we have a problem

About Eli?



Don't listen to the troll. Leave it be. He's just lying. In comment 13605190 Jim in Forest Hills said:Don't listen to the troll. Leave it be. He's just lying.

4th down on goalline when OL was not set



Eli was wrong, get the play off or call a TO. Unacceptable to take a penalty in that spot. In comment 13605200 32_Razor said:Eli was wrong, get the play off or call a TO. Unacceptable to take a penalty in that spot.

Quote: We're not going to beat the Chargers (they can score, and that team has had our number for years), and Seattle's defense will keep us to 10 points or less. Those are losses.



Here's the problem...you're not going to fix this offensive line by shuffling people around. We're looking at a 2 year rebuild on the OLine (we don't have the cap cash for a quick Free Agency rebuild, like we did on Defense). By that time, Eli...if he survives, which I doubt with this line...will be 38, and I think it's too late.



I think at this point we might want to look into seeing how much we can get for Eli, and make a trade that will bring enough draft choices to do a quick OLine rebuild. Then start Webb and see if he's the real deal. If we stink bad enough, then maybe look at one of the QB's coming out next year.



Yeah, we can keep Eli, but he's going to be a shell of the player we knew. The decent thing to do is send him to a team with an offensive line and a decent shot at the playoffs. He deserves a real chance at a third ring, something that's not going to happen here the way things are going.



Eli is absolutely worthless. Nobody's giving us shit for an ineffective 36 year old QB making $20 million per year. No one could even fit him under the salary cap. In comment 13605150 JohnF said:Eli is absolutely worthless. Nobody's giving us shit for an ineffective 36 year old QB making $20 million per year. No one could even fit him under the salary cap.

Quote: In comment 13605200 32_Razor said:





Quote:





4th down on goalline when OL was not set







Eli was wrong, get the play off or call a TO. Unacceptable to take a penalty in that spot.



bullshit...he ist he coach. get the fucking call in after making a faster decision....if you make a late decision call a timeout In comment 13605230 j_rud said:bullshit...he ist he coach. get the fucking call in after making a faster decision....if you make a late decision call a timeout

I gave McAdoo a pass last year blueblood : 9/18/2017 11:53 pm : link but he is not the right coach for the job. Im already on the Ben needs to go bandwagon.. Team scores under 20 points for almost a season ???



Something is very very wrong here.. this team could QUICKLY have a terrible losing record going into the bye week.

4th down on goalline when OL was not set



Maybe it was just Eli's way of calling audible to a field goal. In comment 13605200 32_Razor said:Maybe it was just Eli's way of calling audible to a field goal.

Changing The OL Won't Do Squat looie : 9/18/2017 11:54 pm : link There's no one on the bench that's any better than the 5 who are out there now. Reese once again dropped the ball on improving this unit, just as he did with the TE position for so long, trying to convince us that Larry Donnell would be a stud when everyone knew it wouldn't happen. I give him a lot of credit for improving the D last year but the OL has needed a serious upgrade for a while now; instead Reese stuck his head in the sand, trying to convince us that guys like Jerry and Newhouse were quality players and Flowers and Hart were much improved. Yeah, right.

62 total yards rushing LeftHook : 9/18/2017 11:57 pm : link Pathetic.......... ugh

... christian : 12:00 am : link Manning took that penalty, clear as day.



And Macadoo knows it.

You Guys Can Blame Eli All You Want... looie : 12:04 am : link ...but there's not a QB in the league that could possibly thrive with an OL like this. And my grandparents could run block better than this group. Pugh and Richburg are decent players, the others are trash. 2 out of 5 ain't gonna cut it. Not by a long shot.

We cut certain players because of perceived no-value SHO'NUFF : 12:04 am : link to special teams...but does it really matter when Quinn's unit keeps playing out of their respective lanes?

Stafford only had 122 yards passing! Simms11 : 12:04 am : link What happened in this game? They really didn't get more then 100 yards on the ground until final series. Few plays killed us.....the Jones TD and the punt return TD.

Just saw Ben's post game interview nicky43 : 12:05 am : link or part of it. He's a lying sack of shit! I've lost all respect for this guy. He's in so far over his head it's not even fair to him. How dare he blame Eli for any of this. Eli is the only thing on the offense playing smart and tough.

I would say Carson53 : 12:06 am : link 0-4 is very plausible, with Philly and Tampa on the road.

Both have good defensive lines...just saying.

I know this is and should be the last thing in fans' mind right now, LAXin : 12:06 am : link but fair or not, a miserable season like this will grealty consolidate the case against Eli going into the Hall of Fame. So what he is top 6 in this and top 8 in that all time when he retires? A QB who played 201 straight game should have that and he is already given much credits for that iron man streak. To marvel at his aggregated personal stats seperately is double-booking.



I have seen enough. Over the last few years Eli's skills have SterlingArcher : 12:06 am : link deteriorated, he was never very mobile, now he is like statue!

And in the fact that oline is abysmal and you have a recipe for disaster. I wonder if Mara will step in and demand McAdoo stop calling plays? In any case, I think we will soon see the end of Eli and McAdoo, I really wished Eli could go out on a high note, but I guess it is not to be. As it appears now the Giants could be drafting in the top 5.

...but there's not a QB in the league that could possibly thrive with an OL like this. And my grandparents could run block better than this group. Pugh and Richburg are decent players, the others are trash. 2 out of 5 ain't gonna cut it. Not by a long shot.



This is exactly right. That's how bad this situation is for Eli. We seriously need THREE upgrades on the o-line. 2 tackles and another guard or 2 guards, one tackle and move Pugh to tackle. We knew this at the end of 2016 and most of us knew this long before that. So what does our GM do about it. Well we're still starting the same guys as 2016 so go figure! In comment 13605315 looie said:This is exactly right. That's how bad this situation is for Eli. We seriously need THREE upgrades on the o-line. 2 tackles and another guard or 2 guards, one tackle and move Pugh to tackle. We knew this at the end of 2016 and most of us knew this long before that. So what does our GM do about it. Well we're still starting the same guys as 2016 so go figure!

or part of it. He's a lying sack of shit! I've lost all respect for this guy. He's in so far over his head it's not even fair to him. How dare he blame Eli for any of this. Eli is the only thing on the offense playing smart and tough.

sorry didnt get it to you faster In comment 13605329 nicky43 said:sorry didnt get it to you faster

Just got back from the game Matt in SGS : 12:19 am : link what a shit show. A few things of note here, and it's not a good harbinger in my mind. Eli, in the first half especially, looked very much like Kurt Warner in his swan song performances before Eli took the job from him. Tentative, holding the ball too long, not finding the open man and taking sacks. We know the OL is awful, can't run block now going on several years and Eli has taken a beating back there. But the eye test doesn't lie here. And I'm an Eli fan, but we are nearing territory that the Giants need to be taking a good look at Webb in practice and with the coaches and decide if this guy is ready to compete in 2018, or else time to start looking at a QB in the first round next year.



And McAdoo is starting to show me some Jim Fassel things, which is also not good. That being, he's supposed to be an offensive minded coach, who is actually relying on his defense. Fassel did it in his first year in 1997, thanks mainly to his defense and a crap offense with a fullback (Charles Way) as his best player. By 1998, the bloom started to come off the rose. Fassel went back and forth on play call fighting with Sean Payton for a while as well. You have to wonder when that's coming with Sullivan.



I'm not ready to give up on the season, but soon enough I'll be waiting for the finger pointing to start from the defense as the frustration mounts. Either they are going to rally and save their season in Philly, or the wheels are going to come off real quick on this season. Show us some guts and toughness in Philly. I'm not holding my breath. The flaws on the offensive line have translated into the rest of the team coming apart.

i don't like McAdoo TexasGmenFan : 12:22 am : link never have as HC. he seems like a smug prick in over his head not willing to take any blame.

This team very rarely plays well in Philly. Simms11 : 12:23 am : link Only time they played well in Philly was when they had Plax and a healthy VC because they couldn't cover either. This may get ugly down there next week. Better D then Detroit or Dallas and Wentz is playing extremely well with new receivers.

never have as HC. he seems like a smug prick in over his head not willing to take any blame.



He just said in the post game press conf that he told the players that the loss/game was on him. In comment 13605439 TexasGmenFan said:He just said in the post game press conf that he told the players that the loss/game was on him.

Pathetic.......... ugh



Perkins had another 10 yards this week too! That's our starting RB. Holy shit! In comment 13605279 LeftHook said:Perkins had another 10 yards this week too! That's our starting RB. Holy shit!

Only time they played well in Philly was when they had Plax and a healthy VC because they couldn't cover either. This may get ugly down there next week. Better D then Detroit or Dallas and Wentz is playing extremely well with new receivers.



To be fair, they almost always seem to play primetime games in Philly, which doesn't help. I'm still not ready to write off the season, but make no mistake... Philly is BETTER than the 2 teams we just played and lost to. In comment 13605443 Simms11 said:To be fair, they almost always seem to play primetime games in Philly, which doesn't help. I'm still not ready to write off the season, but make no mistake... Philly is BETTER than the 2 teams we just played and lost to.

Quote: what a shit show. A few things of note here, and it's not a good harbinger in my mind. Eli, in the first half especially, looked very much like Kurt Warner in his swan song performances before Eli took the job from him. Tentative, holding the ball too long, not finding the open man and taking sacks. We know the OL is awful, can't run block now going on several years and Eli has taken a beating back there. But the eye test doesn't lie here. And I'm an Eli fan, but we are nearing territory that the Giants need to be taking a good look at Webb in practice and with the coaches and decide if this guy is ready to compete in 2018, or else time to start looking at a QB in the first round next year.



And McAdoo is starting to show me some Jim Fassel things, which is also not good. That being, he's supposed to be an offensive minded coach, who is actually relying on his defense. Fassel did it in his first year in 1997, thanks mainly to his defense and a crap offense with a fullback (Charles Way) as his best player. By 1998, the bloom started to come off the rose. Fassel went back and forth on play call fighting with Sean Payton for a while as well. You have to wonder when that's coming with Sullivan.



I'm not ready to give up on the season, but soon enough I'll be waiting for the finger pointing to start from the defense as the frustration mounts. Either they are going to rally and save their season in Philly, or the wheels are going to come off real quick on this season. Show us some guts and toughness in Philly. I'm not holding my breath. The flaws on the offensive line have translated into the rest of the team coming apart.



Matt, Warner also went on Arizona where he saw his career rejuvenated. The end may be nearing for Eli, but he deserves so much better than what Reese has assembled around him. It's borderline criminally negligent. If this was a one year thing, it would be excusable. But we are now four years into a rebuild of the OL and instead of getting better it's regressing. The fish rots from the head first and that begins with the GM. In comment 13605423 Matt in SGS said:Matt, Warner also went on Arizona where he saw his career rejuvenated. The end may be nearing for Eli, but he deserves so much better than what Reese has assembled around him. It's borderline criminally negligent. If this was a one year thing, it would be excusable. But we are now four years into a rebuild of the OL and instead of getting better it's regressing. The fish rots from the head first and that begins with the GM.

Scott Van Pelt gets it SHO'NUFF : 12:46 am : link why doesn't McAdoo?

Quote: what a shit show. A few things of note here, and it's not a good harbinger in my mind. Eli, in the first half especially, looked very much like Kurt Warner in his swan song performances before Eli took the job from him. Tentative, holding the ball too long, not finding the open man and taking sacks. We know the OL is awful, can't run block now going on several years and Eli has taken a beating back there. But the eye test doesn't lie here. And I'm an Eli fan, but we are nearing territory that the Giants need to be taking a good look at Webb in practice and with the coaches and decide if this guy is ready to compete in 2018, or else time to start looking at a QB in the first round next year.



And McAdoo is starting to show me some Jim Fassel things, which is also not good. That being, he's supposed to be an offensive minded coach, who is actually relying on his defense. Fassel did it in his first year in 1997, thanks mainly to his defense and a crap offense with a fullback (Charles Way) as his best player. By 1998, the bloom started to come off the rose. Fassel went back and forth on play call fighting with Sean Payton for a while as well. You have to wonder when that's coming with Sullivan.



I'm not ready to give up on the season, but soon enough I'll be waiting for the finger pointing to start from the defense as the frustration mounts. Either they are going to rally and save their season in Philly, or the wheels are going to come off real quick on this season. Show us some guts and toughness in Philly. I'm not holding my breath. The flaws on the offensive line have translated into the rest of the team coming apart.



The Fassel bashing makes no sense to me. In 1998, his QBs were Danny Kannel and Kent Graham. There is no amount of play calling that could make those guys look successful over the long-term. Even Kerry Collins was a tier below what's needed for sustained success in this league.



I agree with the other 2 paragraphs. Much like Aaron Judge is a 3 outcome player, Eli is a 3 outcome QB... he either misses open guys because of footsteps (NFL Matchup showed this last week), the o-line completely breaks down, or the pass gets dropped/completed short of the 1st down marker. In comment 13605423 Matt in SGS said:The Fassel bashing makes no sense to me. In 1998, his QBs were Danny Kannel and Kent Graham. There is no amount of play calling that could make those guys look successful over the long-term. Even Kerry Collins was a tier below what's needed for sustained success in this league.I agree with the other 2 paragraphs. Much like Aaron Judge is a 3 outcome player, Eli is a 3 outcome QB... he either misses open guys because of footsteps (NFL Matchup showed this last week), the o-line completely breaks down, or the pass gets dropped/completed short of the 1st down marker.

Quote: what a shit show. A few things of note here, and it's not a good harbinger in my mind. Eli, in the first half especially, looked very much like Kurt Warner in his swan song performances before Eli took the job from him. Tentative, holding the ball too long, not finding the open man and taking sacks. We know the OL is awful, can't run block now going on several years and Eli has taken a beating back there. But the eye test doesn't lie here. And I'm an Eli fan, but we are nearing territory that the Giants need to be taking a good look at Webb in practice and with the coaches and decide if this guy is ready to compete in 2018, or else time to start looking at a QB in the first round next year.



And McAdoo is starting to show me some Jim Fassel things, which is also not good. That being, he's supposed to be an offensive minded coach, who is actually relying on his defense. Fassel did it in his first year in 1997, thanks mainly to his defense and a crap offense with a fullback (Charles Way) as his best player. By 1998, the bloom started to come off the rose. Fassel went back and forth on play call fighting with Sean Payton for a while as well. You have to wonder when that's coming with Sullivan.



I'm not ready to give up on the season, but soon enough I'll be waiting for the finger pointing to start from the defense as the frustration mounts. Either they are going to rally and save their season in Philly, or the wheels are going to come off real quick on this season. Show us some guts and toughness in Philly. I'm not holding my breath. The flaws on the offensive line have translated into the rest of the team coming apart.



Well said Matt!! What I find very interesting is the media who usually shit on Eli are coming to his defense! They're shitting on Reese and Macdoo! Reese for the state of the offensive woes from the starting unit to the backups and Macdoo for his play selections and for not taking any of the blame. In comment 13605423 Matt in SGS said:Well said Matt!! What I find very interesting is the media who usually shit on Eli are coming to his defense! They're shitting on Reese and Macdoo! Reese for the state of the offensive woes from the starting unit to the backups and Macdoo for his play selections and for not taking any of the blame.

December 13th, 2013 JohnF : 12:52 am : link John Mara: Giants’ Season ‘As Disappointing As Any In My Memory’



Quote: "I think our offense is broken,” Mara said. “We need to improve on the offensive side. To me, that is the No. 1 personnel priority going into the off season is we need improve the offensive line."



The current GM heard this from the owner in 2013. It's now 2017, and the line is worst than it was in 2013, despite all his efforts. What confidence can we have this current FO has the ability to fix this in a year or two? The current GM heard this from the owner in 2013. It's now 2017, and the line is worst than it was in 2013, despite all his efforts. What confidence can we have this current FO has the ability to fix this in a year or two?

I agree Reb Bluesbreaker : 12:54 am : link and I never felt this offense was a good fit for Eli and the

offensive line is criminal to waste the last 4-5 years

of the best QB this franchise has ever had hell he couldn;t

run as a rookie and never was a good short pass play QB

give him a solid run game and adequate pass protection we would't have needed a shiny new toy at TE , Eli threw the deep pass to Marshal and to Adams both on the Money the play

action on the only TD worked because of the Lions all out

blitz Eli at his best . When you have 3-4 receivers being

covered by 7 guys and they still can't provide 3 lousy seconds of pass protection .!

Reggie and Ike on NFLN trueblueinpw : 1:25 am : link They're showing tape of Eli Apple giving up the touchdown and laughing about Eli looking at the Jumbotron instead of the receiver.

They're showing tape of Eli Apple giving up the touchdown and laughing about Eli looking at the Jumbotron instead of the receiver.



I was screaming wtf are u looking at right after the play. Terrible to be looking toward the sideline and Jumbotron there. In comment 13605616 trueblueinpw said:I was screaming wtf are u looking at right after the play. Terrible to be looking toward the sideline and Jumbotron there.

Just back from game.... BillKo : 2:43 am : link very disappointing. Some thoughts:



We seem to have two situations, either the OL breaks down immediately, or when they give Eli time, the routes/schemes just aren't getting it done - hence the 20 point plateau reaching eight games now.



The pick by Eli hurt, but hardly a game changer. It's the second quarter for goodness sake.



Marshall signing has bust written all over it. Dropped pass...but did you see his effort on the crossing route, going with one hand? Make an effort. I also saw Marshall one on one deep in the red zone....why aren't we using his big body and letting him go get a ball?



First and goal at the one. AGAIN, no jumbo formation where you can either run or pass with TEs matched on LBs. It's shotgun formation...I don't get it. Why carry TEs and a FB?



Not calling TO's at the end of the first half, or even at the end of the game with three minutes and change after our last drive turning it over on downs.....then he calls TO after the Detroit runner rips off a big gain to essentially ice the game.







