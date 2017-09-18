Is it fair to now consider Flowers a draft bust/wasted pick? Kuhn and Friends : 9/18/2017 11:27 pm He's just plain terrible.

It was fair to GMEN46 : 9/18/2017 11:28 pm : link Say he was a bust a long time ago. Crazy that fans know a player better then the guys managing the team. They have needed offensive line help for going in 4 years, the GM needs to be held accountable

He and Greg Robinson KerrysFlask : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link Need to quit and open a restaurant or something.

Fuck, they are terrible.

I don't know why the Giants didnt even try to salvage him at Guard Essex : 9/18/2017 11:30 pm : link Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).

Pugh and Flowers annexOPR : 9/18/2017 11:31 pm : link are better suited at guard



I've been saying this all summer. The saddest part is Flowers isn't even the worst OL. F'n joke

I'm starting Photoguy : 9/18/2017 11:32 pm : link to come around to the Flowers to guard line of thinking.

He's a guard spike : 9/18/2017 11:33 pm : link more so than Pugh.

It was complete and utter hubris. I only pray to God that we have another GM next year. Reese has been a failure since 2011. In comment 13604943 GMEN46 said:It was complete and utter hubris. I only pray to God that we have another GM next year. Reese has been a failure since 2011.

Just move him 5BowlsSoon : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link Get him out of LT. He has some value, plus he is young.

Yup jcn56 : 9/18/2017 11:34 pm : link Even if he does move and performs well - he'd be a G or RT, not what you want from the 10th pick in the draft. Add in three years of bad performance (inconsistent year 1, bad year two, worse seemingly year 3) and you end up with a bust.

Time to blow up the OL - its not going to work this way PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link Pugh-Flowers-RB-Jerry-Wheeler

or

Pugh-Jones-RB-Jerry-Flowers

Seriously, this is putrid offensive line play Marine One : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link and he is horrible. The guy looks worse, not better and looks to have no athletic ability worth salvaging. Next week is going to be a nightmare! Another thing, the league is figuring out Pags calls, last week with Dak on the line and this week with Stafford.

just find a way to get him the fucknout of the LT spot micky : 9/18/2017 11:35 pm : link period..enough of his shit show

At left tackle, a total failure. bceagle05 : 9/18/2017 11:37 pm : link A move to guard is long overdue. Not sure why Gruden wants him at RT - guys like Ansah will move over there and beat him like a drum.

Pick up Philly's defense in fantasy annexOPR : 9/18/2017 11:38 pm : link .

Thought Flowers looked okay. Just needs to improve Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2017 11:42 pm : link his footwork, hand placement, punch, head drop, leverage, speed, strength, bending at waist, quickness off snap, aggressiveness, and general technique.



And for all you chuckleheads that said he looked better this preseason...HaHa!!

Flowers is a Right Tackle, two reasons .... Manny in CA : 9/18/2017 11:42 pm : link

1. The LEFT side is the QBs Blind side; his feet are stuck in cement, but ....



2. The right side is the RUNNING side, that's where you need his natural strength



Gruden is right, Flowers to the right and Puch to left tackle





Flowers AcidTest : 9/18/2017 11:43 pm : link can't be a guard this year. It's LT or bench.



I would go with:



Pugh.

Jones.

Richburg.

Fluker.

Hart



Doubt Wheeler is ready, but he'd be the RT if Hart can't go. Might try Flowers at RT in that situation.

I remember early in his rookie year KentGraham : 9/18/2017 11:44 pm : link After a bad series he was rallying the linemen and looking like a leader. I was so happy thinking that the young kid was going to be a stud and anchor on the line for the next 10 years. Holy shit I was so wrong, that was high point of the kids career, he just fundamentally sucks.

... christian : 9/18/2017 11:45 pm : link The longer he's at LT, the more you risk ruining him.

I concede, as one of the last hopeful holdouts... SHO'NUFF : 9/18/2017 11:49 pm : link Flowers is a bust.



Pugh and Richburg were picked too early for their ability.



Apple should start hearing the bust whispers.



Reese isn't looking very good.

I just remember santacruzom : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm : link How irate people were at Ranaan for pointing out Flowers' flaws all offseason. "He's just unfairly picking on him! Unprofessional hack!"



Hilarious in hindsight.

Petitgout was world's better widmerseyebrow : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm : link He couldn't remember the snap count, but he could run block and was an average pass blocker. He actually started for the next team he was on. Remember when that used to be a thing?

RE: I would shift him to guard Kuhn and Friends : 9/18/2017 11:54 pm : link

Quote: He won't be exposed to speed there



It wasn't just speed, he was getting completely outmuscled and tossed around like a rag doll as if he weren't even any NFL caliber player. In comment 13605236 Jim in Forest Hills said:It wasn't just speed, he was getting completely outmuscled and tossed around like a rag doll as if he weren't even any NFL caliber player.

Flowers needs to be moved to RG blueblood : 9/18/2017 11:54 pm : link been saying it for a year now..

Anyone remember that Bears game allstarjim : 9/18/2017 11:58 pm : link I think it was the one that Hester ran back the missed FG, and I believe it was Petitgout that got hurt, and IIRC it was Bob Whitfield who entered the game and was so ill-prepared, and so overmatched by I think it was Alex Brown(?) that he was just whipped over and over. That was the last time I remember LT being this bad. But now it's every game.

Flowers GiantTerp79 : 9/19/2017 12:00 am : link Needs to be moved to the practice squad. Total liability because he has no technique. Not bad, not suspect, not inconsistent, just none. He's big and tall (a Jerry Reese staple in all OT assessments) that's it.

Yes. Dave in Hoboken : 9/19/2017 12:00 am : link He's a joke of a LT in the NFL even with all of the babying he's been given over the years and all of the hardwork he decided to put in this past offseason. Still sucks. Horrible pick, especially at the spot he was picked in. And Reese being stubborn and not trying him at G is only making the pick worse and hurting Flowers (and the offense) more.

Yes he is a bust montanagiant : 9/19/2017 12:12 am : link I have spent 2 years giving him a break no more, there is no improvement at all from last year

As a LT? Vanzetti : 9/19/2017 12:13 am : link Absolutely



Might be an ok guard. But yeah he was not a good pick, neither was Richburg



Poor drafting= poor OL

It's insane to me how he clearly doesn't deserve to be in the starting shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/19/2017 12:15 am : link lineup, yet keeps getting rolled out there.

He could easily flop Bluesbreaker : 9/19/2017 12:17 am : link at RT as well .

Flowers a guard? Marty866b : 9/19/2017 12:58 am : link Why do some any here think that Flowers could play guard. He doesn't play low and his technique would be bad at guard also. IMO,this guy is a total bust. If he wasn't Reese's #9 pick he would be on the practice team. Flowers at 9 and Apple at 10. Oh brother!

The best will be all the morons on this site that say Jimmy Googs : 9/19/2017 1:01 am : link he is not a bust because he has played so much since being drafted.





Next week's line up... (Should be, but will never happen) est1986 : 9/19/2017 9:05 am : link LT Pugh LG Jones C Richburg RG Flowers RT Wheeler

RE: I don't know why the Giants didnt even try to salvage him at Guard LauderdaleMatty : 9/19/2017 9:09 am : link

Quote: Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).



Because Reese is anarrongant prick. Period. He's willing to draft DL DVs and WRs if he misses. But Richberg and more so Flowers are guys he needed to look at getting at least competion for the last few years



No he hasn't totally ignored the OL bit only an total moron would not add anyone to this OL for the last two years. And his defenders here can wash his balls if they want but when Bobby Hart goes down and it's a huge issue you know this team is fucked In comment 13604974 Essex said:Because Reese is anarrongant prick. Period. He's willing to draft DL DVs and WRs if he misses. But Richberg and more so Flowers are guys he needed to look at getting at least competion for the last few yearsNo he hasn't totally ignored the OL bit only an total moron would not add anyone to this OL for the last two years. And his defenders here can wash his balls if they want but when Bobby Hart goes down and it's a huge issue you know this team is fucked

I don't see any place on the O line Jersey55 : 9/19/2017 11:00 am : link where I would feel comfortable with Flowers, he is just a big man who is a bad football player......

RE: Thought Flowers looked okay. Just needs to improve Diver_Down : 9/19/2017 11:16 am : link

Quote: his footwork, hand placement, punch, head drop, leverage, speed, strength, bending at waist, quickness off snap, aggressiveness, and general technique.



And for all you chuckleheads that said he looked better this preseason...HaHa!!



They were complimenting his slimmer waist. In comment 13605123 Jimmy Googs said:They were complimenting his slimmer waist.

I've been one of the staunch Flowers supporters B in ALB : 9/19/2017 11:21 am : link here on BBI. I've defended him constantly. I'm beginning to really sour on him. Ansah absolutely obliterated him last night.

Look at the bright side. Diver_Down : 9/19/2017 11:26 am : link By him demonstrating that has shown no improvement in his technique, it will save the Giants from having to decide on picking up his 5th year option. The 5th year for Top 10 picks is calculated the same whether it is for LT or any other position on the OL.

RE: I've been one of the staunch Flowers supporters gidiefor : Mod : 9/19/2017 11:28 am : : 9/19/2017 11:28 am : link

Quote: here on BBI. I've defended him constantly. I'm beginning to really sour on him. Ansah absolutely obliterated him last night.



No question -- Flowers had a really bad night -- makes me shudder thinking of all the good Edge rushers on the west coast teams we will be facing this year - and the Eagles -- if there is no solution to this that's at least 6 more losses we are looking at In comment 13606411 B in ALB said:No question -- Flowers had a really bad night -- makes me shudder thinking of all the good Edge rushers on the west coast teams we will be facing this year - and the Eagles -- if there is no solution to this that's at least 6 more losses we are looking at

Last night was Flowers Winston Justice moment PatersonPlank : 9/19/2017 11:40 am : link He needs to move to a different position, and I'm not sure he could even play RT, or sit.

Move him to guard Carson53 : 9/19/2017 12:01 pm : link at least try to salvage the draft pick, don't think he can

cut it at RT either. He was simply abused in the first half

by Ziggy last night. I know Ziggy is kind of a freakish athlete, 3 sacks in the fist half, geez!

If somehow, he becomes a good guard(a hope, not a prediction),

at least you somewhat negate him being a 'bust'.