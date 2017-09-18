Is it fair to now consider Flowers a draft bust/wasted pick?

He's just plain terrible.
Say he was a bust a long time ago. Crazy that fans know a player better then the guys managing the team. They have needed offensive line help for going in 4 years, the GM needs to be held accountable
Need to quit and open a restaurant or something.
Fuck, they are terrible.
Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).
are better suited at guard
I've been saying this all summer. The saddest part is Flowers isn't even the worst OL. F'n joke
to come around to the Flowers to guard line of thinking.
In comment 13604943
GMEN46 said:
| Say he was a bust a long time ago. Crazy that fans know a player better then the guys managing the team. They have needed offensive line help for going in 4 years, the GM needs to be held accountable
It was complete and utter hubris. I only pray to God that we have another GM next year. Reese has been a failure since 2011.
Get him out of LT. He has some value, plus he is young.
Even if he does move and performs well - he'd be a G or RT, not what you want from the 10th pick in the draft. Add in three years of bad performance (inconsistent year 1, bad year two, worse seemingly year 3) and you end up with a bust.
Pugh-Flowers-RB-Jerry-Wheeler
or
Pugh-Jones-RB-Jerry-Flowers
and he is horrible. The guy looks worse, not better and looks to have no athletic ability worth salvaging. Next week is going to be a nightmare! Another thing, the league is figuring out Pags calls, last week with Dak on the line and this week with Stafford.
period..enough of his shit show
A move to guard is long overdue. Not sure why Gruden wants him at RT - guys like Ansah will move over there and beat him like a drum.
his footwork, hand placement, punch, head drop, leverage, speed, strength, bending at waist, quickness off snap, aggressiveness, and general technique.
And for all you chuckleheads that said he looked better this preseason...HaHa!!
1. The LEFT side is the QBs Blind side; his feet are stuck in cement, but ....
2. The right side is the RUNNING side, that's where you need his natural strength
Gruden is right, Flowers to the right and Puch to left tackle
can't be a guard this year. It's LT or bench.
I would go with:
Pugh.
Jones.
Richburg.
Fluker.
Hart
Doubt Wheeler is ready, but he'd be the RT if Hart can't go. Might try Flowers at RT in that situation.
of Luke Pettigout bad. I can't recall anyone worse than Flowers since him.
After a bad series he was rallying the linemen and looking like a leader. I was so happy thinking that the young kid was going to be a stud and anchor on the line for the next 10 years. Holy shit I was so wrong, that was high point of the kids career, he just fundamentally sucks.
The longer he's at LT, the more you risk ruining him.
In comment 13604974
Essex said:
| Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).
Jerry's hubris. Won't hedge his bets (aka admit to failure) for his high picks.
In comment 13604974
Essex said:
| Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).
Jerry's hubris. Won't hedge his bets (aka admit to failure) for his high picks.
In comment 13605128
Manny in CA said:
|
1. The LEFT side is the QBs Blind side; his feet are stuck in cement, but ....
2. The right side is the RUNNING side, that's where you need his natural strength
Gruden is right, Flowers to the right and Puch to left tackle
BBI has repeatedly told me that can't be done and BTW he is slimmer and had worked really hard this off season.. you just wait and watch..
I'll pray Eli survives next week's game..
Flowers is a bust.
Pugh and Richburg were picked too early for their ability.
Apple should start hearing the bust whispers.
Reese isn't looking very good.
How irate people were at Ranaan for pointing out Flowers' flaws all offseason. "He's just unfairly picking on him! Unprofessional hack!"
Hilarious in hindsight.
He couldn't remember the snap count, but he could run block and was an average pass blocker. He actually started for the next team he was on. Remember when that used to be a thing?
In comment 13605206
SHO'NUFF said:
| Flowers is a bust.
Pugh and Richburg were picked too early for their ability.
Apple should start hearing the bust whispers.
Reese isn't looking very good.
I was going to say Apple gets honorable mention as well or is at least in the queue.
He won't be exposed to speed there
In comment 13605206
SHO'NUFF said:
| Flowers is a bust.
Pugh and Richburg were picked too early for their ability.
Apple should start hearing the bust whispers.
Reese isn't looking very good.
I so badly wanted Taylor Decker, knowing they would refuse to draft Tunsil despite signing Josh Brown with full knowledge of what he did.
In comment 13605236
Jim in Forest Hills said:
| He won't be exposed to speed there
It wasn't just speed, he was getting completely outmuscled and tossed around like a rag doll as if he weren't even any NFL caliber player.
been saying it for a year now..
I think it was the one that Hester ran back the missed FG, and I believe it was Petitgout that got hurt, and IIRC it was Bob Whitfield who entered the game and was so ill-prepared, and so overmatched by I think it was Alex Brown(?) that he was just whipped over and over. That was the last time I remember LT being this bad. But now it's every game.
Needs to be moved to the practice squad. Total liability because he has no technique. Not bad, not suspect, not inconsistent, just none. He's big and tall (a Jerry Reese staple in all OT assessments) that's it.
He's a joke of a LT in the NFL even with all of the babying he's been given over the years and all of the hardwork he decided to put in this past offseason. Still sucks. Horrible pick, especially at the spot he was picked in. And Reese being stubborn and not trying him at G is only making the pick worse and hurting Flowers (and the offense) more.
In comment 13605280
allstarjim said:
| I think it was the one that Hester ran back the missed FG, and I believe it was Petitgout that got hurt, and IIRC it was Bob Whitfield who entered the game and was so ill-prepared, and so overmatched by I think it was Alex Brown(?) that he was just whipped over and over. That was the last time I remember LT being this bad. But now it's every game.
Bob Whitfield would be the best lineman on this team
from LT camp. The right side got better when Pugh moved over there but the left side was just atrocious. Could it be a combination of bad coaching and bad talent? Perhaps Flowers could be effective at guard.
In comment 13605300
KentGraham said:
| In comment 13605280 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I think it was the one that Hester ran back the missed FG, and I believe it was Petitgout that got hurt, and IIRC it was Bob Whitfield who entered the game and was so ill-prepared, and so overmatched by I think it was Alex Brown(?) that he was just whipped over and over. That was the last time I remember LT being this bad. But now it's every game.
Bob Whitfield would be the best lineman on this team
Bob Whitfield was a good tackle and had a good career, but he was really horrible in that game. Terrible.
I have spent 2 years giving him a break no more, there is no improvement at all from last year
Absolutely
Might be an ok guard. But yeah he was not a good pick, neither was Richburg
Poor drafting= poor OL
lineup, yet keeps getting rolled out there.
Why do some any here think that Flowers could play guard. He doesn't play low and his technique would be bad at guard also. IMO,this guy is a total bust. If he wasn't Reese's #9 pick he would be on the practice team. Flowers at 9 and Apple at 10. Oh brother!
he is not a bust because he has played so much since being drafted.
LT Pugh LG Jones C Richburg RG Flowers RT Wheeler
In comment 13604974
Essex said:
| Or RT (although I am skeptical of him at RT or anywhere where he is in space).
Because Reese is anarrongant prick. Period. He's willing to draft DL DVs and WRs if he misses. But Richberg and more so Flowers are guys he needed to look at getting at least competion for the last few years
No he hasn't totally ignored the OL bit only an total moron would not add anyone to this OL for the last two years. And his defenders here can wash his balls if they want but when Bobby Hart goes down and it's a huge issue you know this team is fucked
where I would feel comfortable with Flowers, he is just a big man who is a bad football player......
In comment 13605123
Jimmy Googs said:
| his footwork, hand placement, punch, head drop, leverage, speed, strength, bending at waist, quickness off snap, aggressiveness, and general technique.
And for all you chuckleheads that said he looked better this preseason...HaHa!!
They were complimenting his slimmer waist.
here on BBI. I've defended him constantly. I'm beginning to really sour on him. Ansah absolutely obliterated him last night.
By him demonstrating that has shown no improvement in his technique, it will save the Giants from having to decide on picking up his 5th year option. The 5th year for Top 10 picks is calculated the same whether it is for LT or any other position on the OL.
In comment 13606411
B in ALB said:
| here on BBI. I've defended him constantly. I'm beginning to really sour on him. Ansah absolutely obliterated him last night.
No question -- Flowers had a really bad night -- makes me shudder thinking of all the good Edge rushers on the west coast teams we will be facing this year - and the Eagles -- if there is no solution to this that's at least 6 more losses we are looking at
He needs to move to a different position, and I'm not sure he could even play RT, or sit.
at least try to salvage the draft pick, don't think he can
cut it at RT either. He was simply abused in the first half
by Ziggy last night. I know Ziggy is kind of a freakish athlete, 3 sacks in the fist half, geez!
If somehow, he becomes a good guard(a hope, not a prediction),
at least you somewhat negate him being a 'bust'.
I think it's all been said. He ABSOLUTELY cannot play left tackle. Frankly, he's probably one of the worst I've ever seen there, particularly given his high draft status. An absolute blown pick by our resident pseudo GM. Does anyone not think if Flowers had been a 4th or 5th round pick that a move would have already been made? Reese won't make the painfully obvious move of Flowers to RT or RG (which might actually salvage Flowers career and keep Manning from getting killed) because of how incompetent it will make him (Reese) look after wasting the 9th overall pick on him. I just wonder how long it's going to take for Milktoast Mara to shitcan him. This proves how very little Jerry knows about drafting offensive lineman and it may cost him his job.