McAdoo isn't shy about criticizing Eli Danny Kanell : 9/18/2017 11:43 pm But is very careful about not criticizing Flowers and others. Anyone catch the "sloppy QB play" comment? And a couple other comments on the turnover and bad throw comments. But made sure when the reporters were pushing on Flowers, he said it's not just one player.

Good coaching Go Terps : 9/18/2017 11:44 pm He knows Eli can take it, and he's trying to keep the world from piling on the linemen.

I'm beginning to wonder McNally's_Nuts : 9/18/2017 11:45 pm if Mac and Eli don't get along.

What a fucking quote.



What a fucking quote.

He needs to criticize himself montanagiant : 9/18/2017 11:45 pm Before he moves on to anyone else

Not to defend McAdoo who I can't stand BestFeature : 9/18/2017 11:46 pm If you have two children, one a straight A student and one mentally challenged who would you criticize more?

If it were not for Spags GmeninPSL : 9/18/2017 11:46 pm and his defense last season, Mac would be this era's version of Ray Handley. He also needs to let go the play calling and have an offensive coordinator. Finally, give the Belichick like press conference a rest because he has not accomplished squat!!!

MacAdoo should take the blame - it starts with him PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 11:47 pm

McAdoo can get fucked at this point with how he won't call out Devon : 9/18/2017 11:48 pm : link the OL, especially Flowers, but will go after everyone/anyone else.



Going for it in that situation with the DoG was mind numbingly stupid and whatever the heck happened ended up saving him from looking even more foolish tonight.

We could be the worst coached team lawguy9801 : 9/18/2017 11:48 pm : link In the NFL.



Any criticism from McAdoo should begin with a look in the mirror.



This supposed offensive guru is presiding over one of the most pathetic stretches of offense in the NFL.



And that's WITH possibly the most electrifying player in the game, and some pretty good receiving talent.



McAdoo fucking sucks - flat out.

Eli is one of the problems for sure. Dave in Hoboken : 9/18/2017 11:49 pm But nah, can't criticize the biggest joke on the entire team, Ereck Flowers. 9th overall pick, few years in the league now, and literally no progress despite all of that hard work he put in in the offseason.

Heaven forbid we have a half-decent OLine for once..



Heaven forbid we have a half-decent OLine for once..

I am so sick of him dairborn : 9/18/2017 11:49 pm His O' line is a shit show and Flowers is NOT I repeat NOT a left tackle. I am so tired of his bullshit interviews. We are fans and we are not blind. You can't execute when you flat out suck. Flowers looks absolutely lost and lethargic out there. At this point what do you have to lose. Time to move people around. Eli had some bad throws tonight again, but some of his better throws were drops. Two 4th downs and we don't coach to get past the sticks......Oh coach..who took 3 timeouts to the locker room with him at the end of the first half......DAM RIGHT ITS EVERYONE your a moron! Start calling it like it is.

No shit kennyd : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm That was some serious "throwing under the bus" stuff (not that Eli didn't deserve to get some grief) but I didn't expect that.

He should be calling out the OL and Marshall PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm I am losing faith in MacAdoo daily, he seems to be in way over his head.

Win something first NNJ Tom : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm Coach is a tool. Eli not is infallible, but he is a better QB than McGreesie is a coach/ play caller.

McAdoo and Reese both need to go Chris : 9/18/2017 11:50 pm I am so sick of these ass clowns

I really think McAdoo could lose the players if he keeps this up PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 11:51 pm

Eli was awful in first half Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2017 11:51 pm and his receivers were bad in second half.

Good ham and eggin'



Good ham and eggin'

It is an understandable riff. St. Jimmy : 9/18/2017 11:51 pm It is never your fault. Eli does need to play better. I don't think fans can tell is it play calling, OL, or QB play. It looks like all three to me.

BM talking about complimentary football averagejoe : 9/18/2017 11:52 pm How cute. He still thinks Giants can run the ball. Yes Ben we know about complimentary football. That is run-run-sack-punt.

Ben should know better bceagle05 : 9/18/2017 11:52 pm than to piss on our leg and tell us it's raining. Eli's still more than capable of QBing a championship contender. Offensive line is a disgrace. We all know it, coach.

Right, Glover : 9/18/2017 11:52 pm Gruden said what I have said before. Pugh is the best option at LT. He has played it before and he wasnt horrible. T Rex arms and all, he's better than Flowers. Hart getting hurt was a plus in this game as well. Now all they need is for Jerry to get hurt and have Fluker play RG, flip Flowers to LG, Pugh to LT, and Wheeler to RT. What the fuck is so sacred about this O line's chemistry? And fuck all you "coaches know best" mother fuckers. Coaches are afraid to mess up THIS O line's chemistry? REALLY? There is no chemistry, and there is no untouchable talent on this line aside from Pugh, and luckily, he is a versatile O lineman. God dam it, it's fucking broke, gotta try any fucking thing to fix it. For real.

Yea, Eli sucks too, but Ansah was terrorizing him. We now know that Eli can not overcome a bad offensive line. Fucking do something. You telling me that things can be worse? The Giants are the lowest scoring offense in the NFL. How the fuck can things get worse? And what benefit is there in blaming Eli? What the fuck you gonna do? Play Webb? Jeez Louise with fucking Cream Cheese.



Yea, Eli sucks too, but Ansah was terrorizing him. We now know that Eli can not overcome a bad offensive line. Fucking do something. You telling me that things can be worse? The Giants are the lowest scoring offense in the NFL. How the fuck can things get worse? And what benefit is there in blaming Eli? What the fuck you gonna do? Play Webb? Jeez Louise with fucking Cream Cheese.

RE: Good coaching Devon : 9/18/2017 11:53 pm : link

Quote: He knows Eli can take it, and he's trying to keep the world from piling on the linemen.

The world is already piling on Eli as well, even if he can take it better.



There's very likely some sort of conflict here at this point, dating back to even the beginning of last year before the offense went to hell, which is honestly odd given how Eli campaigned for him to get this job. In comment 13605151 Go Terps said:The world is already piling on Eli as well, even if he can take it better.There's very likely some sort of conflict here at this point, dating back to even the beginning of last year before the offense went to hell, which is honestly odd given how Eli campaigned for him to get this job.

And how does protecting Flowers require Mr. Bungle : 9/18/2017 11:53 pm : link ripping Eli? How is that good coaching?



You wanna protect Baby Ereck? Fine. But why go after Eli? Protect Eli, too.



Dumb coaching is more like it.

Don't worry guys Route 9 : 9/18/2017 11:53 pm I got him on his way off the field. He sucks. McAdoo that is.

If I was Eli I'd hold my own press conference and tell McAdoo to PatersonPlank : 9/18/2017 11:54 pm go stick it.

Do you really think McAdoo cares about being open and honest? Go Terps : 9/18/2017 11:54 pm : link What does he get from saying the line sucks?



Blame has to fall somewhere, and he knows who can take it and ethno can't. Parcells did the same shit.

If we fall to 0-3 DennyInDenville : 9/18/2017 11:55 pm We promote Spags as interim HC

Sullivan to real OC to run Coughlins offense



Sullivan to real OC to run Coughlins offense





Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair jcn56 : 9/18/2017 11:56 pm A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.

Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.

The funny thing about many of those that defend McAdoo? montanagiant : 9/18/2017 11:57 pm Is the fact they blame the Offensive Line talent (Which is absolutely 100% justified to a degree) while also wanting to point the finger on Eli as playing bad when he has zero running game or time to throw due to the same horrid offensive line that they use as an excuse for McAdoo.

RE: Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair Glover : 9/18/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.



I would have been kicking a FG anyway in that spot, so not the pivotal moment of the game if you ask me.

In comment 13605274 jcn56 said:I would have been kicking a FG anyway in that spot, so not the pivotal moment of the game if you ask me.

RE: Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair Danny Kanell : 9/18/2017 11:58 pm : link

Quote: A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.



He also harped on the pick several times and made it clear Eli had several options on the 4th down play to Vereen. Just subtle things where he didn't point other specific negatives out when there were millions to chose from. In comment 13605274 jcn56 said:He also harped on the pick several times and made it clear Eli had several options on the 4th down play to Vereen. Just subtle things where he didn't point other specific negatives out when there were millions to chose from.

RE: Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair BleedBlue : 9/18/2017 11:59 pm : link

Quote: A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.





i disagree he took long to make the decision and when he finally got the call in clock was down...if you take a while to make the decision and get a call in...burn a timeout youre the coach...he has too much on his plate. normally the OC gets his call ready as the coach is deciding....once the coach says go the OC immediately gets the call in...he CANT do both In comment 13605274 jcn56 said:i disagree he took long to make the decision and when he finally got the call in clock was down...if you take a while to make the decision and get a call in...burn a timeout youre the coach...he has too much on his plate. normally the OC gets his call ready as the coach is deciding....once the coach says go the OC immediately gets the call in...he CANT do both

RE: Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair PatersonPlank : 9/19/2017 12:01 am : link

Quote: A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.



Just watched it, I didn't think he through Eli under the bus. Mentioned a lot of times about the duress he was under. Yes he hated the Int, but so did I. He also seemed to signal OL changes, basically saying everything is on the table. In comment 13605274 jcn56 said:Just watched it, I didn't think he through Eli under the bus. Mentioned a lot of times about the duress he was under. Yes he hated the Int, but so did I. He also seemed to signal OL changes, basically saying everything is on the table.

Eli weaverpsu : 9/19/2017 12:05 am played his ass off. McAdoo should be fired for putting Flowers back out there in the 2nd half. What a disgrace!

RE: Listening to McAdoo's criticism - makes the OP sound unfair Devon : 9/19/2017 12:06 am : link

Quote: A reporter asked about the delay of game penalty, and McAdoo blamed 'sloppy QB play' and said the QB and center had to be on the same page.



Considering Eli has been having those delay of game issues for a long time, maybe he's got a point on that.



Eli having major delay of game issues is a myth.



He's literally average/maybe slightly worse in terms of taking them in his career. In comment 13605274 jcn56 said:Eli having major delay of game issues is a myth.He's literally average/maybe slightly worse in terms of taking them in his career.

RE: Eli was awful in first half weaverpsu : 9/19/2017 12:09 am : link

Quote: and his receivers were bad in second half.



Good ham and eggin'



Wasn't he like 11-13 in 1st half? How was he bad. The line sucked and they couldn't run. I don't understand these comments. In comment 13605224 Jimmy Googs said:Wasn't he like 11-13 in 1st half? How was he bad. The line sucked and they couldn't run. I don't understand these comments.

crick - we'll agree to disagree then jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:15 am : link When a veteran QB - two time SB MVP with 13 seasons to his credit - doesn't know to dump off a ball after he's held it for awhile and everyone is covered, I'm afraid it's not all on his OL.



Would be very nice if we could put all the blame on them as they're all relatively inexpensive and easily replaced (players of this quality at least) - but it's not all on them.

Jcn KWhite2250 : 9/19/2017 12:15 am You keep bringing up eli holding the ball too long, are you calling for him to throw it away or to force it in? Because they showed highlights of how nobody was open on those plays he held the ball too long. Go back and watch right before the 2nd half. Gruden highlighted it

RE: Jcn jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:16 am : link

Quote: You keep bringing up eli holding the ball too long, are you calling for him to throw it away or to force it in? Because they showed highlights of how nobody was open on those plays he held the ball too long. Go back and watch right before the 2nd half. Gruden highlighted it



Throw it away - nothing good is going to happen 6 seconds after the snap. In comment 13605408 KWhite2250 said:Throw it away - nothing good is going to happen 6 seconds after the snap.

So he should dump it off? KWhite2250 : 9/19/2017 12:19 am : link But he's also getting killed for checking down also. He's damned with whatever he does it seems.



And I do think he's not been great in these 2 games. His pass to Engram was behind and it did absolutely lead to a momentum change.

RE: So he should dump it off? shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/19/2017 12:25 am : link

Quote: But he's also getting killed for checking down also. He's damned with whatever he does it seems.



And I do think he's not been great in these 2 games. His pass to Engram was behind and it did absolutely lead to a momentum change.



He's getting killed for checkdowns on 3rd and whatever.



He's been around far too long to take a couple of the drive killing sacks he took in the first half. The ball must be thrown away. In comment 13605424 KWhite2250 said:He's getting killed for checkdowns on 3rd and whatever.He's been around far too long to take a couple of the drive killing sacks he took in the first half. The ball must be thrown away.

RE: So he should dump it off? HomerJones45 : 9/19/2017 12:26 am : link

Quote: But he's also getting killed for checking down also. He's damned with whatever he does it seems.



And I do think he's not been great in these 2 games. His pass to Engram was behind and it did absolutely lead to a momentum change. That was on Engram. Lions were in a zone and the kid should have stopped between the two defenders in front him which is where the ball went. If Eli had led him, he would have thrown it right to the defender.

- ( In comment 13605424 KWhite2250 said:That was on Engram. Lions were in a zone and the kid should have stopped between the two defenders in front him which is where the ball went. If Eli had led him, he would have thrown it right to the defender. Replay starts at the 1:10 mark - ( New Window

Do you even read the articles you link? jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:29 am Quote: Manning was sacked four times, with Flowers getting embarrassed by Ziggy Ansah. Twice, Manning held the ball too long waiting for his targets to break free for coverage sacks, but this was another unmitigated mess up front.

He held the ball too long on one of the sacks in the first half and Devon : 9/19/2017 12:32 am : link there was another coverage sack, where he was trying to make a play down field (you know, as opposed to what he's been getting killed for doing lately).



That was it.



I'm someone who has been open about thinking his clock is permanently busted, but people killing him for his pocket presence or trying to scapegoat him to cushion blame for the OL, especially Flowers, after this game is nuts.



For what it's worth montanagiant : 9/19/2017 12:33 am I also felt that was an off-target throw but seeing that replay shows that was the only spot

That pick Marty866b : 9/19/2017 12:33 am Was totally on the quarterback. Anyone thinking differently is just an Eli apologist. That may have been the biggest play of the game. We finally for the first time this season got some momentum. Eli killed it on one play. I don't care what his numbers say, Eli was total crap in the first half. An old,immobile quarterback behind this offensive line and lack of running game is a definite recipe for failure. I kind of wish this season was already over. There is a lot more agg

So, the only spot to throw it to was where it was picked off? jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:36 am : link I vote for 'don't throw the damn ball there' then.



Of course, I saw the play - and there was absolutely a play to be made, but it would have required an excellent throw. The good news is Eli can still make them, and did tonight. The bad news is they're still interspersed with poor throws and bad decisions, as has been the case for some time with Eli.

In that clip WillVAB : 9/19/2017 12:36 am : link All Engram has to do is slow down a step to make that catch in stride.





If you're throwing to Engram, there's no excuse - you hit him jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:48 am : link in stride and he makes the catch. If he doesn't - it's on him.



Throwing it behind him - where there's literally no chance of him catching it - because there was a defender up top implies Eli shouldn't have been throwing to him in the first place.



It was a bad throw - both BM and Eli admitted as much in their post game pressers.

. arcarsenal : 9/19/2017 12:52 am : link The entire offense is a fucking mess. Eli did a few things that hurt us... there was one sack in particular where he was barely touched and just fell to the ground. The throw behind Engram that led to a turnover literally one play after the defense forced one.. held the ball too long on a couple other plays.



But I don't know how any QB in this league is going to succeed when they have no running game whatsoever, when they get poor pass protection.. when their receivers drop key balls.. it's an impossible situation.



Eli hung in there in the 2nd half and took some pretty serious hits. But he knows he can't do that all season - he'll never make it to the end.



There are just so many things wrong with this offense right now.. no one is blameless, but it's not fair to pin it all on Eli.

Or you could just listen to the coach say the QB made jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:52 am : link a mistake. Or listen to Eli say it.



As for a soft zone - he would have had much more room to maneuver if that were the case.

That was a 4th down AcesUp : 9/19/2017 12:52 am : link They should not have been going for in the first place. We're completely inept up front, that's a low percentage play for us. Take the points, it was a blessing.

This is the replay Homer Jones linked montanagiant : 9/19/2017 12:55 am : link

- ( The play in question is around the 1:10 mark. If you actually watch this replay you will see the LB dropping back right to the spot you guys are claiming Eli should have thrown to. the only spots that are open are where Eli threw it or if he waited which was impossible due to the pass rush 1:10 - ( New Window

RE: That was a 4th down shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/19/2017 12:55 am : link

Quote: They should not have been going for in the first place. We're completely inept up front, that's a low percentage play for us. Take the points, it was a blessing.



I don't know what the fuck he was thinking there. The penalty was a blessing, as you said. In comment 13605544 AcesUp said:I don't know what the fuck he was thinking there. The penalty was a blessing, as you said.

RE: . jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:56 am : link

Quote: The entire offense is a fucking mess. Eli did a few things that hurt us... there was one sack in particular where he was barely touched and just fell to the ground. The throw behind Engram that led to a turnover literally one play after the defense forced one.. held the ball too long on a couple other plays.



But I don't know how any QB in this league is going to succeed when they have no running game whatsoever, when they get poor pass protection.. when their receivers drop key balls.. it's an impossible situation.



Eli hung in there in the 2nd half and took some pretty serious hits. But he knows he can't do that all season - he'll never make it to the end.



There are just so many things wrong with this offense right now.. no one is blameless, but it's not fair to pin it all on Eli.



Save for a few wingnuts, nobody is running around suggesting this is all Eli's fault.



There are a lot of people running around and claiming that we can't expect Eli to perform at all because of the OL.



That's unfair and unrealistic. He left quite a few plays on the field today - coverage sacks where he held the ball too long, the INT, missed throws. He doesn't get a blank check to make these mistakes because of the OL - not at $20/M a year.



He's got to do better. That doesn't mean the OL doesn't have to improve, or the RBs don't have to play better, or that McAdoo's playcalling doesn't have to improve. All of these things have to happen for the O to shape up.



If we're going to sit here and pretend that Eli comes last on that list, and he's exonerated until we have everything else fixed, that's not reality. It doesn't work that way for anyone, let alone Eli. In comment 13605542 arcarsenal said:Save for a few wingnuts, nobody is running around suggesting this is all Eli's fault.There are a lot of people running around and claiming that we can't expect Eli to perform at all because of the OL.That's unfair and unrealistic. He left quite a few plays on the field today - coverage sacks where he held the ball too long, the INT, missed throws. He doesn't get a blank check to make these mistakes because of the OL - not at $20/M a year.He's got to do better. That doesn't mean the OL doesn't have to improve, or the RBs don't have to play better, or that McAdoo's playcalling doesn't have to improve. All of these things have to happen for the O to shape up.If we're going to sit here and pretend that Eli comes last on that list, and he's exonerated until we have everything else fixed, that's not reality. It doesn't work that way for anyone, let alone Eli.

And for those who might have some long term memory issues... jcn56 : 9/19/2017 12:57 am : link These complaints about Eli have been around for some time - his inconsistency dates back quite a bit. Nothing new for the 2016 or 2017 season.

The idea that Eli couldn't hit Engram with a catchable pass shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/19/2017 1:01 am : link or he would've somehow risked an interception makes no sense to me. It was just a poorly thrown pass. People saying Engram should've stopped there don't actually know if that's true unless they have access to the playbook or coach's instructions.

Works that way for Matt Ryan WillVAB : 9/19/2017 1:02 am : link They've spent years and countless picks/FA's to build the perfect situation for him.

That's the point though - he's making more mistakes jcn56 : 9/19/2017 1:05 am : link than the slim margin for error would allow.



Marshall's drop was huge. His INT was worse - the worst possible time, just after a huge momentum boost for the team, after handing Stafford his ass and giving the D the opportunity for a breather. He turned around and made an ill advised throw - if there's no room to throw it there, *don't*.



He's making mistakes an average QB would make. Given what we pay him, and what the rest of our O looks like - we can't win with an average QB. He has to do better, even if that sounds unfair.

RE: Works that way for Matt Ryan jcn56 : 9/19/2017 1:06 am : link

Quote: They've spent years and countless picks/FA's to build the perfect situation for him.



Matt Ryan is Usain Bolt compared to Eli at this point in his career. Do you have any idea what the lack of athleticism does for his OL?



Tonight, people lauded the Detroit OL - despite the fact that Stafford was running for his life half the night and slammed to the turf on several occasions. Why? Because when everyone was covered, Stafford could take advantage of the gaps and run upfield.



Short of a bomb threat, that's never going to happen with Eli, and that's part of the problem. In comment 13605574 WillVAB said:Matt Ryan is Usain Bolt compared to Eli at this point in his career. Do you have any idea what the lack of athleticism does for his OL?Tonight, people lauded the Detroit OL - despite the fact that Stafford was running for his life half the night and slammed to the turf on several occasions. Why? Because when everyone was covered, Stafford could take advantage of the gaps and run upfield.Short of a bomb threat, that's never going to happen with Eli, and that's part of the problem.

ICYMI - I don't think Eli was thinking about the soft zone: jcn56 : 9/19/2017 1:09 am : link Quote:



Q: What happened on your interception?



A: Can’t afford it. The ball was a little behind Evan. So, we’ve got to look at it and I’ve got it put it in front of him and give him a chance to run, or move on to my next progression.



To his credit, he also took the blame for the delay of game (which I thought was a blessing in disguise, but could have been painful elsewhere) and some other problems. For all the hand wringing people do on Eli's behalf, I think he'd be the first guy to tell you he needs to do better if this offense is going to improve. To his credit, he also took the blame for the delay of game (which I thought was a blessing in disguise, but could have been painful elsewhere) and some other problems. For all the hand wringing people do on Eli's behalf, I think he'd be the first guy to tell you he needs to do better if this offense is going to improve.

No, I made a realistic assessment - you want absurd jcn56 : 9/19/2017 1:11 am : link look at the bullshit excuse making you guys have been doing - then look at what Eli himself said.



Unless of course you think Eli is full of shit too. Which, might not be a stretch considering some of the stupidity on this thread.

. arcarsenal : 9/19/2017 1:19 am : link It's pointless to even discuss Eli's salary at this point - we obviously paid for past production but were in a situation where he looked like he still had a handful of solid play left in him so it made sense to pay for the known quantity than the alternative - which would have been heavily criticized at the time, would have angered the fanbase, and may not have even been the right move depending on what we attempted to put in his place.



Eli has always kind of been volatile. Most of his career has been like this. He shows flashes of brilliance and has stretches where he's not phased by anything and then he makes throws that no one understands or loses the football in a big spot. We've had times where we've been able to overcome that and also times like this where we just can't. Eli basically is what he is. It's hard to expect him to play mistake-free football since he rarely has in his career.

Got it - so the coach and Eli are lying jcn56 : 9/19/2017 1:28 am : link That makes sense.



arc - I don't disagree with you, but I think you're assuming this is the same old enigmatic Eli. I think things have worsened somewhat. Eli has been hearing footsteps worse than he has in the past, and it has exacerbated his problems.



Tonight was a microcosm of his career - he was good and bad all in the same night. A bad INT, nearly overthrew Engram in the endzone, held the ball way too long for a couple of coverage sacks, fell down on a phantom sack in one instance where the rusher barely got a hand on him, gets a delay of game penalty when he loses track of the clock. Bad.



Then, he comes out firing in the second half - makes a beautiful throw to Marshall (that's dropped), avoids the rush in a few instances and makes some nice throws. Drives the team downfield and should have scored if not for BJ's holding penalty. Good.



It's how he's always been - but OL play isn't what it used to be, and we're in a WCO now. He's got to give up quicker when there's nothing to be found, and not force throws into coverage. Take the short, high percentage throws. Dump the ball off when it's obvious nothing is open. Get rid of the ball quicker - and protection will be less of an issue.



It's the irresistible force and immovable object - he's not getting faster, and he's always had these flaws. The OL isn't getting any better, and they can't protect for very long. So one or the other - wait for the OL to improve, or get Eli to get rid of the ball faster. Which do you think is more likely?

. arcarsenal : 9/19/2017 1:59 am : link Well, you said it yourself - the OL play isn't what it used to be. Eli isn't really the type of QB who can overcome that easily. I 100% agree that there are times where he's holding the ball too long - but if he's still in the pocket and no one is open, he doesn't have many options. He obviously doesn't want to take a grounding penalty.



The Seahawks OL is horrid - Wilson is just able to extend some plays and escape out of the pocket, but even still, their offense looks like trash. They could barely even score against the Packers who have a garbage defense.



I think for our offense to look like this - it's probably not a one or the other. I think it's several contributing factors - which we saw tonight.

jcn Go Terps : 9/19/2017 2:53 am : link Who has been here on this board saying that paying anyone $20 million a year is nuts?



Did you watch Green Bay and Atlanta last night? How good was Rodgers? He's a better player than Eli, but even a guy as good as he is will look like shit if his line can't block.



I fully admit that I can't be fully objective when it comes to Eli; I love the guy and want him to retire a Giant. But when he quits you won't see me suggesting we should spend the same money at the position.



But he's here and he's getting older...and the front office fucked up big time spending so much money on the defense and leaving the offensive line to depend on the hope that all three draft picks and the FA retreads would hit.



No veteran QB likes getting hit. Better QBs than Eli have wilted under constant pass rush pressure to the point where those few downs where the protection holds up are still impacted by the generally poor line. As Eli aged there should have been a plan in place to focus on making the offensive line one of, if not the strongest, units on the team. The line needed to get better as he aged.



That clearly hasn't happened.



You can have Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard. They don't matter if the quarterback isn't consistently given the time to get them the football. Did you see the pockets Matt Ryan was getting on Sunday night? Eli hasn't seen a pocket like that in years.

